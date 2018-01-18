House Intelligence Committee Votes To Reveal “The Big Ugly”…

Posted on January 18, 2018 by

The House Intelligence Committee voted today to allow all congressional members to view a summary report of classified documents behind the “Clinton Dossier”.

As Byron York writes in the Washington Examiner: “At the committee’s meeting Thursday morning, Rep. Peter King, R-N.Y., offered a motion to allow all House members to review a brief report prepared by the Republican majority summarizing the panel’s investigation into what GOP members call “FISA abuse.””

All of the Republicans voted to allow the sunlight, Adam Schiff and all the Democrats on the committee voted to block the sunlight.

[…]  There will be no copies of the report handed out to House members. Instead, a copy will be made available for them to read in a secure room in the Capitol. They won’t be able to take the report out of the room. But they will know the answers to the questions.

Which raises another question: When will the public know? Obviously, the more House members know about the dossier investigation, the more likely its classified results are to leak. That might happen at any time.

But Republicans can pursue another strategy, as well. The House itself can declassify documents under certain conditions. If enough members support declassifying the House Intel report, then the House as a body could move to declassify the information in it. And then the public would know. (read more)

And that’s where Representative Ron DeSantis January 9th, 2018 letter to Speaker of the House Paul Ryan comes in:

Advertisements
This entry was posted in AG Jeff Sessions, Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Clinton(s), Cold Anger, Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Desperately Seeking Hillary, Donald Trump, Donald Trump Transition, Election 2016, FBI, media bias, President Trump, THE BIG UGLY, Uncategorized, White House Coverup. Bookmark the permalink.

363 Responses to House Intelligence Committee Votes To Reveal “The Big Ugly”…

Older Comments
  1. Chris Mulligan says:
    January 18, 2018 at 5:04 pm

    Sean Hannity just covered this with Sarah Carter. One congressman, when he was reading the report, turned to his colleague and said that “this is worse than Watergate.” Sean will have more this evening on his show.

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  2. Brant says:
    January 18, 2018 at 5:06 pm

    They should have a sign in sheet just like children that is then made public to show who is remotely curious.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. Streak 264 says:
    January 18, 2018 at 5:08 pm

    Sounds like another leak sting to me.
    Let it out!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. wyntre says:
    January 18, 2018 at 5:09 pm

    I was listening to Goetz on Hannity and the idea that top DOJ and FBI officials might have to resign, or be fired, including Rosey, McCabe, etc., was not disputed.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  5. youme says:
    January 18, 2018 at 5:10 pm

    The FBI has abused 702 since it’s existence. They keep sayng they put checks and balances in place but do not say what they are.

    https://www.pclob.gov/library/702-Report-2.pdf

    https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2016/mar/08/fbi-changes-privacy-rules-accessing-nsa-prism-data

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. freddy says:
    January 18, 2018 at 5:11 pm

    We need to remove the people still working who are traitors and plotters betrayers and coup De etat members…Rosenstien…Now!!! see ya papi enjoy retirement..McCabe is still there can you believe this crap….Oh man strozk is there too. They have to be removed now and any DOJ clowns left. The evidence is enough to not leave us in rock and hard spot with folks in positions to do great harm to the country….Like the Hawaii incident……..The big ugly is Mueller who needs to be smoked out and run down the street….No more of this……….

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Donna in Oregon says:
      January 18, 2018 at 7:28 pm

      When the Obama admin. was reprimanded by FISC in the April 2017 Memorandum, that left the clean-up of FISA on AG Sessions. The current admin has been cleaning up the mess. It takes a lot of research……and no one wants to talk about it because of THIS flippin’ mess. They don’t want to admit what they did to our Constitutional protections especially when they plan to re-up the 702.

      It’s a big mess. Thanks Obama/deep and lasting sarcasm forever and ever

      Like

      Reply
  7. Rene says:
    January 18, 2018 at 5:15 pm

    It will be soon. I think only a few hours before it is revealed to the public. This is a brilliant way to handle this. Make it available to house members first. Then as expected, most will call for the public release. Hold on for just a few hours more. It is coming!

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  8. mike c says:
    January 18, 2018 at 5:15 pm

    Trump need to read this report out loud at the State of the Union Address. While federal agents are conducting no knock, gun drawn raid/arrests of these traitors.

    Liked by 16 people

    Reply
  9. C4T says:
    January 18, 2018 at 5:18 pm

    If the DEMs hold this back they become part of the cover up. They will make sure they warn the criminals before they have to say yes to the release. This is really going down.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • TheLastDemocrat says:
      January 18, 2018 at 6:56 pm

      Yes – a while back, I noted that there has to be a pretty big group of comgressmen and intelligence community that, because of positions on committees, etc., KNOW at least some of the ugly stuff, AND are putting themselves in a very bad place by not speaking up now, while they have the chance.

      ALL Reps are now on the hook.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  10. D. Manny says:
    January 18, 2018 at 5:18 pm

    Wonder if the raid on Newsweek is related….

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Ziiggii says:
      January 18, 2018 at 5:26 pm

      linky dinky?!?

      Like

      Reply
    • Ziiggii says:
      January 18, 2018 at 5:29 pm

      nvm found it

      IBT Media was co-founded by Jonathan Davis and Etienne Uzac. The IRS placed a $1.2 million federal tax lien against Uzac in December 2017.

      https://nypost.com/2018/01/18/nypd-officers-raid-newsweek-headquarters/

      TAXES… wouldn’t it be interesting if the DA were to uncover something else……?

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
      • J. Alcott says:
        January 18, 2018 at 5:35 pm

        More and more GOP Congressmen are expressing shock and dismay at the House Intel Comm. summary and demanding it be released to the public ASAP. Soon there will be a public clamoring to see what’s in the summary. Democrats will be in a vise. Trump has them right where he wants them so he can put pressure on them regarding the budget negotiations. Once The Big Ugly gets up to steam, Dems will cry uncle and will do anything to “make it go away”. (Of course, it’s not going away, so Trump may throw them a bone to appease them for the time being.) But make no mistake, Trump is going to get what he wants on the budget. He has all the leverage.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
    • anotherworriedmom says:
      January 18, 2018 at 6:42 pm

      I read that during the raid the FBI took serial numbers but that was it. I wonder if the raid is connected to Weiner’s insurance laptop.

      Like

      Reply
    • Donald McIntosh (@Jimiheadstone) says:
      January 18, 2018 at 7:47 pm

      LOL…no the raid on Newsweek was about IRS problems…
      Here is the inside scoop, they went completely BROKE when they went to press with the Madam President issue.
      they had to recreate the whole magazine, reprint it, distribute it world wide and then pay to have all the Madam President issues boxed up and shipped back to be destroyed.

      I know… I work there

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  11. Howie says:
    January 18, 2018 at 5:29 pm

    We need to add a photo to the pyramid of crime….

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  12. Carrie says:
    January 18, 2018 at 5:31 pm

    For the MSM and Deep Staters who read the comments. This is how the Treepers and most Americans are feeling right now :

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  13. ray76 says:
    January 18, 2018 at 5:38 pm

    Prosecutions. Now.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. Caius Lowell says:
    January 18, 2018 at 5:38 pm

    So the Democrats don’t want Obama’s many, many crimes revealed? Huh, weird…

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  15. MDWMike Warren says:
    January 18, 2018 at 5:41 pm

    Treason against America and We The People are not allowed to see the information?! Time to Tar & Feather the Fake Government and those they hide and protect. Take back America and end this Fake Legislative Branch of the Republic.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  16. Starman says:
    January 18, 2018 at 5:41 pm

    It’s exciting to see this stuff finally coming down, even if it down seem to be happening in slow motion.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. convert says:
    January 18, 2018 at 5:43 pm

    THE BIG UGLY indeed–this is blowing up on Twitter. All of Washington has heard by now what we’ve known for about 2 months. People are going to be gobsmacked. Won’t be just Pelosi needing some Depends tonight…..

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  18. Dudley says:
    January 18, 2018 at 5:44 pm

    The Congressmen’s description of this report is not in normal terms. “Secret FISA memo Threatens Democracy at its core” Let this steam for a few days and the pressure for its release will explode.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. Ivehadit says:
    January 18, 2018 at 5:46 pm

    CALL RYAN’S OFFICE NOW: 202-225-0600 AND DEMAND THE VOTE BE MADE TONIGHT TO DECLASSIFY FISA ABUSE DOCUMENTS AND RELEASE TO THE PUBLIC TONIGHT!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  20. C4T says:
    January 18, 2018 at 5:51 pm

    Too much pressure on the Dems to not release it. If they don’t they will be obstructing. This is going to blow open tonight!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. Bill says:
    January 18, 2018 at 5:59 pm

    The swamp is full of parasites.

    This is going to be like giving worm pills to a sick cat, only a thousand times worse.

    The swamp is not going down without a fight!
    Sit back and watch the show!
    MEGA-MAGA
    The train is picking up speed!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  22. alliwantissometruth says:
    January 18, 2018 at 6:39 pm

    ON SALE THIS WEEK & NEXT…

    Feeling a bit queasy? Nauseous?

    Bowels churning with a bubbling cauldron of steaming hot diarrhea?

    Is the paranoia making you rush to the pot time & time again?

    Does each new revelation bring on a fresh load?

    Well, then you need our new “DEMOCRAT DIAPERS”!

    With more exposure coming out daily, our diapers are guaranteed to hold load after load, & keep your pants, skirts & pantsuits dry. You can watch the news, take phone calls & plot your escape without the hassle of running to the toilet every 2 minutes!

    Available in regular strength or try our new “I’M SCREWED!” extra absorbent

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • usaproud7 says:
      January 18, 2018 at 8:21 pm

      “Does each new revelation bring on a fresh load”?…..I hope so, ….all it takes is one load. A 45, 9, Heck, why not play Russian Roulette with your co-conspirators. JUST DO IT.

      Like

      Reply
  23. Blue Moon says:
    January 18, 2018 at 6:54 pm

    My husband was watching the History channel today and it had a program on Osoma Bin Laden and how Obama captured him. It was really strange. They kept showing how Obama carried out this operation, gave the orders etc. They went all out to building Obama up. I told my husband to turn the darned channel cause it was Lies, Lies, Lies.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. Wheels says:
    January 18, 2018 at 7:02 pm

    …and if the dam breaks open many years to soon.

    and if there is no room upon the hill….

    ….I’ll see you on the Dark side of the moon! Roger Waters

    Like

    Reply
  25. freq says:
    January 18, 2018 at 7:03 pm

    Yes!!!… BRING THE PAIN… BRING THE RAIN…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. ditzee58 says:
    January 18, 2018 at 7:18 pm

    Remember what Crooked said after her interview with Matt Lauer? ““you f_cking idiots, you were supposed to have this thing set up for me and you’ve screwed it up! If that f_cking ba_tard wins we all hang from nooses!…”

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  27. Badbob says:
    January 18, 2018 at 7:27 pm

    It will be hard to find anyone in high position in the Obama who is not in deep in this.Barack Obama included

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. Minnie says:
    January 18, 2018 at 7:27 pm

    (Bears repeating – on multiple threads)

    At this pivotal moment in history, let us continue to pray for the sovereignty of our Beloved America, the safety of Mr. President and all involved in fighting the good fight and for strength and patience to await the final play.

    God be with us 🙏🇺🇸🙏

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  29. decimusausonius says:
    January 18, 2018 at 7:30 pm

    NEVER think that “it can’t happen here!” After Socialist regimes under Franklin Roosevelt, Lyndon Johnson, MAObama, and the Clintonistas, “it” already has!

    And with a Socialist pro-Communist Fourth Estate willing to play Pravda for the Dems by pushing lies – or staying silent about the Truth – it only compounds our problems in waking up the populace. And we know what the line will be if/when the Truth about this scandal hits: “POLITICAL WITCH HUNT! NO PROOF! CHARACTER ASSASSINATION! TRUMP AND REPUBLICANS OUT OF CONTROL!”

    Keep in mind that Socialists/Communists have no trouble using any means for their agenda: lacking religion, lacking basic morality, they are capable of the worst atrocities, as 100 million bodies spread throughout Eastern Europe, Russia, China, Cuba, Cambodia, North Korea, and sundry other places will attest!

    Like

    Reply
  30. freddy says:
    January 18, 2018 at 7:30 pm

    How much sabotage is going on at this moment at the FBI and DOJ…These creightons are still there working……..Step one relieve the criminals of duty then take them down… They are still there and that makes people nervous what these zealot Hillary hounds might do. Obama may be running things from his war room with valerie and their communication equipment…If this is so serious Freedom Caucus take these clowns out of commission now.

    Like

    Reply
  31. paulraven1 says:
    January 18, 2018 at 7:36 pm

    So who will be the Daniel Ellsberg who steals and releases this to the public? Because I’m tired of inferior and compromised people allowed to see and share information crucial to the integrity of my country when I am not allowed to.

    Like

    Reply
  32. JimBrOH (@TrumpOH2016) says:
    January 18, 2018 at 7:36 pm

    Wow. Wow. Wow. It might finally be happening! The Big Ugly has Sundance has laid out for many months. I pray you are correct. MAGA.

    Like

    Reply
  33. DanO64 says:
    January 18, 2018 at 7:57 pm

    Wish some one would post that picture of the Whitehouse staff crying. Valerie and Jen were staring at the camera really ticked off. They are busted.

    Like

    Reply
  34. Truenative says:
    January 18, 2018 at 8:05 pm

    Anyone seen Adam Shiffty today?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s