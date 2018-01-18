House Intelligence Committee Votes To Reveal “The Big Ugly”…

The House Intelligence Committee voted today to allow all congressional members to view a summary report of classified documents behind the “Clinton Dossier”.
As Byron York writes in the Washington Examiner: “At the committee’s meeting Thursday morning, Rep. Peter King, R-N.Y., offered a motion to allow all House members to review a brief report prepared by the Republican majority summarizing the panel’s investigation into what GOP members call “FISA abuse.””
All of the Republicans voted to allow the sunlight, Adam Schiff and all the Democrats on the committee voted to block the sunlight.
[…] There will be no copies of the report handed out to House members. Instead, a copy will be made available for them to read in a secure room in the Capitol. They won’t be able to take the report out of the room. But they will know the answers to the questions.
Which raises another question: When will the public know? Obviously, the more House members know about the dossier investigation, the more likely its classified results are to leak. That might happen at any time.
But Republicans can pursue another strategy, as well. The House itself can declassify documents under certain conditions. If enough members support declassifying the House Intel report, then the House as a body could move to declassify the information in it. And then the public would know. (read more)
And that’s where Representative Ron DeSantis January 9th, 2018 letter to Speaker of the House Paul Ryan comes in:
Sean Hannity just covered this with Sarah Carter. One congressman, when he was reading the report, turned to his colleague and said that “this is worse than Watergate.” Sean will have more this evening on his show.
WE ALREADY KNOW IT’S WORSE THAN WATERGATE, CONGRESS
Show us the goods!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Watergate, in terms of what actually occurred, has been used as some sort of benchmark of government corruption that has been exaggerated beyond measure in the scheme of things. The IRS weaponization in and of itself is way beyond Watergate. This is not even on the same planet, never mind “worse” than Watergate.
I kinda thought “walking” guns to Mexican drug lords, which were used to kill an American Border Patrol agent, was WAY worse than the coverup of a third rate burglary, but what do I know? I’m just a dumb deplorable.
Also killed ICE Agent Jamie Zapata.
Definitely way worse that Watergate.
Absolutely!
the problem is the deep state protectorate was running the white house at the time
So think back…….what happened after fast and furious? IRS? Benghazi?Clinton crimes? If you came up with nothing…. you would be right!
From my count, there are about 9 agencies/departments that were weaponized…the CIA, IRS, FBI, DOD, DOJ, NSA, DNI, the DOS, and Executive Office. Let’s not forget to mention 5 Eyes.
Who didn’t weaponize?
The military did not weaponize and we are the only ones.
let’s pull back a bit and remember that Obama purged the military brass and installed HIS obamabots
Yes he did…why haven’t we heard from those forced out top military?
It was done in a very legit, but down low way — a lot of them just got mothballed, some got busted on piddly but nevertheless by the book charges (like failure to discipline a subordinate for an “insensitive” comment).
And the military tends to not go into the whining after canned approach (except for the sjws that have gotten in…they are the ones that kick up a fuss; and they certainly weren’t the types to get the hatchet during the Obama administration).
Correct. The military was deweaponized. Trump is reweaponizing the military.
Yeah not even for “workplace violence”
WSB, a Treeper posted several days ago about how the frickin’ Dept. of Agriculture was weaponized and gave examples of it going after small farmers/ranchers with the clear intent to stomp them out so that the Globalist food providers could have a free hand.
Another Treeper posted about Gibson Guitar, and how the actions taken aginst them were from a weaponized federal Dept of Fish and Wildlife. I had thought it was the IRS.
And let’s not forget the Bureau of Land Management and what they did to the Bundys.
It makes me feel sick to my stomach and super white hot angry all at the same time.
Dept of Energy – Solindra and hand outs to cronnies to develop $1600/gallon algae fuel.
Don’t forget about the EPA.
I sure won’t forget about the EPA.
Weaponized or redeployed.
NASA was redeployed. NOAA was redeployed.
NASA was to be the “Muslims” friend…remember that – that was NASA’s mission to befriend and support Muslims under ole’ Jug 👂s.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nasa can’t put a mouse into space.
Don’t forget the NPS. Closing off American access to lands the Feds had no right to own and imprisoning senior citizens, refusing to even let them step out to the parking lot to see what they could of the park. Evil.
GBPDJT
🇺🇸
You forgot the EPA.
You left out Fish and Wildlife who also weaponized,
Watergate benchmark only because it got so close to PRMN resulting in impeachment. Totally political.
Bozo on the otherhand, politicized and weaponized the following agencies:
DOJ/FBI
CIA
IRS
INTERIOR
and others including non-governmental agencies.
You are so correct. This is a much bigger scale of magnitude.
Chirp!
I bet Rosey/Muelley prosecutors are starting to see liability in their future. No wonder they bought ‘insurance.
https://thenationalsentinel.com/2017/08/04/is-it-really-just-a-witch-hunt-mueller-lawyers-buy-lawsuit-insurance-so-they-dont-get-sued-by-probe-targets/
LikeLiked by 5 people
Unless they have been probing cheer leading democrats 😉
Yup. I think it was pure genius to let them be put on the SC team. How many of these bozos are pro-Hillary and Obot lawyers? Now it’s been laid bare before their eyes the unprecedented level of corruption. Now they are culpable.
People from Mueller’s team can try to lie, cheat and steal for Team Hillbama…but the more that comes out the more dangerous it is for them to do that. On top of that, they also cannot represent any of the soon to be accused, indicted and hopefully tried in a court of law…conflict of interest.
Watergate was perpetrated by Republicans, that’s why the media will never let us forget it. They are far more upset about Trump’s tweets than anything anyone on the Left has done. The only thing that matters to them is their agenda, nothing else.
not sure I can endure more Hannity repeating his last oft repeated repeats of repetitive claims that he knew first and best all of what was happening.
too much talking…to little amount of direct substantive FACTS and PROOF.
and if he keeps bringing Juan and the idiot liberal Clintonistas on his discussions, he is toast to me. Laura Ingram has gotten flakey too.
I’m tired of him patting himself on the back and saying how ‘in front’ he is on this. He’s months behind Sundance. He gives credit to a slew of people but no SD or CTH mention.
He needs to give credit where it’s due.
or his bleach bit, bleach bit, bleach bit
Yeah, what is that all about? I determined that about Hannity months ago. But I just noticed it about Laura Ingraham in the past week. I’m limiting my my watching tv news.
They should have a sign in sheet just like children that is then made public to show who is remotely curious.
Sounds like another leak sting to me.
Let it out!
Get it!
I was listening to Goetz on Hannity and the idea that top DOJ and FBI officials might have to resign, or be fired, including Rosey, McCabe, etc., was not disputed.
I listened too and was disheartened to not hear a definitive belief that some might go to jail. What the eff?? If these allegations are true, being fired would be a gift to these people. Why does no one ever charged with a crime and go to jail????
LikeLiked by 6 people
I found the conversation encouraging.
I was also encouraged. Goetz said if he could cause a vote to be called in congress TONIGHT to release this info to the public, he would do so.
Fired? That is it? They need to be perp walked and in jail and await their fate.
Prison is too good for these people. Not only have they turned national defense powers against Americans, they have done so with political intent. They have attacked our system of government.
“Don’t tread on me” in current vernacular is “don’t f with us”. They have. Now they’ve got to pay. And they need to be made an example of. Abusing defense powers warrants imprisonment, using defense powers with political intent is an attack on our government which must be dealt with with finality. These subversives need to be publicly hanged.
I vote for a perp walk!
Yeah. Get fired and walk down the street to Ovomits resistance headquarters for an even better job. If no one is punished there is going to be hell to pay.
Late posting….you were in the bin. 😦
The FBI has abused 702 since it’s existence. They keep sayng they put checks and balances in place but do not say what they are.
https://www.pclob.gov/library/702-Report-2.pdf
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2016/mar/08/fbi-changes-privacy-rules-accessing-nsa-prism-data
…yes! our checks (taxes) to their balances (bank accounts) ! That is all!!
We need to remove the people still working who are traitors and plotters betrayers and coup De etat members…Rosenstien…Now!!! see ya papi enjoy retirement..McCabe is still there can you believe this crap….Oh man strozk is there too. They have to be removed now and any DOJ clowns left. The evidence is enough to not leave us in rock and hard spot with folks in positions to do great harm to the country….Like the Hawaii incident……..The big ugly is Mueller who needs to be smoked out and run down the street….No more of this……….
When the Obama admin. was reprimanded by FISC in the April 2017 Memorandum, that left the clean-up of FISA on AG Sessions. The current admin has been cleaning up the mess. It takes a lot of research……and no one wants to talk about it because of THIS flippin’ mess. They don’t want to admit what they did to our Constitutional protections especially when they plan to re-up the 702.
It’s a big mess. Thanks Obama/deep and lasting sarcasm forever and ever
It will be soon. I think only a few hours before it is revealed to the public. This is a brilliant way to handle this. Make it available to house members first. Then as expected, most will call for the public release. Hold on for just a few hours more. It is coming!
I think you’re right.
So do I.
Me, too.
Me three!
Just in time for the “government shutdown” and weekend news cycle.
Works for me 👍
Me, too!🙏🏻
“In The Air Tonight”
I can feel it coming in the air tonight, oh Lord
And I’ve been waiting for this moment for all my life, Oh Lord
Can you feel it coming in the air tonight, oh Lord, oh Lord
Well, if you told me you were drowning
I would not lend a hand
I’ve seen your face before my friend
But I don’t know if you know who I am
Well, I was there and I saw what you did
I saw it with my own two eyes
So you can wipe off that grin,
I know where you’ve been
It’s all been a pack of lies
And I can feel it coming in the air tonight, oh Lord
Well, I’ve been waiting for this moment for all my life, oh Lord
I can feel it coming in the air tonight, oh Lord
And I’ve been waiting for this moment for all my life, oh Lord, oh Lord
Well I remember, I remember don’t worry
How could I ever forget,
It’s the first time, the last time we ever met
But I know the reason why you keep your silence up,
No you don’t fool me
The hurt doesn’t show
But the pain still grows
It’s no stranger to you and me
And I can feel it coming in the air tonight, oh Lord
Well, I’ve been waiting for this moment for all my life, oh Lord
I can feel it in the air tonight, oh Lord, oh Lord
But I’ve been waiting for this moment for all my life, oh Lord
I can feel it coming in the air tonight, oh Lord
But I’ve been waiting for this moment for all my life, oh Lord
I can feel it in the air tonight, oh Lord, oh Lord, oh Lord
But I’ve been waiting for this moment for all my life, oh Lord, oh Lord
Spot on, Sylvia.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Totally!!!
I lived and enjoyed Miami Vice. Well, actually Palm Beach Co. Vice. LUV Phil Collins.
Nice lyrics.
Nice music, too. I always thought the song captured such a feeling of impending menace.
And I can never hear the song without seeing Crockett and Tubbs driving down that empty, dark, wet street….
Yes! A special night was watching that particular episode in a Fort Lauderdale AIA nightclub, a regular (?Saturday night?) feature on big screen.
*Loved that car!
Hopefully prior to the to the State of the union address
I would bet that Dirty Diane didn’t think her “look squirrel” release of the Simpson testimony would cascade into this outcome. The Dems really don’t want the committee summary report to be made public. They can’t call it all lies because they’re on the committee!
Yep. The Dems don’t want anything truthful to be made public. Never have. Never will.
Trump need to read this report out loud at the State of the Union Address. While federal agents are conducting no knock, gun drawn raid/arrests of these traitors.
You are right. POTUS should also move to stop anyone implicated by this from leaving the country. If they are abroad, they should return immediately.
Yep, revoke their passports.
POTUS does not need to do anything at this point, Congress will release it. Remember all those sealed indictments?
Many of those are gang related.
Guess who are currently in Hawaii….yup, Bill, Hill, and Huma.
Coincidence? Trying to leave maybe,?
You mean like in the baptist scene of the godfather? I would love it.
SOTU will be great with Trump emphasizing economy, plus a couple other accomplishments. Ignore the behind-the-scenes cloak-and-dagger intrigue.
This is exactly what should be done….the covering it in the SOTU address. No knock raids are not necessary. The audience will be huuugggge anyway.
If the DEMs hold this back they become part of the cover up. They will make sure they warn the criminals before they have to say yes to the release. This is really going down.
Yes – a while back, I noted that there has to be a pretty big group of comgressmen and intelligence community that, because of positions on committees, etc., KNOW at least some of the ugly stuff, AND are putting themselves in a very bad place by not speaking up now, while they have the chance.
ALL Reps are now on the hook.
Wonder if the raid on Newsweek is related….
linky dinky?!?
nvm found it
https://nypost.com/2018/01/18/nypd-officers-raid-newsweek-headquarters/
TAXES… wouldn’t it be interesting if the DA were to uncover something else……?
More and more GOP Congressmen are expressing shock and dismay at the House Intel Comm. summary and demanding it be released to the public ASAP. Soon there will be a public clamoring to see what’s in the summary. Democrats will be in a vise. Trump has them right where he wants them so he can put pressure on them regarding the budget negotiations. Once The Big Ugly gets up to steam, Dems will cry uncle and will do anything to “make it go away”. (Of course, it’s not going away, so Trump may throw them a bone to appease them for the time being.) But make no mistake, Trump is going to get what he wants on the budget. He has all the leverage.
I read that during the raid the FBI took serial numbers but that was it. I wonder if the raid is connected to Weiner’s insurance laptop.
LOL…no the raid on Newsweek was about IRS problems…
Here is the inside scoop, they went completely BROKE when they went to press with the Madam President issue.
they had to recreate the whole magazine, reprint it, distribute it world wide and then pay to have all the Madam President issues boxed up and shipped back to be destroyed.
I know… I work there
We need to add a photo to the pyramid of crime….
he’s grey, but I wonder if he wasn’t given a way out for his U1 involvement….
He is the proximate cause of Muelley and his BLM Grand Jury.
Yes, and he acted pretty damned quickly to “proximate” it.
IIRC, when the Mueller investigation into Fusion/GPS began, Sundance said there is no way that either Muller or Rosenstein wanted their legacies to be ruined by this. I believe President Trump knew the skinny and let Mueller know that he knew it during that closed door meeting.
We’ll see… many here are on both sides of the fence
Zig, great point. For a long time I thought Rosey was a blackhat; however, lately I have him as grayhat. Rosey has not halted or even questioned the Special Witch Hunt but he has not pushed against PDJT or his administration.
Rosey may have had low level involvement in U1 but may have lots of knowledge. He may be using that knowledge as his out.
Remember also keeping the SWH going for a year has exposed dims corruption and no Trump corruption.
Then why(!) did Rosie choose Mueller, quickly? I agree w/Howie.
Rosie is a wimp. A typical dot.gov wimp.
I see what you did there Deborah……….
Move where that came from.
For the MSM and Deep Staters who read the comments. This is how the Treepers and most Americans are feeling right now :
too true
I think we just found President TRUMP’s exercise regimen, and Melania can still wear her stilettos! 😉
LikeLiked by 5 people
They make a nice couple. Winners where and to whom it counts.
I never get tired of this one! Gonna request the song and dance it at my next kid’s wedding. So fun!
Precisely, Carrie.
Trying so hard to be patient, not one of my finer qualities 😁
Prosecutions. Now.
So the Democrats don’t want Obama’s many, many crimes revealed? Huh, weird…
I do very much like the idea of taking passports away…including the Obamas.
Good idea! Don’t want St. Barack jetting away to his safehouse in Dubai that Podesta bought for him —
I’m not kidding https://counterpsyops.com/2016/10/28/why-obama-bought-a-4-9-million-mansion-in-dubai-a-country-where-there-is-no-extradition/
Actually I hope he goes there and refuses to return. It would be such an eye opener for all his sycophants.
debunked.
So you’re saying Podesta didn’t buy Barack a house?
Delta Force, Navy Seals, and others we don’t even know about can bring back traitors.
Why bring them back. *(Bin Laden)
Treason against America and We The People are not allowed to see the information?! Time to Tar & Feather the Fake Government and those they hide and protect. Take back America and end this Fake Legislative Branch of the Republic.
It’s exciting to see this stuff finally coming down, even if it down seem to be happening in slow motion.
THE BIG UGLY indeed–this is blowing up on Twitter. All of Washington has heard by now what we’ve known for about 2 months. People are going to be gobsmacked. Won’t be just Pelosi needing some Depends tonight…..
The Congressmen’s description of this report is not in normal terms. “Secret FISA memo Threatens Democracy at its core” Let this steam for a few days and the pressure for its release will explode.
CALL RYAN’S OFFICE NOW: 202-225-0600 AND DEMAND THE VOTE BE MADE TONIGHT TO DECLASSIFY FISA ABUSE DOCUMENTS AND RELEASE TO THE PUBLIC TONIGHT!
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLike
Too much pressure on the Dems to not release it. If they don’t they will be obstructing. This is going to blow open tonight!
The swamp is full of parasites.
This is going to be like giving worm pills to a sick cat, only a thousand times worse.
The swamp is not going down without a fight!
Sit back and watch the show!
MEGA-MAGA
The train is picking up speed!
ON SALE THIS WEEK & NEXT…
Feeling a bit queasy? Nauseous?
Bowels churning with a bubbling cauldron of steaming hot diarrhea?
Is the paranoia making you rush to the pot time & time again?
Does each new revelation bring on a fresh load?
Well, then you need our new “DEMOCRAT DIAPERS”!
With more exposure coming out daily, our diapers are guaranteed to hold load after load, & keep your pants, skirts & pantsuits dry. You can watch the news, take phone calls & plot your escape without the hassle of running to the toilet every 2 minutes!
Available in regular strength or try our new “I’M SCREWED!” extra absorbent
“Does each new revelation bring on a fresh load”?…..I hope so, ….all it takes is one load. A 45, 9, Heck, why not play Russian Roulette with your co-conspirators. JUST DO IT.
My husband was watching the History channel today and it had a program on Osoma Bin Laden and how Obama captured him. It was really strange. They kept showing how Obama carried out this operation, gave the orders etc. They went all out to building Obama up. I told my husband to turn the darned channel cause it was Lies, Lies, Lies.
LikeLiked by 1 person
and if there is no room upon the hill….
….I’ll see you on the Dark side of the moon! Roger Waters
Yes!!!… BRING THE PAIN… BRING THE RAIN…
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
(Bears repeating – on multiple threads)
At this pivotal moment in history, let us continue to pray for the sovereignty of our Beloved America, the safety of Mr. President and all involved in fighting the good fight and for strength and patience to await the final play.
God be with us 🙏🇺🇸🙏
Thank you God for all our blessings. Protect our God fearing Nation. Place your right hand upon our President, his administration, and everyone in his family.
AMEN!
Amen
NEVER think that “it can’t happen here!” After Socialist regimes under Franklin Roosevelt, Lyndon Johnson, MAObama, and the Clintonistas, “it” already has!
And with a Socialist pro-Communist Fourth Estate willing to play Pravda for the Dems by pushing lies – or staying silent about the Truth – it only compounds our problems in waking up the populace. And we know what the line will be if/when the Truth about this scandal hits: “POLITICAL WITCH HUNT! NO PROOF! CHARACTER ASSASSINATION! TRUMP AND REPUBLICANS OUT OF CONTROL!”
Keep in mind that Socialists/Communists have no trouble using any means for their agenda: lacking religion, lacking basic morality, they are capable of the worst atrocities, as 100 million bodies spread throughout Eastern Europe, Russia, China, Cuba, Cambodia, North Korea, and sundry other places will attest!
…do not forget 10 000+ civilians death April 2014-Dec. 2017 in Eastern Ukraine…..thanks to neocons/globalists…
How much sabotage is going on at this moment at the FBI and DOJ…These creightons are still there working……..Step one relieve the criminals of duty then take them down… They are still there and that makes people nervous what these zealot Hillary hounds might do. Obama may be running things from his war room with valerie and their communication equipment…If this is so serious Freedom Caucus take these clowns out of commission now.
So who will be the Daniel Ellsberg who steals and releases this to the public? Because I’m tired of inferior and compromised people allowed to see and share information crucial to the integrity of my country when I am not allowed to.
Wow. Wow. Wow. It might finally be happening! The Big Ugly has Sundance has laid out for many months. I pray you are correct. MAGA.
Wish some one would post that picture of the Whitehouse staff crying. Valerie and Jen were staring at the camera really ticked off. They are busted.
Anyone seen Adam Shiffty today?
