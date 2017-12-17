Let’s Take a Stroll – Letter of Notice From Trump Transition To Congress Outlining Illegal Search and Seizure by Special Counsel Robert Mueller….

It is my belief, based on mounting evidence, a specific cast of characters -within the Mueller “Russia Election Interference” probe- were placed there to protect people behind the FBI’s initial false claims. Those claims formed the basis for the counterintelligence operation against 2016 presidential candidate Donald Trump.
According to reports, in August 2017 the Mueller team went around the Trump administration in their quest for documents, by directly demanding documents from the General Services Agency (GSA); the entity that hosted the communication network for the Trump transition team.
According to reports, the content of 12 email accounts was handed over to the Special Counsels’ office; consisting of thousands of pages of transition team communication. Innocuous, ordinary transition stuff, but the method of procurement is jaw-droppingly unethical, possibly illegal.
Well, now you don’t have to rely on reports. Here’s the actual letter (Full pdf):
.
Now, let’s take a stroll and explain to our neighbors exactly what this entire plot is all about and why they should care….
Here’s the way the entire construct looks in simple outline.
Career officials, managers and staff within the DOJ and FBI wanted to help ensure Hillary Clinton won the 2016 election. Those people were ideologically aligned with President Obama, and held the goal of maintaining progressive advances as part of their motive.
A “small group” was formed within the DOJ and FBI to facilitate this goal. The first goal was to remove Clinton from the burden of the FBI email investigation.
Once that goal was achieved, they moved on to Clinton’s 2016 challenger. By the time the 2016 GOP convention drew near, everyone accepted that challenger would be Donald Trump.
As such the FBI “small group” began monitoring candidate Donald Trump in June/July 2016 as part of a plan toward the benefit of candidate Hillary Clinton.
However, the FBI and DOJ officials also needed an actual basis, a legal justification for their behavior and the time they were spending. The plan to justify that behavior was to create an official counterintelligence operation.
To get the counterintelligence operation going, they needed a reasonable basis for creating one. That basis was the formative seeds of claims of Russian connections to the Trump campaign.
To establish the basis the Russian elements needed for the operation; the DNC and Clinton campaign paid Fusion GPS to contract Christopher Steele to write a dossier that would form the legal grounding for the counterintelligence operation.
Fusion GPS hired DOJ Deputy Attorney Bruce Ohr’s wife, Nellie Ohr, who was well versed in counterintelligence operations, CIA operations, and using tradecraft to create illusions.
Nellie Ohr worked with retired British MI6 Agent Christopher Steele to manufacture the Steele Dossier. The dossier would take innocuous connections between Trump and Russian people, enhance them, fabricate some nefarious appearance, and then be turned over to Bruce Ohr’s counterintelligence buddy in the FBI Peter Strzok.
In essence, the Clinton’s created the Russian “angle” out of thin air; and the FBI and DOJ used that creation as the legal underpinning for the counterintelligence operation.
The cointel op was always just a ruse for wiretapping, surveillance and monitoring of Donald Trump campaign officials.
The FBI (Strzok) and DOJ (Ohr) dressed up the Steele Dossier to apply for a FISA warrant (FBI Attorney Lisa Page). The surveillance was happening with or without the FISA approval; but the FISA warrant would make the surveillance legal.
The initial application to the FISA Court was so sketchy (June/July 2016) is was actually denied. Denials rarely happen. One-in-a-thousand.
The Steele Dossier was dressed up some more. More stuff added, thanks to Christopher Steele and Nellie Ohr, to the second FISA application in Sept./October. That FISA application again submitted by Bruce Ohr, Peter Strzok, and Lisa Page. That warrant was approved.
If Hillary was elected, the entire counterintelligence operation just disappears into the ether. No-one would ever know about it.
But Hillary didn’t win.
Trump did.
Subsequently, the entire Trump Counterintelligence Operation was likely to be exposed. So the team behind the CoIntel scheme, again “the small group”, had to make up the “Russian Interference in The Election” narrative, a larger narrative, to cover their tracks.
The manufactured basis for the FISA warrant, ‘Muh Russia’ now needed to become real; or at least have the appearance of being real or justified.
That’s why the goofy “Joint Analysis Report on Russian Interference” was created. Brennan (CIA), Clapper (ODNI), and Comey (FBI), and to a much lesser extent the outsider Mike Rogers (NSA). This became the “17 intelligence agencies” blah.. blah… blah.
It was never 17 intel agencies. It was four. Only three pushed it. Mike Rogers said he had low/moderate confidence in the underlying intelligence within the report. The report was created as evidence to enhance the cover. Nothing more.
[My hunch is if you put the Steele Dossier together with the Joint Analysis Report, you will find 90% of the FISA application documentation.]
Additionally, the entire crew, from the Obama Administration and current career people within the DOJ, FBI, etc., who understood the larger scheme, needed ongoing people to continue ensuring the story was maintained.
That drove the need for a Special Counsel investigation. Mueller’s investigation was really just another way the players within the original scheme could keep a lid on the events in 2016.
That’s why many of the FBI/DOJ “small group”, the crew who cleared Hillary in the email investigation, were also assigned to the Mueller investigation. Controls were needed.
Inside Mueller’s crew, the “small group” essentially works to watch over what information the Trump officials or congress could possibly be discovering…. under the auspices of investigating ‘Muh Russia’ etc. If the “small group” comes across a risky trail being followed, they work to impede, block, delay or deflect anyone from that trail.
That’s the ‘high-level’ summary of the way things look from a researched perspective.
There’s one guy at the heart of this operation who can blow the lid off EVERYTHING.
Priestap’s position in 2016 was Director of Counterintelligence for the FBI.
There’s a growing possibility Priestap has flipped. Start asking about him.
.
The BIG UGLY
.
RESOURCES:
- Congress Confirms the Investigative Approach for The Big Ugly HERE
- Understanding the Background Motives of Inspector General Horowitz HERE
- Democrats Realize the BIG Ugly Is Coming HERE
- Understanding the Important Role of Bill Priestap HERE
- Inspector General Horowitz Explains how he caught Peter Strzok and Lisa Page HERE
- Understanding the Pattern of Information Releases HERE
- Jim Jordan Questions Rod Rosenstein HERE
- More releases of information about Peter Strzok, Lisa Page and Andrew McCabe HERE
- Why Was FISA Court Judge Recused – Discussion HERE
- Jaw-Dropping Info. on Demoted DOJ Deputy Bruce G Ohr’s wife, Nellie H. Ohr HERE
- Discovery – Nellie Ohr worked for Fusion GPS on Trump Opposition Research Project
- Intel Chairman Devin Nunes Outlines FBI FISA Warrant Abuse HERE
- The FBI/DOJ Leak Hunting Task Force Everyone Forgot – Outlined HERE
- Jim Jordan Discusses the Fraud Behind the FBI FISA Warrant HERE
- Black Hat Hunting II – Becomes Obvious – False Media Leaks To Catch Leakers HERE
- The BIG UGLY – The Big Picture and What it Means HERE
- Judge Rudolph Contreras Recuses Himself – FISA Discoveries HERE
- “The Predicate” – The Importance of the Origin of The FISA WARRANTS HERE
- Black Hat Hunting I – First Appearance of Coordinated Plan HERE
- Deputy Head of Counterintelligence FBI Agent Peter Strzok – Outlined HERE
- Discovering Initial Seeds of DOJ-OIG Investigative Plan – Outlined HERE
- President Trump Reacts to Evidence of FBI Mgmt Bias Against Him HERE
- Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes Threatens FBI with Contempt HERE
- First IG Release of FBI Team Bias on Robert Mueller Squad HERE
IG Stimulated Releases of Information:
♦Release #1 was the FBI Agent Strzok and Attorney Lisa Page story; and the repercussions from discovering their politically motivated bias in the 2015/2016 Clinton email investigation and 2016/2017 Russian Election investigation.
♦Release #2 outlined the depth of FBI Agent Strzok and FBI Attorney Page’s specific history in the 2016 investigation into Hillary Clinton to include the changing of the wording [“grossly negligent” to “extremely careless”] of the probe outcome delivered by FBI Director James Comey.
♦Release #3 was the information about DOJ Deputy Bruce Ohr being in contact with Fusion GPS at the same time as the FISA application was submitted and granted by the FISA court; which authorized surveillance and wiretapping of candidate Donald Trump; that release also attached Bruce Ohr and Agent Strzok directly to the Steele Dossier.
♦Release #4 was information that Deputy Bruce Ohr’s wife, Nellie Ohr, was an actual contract employee of Fusion GPS, and was hired by F-GPS specifically to work on opposition research against candidate Donald Trump. Both Bruce Ohr and Nellie Ohr are attached to the origin of the Christopher Steele Russian Dossier.
♦Release #5 was the specific communication between FBI Agent Strzok and FBI Attorney Page. The 10,000 text messages that included evidence of them both meeting with Asst. FBI Director Andrew McCabe to discuss the “insurance policy” against candidate Donald Trump in August of 2016.
As the poster named “Katica” said a couple days ago, “it pays to read the documents.” The Special Counsel attorney that signed General Flynn’s Statement of Offence filed in USDC DDC on 12/1/2017 was Van Grack. It is Van Grack who was in communication with the Trump for America transition organization, and according to the PDF file in this topic, misrepresented the Special Counsel access to the GSA emails on 12/12/2017. What reason would Van Grack have for taking the call from the transition attorney in the first place and then lying about the information that was requested? Sundance is on the trail. The SC staff are second-guessing themselves. President Trump is right: It’s a rigged system.
LikeLiked by 26 people
All systems can be said to be “rigged” it is what they are rigged to do that matters.
LikeLiked by 2 people
99.9% sure that there have been warrants LEGAL ONES on every single one of the people working on the RUSSIA PROBE. Why? They – Sessions -(Dana Boente – nat sec asst AG FISA) who was the AG from Yates departure until Sessions confirmation – then asst to Sessions until late april when RR was confirmed then oversaw the Russia probe thereafter. (did mueller know there was a Nat Sec Asst AG watching over his shoulder? on Trump’s behalf?)
He stated in January that Obama acted illegally last year and stepped up his treason after leaving office going on to state Anyone undermining the president will be prosecuted for TREASON. He watched over everything of the Mueller Probe until mid Oct when the indictments were known. He is now asst acting ag for Nat Sec and Fed atty for Langley area and DC.
LikeLiked by 2 people
There is no way that too many people would have caught the 9 day window of the Nat Sec courts Asst AG being in charge of the DOJ. HE could have easily started a few investigations … what did Sessions SAY exactly when he was confirmed regarding the current DOJ and or investigations cases pending?
Do you know how bad the email situation is with Mueller?
HE acquired without subpoena, records in the custody of GSA.
Guess who the custodian is of the Obama presidential records…
See the precedent being set?
All of the Valerie Jarrett / Susan Rice unmasking records and requests are in the O records.
There is a case into election interference… which allowed records in the custody of the GSA to be acquired by the council… the records which may exonerate Trump are also held in the custody of the GSA…
Coulda, shoulda, woulda. Do something about it or STFU and get off the pot. Sick of the endless drama.
Relax Grasshopper.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Pro tip: decaf
LikeLiked by 12 people
You will be sick for quite awhile. Justice is very slow.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The best cornmeal comes from stone wheels that turn so slow the kernels never heat up.
It’s worth waiting for.
LikeLiked by 5 people
As my gramps was fond of saying, “The grist grinds slow…but it grinds exceedingly fine!”
Exactly. All this stuff from Sundance is nice but are we going to do anything or not? I’m sure Jeff Sessions is all over it – ha
LikeLike
I’m so surprised that the AG did not personally call you and fill you in on all the millions of details dug up by the people who work for him. /s
LikeLiked by 14 people
It’s more than nice; it’s groundbreaking, and we see the MSM (Fox) and Congress on it like white on rice. Enjoy the ride and stop b-tching because it’s not over soon enough.
Lighten up, Francis…
Who in the FBI requested the records in July? Let me guess…. well I think you may know the answer. The timing of this is perfect, so perfect that I must conclude your analysis is very on target. Again, please contact your local rep and Speaker Ryan to demand full disclosure of ALL relevant materials. Don’t let ‘them’ do what they did with Fast and Furious, IRS, Benghazi. The public has a right to know and we want to know now! No closed door meetings, no immunity deals just the complete story, nothing less!
LikeLiked by 5 people
BP agent Brian Terry was killed Dec 2010, exposing Fast & Furious, an ATF attempt to frame the Second Amendment. Loathsome Holder was held in contempt, Obombie claimed ‘executive privilege’ and FBI director swamp Mole Mueller did nothing. This illegal shipment of weapons killed hundreds and was an ACT OF WAR against Mexico.
Mueller sworn in Sept 4, 2001….covered up crimes for twelve years.
LikeLiked by 9 people
If he isn’t on the side of good he will spend the remainder of his life in prison… or dangling from the rope he has been taking for 8 months.
LikeLike
Mueller and Comey were in charge when they allowed Boston bombers and Orlando terrorists to go free. They are aligned with the enemies of America. To think otherwise is foolish.
http://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2016/06/fbi_to_islamic_terrorists_weve_got_your_back.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
To be exact: There appears to be a low key spy working in the FBI in the same way Hanson spied from the then similar position. His name is McCabe – implicated being associated for years with Russian informant and criminals including one of the Putin billionaires. Over @True Pundit is a long article about this fella McCabe and his railroading of legitimate FBI investigations undercutting his own department. How he is getting away with this for all these years despite Intelligence and others filing briefs and complaints is beyond me. He let the Boston bombings happen! Go read it! Yet Mueller and Comey looked the other way!?
LikeLike
Faux: Amen ! ….and is this the type of person (Mueller) to cut a secret deal with Trump to clean up the Swamp – an entity that has suckled and protected him for so many decades? No. Mueller is betting on the Swamp prevailing – don’t think that is going to happen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If not then Mueller will have been so wrong, there were 2 possibilities and both would start with him hiring the Clinton connected “hit squad” either Mueller was in on the take down and he incorporated many people who had left anticipating they would commit overt acts in furtherance of the conspiracy and thereby implicate themselves in the original OR Mueller hires them they all go about covering up and manufacturing evidence illegal procure evidence violating so many constitutional rights under the color of law and then they all get wrapped in TREASON. The traitors have taken so much rope at this point they are buried…
LikeLiked by 1 person
There is no statute of limitations for murder. Those who aided and abetted the murderer after the fact don’t even have a clock yet. When it’s determined that indeed Agent Terry was murdered, that’s when the investigation starts.
Guess what, it hasn’t.
Setting the precedent to get the Obama presidential records RIGHT NOW…
GSA is the custodian JUST like GSA was the custodian of Trump transition emails.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
Dunno. When is the office bbq in Ft Marcy scheduled for?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Priestap would never cut a deal without the proviso of a protective unit being thrown into the mix. He no doubt knows the type of scum-bags he is dealing with and what happens to whistle blowers….to wit: Seth Rich.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
They have been watched CLOSELY by so many computer experts that these people have NO IDEA… these people (DEEP STATE) are so dumb. They have had so much cover for so long they have no idea what to do when the media narrative will not hold… it freaks them out. Mueller’s entire team was figured to be corrupt and would come in and destroy or alter evidence for their friends and pol allies. They are being watched and everything is being documented… dun dun dunnnnnn it is way to late at this point for them to back out … they have acted overtly in the furtherance of a conspiracy to commit TREASON – implicating themselves… HA HA HA
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hillary called it … if Trump wins they will all hang.
LikeLiked by 12 people
James, I sure hope you know all of this as fact and not speculating.
The IG’s have been watching as well… in order to under stand the current scenario you need to watch all of the IG hearings this year beginning early, listen to all of the oversight committee hearings and read all the reports, the volumes of informations which can be gleaned from physically watching the ones testifying when the questions are asked and how they are answered especially at the less attended hearings is more than I can explain, however most of these people have no idea how to effectively lie… Some are physcopaths… rare though there.
Sessions will get the FBI and DOJ IG report on all the investigations of the last 2 years… the raw data is there a couple of more months to write the report, He has a 500 investigators and 100 mill budget and has been upset that Holder and Lynch would not do anything with corruption.
LikeLiked by 2 people
1. Is it possible the reason Peter Strzok was demoted & removed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller is because HE is the one who illegally acquired the PTT emails?
2. Why would all these career FBI law enforcement & Justice Department leaders want to protect lying, biliions of dollars bribe-taker, meaner-than-a-snake, outright dangerous, absolutely stupid Hillary Clinton? Why would they want her, with all they knew about & had to cover up, to be elevated to President of the United States? What about the country? What about the rest of the world? That woman would have been absolutely disastrous as President. Why her?
3. Same questions in #2 about the GOP Establishment?
LikeLiked by 3 people
She was anointed by Satan. It’s totally about power. Weather they are in power of a place called America or something else is irrelevant to them.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Power makes them ambitious. Greed makes them make stupid decisions.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I’m serious, why would all these accomplished, educated, powerful professionals cover up for her? She’s an awful human being.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I suspect that a lot of it is (for the less corrupt) “going along” with what the media dictates is within the Overton window. These are people who cannot comprehend a completely subverted media. They use a lightweight form of moral relativism that says reality can only be within what the media says is real or “on the table for discussion”. If it’s on Alex Jones, it’s not on the table.
So poor Hillary is being harassed by the bad, mean Republicans. Any breaking of the law was an honest mistake. They believe it because it’s within the media-allowed truth.
LikeLiked by 8 people
To reiterate Wolfmoon’s statement:
True liberals won’t believe what they see with their own eyes.
It has to be validated by appearing in print, or other forms of approved
media to exist. If it appears on non – approved media outlets, it doesn’t
exist. If a coworker witnesses violence and tells about it at work, it
will not exist until the true liberal sees it in the paper, or on the 11 o’clock
news.
True liberals live sheltered lives. That way reality doesn’t mess with
their viewpoints on everything.
Wolf, The “Overton Window ” happens to also exist to frame the “Echo Chamber”.
FairWitness:
Her’e my explanation: Not really all that accomplished; not really all that educated; not really all that powerful, and thus seeking to ride the coattails of someone higher up who they could trust never, ever, to tell the truth.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What makes you think they are any different from her? What makes you think that because they are “educated” they have sense, or decency?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Unfortunately, being “accomplished, educated, powerful” doesn’t prevent criminality. There are those who get pleasure from living on the edge. They need the daily fix to keep them going. That Hillary is “an awful human being” means nothing to these men and women because their moral compass is completely out of whack. Collectively working toward the ultimate goal of personal gain is all that matters.
We don’t think like they do and so their hubris is astonishing. But it’s also pathetic because it’s never worth it in the end.
“What shall it profit a man if he gain the whole world and lose his own soul?”
LikeLiked by 11 people
Because they want access to a piece of the graft.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This…money and/or power
It’s been the scourge of humanity since humans started associating…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Because they HAVE ALREADY HAD access. They know, they will go BEFORE she does.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They all drank the kook aid in college….Red diaper doper babies!
LikeLiked by 1 person
She’s just exactly the type they like. She’s proven she will say or do anything without limits.
LikeLike
She copied the FBI files while Slick Willy was president.
LikeLiked by 2 people
^^^ THIS!! ^^^ She started with blackmail, found out who could be corrupted/paid off, forced the good ones out and worked the bad ones in and got them promoted. Not just her, mind you, but Slick Willy and then the great Pretender-in-Chief. Do I have proof? No, except for what we are now seeing. But I absolutely believe it. Soros, the Clintons, and other Globalists have been playing the long game against Americans while they got richer and more powerful with every passing year.
And then the Lord blessed us and sent Donald J Trump to face the demons in Washington and to go to battle for us and our great country before it was lost forever. I thank God for PDT every day and continually ask for the Lords protection around him, his family, his Cabinet members.
I believe good will triumph here over the evil in the swamp. We just need a little patience and a lot of prayer!
LikeLiked by 4 people
This is the reason why you don’t want any agency gathering personal data on every American. Unless you have been a perfect angel your entire life you could be blackmailed.
This is a horrific tool in the wrong hands and we are just seeing the tip of the abuse.
I have spent years working in different government agencies and I can’t think of anyone I would trust with that kind of power and information. It should never happen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They cover for Hillary so they can continue to benefit from her corruption. They’re getting rich right alongside her.
LikeLike
Because they are left-leaning. Even knowing she was corrupt, she was a Democrat and in line to continue similar policies to those of Obama. If another GOP candidate had won the primary, this may not have happened, because a standard GOP candidate may not have been seen as a threat.
LikeLike
Well if Strozk was demoted and removed for obtaining the transition emails and communication devices, who demoted him?
If obtaining those items was so bad in the eyes of Mueller, how come Mueller never once advised anybody he had them, offer to return them, apologize etc…
I call BS on that angle.
At this point, I am shocked that anybody still actually thinks that lying, putrid snake Mueller is a white hat.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Similarly, Rosenstein, as the initiator of the Mueller SC, is difficult to characterise as white hat. Remember he also wrote a memo criticising Comey which was to be used as justification to fire Comey. So, he undertook 2 of the key steps in setting up a Mueller SC. On the other hand, he set up the “leaker” investigation with Sessions, but he could not avoid doing that.
As deeply as we are trying to look, far deeper than most others, I have a strong sense that there is at least one other layer to this onion. Where, for example, is the cash that the State Department and the military “misplaced”? Where is this country’s gold and silver reserves? This money went somewhere and finding that will reveal, I think, the hands of the unseen puppeteers.
LikeLiked by 2 people
There are 12 Trillion dollars missing from the budget. There are an additional 2 Trillion dollars missing from the DOD. There are 600 million dollars missing from HUD. There are 6 Billion dollars missing from the state department. Do the math! Ask yourself why there was no budget since 2007 until this year? Therein lies the answer.
These monies were subverted to projects that benefits only the powers who want to undertake to wipe out 90% of the population on earth.
The deep state has its own rogue military mercenary force that only answered to Obama. t came out while I watch the docu/movie “Dirty Wars” on Hulu and Netflix. There you say all that unfold although the reporter had to pack it in in the end due to threats. Our political class refused to answer his question: “How much monies are being invested in this mercenary military force”. Sensenbrenner asked him to leave.
Our treasury has been robbed of trillions ergo Hillary’s win was needed to continue with the NWO agenda.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The information captured during Filegate was never returned. In fact, it was impossible to return once it was illegally obtained. Some idiot with no background in security took the fall. But the information was likely weaponized and exploited for the next two decades.
I’m certain Hillary learned a great deal while assisting with the impeachment investigations of Richard Nixon. She likely knew well before ever reaching the White House that she would do anything to attain the treasure trove of information in FBI coffers.
Filegate was an immense assault on our justice system and few have ever realized the impact. Regardless of whether it’s related to today’s problems at the highest levels of the FBI, it was a terrible offense that should have been dealt with severely.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Also remember when Berger stole classified documents from the archives although Comey let him go with just paying a fine and short stop on his law license. Comey kept hidden which exact documents were stolen and why.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They are fellow,travelers. They are ideologues who believe in the Cause, and are willing to do what needs to be done for the Cause. I do think their expectation that Shrillary would win made them careless- and, unless Shrillary didn’t win, which they knew couldn’t happen, they were going to easily cleanup and mop up what had happened while the new ruling class was installed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It was more likely Weismann, as he is famous for illegally gaining evidence,!!!!
LikeLike
And this is why the black hats are so desperate to nail PDJT with a process crime.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
An article via infowars via intellihub says that “movin on org” is planning new protests if Meuller is fired.
The point being.. The commie snowflakes have been quiet since Sir Trump and his allies shut down international money funneling.. But now they are back at it again; Where is the money coming from? Hmm.. Who recently redirected tens of millions of dollars to the commie SJW organizations to help fill the gap..
THE NFL..
That is where America’s football money is going to.. commie organizations.. If you buy season tickets, NFL licensed products, etc. You are funding the attempted takedown of the United States of America.. Thusly that makes anybody who is still an NFL fan.. Guilty of Treason..
https://www.infowars.com/alt-left-plans-nationwide-rapid-response-if-mueller-fired-from-russia-probe/
LikeLiked by 7 people
Off topic – sort of.
Caught a few minutes of Pittsburgh vs New England this afternoon while channel flipping.
Approx 40% empty seats in lower bowl, higher percentage in upper decks.
Significant because these are the top 2 teams in the Eastern Conference, with only a couple weeks left before playoffs.
In years past, that wouldve been a standing room crowd.
NFL is truly hurting.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Oops, I wrote “Eastern Conference” (maybe cuz I have Blackhawks hockey game on) – I meant “AFC”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Gateway Pundit runs an article every Sunday showing pictures from various stadiums of all the empty seats, everywhere… NFL=Nor For Long
LikeLiked by 1 person
Any post that includes the phrase “according to Infowars” is usually the point where I move on.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I figure that if it is cited here, likely it’s an episode worth listening to. I have a fairly high level of confidence in the commenters here.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Schumer and the Director of Ethics who resigned are spearheading the Registration with moveon.org. Registrants will be notified exactly when to “take to the streets”. Soros has put $80 billion into this particular endeavor to secure Trump’s impeachment. At this point, it is predicated on Trump firing Mueller, which is sure to happen before or on Christmas.
LikeLike
LikeLike
You forgot SOROS!
George Soros Is Keynote Speaker At Secret Meeting Of The Democracy Alliance ‘Resistance’ Movement (No surprise there.)
George Soros Donates $18 Billion To His ‘Open Society’ Foundation
LikeLike
All this ready to hit the fan and for the first time ever the busiest airport in our country loses power.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://wikileaks.org/dnc-emails/emailid/3962
LikeLiked by 1 person
The email is what I am pointing to. More names.
The tweet thread is also interesting with regards to who G2 really is…. and some timing coincidences with regard to CrowdStrike, etc.
Sandra-VA The Open Worlds Society is a George Soros Foundation.What the heck is his Society doing meeting in the Library of Congress? We don’t have grounds to confiscate his passport so he can’t come here”. We can’t round up the participants in such meetings and charge them with crimes against the USA?
Wait, Open Borders is George Soros; does he have Open Worlds Society too?
LikeLike
LikeLike
“[…]Billionaire investor George Soros has transferred “the bulk of his wealth” to the Open Society Foundations, the nonprofit organization said.
The $18 billion donation from Soros, who has long championed democratic causes, makes the organization one of the world’s largest philanthropic nonprofits, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Created by Soros in 1979, Open Society is a grant-making foundation with branches and partners around the world and focuses on supporting democracies and combating issues of injustice and discrimination, among other causes[….]”
http://fortune.com/2017/10/17/george-soros-open-society-18-billion/
LikeLiked by 1 person
TY, I stand corrected.
I may be wrong, Sylvia. i tried to find the article from which I took that title and have had no luck, so consider it my error. I’ll post again if i find it.
No, I suspect you are correct.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hillary said they would all hang if Donald Trump was elected. Please God, let it be so. From the tree of liberty on the highest branches.
LikeLiked by 16 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
When she said “all” she meant “ALL”
LikeLiked by 1 person
And she’ll be happy to take every one of the SOBs down with her. She’s the embodiment of the Jezebel spirit.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amazing what a handful of traitors can do when they put their mind to it.
Imagine if that energy was instead spent on doing good for your fellow Americans.
LikeLiked by 16 people
Milktrader: The cabal does not stop at a handfull. It’s Washington. It’s that state capitals, where the politicians are groomed. It’s the MSM. It’s academia. It’s the whole kit and kaboodle. The big enchiilada. It’s a society no longer anything like what it used to be. Why? Technology. The internet that was supposed to “free” information weaponized information instead.
LikeLiked by 4 people
No, it’s lack of ethics and morals in the general population. Long term, we need to relearn morals or nothing Trump does will make a difference in 7 years.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Walter Veight produced a series called “Total Onslaught” against Jesus and Christianity. President Trump is facing a similar onslaught today with many of the same enemies: dims, msm, education system, Hollywood, evolutionists, the so-called scientific community, etc.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Atheists claim religion was invented just to keep society from running amuck. The Ten Commandments were to keep people from being their “normal selves”; corrupt, ignorant, selfish, degenerate, etc.. Remember the 60’s was the “God is Dead”era, when it was okay for people to be their “normal selves”, now that we had birth control pills. Church membership began to decline and I’m not sure has ever been back to what it was before the 60’s. Since President Trump, our particular church has had significant rise in numbers of congregants. We might even have an organ and a choir again some day soon!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sundance…
There’s someone who may have slid through the cracks, then again not be important at all – or is this who signed the FISA application?
The Honorable John P. Carlin was the Assistant Attorney General for National Security from April 2014 through October 2016. As AAG, Mr. Carlin oversaw nearly 400 employees responsible for protecting the country against international and domestic terrorism, espionage, cyber, and other national security threats. Under his leadership, NSD worked with U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and others to:
More https://www.justice.gov/nsd/staff-profile/former-assistant-attorney-general-john-p-carlin
comment from Doug Ross’s timeline:
“Please add that Assistant AG for National Security John P Carlin resigned from office the end of September and left two weeks later.
He was responsible for approving all FISA warrant requests
I believe also Strzok would have served under him in the counter intelligence unit.
Finally, at one time he was Mueller’s chief of staff.”
http://directorblue.blogspot.com/2017/12/a-timeline-of-treason-how-fbi.html
On 9/15/16 FISA Court approves FBI request for surveillance of Trump campaign, etc. Carlin announced his resignation 9/27/16.
“…Carlin, who is leaving to pursue a job in the private sector, is the youngest and longest-serving head of NSD. He was named acting assistant attorney general in March 2013 and was confirmed in the spring of 2014.
Carlin had previously served as chief of staff to then-FBI Director Robert S. Mueller.
“For the better part of two decades at the Department of Justice, John distinguished himself as a leader who skillfully used all the tools at his disposal to enhance our public safety and uphold our national security,” Attorney General Loretta E. Lynch said in a statement.”
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/national-security/head-of-justice-departments-national-security-division-to-step-down/2016/09/27/59cb95c4-84e6-11e6-ac72-a29979381495_story.html?utm_term=.d0d5e99af5b5
—————————
A thought: did Carlin resign because he refused to sign the FISA warrant or did he sign off and then resign to avoid any fallout, or does he have nothing to do with this?
LikeLiked by 12 people
Wow!
Sounds like a name we’re going to be hearing more. Nice work PhxRising!
thanks… just stumbled upon him…
Just checked on this law firm that hired Carlin, Morrison & Foerster. Their wiki says that one of their biggest clients is Softbank. That’s the bank that DJT got to commit $50 billion in US investments last December during the transistion. Not sure it means anything, just found it interesting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
For all of you fellow Treepers who are of the praying persuasion, before you hit the sack tonight put in a few words with the Almighty regarding our President. I have a feeling that the next few weeks are going to get rough, and both our President and our Country could use some help from above. Thanks.
LikeLiked by 23 people
Every night, every prayer Atticus. Done. Thank you for encouraging others to.
LikeLiked by 6 people
So, assuming all of this is true and I believe it is, what is the outcome ? Jailtime for anyone ? Indictments ? Where does this go ? Is it finally judgement day for deep state and swamp creatures ?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fasten your seat belt, hang on to your hat, get your popcorn and wait.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
Off topic, but not sure where else to post this. There’s been so much speculation on Twitter this weekend about Trump firing Mueller this week, which was denied this afternoon by PDT, could that have been sent out as a leak to catch a ‘leaker’? The usual libs, like Meathead and George Takai have cried out they’re ‘taking it to the streets’ if it happens, and their message sound suspiciously the same.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, it’s the usual narrative but some of the bigger guns have come out to incite, Holder, Shaub and probably more. It’s beginning to take on the stink of the way leaders are taken down in far away places. Incite the masses to riot, stoke the fear of Trump acting like a “dictator”, insert “Constitutional Crisis” in the story. I don’t know but it all sounds very familiar to me.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Holder is telling people to take it to the streets…the traitorous lying sob….acting on the behalf of the seditious former president…in some ways if I take a step back, they seem so immature and juvenile…and so do their followers, about 50% of the American people. Sickening…
LikeLiked by 8 people
Reopen Fast & Furious and that will give Holder something to occupy his time with. Let Horowitz finish what he started.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well, now that a gun was found in Europe that was from F&F, wouldn’t that be a good excuse? Even a leak about it would divert his attention. Or maybe escalate matters in an awful way.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Based on the information that’s come out and Sundance’s various threads, I don’t think President Trump needs to fire Mueller. The ‘investigation” has been compromised beyond repair. Considering it was illegitimate to begin with that’s quite a ways to fall. There are lot more traitors who need to be exposed, like adam shiftless. No need to pull the trigger now.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Let this investigation fall to the earth under it’s own weight.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m under the impression, maybe misguided, that nothing happens until this tax bill is signed . Then BOOM, out go the lights.
LikeLiked by 6 people
It is not a misguided supposition given past news cycles. But whose lights do you suspect will go BOOM. People on Trump’s transition team or Deep State protected Mueller? At the pace the Congressional Committees operate and the year long silence and inaction from Rod and Jeff other than a few demotions with pay, it’s not likely it will be any champion of the Deep State.
LikeLike
Maybe we’ll see a large number of “not running for re-election” announcements right after the tax bill passes, along with resignations if the rumors about the purge coming are true. Those not being forced to retire immediately will do what they are told or the public finds out the truth.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, and if they screw him on taxes, he really rips it open.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I certainly share that thought!
Rumors online that House takes it up on Monday, the Senate on Tuesday
LikeLike
I don’t know if the lights go out, but the fan will start throwing out something!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Was it you who, H&HC, who said that we’re gonna need a bigger fan?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Father time always wins in the end.
I do good to remember where I put my glasses. Usually on my face. 😉
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hehe, tazz; humbling thing, this human gig.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Bingo! My thoughts exactly. Timing is everything and Trump is a master at it. Also, read today that Freedom Watch has sued to have Mueller removed. so POTUS may not have to fire him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Apparently the Atlanta airport squad didn’t get that memo.
Andrew Weissmann’s scent is still pervasive at the GSA. (To steal a sick line from Strzok) This is his bailiwick and why Mueller probably hired him. Could the Strzok comment “in Andy’s office” be him and not McCabe? Long shot I know.
Unfortunately, it looks like Roger Stone is correct that Trump’s trusting co-operative attorneys have been sleepwalking him through this Deep State Inquisition. They have repeatedly claimed that Trump is not under investigation while copious amounts of transition data and client–attorney privileged info etc. was being extracted from the willing compliant happy to oblige Deep State repository of the GSA that is probably loaded with Hillary lovers and rancorous Trump haters. If someone tried to extract info like this about Obama when he was POTUS, it would likely have been from the GSA’s “cold dead hands” and the MSM would be actively calling for a violent revolution.
Did anyone expect that the Deep State would go down easily without a fight by any legal or illegal or vicious or routine means at their disposal. I still suspect Rosenstein sympathizes with the Deep State but I hope I am proven very wrong. He must have known about this and approved it without hesitation.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thinking back what about this guy Murrey, he seems to have fallen off the edge of the world never to be heard from again. He was the person allegedly who picked up the DNC leaks (presumably a memory stick) and delivered them to Assange.
https://www.craigmurray.org.uk/
Why doesn’t Mueller drag him in, show him some photographs, Seth Rich would be a good start.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Uh, because Mueller has no interest in doing that, knowing – as he does – that Seth Rich was the source of the DNC emails.
Is it Nuke Em’ time yet?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Way past…get the tax bill passed, then….burn it all down…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Actually, they are done, over, fini….what happens now is just speculation on our part.
Great job Sundance.
Let’s pray for our President. It is dangerous out there..
LikeLiked by 8 people
what about Rybicki?
The real crimes:
The sale of US Uranium to Russia and the payouts/bribes that the FBI Informant can prove.
There have been sales of US mines to foreign countries all across the USA.
Many of these sites are being charged to the taxpayers as Superfund Clean-Up sites. So they take our minerals and we pay for the clean-up.
We know this is a Swamp tactic…..see Hillary’s brother and the Haitian gold mines.
The murder of Seth Rich.
The sale of US Top Secret, Classified, and government data to foreign countries thru the Obama admin. using the State Dept as it’s broker. Of course they did. They knew. They all knew.
And just to mix it up, the Feds hire contractors and ship out our secrets out the back door too:
i.e. The FBI allowed NASA to be infiltrated by spies thru contractors. The FBI was told by NASA employees and it took them forever to do anything about it. It has been wiped from most stories but I remember writing the FBI and calling them on allowing this type of stuff without taking any action. By the time the FBI did anything, the info was all in China….just where the Globalists wanted it.
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/watchdog-alert-fbi-arrests-nasa-contractor-employee-trying-to-flee-to-china/article/2524691
LikeLiked by 4 people
There is only one way to handle a hair and grease ball blocking the septic drain for the whole house, backing up everything. Roto Rooter. This looks like it is past mere Drano. This is The Gordian knot.
No one in John Q. Public ranks will understand the complexity, the depth of the traitorous top level acts. And criminality is truly of not concern for Utopian Liberals as nothing is a red line for them that they will stop at. Truly sad. Not a moral streak left for the Liberals.
It is the one thing that gives these traitors and criminals courage, it is complex and Liberals don’t care. Utopia is everything to them.
So, drip, drip, drip works only for those that aren’t Liberals and brainiacs.
That said, I expect McCain has left town for good. Watch for a war to divert attention.
This is not over. The rot runs deep. I would suggest that in the end, this all goes up in fog and smoke. “At this point, what difference does it make?”
However.
Break each criminal act out. Each as a separate crime. indict each and everyone. And go after their money… hard.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yea the timing of McCains set back is interesting……..his hands are allover the dossier …..
LikeLiked by 4 people
Announced today, McCain will go home to AZ for Christmas and will miss the tax vote. A backhanded and cowardly out when he knows Trump needs his vote. Sad perspective at John’s possibly last chance to redeem himself. Nauseating!
LikeLike
Did Alexander solve the Gordian Knot or just slash it? Been debated for centuries. Does PJDT solve it or slash it?
LikeLike
Great analysis and summary Sundance. One question. In future, can you indicate the date (or within several days, date) of each of the releases? Your Release #1, etc. That time line would be nice to have. This will help with the speed and intensity that the snowball is moving.Thanks.
LikeLike
Great idea, Brant. Why don’t you do that? Others would appreciate it.
Perhaps you’ve not noticed – Sundance has a website w/commenters and a twitter feed to which he tends. Iow, he’s a mite busy.
Your idea. You do the work. Help.
Simple.
Brant: Sundance already posted the site for breakdown of timeline here.
http://directorblue.blogspot.com/2017/12/a-timeline-of-treason-how-fbi.html
LikeLike
Dude, where you been…?
It’s all coming together… the plan, the outline, the org chart, etc.
Heads had better roll for this. Lord hear my prayer.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Every time I scroll past that org chart, I am reminded how close we are getting to “O”.
If that’s the reason that Pres. Trump is letting this play out so long, all I can say is “thank you”!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Thinkin’ the exact same thing, last!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here’s the condensed version in a Twitter series by Sundance:
LikeLiked by 4 people
Was this Gen. Flynn’s way of “co-operating” with the SC? Isn’t that what he is suppose to do between now and his trial? His sentence will be according to how he is viewed in helping the SC.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Unrolled thread
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sundance twitter thread… informative as usual
LikeLiked by 2 people
“The GSA’s malfeasance in this matter necessitates a legislative response.”
This request is reasonable considering it was sent to Legislative Committees. But did Trump’s attorneys also send a letter or other communication to the somnolent (so far) DoJ demanding a legal investigatory response from them as well? If they did, Rosenstein would place it at the bottom of his inbox if my unproven hunch about him is correct.
Note to CTH–Another great analysis of events.
LikeLiked by 2 people
No less than the august authority Andrew Napolitano said this AM that the request to GSA and GSAs immediate compliance and release of Trump’s emails were 100% legal and proper.
One can’t help but wonder in that case why the FBI and other agencies obfuscate, stonewall and block Congress from access to requested information it has a right to receive.
LikeLiked by 1 person
so liddle judgie nap-time says the fbi can violate the privacy act and it’s legal?
LikeLiked by 1 person
The GSA is the custodian of the Obama presidential records which are completely digital…
…see the precedent being set?
Speaking of Trump transition (from business mogul to POTUS):
LikeLiked by 15 people
I’m happy too.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“best President I’ve ever worked with”… Sen Orrin Hatch
LikeLiked by 7 people
So True. A Man elected to lead, a man that has a life time of leading, and shows results,
We are lucky to have Donald Trump as the Leader of the Free World Americans.
That is what the commie libs hate; a real man with convictions for Americans to prosper by his leadership.
HOO Ray !!!!
LikeLiked by 7 people
So, Holder is out calling for people to take to the ‘streets’ if Mueller is fired. What a mature, responsible ‘leader’. How in the world does a penny-ante tyrant like this ever make it that high in government? Pathetic.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Placed by monied interests.
Same as obama.
LikeLiked by 9 people
We are so scared, Mr. Holder. Maybe you can trot out the black panthers with you. You won’t find cover this time.
LikeLiked by 7 people
obaMORONS. ‘Nuff said.
LikeLiked by 2 people
There is no way that obummer didn’t know about and is involved in all this corruption.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I don’t know. I got the impression O just went around with his nose in the air doing what Valerie and Moochele told him to do.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL!
I don’t what that was (or was taken from), but it was funny!
A movie called “Almost Famous.”
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Priceless.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Is that George jefferson’s son, Lionel?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Looks like he left the set of Soul Train.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Unbelievable.
How does he not have a felony record for armed takeover of a government facility? How were kidnapping charges not filed (among many others)?
And how does someone with a background LIKE THAT get confirmed by anyone to any job, much less by CONGRESS, to be the Attorney General of the United States of America?!?
How does someone who engaged in armed conflict AGAINST America become Attorney General OF America?
LikeLiked by 5 people
That’s a badge of honor in any Lib’s CV, just like Brennan’s vote for Communist Party in 70′.
LikeLiked by 2 people
OMG, that hair style, love those 70’s.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think I’m in favor of hauling them all to Gitmo, waterboarding them until we know all of the facts, and keeping them there until further notice. For example, the rest of their miserable lives
LikeLiked by 8 people
Great idea.
And know who I vote for Head WaterBoarder?
Gary Busey.
I get the impression from watching many Busey movies over the years that he would be an exceptional waterboarder.
And I think he would get a kick out of it too. So there’s that.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Brilliant summary, Sundance.
In case you don’t know, your 15 December article naming Bill Priestap was picked up by 4chan/pol/. Then, for a few hours on 16 December, many people on both 4chan AND 8chan who mentioned Bill Priestap had their comments deleted + accounts suspended for 24 hours. Mods insisted it was just a “technical glitch”. Yeah, sure.
Your spidey senses must be going crazy right now, because it looks like you’re hovering directly over the right target.
LikeLiked by 11 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Jarrett does have a law degree: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gregg_Jarrett
LikeLiked by 2 people
I recommend reading this. It is a careful reading of the laws broken and by whom in regards to Mueller’s team obtaining the Presidential Transition files. Knowing the laws broken and consequences the law requires is very good info to have.
We also then have to set that knowledge next to political realities and the larger picture and try not to get frustrated. PDJT and his attorneys know this stuff, too, and PDJT is doing it his way. I have no idea what that means, but I bet we’re going to like it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sylvia, As we say in the South: “Don’t worry about the mule going blind, just load the wagon”. PDJT is loading the wagon.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I like that saying! I’ve never heard it before, but I like it!
Yes, I truly believe PDJT is loading the wagon. I’m not smart enough to see the end game but I believe there is a plan and by now I have learned to have faith in PDJT.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fair to say Mueller knows what Sundance knows.
And he’s still able to run the Russian sting on PTrump.
Curious he doesn’t call BS and walk away….
No it’s not.
Hey how about this for the title of the book…TraitorTrash…Drag a dollar bill thru DC and you catch all kinda scum…
Who was that Clinton operative?? Bald head, married to Mary Maitlan I believe..
LikeLiked by 2 people
Carville.
Looks like Satan
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sundance: Where does Comey discussing her email scandal again a week or two before the election fit into this picture?
Comey had worked with Strzok to make Hillary’s email scandal go away. They changed an assessment of “Grossly negligent” to “Careless” and said she was all clear.
But then disaster!
Anthony Weiner, husband of Muslim Brotherhood associate and top Hillary advisor Huma Abedin is caught up in a civil crime and his computer is sized by NYPD. During keyword scans for pedo stuff, the NYPD discover that Huma has backed up all of Hillary’s emails from the illegal server on her sleazy husband’s computer.
Comey, against his wishes, needs to reopen the email “matter”. Then the Lynch / Clinton tarmac meeting. He then quickly closes it down so Hillary still has a chance at the election. But that didn’t work.
Now Comey has a serious problem. Hillary lost. The NYPD will have imaged the drive. The evidence that Hillary was grossly negligent with classified info is now outside the control of the Deep State.
LikeLiked by 2 people
All this info is out there somewhere. That many files would have to implicate Mueller and staff in some way. There is not way that she was wheelin’ and dealin’ without having her accomplices covering for her.
Where is that hard drive and all those files?
LikeLike
That drove the need for a Special Counsel investigation. Mueller’s investigation was really just another way the players within the original scheme could keep a lid on the events in 2016.
That’s why many of the FBI/DOJ “small group”, the crew who cleared Hillary in the email investigation, were also assigned to the Mueller investigation. Controls were needed.”
_________________
So when (and where) was Mueller brought into the conspiracy?
Wiki says he was only the 6th Director of the FBI (2001-2013).
…………………………..
“In May 2011, President Barack Obama asked Mueller to continue at the helm of the FBI for two additional years beyond his normal 10-year term, which would have expired on September 4, 2011. The Senate approved this request on July 27, 2011. On September 4, 2013, Mueller was replaced by James Comey.”
“After leaving the FBI in 2013, Mueller served a one-year term as consulting professor and the Arthur and Frank Payne distinguished lecturer at Stanford University, where he focused on issues related to cybersecurity.”
…………………………….
So Mueller was in the private sector since late 2013, before the campaign for president (2016) began.
So apparently Mueller is chosen by someone, brought up to speed on the conspiracy to topple the president of the United States, at which point he has a choice to make:
Sign onto that conspiracy, or inform the president of the conspiracy against him. All we know for sure is that he met with DJT the day before he was appointed Special Counsel.
Then all these conspirators — the whole group who had been conspiring against DJT and obstructing justice on behalf of Crooked Hillary, since sometime in 2015 — show up on Mueller’s team, a ready-made unit. We all discovered their contributions to Progs and other connections to Crooked Hillary early on, and the inherent conflicts therein, but we didn’t know how close-knit this ring of conspirators was until recently.
Presumably, Mueller brought them all onto his team, unless a shadow puppet-master is making Mueller’s hiring decisions for him.
ERGO: the conspiracy began without him, while Mueller was in the private sector. When Mueller is appointed, he hires the entire team of conspirators. That’s not coincidence or accident, clearly he knew who all of the main players were, he had to, in order for them all to become members of his team. So the question becomes, WHEN was Mueller brought into the conspiracy, and by whom, and how could they trust that he wouldn’t expose the conspiracy?
That was his chance to save himself, the moment he became aware. Either he played the double-agent for DJT, or he joined the conspirators in earnest.
And apparently we won’t know which until the time is right.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Careful, Mueller was as pure as Sessions here for a long while, though not so much lately.
Could it have been Comey who brought Mueller up to speed and made the hiring decisions?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Interesting observation. Comey recommends, Mueller hires? Sort of like “Hey, ol’ buddy, here’s who you need…”.
Also, as of March 2014 Mueller was in the same law firm as Rhee, Quarles, and Zebley: WilmerHale. So, these 3 on the Mueller Special Counsel team all came from his firm.
At WilmerHale:
Rhee defended the Clinton Foundation in re Hillary’s emails and Uranium One as recent as 2016.
Zebley represented Hillary Clinton’s IT aide Cooper.
Quarles is an old hand from Watergate hearings (which contained a lot of coverups, including CIA involvement, see Jim Hougan bk “Secret Agenda” and Colodny & Gettlin bk “Silent Coup – The Removal of a President”)
So – how involved was Mueller with these cases at his firm?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance
That was a nice stroll. Concise and well thought out. Your take on fellow travelers trying to secure gains caught my attention.
It really goes along way in explaining motive of the revealed actors. It became easy for the plotters to find it an act of “patriotism” to shred Constitutional liberties.
In would like to take it a step past the “Hillary heroes” useing your walk back. These folks played their part for Hillary but I suspect there was another recipient of their cover.
My pure speculation
Starting at the email server discovery I suspect Obama wanted it all to go away. He said he didn’t know. Unfortunately he used the address. He authorized a show of an investigation. Lynch and comey told to take care of it.To avoid it blowing up on his watch.
Comey formed his skinney group of fellow travelers. The problem is so big and so involved including breaches of security to foreign agents. It becomes an all hands on deck crisis The trail becomes.to obvious to just cut and run. And that is the motivation to make sure Hillary wins as Sundance lays out.
The only thing i am suggesting is None of the actions are originally motivated to protect Hillary but rather to protect Obama and eventually his entire administration.
LikeLiked by 4 people
And there’s no way Hussein didn’t know and wasn’t behind the entire thing.
His middle name is NOT Chauncey Gardiner.
His middle name is Hussein.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The film version of this whole conspiracy is going to be a blockbuster.
The only decision is whether it should be a thriller or a screwball comedy.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Courtroom Drama that will make the courtroom scene in in A Few Good Men pale in comparison. (“You want the truth? You can’t HANDLE the truth!”) Of course, we’d have to find a cast of capable white hat actors……hmmm. So much for our blockbuster!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I vote for the comedy version in which every time Hillary is mentioned there is a clap of Thunder and the sound of horses neighing madly!! 😂😂😂
LikeLiked by 1 person
All Sundance has brought to light makes me see Liarly’s not showing up the night President Trump was declared the victor was because she was FREAKING OUT!!!
She couldn’t stay vertical!!! She was just FREAKING OUT thinking how they were all going to hang because of her loss/his victory.
Did anyone notice how intense Mr Trump was as he stepped across that victory stage to give his acceptance speech? He wasn’t in his usual optimistic, fighting warrior mode.
Among other things, Mr Trump talked about having spoken with Liarly and how she’d suffered enough, etc etc and I’m sure many Deplorables noticed he seemed unusually gentle in his words about her. Gentleman winner or had he just had the craziest phone conversation of his life?
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
Hillary, should have quietly when away and told her people to do the same. But, instead she continued with the corruption. Payment for this mistake will be high.
LikeLike
I agree with most of Sundance’s analysis, excepting the idea that the Comey / Mueller investigation into “Russian collusion” was a cover-up. I still believe it was activation of the “insurance policy” in a failed coup attempt to oust Trump.
My reading of the “Muh Russia” narrative:
It starts with an attempt to blame “Russia” for the Clinton emails appearing on Wikileaks. This is to distract from the nature and content of the emails and change the LSM narrative to Hillary being a victim of Russian hacking.
This is extended to an attempt to smear Trump as compromised and colluding with Russians. The Clinton campaign pays for the Fusion GPS / Steele dossier to be created while also trying to entrap Trump with failed meetings Popadopaoulos (Trump campaign “volunteer”) tried to organize with a mystery Russian lawyer furnished by Fusion GPS.
After Trump wins presidential nominee, the Deep State players enter the fray on Hillary’s side. They try to use the Steele dossier to gain an FISA warrant to spy on Trump using the original Steele dossier. This is rejected.
And this is where everything changes. Now Deep State are not fighting for a Hillary win, but for an “insurance policy” in case she loses.
Now Deep State players contact ( and probably pay) Fusion GPS to “sex up” the dossier to get a FISA warrant (October 2016) to spy on the Trump campaign. The FISA warrant is granted, but it is too late in the day to change the election outcome.
My reading is the “Muh Russia” narrative started as an attempt to help Hillary deflect from her email scandal, evolved into an attempt to smear Trump prior to nomination, evolved into an attempt by Deep State to help Hillary win and finally evolved into an “insurance policy” to destroy Trump if he did win.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Whatever the path, the Democratic Party, DNC, FBI, CIA and to lesser extend the NSA will be destroyed in terms of leadership.
“If Mueller wants more than a coup stick prosecution, the move against the GSA was one door he should have opened rather than kicked down in his investigation. Only time will tell, of course, but this is a legal complication that was as unnecessary as it was unprecedented.”
http://thehill.com/opinion/judiciary/365371-mueller-makes-reckless-move-with-seizure-of-trump-transition-emails
LikeLiked by 1 person
Your assuming her ordered it, Did he?
Your assuming he ordered it, Did he?
I don’t know if somebody already mentioned this or not…. it was very convenient that Richard Beckler died. He was the only road block stopping the black hats from getting the emails etc…
Makes me wonder if it was a little too convenient. What was the cause of death?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I read his obit (because I too thought it ‘convenient’) … he was 77, ill for about a month, died at home surrounded by his daughters…
BINGO. I’ve been wondering why no one has mentioned this as part of the scheme. The notice of his death was ultra-short without any Comments at all.
If the dead was intentional, then it must have been an act of desperation. After all, we are talking about Treason. And, if I recall correctly – we are currently in a state of war. This brings the Death Penalty, right?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
O’yes
If your email is on my server (email, pics, files, whatever) and I give them to somebody (not you) without them serving a warrant, I am in violation of our contract, the Privacy Act, and (applicable to the FBI federal basket of idiots) other federal laws.
don’t bother with cuffs there’s too many of ’em, just use the zip ties until we get ’em booked and processed downtown
LikeLiked by 2 people
WOW! OPEN TREASON! WHAT A REPORTING JOB!
Well, now! Paul Vallely just posted this article, with some edits, on FB with NO attribution to SD!!!! Shame on him! I made sure to point this out on FB.
