Next Week Will Be A Very Bad Week For Democrats and Their Media…

Unless the professional praetorian media apparatus can find another ‘sh**hole’ to hide behind, next week is shaping up to be a VERY bad week for Democrats:
The U.S. DOJ Has Begun Taking down the low hanging fruit on the Uranium One Tree – SEE HERE
The Inspector General, Michael Horowitz, Has Begun releasing a years-worth of Investigative Documents to the House Judiciary Committee – SEE HERE
(Great job Dave)
For those that are paranoid about the DOJ/FBI leadership and want to view them as an adversary that is fine. IT WILL MAKE NO DIFFERENCE. Even if they were opposed to cleaning up (which they are not) they are between a rock (IG) and a hard place (Congress) and will comply. (more)
Even Sean Hannity has discovered the BIGGER STORY behind the OIG Report – HERE
And Chairman Devin Nunes is now openly telling his colleagues in congress that the Obama, Lynch and Comey DOJ and FBI FISA violations are beyond their imaginings:
(Via Fox) House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes told Republican colleagues in two closed-door meetings this week he has seen evidence that shows clear “abuse” of government surveillance programs by FBI and Justice Department officials, according to three sources familiar with the conversations, raising more questions about whether the controversial anti-Trump dossier was used by the Obama administration to authorize surveillance of advisers to President Trump.
The California Republican made his comments in private meetings with GOP colleagues as he tried to round up votes in favor of renewing a key section of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, known as Section 702, which eventually passed in the House on Thursday.
That part of the law specifically gives the U.S. government the power to get access to communications, such as emails or phone calls, of foreigners outside the United States who may be plotting a terrorist attack but does not allow the government to target Americans.
[…] Nunes said he would “read all 435 members of Congress into major abuses with other areas of FISA and will read members in ASAP” on those problems, according to one of the three sources familiar with the conversations. (read more)
It is a very good sign that Chairman Nunes is making these assertions publicly IN ADVANCE of Asst. Attorney General Rod Rosenstein sending him some of the KEY FBI and DOJ officials for questioning.
If the Intelligence Committee(s) and Judiciary Committee(s) are fully briefed on the FISA-702 misuse, in advance of the witnesses appearing to testify, regarding the full scope of the corruption, the hearings are certain to be filled with fireworks, self-preservation testimony and leaks even with the proceedings taking place behind closed doors.
Far too many people have now seen the evidence and even the redacted evidence is jaw-dropping in consequence. The BIG UGLY has begun; and the presentations by OIG Michael Horowitz have not yet reached sunlight.
“Consciousness of Guilt”
“Carefully overseen“?
Pg 83. “FBI gave raw Section 702–acquired information to a private entity that was not a federal agency and whose personnel were not sufficiently supervised by a federal agency for compliance minimization procedures.”
During Comey’s last year of tenure, someone inside the FBI was giving FISA-702 search results on U.S. individuals to a private entity that had nothing to do with government. Those 702 (American Citizen) results were not “minimized” and exposed the private data of the American citizen(s).
In addition, NSA Director Mike Rogers, who is also in charge of Cyber Command, discovered people within the intelligence community were doing “searches” of the NSA and FBI database that were returning information that had nothing to do with “Foreign Individuals”.
In April 2016 Mike Rogers requested a full FISA-702 Compliance Review.
As an outcome of that review, the DOJ/FBI compliance officer noted FISA violations. Again, the FISA Court (page 84):
Renegade “private contractors”, with access to raw FISA information on FBI storage systems, delivering results of their database searches to outside government entities?
We do not know how many FISA-702 violations took place prior to NSA Mike Rogers initiating the full FISA-702 review in April 2016. Nor do we know who the insider FBI individuals were; or what results were passed on; or what was done with the results…
…. yet James Comey says:
“Carefully overseen“?
“The Fix”
No Quarter.
That blue wave that the MSM keeps harping on about as nauseam in November is a pipe dream along with their delusional mindset of impeachment and resistance that they are running on. Their goose is cooked.
If you think Trump Derangement Syndrome has been severe up until now, you better hold onto your potatoes…We’re all gonna see some serious shit when the dam finally breaks.
I am hoping that Trump will add “S**THOLE Network of The Year” trophy to his “Fake News Awards” ceremony. Competition for that one is fierce!
Before I forget, I have to echo Sundance’s sentiments and give Dave big kudos for all of the hard work he’s been doing to cover all of the hearings and for all of the research put into all of this .
Outstanding job Dave and keep up the good work!
Yes, he’s done a great job.
Thanks, Dave!
And major Thanks to you, Sundance…for all the work you’re doing on this.
A lot of people are starting to see and understand the magnitude of the massive wrongdoing that has been going on.
This is largely due to Sundance’s hard work.
No exaggeration; put their lives at risk. Way beyond great work. World wide historic consequences. This “story” has never occurred to this degree. The most advanced government in the history of “civilized” man was attacked from within by traitors. The “shadow government” of the NWO set up a couple miles from the Whitehouse tried to over throw our government. Almost got away with it. Almost.
Oh, it’s not over yet.
They’re still trying to overthrow our President.
This is why Sundance’s work is so Important.
His words have started a ripple effect that is spreading…and it is spreading light with it.
Obsoletely. The Big Ugly has arrived. Sundance has sure a gift for telling the truth. When I was on the IG we called it an ability to tell someone “their baby was actually pretty ugly” without enjoying it.”
Dan, That’s good.
Cheers.
Applaud your hard work on this.
Makes you wonder if AG Sessions’ recusal was a way to free himself from year long Russia collusion scrutiny to oversee the real investigation….was Mueller investigation a legit attempt of damage control or a smokescreen to buy time Big Ugly to take shape?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Heh. I’m thinking both. Give the dims a shiny object to chase while going after the real crimes. Slight of hand leads to pincer move? 😀
0215 ( PST)
I woke up and my second thought was, it’s Saturday morning. TCTH will be alive.
Wow, just wow! What an incredible team you folks are. The analysis is like nothing anywhere else, and I thank you for that.
Interesting that the Uranium one racket kicked off yesterday, quite brilliant really. Pretty much the whole media cycle is nattering on about Sh**hole countries, and the frankly tiresome accusations against your President. ( Seriously who watches more than a few minutes of that drivel.)
All the while, a truly massive story about Uranium being illegally transported to a foreign country. Is pretty much ignored. One would think it was ketchup instead of Uranium.
Goodness me what a horror show of a criminal enterprise your last administration was. Saddening and in truth downright disgusting.
Your Lion is a patient and infinitely wise man, and it now appears he has a fair number of “ White Hats” in his corner.
God bless PDJT.
Meanwhile, in Canada:
LikeLiked by 4 people
Are those oranges in the background?
LikeLiked by 3 people
CNN just told me those are apples.
Millions of we Canadians are embarrassed by our idiot PM.
Sadly he will remain in power as long as his handlers and his Canadian Broadcasting Corporation wants him to be there.
Our great relief is your President. We know he calls the shots, and our doofuss is just a puppet.
Spiritually and emotionally it’s most uplifting to have a true leader in the W.H.
It must be stated that financially it also works for fair minded, and entrepreneurial Canadians too.
I crossed the the border into the U.S. last night ( a five minute trip.) The small border town has numerous mail box and parcel stores. The vast majority of customers are Canadians, and the one we use is owned by a Canadian and his American wife.
At the gas station. I noticed that the car in the staff parking spot had a Vancouver B.C. dealerships decal on it. So I asked her about it, she was great and said that her friend was buying vehicles through contacts in B.C. and moving them South. ( all very legal.)
Business is booming in this little town.
God bless PDJT.
Trump gives us hope that the globalists can be defeated here in Canada as well.
We defeated the Charlottetown Accord (which all the elites of the country supported), but we couldn’t sustain a real political reform movement to form a gov’t, and the Liberal side of the UniParty here in Canada ruled for the next 10+ years.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Renegade “private contractors”, with access to raw FISA information on FBI storage systems, delivering results of their database searches to outside government entities?”
_____
That we know of.
It is disturbing that ‘private contractors’ have any access to NSA data, at all.
The case of that Reality Winner girl, who worked for a ‘contractor’ and was stationed at an NSA facility, should be ringing all sorts of alarm bells.
The only reason she was caught was because the reporter she gave the stolen NSA document to, called the NSA to verify if it was genuine!
It wasn’t that long ago when we only had a few pieces of the puzzle to put together. We knew the picture that would be finished would not be good for the last administration, FBI, DOJ, some of their contractors and so forth.
Now it seems as if every day is Christmas! We don’t get just one piece of the puzzle to add to the table, but a few pieces daily. So awesome!
Thank you Sundance and all of the Treepers who have added pieces of the puzzle and connected them for us all to see. It is an amazing picture for sure. Scary as all get, but with a sigh of relief and a heavy weight off of our shoulders if our lawmakers do right.
Our President Trump knows as well as anyone that if some of the big names do not get taken down and put in prison, this will continue for years to come and only to get worse. He loves our country and all Americans, he will make sure they do the right thing. They’ve got this. Have faith. And give yourselves a pat on the back for all of the hard work and time you have contributed. The people who needed this information have gleaned some of it off of these very pages.
I know this isn’t done by a long shot, there is still much to do and figure, but almost there. Just take a moment to relax and smile before you go back to fighting for our Justice.
Chii Miigwetch (Thank you very much),
Ma’iingankwe
Very well said… Our President will right our ship of State. It is listing precariously now and is heading towards a reef.
I have said that moving forward will be critical. Not that I can envision exactly what that means, but I have faith in our President. Moving forward will be complicated, indictments, trials, all of that, but fixing the damage. Part of what has been sullied is the way citizens see their government, and its agencies. SMH.
Great work sd. I am riveted every morning catching up.
Your domino image is perfect as we can never lose sight of THE central fact that none of this would have happened without the go ahead being given by Obama(and ValGal)
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s all unraveling like a cheaply made blanket.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you Sundance for laying out clearly, and carefully the actions being taken to expose these vile creatures.
The behavior they engaged in is now having the first rays of sunlight shined upon it. The American people wil RECOIL in disgust in the same way any normal person would on opening a sewer grate and seeing cockroaches scatter.
I predict the meme will change from sh**hole, to sh**rope. Because that is what these monsters wil be climbing soon; a stinky sh**rope, hoping to scurry away from the stench they created.
Justice, no, a reckoning is coming.
God is good!!! Bless you Sundance.
Sundance and crew have changed the course of history. Think about how import the work you have done and the work still to come. You have rescued the Republic. I am NOT over stating it at all. “A Republic if you can keep it”. Only for as long as you have people willing to risk their lives.
I keep waiting for a troll to ask me why I used a famous death in a saying I use. Donald Trump is a political Spartacus and so are We. No one here on TCH has asked because they get it. Liberals never would even when you explain it. Donald Trump knew they would crucify him if he tried to take down the deep state he had been witnessing for decades. He also knew the unforgotten men and women of America would support his quest to restore our God given rights. Spartacus didn’t die on his cross, because I too am Spartacus. So are We.
LikeLiked by 6 people
So our children and their children children’s may now freedom!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Know
Fake News Media always write “such as email, phone, etc…”. They dont want to educate us that it is anything connected digitally or within proximity…it is all encompassing surveillance. To think Obama wantonly surveilled anyone and everything and then shared the “results” with at minimum 30 close associates. President Trump called Obama “SICK” and we await the day when the American People will know that Obama violated President Trump, wife, family and friends privacy, life, liberty and pursuit of happiness. The sickness that infects most power hungry tyrants…they must bring others down to push themselves up.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m so glad to hear this. I’ve had a crappy day – pun intended – and this news made it better! 😂 What can I say, misery loves company.
This belongs here even if on one thinks it does not. Not a “look squirrel” but because it is true. Sheriff Joe never said Obama wasn’t born in Hawaii, he stated that scientific analysis shows the document submitted as Barrack Obama birth certificate is a forgery. Nothing about Obama is what it seems. He is one NASTY woman, err man, sorta, kinda, I guess.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The week begins today! Already their “Haiti” problem has resurfaced. In addition to publicizing the meetings, recommend Rep. Nunes read into the Congressional Record the most important points ASAP. The revelation of these documents have been deliberate and steady, however, the time for caution is over. The Coup has been revealed but the plotters sit on both sides of the wall. No great power has ever fallen without the betrayal from within.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Good point Pub. OIG reports and updates will be read into the federal record as they are released, but a summary statement by Nunes or Goodlatte would be like ringing a bell that can’t be unsung.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Samwise tells Trump…I am with you..
LikeLike
“There are not many who remember
They say a handful still survive
To tell the world about
The night the lights when out
To keep the memory alive”
https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=billy+joel+seen+the+lights+go+out+on+broadway+lyrics
F.B.I. = Fusion Backdoor Intrusion. We have government employees so lazy they contract out even treason.
LikeLiked by 1 person
^^^^^^^^^
Nice!
That POS Obastard is badmouthing people that watch FOX news as being in a different reality. We are over the target and it is him. I can’t wait to see him in leg irons. He disgusts me to the point of severe anger.
Yup, funny, I have always said that MSM goes beyond Fake News, right to Fake Reality..
Sidney Powell touched on some of this tonight with Shannon Bream; more so than anyone I’ve heard on TV. It’s slowly coming out. Conspicuously slowly and disjointed though. Hope this changes soon.
