Next Week Will Be A Very Bad Week For Democrats and Their Media…

Unless the professional praetorian media apparatus can find another ‘sh**hole’ to hide behind, next week is shaping up to be a VERY bad week for Democrats:

The U.S. DOJ Has Begun Taking down the low hanging fruit on the Uranium One Tree – SEE HERE

The Inspector General, Michael Horowitz, Has Begun releasing a years-worth of Investigative Documents to the House Judiciary Committee – SEE HERE

For those that are paranoid about the DOJ/FBI leadership and want to view them as an adversary that is fine. IT WILL MAKE NO DIFFERENCE. Even if they were opposed to cleaning up (which they are not) they are between a rock (IG) and a hard place (Congress) and will comply. (more)

Even Sean Hannity has discovered the BIGGER STORY behind the OIG Report – HERE

And Chairman Devin Nunes is now openly telling his colleagues in congress that the Obama, Lynch and Comey DOJ and FBI FISA violations are beyond their imaginings:

(Via Fox) House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes told Republican colleagues in two closed-door meetings this week he has seen evidence that shows clear “abuse” of government surveillance programs by FBI and Justice Department officials, according to three sources familiar with the conversations, raising more questions about whether the controversial anti-Trump dossier was used by the Obama administration to authorize surveillance of advisers to President Trump.

The California Republican made his comments in private meetings with GOP colleagues as he tried to round up votes in favor of renewing a key section of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, known as Section 702, which eventually passed in the House on Thursday. That part of the law specifically gives the U.S. government the power to get access to communications, such as emails or phone calls, of foreigners outside the United States who may be plotting a terrorist attack but does not allow the government to target Americans. […] Nunes said he would “read all 435 members of Congress into major abuses with other areas of FISA and will read members in ASAP” on those problems, according to one of the three sources familiar with the conversations. (read more)

It is a very good sign that Chairman Nunes is making these assertions publicly IN ADVANCE of Asst. Attorney General Rod Rosenstein sending him some of the KEY FBI and DOJ officials for questioning.

If the Intelligence Committee(s) and Judiciary Committee(s) are fully briefed on the FISA-702 misuse, in advance of the witnesses appearing to testify, regarding the full scope of the corruption, the hearings are certain to be filled with fireworks, self-preservation testimony and leaks even with the proceedings taking place behind closed doors.

Far too many people have now seen the evidence and even the redacted evidence is jaw-dropping in consequence. The BIG UGLY has begun; and the presentations by OIG Michael Horowitz have not yet reached sunlight.

“Consciousness of Guilt”

Pg 83. “FBI gave raw Section 702–acquired information to a private entity that was not a federal agency and whose personnel were not sufficiently supervised by a federal agency for compliance minimization procedures.” (2017 FISA Court Opinion – 99 Page Brief)

During Comey’s last year of tenure, someone inside the FBI was giving FISA-702 search results on U.S. individuals to a private entity that had nothing to do with government. Those 702 (American Citizen) results were not “minimized” and exposed the private data of the American citizen(s).

In addition, NSA Director Mike Rogers, who is also in charge of Cyber Command, discovered people within the intelligence community were doing “searches” of the NSA and FBI database that were returning information that had nothing to do with “Foreign Individuals”.

In April 2016 Mike Rogers requested a full FISA-702 Compliance Review.

As an outcome of that review, the DOJ/FBI compliance officer noted FISA violations. Again, the FISA Court (page 84):

Renegade “private contractors”, with access to raw FISA information on FBI storage systems, delivering results of their database searches to outside government entities?

We do not know how many FISA-702 violations took place prior to NSA Mike Rogers initiating the full FISA-702 review in April 2016. Nor do we know who the insider FBI individuals were; or what results were passed on; or what was done with the results…

…. yet James Comey says:

