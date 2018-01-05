His Job is Done – Admiral Mike Rogers Announces His Retirement…

Reuters is reporting that NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers has announced to his staff he is resigning, and that a nominee will be announced to replace him shortly.
It took us a while to figure it out, but now that we have become aware of his place in history, Rogers departure makes sense. His incredible accomplishments are complete.
In hindsight it appears that President Trump was fully aware when the tide would change. The moment when an empowered group of congressional people would develop the coordinated plan to defeat the corruption amid a corrupt intelligence apparatus Admiral Rogers had been holding back for the past several years.
On October 7th 2017 President Trump stated:
…”You guys know what this represents? Maybe it’s the calm before the storm.”..
Everyone was trying to figure out what the president meant. The media went bananas for a few cycles talking about it. However, a picture from that evening –in addition to the recent discoveries– likely tells us all we need to know:
That night, NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers was seated at the head of the table as each member of the military likely aware -in varying degrees- just how consequential NSA Director Mike Rogers was in fending off the biggest constitutional crisis in the history of the U.S.
A grateful U.S. President, recognizing a great and patriotic man, amid many great and patriotic men. ….And no-one outside that room even knew. Until now.
You know it’s funny…. We all felt the tide change mid-November, something was different. By early December the Inspector General stories about the DOJ and FBI malfeasance and corruption began to hit the headlines (Strzok, Page, Ohr, Baker, etc.); but it only becomes clear today, how that entire chain-of-events began.
God bless Admiral Rodgers. Thank you for saving this country. God bless America!
A lot of brass in that room.
Yep.
And I didn’t notice until I saw this closeup on a tweet…that Gen Kelly wore his uniform for that meeting:
Credits to @davealvord.
Hmm..Kelly is the third full figure from the right. To me, he is in a suit…
Isn’t that Gen Kelly sitting at Pres Trump’s right?
Sitting right next to Potus?
General Kelly on POTUS left gentleman on his right looks like Gen. Kelly. Can see it in picture at top. General Kelly and gentleman on his left are in suits.
That’s what I see anyway.
Thanks, dutzie…I was mistaking Gen McMasters for Gen Kelly.
McMasters looks like he’s in uniform.
YW, I couldn’t tell that was McMasters. He does look like General Kelly in that picture and at the angle.
I think he is still on active duty.
They all have medals pinned to their chests.
I am thinking that’s McMaster. Could be wrong.
Looks like Gen Kelly is in the full picture, immediately to Pres Trump’s left and he’s in a suit. Gen McMaster is to his immediate right.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Directly on his left.
Oh, I see what you’re saying, now…
The one I was thinking is Kelly, is really Gen McMasters!
Sorry, I was mistaking McMasters for Kelly.
Yes, I see how you misread that. Lots of men with similar hair!
Gen Kelly is dressed in suit immediately on POTUS left.
Adm Rogers hopefully turned over all of the Hillary emails that was bleached bit off her private server. I pray to God that’s why he left his position having done this to expose the rank corruption of the Clinton crime family. I pray!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Thanks be to God…please bless Adm. Rogers and his team for all they have done to serve our country…We are a blessed nation…President Trump is a Man we will fight for and protect!
LikeLiked by 14 people
I hope Rogers will have some cover!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I have been reading this site since The Donald descended to the main floor in T2 on 6/16/15 – to announce his candidacy. I only made my first comment in all the time since tonight (just above). I did so because of the nature of what Admiral Rogers did. Having said that, and echoing the words of many other Treepers . . .
Sundance – I believe you are the finest investigatve reporter I have read in all my 65 years. My sincerest thanks for your many, obvious, and far-reaching efforts and results. You set the bar quite high, too, and yet you still reach it. Please know that is greatly appreciated!
well, let’s see, I’ll be 67 next week so it’s great to see youngsters like yourself posting here for the first time and taking up the mantle from us old timers as we fade away…
*snort* Gotcha covered, CA.
67 is the new 40.
Just a little reminder: Around the 20 second mark.
https://video.search.yahoo.com/search/video?fr=mcafee&p=comey+and+mike+rogers+congression+hearings#id=1&vid=62533a157b46f72ca9af7e1bd4cb2fc3&action=click
Comey and Rogers stand by 2016 election assessment. There’s no doubting that Rogers is in unison with Comey.
The entire Russia conspiracy to go after Hillary could have been dismantled right then and there.
What a tremendous hero! The least we can do is see to it that more Americans learn what this man did and risked for his country. Far too many aren’t aware of the scope of his heroism.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Go Navy! Beat corruption!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Well done my good and faithful servant, well done Admiral Rogers!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Rogers Class Carriers (after the newly commission USS Mike Rogers)!!
MAGA!!
LikeLiked by 10 people
I think of Admiral Rogers the day he traveled to New York to let then-President-Elect Trump know about being spied upon. I imagine Admiral Rogers has faced adversity and danger in his distinguished career, but I think this must have been one of the most courageous, righteous and lonely duties he performed.
Lord, please bless this man and protect him all his days, a grateful Nation prays.
LikeLiked by 19 people
The hardest thing a person is ever faced with is doing the right thing in spite of the threats real and perceived. We may never know the full scope of what he did and stopped from happening. That is okay. The simple fact he was there, and did what he did, is enough for me. He has earned his chapter in our history. Admirable Admiral Rogers – godspeed sir, and thank you so much for what you have done.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Lifted from 8ch (which has been embroiled in absolute chaos tonight) a few moments ago:
______________________________________
THIS IS WHAT SHILLS ARE DISTRACTING YOU FROM ANONS:
PAY ATTENTION PATRIOTS
>>253677
>>253657
>>253663
>>253679
>THIS IS IT – WHAT YOU’VE BEEN WAITING FOR
Read these articles, It tells the story of how the swamp has been taken down. 4D Chess CHECKMATE.
EXPLAINED IN THESE ARTICLES
LOOK
>”His Job Is Done – Admr Rogers retires”
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/01/05/his-job-is-done-admiral-mike-rogers-announces-his-retirement/
>”He Saved The U.S. From a Massive Constitutional Crisis”
>>AKA PROJECT CONDOR
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/01/05/operation-condor-how-nsa-director-mike-rogers-saved-the-u-s-from-a-massive-constitutional-crisis/
This outline is the stunning backstory to how the FBI Counterintelligence Division and DOJ National Security Division were weaponized. This outline is the full story of what House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes is currently working to expose. This outline exposes the biggest political scandal in U.S. history. This outline is also the story of how one man’s action likely saved our constitutional republic.
His name is Admiral Mike Rogers.
Someone find Q quotes on rogers to verify. Map. Future.
>GODSPEED LADS
>> On October 7th 2017 President Trump stated:
…”You guys know what this represents? Maybe it’s the calm before the storm.”… <<
For those who haven't followed the QAnon saga (originally on 4chan, now on 8chan), it's been dubbed, from the very beginning, "Calm Before The Storm."
MAGA, Mr. President.
We are with you.
I just posted this comment on the Operation Condor article, but it warrants posting it here also.
I wanted to find the Oath Of Office NSA Director Rodgers took, because I knew it would tell me more about the man, our Patriot. He is humble. He loves the USA and honors The Constitution.
The linked video brought tears.
Article entitled, “NSA/CSS Employees Reaffirm Their Oath to the Constitution”, Sept. 2015
“Military and civilian employees of the National Security Agency/Central Security Service (NSA/CSS) gathered at the agency’s Memorial Wall on September 11, 2015 – Patriot Day – to collectively recite the Oath of Office, reaffirming their commitment to the Constitution and to the safety, security, and liberty of the American people.
NSA/CSS Employees Reaffirm Their Oath to the Constitution
September 17, 2015
Military and civilian employees of the National Security Agency/Central Security Service (NSA/CSS) gathered at the agency’s Memorial Wall on September 11, 2015 – Patriot Day – to collectively recite the Oath of Office, reaffirming their commitment to the Constitution and to the safety, security, and liberty of the American people.
Led by ADM Michael S. Rogers, Commander, U.S. Cyber Command/Director, NSA/Chief, CSS, the participants in the ceremony rededicated themselves to the defense of the nation and the values enshrined in our nation’s founding documents.
Members of the NSA/CSS workforce recite the Oath of Office on Patriot Day, September 11, 2015.The event began with a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m., the time when the first plane hit the World Trade Center in New York City on Sept. 11, 2001. ADM Rogers then invited the workforce to join him in reaffirming their oath, which is officially known as the Oath of Office.
“In assuming these responsibilities, the nation is counting on us,” he said.
All federal employees must take an oath to the Constitution, promising to defend it and all for which America stands. This commitment is the very foundation of the agency’s mission. Moreover, NSA is a unique national asset because of its talented workforce, many of whom have made the ultimate sacrifice for the United States.
WATCH VIDEO: OATH OF OFFICE 2015
God greatly used Adm. Rodgers for such a time as this. God raises up His person for his purpose.
Adm. Rodgers is retiring because He has fulfilled God’s purpose.
Thank you, good and faithful servant for saving Republic, a nation upon founding dedicated to God.
Thank you Treepers for faithfully praying before the election.
“If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.” 2 Cron 7:14
Thank you God for purposing Sundance with truth and wisdom for such a time as this.
>> Thank you God for purposing Sundance with truth and wisdom for such a time as this. <<
Amen.
YW.
I sent this hero a simple note several months ago…”thanks for doing the right thing” signed your shipmate (RET). So can you…https://www.nsa.gov/about/contact-us/
LikeLiked by 5 people
Thanks! I sent one too.
Also sent one to White House for PDJT. He needs to know we know what Admiral Rogers did for our country.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Re-posting from the Condor artticle as ir’s applicable here,
This is the NSA Mission Statement and Core Values which Director Rodgers upheld in his duty as Director. A true Patriot. Well done, Adm. Rodgers. Well done.
Mission & Strategy
Mission Statement
The National Security Agency/Central Security Service (NSA/CSS) leads the U.S. Government in cryptology that encompasses both Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) and Information Assurance (IA) products and services, and enables Computer Network Operations (CNO) in order to gain a decision advantage for the Nation and our allies under all circumstances.
Core Values
Honesty – We recognize that national leaders and the American people at large have placed great trust in us, and we strive at all times to be deserving of that trust. We will be truthful with each other, and honor the public’s need for openness, balanced against national security interests.
Respect for the Law – Everything that we undertake in our missions is grounded in our adherence to the U.S. Constitution and compliance with U.S. laws and regulations that govern our activities.
Integrity – We recognize that national leaders and the American people at large have placed great trust in us, and we strive at all times to be deserving of that trust. We will behave honorably and apply good judgment as we would if our activities were under intense public scrutiny.
Transparency – We embrace transparency to the fullest extent possible. We never forget that we, too, are Americans and that every activity we engage in is aimed at ensuring the safety, security, and liberty of our fellow citizens.
https://www.nsa.gov/about/mission-strategy/
James O’Keefe and Bill Whittle explain in this video — https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9fec1mBab7U (Towards the end) — the difference between physical courage and moral courage.
It is much, much tougher to display moral courage and that is why the left has an advantage. They ruthlessly use bullying, shaming and name calling to cow most people into silence and acquiescence. It is one thing to risk a bullet in the heat of the moment. It is another to face down shaming and risk the destruction of your entire life.
Admiral Rogers displaced this much more rare type of moral courage.
Wow, that was great!
LikeLike
I could be delusional, but does anyone else remember seeing Admiral Rogers walking through Trump Tower on the Trump Tower Cam?
If you can find the videos around then you might find it, if he didnt go a less visible way.
Either my mind is wishing it, or he went in through the service elevators…we were all transfixed on the lobby cams. I just trid to find through youtube, to no avail!
No, he went through main elevator and was on camera; not saying anything.
I will rely on SD, but the job offering angle is vaguely familiar.
Yes, I remember. Thought he was there for a job interview
No. I remember a story at the time about seeing Rogers there. He came in through a back door resident entrance.
Thank you. I will put my little delusions back into my tinier brain!
His boys have quite a hero for a dad.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Eternal Father, strong to save,
Whose arm hath bound the restless wave,
Who biddest the mighty ocean deep
It’s own appointed limits keep;
Oh, hear us when we cry to Thee,
For those in peril on the sea!
O Christ! Whose voice the waters heard
And hushed their raging at Thy Word,
Who walked on the foaming deep,
And calm amidst it’s rage didst sleep;
Oh, hear us when we cry to Thee,
For those in peril on the sea!
Most Holy Spirit! Who didst brood
Upon the chaos dark and rude,
And bid it’s angry tumult cease,
And give, for wild confusion, peace;
Oh, hear us when we cry to Thee,
For those in peril on the sea!
O Trinity of love and power!
Our family shield in danger’s hour;
From rock and tempest, fire and foe,
Protect us wheresoever we go;
Thus evermore shall rise to Thee
Glad hymns of praise from land and sea.
Mat 25:23 His lord said unto him, Well done, good and faithful servant; thou hast been faithful over a few things, I will make thee ruler over many things: enter thou into the joy of thy lord.
Thank you, I love that prayer.
God Speed, Admiral, God Speed. And Thank You.
🇺🇸
I can well imagine Admiral Rogers in command of the USS Johnston in Leyte Gulf some 73-odd years ago…no doubt he would have emulated the skipper at that time, Ernest E. Evans, and made straight for the enemy warships despite the hopeless odds…where do we find such men? And, thank God we do find them. MAGA Admiral…take a break, your work is done (but hope to see you somewhere else important down the line)
Without courage all virtues lose their meaning.
– Winston Churchill
Admiral Rogers,
my family thanks you,
my country thanks you,
and the WORLD THANKS YOU.
God Bless and Protect Admiral Rogers.
Heaven, too, thanks Admiral Rogers.
Long may it be before Admiral Rogers arrives for those well earned laurels, we want him here much longer.
🇺🇸
Yes, if it hadn’t been for Adm. Rogers, who knows where we would have been today.
Well, I still do not believe Hillary was ever ahead, but there may have been some damage to Trump’s campaign strategy. I guess we may find out more if all of this can be squared away.
Imagine the pressure Admiral Rogers must have been under since mid 2016 when he first found out about the abuse of the 702 provisions of the FISA act and the plot against Trump. He acted honourably and appropriately through channels. His reward was the Deep State trying to smear his career and get him sacked to save their foul plot.
Imagine the pressure when he walked through the foyer of Trump Tower to inform the President Elect that he had been spied on, and the highly inappropriate nature of that spying. By then he would have known that DOJ, FBI and the CIA were all against him and would do anything they could to destroy him. But he did it anyway. Not for Trump, but for America.
True courage and true strength of character.
Admiral Michael Rogers. The man who saved America.
I was pleased when in 2014, the NSA went back under a Naval officer. We owe much to the Admiral. When Clapper and Carter tried to oust him they planned to fill the post with a ‘civilian’, and we now know what that would have meant.
I wonder who Gen Mattis will recommend to the President.
