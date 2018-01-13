Trial Balloon – Sara Carter and Dan Bongino Discuss The Steele Dossier and The DOJ/FBI FISA Abuse…

Dan Bongino does a great job in this interview. Sara Carter, plays the role of controlled opposition. Carter shiftily helps Hillary Clinton deal with her “Dossier Problem“.
Unfortunately, but not unpredictably, Sara Carter begins deploying deep state ‘countermeasures’ from her ‘sources’ that are telling her Fusion GPS, Christopher Steele and Hillary Clinton was hoodwinked by a comprehensive Russian disinformation campaign; carried out by professional Russian intelligence agents; who duped the Clinton Campaign into THINKING Trump was a proxy political agent of Russia.
Ergo,… the ever patriotic Clinton campaign had no other option, except to do their civic duty, and inform the FBI of the Russian claims… and that led to the entire FBI operation investigating candidate Donald Trump. Thankfully, Donald Trump wasn’t a Russian spy.
Well, there’s the trial balloon narrative from those at risk within the Deep State Clinton group, and there’s Sara Carter testing it out for them:
Why does the DOJ leak to Sara Carter? Remember the text messages leak?
” SEE HERE “
Do you think it’s possible that there will be “conservative” news voices on the list of media paid by Fusion? Could she be on the list?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Interesting point!
LikeLiked by 3 people
The odds are in your favor. Right now, it sounds like you would find my answer in a horoscope,
No data, to make a determination
LikeLiked by 1 person
SD’s comment…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Didn’t see that! Thanks for posting!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Note SD’s no. 17…willing participation. This has always been my hesitation in trusting any announcements by Sarah Carter.
I just either know better because I read CTH or she never makes sense or never says anything that makes sense.
LikeLike
A whistleblower needs a safe space to go blow the whistle…Is there one?
LikeLike
The British GCHQ headed by Robert Harriganare was being paid very well by the American’s therefore they were willing to follow their masters wishes in order to keep the money stream coming in.
I do not believe that hate was a motive given their need for funding. In either case, the CIA and the FBI got what they wanted. Until the British GCHQ involvement somehow surfaced. My understanding that the penalty for corruption in the UK is very high.
LikeLiked by 2 people
tit for tat..we help them re brexit; they help re our election
note farage and trump alliance
LikeLiked by 1 person
Possible not not probable, open to some more information supporting your argument?
LikeLike
No way. She is not skating this time. None of them are. Their arrogance is sickening and the media think we are dumbasses.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This narrative appears to be started by National Review’s Andrew McCarthy a few weeks ago, and now re-enforced by Sarah Carter and perhaps Fox News/Hannedy.
The same group of individuals/news network was pushing hard the U-1 story a month ago, which Carter repeatedly asserted Sessions did not recuse himself, and her assertion was soon confirmed by Sessions that DOJ reopened inquiry into the U-1 matter late last month.
And the U-1 story line appears to implicate Rosenstein and Mueller both being conflicted in the Mueller’s muh Russia investigation.
How confusing. Someone continues to play 3D chess.
LikeLike
Seriously reporting on the Big Ugly would be a great way for some local media outlets to leapfrog the silent traditional media giants in terms of credibility and journalistic integrity. “Forget the New York Times and Washington Post tabloids, I’m getting my news from a credible source like the St. Joseph News-Press”….
LikeLiked by 3 people
I have seen emails by both Wikileaks and FOIA requests that show the that the CIA is giving the MSM direction and that the MSM is cooperating with Hillary Clinton. Journalistic integrity, well I don’t see integrity in this.
Have you not noticed for yourself how phrases and words are repeated, story after story?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Always and everywhere. How about cable and network news for decades? Try Walter Cronkite…CIA operative.
LikeLike
If Cronkite worked for CIA he was a double agent. KGB was behind the big three and others. They chipped away for 50 years. USSR fell and they got new master’s.
Same mission different puppet master(s).
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ll take it for $100. Conkrite did remove his glasses when Walter told us of Kennedy’s demise. Perfectly done, no?
LikeLike
That’s what I mean – the MSM has become completely useless. This would be a great chance for some smaller market newspapers and news outlets who aren’t on the take to increase their prestige, notoriety, and probably ratings.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Another Scott, Most small newspapers were bought by the large news groups. Knight-Ridder bought two small newspapers I worked for in Minnesota and Texas. Now they are owned by McClatchy. Another small paper I worked for is owned by Belo. They have no voice.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Gannett.
LikeLike
Found this on hashtag #FusionCollusion.
It’s a sort of guide to understanding all this and he gives credit & kudos to Sundance and DaveNYiii for all their hard work…plus adds a few things.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m not on Twitter but if anyone follows NavyJack, it’s time to unfollow if you haven’t already. I believe what other people have said, he’s a disinfo agent. He said some crappy things about our President, I saw someone posted last couple days, and dissed Sundance earlier tonight. Beware!
LikeLike
This guy was a disinformation factory way back in the primaries. I dropped him then like a hot potato.
LikeLike
I am totally willing to believe that the Trump dossier contains Russian disinformation designed to harm the Trump campaign. BUT the FBI should not be using unconfirmed information from Russian sources to obtain FISA warrants.
LikeLike
so … they’re moving on to : Russia was playing 4D chess.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe what Carter is reporting is a trial balloon, but few are going to believe an “Oops, I was duped” defense. The Clinton campaign shopped Russian propaganda to media, and then Clinton lied about funding the dossier. She lied.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If the Russians were able to dupe them this badly, then it’s a really, really good thing she is ‘t President. The Russians would be DuPont g her left and right around the world.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Totally agree. Who could seriously believe that Russia preferred an unknown political element like Donald Trump over a known player like Hillary? With the Clinton’s you get someone who is willing to sell out her own country for the right price, including secret missile tech to the Chinese and allowing Russia to corner the American uranium market. Russia was pulling for Hillary to win, not Trump.
LikeLike
Thanks Sundance. You warned us about Sara Carter.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I have never understood any of her interviews. Ever.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I want to make sure I got this right…. The “smartest” people on the planet, who accuse Trump of basically being mentally retarded and unfit to lead because he only has 2 brain cells still firing…are saying THEY were duped ?
Even Trump with his ” diminished mental capacity” would not pony up 12 M for a piece of trash like that.
Just when I think I have heard it all……
LikeLiked by 2 people
If you listen lately, the “news”, “the Breaking News”, the Monster Inside Scoop always begins with the Russians did it. The Russian Intel Service (FSB) did it. The Russian disinformation project ordered by Putin did it.
If you believe that proposition, you are suckered into believing anything.
The Russian FSB and Putin don’t do amateur operations. The dossier is as amateurish as anything.
The entire Kremlin Putin inner circle are all FSB from St. Petersburg, some of them grew up with Putin, nearly all went through school and training in the KGB with Putin. All of them are counter-Intelligence specialists, not just clandestine ops guys. These were the elite of the elite. They don’t do hookers pissing on beds stories, nor send lawyers to talk inTrump Tower.
Keep this in mind when you play the videos and watch the broadcasts on cable.
The same story with Russians as bad guys behind the whole thing is mandatory ideology. You must believe that crap as a starting point. They have fed it for two years.
Remember this: they will never let up and allow normal relations between US and RF, nor DJT and Putin to have normal talks and meetings.
There immediate attempts at their Hybrid War against Russia is to disturb the elections there in March. Putin will win easily and very big. Then the US wants to ruin the World Cup in June-July held in several Russian cities where Putin has built $12 Billion of facilities.
After that, it is highly likely the collapse of Ukraine will proceed with war in Donbass.
For all these reasons, the Russophobia and hatred will just build and build.
What greater projection can there be than to blame the Russians for the attempted coup by Obama-Comey-Mueller and gang? It has to begin in the Kremlin to exonerate these traitors.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This! My opinion is that the British Deep State has their fingerprints all over the Steele Dossier scandal. The Brits hate Trump for being open to dialogue with Russia.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No, rather the CIA literally control our IS. They own our facilities if I remember rightly.
LikeLike
Bull, we met a gentleman tonight who is Russian, and Jewish, and served in the Israeli Army, lives on LI, and I hope will start to read here. (I always advertise CTH). And to boot, we also met his French friend. Maybe two birds…
Uncanny, completely pro-Trump and as always, wonderfully engaged people.
LikeLike
From Sundance’s most recent Tweetstorm,
“3. This approach, they believe, protects them from being the origin of the fraudulent Russian Conspiracy Narrative. And positions them as unsuspecting victims to the intelligence manipulation of Russia.”
How does running the country and being duped while campaigning to run it some more make these people into victims rather than imbeciles?
Hillary Clinton sat in the WH for 8 years, before the Senate, before being Secretary of State and she was DUPED? How long does it take to catch on from the inside?
Geez, was she duped during Bhengazi, too, when the guns she ran were used to shoot down United States Servicemen?
Were they duped by Gruber into Obamacare?
What was she doing talking to the Russians, anyway, isn’t that “bad”?
I would like a list of all the other ways Hillary was duped during her time at the State Department.
I’ve been duped, but completely blind at the time.
Give me a flipping break.
I have not been a serious memer before now, this is enough to make me take to those streets, with gusto.
WHY AREN’T I 50 POINTS AHEAD?
Duh.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And they only figured this out now?
Good thing this wasn’t a world war, or anything, with these people planning the strategy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Were they duped into no budget for 8 years and TARP rolling over and over and over? ]
I’ll take on Trillion in slush, annually, for $100, Alex.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So to-days version is :- The Russians made up the dossier which duped an unknowing Hillary.
So the most qualified candidate is revealed as a feckless little old lady. In addition the US Intelligence agencies swallow the bait without checking anything, thus revealing themselves as the US Dumbass Services. The entire US Government is spinning its wheels, finger pointing and blaming each other over a piece of junk. Meanwhile back in Moscow Putin and company are laughing their a$$ off.
Trump is correct we have some very stupid people running this country, and don’t even get me started on the MSM. Really, this is who we are now, you could not make this stuff up. Oh well to-morrow is another day and there will be another version of the story.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Scots, the MSM is just a branch of the others…note: Susan Rice is married to the head of NBC.
Like that…everywhere.
LikeLike
I think this interview had more pros than cons.
Viewers who only have surface understanding would have mostly picked up on “fake dossier”, Trump being spied on, and relocating for that reason. Watters stresses “hit job” and Sarah stresses “systemic fisa abuse”.
As far as trial balloon goes (misinformation campaign)…..
We have been told for a year that 17 Intel agencies believe Russia interferred to get Trump elected…..not sow seeds of misinformation that hurt Trump. What happened (besides collusion story falls apart) to make you change your mind? You will look like fools.
LikeLike
I still like and trust Bongio…. Carter not so much
LikeLiked by 1 person
Same.
LikeLike
Bongino, I assume you mean.
LikeLike
Yup, pardon my mispelling
LikeLiked by 1 person
No worries, I should be banned from CTH just for not knowing how to type…
LikeLike
They can continue to try to spin the narrative, but at this point it’s simply more evidence of the conspiracy. I suspect that an investigation into the conspiracy has been underway for a very long time…years, and they were given plenty of rope.
According to William Browder’s (unsigned) deposition, PG.294 line 20
https://c1.100r.org/media/2017/10/Browder-Deposition-April-15-2015.pdf
Browder was subpoenaed to produce documents and appear before a Grand Jury (pg.299 line 13) on 3/31/2014. Questioning in the deposition continues and reveals that the subpoena may have prompted a meeting at the White House on 2/12/2014 with Mr. Carpenter, and Julianna Glover.(pg. 304 line 3) (Could this be Mr. Carpenter? http://www.atlanticcouncil.org/about/experts/list/michael-carpenter )
Pg.197 line 8 reveals a US request for a mutual legal assistance (MLAT) to Russia and to the Netherlands. A Grand Jury to investigate the theft of the 230 million is also discussed beginning at pg. 198 line 9.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Please read the Browder Deposition above, and then watch this cspan video of William Browder testifying before Congress. This hearing will come back to bite some people.
Looking forward to the release of Browders video recorded deposition.
LikeLike
So let me get this straight. The CYA excuse now is that HILLARY was the “unwitting agent” of Russia?
After a year and a half of these dunces screaming that Trump colluded with Russia and convincing low information voters that’s what happened?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sarah Carter is a media version of Susan Rice…. “I’ll go on Sean Hannity five days in a row and spew my BS”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That simply doesn’t square with what Fox News reported today. This past week, Richard Melville Hall (aka Moby, a singer who has sold more than 20 million records worldwide) stated in a radio interview that he was asked by friends in the CIA to put forth the message that Trump was being blackmailed by the Russian government and that Trump had been colluding with the Russian government “from day one.” The CIA asked Moby to use his social media profile to make these statements because he has a much larger social media following than does “the government”.
There is absolutely no reason that the CIA should ask a pop artist to put forth a message about illegal actions of a president. Either the CIA has evidence of illegal actions that require impeachment (and jail time) or they don’t have evidence of such action. There can be only one reason for pushing a story about collusion and being the subject of blackmail out using social media. That one reason is to foment public sentiment against the duly elected President.
I think Moby needs to have his ass on the witness stand and asked who was it at the CIA who asked him to publish the collusion/blackmail narrative. Was that John Brennan (maybe), or was it someone below Brennan? Moby seemed to indicate that he had multiple connections inside the CIA. Let’s start working through all those connections to find out just who was pushing this narrative. Give out plea deals to the low level flunkies to get to those higher up. I’m sure this goes all the way to the top.
LikeLike
It was the British intelligence service. They were out to destroy Trump. Do you really think CIA agents would actually identify themselves? To celebrities???
LikeLike
It’s the same thing. Our SI belong to the US.
LikeLike
Andy McCarthy is apparently OK with slandering the President about his supposed mob connections and money–laundering because of Glen Simpson’s say-so. He gushes about Simpson “..the former Wall Street Journal reporter is a superb investigative journalist”. And yet he fails to adequately point out that this is a man who runs a totally sleazy operation that destroys ordinary people’s lives with lies and propaganda for money. And that his paymasters are slime-balls and enemy nations like Russia and Venezuela.
So ultimately his schtick is that Trump doesn’t want the public to see the “classified FISA court application” because it is loaded up with stuff (BEYOND the dossier information is what he’s implying) that will implicate him and/or make him look bad. And, oh, by the way, Hillary is also a bad, sleazy person as well.
http://www.nationalreview.com/article/455426/steele-dossier-fusion-gps-glenn-simpson-trump-russia-investigation
To think he nearly redeemed his never-Trump status. Now he’s reverted to form. So the narrative is now going to be “sure, we ALL knew Hillary was bad, but Trump is just evil, and racist to boot. It’s no wonder he was under surveillance”
LikeLike
Fudge…. I cannot imagine the magnitude of the war being waged against President Trump every single day.Their attacks are overt/insane as well as the insidious/seemingly well intentioned. We give thanks for our President – Donald Trump… and we say prayers for his safety & protection.
LikeLike
Remember – PDJT quietly signed an EO last week dealing with all the corruption. Mnuchin can seize ALL their money if they betrayed the USA. This includes all the media traitors as well. And the Lion has the military’s support to enforce his will. There will be no civil courts for all these treasonous maggots – only military tribunals. The Lion will roar and have his day. Pray for him.
LikeLike