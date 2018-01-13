Trial Balloon – Sara Carter and Dan Bongino Discuss The Steele Dossier and The DOJ/FBI FISA Abuse…

Dan Bongino does a great job in this interview. Sara Carter, plays the role of controlled opposition. Carter shiftily helps Hillary Clinton deal with her “Dossier Problem“.

Unfortunately, but not unpredictably, Sara Carter begins deploying deep state ‘countermeasures’ from her ‘sources’ that are telling her Fusion GPS, Christopher Steele and Hillary Clinton was hoodwinked by a comprehensive Russian disinformation campaign; carried out by professional Russian intelligence agents; who duped the Clinton Campaign into THINKING Trump was a proxy political agent of Russia.

Ergo,… the ever patriotic Clinton campaign had no other option, except to do their civic duty, and inform the FBI of the Russian claims… and that led to the entire FBI operation investigating candidate Donald Trump. Thankfully, Donald Trump wasn’t a Russian spy.

Well, there’s the trial balloon narrative from those at risk within the Deep State Clinton group, and there’s Sara Carter testing it out for them:

Why does the DOJ leak to Sara Carter? Remember the text messages leak?

Advertisements