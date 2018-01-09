Senator Dianne Feinstein Releases Transcript of Glenn Simpson Fusion-GPS Testimony (full pdf)…

Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, and the leading minority member of the 2016 Gang of Eight (intelligence oversight) when she previously held Vice-Chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, released the full transcript of the Judiciary Committee interview with Fusion-GPS founder Glenn Simpson.

The transcript was released over the objections of Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley who is investigating the role of Fusion-GPS and their “Steele Dossier” in the 2016 DOJ/FBI surveillance operation of presidential candidate Donald Trump.

This follows on the heels of reports last night that Devin Nunes has been allowed to look at all documents surrounding the DOJ/FBI use of the Steele Dossier in advancing the DOJ/FBI Trump Operation. It would appear that Feinstein is diluting the investigation of Chuck Grassley. Feinstein has a personal motive within this larger story. In 2016 Dianne Feinstein was part of the Gang-of-Eight who were supposed to conduct oversight over the FBI counterintelligence operation executed by the DOJ National Security Division and FBI Counterintelligence Division.

It has been suspected that Feinstein gave up her Senate Intelligence Vice-Chair position, following the election, because there was an inherent political risk for any oversight Democrat in relation to the FBI’s Trump Operation.

“The innuendo and misinformation circulating about the transcript are part of a deeply troubling effort to undermine the investigation into potential collusion and obstruction of justice,” Feinstein said in a statement. “The only way to set the record straight is to make the transcript public.”

Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) was sharply critical of Feinstein’s decision to release the transcript without consulting with him first.

“It’s totally confounding,” said a Grassley spokesman, Taylor Foy. “Her action undermines the integrity of the committee’s oversight work and jeopardizes its ability to secure candid voluntary testimony,” such as from Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law.

There is a transparency of political activity at work. Amid mounting evidence that is likely to bring massive sunlight upon the politicization of the DOJ and FBI the “AT RISK” politicians are maneuvering themselves to avoid THE BIG UGLY.

Additionally, now that the tide-has-turned the politicians on the side of the co-conspirators are trying to push out, and leak, as much information as possible so the larger group -that participated in the unlawful action- can prepare their defensive strategy.

Here’s the transcript:

You can help CTH with review of this 300 page transcript and please drop your comments below. Note the page number of anything you find interesting….

Thanks.

ps. I am working to confirm that Devin Nunes has, or physically saw, the 2016 FISA application classified documents as reported by The Daily Caller. If I can confirm that Nunes has actually seen, or possesses, those classified documents there is a MUCH BIGGER story the media is missing. More on that later.