Senator Dianne Feinstein Releases Transcript of Glenn Simpson Fusion-GPS Testimony (full pdf)…

Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, and the leading minority member of the 2016 Gang of Eight (intelligence oversight) when she previously held Vice-Chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, released the full transcript of the Judiciary Committee interview with Fusion-GPS founder Glenn Simpson.
The transcript was released over the objections of Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley who is investigating the role of Fusion-GPS and their “Steele Dossier” in the 2016 DOJ/FBI surveillance operation of presidential candidate Donald Trump.
This follows on the heels of reports last night that Devin Nunes has been allowed to look at all documents surrounding the DOJ/FBI use of the Steele Dossier in advancing the DOJ/FBI Trump Operation. It would appear that Feinstein is diluting the investigation of Chuck Grassley. Feinstein has a personal motive within this larger story. In 2016 Dianne Feinstein was part of the Gang-of-Eight who were supposed to conduct oversight over the FBI counterintelligence operation executed by the DOJ National Security Division and FBI Counterintelligence Division.
It has been suspected that Feinstein gave up her Senate Intelligence Vice-Chair position, following the election, because there was an inherent political risk for any oversight Democrat in relation to the FBI’s Trump Operation.
“The innuendo and misinformation circulating about the transcript are part of a deeply troubling effort to undermine the investigation into potential collusion and obstruction of justice,” Feinstein said in a statement. “The only way to set the record straight is to make the transcript public.”
Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) was sharply critical of Feinstein’s decision to release the transcript without consulting with him first.
“It’s totally confounding,” said a Grassley spokesman, Taylor Foy. “Her action undermines the integrity of the committee’s oversight work and jeopardizes its ability to secure candid voluntary testimony,” such as from Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law.
There is a transparency of political activity at work. Amid mounting evidence that is likely to bring massive sunlight upon the politicization of the DOJ and FBI the “AT RISK” politicians are maneuvering themselves to avoid THE BIG UGLY.
Additionally, now that the tide-has-turned the politicians on the side of the co-conspirators are trying to push out, and leak, as much information as possible so the larger group -that participated in the unlawful action- can prepare their defensive strategy.
Here’s the transcript:
.
You can help CTH with review of this 300 page transcript and please drop your comments below. Note the page number of anything you find interesting….
Thanks.
ps. I am working to confirm that Devin Nunes has, or physically saw, the 2016 FISA application classified documents as reported by The Daily Caller. If I can confirm that Nunes has actually seen, or possesses, those classified documents there is a MUCH BIGGER story the media is missing. More on that later.
Grassley has GOT to know that the Democrats are going to be working as hard as possible to transfer intelligence to the conspirators in order to help them craft their legal defense. He simply MUST, and he has to guard against this type of compromise in the future. I do not know Senate rules and laws, but I would absolutely bar Feinstein from any future testimony, although I doubt that is legally possible.
Either way, Trump and the patriots inside the government CANNOT allow the conspirators to gain inside information related to the investigation. And if this continues, the traitors inside the Democrat Party need to be prosecuted. Otherwise, all participants in this conspiracy WILL WALK. And justice simply cannot afford that.
I knew it! the WHITE HATS in Congress are fighting back! The Democrats will realize that Diane Feinstein killed them today!
DDD Report…Declassify all this globaloney. Finally someone brings it up.
I’m pretty sure stuff like this is why the DOJ did not want to give any documents to the oversight committee. Feinstein should be removed from committee. IMHO, she shows she is a security risk by releasing this document – whether it contains harmful information or not. It should not have been done.
Below is basic factual data located in pp.1-111 of Simpson’s (GPS Fusion) depo confirming timelines, etc.:
1. Engagement of All Things Trump: initial subcontractor engagement was Sep/Oct 2015, in London, but Glenn Simpson does not answer question if it is someone with Republican ties. (p. 63) This engagement ended Spring 2016. (p. 74)
2. 2nd subcontractor engaged on All Things Trump research during first half of 2016 (p.74)
3. Engaged C. Steele May/June 2016 re: Trump’s Russia business activities (pp.76-78); Steele’s company is Orbis & Co.. Steele had an ‘open ended assignment”. pp. 83-85 Did the “human intelligence” research. p. 93. GPS Fusion did the document oriented research (for litigation, trials, submitted to agencies, etc.). pp.86-87
4. GPS hired Ed Baumgartner at Orbis & Co. (Steele’s company). He worked mainly on Manafort/Ukraine. GS met w/others at Orbis in London also, but can’t remember their names. pp. 83-85
5. GS doesn’t know if the research for the 2 clients overlapped. “Things follow the political cycle. So there was a point at which the Republican primaries were fundamentally over and the Democrats hadn’t really begun yet. So there was some transition period. Thant’s all I can say.” p.89 (Seems to verify that 1st client was Rep/Jeb (?) and 2nd client was Dem/Hag.
6. GPS subcontractors have NDA p. 92
7. Discussion re: Browder/Prevezon case, GS confirms the GPS Fusion’s job is to find media to print stories that are good for his client. P. 105
Maine : regarding your #1—ph 289- 290 Simpson states Fusion stopped work on Trump on Election Day because they had no client. Conflicting testimony? And pg 280-281 states clients were domestic (American) citizens.
Maine: re your point #5, I believe that it has been established that the primary GOP sponsor of the FusionGPS anti-Trump operation was hedge fund guru Paul Singer (Elliot Capital Management). Singer was/is a hardcore “NeverTrumper”. While he may have been willing to support Jeb! early on, his preferred candidate was Marco Rubio. Singer is the financial patron of the “Washington Free Beacon” and he is also the sugar daddy of little Billy Kristol and the Weekly Standard outfit.
Oh and one other point, last summer Chuck Ross of The Daily Caller reported that Paul Singer had been a previous client of FusionGPS a few years back, as he hired them to smear up an Argentine business opponent.
Article you mention. Talks a lot about other clients/victims of GPS too.
http://dailycaller.com/2017/07/25/trump-dossier-firm-are-highly-paid-smear-experts-human-rights-activist-will-tell-senate/
Homer’s responses really call into question the worth of these interviews with all the limitations and if not under oath.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It was under oath. See first page. Someone answered that question and gave a screen shot.
tommy lotto posted earlier
p. 9-10
MR. DAVIS: Specifically 18 U.S.C. Section 1001 makes it a crime to make any materially false, fictitious, or fraudulent statement or representation in the course of a congressional
investigation. That statute applies to your statements in this interview. Do you understand
that?
MR. SIMPSON: Yes, I do.
This stinks.
Third time for Feinstein releasing information that was confidential:
1)information that may have caused problems with a trial (as Mayor)
LiveLeak.com – Early Proof Diane Feinstein Cannot Be Trusted
https://www.liveleak.com/view?i=82d_1234581570
2) CIA interrogation methods (as Committee Chair)
http://insider.foxnews.com/2014/12/14/judge-jeanine-pirro-sen-dianne-feinstein-your-ivory-tower-liberal-kumbaya-naiveté
3) now this (as NOT chair, NOT majority party)
3 strikes you’re OUT!
You need to find the copy with his signature on it. That will tell you whether they eventually decided to mark as it as confidential or not. This copy won’t tell you that. That comes once the read and sign is submitted, 30 days later.
The only solid new stuff I can find is—
When Steele met with the FBI for the first time in late June or early July 2016 he only presented memo 080, the first memo of the dossier, the one dated in June 2016. That is the “pee” memo.
Simpson believes the next meeting between the FBI and Steele was in Rome in September and the FBI paid for the Steele’s travel expenses. Steele met the “head” guy in Rome. Was he in cahoots with the agents back in DC? Why not meet Steele in London?
The first FISA application if it had “Steele” material, would be only the “pee” memo.
Why Rome? More Rome info?
Posso aiutare qua? (Can I help here?)
This is interesting…….
what are we supposed to be seeing here?
LikeLiked by 3 people
A police line up in a just world.
Fineswine’s spill was part 1.
Race baiting 101 is part 2.
Lewis being lost in Selma is part 3.
Made a wrong turn 50 years ago,
and hasn’t left.
Aka time to set them up for 2020 run. Somebody should ask these frauds why they never push for racial diversity initiatives that involve black Republicans. Hilly is the last straight white dem you will ever see for the next 20-30 years from the progressives. These 2 are the golden children of the party, not Oprah. This is not new speculation, btw.
Great we now have two dramatic race baiters on the Judicial Commity.
But thankfully, the sum of the parts is still lacking one whole brain.
I am not sure why folks tend to consider the two in question race baiters and not racists.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Your right they are racists also👍
6 dozen of one and 6 dozen of the other.
check her re-tweet:
Kristen Clarke Retweeted
Lawyers’ Committee
Verified account @LawyersComm
45m45 minutes ago
“When it comes to race, this is a president focused turning the clock back to the Jim Crow era.” @KristenClarkeJD at @OfficialCBC panel on #TrumpJudges
What TLR was referring to…
LikeLiked by 9 people
The go-to answer: I don’t recall.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s patently obvious that Simpson’s skill for fabrication doesn’t stop with dossiers, but also in testimonies….
Page 298 Simpson on Trump Soho Partner
BY THE WITNESS:
6 A. Another figure involved in the Trump Soho
7 project was a central Asian person named Arif,
8 A-R-I-F, is the last name. The first name is
9 generally spelled Tevfik, it’s T-E-V-F-I-K. If you
10 search under a different transiteration of that
11 name you can find open source reporting alleging
12 that he’s an organized crime figure from Central
13 Asia and he had an arrest for involvement in child
14 prostitution.
Good Catch, WSB!
Who is Greg West, anybody?
Found this interesting:
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/950816749183815680.html
^Greg West says Feinstein’s release of this is “already backfiring.”
P 167 “intelligence report 2016/080.”
That’s the first memo–the “pee” memo.
Page 169 Simpson says only the “pee” memo was given to the FBI by Steele at their first meeting.
BTW why does Steele have to travel to see the head of the FBI “in Rome?”
Does that mean the agent stationed in Rome was part of the conspiracy and the one in London was not? Or a friend of McCabe etc.?
LikeLiked by 1 person
This seems like a very big find. Why, indeed, would Steele not meed with the FBI in London? Either the London agent could not be relied upon by the cabal OR it was deemed too politically dangerous to meet with the London agent. What is the risk of exposure in meeting in London?
Page 297 Simpson attempting to tie Donald Trump to NY crime figures but failing any criminal activity
Q. Did you feel in the course of that that
18 you had uncovered evidence of any criminal activity
19 by Donald Trump?
20 A. In the course of that I don’t think so. I
21 think my concern was the associations with known
22 organized crime figures.
23 Q. And that included Felix Sater?
24 A. Yes.
Does ANY NY Developer NOT have “association with known organized crime figures”?
How exactly would they get ANYTHING done on their projects?
I remember being on a jobsite on the Upper West Side, handed a wad of cash to take back to my design firm for payment. No, to answer your question.
Simpson states explicitly (page 78-79) that nothing “in particular” triggered his hiring Steele for the Russia-related assignment (in May or June 2016). That will almost certainly be proven to be a lie though the vagueness with which the question was asked made it easier for him to be evasive.
Funniest Simpson quote yet: “Quality is a really important issue in the business intelligence industry. ” Fortunately (or not), he works in the lies, slander and libel industry.
Get a load of the weasel-osity starting on line 17, page 93. “Human intelligence isn’pt good for, you know, filing lawsuits.” Oh it isn’t? We’re nevertheless glad you put it that particular way.
Page 133: He categorically denies being aware that Veselnitskaya (“the Russian babe”) was going to meet with Donald Trump, Jr. And that he was “stunned” to learn of the meeting when the news broke in the New York Times. He’s almost certainly lying.
Page 159: Try not to salivate on the keyboard because I think this is where he tries to toss Steele under the bus: Line 9: “by the time [the second] memo was written, Chris had already met with the FBI about the first memo.”; Line 11, pay close attention to what he says following, “if I can interpret a little bit here …”; Line 20, claims Steele believed FGPS were “obligated” to tell someone in government. Line 25 and beyond, he now inserts that he believed he had a legal obligation to inform LE — but he still pins the decision on Steele (see Line 5, page 160.)
Later in same page (160) he claims that he didn’t know anyone (**who would believe him** — weaselisimo!) at the FBI (!) and wouldn’t even know how to go about reporting it. Laughable man! Ha! But Steele knew the “perfect person”.
Me thinks Steele is reading this today and wishing he’d never touched this gig.
Page 161, Line 14. The perfect “he said, he said” is established.
Page 166: Line 22. Who Steele talked to at the FBI: REDACTED. Thanks Diane! That’s because it never happened.
Page 167: Lines 7-10. Shoring up the He-Said-He-Said. He damn well knows his wife, the Ohrs, et f***ing al, including the White House all “knew” the contents and purpose of the dossier and the plan to disseminate it. He has to stick to the fabricated story that the FBI discovered the existence of the dossier through Steele.
Page 177, Line 12: Name redacted.
Page 183, Line 20: Suddenly remembers an additional attendee at the dinner with the Russian babe! “My wife.”
Don’t miss 184, Line 23: “He’s trying to contain his laughter.”
Page 187, Levy refuses to name all the FGPS employees who worked on the dossier (because of “death threats”).
Page 201: Simpson does a VInnie Barbarino , “I’m sooo confused!”
You can’t make it up.
Page 203, Line 23: Simpson weaselogizes that he did indeed feed the memo to the media. Hey, at least he told the truth here. Nice one Glenn! Participation trophy!
Don’t miss Page 211, Line 13. Levy as much as admits he lied in his filing to the committee.
Page 214, Line 9, Levy does the Bill Clinton — kind of a “it depends on what the meaning of the word “pay” is.
Page 215, Line 21, Levy: “The witness is yawning.” Right. He was trying not to lose his breakfast.
Page 216, Line 10: Simpson is lying; who wants to bet his wife is not technically a Fusion GPS employee?
I’ll post this now and keep reading. How Feinstein leaking this could possibly help anyone is beyond me. I’m sure SD can see the angle.
Imagine that…
Is this where we can start to pull back the onion to reveal Mr. Papasdlfjrgvcgvhueifvch’s background with Killary?
WSB yes! It will become their worse nightmare. I also shared our back and forth on the new DACA thread since the trolls are out in full force.
The “sensitivity of the matter” Defense has come out. In other words, illegal surveillance authorized by Intelligence Agency…look at resume of attorney: Mr. Levy’s specialized services and guidance have proven invaluable for clients caught in the middle of parallel proceedings by administrative, criminal, congressional and civil entities. He has created strategic defenses for high-profile, high-stakes matters by managing legal, professional, political and reputational threats to achieve successful outcomes.
As former counsel for the U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Government Affairs, he investigated government conduct after Hurricane Katrina, US transit security after the London Underground bombing, and other matters. Since then, he has helped conduct large scale investigations on behalf of clients.“. THIS IS OBAMA APPROVED like 2012
How long is Trump gonna sit back and take this Uniparty crap?
As long as he pleases Howie.
1. Simpson mentions something about his clients might ask where Donald Trump gets his ties?
https://ibb.co/gs0C7R
I remember during a debate Jeb Bush mentioned where he got his ties from. I couldn’t find the video but I found an article relating to this.
https://www.google.com/amp/www.theblaze.com/news/2016/03/11/wheres-the-tie-made-watch-jeb-bushs-former-communications-director-confront-trump/amp/
I wonder who the original Republican was that started the research?? Hmmmmm
2. Simpson was asked about compensation from FBI to Steele. Simpson said he learned later that Steele’s trip to Rome where he first met with the FBI was paid for by the FBI.
https://ibb.co/nmAC7R
I’m sorry I don’t know how to put pictures in here, so I provided links to the pages from the testimony.
Who in the FBI authorized payment to Steele for that trip? When was it authorized and for what reason(s)? This seems YUGE.
I agree. Shady shady shady
Page 288 Payment questions for joint defense agreement and GPS payments and compensation for the dossier
BY MR. DAVIS:
9 Q. Are you party to a joint defense agreement
10related to your Prevezon work?
11 MR. LEVY: He’s not going to talk about
12privileged discussions or agreements, and he’s
13probably not qualified to answer anyway.
14BY MR. DAVIS:
15 Q. Is Fusion GPS paying Cunningham Levy for
16the firm’s representation of you or as a third
17party?
18 MR. LEVY: That’s privileged also. He’s not
19getting into payments to his lawyers and it’s
20beyond the scope of this interview which has now
21gone on for almost nine hours.
22BY MR. DAVIS:
23 Q. Has Fusion GPS ever offered directly or
24indirectly to pay journalists to publish
25information?
Glenn SimpsonAugust 22, 2017Washington, DC1-800-FOR-DEPOwww.aldersonreporting.comAlderson Court Reporting
Page 289
1 A. No.
2 Q. Are you aware of any Fusion clients
3 offering directly or indirectly to pay journalists
4 to publish information from Fusion?
5 MR. LEVY: While working for Fusion on a
6 Fusion matter or as a general matter?
7 MR. FOSTER: Can you let the witness answer.
8 MR. LEVY: Well, if the question’s clear he
9 can answer any question —
10 MR. FOSTER: I think the question was clear.
11 MR. LEVY: — within the scope of the 12interview —
13 MR. DAVIS: Are there any of Fusion’s
14 clients offering —
15 THE REPORTER: Guys.
16 BY MR. DAVIS:17 Q. I’ll repeat the question. Are you aware
18 of any of Fusion’s clients offering directly or
19 indirectly to pay journalists to publish
20 information from Fusion?
21 A. Not to my knowledge or recollection, no.
22 MR. FOSTER: What was the end date of the
23 Trump engagement?
24 MR. LEVY: He told you he didn’t recall
25 exactly.
Page 290
1 MR. SIMPSON: That’s not correct. The
2 election was the end date. I assume you’re asking
3 about the general election? The election date
4 would have been the end.
5 MR. FOSTER: So you didn’t do any work on the
6 Trump matter after the election date, that was the
7 end of your work?
8 MR. SIMPSON: I had no client after the
9 election
As myself and others have been saying, this is exactly why waiting to bring charges against the obviously guilty parties is gross negligence.
There is so much “reasonable doubt” being created by these non stop leaks that turn into proven fact by the complicit media that convicting anybody is gonna be impossible.
Why do I feel that this is the desired outcome from those sitting on their hands.
The watters are becoming so muddied with 10 different possible versions of every action, nothing will ever be proved.
In fact it just gets worse for Team Trump with every passing day of these investigations that get hijacked by the minority Dems to the apparrent surprise of the completely outmatched Republicans.
Lets see what surprises they have in store for Nunes and Goodlatte, who will be equally shocked when they are undermined.
Sessions, Rosenstein or Wray “appears” to be playing nD chess in order to catch them all…, as some would believe.
This is why I have repeatedly said AG Sessions was dancing around the question of a Special Counsel. Trump and Sessions want to keep the Congressional Swamp in the DARK so they can’t F..K-UP the prosecution of guilty parties.
I can not see document GRRRRrrrr Scrib doesn’t show on my computer…
HOWEVER I did notice on the first page of comments that Simpson said the first thing they did was READ all the books/articles about Trump. Given how one sided those books/articles are and how they lie by omission or out right lie, I do not see them as being useful ‘sources’….. Unless of course the mission is to produce a really good smear job with previous smears to back it up.
Try this link, it’s what I used.
https://www.feinstein.senate.gov/public/_cache/files/3/9/3974a291-ddbe-4525-9ed1-22bab43c05ae/934A3562824CACA7BB4D915E97709D2F.simpson-transcript-redacted.pdf
THANKS!!! It is so frustrating not to be able to read scrib anymore.
I tool that as all books written by Trump. Might be wrong…
Simpson does admit that he only went to Steele when he ran out of public records to review.
The FISA warrant application documents are not listed in this report by Catherine Herridge:
What a surprize.
Update…..Per Ken Dilanian of NBC : A source close to Fusion GPS tells me there was no walk-in source — that was a mischaracterization by Simpson of the Australian diplomat tip about Papadopoulis. The FBI did not have a plant in the campaign.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
For the methodology that structured the contents of the dossier, see pages 93-94.
So are they saying the FBI/obama planted a spy in the opposing Candidates campaign?
No …he’s refering to the Ambassador and Pappadapolis. This has been well coordinated to try and cover the real reason for FISA, but it won’t work..Papadapalois is a useful idiot
There were no criminal charges, so that would be impossible….for anybody but Hillary…
NATALIA VESELNITSKAYA
Fusion interacted with Natalia Veselnitskaya in 2014. She was Prevezon attorney, who retained Baker Hostetler, who retained Fusion, re: Prevezon litigation. NV paid BH, who paid Fusion. No direct payments from NV to Fusion.
NV knew all about the extortion case against Demetri Baranovsky which was discussed. GS saw NV in court hearings and client dinners in NYC & D.C. in 2015 and two in June 2016 (June 8th in NYC/June 10th in D.C.) BH gave Fusion’s research to NV. GS knew NV was former prosecutor. Unaware if she worked for Russian intelligence. pp. 114-118
June 9th: NV at Appellate Court hearing in NY
June 9th: Meeting with Don trump JR, Manafort, Jared K., but GS & NV never discussed this. GS has no knowledge re: that meeting before, during or after it occurred. pp, 131-33
Who’s he talking about on page 279?
MR. FOSTER: So without getting into naming 15the sources or anything like that, what steps did 16you take to try to verify their credibility?17 MR. SIMPSON: I’m going to decline to answer 18that. 19 MR. FOSTER: Why? 20 MR. LEVY: It’s a voluntary interview, and in 21addition to that he wants to be very careful to 22protect his sources. Somebody’s already been 23killed as a result of the publication of this 24dossier and no harm should come to anybody related 25to this honest work.
Starting on page 38 to 50 (Simpson) yapped on (continually) about another Russian case he was paid to work (involving William Bowder). Then on page 50 – lines 3-12 (Simpson) admits the following – “one of my interests, or even obsessions over the last decade has been corruption in Russia and Russian Kleptocracy and the police state that was there.”… This Simpson fella is/was a perfect tool to spin tales which became the “Russian Dossier”.
Simpson claims that he was retained by Mark Cymrot of Baker Hostetler who was representing Prevezon. According to the attached Reuters article, Prevezon later claimed – and won – that Cymrot had failed to disclose a conflict of interest and ultimately recovered their fees incurred in getting Baker Hostetler disqualified. As noted in the article, there is a very high legal bar for such a ruling. https://www.reuters.com/article/us-otc-baker/former-client-says-bakerhostetler-lied-to-court-to-avoid-disqualification-idUSKCN18E2RR
she’s giving those involved a headsup.
Only on pg.29 so far.
Stunning that he needed a break 15 min. to consult his lawyer. straight forward questions that he as CEO of his small business should be able to easily answer. Simple questions about how he markets his business, structures his contracts, and monitors billing, that he can’t answer directly. (Judge Judy would shred him for being so unprepared.) Interesting how he deferrs to his law firm clients Perkins coie and Baker hostetler on decisions regarding how his product is used. New name: mark cymrot, B-H lawyer and former DOJ prosecutor…
So if the Fusion banks records show payments to journalists…. boom
Yes and all of this information released today has been aware to everyone but those like us..There is no secrecy in a world of Schiff and company
It’s importnt to remember everything released was already coordinated with democrats and FBI/Justice Department before the Simpson testimony, so this isn’t that big of a deal. The republicans have known all of this since August and have been investigating with this knowledge…It’s a distraction and the media has been well aware of everything Simpson is saying in these released transcripts as he is part of the democrat media machine..
I eagerly await calls for her to be off the investigative team for several months ala Devin Nunes in 1,000, 999, 998……..years.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Page 9-10
Mr. Davis:
Mr. Simpson, you should understand that although the interview is NOT under oath, by law you are required to answer questions from Congress truthfully. Do you understand that?
Mr. Siimpson: Yes.
Mr. Davis: Specifically 18 U.S.C. Section 1001 makes it a crime to make any materially false, fictitious, or fraudulent statement or representation in the course of a congressional investigation. That statute applies to your statements in this interview. Do you understand that?
Mr. Simpson: Yes I do.
As I read thru this the word that pops into my mind is Fetid.
A fetid swamp indeed. A disgrace to our country
Page 257 Simpson confirms that he was never paid anything by Russian Government:
Most importantly the allegation that we were
17 working for the Russian government then or ever is
18 simply not true. I don’t know what to say.
Just like the dossier wasn’t paid for by the HRC campaign. They paid a law firm that paid Fusion.
Definitely don’t like all these K Street revolving door lawyers using the law firm escrow accounts as a money blender to launder payments from a campaign that would not be allowed under FEC law. DC Bar needs to pass a rule on this. Lawyers should not be aiding, abetting and participating in unlawful conduct. Probably violated several cannons already.
I am sure Feinstein thinks she’s stymied the dossier investigation. But now every utterance by Steele will be subjected to forensic dissection by an army of volunteer analysts on these pages. Let the analysis commence and the cross-examination begin!
Sen. Feinstein’s actions are of a woman at whits end…she wants off the carousel she’s been riding and by releasing this document, she hoping to keep Obstruction alive because if she’s off the committee for this Obstruction, then President Trump is equally guilty for his “release of information” or “pardons” or whatever…she’s basically begging like Mueller to be fired. End the witchhunt!
Page 73 line-19 to page 76 line-2 (Simpson and lawyer refusing to name the SECOND “Client” who started paying them in first half of 2016), for opposition work on Candidate Trump!!!
DeSantis raises Feinstein and says “eff it!”:
http://dailycaller.com/2018/01/09/breaking-house-chairman-asks-paul-ryan-to-declassify-all-doj-and-fbi-trump-dossier-docs/
https://www.scribd.com/document/368780919/20180109-Signed-Letter-to-Speaker-Ryan-Re-Rule-X-Declassify-DOJ-Docs-w
So basically this is just a desperate attempt by DF to muddy the waters.
No burger here.
My .02
it doesn’t really matter that these were released, it’s not going to “help” the other crooks giving them advantage of what was said…… they have been in bed with FGPS and i would assume Glenn already gave the heads up right after he was questioned.
The only way to truly keep things under wraps is to have all your suspects in lock down in separate rooms and interview them simultaneously and apart from each other and that wasn’t being done.
from where i sit…. we all benefited with this drop, more pieces of the puzzle which by the way is going to be completed one way or another… the truth is going to come out. And PDJT will see to it that his administration does their job. he’s the “Law and Order” President.
While being questioned about the William Browder, Simpson made an issue of the fact that Browder was afraid to be deposed in the open and he felt that it showed the Browder’s allegations suspect because of it on page 106. Yet here he was in closed session… Moron.
Simpson used Edward Baumgartner as his Russian expert. YouTube has an interesting brief set of comments from Baumgartner speaking at Harvard about Russian matters. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B7chXn6shuM
Page 114. Natalia Veselnitskaya paid Fusion GPS for prior work. Paid.
Besides pre-empting the FISA warrant angle, there is allot dirt in this testimony that the media will use as gospel to attack Trump over the next few weeks, especially attacking his America First claims. Also agree with folks above, Feinstein is attempting to scare future witnesses by demonstrating confidentiality means nothing.
Page 117. Simpson met with Natalia twice in June of 2016.
Q. Do you recall the specific date of either?
A. I didn’t until we tried to piece these things together, but June 8th I think was the dinner in New York and I think the 10th was the dinner in D.C., something like that.
Q. What were the purposes of these dinners?
A. Well, the first one was just the obligatory client dinner which, you know, when you work on a legal case you get invited to dinner with clients. The one in D.C. was more of a social thing.
