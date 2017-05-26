Court Ruling – President Obama Broke Law With FISA Warrant Spying on Americans…

A newly released court order from the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISA) found the Obama NSA routinely violated American privacy protections as his administration and officials scoured through overseas intercepts and targeted U.S. citizens.
The Obama administration failed to disclose the extent of the unlawful activity until just before the election in 2016. The FISA court ruling states the illegal searches conducted by the NSA under Obama were “widespread” and created a “very serious Fourth Amendment issue.” Video explanation via Judicial Watch:
A pdf of the ruling is below.
.
Additionally, Judicial Watch’s Tom Fitton gives an update on the Obama Spying Scandal, Seth Rich and the Adam Smith ethics scandal.
Drip, drip, drip.
LikeLiked by 9 people
That’s what my faucet us doing. I’m ripping it out tomorrow. Rip and replace.
LikeLiked by 5 people
There’s a dam I don’t want to repair. Let it burst.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Really?!?!?!?!?!? Who da thunk????? (s/)
LikeLiked by 6 people
Right….
So what about the prosecutions?
Someone in the NSA signed off on this, what sort of charges are possible, legal people?
LikeLiked by 14 people
My thoughts exactly!! What will be the repercussions? Who can/will be prosecuted??
I want justice!
LikeLiked by 10 people
Answers:
1) None
2) No One
3) Good luck with that
LikeLiked by 5 people
Damn shame that… I’ve been waiting for this. I want my LIFE back, including ALL my hard earned property they stole from me. Yes. Targeted and attacked, like plenty of other people.
I backed up the trail and documented everything done though. Fight I will… no matter what the outcome, fight I will. Damn tired of my chains. I have Natural Rights to restore.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Oh yeah, log this comment traitors. Please log it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Think you are right. Well, if we can’t have justice, maybe settle for payback? Karma? Ya never know!
LikeLike
Not this time. The Trump Administration is throwing the glove down, and needs to based on Donald’s promise to his voters…even if there are only a few and the rest recede under their respective rocks.
We need at least one or two perp walks.
LikeLiked by 3 people
We need more than one or two but no one of any significance from the Obama administration will ever serve a day in prison for any oif these crimes. The IRS in estivation and. Enghazi affair were just as bad, and no one got punished in either casse. Even though there is a new sheriff in town, the deep state is unchancged.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I remember being afraid to walk out of Grand Central in the early 70’s. Trump completely turned NYC rightside up, and it was astonishing.
I am going to stay with Trump on this one. Let’s keep the faith.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hillary had the nerve to get up at Wellesley today and say something about “When people in power make up facts”, implying the usual dictator crap. (Then went on to talk about Nixon’s impeachment – lol – tells you how smart that graduating class is). I guess there’s a difference between Making Up Lies and Making Up Facts in her eyes –
Do we know who/why this has been released now? Was it because Circa filed a FOIA, or did the Administration release it?
LikeLiked by 4 people
It seems like whoever wrote Shrillary’s speech set her up for Epic Fail 🤣
As for why it has been released now, apparently the Trump Administration just declassified it 😂
http://circa.com/politics/declassified-memos-show-fbi-illegally-shared-spy-data-on-americans-with-private-parties
LikeLiked by 9 people
Thank you – that’s what I was hoping to hear =)
another shoutout to all those “why aren’t they Doing anything?!?” folks….ahem
LikeLiked by 6 people
Timing is everything 😂
People forget that when President Trump took office on January 20th, he and the people who he gives authorization to have access to virtually all of the Federal government’s secrets. That is an amazing power, especially if the previous administration have been doing bad things in secret.
I think President Trump needed a couple of things to happen before going to Phase 2 of Drain The Swamp:
1. Get enough of his people who require Senate confirmation in place.
2. Give the opposition in both parties enough rope to hang themselves.
3. Maneuver Comey into a corner.
4. Close the deals that Jared’s team have been working on in the Middle East since he won the election last November.
5. Most important of all – neutralize the Left’s Great Shield – the Fake News Media. It’s reported this week that 65% of the US Public considers the US Corporate Media to be Fake News. Mission Accomplished.
Next week’s rally in Iowa should be a thing of beauty 😁
LikeLiked by 6 people
Bingo! So the swamp has to drain down the pipe, NOT LEAK That takes a bit of planning, and plumbing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump Rally June 1…Everyone at the rally should chant: Lock her Up, Justice, Grand Jury Investigations…FOR 15 MINUTES TO ENSURE OUR VOICES ARE HEARD AROUND THE WORLD.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You make some very good points. I’m looking forward to the rally too. Get the popcorn ready@
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve always believed the Trump admin has been very busy in the background. No doubt about it. Timing is everything and patience is a virtue! 👍☺️😊
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 20 people
Even more ironic is Hillary worked on the panel to impeach Nixon, but was fired by a democratic for being unethical, corrupt, and incompetent. You’d think she would know he wasn’t actually impeached.
LikeLiked by 6 people
She is such a disgusting liar!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
omg you’re right – good catch! That one slipped right by me – LOLOL
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s far past time the krooked killerys of the world were swiftly and constitutionally dealt with.
FAR past time.
#DRAINTHESWAMP
LikeLiked by 3 people
Huh, you’d think she single-handedly brought down Nixon. Of course most of those rapt listeners don’t know the DEMOCRAT head counsel of the Watergate Committee fired her because SHE WAS A LIAR!!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
And who walked out on Swillery?…or wasn’t that reported.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Funny how the 9th Circuit never put a stop to that.
Considering we know they are PROACTIVE, I would say that means they are COMPLICIT.
Since Mike Pence is clearly not rounding up all the gays, maybe we can use those empty gay camps and round up all the people in Obama’s administration who didn’t stop him from breaking the law and put them in the empty gay camps.
Oh, and /s/*10^23rd
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 13 people
Obama’s just like his sons.
LikeLiked by 6 people
If Traayvon had a father….
LikeLike
If only…..
LikeLiked by 4 people
Love it. Now let’s make it real.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hahahaha, LMAO!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
That pic of Hussein is absolutely perfect…Thanks for the chuckle…needed it
LikeLiked by 3 people
Got to get my straps out – almost fell off of my chair – hahaha!
LikeLiked by 1 person
none of this surprises me, none of it
LikeLiked by 4 people
Meanwhile in the real world it looks like they may have gotten another one:(
Federal Prosecutor Investigating Fraud Found Dead in Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s District
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/05/federal-prosecutor-investigating-fraud-found-dead-debbie-wasserman-schultzs-district/
LikeLiked by 4 people
Looks like all that evil understands is death. Ours, or theirs.
You decide.
I have. Constitutional punishment for the lot of them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Do you think this is tied to he Awan brothers (he handled visa and passport fraud)? How did they get passports/authorization to leave the country in the first place?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Let me see if I understand what happened. FISA discovered that the Jokester Administration was spying on Americans, beyond the scope of its requests right before the election. They slapped Obama’s hand and that is it? Was this not reported, at least, to the Gang of Eight? Where were they? We all of suddenly were flooded with claims of “Muh Russians!” while we had this serious crisis of Americans being spied upon. I’m sorry, but we should start hauling the LameNews executives and producers to jail for distracting us from the real Constitutional crisis!!!
LikeLiked by 10 people
There is also that Obama Database that supposedly have much information about many of the Americans. On top of this report, it is very possible that this database is a clone of the “metadata” that were collected by NSA and other Intelligence agencies. We need to go after Obama’s folks hard and destroy this database, or else, pretty much everyone in the position of power would be blackmailed.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Didn’t they gloat and laugh about their “database” on everyone?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Department of Justice lawyers routinely lied to the courts
http://dailysignal.com/2016/06/02/doj-resists-court-order-to-provide-ethics-training-for-its-lawyers/
LikeLiked by 6 people
I wrote my senator, demanding that he stopped playing the games of the like of “Muh Russians” and started to look into these spying scandals and tell his colleagues in the US Capitol to do the same! I stressed he has no more important duty than to protect the Constitutional Rights. Or else, he will see more of Americans’ cold angry next time the election rolls around. He’s not up for election in 2018, unfortunately!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Perhaps I should add to this letter – maybe I will write him another email, telling him to demand an investigation into the Gang of Eight. These 8 men and women were trusted by him and us to ensure the bounds are not overstepped. They failed. It’s time for our “esteemed” men and women in US Capitol to demand accountability more from their leaders!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well? Go get the SOB!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Yes, all President Trump has to do is go before Americans on TV and tell them Obama has collected data on every single one of them using this report as an evidence. Of course, we don’t know who he targeted, but it is clear and safer to assume Obama targeted pretty much everyone – our governors, our state legislatures, our defenders (the climate skeptics and the like), our CEOs and more. Then he needs to tell them he will put everything into apprehend the
TerroristLoser that is Obama.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Steven, to them all your base are belong to them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
National Review did an article blasting Hannity for spreading conspiracy theories on the Seth Rich murder.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’d ask the National Review if they have blasted the Democratic party for spreading conspiracy theories regarding Russia and Trump collusion.
LikeLiked by 5 people
IMO Obama colluded with foreign govts. and their Intel groups to stop The Don from becoming POTUS. They broke or rewrote every law and rule and oath to spy and surveil everybody in The Don’s life.
They lost anyway.
Thank you God.
LikeLiked by 9 people
“Thank You God” is right.
Praise God.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I sure wish he and his administration could be charged, found guilty, and punished.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yes and there is more corruption but WHEN will these folks be indicted and prosecuted? WHEN…Americans Demand Justice!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It does, psadie, but from the comfort of its couch.
Therein lies the rub.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ghetto president is what obama was, straight up ghetto, no bounds with no direction or purpose of improvement.
LikeLike
Now he’s just the Chief of the Dindus.
LikeLiked by 3 people
They were definitely thugs – Obama, Holder, Lynch, Piwers, Clinton. The ends always justify the means.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And Congress? What did the Gang of Eight know, and when did they know it? You’d think it may have come up in the IRS investigations. These Congressional investigations are total diversions, which makes Congress an accomplice.
LikeLike
Yes, but of the global ghetto variety. The most useful of idiots of late… foisted upon a planet full of people ripe for the picking. Peace prize winner. Prezzup Mack Diddy.
Very dangerous.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Think SD’s post should read ‘Adam Schiff’ re ethics, not ‘Adam Smith’.
LikeLike
and from the MSM, nothing but crickets. when this story is pointed out to liberals, they recoil, wave their hands and say, “If your source is Fox, Breitbart, Drudge etc, then it’s obviously fake news…”
LikeLiked by 1 person
John Roberts appoints the FISA judges. Looks like Attorney General Sessions needs to file charges based on the court findings.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I tried to read the whole document, but with all the black blank-out parts, it was not long before I realized I was no longer fully comprehending it.
Query: will destroying upstream information potentially destroy cases against such citizens as Barak [bigblack blank space] Valerie [big black blank space] Hillary[big black blank space] Bill[big black blank space] JohnMc[big black blank space]
And many other citizens whom we suspect have colluded to [big black blank space]
LikeLiked by 3 people
President Trump
PLEASE! PLEASE! this must be prosecuted!! We have NO JUSTICE, and NO COUNTRY if we have NO ACCOUNTABILITY TO THE LAW!!!
PLEASE PROSECUTE!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Cold anger. Disgust and contempt for what’s become of our country. Politicians should take heed of the hatred that the public has for them. There has to be some recourse to justice. President Trump is only one man, he can’t do it all. We all need to take a stand and say “Enough!!!” Our courts and congress are filled with treasonous individuals. We are in for a long, protracted conflict to take back our country inch by inch.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Obama turned this country into what ws under Stalin , Mussolini , Hitler and East Germany.
They spied on people too until everyone was afraid to speak to others. The man does not sons like a man who grew up in the US he behaves like a third world thug.
LikeLiked by 1 person
SD, please pin this blog to top of your website. Thank you!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Will we have enough rope for all these Washington traitors
LikeLiked by 4 people
So it’s true, Communists were attempting to fix the election in favor of Hillary. Just not the ones in Russia but ones that were in the White House.
LikeLiked by 3 people
…same gang McCarthy was trying to out
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nah, we need to drop every “ism” and “ist” but these two.
globalism & fascist…
LikeLike
Really we should call these, the BLM, Black Block, Redneck revolution, and anyone else of their ilk, Bolshavics. Use it, spread it, and make the name stick.
LikeLike
I still can’t understand why Sessions let Rosenstein assign a special counsel. I was so upset by this decision. To me this was treason from within.
Is this ever going to get anywhere? most importantly, will we ever see this criminals like Rice, Comey, etc. go to jail?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
Has Dersh weighed in on this? I have a feeling he’ll be leaving the Democratic party.
LikeLike
So here we are again with another spying scandal. WTF is going on? I’m sick and tired of hearing about how there are some really good, honest, patriotic people working for the the IC. I say BULLSHIT!! If there were then we wouldn’t need to worry about them spying on us because if it did happen then these heroes would surely let us know. And where were the almighty sanctimonious intelligence oversight committees? Grossly incompetent or complicit? If heads don’t roll over this then I say shame on the DOJ. We know for a fact what they did so we don’t need an endless investigation. We need it cleaned up and you can’t do it without prosecutions. I say shut the NSA down immediately and suspend all personnel without pay and start removing security clearances “until we can figure out what the hell is going on”.
LikeLiked by 6 people
^^^ This. Well said, Jackson.
LikeLike
And where were the almighty sanctimonious intelligence oversight committees?
Well, Brennan tesitified that he personally briefed the Gang of Eight.
LikeLike
Deport the illegal Kenyan !
LikeLiked by 1 person
This goes all the way back to whe. mueller was FBI director and now he is handling the investigation!! WTF
LikeLiked by 3 people
yessss…interesting that it was Just declassified, isn’t it? 😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t mean to offend anyone, but after the Snowden revelations (including a Movie) I’m amazed at how many are either surprised or hearing about this for the first time.
Is it because no one believed Snowden? If so, is that likely due to the fact that at the time you weren’t well-versed on the internet/alt news?
Again, not trying to be insulting – I just thought Everyone knew this stuff. Based on the reactions, I’m really glad it’s coming out again.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Not everyone here is completely ignorant of Snowden’s revelations.
Nor other internet chatter and discussion ad infinitum.
BUT…
Not one bit of it was ever in court in any way.
Apparently not investigated. Certainly not prosecuted.
Nothing ever came of it at all. Looked like nothing ever would.
Read it, filed it back. What did you do with it?
No matter how true it seemed, no matter what issues it raised, it was going nowhere.
Now at least FISA court is saying Obama &NSA are guilty.
COURT.
GUILTY.
This is the news here. Here is the surprise.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thanks, KBR – and I realize that most here are aware of it. Actually, appreciate your pointing out my oversight – the IS a huge difference between claims and an actual court ruling…I guess my brain is so used to thinking “guilty” every time, I forget about the damn formalities.
LikeLiked by 1 person
*this IS
LikeLike
Yep its the “damn formalities.”
Some who are fighting mad that DOJ hasn’t “done something already” about some of these cases forget that there is little use to build a case and then take it to a politicized judge who will just do everything possible to drag it out for years and year until the appeal judge next up the ladder is someone who will support slow-judge’s politicized ruling.
A lot of these congress and senate committee hearings are about nothing but dragging feet and trying cases in the newspaper before they go to court. (And grandstanding of course.)
I wish those committes were abolished and the legislature would quit playacting at being judges. So many legislators are lawyers who are not qualified to get appointments to the bench anyway, it must be their favorite game to pretend they are judicial instead of doing their legislative jobs! If they wanted to be investigators and prosecutors they should not have run for office to be legislators!
LikeLiked by 1 person
You are 100% right, KBR. It is awfully hard to discount COURT/GUILTY as conspiracy theory, which is exactly what “they” do to everything else that comes out.
LikeLike
https://whiskeytangotexas.wordpress.com/wp-admin/upload.php?item=4369
LikeLike
Bonefish.
I have learned to not click on anything whatsoever that has no prelimary remarks as to what is in it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m with you KBR. A catchy picture was supposed to show but all we got was that suspicious looking URL.
LikeLike
I read the FISC opinion. This was a long, length process to spying. This is why the media is so intent on muh Russia as an excuse to spy on the Trump campaign.
The Obama admin. left this until April 2017 to be resolved. The reason is so PTrump has to fix it so he can’t spy on them while at the same time letting PTrump know he was spied upon.
There is a convoluted mess that must be gone thru, much like the opinion. This is how the left commits it’s heinous acts.
My suggestion is to go off the intent only. Make Susan Rice the scapegoat because she is the weak link. While she thinks she is a good liar, she has a tell. A good lawyer should bypass FISC and go straight to the Supreme Court because that is where the FISC court reports to.
John Roberts appoints them. John Roberts should oversee them. Focus on the number of times Susan Rice focused on Donald Trump and his campaign and retain all the documentation that was acquired. The Supreme Court can see this type of data. Make them work thru October on this.
LikeLike
Jeff Sessions is not up to this task. He needs to appoint a shark Constitutional State’s Attorney like the Governor of Texas Gregg Abbott who beat Obama in the courts.
This is the guy to get. Sessions doesn’t have the chops nor the grit to do the job right. If done right the whole house of cards Obama created will fall. All of it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
mitigators in 3…2..1.
LikeLike
As I was reading the parts I read (about 9- 12 pages) I kept thinking:
If the FISA court was not also in collusion with this, why did they continue to allow time extensions?
Particularly with those obviously-sensitive-to-the-DJT-Presidency dates.
I just got the feeling that FISA court was getting nervous, and decided to act the part of the “innocent” here.
They suddenly realized that impeaching DJT was not so likely, maybe?
So I do believe the SC needs to be handling this: we are seeing that some federal district level courts are politicized to the extreme. Perhaps FISA was also.
Who can we trust at all anymore?
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Donald J. Trump!!! We can trust him.
LikeLike
Exactly why it needs to go to the Supreme Court. They oversee FISA and FISA allowed this drip drip drip spying. They should be held accountable. They are supposed to uphold the laws. 4th Amendment included. I see no reason why PTrump should not bring a complaint against the FISA court and the Obama Admin. for these violations.
Ignorance is not an excuse in the law.
LikeLike
Unfortunately it seems to be the only excuse for the idiocy of the law-makers and some of the law- judgers.
LikeLike
And How can we trust John Roberts?
LikeLike
The Supreme Court would hear the case. Usually they like them to go thru the system with evidence and rulings to go thru but due to the “sensitive nature” of the evidence it should just go straight to the Supremes. As far as John Roberts, he appoints them. He may want to revisit his appointments and give them some direction one-on-one. The rest can write opinions about their performance.
If is a performance issue. The FISA court became a party to the spying by their decisions.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Check the rotation schedule.
LikeLike
They waited for the rotation to be ….just right.
LikeLike
DOJ is a compleat….
LikeLike
Here is a case that would be called social justice if the perps get put in jail. But there well be no social justice for the American people. The bum will get a pass, and nobody will point a finger at the accomplices in crime. The American people will once again be denied justice.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Looks to me like Trump has given the green light to start moving against Obama & his people.
Liberal / MSM excuses will include:
1. illegal surveillance has been happening for ever, so it’s all a storm in a teacup.
2. it was unintentional, caused by the Patriot Act, no harm.intended.
3. Susan Rice was ‘just doing her job’.
3. Bush did it as well.
Etc etc.
LikeLike
Lies… all lies!
LikeLike
I think he touched the stones and never went back to them.
LikeLike
“Transexuals and my rule over the law”
Okay that is true now.
LikeLike
DDD Report….The key to the puzzle lies in Dana Boentes secret pleadings in the New Zealand extradition case for Kim Dot Com and the Hollywood Copyright scheme is what I think. Just a hunch.
LikeLike
If I understand the info correctly, Alex Jones and Jerome Corsi are reporting that they will drop theultimate bombshell on Tuesday to include a specific and detailed account of who killed Seth Rich, AS WELL AS proof that the Obama administration provided NSA spying programs to the Chinese and multinational corporate interests. That’s treason folks!
It might be noted that FBI Anon reported a while back via 4chan that of all the investigators probing the Seth Rich murder, Corsi was coming the closest to the solution.
LikeLike
Maxine Waters: “Well you know I don’t know and I think some people are missing something here. The President has put in place an organization that contains a kind of database that no one has ever seen before in life. That’s going to be very very powerful and whoever…and that database will have information about everything on every individual on ways that it’s never been done before and whoever runs for President on the Democratic ticket has to deal with that. They’re going to have to go down with that database and the concerns of those people are because they can’t get around it and he’s been very smart and it’s very powerful what he’s leaving in place.”
LikeLike
Maxine needs to be investigated. Might not even need to waterboard her.
Just tell her she has the right to remain silent but that she does not have to, and hand her a microphone.
LikeLike
Is there an executive summary of this ruling? I have a tremendous headache from reading it.
LikeLike
I Have a Dream
https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/bedb494d05e1ea963b8c86583e074229b90bbf989d91433f8417c4da581baaf9.jpg?w=800&h=464
LikeLike