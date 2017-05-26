Court Ruling – President Obama Broke Law With FISA Warrant Spying on Americans…

A newly released court order from the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISA) found the Obama NSA routinely violated American privacy protections as his administration and officials scoured through overseas intercepts and targeted U.S. citizens.

The Obama administration failed to disclose the extent of the unlawful activity until just before the election in 2016. The FISA court ruling states the illegal searches conducted by the NSA under Obama were “widespread” and created a “very serious Fourth Amendment issue.”   Video explanation via Judicial Watch:

A pdf of the ruling is below.

Additionally, Judicial Watch’s Tom Fitton gives an update on the Obama Spying Scandal, Seth Rich and the Adam Smith ethics scandal.

  1. Dash says:
    May 26, 2017 at 6:54 pm

    Drip, drip, drip.

  2. Eric C. says:
    May 26, 2017 at 6:59 pm

    Really?!?!?!?!?!? Who da thunk????? (s/)

  3. MOA says:
    May 26, 2017 at 7:00 pm

    Right….
    So what about the prosecutions?
    Someone in the NSA signed off on this, what sort of charges are possible, legal people?

  4. Regina says:
    May 26, 2017 at 7:02 pm

    Hillary had the nerve to get up at Wellesley today and say something about “When people in power make up facts”, implying the usual dictator crap. (Then went on to talk about Nixon’s impeachment – lol – tells you how smart that graduating class is). I guess there’s a difference between Making Up Lies and Making Up Facts in her eyes –

    Do we know who/why this has been released now? Was it because Circa filed a FOIA, or did the Administration release it?

    • Eris says:
      May 26, 2017 at 7:11 pm

      It seems like whoever wrote Shrillary’s speech set her up for Epic Fail 🤣

      As for why it has been released now, apparently the Trump Administration just declassified it 😂

      http://circa.com/politics/declassified-memos-show-fbi-illegally-shared-spy-data-on-americans-with-private-parties

      • Regina says:
        May 26, 2017 at 7:32 pm

        Thank you – that’s what I was hoping to hear =)

        another shoutout to all those “why aren’t they Doing anything?!?” folks….ahem

        • Eris says:
          May 26, 2017 at 7:48 pm

          Timing is everything 😂

          People forget that when President Trump took office on January 20th, he and the people who he gives authorization to have access to virtually all of the Federal government’s secrets. That is an amazing power, especially if the previous administration have been doing bad things in secret.

          I think President Trump needed a couple of things to happen before going to Phase 2 of Drain The Swamp:
          1. Get enough of his people who require Senate confirmation in place.
          2. Give the opposition in both parties enough rope to hang themselves.
          3. Maneuver Comey into a corner.
          4. Close the deals that Jared’s team have been working on in the Middle East since he won the election last November.
          5. Most important of all – neutralize the Left’s Great Shield – the Fake News Media. It’s reported this week that 65% of the US Public considers the US Corporate Media to be Fake News. Mission Accomplished.

          Next week’s rally in Iowa should be a thing of beauty 😁

        • geri670 says:
          May 26, 2017 at 8:01 pm

          I’ve always believed the Trump admin has been very busy in the background. No doubt about it. Timing is everything and patience is a virtue! 👍☺️😊

    • youme says:
      May 26, 2017 at 7:20 pm

    • TheHumanCondition says:
      May 26, 2017 at 7:55 pm

      It’s far past time the krooked killerys of the world were swiftly and constitutionally dealt with.

      FAR past time.

      #DRAINTHESWAMP

    • Wend says:
      May 26, 2017 at 8:32 pm

      Huh, you’d think she single-handedly brought down Nixon. Of course most of those rapt listeners don’t know the DEMOCRAT head counsel of the Watergate Committee fired her because SHE WAS A LIAR!!!!!!!!

    • Fred says:
      May 26, 2017 at 8:33 pm

      And who walked out on Swillery?…or wasn’t that reported.

  5. Lunatic Fringe says:
    May 26, 2017 at 7:02 pm

    Funny how the 9th Circuit never put a stop to that.

    Considering we know they are PROACTIVE, I would say that means they are COMPLICIT.

    Since Mike Pence is clearly not rounding up all the gays, maybe we can use those empty gay camps and round up all the people in Obama’s administration who didn’t stop him from breaking the law and put them in the empty gay camps.

    Oh, and /s/*10^23rd

  7. porkchopsandwiches says:
    May 26, 2017 at 7:05 pm

    none of this surprises me, none of it

  8. Scotty19541 says:
    May 26, 2017 at 7:07 pm

    Meanwhile in the real world it looks like they may have gotten another one:(
    Federal Prosecutor Investigating Fraud Found Dead in Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s District
    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/05/federal-prosecutor-investigating-fraud-found-dead-debbie-wasserman-schultzs-district/

  9. Steven says:
    May 26, 2017 at 7:08 pm

    Let me see if I understand what happened. FISA discovered that the Jokester Administration was spying on Americans, beyond the scope of its requests right before the election. They slapped Obama’s hand and that is it? Was this not reported, at least, to the Gang of Eight? Where were they? We all of suddenly were flooded with claims of “Muh Russians!” while we had this serious crisis of Americans being spied upon. I’m sorry, but we should start hauling the LameNews executives and producers to jail for distracting us from the real Constitutional crisis!!!

    • Steven says:
      May 26, 2017 at 7:12 pm

      There is also that Obama Database that supposedly have much information about many of the Americans. On top of this report, it is very possible that this database is a clone of the “metadata” that were collected by NSA and other Intelligence agencies. We need to go after Obama’s folks hard and destroy this database, or else, pretty much everyone in the position of power would be blackmailed.

    • youme says:
      May 26, 2017 at 7:24 pm

      Department of Justice lawyers routinely lied to the courts

      http://dailysignal.com/2016/06/02/doj-resists-court-order-to-provide-ethics-training-for-its-lawyers/

    • Steven says:
      May 26, 2017 at 7:50 pm

      I wrote my senator, demanding that he stopped playing the games of the like of “Muh Russians” and started to look into these spying scandals and tell his colleagues in the US Capitol to do the same! I stressed he has no more important duty than to protect the Constitutional Rights. Or else, he will see more of Americans’ cold angry next time the election rolls around. He’s not up for election in 2018, unfortunately!

      • Steven says:
        May 26, 2017 at 7:53 pm

        Perhaps I should add to this letter – maybe I will write him another email, telling him to demand an investigation into the Gang of Eight. These 8 men and women were trusted by him and us to ensure the bounds are not overstepped. They failed. It’s time for our “esteemed” men and women in US Capitol to demand accountability more from their leaders!

  10. Midnight Rambler says:
    May 26, 2017 at 7:10 pm

    Well? Go get the SOB!

    • Steven says:
      May 26, 2017 at 7:19 pm

      Yes, all President Trump has to do is go before Americans on TV and tell them Obama has collected data on every single one of them using this report as an evidence. Of course, we don’t know who he targeted, but it is clear and safer to assume Obama targeted pretty much everyone – our governors, our state legislatures, our defenders (the climate skeptics and the like), our CEOs and more. Then he needs to tell them he will put everything into apprehend the Terrorist Loser that is Obama.

  11. In AZ says:
    May 26, 2017 at 7:12 pm

    National Review did an article blasting Hannity for spreading conspiracy theories on the Seth Rich murder.

  12. ginaswo says:
    May 26, 2017 at 7:12 pm

    IMO Obama colluded with foreign govts. and their Intel groups to stop The Don from becoming POTUS. They broke or rewrote every law and rule and oath to spy and surveil everybody in The Don’s life.

    They lost anyway.

    Thank you God.

  13. auscitizenmom says:
    May 26, 2017 at 7:13 pm

    I sure wish he and his administration could be charged, found guilty, and punished.

  14. psadie says:
    May 26, 2017 at 7:18 pm

    Yes and there is more corruption but WHEN will these folks be indicted and prosecuted? WHEN…Americans Demand Justice!

  15. mikebrezzze says:
    May 26, 2017 at 7:18 pm

    Ghetto president is what obama was, straight up ghetto, no bounds with no direction or purpose of improvement.

  16. SharonKinDC says:
    May 26, 2017 at 7:20 pm

    Think SD’s post should read ‘Adam Schiff’ re ethics, not ‘Adam Smith’.

  17. snarkybeach says:
    May 26, 2017 at 7:21 pm

    and from the MSM, nothing but crickets. when this story is pointed out to liberals, they recoil, wave their hands and say, “If your source is Fox, Breitbart, Drudge etc, then it’s obviously fake news…”

  18. Donna in Oregon says:
    May 26, 2017 at 7:21 pm

    John Roberts appoints the FISA judges. Looks like Attorney General Sessions needs to file charges based on the court findings.

  19. KBR says:
    May 26, 2017 at 7:23 pm

    I tried to read the whole document, but with all the black blank-out parts, it was not long before I realized I was no longer fully comprehending it.

    Query: will destroying upstream information potentially destroy cases against such citizens as Barak [bigblack blank space] Valerie [big black blank space] Hillary[big black blank space] Bill[big black blank space] JohnMc[big black blank space]

    And many other citizens whom we suspect have colluded to [big black blank space]

  20. Paul Revere says:
    May 26, 2017 at 7:26 pm

    President Trump
    PLEASE! PLEASE! this must be prosecuted!! We have NO JUSTICE, and NO COUNTRY if we have NO ACCOUNTABILITY TO THE LAW!!!
    PLEASE PROSECUTE!

  21. Luke from NJ says:
    May 26, 2017 at 7:27 pm

    Cold anger. Disgust and contempt for what’s become of our country. Politicians should take heed of the hatred that the public has for them. There has to be some recourse to justice. President Trump is only one man, he can’t do it all. We all need to take a stand and say “Enough!!!” Our courts and congress are filled with treasonous individuals. We are in for a long, protracted conflict to take back our country inch by inch.

    • singingsoul says:
      May 26, 2017 at 8:06 pm

      Obama turned this country into what ws under Stalin , Mussolini , Hitler and East Germany.
      They spied on people too until everyone was afraid to speak to others. The man does not sons like a man who grew up in the US he behaves like a third world thug.

  22. Steven says:
    May 26, 2017 at 7:28 pm

    SD, please pin this blog to top of your website. Thank you!

  23. IMO says:
    May 26, 2017 at 7:34 pm

    Will we have enough rope for all these Washington traitors

  24. spaulj67 says:
    May 26, 2017 at 7:36 pm

    So it’s true, Communists were attempting to fix the election in favor of Hillary. Just not the ones in Russia but ones that were in the White House.

  25. Magagirl says:
    May 26, 2017 at 7:36 pm

    I still can’t understand why Sessions let Rosenstein assign a special counsel. I was so upset by this decision. To me this was treason from within.
    Is this ever going to get anywhere? most importantly, will we ever see this criminals like Rice, Comey, etc. go to jail?

  27. Jackson Bartlett says:
    May 26, 2017 at 7:43 pm

    So here we are again with another spying scandal. WTF is going on? I’m sick and tired of hearing about how there are some really good, honest, patriotic people working for the the IC. I say BULLSHIT!! If there were then we wouldn’t need to worry about them spying on us because if it did happen then these heroes would surely let us know. And where were the almighty sanctimonious intelligence oversight committees? Grossly incompetent or complicit? If heads don’t roll over this then I say shame on the DOJ. We know for a fact what they did so we don’t need an endless investigation. We need it cleaned up and you can’t do it without prosecutions. I say shut the NSA down immediately and suspend all personnel without pay and start removing security clearances “until we can figure out what the hell is going on”.

  28. beaujest says:
    May 26, 2017 at 7:44 pm

    Deport the illegal Kenyan !

  29. Regina says:
    May 26, 2017 at 7:49 pm

    I don’t mean to offend anyone, but after the Snowden revelations (including a Movie) I’m amazed at how many are either surprised or hearing about this for the first time.
    Is it because no one believed Snowden? If so, is that likely due to the fact that at the time you weren’t well-versed on the internet/alt news?

    Again, not trying to be insulting – I just thought Everyone knew this stuff. Based on the reactions, I’m really glad it’s coming out again.

    • KBR says:
      May 26, 2017 at 8:05 pm

      Not everyone here is completely ignorant of Snowden’s revelations.
      Nor other internet chatter and discussion ad infinitum.
      BUT…
      Not one bit of it was ever in court in any way.
      Apparently not investigated. Certainly not prosecuted.
      Nothing ever came of it at all. Looked like nothing ever would.
      Read it, filed it back. What did you do with it?

      No matter how true it seemed, no matter what issues it raised, it was going nowhere.

      Now at least FISA court is saying Obama &NSA are guilty.
      COURT.
      GUILTY.

      This is the news here. Here is the surprise.

      • Regina says:
        May 26, 2017 at 8:10 pm

        Thanks, KBR – and I realize that most here are aware of it. Actually, appreciate your pointing out my oversight – the IS a huge difference between claims and an actual court ruling…I guess my brain is so used to thinking “guilty” every time, I forget about the damn formalities.

        • Regina says:
          May 26, 2017 at 8:10 pm

          *this IS

        • KBR says:
          May 26, 2017 at 8:25 pm

          Yep its the “damn formalities.”

          Some who are fighting mad that DOJ hasn’t “done something already” about some of these cases forget that there is little use to build a case and then take it to a politicized judge who will just do everything possible to drag it out for years and year until the appeal judge next up the ladder is someone who will support slow-judge’s politicized ruling.

          A lot of these congress and senate committee hearings are about nothing but dragging feet and trying cases in the newspaper before they go to court. (And grandstanding of course.)

          I wish those committes were abolished and the legislature would quit playacting at being judges. So many legislators are lawyers who are not qualified to get appointments to the bench anyway, it must be their favorite game to pretend they are judicial instead of doing their legislative jobs! If they wanted to be investigators and prosecutors they should not have run for office to be legislators!

      • M. Mueller says:
        May 26, 2017 at 8:24 pm

        You are 100% right, KBR. It is awfully hard to discount COURT/GUILTY as conspiracy theory, which is exactly what “they” do to everything else that comes out.

  31. Donna in Oregon says:
    May 26, 2017 at 8:03 pm

    I read the FISC opinion. This was a long, length process to spying. This is why the media is so intent on muh Russia as an excuse to spy on the Trump campaign.

    The Obama admin. left this until April 2017 to be resolved. The reason is so PTrump has to fix it so he can’t spy on them while at the same time letting PTrump know he was spied upon.

    There is a convoluted mess that must be gone thru, much like the opinion. This is how the left commits it’s heinous acts.

    My suggestion is to go off the intent only. Make Susan Rice the scapegoat because she is the weak link. While she thinks she is a good liar, she has a tell. A good lawyer should bypass FISC and go straight to the Supreme Court because that is where the FISC court reports to.

    John Roberts appoints them. John Roberts should oversee them. Focus on the number of times Susan Rice focused on Donald Trump and his campaign and retain all the documentation that was acquired. The Supreme Court can see this type of data. Make them work thru October on this.

    • Donna in Oregon says:
      May 26, 2017 at 8:08 pm

      Jeff Sessions is not up to this task. He needs to appoint a shark Constitutional State’s Attorney like the Governor of Texas Gregg Abbott who beat Obama in the courts.

      This is the guy to get. Sessions doesn’t have the chops nor the grit to do the job right. If done right the whole house of cards Obama created will fall. All of it.

    • KBR says:
      May 26, 2017 at 8:13 pm

      As I was reading the parts I read (about 9- 12 pages) I kept thinking:
      If the FISA court was not also in collusion with this, why did they continue to allow time extensions?

      Particularly with those obviously-sensitive-to-the-DJT-Presidency dates.

      I just got the feeling that FISA court was getting nervous, and decided to act the part of the “innocent” here.

      They suddenly realized that impeaching DJT was not so likely, maybe?

      So I do believe the SC needs to be handling this: we are seeing that some federal district level courts are politicized to the extreme. Perhaps FISA was also.

      Who can we trust at all anymore?

      • M. Mueller says:
        May 26, 2017 at 8:28 pm

        President Donald J. Trump!!! We can trust him.

      • Donna in Oregon says:
        May 26, 2017 at 8:32 pm

        Exactly why it needs to go to the Supreme Court. They oversee FISA and FISA allowed this drip drip drip spying. They should be held accountable. They are supposed to uphold the laws. 4th Amendment included. I see no reason why PTrump should not bring a complaint against the FISA court and the Obama Admin. for these violations.

        Ignorance is not an excuse in the law.

      • KBR says:
        May 26, 2017 at 8:35 pm

        And How can we trust John Roberts?

        • Donna in Oregon says:
          May 26, 2017 at 8:48 pm

          The Supreme Court would hear the case. Usually they like them to go thru the system with evidence and rulings to go thru but due to the “sensitive nature” of the evidence it should just go straight to the Supremes. As far as John Roberts, he appoints them. He may want to revisit his appointments and give them some direction one-on-one. The rest can write opinions about their performance.

          If is a performance issue. The FISA court became a party to the spying by their decisions.

      • Howie says:
        May 26, 2017 at 8:37 pm

        They waited for the rotation to be ….just right.

  32. Howie says:
    May 26, 2017 at 8:25 pm

    DOJ is a compleat….

  33. Fred says:
    May 26, 2017 at 8:31 pm

    Here is a case that would be called social justice if the perps get put in jail. But there well be no social justice for the American people. The bum will get a pass, and nobody will point a finger at the accomplices in crime. The American people will once again be denied justice.

  34. Jim Peters says:
    May 26, 2017 at 8:34 pm

    Looks to me like Trump has given the green light to start moving against Obama & his people.

    Liberal / MSM excuses will include:

    1. illegal surveillance has been happening for ever, so it’s all a storm in a teacup.

    2. it was unintentional, caused by the Patriot Act, no harm.intended.

    3. Susan Rice was ‘just doing her job’.

    3. Bush did it as well.

    Etc etc.

  35. M33 says:
    May 26, 2017 at 8:39 pm

    Lies… all lies!

  36. Howie says:
    May 26, 2017 at 8:51 pm

    DDD Report….The key to the puzzle lies in Dana Boentes secret pleadings in the New Zealand extradition case for Kim Dot Com and the Hollywood Copyright scheme is what I think. Just a hunch.

  37. boojum says:
    May 26, 2017 at 8:55 pm

    If I understand the info correctly, Alex Jones and Jerome Corsi are reporting that they will drop theultimate bombshell on Tuesday to include a specific and detailed account of who killed Seth Rich, AS WELL AS proof that the Obama administration provided NSA spying programs to the Chinese and multinational corporate interests. That’s treason folks!

    It might be noted that FBI Anon reported a while back via 4chan that of all the investigators probing the Seth Rich murder, Corsi was coming the closest to the solution.

  38. Michael says:
    May 26, 2017 at 9:05 pm

    Maxine Waters: “Well you know I don’t know and I think some people are missing something here. The President has put in place an organization that contains a kind of database that no one has ever seen before in life. That’s going to be very very powerful and whoever…and that database will have information about everything on every individual on ways that it’s never been done before and whoever runs for President on the Democratic ticket has to deal with that. They’re going to have to go down with that database and the concerns of those people are because they can’t get around it and he’s been very smart and it’s very powerful what he’s leaving in place.”

    • KBR says:
      May 26, 2017 at 9:08 pm

      Maxine needs to be investigated. Might not even need to waterboard her.
      Just tell her she has the right to remain silent but that she does not have to, and hand her a microphone.

  39. The Boss says:
    May 26, 2017 at 9:06 pm

    Is there an executive summary of this ruling? I have a tremendous headache from reading it.

