Court Ruling – President Obama Broke Law With FISA Warrant Spying on Americans…

A newly released court order from the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISA) found the Obama NSA routinely violated American privacy protections as his administration and officials scoured through overseas intercepts and targeted U.S. citizens.

The Obama administration failed to disclose the extent of the unlawful activity until just before the election in 2016. The FISA court ruling states the illegal searches conducted by the NSA under Obama were “widespread” and created a “very serious Fourth Amendment issue.” Video explanation via Judicial Watch:

A pdf of the ruling is below.

Additionally, Judicial Watch’s Tom Fitton gives an update on the Obama Spying Scandal, Seth Rich and the Adam Smith ethics scandal.

