Occam’s Razor – Did NSA Admiral Mike Rogers Warn Trump On November 17th, 2016?…

Sometimes the utilization of Timelines means you have to look at the new information with a keen awareness of specific events. In hindsight, NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers may have notified Team Trump of Obama’s Intelligence Community (James Clapper and John Brennan) spying on their activity.
As you look at the FISA request dates below, it’s important to note that NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers would be keenly aware of both the June request – Denied, and the October request – Granted. Pay specific attention to the October request. “October”!.
June 2016: FISA request. The Obama administration files a request with the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISA) to monitor communications involving Donald Trump and several advisers. The request, uncharacteristically, is denied.
October 2016: FISA request. The Obama administration submits a new, narrow request to the FISA court, now focused on a computer server in Trump Tower suspected of links to Russian banks. No evidence is found — but the wiretaps continue, ostensibly for national security reasons, Andrew McCarthy at National Review later notes. The Obama administration is now monitoring an opposing presidential campaign using the high-tech surveillance powers of the federal intelligence services.
♦ On Tuesday November 8th, 2016 the election was held. Results announced Wednesday November 9th, 2016.
♦ On Thursday November 17th, 2016, NSA Director Mike Rogers traveled to New York and met with President-Elect Donald Trump.
♦ On Friday November 18th The Washington Post reported on a recommendation in “October” that Mike Rogers be removed from his NSA position:
The heads of the Pentagon and the nation’s intelligence community have recommended to President Obama that the director of the National Security Agency, Adm. Michael S. Rogers, be removed.
The recommendation, delivered to the White House last month, was made by Defense Secretary Ashton B. Carter and Director of National Intelligence James R. Clapper Jr., according to several U.S. officials familiar with the matter.
[…] In a move apparently unprecedented for a military officer, Rogers, without notifying superiors, traveled to New York to meet with Trump on Thursday at Trump Tower. That caused consternation at senior levels of the administration, according to the officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal personnel matters. (link)
Remember, historically The Washington Post is the preferred outlet for the CIA and Intelligence Community within Deep State to dump their “leaks” and stories. The State Department “leaks” to CNN for the same purposes.
♦ On Saturday November 19th Reuters reported on the WaPo Story and additional pressure by Defense Secretary Ash Carter and DNI James Clapper to fire Mike Rogers.
[…] The Washington Post reported that a decision by Rogers to travel to New York to meet with Trump on Thursday without notifying superiors caused consternation at senior levels of the administration, but the recommendation to remove him predated his visit. (link)
- The Intelligence Community -at the direction of President Obama- made a request to a FISA court for the NSA to spy on Donald Trump in June 2016. It was denied.
- In October the Intelligence Community (NSA) -at the direction of President Obama- made a second request to the FISA court for the NSA to spy on Donald Trump. It was approved.
- At around the same time (October), as the second request to FISA, (Def Sec) Ash Carter and (DNI) James Clapper tell President Obama to dump NSA Director Mike Rogers.
- A week after the election, Mike Rogers makes a trip to Trump Tower without telling his superior, James Clapper; which brings about new calls (November media leaks to WaPo) for President Obama to dump Mike Rogers.
Occam’s Razor. NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers didn’t want to participate in the spying scheme (Clapper, Brennan, Etc.), which was the baseline for President Obama’s post presidency efforts to undermine Donald Trump and keep Trump from digging into the Obama labyrinth underlying his remaining loyalists. After the October spying operation went into effect, Rogers unknown loyalty was a risk to the Obama objective. 10 Days after the election Rogers travels to President-Elect Trump without notifying those who were involved in the intel scheme.
Did NSA Director Mike Rogers wait for a SCIF (Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility) to be set up in Trump Tower, and then notify the President-elect he was being monitored by President Obama?
….Seems likely.
Interestingly, at the EXACT SAME TIME, just before NSA Rogers visited Trump Tower, another Mike Rogers – the former House intelligence Chairman who retired after lying about the Benghazi fiasco – was kicked off the Trump transition team on intelligence. No one could figure out why he was kicked out. However, if you’ve read the Benghazi Brief you know how damaged, corrupted and untrustworthy Chairman Mike Rogers was – as he previously sat on the oversight gang of eight.
If I were a wagering person, I’d say NSA Rogers was only going to meet with President-Elect Trump if the ears of the corrupted, dangerous and easily blackmailed Mike Rogers were gone.
In the DC Swamp everyone has “black files” on everyone else, and they use them for leverage. The thicker the file the more leverage is carried by the holder. Swamp leverage is blackmail material which is traded like currency to achieve goals and objectives. That’s why the Clinton’s and Obama’s are so at home there.
….That reality is also why President Trump is a risk, because no-one has leverage on him; and additionally the reason why military outsiders are viewed more favorably by Trump.
Recall the Benghazi hearings and the State Dept. officials. Their attitude especially. Very cavalier about the death of the Ambassador, the IT staffer, Smith, and the heroes who died fighting the terrorists.
Recall the IRS hearings and the officials who didn’t care they were breaking the law using IRS to frustrate and intimidate Tea Party people.
Recall Fast and Furious and the DOJ and Holder who could care less innocent people died.
Now we have NSA, FBI, CIA, DNI staffers and officials who could care less that they fabricate reports about Russia, Trump campaign, and ruin some of the best Americans to step up and try to fight the Tyranny, Crime and Corruption.
And notice, not one White Hat who has produced evidence.
Yes, Admiral Rogers may have delivered something. Maybe not. If all he did was “warn”, that is not much and no risk to him.
So far, no Daniel Ellsberg. No one willing to stand and face criminal charges if things didn’t go well with their effort.
Not one American standing while their government is under siege, their nation being destroyed from within, the Constitution shredded.
Not one.
Not one hero.
All all took the oath.
Cowards. Cowards afraid to name traitors. Afraid to provide proof of the sedition.
You know how we feel about the cowardly French Vichy citizens. The Quislings who sell out to invaders.
There must be dozens who know and could blow the whistle.
Yet not one.
Sickening.
http://twothirds.us/the-oaths-of-office/
The Oath of Office for Civil Service Employees
Federal employees take the same oath of office as Congress, by which they swear to support and defend the Constitution of the United States of America.
“I, [name], do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter. So help me God.” 5 U.S.C. Ã‚Â§3331
The Constitution not only establishes our system of government, it actually defines the work role for Federal employees – “to establish Justice, insure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare, and secure the blessings of liberty.”
United States Uniformed Services Oath of Office
All officers of the seven Uniformed services of the United States take swear or affirm an oath of office upon commissioning. It differs slightly from that of the oath of enlistment that enlisted members recite when they enter the service. It is required by statute, the oath being prescribed by Section 3331, Title 5, United States Code.
One notable difference between the officer and enlisted oaths is that the oath taken by officers does not include any provision to obey orders; while enlisted personnel are bound by the Uniform Code of Military Justice to obey lawful orders. Officers in the service of the United States are bound by this oath to disobey any order that violates the Constitution of the United States.
Text of the Oath
I, [name], do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter. So help me God.
Note that the last sentence is not required to be said if the speaker has a personal or moral objection, as is true of all oaths administered by the United States government; Article Six of the United States Constitution requires that there be no religious test for public office.
The oath is for an indeterminate period; no duration is specifically defined.
Maybe some have secretly come forward. It would require immens amounts of courage.
I pray that this is so.
Great stuff Bull. I would not be surprised if some of the people we’re looking for have already made themselves known. They’re just not whistling too loudly yet.
I keep thinking of Trump’s big real estate deals.
Location.
Price.
Timing.
All of those elements had to be in his favor.
As they will be with the purge of swamp dwellers.
Keeping the faith.
Bull, maybe the whistleblowers and witnesses are being told to keep quiet until the time is ripe.
LikeLiked by 6 people
….then when all is ready – blitzkrieg – shock and awe!!!!!!!
When the mob and the press and the whole world tell you to move. Your job is to plant yourself like a tree beside the river of truth and tell the whole world:
“No, you move.”
― Mark Twain
Bull,
As an Oath Keeper, I’ll -point out the words LAWFUL ORDERS ! And you are indeed correct an oath has NO expiration date! This has gone beyond the bounds of honor and decency. I pray that President Trump has known about this long enough to have smoked out the TRAITOR (S?) with Admiral Rogers’ warning. This is as dangerous as it gets. Screw the rest of it. This is IMO by far the worst revelation facing President Trump and our country.
Can people who violate the oath for civil service employees be dismissed – or are they still protected by a union? Maybe that could be grounds for dumping them? Most in congress have also violated their oaths. Is there any legal consequence delineated for this violation?
This is not America. It’s time to name a Special Prosecutor to get to the bottom of all this.
LikeLiked by 5 people
If Rogers warned Trump, how did they not get a handle on all this?
How do you know they don’t.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Hmmm, good point
In fact I found the last 24 hours interesting as suddenly everyone seems to be running to ground except the useless talking heads on the News. Something is going on and the leaks got very quiet last few days.
LikeLiked by 1 person
define “this”.
Most of “this” appears to be media narratives made up entirely out of loin cloth. How to you get a handle on make-believe?
LikeLiked by 6 people
Noted. Thanks.
SD If you are writing to me, I think “this” is the surveillance of a (private citizen) Presidential Candidate who is the antithesis of the (at the time) current President (and “his” government), by the aforementioned (civil servant) PRESIDENT and “his” government. Is this not sedition?
Pardon the incomplete thought: Surveillance for the purpose of affecting an U.S. Presidential Election?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Am I overreacting?
CNN is beating the Russia pinata like a dead mule 24/7 — without Russia fake news they would have nothing to say.
Idea — Trump could use the now-unencumbered-by-LevinTV Mark Steyn as a spokesperson — he can out debate anyone I have ever seen anywhere. Bonus — Steyn knows the jihad and hijrah better than anyone. He knows climate scam better than anyone else.
CNN will soon have to do their Russian man on the street reports from inside an armored car. Russians don’t much care what you say about them from afar. But inside their borders? That’s pretty insulting. CNN may soon feel the consequences of the fake news.
Mark Steyn is the closest thing we have to Mark Twain.
Good idea, maybe he could enlighten Ivanka on climate change.
LikeLiked by 2 people
CNN guest professor mentions that Putin kills reporters. Don Lemon laughs and says “…President wouldn’t do that — I think he likes me”.
LAUGHING about POTUS killing reporters? Imagine how many thousands of idiot CNN fans take that seriously and spread rumors.
Thank you LORD for President Trump.
