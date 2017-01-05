Report: President-Elect Trump To Announce Dan Coats Nominee for Director of National Intelligence…

The Office of the Director for National Intelligence (ODNI), James Clapper’s current position, is arguably nothing more than a centralized office of bureaucratic political intelligence. The position was a recommendation of the 911 report in an effort to find a central hub for all intelligence gathering and sharing.

However, as the years have progressed, the office itself has shown to bear out little substantive value and has widely become a political filter for the executive branch to feed information, or disinformation, to the public. Some Democrats and Republican voices have quietly discussed removing the position due to redundancy….

Once this insufferable intelligence narrative drops from the media headlines, perhaps former Indiana Senator Dan Coats is the perfect guy to do the dis-assembly. Low-key, no-waves, Coats will glide through senatorial confirmation.

(Via Washington Post) President-elect Donald Trump is expected to name former senator Dan Coats (R-Ind.) to be his director of national intelligence, according to a Trump transition team official.

Coats, who is seen as a traditional Republican, served two stints in the Senate and was ambassador to Germany during George W. Bush’s presidency.

The transition official confirmed the expected selection of Coats on the condition of anonymity since it has not been announced. The news was first reported by the New York Times. (read more)

