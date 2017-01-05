Report: President-Elect Trump To Announce Dan Coats Nominee for Director of National Intelligence…

The Office of the Director for National Intelligence (ODNI), James Clapper’s current position, is arguably nothing more than a centralized office of bureaucratic political intelligence.  The position was a recommendation of the 911 report in an effort to find a central hub for all intelligence gathering and sharing.

However, as the years have progressed, the office itself has shown to bear out little substantive value and has widely become a political filter for the executive branch to feed information, or disinformation, to the public.  Some Democrats and Republican voices have quietly discussed removing the position due to redundancy….

Once this insufferable intelligence narrative drops from the media headlines, perhaps former Indiana Senator Dan Coats is the perfect guy to do the dis-assembly.  Low-key, no-waves, Coats will glide through senatorial confirmation.

(Via Washington Post)  President-elect Donald Trump is expected to name former senator Dan Coats (R-Ind.) to be his director of national intelligence, according to a Trump transition team official.

Coats, who is seen as a traditional Republican, served two stints in the Senate and was ambassador to Germany during George W. Bush’s presidency.

The transition official confirmed the expected selection of Coats on the condition of anonymity since it has not been announced. The news was first reported by the New York Times. (read more)

91 Responses to Report: President-Elect Trump To Announce Dan Coats Nominee for Director of National Intelligence…

  1. Pam says:
    January 5, 2017 at 4:31 pm

  2. th3platform says:
    January 5, 2017 at 4:34 pm

    The position will have value restored to it. No more political hacks

  3. Southern Son says:
    January 5, 2017 at 4:44 pm

    WINNING!!
    PRESS ON!!

  4. John Doe says:
    January 5, 2017 at 4:47 pm

    Yeah…no.

  5. RedBallExpress says:
    January 5, 2017 at 4:47 pm

    When Trump gets the launch codes everything is going to change.

  6. NHVoter says:
    January 5, 2017 at 4:50 pm

    I know nothing about Coats but almost anyone is better than the disaster we have now. Also Trump didn’t pick Carly Fiorina so I consider that a win.🙂

  7. mike says:
    January 5, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    Dan Coats is the author of one of my favorite quotes:
    The only testing ground for the heroic is the mundane. The only preparation for that one profound decision which can change a life, or even a nation, is those hundreds of half-conscious, self defining, seemingly insignificant decisions made in private. Habit is the daily battleground of character. — Dan Coats

  8. Lisa says:
    January 5, 2017 at 4:57 pm

    Need more info on Coats…. but excited! Especially for that neat little meeting happening tomorrow.

  9. Savonarola (@inDeosperavi) says:
    January 5, 2017 at 5:15 pm

    Good gravy – Coats is the neocon hawk who called Russia the “Soviet Union” a few years ago on a news channel interview and is part of the coterie of “Russia must pay a price” voices in the Congress:

    And Trump wants this fellow to oversee intelligence? The same community that is pushing the “Russia is hacking our elections” narrative? Good luck.

    • kelly trosper says:
      January 5, 2017 at 5:19 pm

      hmmmmmm…..

    • freddy says:
      January 5, 2017 at 5:32 pm

      Is he a Muslim or Communist…No..OK then better than what he’s replacing……..McCain will soon be exposed just hang on. Experts will make him look he’s 10 years old……

    • GiGizMe says:
      January 5, 2017 at 5:47 pm

      Coats has a questionable history on 2nd amendment rights. While he voted against background checks, in the past he supported limits on semi-automatic guns.

    • MoniQueMoniCat says:
      January 5, 2017 at 5:50 pm

      Coats does seem an odd choice given his rabid brainwashed view of Russia. But let’s wait and see. The article doesn’t say he’s been chosen and we haven’t heard it from Trump. We’ve been through this before with “sources” saying so and so was chosen for a position and the worries and doubts that follow, only to find out it wasn’t true. This could be another wild goose chase.

      • Donald says:
        January 5, 2017 at 6:47 pm

        Donald Trump prizes deep professional experience, even, and sometimes most especially wherein cabinet members can present tough counter-examples to proposed policy. Remember that the best decisions come not from considering strong arguments in favor, BUT BY OVERCOMING STRONG ARGUMENTS AGAINST. Trump has supreme confidence in his ability to make quality decisions once he has ALL THE IMPORTANT FACTS.
        For once, the US may have gotten lucky with this extraordinary man! Pray that the forces of good join him to confront the forces of evil that are plotting even as we speak!

    • Marygrace Powers says:
      January 5, 2017 at 6:32 pm

      Before jumping to conclusions/
      Realize Trump has more info on
      Coats than you can possibly imagine/
      It’s all about STRATEGY/
      IN TRUMP I TRUST/ have FAITH/

    • Alexsandra says:
      January 5, 2017 at 6:58 pm

      Carrot and stick. Carrot is Trump’s and Tillerson’s friendly overtures and perhaps friendship. Stick is whatever Trump decides is appropriate plus their knowledge that Coats is at work minding the store. Carrot and stick bring stability … ultimately it is like a pendulum if properly in use, swinging attitudes and action to a stable center.

    • rsanchez1990 says:
      January 5, 2017 at 7:03 pm

      I’ve seen people describe Coats as “mild-mannered”. I think we should have someone who is “vanilla” and won’t make waves in that position. I also think we should just remove the ODNI altogether, and if that does happen then Coats will have essentially been a placeholder till his position is eliminated.

    • jeans2nd says:
      January 5, 2017 at 7:48 pm

      Savonarola – the video you showed is dated 25 April 2014. Coats was calling for sanctions on Russia over the Ukraine/Crimea involvement.

      The recent actions by Obama, i.e. expelling of Russian diplomats, was in relation to the “Russian hacking” nonsense.

      Has no relation to Coats as Dir of ODNI, imo, other than Draining The Swamp at DNI and related intellegence agencies.

  10. furtive says:
    January 5, 2017 at 5:23 pm

    Bill Binney:”Mr. Trump’s skepticism is warranted-🤥”checkered history” Clapper was a key player in facilitating the fraudulent intelligence- Def. Secy Rumsfeld put Clapper in charge of the analysis of WMD satellite imagery!
    NSA shows that the email were leaked, not hacked..”🤥

    http://www.baltimoresun.com/news/opinion/oped/bs-ed-hacking-intelligence-20170105-story.html

  11. don welch says:
    January 5, 2017 at 5:24 pm

    a better pick than hillary would have made so……still winning.

  12. NHVoter says:
    January 5, 2017 at 5:26 pm

    Wow if true.

  13. freddy says:
    January 5, 2017 at 5:29 pm

    After that little circus display McCain called hearings it should make one very concerned and relieved it is soon going to be changed. I’m far less scared of Putin than I am of McCain and Lindsay…They know all this was ruse yet took advantage to run false narrative for revenge on Trump. That is scary that intelligence organizations are now used for false political narratives. Podestas emails were inconsequential in comparison to all the other hacks they have done. A clear political hit………………McCain is 80 and head of a very powerful committee.. He exhibits pre dementia/ anger.. confusion…slurred speech../ he declares war on Russia for hacking Podestas emails….. Is that not scary not to mention embarrassing to the GOP to have clowns doing tricks we all see through……………The swamp is a lot deeper than we thought…..

    • The Boss says:
      January 5, 2017 at 5:42 pm

      So we must ask ourselves…Would the USA have been better off with RINO McCain as president? It’s a tough question, isn’t it?

      • Deplorable Dave @DaveNYviii says:
        January 5, 2017 at 5:52 pm

        It took 8 years of obama to give us Trump.

      • Notmeagain says:
        January 5, 2017 at 5:56 pm

        No, at this time I sincerely think we were better off with Obama than either McCain or Romney. Both of them untrustworthy, weak shills for the GOPe. We would be well-boiled frogs by now. And now the two of them have exposed the treachery of the GOPe and silliness of career politicians. Instead, with Obama, we can now see every weakness of liberal thinking, plus he and his have hollowed out the Democrat party, hopefully for years to come.

        • Kaco says:
          January 5, 2017 at 6:12 pm

          I don’t know, our society has gotten worse, though, with the SJWs and now with all the gender dysphoria issues they’re trying to ram down all of our throats after getting gay marriage. Would BLM have happened under McCain or Romney?

      • MoniQueMoniCat says:
        January 5, 2017 at 6:07 pm

        They never planned to let McCain be president. Obama was chosen and the general election was a ruse and we were all fooled into even thinking there was a choice. We need not ask ourselves anything. He was never going to be president. I worked on his campaign back then and they even made sure his website never worked. Sometimes down for days. When it was up it ran so slow you’d have to wait minutes for it to go to each screen after clicking on links. We all found that odd at the time but we’re too naive and stupid to figure it out until it became so obvious and most of us quit although continued to support him over Obama. Then they threw in the red meat of Sarah Palin to keep Conservatives hanging on. Anyway, this is my take of his joke of a campaign. I was there.

        McCain knows the routine. McCain probably “owed them one” for all the times they ran some joke candidate against him in Arizona, thus guaranteeing another win for McCain. Recently they ran Gary Swing in the general for AZ Senate race against McCain.


        Gary Swing, Green Party Candidate Arizona November 2016, the “other choice” than McCain.

        I still voted for Gary Swing over McCain. At least he loves frogs like Pepe.

        • Rudy Bowen says:
          January 5, 2017 at 6:51 pm

          I actually am of the opinion that Sarah Palin was chosen because McCain and company thought she was the ditzy airhead that SNL Tina Fey, Couric and others tried to create after she proved to be effective and talented, at the convention and later.
          They tried to destroy her for helping to pump the lame McCain campaign.
          I think I despise the decrepit fossil for that more than anything.
          I don’t know if things would be worse if McCain and/or Romney had gotten in, but I have a strong hunch they wouldn’t be much, if any, better.

        • furtive says:
          January 5, 2017 at 8:03 pm

          And Romney was a seat warmer for JEB! He realized that just Geiger the 3rd debate when he let obama appear dominant & during the final days-he stopped campaigning.

          The GOPe road map never planned for Trump #MAGA, & Hillary truly believed she received a message from heaven when JEB! walked away.

          Hil-LIAR-ious!!

        • Wend says:
          January 5, 2017 at 8:26 pm

          Those frogs are cute! I love frogs.

      • Sentient says:
        January 5, 2017 at 6:42 pm

        I was halfway rooting for McCain in 2008 until he wanted to fight Russia over South Ossetia. He’s a psychopath. I voted for Alan Keyes – crazy, but in a good way.

        • Wend says:
          January 5, 2017 at 8:29 pm

          I should have voted for Bob Barr, the Libertarian candidate. I met him at the same conclave in FLA where I met Jeff Sessions. Really nice guy-he’s doing federal criminal defense in Atlanta, gave me his card and told me to get in touch (I never did).

      • muffyroberts says:
        January 5, 2017 at 7:11 pm

        Obama was a better choice. He brought America down fast, for all the world to see.

        McCain would have done it more slowly, and right now, we would probably have Hillary as President, because McCain would be the new GW Bush and the media and the Democrats would have played it up big time.

    • Stringy theory says:
      January 5, 2017 at 5:59 pm

      Hopefully, Mclame will croak in the near future. What a waste this traitor is.

    • MoniQueMoniCat says:
      January 5, 2017 at 6:19 pm

      McCain should be shot for treason and war crimes for his coercion with Islamic terrorists in the Middle East; and his paling around with the NAZI party of Ukraine. He is useful to the globalists and that just tells me the system is rotten from the head down. Many innocent people have been murdered on account of his delivering tidings to these factions. I don’t care what he was when he was YOUNG, that was then and this is now and he is one of the most dangerous useful idiots in the senate.

      • Wend says:
        January 5, 2017 at 8:32 pm

        Everyone should check out Cassandra Fairbanks’ Twitter feed-she went to the hearing wearing a Wikileaks T-shirt, got pushed around by all the media thugs afterward and asked McCain some questions. She did a Periscope.

        • maiingankwe says:
          January 5, 2017 at 9:11 pm

          Wend,
          Now that took guts wearing the tee-shirt that read, “I’m with Wiki Leaks”. She also had a book bag that said something along the lines of freeing Assange. I say good for her. She was amongst the worse of the worse today and held her ground. I give her a yuuge amount of kudos. Bigly.

          Thank you for mentioning Cassandra Fairbanks.

        • maiingankwe says:
          January 5, 2017 at 9:19 pm

          Wend and Treepers,
          I have no idea what happened to my post, so I’m going to say it again. If you see a double down the road, please ignore, but just in case, I’d like to add my two cents.

          Cassandra Fairbanks wore a tee-shirt saying, “I’m with Wiki Leaks”. She also had a book bag that said something along the likes of freeing Assange.

          She wore that shirt and carried her bag amongst the worse of the worse when it comes to our msm. She held her head high and had pertinent questions. I give her a yuuge kudos for what she did today. Bigly. It took a lot of courage to do what she did.

          Wend, thank you for mentioning Cassandra Fairbanks.

  14. decisiontime16 says:
    January 5, 2017 at 5:30 pm

    “Low-key, no-waves, Coats will glide through senatorial confirmation.”

    I agree. Safe plain vanilla. Good man.

  15. MIKE says:
    January 5, 2017 at 5:37 pm

    I’m definitely on board with the dissolution of another government bureaucracy or five, and if Coats can git-r-done, great. His expertise will be helpful dispensing with the EPA, DOE, COC, and other useless departments. Make the cloak and dagger intelligence community bigwigs have meaningful weekly meetings.

  16. youme says:
    January 5, 2017 at 6:06 pm

    Hold on. The guy who has been making up American foreign policy in his skull for last 8 years had security clearance problems?

    • Wend says:
      January 5, 2017 at 8:33 pm

      Geez, I’m so glad they didn’t rush this or anything.

    • WSB says:
      January 5, 2017 at 9:21 pm

      It doesn’t get any more stupid:

      “Individuals can be denied security clearance for a number of reasons, including a criminal record, history of drug use, or “questionable foreign ties or relationships.”

      The latter possibility is raising concerns among lawmakers and veteran foreign policy insiders who say that Rhodes’ history of promoting diplomacy with Iran may have been the reason for his disqualification.”

      What does that tell us about Valerie Jarrett? Let alone Obama?

      Federalized Bumbling Idiots….

  17. Give it time says:
    January 5, 2017 at 6:10 pm

    Hard to Drain the Swamp when you keep appointing swamp people… just saying

  19. Stephan says:
    January 5, 2017 at 6:20 pm

    First appointment that disapoints. Ex Senator Coats, Ex Lobbiest Coats, Ex Senator Coats is a revolving door fixture of the Swamp. The best thing to come of his appointment would a lifetime ban from lobbying the federal government.

    • MoniQueMoniCat says:
      January 5, 2017 at 6:25 pm

      But Stephan, Coats has not been given the appointment. The article just said that “a source” said so, but we don’t know if that source is even credible or who that source is. I don’t know why it is even in an article at this point until Trump names a source we should wait. We’ve been through this with the SOS ruse appointment Romney or Giuliano tabloid-esque worrying all for nothing.

      • liberty, not license says:
        January 5, 2017 at 6:55 pm

        Sigh. Hoping you and the others are right, Moni!!! Having lived in Indiana, my reaction is the same as Stephan’s. He characterizes Coats exactly. Really, really hoping that, like you say, we don’t know if the source is even credible.

  20. WrightorWrongAl says:
    January 5, 2017 at 6:33 pm

    This is Trump’s “Russia is the enemy” guy to counteract claims of Russia love. I think the DNI is going to be bare bones if it survives. No power in any case.

    Trump likes to talk directly to the worker bees… Coats will just be some guy that can speak German and Bushee’ and is responsible for staying in budget. Flynn and team will bring the worker bees directly to Trump to talk to them about what’s going on.

  21. Pam says:
    January 5, 2017 at 6:43 pm

  22. Sentient says:
    January 5, 2017 at 6:46 pm

    Lest anyone think for a moment that McCain & Graham might be right about a Russian attempt to hack the DNC (and who cares anyway?), don’t forget that they both personally despise Trump, since 1) Trump pointed out that McCain’s only claim to fame is having been shot down and 2) Trump gave out Graham’s cell phone # and mocked him for having 0% support in the primaries.

  23. William Ford says:
    January 5, 2017 at 6:47 pm

    Like there aren’t already a dozen too many national security big cheese positions. All redundant, all political spinners. All you need is one really good person who isn’t a political weasel.

    • WSB says:
      January 5, 2017 at 9:26 pm

      I think some of Trump’s pre-inaugural nominations might just be to keep the insiders thinking it’s business as usual. Then the REAL swamp draining can begin.

  24. Pam says:
    January 5, 2017 at 6:50 pm

  25. 2x4x8 says:
    January 5, 2017 at 7:45 pm

    should have taken Dan Quayle for VP or SOS, just saying

