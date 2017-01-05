Report: President-Elect Trump To Announce Dan Coats Nominee for Director of National Intelligence…

The Office of the Director for National Intelligence (ODNI), James Clapper’s current position, is arguably nothing more than a centralized office of bureaucratic political intelligence. The position was a recommendation of the 911 report in an effort to find a central hub for all intelligence gathering and sharing.
However, as the years have progressed, the office itself has shown to bear out little substantive value and has widely become a political filter for the executive branch to feed information, or disinformation, to the public. Some Democrats and Republican voices have quietly discussed removing the position due to redundancy….
Once this insufferable intelligence narrative drops from the media headlines, perhaps former Indiana Senator Dan Coats is the perfect guy to do the dis-assembly. Low-key, no-waves, Coats will glide through senatorial confirmation.
(Via Washington Post) President-elect Donald Trump is expected to name former senator Dan Coats (R-Ind.) to be his director of national intelligence, according to a Trump transition team official.
Coats, who is seen as a traditional Republican, served two stints in the Senate and was ambassador to Germany during George W. Bush’s presidency.
The transition official confirmed the expected selection of Coats on the condition of anonymity since it has not been announced. The news was first reported by the New York Times. (read more)
Notice that Trump has already assigned Haley to Pence.
I would pay serious coin to see the look on her face when Trump withdraws the US from the UN, leaving her on the outside looking in.
Oh man, I hadn’t even thought of that.
I trust TRUMP no matter who he picks… With that being said, I really don’t know if I trust Pence and some of the picks he has recommended to TRUMP since becoming VP……
i so love trusting trump to be trump. he’s so far over my head. i’m in awe.
won’t happen. trump will use the UN for leverage the world over. i don’t see him as someone who gives up power for no reason. every miscreant country on the planet is tied into the UN (in some way or another) and trump now holds that security council seat in his back pocket. donald trump doesn’t shut down assets, he barters with them…he will do the same with the UN and to our advantage i would wager.
The US wouldn’t lose power if it left the UN. The US is leverage enough in dealing with foreign countries. As it is, we’re paying billions for people to just sit around and talk.
“Notice that Trump has already assigned Haley to Pence.”
yup!
The position will have value restored to it. No more political hacks
WINNING!!
PRESS ON!!
Yeah…no.
When Trump gets the launch codes everything is going to change.
I know nothing about Coats but almost anyone is better than the disaster we have now. Also Trump didn’t pick Carly Fiorina so I consider that a win.🙂
LikeLiked by 20 people
So. True.
Absolutely! I still can’t stand her. She will sell out easily to the highest bidder! Good choice!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Is she the female Obama?
No, Obama is the female Obama.
LikeLiked by 8 people
she’s the female ted cruz, remember?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yep, bith out for numerous uno only!
Giving Fiorina ANY position would be a reward for the corporate equivalent of scorched earth social climbing. I wouldn’t have her operate a vaccuum cleaner to suck the farts out of Michele Obama’s bed sheets.
LikeLiked by 5 people
the guy is 73, he retired twice from the Senate
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dan Coats is the author of one of my favorite quotes:
The only testing ground for the heroic is the mundane. The only preparation for that one profound decision which can change a life, or even a nation, is those hundreds of half-conscious, self defining, seemingly insignificant decisions made in private. Habit is the daily battleground of character. — Dan Coats
LikeLiked by 23 people
Love Coats already/
“Habit/daily battleground of character”/
Another A+ for President Elect Trump 🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 1 person
Need more info on Coats…. but excited! Especially for that neat little meeting happening tomorrow.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Good gravy – Coats is the neocon hawk who called Russia the “Soviet Union” a few years ago on a news channel interview and is part of the coterie of “Russia must pay a price” voices in the Congress:
And Trump wants this fellow to oversee intelligence? The same community that is pushing the “Russia is hacking our elections” narrative? Good luck.
LikeLiked by 2 people
hmmmmmm…..
Is he a Muslim or Communist…No..OK then better than what he’s replacing……..McCain will soon be exposed just hang on. Experts will make him look he’s 10 years old……
LikeLiked by 4 people
Coats has a questionable history on 2nd amendment rights. While he voted against background checks, in the past he supported limits on semi-automatic guns.
LikeLike
Perhaps, however Coats will be working according to President Trump’s agenda and if he does not, Trump would fire him. Trump suffers no fools.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Indeed
Maybe he is there just to turn the lights off…and take his coat!
he also supported waiting periods which i believe is a good idea.
LikeLike
Sometimes. Not always. Most NRA people these days are very paranoid, and will fight any modification of existing law tooth and nail, especially ones that result in further restriction of gun rights in any way.
Fortunately, it’s not in the realm of what he’s supposed to do.
The gun store calls the FBI and they say you are clean, why wait?
To prevent “heat if the moment” shootings, I believe.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Coats does seem an odd choice given his rabid brainwashed view of Russia. But let’s wait and see. The article doesn’t say he’s been chosen and we haven’t heard it from Trump. We’ve been through this before with “sources” saying so and so was chosen for a position and the worries and doubts that follow, only to find out it wasn’t true. This could be another wild goose chase.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Donald Trump prizes deep professional experience, even, and sometimes most especially wherein cabinet members can present tough counter-examples to proposed policy. Remember that the best decisions come not from considering strong arguments in favor, BUT BY OVERCOMING STRONG ARGUMENTS AGAINST. Trump has supreme confidence in his ability to make quality decisions once he has ALL THE IMPORTANT FACTS.
For once, the US may have gotten lucky with this extraordinary man! Pray that the forces of good join him to confront the forces of evil that are plotting even as we speak!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Before jumping to conclusions/
Realize Trump has more info on
Coats than you can possibly imagine/
It’s all about STRATEGY/
IN TRUMP I TRUST/ have FAITH/
Carrot and stick. Carrot is Trump’s and Tillerson’s friendly overtures and perhaps friendship. Stick is whatever Trump decides is appropriate plus their knowledge that Coats is at work minding the store. Carrot and stick bring stability … ultimately it is like a pendulum if properly in use, swinging attitudes and action to a stable center.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve seen people describe Coats as “mild-mannered”. I think we should have someone who is “vanilla” and won’t make waves in that position. I also think we should just remove the ODNI altogether, and if that does happen then Coats will have essentially been a placeholder till his position is eliminated.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yep, the media is trying to make it look like Trump’s a Russian spy. So he hired this guy who wants to put more sanctions on Russia. Doesn’t mean Trump will do it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Savonarola – the video you showed is dated 25 April 2014. Coats was calling for sanctions on Russia over the Ukraine/Crimea involvement.
The recent actions by Obama, i.e. expelling of Russian diplomats, was in relation to the “Russian hacking” nonsense.
Has no relation to Coats as Dir of ODNI, imo, other than Draining The Swamp at DNI and related intellegence agencies.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bill Binney:”Mr. Trump’s skepticism is warranted-🤥”checkered history” Clapper was a key player in facilitating the fraudulent intelligence- Def. Secy Rumsfeld put Clapper in charge of the analysis of WMD satellite imagery!
NSA shows that the email were leaked, not hacked..”🤥
http://www.baltimoresun.com/news/opinion/oped/bs-ed-hacking-intelligence-20170105-story.html
LikeLiked by 4 people
a better pick than hillary would have made so……still winning.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Don, you’re getting to be a bit of an optimist now!! I like it🙂
LikeLiked by 6 people
short lived i can assure you lol. my natural proclivity is to be pessimistic, that way my expectations don’t exceed the results therefore i am rarely disappointed. you don’t scare me though, i actually enjoy your fire. note: i was with trump from moment he announced.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wow if true.
LikeLiked by 9 people
After that little circus display McCain called hearings it should make one very concerned and relieved it is soon going to be changed. I’m far less scared of Putin than I am of McCain and Lindsay…They know all this was ruse yet took advantage to run false narrative for revenge on Trump. That is scary that intelligence organizations are now used for false political narratives. Podestas emails were inconsequential in comparison to all the other hacks they have done. A clear political hit………………McCain is 80 and head of a very powerful committee.. He exhibits pre dementia/ anger.. confusion…slurred speech../ he declares war on Russia for hacking Podestas emails….. Is that not scary not to mention embarrassing to the GOP to have clowns doing tricks we all see through……………The swamp is a lot deeper than we thought…..
LikeLiked by 11 people
So we must ask ourselves…Would the USA have been better off with RINO McCain as president? It’s a tough question, isn’t it?
LikeLiked by 1 person
It took 8 years of obama to give us Trump.
LikeLiked by 3 people
No, at this time I sincerely think we were better off with Obama than either McCain or Romney. Both of them untrustworthy, weak shills for the GOPe. We would be well-boiled frogs by now. And now the two of them have exposed the treachery of the GOPe and silliness of career politicians. Instead, with Obama, we can now see every weakness of liberal thinking, plus he and his have hollowed out the Democrat party, hopefully for years to come.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I don’t know, our society has gotten worse, though, with the SJWs and now with all the gender dysphoria issues they’re trying to ram down all of our throats after getting gay marriage. Would BLM have happened under McCain or Romney?
LikeLiked by 1 person
They never planned to let McCain be president. Obama was chosen and the general election was a ruse and we were all fooled into even thinking there was a choice. We need not ask ourselves anything. He was never going to be president. I worked on his campaign back then and they even made sure his website never worked. Sometimes down for days. When it was up it ran so slow you’d have to wait minutes for it to go to each screen after clicking on links. We all found that odd at the time but we’re too naive and stupid to figure it out until it became so obvious and most of us quit although continued to support him over Obama. Then they threw in the red meat of Sarah Palin to keep Conservatives hanging on. Anyway, this is my take of his joke of a campaign. I was there.
McCain knows the routine. McCain probably “owed them one” for all the times they ran some joke candidate against him in Arizona, thus guaranteeing another win for McCain. Recently they ran Gary Swing in the general for AZ Senate race against McCain.
Gary Swing, Green Party Candidate Arizona November 2016, the “other choice” than McCain.
I still voted for Gary Swing over McCain. At least he loves frogs like Pepe.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I actually am of the opinion that Sarah Palin was chosen because McCain and company thought she was the ditzy airhead that SNL Tina Fey, Couric and others tried to create after she proved to be effective and talented, at the convention and later.
They tried to destroy her for helping to pump the lame McCain campaign.
I think I despise the decrepit fossil for that more than anything.
I don’t know if things would be worse if McCain and/or Romney had gotten in, but I have a strong hunch they wouldn’t be much, if any, better.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And Romney was a seat warmer for JEB! He realized that just Geiger the 3rd debate when he let obama appear dominant & during the final days-he stopped campaigning.
The GOPe road map never planned for Trump #MAGA, & Hillary truly believed she received a message from heaven when JEB! walked away.
Hil-LIAR-ious!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Those frogs are cute! I love frogs.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was halfway rooting for McCain in 2008 until he wanted to fight Russia over South Ossetia. He’s a psychopath. I voted for Alan Keyes – crazy, but in a good way.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I should have voted for Bob Barr, the Libertarian candidate. I met him at the same conclave in FLA where I met Jeff Sessions. Really nice guy-he’s doing federal criminal defense in Atlanta, gave me his card and told me to get in touch (I never did).
LikeLike
Obama was a better choice. He brought America down fast, for all the world to see.
McCain would have done it more slowly, and right now, we would probably have Hillary as President, because McCain would be the new GW Bush and the media and the Democrats would have played it up big time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Or…Obama was chosen so that we would recognize we needed someone like Trump.
LikeLike
Hopefully, Mclame will croak in the near future. What a waste this traitor is.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You would think after All these years he would have quite a few enemies. …..Or either he is one lucky POS…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
McCain should be shot for treason and war crimes for his coercion with Islamic terrorists in the Middle East; and his paling around with the NAZI party of Ukraine. He is useful to the globalists and that just tells me the system is rotten from the head down. Many innocent people have been murdered on account of his delivering tidings to these factions. I don’t care what he was when he was YOUNG, that was then and this is now and he is one of the most dangerous useful idiots in the senate.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Everyone should check out Cassandra Fairbanks’ Twitter feed-she went to the hearing wearing a Wikileaks T-shirt, got pushed around by all the media thugs afterward and asked McCain some questions. She did a Periscope.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wend,
Now that took guts wearing the tee-shirt that read, “I’m with Wiki Leaks”. She also had a book bag that said something along the lines of freeing Assange. I say good for her. She was amongst the worse of the worse today and held her ground. I give her a yuuge amount of kudos. Bigly.
Thank you for mentioning Cassandra Fairbanks.
LikeLike
Wend and Treepers,
I have no idea what happened to my post, so I’m going to say it again. If you see a double down the road, please ignore, but just in case, I’d like to add my two cents.
Cassandra Fairbanks wore a tee-shirt saying, “I’m with Wiki Leaks”. She also had a book bag that said something along the likes of freeing Assange.
She wore that shirt and carried her bag amongst the worse of the worse when it comes to our msm. She held her head high and had pertinent questions. I give her a yuuge kudos for what she did today. Bigly. It took a lot of courage to do what she did.
Wend, thank you for mentioning Cassandra Fairbanks.
LikeLike
Well, I’ll be, there it is. I swear I double checked. Swear. Sorry good Treepers, not trying to waste your time.
LikeLike
“Low-key, no-waves, Coats will glide through senatorial confirmation.”
I agree. Safe plain vanilla. Good man.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Never underestimate the great value of “plain vanilla.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m definitely on board with the dissolution of another government bureaucracy or five, and if Coats can git-r-done, great. His expertise will be helpful dispensing with the EPA, DOE, COC, and other useless departments. Make the cloak and dagger intelligence community bigwigs have meaningful weekly meetings.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hold on. The guy who has been making up American foreign policy in his skull for last 8 years had security clearance problems?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Geez, I’m so glad they didn’t rush this or anything.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It doesn’t get any more stupid:
“Individuals can be denied security clearance for a number of reasons, including a criminal record, history of drug use, or “questionable foreign ties or relationships.”
The latter possibility is raising concerns among lawmakers and veteran foreign policy insiders who say that Rhodes’ history of promoting diplomacy with Iran may have been the reason for his disqualification.”
What does that tell us about Valerie Jarrett? Let alone Obama?
Federalized Bumbling Idiots….
Hard to Drain the Swamp when you keep appointing swamp people… just saying
LikeLiked by 2 people
Give it time, let’s see if he is even chosen first. Give it time first🙂
https://votesmart.org/search?q=Dan+coats#.WG7Rx_Y8KrU
First appointment that disapoints. Ex Senator Coats, Ex Lobbiest Coats, Ex Senator Coats is a revolving door fixture of the Swamp. The best thing to come of his appointment would a lifetime ban from lobbying the federal government.
LikeLiked by 1 person
But Stephan, Coats has not been given the appointment. The article just said that “a source” said so, but we don’t know if that source is even credible or who that source is. I don’t know why it is even in an article at this point until Trump names a source we should wait. We’ve been through this with the SOS ruse appointment Romney or Giuliano tabloid-esque worrying all for nothing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sigh. Hoping you and the others are right, Moni!!! Having lived in Indiana, my reaction is the same as Stephan’s. He characterizes Coats exactly. Really, really hoping that, like you say, we don’t know if the source is even credible.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is Trump’s “Russia is the enemy” guy to counteract claims of Russia love. I think the DNI is going to be bare bones if it survives. No power in any case.
Trump likes to talk directly to the worker bees… Coats will just be some guy that can speak German and Bushee’ and is responsible for staying in budget. Flynn and team will bring the worker bees directly to Trump to talk to them about what’s going on.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Anybody know who is Jonathan Franks?
I wonder if this is a “please turn in your resignation” kind of thing, or an “I quit” kind of thing?
LikeLiked by 2 people
It is important to remember here that Pres. Trump actually does fire people, and allows the person who has been fired to leave with some dignity.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Lest anyone think for a moment that McCain & Graham might be right about a Russian attempt to hack the DNC (and who cares anyway?), don’t forget that they both personally despise Trump, since 1) Trump pointed out that McCain’s only claim to fame is having been shot down and 2) Trump gave out Graham’s cell phone # and mocked him for having 0% support in the primaries.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That wasn’t mocking, that was true! LOL!
Like there aren’t already a dozen too many national security big cheese positions. All redundant, all political spinners. All you need is one really good person who isn’t a political weasel.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think some of Trump’s pre-inaugural nominations might just be to keep the insiders thinking it’s business as usual. Then the REAL swamp draining can begin.
should have taken Dan Quayle for VP or SOS, just saying
LikeLiked by 1 person