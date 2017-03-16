Senator Dan Coats Accepts His Presidential Commission as Director of National Intelligence…

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) was created as an outcome of the 911 Commission Report to work as a hub of intelligence sharing amid all of the intelligence agencies. The primary function of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) is to ensure all agencies are working with the same information.

After a senate confirmation vote yesterday (85-12), today Senator Dan Coats accepted his commission; and with the swearing in by Vice-President Mike Pence, becomes President Trump’s Director of National Intelligence.

