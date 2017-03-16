Senator Dan Coats Accepts His Presidential Commission as Director of National Intelligence…

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) was created as an outcome of the 911 Commission Report to work as a hub of intelligence sharing amid all of the intelligence agencies. The primary function of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) is to ensure all agencies are working with the same information.
After a senate confirmation vote yesterday (85-12), today Senator Dan Coats accepted his commission; and with the swearing in by Vice-President Mike Pence, becomes President Trump’s Director of National Intelligence.
Advertisements
I’m pretty sure now that obama fears this man, he’s off hiding in French Polynesia, makes me wonder about their extradition practices !
LikeLiked by 3 people
Mooch is there. OMullah is in Hawaii.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wrong. https://www.aol.com/article/news/2017/03/16/where-is-michelle-obama-barack-obama-arrives-in-french-polynesia-without-wife/21897577/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Right:
http://m.hawaiinewsnow.com/hawaiinewsnow/db_352775/contentdetail.htm?contentguid=mqY2ZH1q
LikeLike
Nope – https://www.yahoo.com/news/barack-obama-spend-month-french-polynesia-061430706.html
LikeLiked by 2 people
Found this in the spam bin….. 😦
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yup –
http://m.hawaiinewsnow.com/hawaiinewsnow/db_352775/contentdetail.htm?contentguid=mqY2ZH1q
LikeLike
ValJar left at home in DC to feed the cats?
(and run the shadow govt, natch)
LikeLiked by 5 people
From one article, he is spending a month on this island without any family…to golf. I think we should be watching EVERY flying object that lands there.
Also Valjar and Company might pay a visit. They are threatening a May 1st event. Beware.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I wouldn’t jump to the conclusion he’s on the lam, even if it’s in truth a tactical move. The fact he’s traveling alone again & didn’t return to DC suggests more complex motives imo
LikeLiked by 1 person
He’s trying to remove himself from the implications of his surveillance of PTrump. Maybe it places it closer to a total escape to communist China before indictment and prison. Michelle probably has to stay in DC because they have a minor daughter still in school..has to keep making it look like that is why they stayed in DC
LikeLiked by 1 person
Coates loves Pence… nary a mention of Trump thus far…Welp, one reference to ‘the President’ in a list including the VP… This is certainly Pence’s guy…and, imo, the way he gushed over Pence, it was a bit…odd.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Maybe Pence has some of Coates’ dirty laundry hidden in a safe somewhere.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s not good.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It was a lot odd, just like his description of America. We are watching as deep state infiltrates, still.
Coates did not mention anything about returning the country to greatness, he thinks it is great the way it is. Wants to “keep it that way”.
Bah. Would love to have something positive to say, indeed.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Interesting to see the number of Middle Americans well represented in President Trump’s Team of Patriots.
LikeLike
It’s a good thing, I think.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Despite the misgivings that Lame Cherry and others have about Pence – I take him at his word and trust that he will defend the President. President Trump has a very keen survival instinct and will not become JFK or RFK who unfortunately couldn’t comprehend that people close to them were trying to kill them.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Agreed. I don’t understand this sudden, unqualified, mistrust of Pence I’ve seen around the Treehouse lately. Until Pence does something to demonstrate being untrustworthy, I see no reason to assume he is.
One of the things Trump was known for well before running for president was having an uncanny knack for identifying talented people and choosing the best of the best to work for him.
I highly doubt Trump would choose a snake as his VP. And all I hear is speculation and nonsense when it comes to people’s reasons for distrusting Pence.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“The Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) was created as an outcome of the 911 Commission Report ….”
MOAR Government! MOAR! MOAR MOAR!
It’s their answer to everything isn’t it???
LikeLiked by 3 people
Concur. Flynn was going to wipe it out. Check out the original EO on National Security.
He had pushed CIA and DNI down and out of the top echelon.
The first thing that happened after Flynn was CIA and DNI were back.
And then we had all the serious Intel/Deep State leaks.
Coats is a place holder. His job was to hold the door while Flynn swept out all the garbage.
And now he’s there to protect Pence. The two of them I would trust as far as I could throw them. And you can keep Pompeo too.
It’s like looking at Jeb Bush’s choices.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Afraid you were going to say that. The more I find out about Pence the more I’ve had to come to the conclusion – which I don’t like – that he is likely in cahoots to take down Pres. Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If this ends up not working, Trump will fire. Without any hesitation.
LikeLike
Yes. Their answer to everything is moar “government”.
And we stand or sit idly by and watch… the original dindu nuffins in office do plenty.
LikeLike
The office already existed under a different name from 1946-2005. The DCI or Director of the CIA used to be the primary intelligence adviser & coordinator to the President & NCS. So the office itself is a product of the National Security Act
LikeLike
Coats seems frail, anxious and uncertain. I hope he has some Xtra-Strong Geritol somewhere.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I thought the same.
LikeLiked by 2 people
My impression too. The admin seems top heavy with 70 and 80 year olds.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If we were going to have a Hoosier, heck, I’d had rather have Bobby Knight in this position because of his loyalty to President Trump.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Brilliant! Concur!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bobby Knight’s probably best serves the President as a coach. A picture tells a thousand words. I grabbed this screen shot during the campaign last year:
Is this a great country, or what? Americans are rising to the occasion from coast to coast.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It’s trying like hell to be great again. A great man leading and some really great people pitching in. We have a lot to do.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Keep prayin’, keep workin’ hard, keep spreadin’ truth!! God’s got this⚡️⚡️⚡️
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you, Rip Tide. I wrote my remark below at the same time you wrote this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Does anyone have something positive to say? I’d love to see it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes. I trust that Pres Trump knows what he’s doing and he has a plan. We need to give him some time.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yea!
Only Two Confirmations to go!!
Not counting Gorsuch and one other.
THEN…we can Really get down n dirty on the mat.
Is that good?
MAGA!
LikeLiked by 2 people
YES, Southern Son! That’s very good . . . considering what we’re dealing with!
LikeLike
Actuality isn’t always rosy. Better to question everything than simply accept anything that comes along. That’s what got us here in the first place.
LikeLike
I agree with you, onlyamericans. It’s just depressing, after waiting so long for these confirmations, that when one occurs the thread begins with a bunch of criticisms of the choice. As anotherworriedmom wrote above… “we need to give him some time.”
There’s plenty of time to criticize.
LikeLike
I positively think God is behind “unprecedented Trump” and will help him to attain victory just as He “delivered” His other chosen ones in the past such as King David, even though they were surrounded by enemies. Some things never change —
“Protect me from the plots of the wicked, from mobs of evil men. They sharpen their tongues like swords and aim cruel words like arrows. They are quick to spread their shameless lies; they destroy good men with cowardly slander.”
—Psalm 64:2-4
LikeLiked by 2 people
How about this:
There is therefore now no condemnation to them which are in Christ Jesus, who walk not after the flesh, but after the Spirit. (Romans 8:1)
LikeLike
There are 17 Intel agencies and I am sure they “overlap” in their duties. PTrump can eliminate most of them so those left will have to work a little harder to earn their govt. perks!
LikeLike
There is some overlap, but they all have specific duties. Some half of them are defense, and each branch needs their own since each branch has a different focus. Combining them is not good, as it puts too much power into one agency. The CIA usurping roles of other agencies, such as their recently revealed level of cyber surveillance (which is the job of that NSA), is proof of this.
LikeLike
Coats is going to be one busy man.
LikeLike
When I hear the negative comments, I pause and think. Hmmm..who would HRC have appointed?
I remember once reading a statement by a member of the clergy, who was also a multi decade sober alcoholic.
The statement was ” the myth of perfection” that statement has been around along time, but coming from that individual and his thoughts on it,have stuck with me.
If we get eighty percent of what we want, or expect. Surely that is better than the negative 100% experienced from HRC.
God Bless PDJT.
LikeLike
Good comment!
LikeLike