Senator Dan Coats Accepts His Presidential Commission as Director of National Intelligence…

Posted on March 16, 2017 by

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) was created as an outcome of the 911 Commission Report to work as a hub of intelligence sharing amid all of the intelligence agencies.  The primary function of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) is to ensure all agencies are working with the same information.

After a senate confirmation vote yesterday (85-12), today Senator Dan Coats accepted his commission; and with the swearing in by Vice-President Mike Pence, becomes President Trump’s Director of National Intelligence.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Cyber Security, Election 2016, media bias, Mike pence, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

48 Responses to Senator Dan Coats Accepts His Presidential Commission as Director of National Intelligence…

  1. mikebrezzze says:
    March 16, 2017 at 5:05 pm

    I’m pretty sure now that obama fears this man, he’s off hiding in French Polynesia, makes me wonder about their extradition practices !

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  2. SharonKinDC says:
    March 16, 2017 at 5:08 pm

    Coates loves Pence… nary a mention of Trump thus far…Welp, one reference to ‘the President’ in a list including the VP… This is certainly Pence’s guy…and, imo, the way he gushed over Pence, it was a bit…odd.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  3. Publius2016 says:
    March 16, 2017 at 5:08 pm

    Interesting to see the number of Middle Americans well represented in President Trump’s Team of Patriots.

    Like

    Reply
  4. big bad mike says:
    March 16, 2017 at 5:15 pm

    Despite the misgivings that Lame Cherry and others have about Pence – I take him at his word and trust that he will defend the President. President Trump has a very keen survival instinct and will not become JFK or RFK who unfortunately couldn’t comprehend that people close to them were trying to kill them.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • Keln says:
      March 16, 2017 at 7:14 pm

      Agreed. I don’t understand this sudden, unqualified, mistrust of Pence I’ve seen around the Treehouse lately. Until Pence does something to demonstrate being untrustworthy, I see no reason to assume he is.

      One of the things Trump was known for well before running for president was having an uncanny knack for identifying talented people and choosing the best of the best to work for him.

      I highly doubt Trump would choose a snake as his VP. And all I hear is speculation and nonsense when it comes to people’s reasons for distrusting Pence.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  5. repsort says:
    March 16, 2017 at 5:27 pm

    “The Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) was created as an outcome of the 911 Commission Report ….”

    MOAR Government! MOAR! MOAR MOAR!
    It’s their answer to everything isn’t it???

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Bull Durham says:
      March 16, 2017 at 5:45 pm

      Concur. Flynn was going to wipe it out. Check out the original EO on National Security.
      He had pushed CIA and DNI down and out of the top echelon.
      The first thing that happened after Flynn was CIA and DNI were back.

      And then we had all the serious Intel/Deep State leaks.

      Coats is a place holder. His job was to hold the door while Flynn swept out all the garbage.

      And now he’s there to protect Pence. The two of them I would trust as far as I could throw them. And you can keep Pompeo too.

      It’s like looking at Jeb Bush’s choices.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • onlyamericansforpresident says:
      March 16, 2017 at 6:39 pm

      Yes. Their answer to everything is moar “government”.

      And we stand or sit idly by and watch… the original dindu nuffins in office do plenty.

      Like

      Reply
    • jupitercomm says:
      March 16, 2017 at 7:06 pm

      The office already existed under a different name from 1946-2005. The DCI or Director of the CIA used to be the primary intelligence adviser & coordinator to the President & NCS. So the office itself is a product of the National Security Act

      Like

      Reply
  6. georgiafl says:
    March 16, 2017 at 5:41 pm

    Coats seems frail, anxious and uncertain. I hope he has some Xtra-Strong Geritol somewhere.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. Phil aka Felipe says:
    March 16, 2017 at 5:51 pm

    If we were going to have a Hoosier, heck, I’d had rather have Bobby Knight in this position because of his loyalty to President Trump.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  8. Rip Tide says:
    March 16, 2017 at 6:24 pm

    Keep prayin’, keep workin’ hard, keep spreadin’ truth!! God’s got this⚡️⚡️⚡️

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. rvsueandcrew says:
    March 16, 2017 at 6:27 pm

    Does anyone have something positive to say? I’d love to see it.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • anotherworriedmom says:
      March 16, 2017 at 6:32 pm

      Yes. I trust that Pres Trump knows what he’s doing and he has a plan. We need to give him some time.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • Southern Son says:
      March 16, 2017 at 6:39 pm

      Yea!
      Only Two Confirmations to go!!
      Not counting Gorsuch and one other.
      THEN…we can Really get down n dirty on the mat.
      Is that good?
      MAGA!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • onlyamericansforpresident says:
      March 16, 2017 at 6:41 pm

      Actuality isn’t always rosy. Better to question everything than simply accept anything that comes along. That’s what got us here in the first place.

      Like

      Reply
      • rvsueandcrew says:
        March 16, 2017 at 7:00 pm

        I agree with you, onlyamericans. It’s just depressing, after waiting so long for these confirmations, that when one occurs the thread begins with a bunch of criticisms of the choice. As anotherworriedmom wrote above… “we need to give him some time.”

        There’s plenty of time to criticize.

        Like

        Reply
    • truthandjustice says:
      March 16, 2017 at 6:51 pm

      I positively think God is behind “unprecedented Trump” and will help him to attain victory just as He “delivered” His other chosen ones in the past such as King David, even though they were surrounded by enemies. Some things never change —

      “Protect me from the plots of the wicked, from mobs of evil men. They sharpen their tongues like swords and aim cruel words like arrows. They are quick to spread their shameless lies; they destroy good men with cowardly slander.”
      —Psalm 64:2-4

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Phil aka Felipe says:
      March 16, 2017 at 7:36 pm

      How about this:

      There is therefore now no condemnation to them which are in Christ Jesus, who walk not after the flesh, but after the Spirit. (Romans 8:1)

      Like

      Reply
  10. psadie says:
    March 16, 2017 at 6:58 pm

    There are 17 Intel agencies and I am sure they “overlap” in their duties. PTrump can eliminate most of them so those left will have to work a little harder to earn their govt. perks!

    Like

    Reply
    • Keln says:
      March 16, 2017 at 7:24 pm

      There is some overlap, but they all have specific duties. Some half of them are defense, and each branch needs their own since each branch has a different focus. Combining them is not good, as it puts too much power into one agency. The CIA usurping roles of other agencies, such as their recently revealed level of cyber surveillance (which is the job of that NSA), is proof of this.

      Like

      Reply
  11. Voltaire's Crack (@Voltaires_Crack) says:
    March 16, 2017 at 7:13 pm

    Coats is going to be one busy man.

    Like

    Reply
  12. dekester says:
    March 16, 2017 at 7:26 pm

    When I hear the negative comments, I pause and think. Hmmm..who would HRC have appointed?
    I remember once reading a statement by a member of the clergy, who was also a multi decade sober alcoholic.
    The statement was ” the myth of perfection” that statement has been around along time, but coming from that individual and his thoughts on it,have stuck with me.
    If we get eighty percent of what we want, or expect. Surely that is better than the negative 100% experienced from HRC.

    God Bless PDJT.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s