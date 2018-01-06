The Silence of The Shams…

Notice something missing recently?
The House Intelligence Committee now has the bank records of Fusion-GPS. They were turned over Friday after a federal judge on Thursday shot-down a last-ditch effort by attorneys from Fusion to get an emergency injunction.
Chairman Devin Nunes and the House Intelligence Committee now have the records of payments made by Fusion-GPS to “journalists and media companies” during 2016 and early 2017 when Glenn Simpson, Mary Jacoby and Peter Fritsch were shopping the Christopher Steele ‘Russian dossier’ to enhance the “Insurance Policy”.
Perhaps we will find out which journalists and media companies were paid by Fusion-GPS. Perhaps those payments are part of the reason the media apparatus, writ large, made a concerted effort last week to distance the Steele Dossier from the origin of the FBI Counterintelligence operation against candidate Trump that began in July 2016.
Additionally, and I shall easily say ‘predictably‘, there’s been far less visible evidence of congressional or intelligence community leaks to the media. The Wolff book has provided a deafening cover for the media retreat; but the absence of IC leaks is also deafening. As we previously shared, this outcome was fully anticipated.
Most of the direct (“small group”) FBI (CoIntel), DOJ (NatSec Division) and Special Counsel co-conspirators are only able to talk amid themselves. They know by now they are being monitored and they have strong suspicion the size of the surveillance upon them. [Hi guys.] No-one else is willing to put themselves at risk now. Congressional allies now view the small group as carrying a legal ebola virus. Contact is now a risk.
All of the ‘Muh Russia’ co-conspirators, and the aggregate DC enablers, along with their media mouthpieces are nervous. The Wolff book noise is hiding a genuine trepidation that all of the scheming for the past 18+ months is about to come crashing down.
The larger American electorate have NO IDEA the scale and scope of the bigger story behind the vast Russian conspiracy. The people involved are fully aware of the potential for their visible trail to become increasingly public.
The special FBI and DOJ unit that Rod Rosenstein put together, at the request of AG Jeff Sessions and DNI Dan Coats, is still hunting congressional and IC leak agents. Almost no-one in the media has discussed this ongoing reality, but their silence on the story doesn’t mean their behavior has not changed directly because of it.
WASHINGTON – […] Gaining access to Fusion GPS’s bank records marks yet another victory for the Republicans in the House Intelligence Committee, which earlier in the week secureddocuments and text messages related to the Trump-Russia collusion investigation.
Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., had pursued the information for months and threatened a contempt of Congress charge against both Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher Wray after they refused to turn over the information.
Two Republican senators earlier in the day Friday recommended that the Justice Department criminally investigate the author of the Trump dossier, which contains salacious and unverified claims about President Trump’s ties to Russia. Republicans are concerned the dossier may have been the impetus behind the federal inquiry looking into possible Russian collusion between that country and the Trump campaign.
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., a senior committee member, told the DOJ they believe Christopher Steele, the former British spy who helped put together the dossier, knowingly lied to federal authorities about his communications with U.S. journalists.
A lawyer for Fusion GPS lashed out at the senators, accusing them of making “another attempt to discredit government sources.” (read more)
As the Inspector General investigation continues: ♦FBI Agent Peter Strzok has been reassigned to the HR department. ♦FBI Lawyer Lisa Page, personal legal aide to FBI Asst. Director, Andrew “Andy” McCabe, has been returned to the DOJ side. ♦FBI Chief Legal Counsel James Baker has been relieved of his duties by FBI Director Christopher Wray. ♦FBI Asst Director Andrew McCabe has announced his intent to retire in March.
All of these FBI personnel moves are a preliminary outcomes of the still ongoing Office of Inspector General (OIG) investigation. All of this has been reported. None of these moves are speculative. All of these geese are cooked. However, this is just one side of the 2016 political “Trump operation”, the FBI investigative Counterintelligence Division side.
The other side, the legal side of the Trump operation, stems from the National Security Division of the DOJ. A FISA application is submitted from the DOJ-NSD for use by the FBI Counterintelligence team. Sunlight upon this side of the collaboration is the reason for all of the current distraction narratives.
The Department of Justice, National Security Division, FISC application(s) and the FISA 702(16)(17) wiretapping and surveillance collection, along with the unmasking that followed, is the focus of House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes. He is tackling the biggest scandal – OUTLINED HERE –
Sometime this month, after the initial Inspector General Michael Horowitz release, House Judiciary Chair Bob Goodlatte and Senate Judiciary Chair Chuck Grassley will likely call for a Special Counsel to investigate the upper-level management of the FBI and DOJ.
We should support that approach. The SC can quickly put a Grand Jury together and start presenting the IG investigative evidence, as well as enforceable subpoenas for witnesses.
There’s a lot of different down-stream legal issues:
- The unlawful exoneration of Hillary Clinton by political operatives in the DOJ/FBI.
- The unlawful destruction of evidence; and the manipulation of investigative protocols to gain a specific and pre-planned political outcome. (Peter Strzok, Andrew McCabe)
- The unlawful use of the FISA court for political spy operations by the DOJ/FBI.
- The unlawful use of the Dept of Justice National Security Division. For weaponized political benefit. (Sally Yates, Loretta Lynch, Bruce Ohr)
- The unlawful use of the FBI Counterintelligence Division. For weaponized political benefit. (James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, James Baker)
- The unlawful use of a Special Counsel (Mueller) investigation to hide the conspiracy; (James Baker, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, Bruce Ohr, Andrew Weissman, Jeannie Rhee, Aaron Zebley)
All of the origination details are part of the minutia that will surface in the next 30 days. Devin Nunes, Bob Goodlatte and Chuck Grassley using the Judiciary and Intelligence Committees to collect evidence and tell the public everything outlined HERE and more.
Dave NYiii has a terrific discussion thread on the pending OIG Release HERE
.
IG Stimulated Releases of Information:
♦Release #1 was the FBI Agent Strzok and Attorney Lisa Page story; and the repercussions from discovering their politically motivated bias in the 2015/2016 Clinton email investigation and 2016/2017 Russian Election investigation.
♦Release #2 outlined the depth of FBI Agent Strzok and FBI Attorney Page’s specific history in the 2016 investigation into Hillary Clinton to include the changing of the wording [“grossly negligent” to “extremely careless”] of the probe outcome delivered by FBI Director James Comey.
♦Release #3 was the information about DOJ Deputy Bruce Ohr being in contact with Fusion GPS at the same time as the FISA application was submitted and granted by the FISA court; which authorized surveillance and wiretapping of candidate Donald Trump; that release also attached Bruce Ohr and Agent Strzok directly to the Steele Dossier.
♦Release #4 was information that Deputy Bruce Ohr’s wife, Nellie Ohr, was an actual contract employee of Fusion GPS, and was hired by F-GPS specifically to work on opposition research against candidate Donald Trump. Both Bruce Ohr and Nellie Ohr are attached to the origin of the Christopher Steele Russian Dossier.
♦Release #5 was the specific communication between FBI Agent Strzok and FBI Attorney Page. The 10,000 text messages that included evidence of them both meeting with Asst. FBI Director Andrew McCabe to discuss the “insurance policy” against candidate Donald Trump in August of 2016.
You think they didn’t bug or tap the Trumps phones? Of course they did. They are now going after Ivanka for greeting 2 Russians in the lift at Trump Towers. How did they know that? Bug the lift or remotely turn her phone or the Russian’s phones on? Or have a plant in the lift or someone following Ivanka?
Mueller Investigating Ivanka Trump for Saying Hello to Russians in Elevator Lobby
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/01/mueller-investigating-ivanka-trump-saying-hello-russians-elevator-lobby-controversial-trump-tower-meeting/
Charlotte: Ah hah! You must be a British spy. You wrote “lift” for elevator. Put down that warm beer and step away from the snooker table.
Nah. Not British. Hate the Poms.
Love America. Hate the UK and EU scum and the left.Love Trump.
As it goes with America (and Israel) so it will go with the world.
Really I cannot get over the nastiness about the British from some posters .Why do you hate the Poms.? Care to give examples of your prejudices. Maybe you have an inferiority complex about our deep history. I don’t know but cheesh I love this site but you make it impossible.We are not all muslim loving socialists .Some of us are fighting to get our country back and support Trump all the way..
LikeLiked by 4 people
Wow, learned a lot tonight. Never heard “Pom” before, looked it up, seems the etymology is not real clear, but at least now I know what it means: https://au.answers.yahoo.com/question/index?qid=20061022024956AAy0T8Y
Speaking for myself, and nobody else, I’m the son of an Anglophile Mom who has not a drop of English/Brit blood in her (100% Italian). No inherent prejudices against, and I greatly admire much of the history and culture.
Having said that, anytime I see England in the news lately, it’s almost always completely heartbreaking, from Rotherham (and the fact that hardly anyone really paid a price for that), to Tommy Robinson, and the fact that you can’t even speak you mind without getting heat from the authorities.
Personally, I can’t see how a person like you’ve described yourself isn’t either already planning to leave, or arming up already and overthrowing the govt. Were I there, I’d be actively doing one or the other. I really fear it’s too late for England 😦
Things aren’t as dire as 1939/40, but then, there wasn’t an enemy within back then, either. We have a family friend who grew up there in that time, and was moved to another city, away from her parents, during the London blitz. She’s been here in America since the 60s, and let me tell you, I’ve rarely met a more aware and dedicated American than her. I thought the folks who lived through the depression here were tough (and they were!), but this lady, and other like her, set a new standard.
Keep Calm, and stiff upper lip, and all that. Let me tell you (as if I need to), there’s a very great amount of things to admire about the British culture. I just hope it still lives in today’s Brits!
There was most certainly an enemy within England then.
Two types of enemies really.
People who wanted to cut a deal with Germany, and communists, who were in favor of the Nazis as well, until hitler invaded the USSR.
The communists’ response to that invasion was witnessed by Orwell, who noted that overnight, Germany went from being an ally of the British communists to being their sworn enemy.
Godspeed to your goal of retaking your own country…the view from here? Not to be nasty…but you guys are toast…as is Germany…..
Your leaders have sold you out and for the life of me I can’t imagine why they would do such a thing…
1400 years of history is hot enough?
..directed to debbieuk…
Yep, sounds like the ticket to sunshine and the beach, BobMuler. Hope you enjoy Gitmo.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wow. Being polite in an elevator is now illegal?
LikeLiked by 6 people
That sounds like fake news ,I cant imagine any prosecutor going to that extreme.unless it was Marilyn Mosby claiming she gave them a rough ride in the elevator.
Guess it would be too difficult for lurch to investigate the meeting she had w Glenn from Fusion GPS or how she got in with no visa….
LikeLike
I’ve never seen anything like this, so bad. They’re really out to get the Trump family.
I wouldn’t be surprised if Mueller investigated Barron to check if he had Russian classmates.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I suspect the lack of sources for this article indicates that this is not true or it is a trap to catch leakers.
Too much popcorn can have a laxative effect. Not yet….I need to pace myself.
LikeLike
Great work, Sundance!
Although most Americans don’t know the scale of corruption and conspiracy or the details, most Americans know or strongly suspect this Russia-Trump investigation is a farce and a political witch hunt.
The more we can spread the word/inform other Americans, the better.
Another way these corrupt/partisan bureaucrats protect the Dems and rig the system is using partisan judges and courts in D.C. where 95% of the jury pool are Dems.
There is nobody but Sundance who could get this all down on paper (so to speak) and get me to understand ‘most’ of it. I’m not into politics, but this has me fascinated. Recently sent one of the Sundance articles to my brother, and he told me he has signed up now.
That makes all but one in my family who has joined the C club. Thanks Sundance…Amazing job.
Know who likes this more than us? The hard working rank and file FBI agents, many of whom went into law enforcement, got their law degrees while working swing shift or dogwatch, and took shit paying jobs in the FBI because doing the right thing and protecting us is a calling.
This crackdown’s for them.
LikeLiked by 5 people
You mean all the ones who stood up and exposed all the nonsense going on? All the ones that resigned in protest? Or the 35,000 that kept quiet and ignored the corruption, for the children. (and for the pensions)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Human condition baby, human condition
My point exactly. The corrupt management at the FBI didn’t just materialize overnight. It was identified while still at a young age and low in seniority; scrutinized by the corrupt officials who filled those upper positions at that time; and mentored, encouraged, and directed into positions of power and authority within the FBI to exercise control over the organization and further the aims and desires of their sponsors, their “rabbis.” When those rabbis retired, these schemers and traitors who had been so carefully brought along for 20 or more years were placed into those same slots their sponsors held.
In other words, there is rank corruption within the lowest ranks of the FBI. If you’re an agent with the FBI, you have a degree when you put in your application. FBI does NOT recruit former police officers or detectives; what’s going on right now should be proof they don’t. REAL patrol officers and detectives wouldn’t stand for this. A significant percentage of the people they bring aboard as agents are right out of university, the FBI wants them that way so they can start the indoctrination right away at Quantico, and the young people don’t have to “unlearn” everything a tough patrol supervisor, or detective sergeant would have taught them while they were a cop.
They need to totally change their name and charter, and start bringing in more law enforcement professionals as trainee agents. A lot of this stuff would never have happened if the system were composed of veteran police officers or detectives.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I should also mention some statements made within the last few days by those directing this inquiry that the FBI was reluctant to cooperate fully with Nunes and everyone else because they have never before faced this level of scrutiny at the command level. That right there should be alarming. They’ve forgotten they’re subject to review and possible discipline as much as the lowest-seniority agent, just out of Quantico. And Congress needs to get on the stick with that scrutiny – minute scrutiny – and STAY there.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You make some good points, SSI01.
I guess it’s monumentally naïve of us to think that there are a few ‘good guys’ in the FBI.
I used to watch that show ‘The X Files’ and think that the level of FBI corruption on display was just Hollywood hyperbole and make believe.
But maybe that was spot on?
The recent widespread coverup on display in the Las Vegas Massacre was so in-your-face and happening in real time, that it was impossible to ignore.
We saw what happen to Fox Mulder in ‘The X Files’…an honest, conscientious agent, who was isolated and destroyed, for being honest and conscientious…was art imitating life?
I can now imagine that this is what may have happened in real life, if any ‘good guys’ joined the FBI.
As you said, “this should be alarming”…and it is.
*edit….saw what happened to Fox Mulder
You think that the rank and file agents at the FBI really have knowledge of what those at the top of the FBI (Comey, Priesthap, Strzok, Lisa Page) were up to? It took extremely high security clearances to be involved in this cabal.
Shit paying jobs in the FBI? Are we talking about the same FBI? FBI Salaries | Glassdoor
https://www.glassdoor.com/Salary/FBI-Salaries-E24637.htm
I saw this earlier. It should be interesting to see what happens now!
Curious that the lame media gave up asking “what’s the storm”?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I still hold with Trump and Sessions with more success than congress people, but we shall see. Trump never reveals anything until he pounces so Session is working and what is being done is slowly leaking out and contaminating the lies of the Clintons, Obama, and the whole nonsense of Russian connection except with Clinton, Podesta, Obama, etc. When the fireball hits, watch out and be ready to see cockroaches running every whichaway.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I didn’t know about this.
LikeLiked by 2 people
(June 2017) “We found gold behind the walls, which I always knew. Renovations are grand,” Trump says. – http://time.com/donald-trump-after-hours/?xid=fbshare
Gold the metal, or gold as in surveillance devices?
LikeLiked by 4 people
I remember that.
Very cryptic, wasn’t it.
Potus was telegraphing the evil O-team that he ‘had them’?
LikeLike
Epic level trolling by our POTUS
LikeLike
Sundance, serious questions…. outgoing DOJ NSD Assistant Attorney General John Carlin confessed to the FISC that the DOJ & FBI had become politicized (for several years) & routinely falsified FISA warrant applications when he went before them in September of 2016. The next month, NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers reported the same thing to the full FISC.
Did the FISC take any actions against them? If so, what actions did they take? Surely going before the FISC & admitting sworn affidavits were false, ongoing for years, would call for immediate investigation & arrests of all involved.
Very serious question: is the FISA Court corrupted & politicized, as well?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes. Very serious questions.
So far, it looks like the only ‘actions’ that appear to have been taken…were to try to fire Admiral Rogers.
We don’t know if the corruption was willing or coerced with threats & blackmail.
And it could very well go all the way up to Chief Justice Roberts, who is in charge of appointing the FISA Court Judges.
LikeLike
The payola to the reporters is …. well hard to even put words to. Is that something they teach in j school now? Pay for placement ? Or is that ok just for google?
LikeLiked by 1 person
On the face of it…it’s Bribery.
But the reality of it, is that they were acting as ‘paid political operatives’.
Then the leftist Networks themselves are acting like Political Action Groups, whose main directive is to spew propaganda through their programming and fake news shows.
So with that in mind…it’s like the payola from outside sources served as ‘bonuses’ for including & pushing the false narratives that fellow travelers had ordered up.
It’s all for the greater good, dontcha know.
And that must be achieved…’by any means necessary’.
LikeLike
I remember reading a copy of a signed letter from Boris Johnson to Hannigan head of GCHQ authorizing him to spy on Candidate Trump in Aug/Sept 2016 for 3 months and then requesting him to extend it for another 3 months until after Pres Trump was inaugurated. Cant find it now. I think it was a pdf
LikeLike
No concern for the statute of limitations…..
I don’t remember anyone on the committees mentioning this. When doesn’t the statute of limitations matter?
LikeLike
I think that the answer to that is…because ‘Fraud’.
After reading up on Statute of Limitations until my eyes glazed over, I came to the conclusion that the term ‘Fraud’ covers a lot.
There is “fraud upon the court”, which can be ongoing…and the statute of limitations extends for so long as the fraud goes on.
And in these ‘matters’ we have Officers of the Court who are players in the Fraud.
So I would think that this — all — falls into the category of ‘fraud upon the court’.
This ‘fraud upon the court’ has been ongoing because of the Coverup of it, which becomes a part of the fraud.
There is also the involvement of the FISA Courts in all this.
So this is another aspect that puts it into the ‘fraud upon the court’ category.
Even though the statute of limitations might seem to be running out on Hillary’s Email crimes…or her money laundering of Bribes taken while she was in office as SoS…there was ongoing Fraud in the coverup of it.
And this Fraud continues to this day.
Now, I am not a lawyer.
But in looking at the statutes from a layman’s point of view, I think all of this falls into the ‘fraud upon the court’ realm.
And as I said…in that, the statute of limitations ticker only kicks in when that ongoing fraud has ended.
LikeLike
I’m watching a WWII documentary called “The Ghost Army”. It’s about a whole unit dedicated solely to creating deceptions to deceive the enemy. Very interesting.
Something I don’t understand, well quite a lot of things; but, one in particular that I just don’t get –
Why Wray and Rosenstien both refused to comply with Nunez’ subpoena??? Wray is a Trump appointee, no?
They were not involved, were they? Aren’t they new in their positions?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am not sire about Rosenstein but Wray was most likely trying to protect sensitive info from Schiff for brains (ranking member on Nunes committee AND gang or 8 member)
Disciplined and talented…the future generation of our nations leaders?
With all hope….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well done!
