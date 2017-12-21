FBI/DOJ Co-Conspirators Just Lost Biggest Asset – FBI Director Wray Kicks Out James Baker….

There is a clear plan and strategy in place to deal with the schemes of the “small group” of co-conspirators within the DOJ and FBI. CTH advises prudent patience, and assembly of tar and feathers, as the Machiavellian schemes continue to be untangled.
Tuesday afternoon when FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe travelled to Capitol Hill for his 10-hour closed door testimony and questioning he was accompanied by “small group” defense shield, FBI legal counsel, James Baker. In front of the House Intelligence Committee, Andy McCabe suddenly couldn’t remember his relationship with the Steele Dossier. As a result of Attorney Baker’s appearance and specific engagement within the hearing investigators announced yesterday to Baker would be summoned for questioning:
While HPSCI staff would not confirm who will be summoned for testimony, all indications point to demoted DOJ official Bruce G. Ohr and FBI General Counsel James A. Baker, who accompanied McCabe, along with other lawyers, to Tuesday’s HPSCI session. (link)
Today, FBI Director Christopher Wray relieved FBI legal counsel James Baker from his responsibilities within the department. The favored MSM outlet for the defense of those within the “Trump Operation”/conspiratorial plot, rushes to the typeset:
WASHINGTON POST – The FBI’s top lawyer, James Baker, is being reassigned — one of the first moves by new director Christopher A. Wray to assemble his own team of senior advisers as he tries to fend off accusations of politicization within the bureau.
Baker told colleagues he will be taking on other duties at the FBI, according to people familiar with the matter. In recent months, Baker had been caught up in a strange interagency dispute that led to a leak probe and attracted the attention of senior lawmakers, but people familiar with the matter said the probe had recently ended with a decision not to charge anyone. The leak issue had not played a part in Baker’s reassignment, these people said.
Baker informed colleagues in an email Wednesday that his duties were changing at the FBI, according to people familiar with the matter. Two said he is being “reassigned’’ by Wray, but they cautioned that the change does not take effect immediately and such a move is a normal part of a new director taking charge at the bureau — not a reflection of the political controversies buffeting the FBI.
Methinks they doth protest too much.
[Baker] was very close to former FBI director James B. Comey, who asked Baker to be his general counsel. They were colleagues at the Justice Department and when they were out of government at Bridgewater Associates, an investment management firm. (read more)
Tick…
Tock…
THE BIG UGLY
Well my spell czech aint
SURVEILLANCE
; )
LikeLiked by 1 person
These treasonous bas tards, who have tried to steal our government, should be fired, and not “reassigned”! They should be charged if crimes were committed, and a reexamination of the “protected” Obama Administration, and especially, Crooked Hillary Clinton is also due!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes, drain the wharf rats from the swamp and let the excitement begin.
LikeLiked by 3 people
My question is this: When will they be cuffed and walked out of their offices?
LikeLiked by 6 people
Others have eluded to a potential for Ben Rhodes, or perhaps some one that high, inserted the salacious urinating prostitutes into the dossier. A boring spy story won’t get the kind of attention a kinky, too good to be true for the “want to believers” and the Prime and Proper who eat this crap up. Mrs. James Brown Waters comes to mind.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It came from 4chan and was a trolling of Rick Wilson.
LikeLike
Ben Rhodes will be wrapped up in the PDB information leaking and unmasking conspiracy.
The electronic data trail has to be there as well as what’s in King Feces the First’s library files.
He’s a turd, he can’t be picked up by the clean end.
Lockstep Surveillance
LikeLike
Lockstep Surveillance forces them to hide in their homes, and the paranoia develops within all of their inner circle and as their “normal” sense of well being begins to collapse, they lash out driving their trusted circle away and threaten them, harm them…This tactic has forced Organized Crime to eat their own for years. Paranoia can induce psycosis in a weak, heated, mind.
Insanity strangles Reality.
But what do I now? I’m not a Doctor and I don’t play one on TV. : )
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hear that congress wanted Mr Baker to show up himself. This makes my think Wray may have something to hide. Any ideas?
LikeLike
Someone over at the POST “Trump operation/conspiratorial plot” sure likes the word “matter.” It appears three times in their defense article. It’s almost like they heard it somewhere.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The use of the word “matter” seems to be synonymous with “big time/ big deal” corruption. Matter has become the red flag notifying us something is up or being covered up, bigly
LikeLiked by 2 people
I read somewhere that all spooks are double agents. Well, if any of these people are cut loose without being monitored closely by the US what is to prevent them from going to work for the enemy? With all their knowledge they are a high security risk to us and an asset to our foes.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If any of the small circle thought it was over for them they would have resigned. This reminds me of the 9/11 investigations where some of the FBI that screwed up got promoted.
I have never understood why this type of management has been allowed. Remember all the screw-ups from 9/11 that were promoted. It is still the same organization, promote the idiots….
THE TERRIBLE MISSED CHANCE
BY PHILIP SHENON ON 9/4/11 AT 10:00 AM
http://www.newsweek.com/terrible-missed-chance-67401
No one at FBI headquarters was disciplined for pre-9/11 bungling. Samit’s nemesis, Maltbie, was promoted after 9/11 and is now a supervisor in the FBI’s Cleveland field office. Frasca, Maltbie’s superior, has told friends he is convinced his career stalled as a result of the Moussaoui case, but he spent four years in Europe for the FBI before retiring.
For his part, Rolince, the international terrorism operations chief, who was also promoted after 9/11, rejects the idea that more aggressive action in the Moussaoui case could have stopped the attacks. “I haven’t heard of a single person who can articulate the logic of how you would get from Moussaoui to any of those other 19 hijackers,” he insists. It is a judgment that many others at the FBI would argue with, especially in Minneapolis.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Donna – I think times have changed. The Dems have come to believe in their invincibility. Custer did too until he went to the Little Big Horn. I believe the bad apples in the DOJ/FBI also believe in their invincibility and being the “elite” they probably thought they can get away with it. Their fear of not knowing what PDJT knows and not knowing what he will do probably influences their decision to sit tight for a while. Regardless of the holiday, I hope they all burn in hell for their transgressions against our President and our country.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Remember, Custer was promoted to General by mistake…similar to the execused promotion by Affirmative Action, no disrespect meant to anyone. Custer thought he was truly worthy of being a General, after the odd, almost divine intervention he intercepted during the Civil War. However, he never had the experience or discipline to be a General. We experience that today.
LikeLike
As an incredibly inpatient women who’s thankful this corruption is being revealed yet beyond ready for real consequences, after 8 years of watching Obama corrupt distort pervert and politicize everything I’m sure I’m not alone in wanting justice now. To add insult to this feeling, the federal government seems to be the only employer on earth who’s employees can commit sedition and be reassigned while still enjoying ridiculously generous salary benefits and pensions.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Another Christmas present, or at least there are finally signs of movement to drain the FBI and DOJ of deep state swamp creatures from the last administration and beyond. Hopefully they will all be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. This may take all of next year, but i am now at least beginning to think it will get done.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I don’t really understand why Wray gets a bad wrap. He wasn’t involved with the FBI/DOJ treasonous cabal events.
IMO the optics of attorney Baker advising client Rosey to say “I don’t recall” while the FBI is a sink ship is enough to remove the attorney from any further counsel — not to mention it’s the same defense of the hag and her tag team.
Although I want to see the cabal go to jail, until they do, I think it has its advantages for Wray to keep the treacherous cabal team under his thumb where he can watch over them. The retained underlings are separated from the long departed cabal leaders.
It’s human nature for every person at the office to consider these cabal members as hot potatoes and stay as far away from them as possible. I would imagine they are totally isolated as if a highly infectious.
Mulehead’s team is corralled and at some point there will be a slaughter — even if it’s just in the public opinion although a few will take a hit.
Treepers will have a Merry Christmas! FBI/DOJ treasonous cabal won’t.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Interesting timing. After McCabe used him in his hearings? Yet before Ohr’s and Stzrok’s hearings? What advice did McCabe get that the others don’t…while under oath?
LikeLiked by 2 people
And now a Cassandra investigation by Sessions. Is it starting? The big UGLY?
LikeLiked by 2 people
And right after Tax Bill signing?? Sorry keeps coming to my mind.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Surveillance will be watching and recording them and they will begin to destroy any and all evidence which should easily lead to Obstruction charges, Tampering with Gov Docs, etc. I know there are more serious charges but the smaller players should turn on the main characters.
“Prisoners Dilemma” anyone?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Prisoner%27s_dilemmaI
LikeLiked by 2 people
According to True Pundit and Politico, House Republicans are investigating contact between the FBI’s top lawyer, James Baker and a Mother Jones reporter, David Corn, in the weeks before the left-leaning outlet broke the first news story about the existence of a Trump dossier. Corn was the first to report the existence of the fake dossier on October 31, 2016, right before the election. Baker has been reassigned within the FBI. James Baker is close to Comey, another leaker. The corrupt snakes in the DOJ/FBI are being exposed and the scheme is falling apart.
LikeLike
What fun, we’re putting together a joint jigsaw puzzle. 🙂
That Oct 31, 2016 date had quite a few pieces. Yrs above re Corn and the Dossier, mine below at 12:04 am re Slate and the DNS logs story, as well as Hillary’s self-incriminating tweet on that date one hour before Slate published.
LikeLike
Link: Hillary’s self-incriminating tweet.
LikeLike
What was the basis for the FISA court warrants for surveillance of the Trump campaign?
The Fusion GPS Dossier or the fabricated DNS logs or both?
Oh my, look what is written here: https://archive.li/xFqPB
Author Louise Mensch (LM aka The Limey) – rabid anti-Trumper and mouthpiece for deepstate cabal.
She unwittingly lets the cat out of the bag – that the [fabricated] DNS logs were used for the second FISA warrant attempt which was granted. At the time she wrote her article, Nov 7, 2016, the fabrication of the logs had not yet been exposed, so she was bragging about her scoop from “two separate sources with links to the counter-intelligence community.”
She links to the Slate 31 Oct 2016 smear article which first broke the DNS logs story. It reports that Tea Leaves “found” the DNS logs in late July. So that would be after the first FISA warrant application was denied (probably based on the Dossier), so the cabal had to come up with the DNS logs as justification for a warrant instead.
FUSION GPS – DOSSIER with ALFA BANK reference
FUSION GPS pushed DNS LOGS with ALFA BANK reference
The two fabrications were meant to reinforce each other.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No wonder given James Baker’s FISA background that he was there with McCabe. Good thing Baker was reassigned as he will not be part of a Lisa Page or Peter Strzok testimony to Congressional committees should that occur.
The public doesn’t know if the DOJ used information from the so-called “Trump dossier,” to win FISA court permission to spy on Americans. I personally think they did. This 2007 interview of James Baker gives a lot of information on how the process works. One interesting piece of the interview, is what happens in the FISA courtroom. “We bring in an FBI agent, and the agent is sworn.” If the “Trump dossier” was used in a FISA court proceeding it would be pretty easy to speculate who the FBI agent would be as well as DOJ attorneys that would be present.
Spying on the HomeFront
Interview James Baker
posted May 15, 2007
“Baker heads the Justice Department’s Office of Intelligence Policy and Review (OIPR), which is responsible for preparing and filing all applications for domestic surveillance under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA). This is the edited transcript of an interview conducted on March 2, 2007”
https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/pages/frontline/homefront/interviews/baker.html
-snip-
… What does the FISA court look like?
The FISA court consists of 11 sitting federal district court judges. They are appointed by the chief justice of the United States for terms of up to seven years. They hear cases in Washington. Currently the court is in the Department of Justice building. …
What is the courtroom like?
It looks like a conference room. It’s a secure room. It’s inside a secure area, if you will, that meets the requirements of the director of national intelligence for security of such locations. …
It’s got a big table in the middle of it, and we come in and appear. We bring in an FBI agent, and the agent is sworn. The court hears the particular matter, asks whatever questions the court wants to ask of the attorney, one of our attorneys or the FBI agent, and then rules on the application, signs it. The court has a clerk. It’s just like a regular court in that sense.
-snip-
LikeLike