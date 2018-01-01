The Stunning Truth Proving The FBI and DOJ Corruption Will Come Out…

There’s a lot of people worried the sheer scale and totality of the FBI and DOJ corruption will be buried by the Swamp scum. I’m not one of them. As a ninja level cynic who has spent so much time investigating the deep weeds of DC corruption, this time I can see a difference.
The Bigger media voices will eventually catch up to the story. Right now the scale of the story is so large, and the consequences so damaging to the Republic, they are scared to call it out… but that won’t last too much longer. Unless they are genuinely all paid political operatives of the UniParty, by the end of this month the sunlight will be so intense their worries about losing invites to the best cocktail parties will be overcome by the enormity of the truth.
When the righteous march past the praetorian guard media carrying pitchforks, feathers and buckets of brutally obvious truth; yes, even the ‘CONservative’ professional media guardians will have to admit they can’t defend the protected class from this one. Their own need for relevance will mean they’ll eventually admit, the baby is damn ugly.
If a little corner of the internet can lay out the raw data, and all of that data only points in one direction, yes, the total “they” (media, congress, and our President) all know this same stuff you have been reading. More importantly, as uncomfortable as admissions might be, they know it is real and they know what it means.
If we can put it together, so can they.
So too can Robert Mueller. He knows.
Special Counsel Robert Mueller knows how Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, Andrew Weissman, Jeannie Rhee, Aaron Zebley and all of the other participants got put on his team. He knows how, and he knows why. Mueller might not want to admit he knows, because that means accepting the scale corruption within his beloved institutions. It also means accepting his friends James Comey, Andrew McCabe, James Baker, Sally Yates and Loretta Lynch are corrupt political agents.
Perhaps Mueller too is a political agent; regardless, he knows what we know; and we know that he knows what we know.
Robert Mueller knows he can no longer do the ‘willfully blind‘ schtick toward FBI Chief Legal Counsel James Baker because the truth is too transparent. He’d look silly trying. Even if Mueller tried to defend him, he’d have a hard time burying the truth to do so. There’s just too much of it visible.
Mueller knows why his assembled team used deception to gain all of the Transition team emails; when he walks into the room of lawyers he knows they can’t talk about it, lawyers never do, but he knows. And they know he knows. It’s all corrupt. It’s all coming out. The entire cabal know there’s too much already known to be able to spin or hide it all.
Right now they are spending 90% (or more) of their time discussing damage control and how to sell their way out of this mess. The energy they are now spending trying to show a “Russian Conspiracy” is smaller than nil. Some team members are still trying to give angles of “if we do this”, and “if we do that”, etc. You know the routine, a good defense is a good offense. However, even in their offensive exit proposals, their time is constructing a plausible escape. We know that; he knows that; and he knows we know that.
What are they left with?
Positioning.
That’s it.
Positioning for the best exit, doing the least amount of damage to themselves and other professional swamp dwellers in the process. That’s their current energy expenditure; figuring out the exit strategy.
The House Judiciary Committee (Bob Goodlatte) is soon to get details. That’s the rightful place where ultimately the best decisions will be made. Chairman Goodlatte and his Senate counterpart Chairman Grassley, know this is their moment. Neither of them smoke cigars.
House Intel Chairman Devin Nunes will also get the details from Inspector General Michael Horowitz. He’s just about appropriately pissed-off-enough to do some real damage to all those people who besmirched his character back in March and April 2017. The larger DC intelligence community is scared-to-death of Devin Nunes.
Ignore Senate Intel Chairman Richard Burr. He will keep his mouth shut and try to avoid cameras now – when possible. He’s a UniParty defender, and he does smoke cigars. ie: he’s as corrupt as they come and swims in the deep swamp with the Decepticons. Burr’s Corinthian Wing-back will remain empty; his current preference will be to read about what he’s supposed to say from the Washington Post or New York Times bi-lines.
Additionally, one of the larger reasons to feel confidence is from Trey Gowdy (aka Rooster head) being given the Chairmanship of the House Oversight Committee. His placement there will explain everything y’all need to know about his recent rather stunning increases in personal wealth. Go look it up, you’ll see. Gowdy was purchased by the Uniparty as the replacement for Jason Chaffetz, who was the replacement for Darryl Issa.
Rooster-head’s job is now to lead the Chaff and Countermeasures routine. That’s why his personal wealth jumped so significantly. (Again, go look it up.) That’s also why his first official duty was to undermine Devin Nunes yesterday in the Washington Post.
Gowdy is on the other side. The UniParty purchased him. Don’t forget Gowdy is the House version of Ted Cruz so he was always predisposed in that direction. Never forget that. Look at everything Gowdy does as intended to distract you from anything that matters and it will all make sense to you – Clear Eyes. Rooster proved his worthiness for the UniParty while leading the Benghazi “Special Committee” to clear Clinton.
Thankfully the White Hats have set this up to allow Rooster-Head to crow poetically, yet not be in a position to do any substantive damage. [Though he might try to get some republicans wiped out in the 2018 election. So, watch out for that.]
As long as there’s no calling for a “Special Committee” the White Hats are in good shape. Beware of anyone who starts demanding that in the next month. Don’t fall for that trick. Also avoid anything to do with issues headed to the House Oversight Committee; it’s UniParty Command HQ.
Keep an eye on Jim Jordan. He’s a White Hat. He’s turned down the indulgences from the UniParty. As a ninja cynic I’ve got to admit he’s one of few good and decent people in DC. Rare breed. DC hates him. That’s good.
Sometime this month, after the initial Inspector General Michael Horowitz release, House Judiciary Chair Bob Goodlatte and Senate Judiciary Chair Chuck Grassley will likely call for a Special Counsel to investigate the upper-level management of the FBI and DOJ. Support that approach. The SC can quickly put a Grand Jury together and start presenting the IG investigative evidence, as well as enforceable subpoenas for witnesses.
There’s a boat-load of different issues here:
- The unlawful exoneration of Hillary Clinton by political operatives in the DOJ/FBI.
- The unlawful use of the FISA court for political spy operations by the DOJ/FBI.
- The unlawful use of the Dept of Justice National Security Division. For weaponized political benefit.
- The unlawful use of the FBI Counterintelligence Division. For weaponized political benefit.
- The unlawful use of a Special Counsel (Mueller) investigation to hide the conspiracy.
I could go on, but you get the picture. The corruption is so deep it’s almost unfathomable; almost beyond comprehension. Almost. The enormity of it is also part of the defense strategy for the participants within it.
All of that minutia is part of the Special Counsel argument that will surface in the next 30 days. While that Special Counsel argument is ongoing, Nunes, Goodlatte and Grassley can use the Judiciary and Intelligence Committees to present to the world everything you’ve already read HERE.
And lastly, the main source of my confidence that all of this will come out…. Everyone mentioned directly or by association is also reading this sentence.
Our position, as in a chopper
Their position, is feral:
LikeLiked by 4 people
Ok. That looks like fun.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They make it look easy. …It’s not.
I noticed he was making a lot of head shots, which is impressive with a moving target — when you’re moving too.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just what we need-time to thin out the herd! Or, in this case, time to thin out that sounder of hawgs what’s been infesting the swamp known as DC!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can we hire you guys out to come to Chicago for some help in the hood? Crimes is getting a little out of control.
LikeLike
Take it for what it’s worth …
LikeLiked by 5 people
Forgive me for being a bit dense, but, respectfully, what’s your point?
LikeLike
All the conspiracy folks believe that Gitmo is being prepared to recieve all of these FBI/DOJ crooks. Because PT is going to use military tribunals to prosecute then hang them for treason.
It has been fun reading but this is what happens when idle minds without any good info start making shit up. So lets toss the constitution out the window because our guy is in charge. Probably three more months of this until facts over rule speculation.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Don’t hold back. Tell us how you really feel! LOL! EXCELLENT comment — succinct and accurate. Bravo!
LikeLike
Dr. Larry Schweikart is/was a history professor at the University of Dayton.
LikeLike
Thank you SD. God bless you SD. Don’t forget Uranium one with Clinton and Obama. So much swamp to drain. Pray for justice.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, it is over.
It is obvious: a real cancer on the FBI-DOJ and more.
The NYT G Papa story was just purposed for buying time. The Mueller team might be hoping to get some kind of break or bring some kind of charge against a PDJT team member, like a Jared K or someone else to catch a headline and cause a momentum to cause a congressional impeachment-news media swirl, but it is, as you say Sundance, too late.
The dam is about to break and it is the “Big Ugly,” and it has its own momentum now. The NYT story actually confirmed it. It was so weak that it proved that something YUUUGE was there.
The only question now is how deep does the fallout go. Who is going to turn on who? We are in for a treat if the guilty players in this begin to make pleas. Bigger than Watergate?
MAGA bigger than Watergate. Watergate is an afterthought compared to this scandal.
LikeLiked by 6 people
It is my belief that Watergate is actually a sub-scandal of this one – that Nixon was tricked into Watergate by the communists, featuring Hillary as a junior player at the time, to help make sure he would be driven out. Fake News media already in place – cultural Marxism running rampant – they had it all sewn up.
When this is over, Watergate will be on them, and both sides of Watergate will have dirt all over their hands. And if the CIA commie embeds helped take down Nixon – add it to JFK.
So I think it goes really, really deep.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t know, nixon was a full blown globalist that got too greedy.
Time will tell though, Sir!
😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
Everybody is a potential dupe or sucker in commietown! Globalists are GRADE A CHUMPS! 😀
LikeLike
When it comes to planetary totalitarian feudalism the only “winners” are the banksters.
for now.
😉
LikeLike
Epiphany:
1. This is MUELLERGATE.
2. Mueller deserves it.
3. MUELLERGATE becomes the everlasting symbol of Deep State corruption.
4. No FBI or DOJ leader will ever want to be branded as such.
5. As the symbol of the FBI’s “best” MUELLERGATE gives both parties a reason to clean house by replacing BOTH the FBI leadership and the DOJ leadership.
6. We can put all of em in the Can – nice and clean – and call it a day.
7. President Trump’s gift for taking the lumps out will give the UniParty space to enact the rest of his agenda to avoid the tar & feathers.
8. After all, what member of Congress wants to be branded as a Cover-up or Enabler during the 2018 Mid-Terms?
LikeLiked by 2 people
This ==> “After all, what member of Congress wants to be branded as a Cover-up or Enabler during the 2018 Mid-Terms?”
Yup.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It makes me pleased that our dear Uniparty swamp things read Sundance here. I especially like the Mickey Mouse salute. I also turned on a buddy of mine to CTH today. I’ve been amazed at what PDJT has been able to accomplish in less than a year. It’s very good, and it’s going to get better. Thank you Sundance for a great, educational and very enlightening 2017. So glad I found y’all. Grace and Peace
LikeLiked by 13 people
Welcome, Farmon! I’m also relatively new here but you will find a WARM welcome and the best treehouse/refuge/Treepers ANYWHERE! Sundance is our leader, our teacher and something like an ‘ancient warrior priest’ (he won’t admit it). We need you! Find a snugly branch and a hot cup of covfefe. Thank you for being here!
LikeLiked by 7 people
“Everyone mentioned directly or by association is also reading this sentence.”
Pretty much proves what many have been thinking:
OUR PRESIDENT follows Sundance. Congratulations!
LikeLiked by 11 people
Wouldn’t jail time for any of the conspirators depend largely on venue? A jury of D.C. Citizens would acquit them all.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is why I believe Gitmo is in play
LikeLiked by 2 people
Would never happen, even the President can’t just send anyone to Gitmo. Sad, because those treasonous jerks belong there IMO.
LikeLike
The jury would be hung.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What, all guys?
LikeLike
One year ago…..Two years ago… I wrote Comments on websites like this and
Breitbart Suggesting…
All Criminal Democrats and GOPe Politicians….Your Days are Numbered…
Turn yourselves in Now and Confess…. and Avoid the Rush and Maybe…Just maybe
we will be Merciful when your Verdict is Handed Down…Wait and We will Prosecute you
and Punish you with Extreme Prejudice !
They didn’t Take me up on OUR Offer !
LET’S HANG THEM ALL FROM THE WASHINGTON MONUMENT !
LikeLiked by 4 people
On a rainy day. It must be a rainy day.
LikeLiked by 5 people
From a comment on MoonOfAlabama, it appears that Swamp-hating reporter Robert Parry has been hobbled by a stroke https://mobile.twitter.com/consortiumnews?lang=en. Not sure about that.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I always feel relief when I read SD’s posts. It’s The Swamp vs PDJT. And here at TCTH, we have all the timelines and relative findings as absolute truth and proof as documented by SD. We’re blessed and of course truly thankful and supportive. It would be impossible to fathom on our own with the scant and biased information available elsewhere.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I totally agree. CTH keeps me sane! I can’t imagine living through all of this without the information provided here, by both SD & co as well as all the great Deplorables that add their perspectives.
Thank you all. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 #MAGA
LikeLiked by 7 people
You do realize if This Somehow All Comes To Light That More Than Anything It Proves We Have A Uniparty DC Elitist Party. The Deep State Is Real… I Think Most Americans Regardless Of Political Party Realize That.. liberals don’t mind having a deep state as long as the deep state sides with their socialist agenda.What Most Die Hard Liberals Refuse To Believe Is There Is In Fact A Uniparty In DC Bought By Corporations, And Special Interest Groups With The Sole Purpose Of Enriching Themselves By Way Of The US Tax Payer. Because that would prove socialism doesn’t work, because big gov has all the power to do as they wish. The deep state serves at the request of Uniparty elitists.. (Bush,Clinton,Bush Obama (Hillary, Jeb, Kasich etc). Trump is in a major uphill battle… In all of DC he might have 5 or 6 people that matter on his side.. Will those 5 or 6 people hold true…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
This. And this is where we agree with Bernie fans. In fact, I think the whole leftist movement is in fact a pawn of globalist corps.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
Full Blown Idiot hat😃perfect for him!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Longtime readers of the Conservative Treehouse will sense a familiar ring to that last sentence:
“And lastly … Everyone mentioned directly or by association is also reading this sentence.”
“Hi, Bernie!” (waving).
LikeLiked by 18 people
Oh those were some great times, Bernie was bat sh!t crazy.😄👍👍👍
LikeLiked by 3 people
Bernie warned not to get the Treehouse folks against them. lol.
(For the newcomers .. it’s not Bernie Sanders).
LikeLike
Hate to be a wet blanket, because I do agree with your assumptions about the Deep State, and how it is an unconstitutional usurpation of power by unelected permanent civil service, but the 15th, when the IG report is supposed to come out is MLK day, and a federal holiday. I find it hard to believe any civil service will be working then.
LikeLike
It is not the report. Just 1.2 million docs the IG has that were promised to congress. The report is said to be ready closer to April.
LikeLiked by 2 people
”Everyone mentioned directly or by association is also reading this sentence.”
LOL 😂 LOL 😆 LOL 😝
Scared yet eff’ers?!?
It’d be better if you just rip the scab off in spite of continuing the charade! Everyone is on to your little graft game now. Someone by the name of DJT helped us with the needed courage to finally face our abusers and we ain’t taken it NO more… DO YOU HEAR 👂 US NOW?!?
LikeLiked by 10 people
The worst actor in all this is rarely mentioned. Valerie jarret Iranian born communist family connected who is the source of so much of this. You all know it’s her. The two worst people in the world 2018 are Valerie jarret and George Soros…………Those are the pimples that need to be popped.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Jarrett is most definitely the brains behind the immature gay pothead.
LikeLiked by 7 people
He’s not gay, he’s queer. And then some… just ask michael, the first fake first lady with a bulge.
LikeLiked by 1 person
”The enormity of it is also part of the defense strategy for the participants within it.
Would love a deeper dive to expand and explain this sentence further…. how could “Operation Trump” being so big be a defense for those caught in the snare? In hopes that most get over looked while others are offered as scapegoats?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was wondering if SD meant the swamp people who are going got be implicated or Flynn, Manafort, gates, and GP who already are. It would seem that when all this goes down, that those indicted presently would be cleared by the enormity of the corrupt prosecution.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s a good point.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes IMO to your last point. But also I believe the enormity and complexity allows the masses to be fooled. If they can’t understand it, many will just shrug their shoulders while they tune into CNN.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Indeed. The bigger the lie …………
LikeLike
“Unless they are genuinely all paid political operatives of the UniParty, by the end of this month the sunlight will be so intense their worries about losing invites to the best cocktail parties will be overcome by the enormity of the truth.”
______________
Unless?
Doesn’t the entire propaganda media construct DEPEND on all of the upper echelon of the MSM (including most if not all nationally televised talking heads) being paid political operatives?
I sure hope I’m wrong and you’re right, Sundance!
LikeLike
“That’s their current energy expenditure; figuring out the exit strategy.”
Plan A: let’s blame it on that Trump Papado kid. Yeah, that will work.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I must admit, two years ago I did not have a clue about any of this business and then I found the tree house. It is still hard sometimes for me to comprehend the depth of corruption and the stench that comes from the swamp. Thank you Sundance and all you treepers out there for the education you have provided me with. I am fully on board the Trump Train and can hardly wait to see what happens next. God bless President Trump and CTH!
LikeLiked by 5 people
It’s positively Shakespearean – all of it.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I don’t even have one whole year under my belt here in the Tree House, and was totally apolitical until 2007. I’m just now beginning to comprehend — notice I didn’t say fully comprehend — what has been happening in this great nation while I was busy raising kids. There are no words to express my gratitude to Sundance and staff. A year ago, this post would have gone completely over my head, but Sundance’s clear, concise writing style has finally penetrated. Thank you!
LikeLike
The right people are starting to feel the pain.
Victorious warriors win first and then go to war, while defeated warriors go to war first and then seek to win. – Sun Tzu
The art of war teaches us to rely not on the likelihood of the enemy’s not coming, but on our own readiness to receive him; not on the chance of his not attacking, but rather on the fact that we have made our position unassailable. – Sun Tzu
The opportunity to secure ourselves against defeat lies in our own hands, but the opportunity of defeating the enemy is provided by the enemy himself. – Sun Tzu
The quality of decision is like the well-timed swoop of a falcon which enables it to strike and destroy its victim. – Sun Tzu
LikeLiked by 8 people
@7:27 of the video Sundance posted here:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/12/27/gregg-jarrett-interviews-representative-matt-gaetz-on-fbi-doj-corruption-mueller-probe-etc/
Rep. Gaetz calling for a SP: What this entire experience has proven is that transparency is the great antidote to the lies that have been told about the Clinton administration, about the Obama administration, and are now being told about the Trump administration.
My only complaint is he didn’t include both Bush administrations. Bring on the sunlight to all of it! Americans deserve to know exactly what happened to all of us.
LikeLiked by 6 people
The Bush family is politically dead, GHWB almost literaly. GWB is the GOP version of Jimmy Carter: a nice guy who becomes more of a buffoon as he gets older. Jeb! is a sad, scared, mincing loser. Remember, he once asked an audience of senior citizens to clap for him. The other Bush family members? Like the Kennedy family: entitled narcissists who will be stuck playing Monopoly in the their gated villas for the rest of their miserable lives. Good riddance.
LikeLike
“And lastly, the main source of my confidence that all of this will come out…. Everyone mentioned directly or by association is also reading this sentence.”
Best punchline ever. I love it!
LikeLiked by 9 people
Thank you Sundance and all the wonderful people who comment and inform me! I have been hanging out on the branches here for quite some time now. I wanted to comment so many times but never did. I have voted for a republican almost 98 percent of the time since I was able to vote! I never questioned who the GOP candidates REALLY were until President Trump! I followed blindly most of the time ( hence my name- Blind no longer) thinking that most of them were really patriotic individuals who loved our country! I can’t quite put my finger on the moment I realized I had been so blind to the corruption and deception by people I had voted for. When Donald John Trump descended down those escalators and made his opening pitch, I was hooked then and there! I hadn’t been this excited about a man running for office since the great Ronaldus Magnus! No one running in the GOP would ever have done what this great President has done! And no one would have had the will or the balls to expose the mind blowing level of corruption in our government. I thank you all for keeping me informed, positive and at times sane on this political roller coaster! Happy New Year and may all the dirty bastards trying to destroy this President go down in 2018!
MAGA
LikeLiked by 7 people
All under the color of law. I wonder if I can get Gowdy to send an autographed picture of Lady Justice.
LikeLiked by 1 person
SD, you certainly have a way with pics, graphics and words. Your last paragraph and Mickey have me cracking up.
God bless you and yours, and thank you for all you do.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The creation of a very simplified version of this monster scandal and crime spree should be created very soon as it’s extremely difficult to digest all this and not throw up your hands. I read everyday and have given up numerous times. A cheat sheet you can quote from with SD’s complete research as the backup with days dates times etc. That could help the less well read among us not get bogged down when the left fires off their planed prepared talking points. FOX anchors come to mind…… For instance…..hey so what… there was a little bias at the FBI…We all have bias no reason to condemn the FBI……..Time to be able to simply blurt it out and begin accusing …there is enough evidence now.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I also loved “Trey Gowdy (aka Rooster head)”. Every time husband sees his picture he asks, “What’s wrong with his head?” Now I can tell him. Thanks!
LikeLiked by 5 people
GOWDY WE SEE YOU!
Maybe we should let Gowdy know we see his Actions of not doing his sworn duty according to the Constitution. Maybe we should lead Gowdy and the press to our discussions here tonight.
LikeLike
“Mueller knows why his assembled team used deception to gain all of the Transition team emails; when he walks into the room of lawyers he knows they can’t talk about it, lawyers never do, but he knows. And they know he knows. It’s all corrupt. It’s all coming out. The entire cabal know there’s too much already known to be able to spin or hide it all.”
______________
Then it’s time for a scene very much like this one to take place in Mueller’s office:
LikeLiked by 3 people
I prefer the scene from Shawshank. Who will be the first to bite the bullet? I think Comey will.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If Muelley gave him transactional immunity, he can’t plead the 5th. Just ask him the right questions in public under oath.
LikeLike
I thought his immunity had been rescinded?
LikeLike
I truly hope this happens as outlinned! And, somehow we can all see! No matter how this turns out – well done Sundance!
LikeLike
The PDJT legal defense team has been signaling to Mueller.
They have been saying things like, “we think the investigation is going to be over soon,” and “we are sure that R Mueller will treat POTUS fairly.” They stated this even after the NYT G Papa “cover story”-quite publicly.
This is, I believe, an olive branch or even a threat, to Mueller that there is still time for him (Mueller) to exit unharmed.
However, if you, Mueller, do not go quietly, FU-then! Because, if you want to have this thing, well bring it on you MF’r.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeah, Joe. To paraphrase, “the gigs up, Mr. Mueller. What do you want to do now? Doesn’t matter to us, one way or the other.”
LikeLike
Joe S – I’ve been thinking the same way. When POTUS keeps saying that Mr. Mueller will be fair, that is a subtle affirmation that Mr. Mueller will be fair or he’ll be very very sorry.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“More importantly, as uncomfortable as admissions might be, they know it is real and they know what it means.
If we can put it together, so can they.
So too can Robert Mueller. He knows.”
_______________
If I was young enough, I’d been doing BACK FLIPS in celebration, lol!
It’s HAPPENING!
They can’t stop it.
It’s one thing for us all to talk about it in the comments section, but it sure is a beautiful thing to read about it ‘above the fold’ !!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
Excellent write up. Bravo! Off to jail someone goes!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank God for CTH! This is one of my two sources for the truth (Breitbart being the other). CTH has the unique ability to explain and present the facts (i.e. evidence) so that even an idiot like me can understand it. The nation has been kept in the dark for far too long (i.e. since Reagan) by the elite media and professional politicians. Thank God for President Trump! He’s the perfect maverick to drain the Swamp and return the nation to “we the People”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Swamp Wars begin. NYT v WAPO.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hope everyone in the Organizational chart for the coup against our President took the time to watch Clinton Cash on OANN tonight 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
If everyone knows the gig is up, then my isn’t anyone being perp walked already? I must say, everyday I just get angrier and angrier that there are two sets of laws in this country, one for them and one for us. Everyone one of these scumballs who is involved in this is either collecting a government pension (see Lois Lerner, James Comey) or are still collecting a 6 figure paycheck and taxpayer benefits, while having been moved to a vacation job (moved to HR? Peter Strokz, lIsa Page as examples).
My faith and confidence in our government (along with many, many others like me) erodes everyday, and that erosion is accelerating. Congress, the DOJ and ultimately POTUS himself will lose the goodwill they still have (other than POTUS, that’s very little to begin with) if some action to show that lawlessness is OVER isn’t taken much sooner than later. The lawlessness is so obvious and egregious, and known by all, that its simply an outrage that noone has been held even remotely accountable at this point.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If this whole juicy comeuppance depends on the Investigator General Horowitz getting the data out, shouldn’t we be worried for his safety? After all, the careers and personal freedom of many a Deep State denizen depends on stopping him.
LikeLike
I love my country. I hate what those arrogant, greedy, corrupt ba$tards have done.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Me too. But I think I despise the media in this country more. They, who tout the 1A, use it to protect what those arrogant, greedy, corrupt ba$tards have done.
LikeLike
As much as I don’t like Special Counsel investigations it does seem to be the only tool to investigate it seriously. And, it is a most serious corruption.
People have totally tuned out the political process (congressional hearings, etc) as well as politicians in general. They stopped listening to them and their political games years ago.
They do, however, take indictments, trials, and convictions seriously. They see it, they hear it, they know it….and that level of awareness is what ensures an investigation (with convictions and forced policy changes to ensure it never happens again) are carried out to completion.
LikeLike
Upon conviction they need to ride the lightning.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Y’all get Brownie Points in Heaven for the great work that you do for us in the Treehouse!
Thanks so much!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Historically we have heard that Americans are naive compared to Europeans in regards to political intrigue. Except perhaps Mr. Franklin of old. It appears Americans are becoming aware that a lot of intrigue has been going on here for years.
Americans were so honest, blunt, and open that the masters of intrigue suspected the US of intrigue but innocence won the day.
The best defense against the treacherous is treachery. Perhaps nationalist Americans are learning this lesson as traps have caught the leakers. Thanks for the lessons in intrigue.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“There’s a lot of people worried the sheer scale and totality of the FBI and DOJ corruption will be buried by the Swamp scum. I’m not one of them. As a ninja level cynic who has spent so much time investigating the deep weeds of DC corruption, this time I can see a difference.”
I hope you’re right sundance but I can’t say I share your optimism.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“He knows how, and he knows why.”
1. Petreasus will be vindicated.
[POTUS will reward his patience/loyalty.]
2. Gowdy = Cruz
Both opportunistic liars: Cruz back to Canada; Gowdy never a Southern Gentleman.
This is all so true!
Praise to the Holy Almighty!
And thank You, LORD, and sundance for leading we treepers in daily prayer. He is still sovereign.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks for the Mickey one finger salute, it could have saved me a time out or a good scolding… or worse!
😉
No quarter.
LikeLike