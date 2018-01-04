BREAKING: District Court Judge Rules Fusion-GPS Must Turn Over Bank Records…

U.S. District Judge Richard J Leon ruled today that Fusion-GPS must turn over their banking records as required under the existing congressional subpoena.
Fusion GPS had sought an injunction from the federal court blocking the U.S. House Intelligence Committee from forcing them to provide banking records related to their 2016 opposition research work on Russia related matters.
In a 26-page-ruling (full pdf below) Judge Leon rebuked each of the Fusion GPS reasons for the injunction and ruled the subpoena from the congressional committee was appropriate, proper and lawful.
This is critical and presents a joint approach toward the entire scheme. At the same time the Judicial Committees are focusing on the DOJ and FBI and how they used the FISA court, the House Intel Committee is focusing on the underlying documents, research and evidence behind the manipulated FISA warrant. Splendid.
Just realized that the Blizzard on the East Coast is going to make it mighty difficult for anyone who mighty be tempted to take a respite outside the US. Hahahahaha
I might die laughing if they catch their ass stranded at LaGuardia or something, lol
No……Let them board the plane and take off, let them breathe a sigh of relief then turn that bad boy around and send it back to the airport so they’ll know they are SOL………
Oh yeah!!!!!!!!!!!!
“No……Let them board the plane and take off, let them breathe a sigh of relief then turn that bad boy around and send it back to the airport so they’ll know they are SOL………”
________________
I think they have been doing exactly that. Not so the bad guys can breathe a sigh of relief, but in order to tack on a charge of fleeing arrest for all sorts of crimes.
I sorta think you may be right Scott……
also great weather for a REVEAL. Let Antifa protest tonight ….I double dog dare ya!
Law applied to facts is poison to the scheme team.
The judge’s decision is just so interesting! Great evening reading. Check this out:
“”The Committee also has intelligence suggesting that Fusion directed Steele to meet with at least five major media outlets to discuss his work on the Trump Dossier. It is thus reasonable for the Committee to pursue records containing Fusion’s transactions with various media companies and journalists to determine whether they, too, had involvement with the Trump Dossier or with Russian active measures directed at the 2016 Presidential election. And the same is true with respect to the Committee’s request for records of transactions related to certain businesses: the Committee possesses intelligence that links these businesses to Russia and Russian operatives, and thus the transactions between Fusion and these businesses could potentially enable the Committee to investigate the nature of these relationships.”
Holy Crap! The Judge went full MAGA!
ALWAYS go full MAGA. 🙂
so it was shopped around…what a despicable business politics is…so much for focuusing on serving the people…yeah, right.
Great excerpt!
THIS IS BRILLIANT!!! I can hear the toilets all across Washington DC flushing tonight!!
Payment for publication? This could get very messy.
Payment from the FBI ?
FBI pays Fusion. Fusion pays journalists. Therefore FBI pays journalists.
Once they have the first set of records, will that lead to full disclosure of Fusion’s bank records in a subsequent criminal referral? If so, Fusion might be like a neutron bomb going off.
Now I remember, it’s referring to the release of records in November! Summarized in this article. It’s shocking. I don’t recall being so shocked at the time but I’m shocked now.
http://dailycaller.com/2017/11/21/unsealed-fusion-gps-bank-records-show-russia-related-payments/
“Perkins Coie, the law firm that represented the Clinton campaign and DNC, paid Fusion a total of $1,024,408 between May 24, 2016 and Dec. 28, 2016, the records show.” […]
“The records show that Fusion was also paid $523,651 by the law firm BakerHostetler between March 7, 2016 and Oct. 31, 2016,” […] “BakerHostetler represented Prevezon Holdings and its owner, a Russian businessman named Denis Katsyv.” […]
“The document shows that the committee sought records related to “five Fusion payments to research and Russia expert [name redacted], and production of three additional payments.” The committee also seeks records “related to Fusion’s payments to journalists who have reported on Russia issues relevant to its investigation.” In a memo filed Tuesday, lawyers for the House panel said they are seeking transactions related to nine payments made to “three individual journalists…each of whom have reported on and/or been quoted in articles regarding topics related to the Committee’s investigation, some of which were published as recently as October 2017.” The names of the journalists are redacted in the filing.”
Oh, and the attorney of the Russian businessman is Natalia Veselnitskaya, the woman who met with Donald Trump Jr and others at Trump tower in June 2016. I remember Sundance reported on this.
Good summary here too with some extra details: http://www.independentsentinel.com/summary-of-the-fusion-gps-russia-scandal-jeff-sessions-doesnt-find-suspicious/ This is all super slimy!
The smear merchant and dirty dossier business appears to pay handsomely.
Congressman Nunes is going by rule #1: follow the money.
I’m waiting for something to top this.
This is magnificent…its like a huge turning point…so encouraging!
As GGranny used to say: Who’da thunk it?
Fake News indeed.
I am so on the Trump-can-see-around-corners Bandwagon!
They’re desperate to do anything to use Fake News Media to change the subject! Hold tight
Hopefully there’s a deposit from the Clinton foundation signed by the Beast herself. Then it’s on.
Demoncrats are desperate. They will use any number of gambits to prevent the release of the Fusion GPS Bank records. They could try using “Proprietary to the Demoncrat Party”.
Who else will show up on those banking records since we already know Hillary, her campaign people and the DNC were involved? Who else needs protecting?
These folk are so evil so dirty..so scummy…their info will have to be handled by these folk.
who ya gonna call ..Swamp Busters
Ok…I can see a video and a theme song here! We need a flag too!
HAZMAT needed, paging HAZMAT!
I am waiting for that moment when the unscrupulous hoard truly realizes that the jig is up. At that second watching them stampede to be first thru the “Let’s make a deal door” will be a sight to behold.
There’s going to be people trying to flee the country and suicides.
These people make Richard III and Frank Underwood look like choirboys.
Careful, Richard III was framed by his brother-in-law according to some accounts. (The winner writes history)
https://catholicismpure.wordpress.com/2013/02/08/was-king-richard-iii-innocent-of-his-nephews-murders/
Shakespeare’s Richard.
Hi Glenn! How’s that “transparency” thing working out for you?
Happy New Year, Glenn!! hahaha
This seems like a case for the Pink Panther…
The diamond….didn’t Peter Sellers’ wife buy the diamond, “….out of the household money…” Peter Sellers….now there was a genius actor.
Sure makes the Clinton house fire suspicious doesn’t it? There is simply no way it is a coincidence!
I don’t think this has anything to do with that, unless they were storing documents in the ceiling of the 2nd floor of the house where the SS live. Per TMZ updates, SS put out the fire with fire extinguishers.
Ha! Watching Wayne Allyn Root talk about PDJT’s bumping the voter fraud commission over to DHS. He said PDJT is a NY street fighter and he NEVER gives up! “He hits them in the teeth and, if the teeth don’t break, he hits them in the stomach; if they don’t throw up, he kicks them in the balls.” Placing this under DHS authority will FORCE all of the Secs of State to cooperate since it is now a “national security” issue = kicking them in the balls!!!! ROFL
Mr. Root does have a way with words….
Loving every minute of it NF…….
I mean… nobody thought President Trump was going to GIVE UP… on ANY OF THIS, did they?
He’s going to accomplish everything he said he would, and if any of it slips through the cracks… ANY OF IT… he’ll be trying to accomplish it 10 years after he retires as President. He’ll never give up on anything. He’s never given up on anything.
Hell he’s still attacking the NFL, more than 30 years after they screwed over the USFL.
He won’t even stop. Even when he dies he’ll probably have the world’s craziest will that insures all of his battles and feuds continue for another 100 years!
NebraskaFilly…I was pondering this earlier, and asked a few Qs ab this move of the investigation over to DHS.
Thanks for your comment, it does seem as if this move categorizes the issue as National Security.
Trump uses this moniker carefully, and it seems to indicate the seriousness of an issue.
I was so pleased when he spoke of Energy Independence as a National Security issue…
National Security has been pretty much ignored under the communists.
So glad to have it once again in the spotlight.
I’m thinking that if and when evidence is released that may make it’s way to the public in a form that they might understand, Mccain will drop, putting the MSM in “state funeral for hallowed icon” mode. If the evidence is really incriminating, it may even involve Bildo tripping over a carelessly discarded dress and hitting his head on the chicken coop floor for another state funeral. If timed correctly, that could go on for weeks. And what kind of heatless bastard could speak badly of an elderly, grieving widow after that?
Call me heartless then – sticks and stones and all that jazz!
I have always thought if things get too close to her Hillary will Arkincide Bill. Like you said, who would go after a grieving widow?
heartless
A detail that is super important in this story but hasn’t gotten the attention it deserves from other sources: this question of what journalists or news outlets were receiving bribes to serve as mouthpieces for various fake news stories or propoganda.. These people must be outed and their careers terminated!
LikeLiked by 5 people
On the eleventh day of Christmas
My true love gave to me
Eleven criers crying…
I wonder if even some judges are getting teed off with the shenanigans. Even if they may be Dim appointees, perhaps they are seeing the piles of piles of garbage and they are starting to say they don’t want any part of it.
Well… what it ultimately comes down to is, right is right and wrong is wrong.
All this Judge ultimately did, was WHATS RIGHT. So if the Judges just start acting accordingly and following the law, everything will work out how it should.
So they’re losing these decisions not just because the judges are getting tired of it or because they’re trying to protect their own butts, but just because the Judges are just following the law.
The rules of procedure were not spirit cooked up social justice schemes. They have been 200 years in making. They work. In the end.
The fatal flaw in the scheme. It got in to the courts and the rules.
Pretty much a slam dunk.
This is good news.
