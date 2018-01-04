BREAKING: District Court Judge Rules Fusion-GPS Must Turn Over Bank Records…

U.S. District Judge Richard J Leon ruled today that Fusion-GPS must turn over their banking records as required under the existing congressional subpoena.

Fusion GPS had sought an injunction from the federal court blocking the U.S. House Intelligence Committee from forcing them to provide banking records related to their 2016 opposition research work on Russia related matters.

In a 26-page-ruling (full pdf below) Judge Leon rebuked each of the Fusion GPS reasons for the injunction and ruled the subpoena from the congressional committee was appropriate, proper and lawful.

This is critical and presents a joint approach toward the entire scheme.  At the same time the Judicial Committees are focusing on the DOJ and FBI and how they used the FISA court, the House Intel Committee is focusing on the underlying documents, research and evidence behind the manipulated FISA warrant.  Splendid.

 

 

275 Responses to BREAKING: District Court Judge Rules Fusion-GPS Must Turn Over Bank Records…

  1. Matt Hay says:
    January 4, 2018 at 7:52 pm

    Just realized that the Blizzard on the East Coast is going to make it mighty difficult for anyone who mighty be tempted to take a respite outside the US. Hahahahaha

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  2. covfefe999 says:
    January 4, 2018 at 7:55 pm

    The judge’s decision is just so interesting! Great evening reading. Check this out:

    “”The Committee also has intelligence suggesting that Fusion directed Steele to meet with at least five major media outlets to discuss his work on the Trump Dossier. It is thus reasonable for the Committee to pursue records containing Fusion’s transactions with various media companies and journalists to determine whether they, too, had involvement with the Trump Dossier or with Russian active measures directed at the 2016 Presidential election. And the same is true with respect to the Committee’s request for records of transactions related to certain businesses: the Committee possesses intelligence that links these businesses to Russia and Russian operatives, and thus the transactions between Fusion and these businesses could potentially enable the Committee to investigate the nature of these relationships.”

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  3. Publius2016 says:
    January 4, 2018 at 7:57 pm

    They’re desperate to do anything to use Fake News Media to change the subject! Hold tight

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. Sporty says:
    January 4, 2018 at 8:00 pm

    Hopefully there’s a deposit from the Clinton foundation signed by the Beast herself. Then it’s on.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. Demoncrats says:
    January 4, 2018 at 8:00 pm

    Demoncrats are desperate. They will use any number of gambits to prevent the release of the Fusion GPS Bank records. They could try using “Proprietary to the Demoncrat Party”.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. burnett044 says:
    January 4, 2018 at 8:04 pm

    These folk are so evil so dirty..so scummy…their info will have to be handled by these folk.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. Margaret Berger says:
    January 4, 2018 at 8:08 pm

    I am waiting for that moment when the unscrupulous hoard truly realizes that the jig is up. At that second watching them stampede to be first thru the “Let’s make a deal door” will be a sight to behold.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. Curry Worsham says:
    January 4, 2018 at 8:09 pm

    These people make Richard III and Frank Underwood look like choirboys.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. konradwp1 says:
    January 4, 2018 at 8:14 pm

    Hi Glenn! How’s that “transparency” thing working out for you?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. scott467 says:
    January 4, 2018 at 8:22 pm

    This seems like a case for the Pink Panther…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Brant says:
      January 4, 2018 at 9:32 pm

      The diamond….didn’t Peter Sellers’ wife buy the diamond, “….out of the household money…” Peter Sellers….now there was a genius actor.

      Like

      Reply
  11. 405bench says:
    January 4, 2018 at 8:40 pm

    Sure makes the Clinton house fire suspicious doesn’t it? There is simply no way it is a coincidence!

    Like

    Reply
    • NebraskaFilly says:
      January 4, 2018 at 8:42 pm

      I don’t think this has anything to do with that, unless they were storing documents in the ceiling of the 2nd floor of the house where the SS live. Per TMZ updates, SS put out the fire with fire extinguishers.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  12. NebraskaFilly says:
    January 4, 2018 at 8:41 pm

    Ha! Watching Wayne Allyn Root talk about PDJT’s bumping the voter fraud commission over to DHS. He said PDJT is a NY street fighter and he NEVER gives up! “He hits them in the teeth and, if the teeth don’t break, he hits them in the stomach; if they don’t throw up, he kicks them in the balls.” Placing this under DHS authority will FORCE all of the Secs of State to cooperate since it is now a “national security” issue = kicking them in the balls!!!! ROFL

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • MM says:
      January 4, 2018 at 9:08 pm

      Mr. Root does have a way with words….
      Loving every minute of it NF…….

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • treehouseron says:
      January 4, 2018 at 10:00 pm

      I mean… nobody thought President Trump was going to GIVE UP… on ANY OF THIS, did they?

      He’s going to accomplish everything he said he would, and if any of it slips through the cracks… ANY OF IT… he’ll be trying to accomplish it 10 years after he retires as President. He’ll never give up on anything. He’s never given up on anything.

      Hell he’s still attacking the NFL, more than 30 years after they screwed over the USFL.

      He won’t even stop. Even when he dies he’ll probably have the world’s craziest will that insures all of his battles and feuds continue for another 100 years!

      Like

      Reply
    • piper567 says:
      January 4, 2018 at 10:03 pm

      NebraskaFilly…I was pondering this earlier, and asked a few Qs ab this move of the investigation over to DHS.
      Thanks for your comment, it does seem as if this move categorizes the issue as National Security.
      Trump uses this moniker carefully, and it seems to indicate the seriousness of an issue.
      I was so pleased when he spoke of Energy Independence as a National Security issue…
      National Security has been pretty much ignored under the communists.
      So glad to have it once again in the spotlight.

      Like

      Reply
  13. PaulM says:
    January 4, 2018 at 8:42 pm

    I’m thinking that if and when evidence is released that may make it’s way to the public in a form that they might understand, Mccain will drop, putting the MSM in “state funeral for hallowed icon” mode. If the evidence is really incriminating, it may even involve Bildo tripping over a carelessly discarded dress and hitting his head on the chicken coop floor for another state funeral. If timed correctly, that could go on for weeks. And what kind of heatless bastard could speak badly of an elderly, grieving widow after that?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. PaulM says:
    January 4, 2018 at 8:43 pm

    heartless

    Like

    Reply
  15. convert says:
    January 4, 2018 at 8:48 pm

    A detail that is super important in this story but hasn’t gotten the attention it deserves from other sources: this question of what journalists or news outlets were receiving bribes to serve as mouthpieces for various fake news stories or propoganda.. These people must be outed and their careers terminated!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  16. Curry Worsham says:
    January 4, 2018 at 9:00 pm

    On the eleventh day of Christmas
    My true love gave to me
    Eleven criers crying…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. Brant says:
    January 4, 2018 at 9:34 pm

    I wonder if even some judges are getting teed off with the shenanigans. Even if they may be Dim appointees, perhaps they are seeing the piles of piles of garbage and they are starting to say they don’t want any part of it.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • treehouseron says:
      January 4, 2018 at 9:55 pm

      Well… what it ultimately comes down to is, right is right and wrong is wrong.

      All this Judge ultimately did, was WHATS RIGHT. So if the Judges just start acting accordingly and following the law, everything will work out how it should.

      So they’re losing these decisions not just because the judges are getting tired of it or because they’re trying to protect their own butts, but just because the Judges are just following the law.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Howie says:
        January 4, 2018 at 10:08 pm

        The rules of procedure were not spirit cooked up social justice schemes. They have been 200 years in making. They work. In the end.

        Like

        Reply
  18. Howie says:
    January 4, 2018 at 10:05 pm

    The fatal flaw in the scheme. It got in to the courts and the rules.

    Like

    Reply
  19. Howie says:
    January 4, 2018 at 10:11 pm

    Pretty much a slam dunk.

    Like

    Reply
  20. ray76 says:
    January 4, 2018 at 10:13 pm

    This is good news.

    Like

    Reply
