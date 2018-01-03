Chairman Nunes Confirms Agreement – DOJ Will Provide “All Requested Information”…

Posted on January 3, 2018 by

Devin Nunes just released a statement following a discussion with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.  According to the statement, Nunes will get all the requested documents and be given a schedule for the interviews with FBI Agent Peter Strzok, FBI Attorney Lisa Page and DOJ Deputy Attorney Bruce Ohr.  Whoot. Giddy up.

It appears the meeting earlier today between FBI Director Chris Wray and DOJ Asst. AG Rosenstein with House Speaker Paul Ryan was, as we suspected, a matter of briefing Ryan on production content and following the political protocols in advance of formal release.

181 Responses to Chairman Nunes Confirms Agreement – DOJ Will Provide “All Requested Information”…

  1. Mad Voter in MN CD 2 (@MadVoterInMN) says:
    January 3, 2018 at 11:21 pm

    Git’R Dun! What will Comey tweet now?

  2. Lis says:
    January 3, 2018 at 11:21 pm

    I am SO glad I called in a “snow day” tomorrow.

  3. treehouseron says:
    January 3, 2018 at 11:22 pm

    They’re all getting their exit plans ready. No way they can hide all the juicy stuff, and Nunes has the full support of the President…. It’s goin’ down, people, question is, who’s going down with it?

  4. fleporeblog says:
    January 3, 2018 at 11:22 pm

    Oh baby! Things are going to start to rock n roll! Evidently going to visit Ryan was a precursor to this wonderful news this evening! There are many POS that will no longer be able to sleep or eat wondering what is going to happen to them in the very near future. I would not be shocked if one or two decides to take their own life so that they can escape the Executioner!

  5. PreppiePlease says:
    January 3, 2018 at 11:27 pm

    I intend to savor every delicious moment of this.

  6. CleanhouseinDC says:
    January 3, 2018 at 11:28 pm

    Here is hoping!

  9. Alison says:
    January 3, 2018 at 11:31 pm

    Where’s the zippo? Cook that goose!

    #WhatHappened? Burning down the house.

    Don’t mind me. I’d turn a cartwheel but I’d hurt myself BIGLY.

  10. LafnH2O says:
    January 3, 2018 at 11:32 pm

    FBI Agent Peter Strzok, FBI Attorney Lisa Page and DOJ Deputy Attorney Bruce Ohr.

    Lions and Tigers and Bears.
    Oh, MY!!!

    • 1hear2learn says:
      January 3, 2018 at 11:46 pm

      And don’t forget Wolverines!

    • anotherworriedmom says:
      January 4, 2018 at 12:26 am

      Question. Are they allowed to plead the fifth or are they required to answer questions.

    • Jedi9 says:
      January 4, 2018 at 1:46 am

      What about the others?

      HRC, Mills. Comey, Obama, Rice, Powers, Lerner, Jarrett, Holder, Brennan, Clapper, McCabe, McCauliff, Yates, and perhaps more?

      Insert guilty congressmen or woman here______________
      Insert guilty Senate members here________________

      • Jedi9 says:
        January 4, 2018 at 1:46 am

        Oopps! Forgot Huma!

        • 🍺Gunny says:
          January 4, 2018 at 2:24 am

          She is the one to put under the “hot light”

          Like

        • David A says:
          January 4, 2018 at 2:29 am

          Jedi, just possibly this is all headed, not to a grand jury, but a military tribunal based or terrorism charges and more.

          I base this on a current “American Thinker article…

          “Admiral James Lyons has very high credibility and national security credentials, and the admiral has alleged that the U.S. government has been infiltrated and suborned by hostile enemies, notably jihad regimes and organizations, which constantly proclaim their aim to destroy this country. This is serious business.

          Robert Mueller himself ordered the FBI to allow the Nazi-era Muslim Brotherhood to indoctrinate FBI agents, and the M.B. is an old radical jihad organization that assassinated Egyptian president Anwar Sadat for negotiating peace with Israel. The Obama administration directly aided and abetted the M.B. to overthrow President Mubarak of Egypt, helped by local agitation by Code Pink and Bill Ayers, Obama’s close personal friends and radical allies. Today, the M.B. continues to wage war against the Egyptian government.

          The Obama administration is now known to have aided and abetted at least three terrorist organizations that routinely commit crimes against humanity of the worst kind – namely, Hezb’allah, Hamas, and the Muslim Brotherhood. In addition, there are reports that al-Qaeda branches in Syria and Libya were directly aided by the United States under Obama and Hillary.

          The Clinton Foundation received many millions of dollars from the M.B. Hillary’s longtime personal aide, Huma Abedin, is paid a salary by a Muslim Brotherhood “charity” located in Britain, founded by her father and run by her mother. On top of everything, the Awan family was hired by the DNC under Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Hillary’s ally at the DNC, to have complete access to the House Intelligence Committee computer network during the Obama years, apparently without knowledge of the FBI, CIA, and D.I. The Awan family has now fled to Pakistan, and there may be legal proceedings against Imran Awan.

          The appearance of massive corruption and deep penetration of the U.S. intelligence and counter-intelligence…

          Read more: http://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2018/01/the_neverending_mueller_witch_hunt_an_affront_to_the_constitution.html#ixzz53CMF4ZTy
          Follow us: @AmericanThinker on Twitter | AmericanThinker on Facebook

  11. Sentient says:
    January 3, 2018 at 11:32 pm

    I’m still full from the last crow. I’ll gladly eat more, though.

  13. TheLastDemocrat says:
    January 3, 2018 at 11:33 pm

    I am sure marching orders have already been sent by ham radio to the MSM – tomorrow, we will see how they have been instructed to spin this.

  14. Sayit2016 says:
    January 3, 2018 at 11:34 pm

    This is what it looks like when someone means business. You make your demand, if ignored, you go back and drag them or it in on your deadline.

    I guess they did not get the memo: NEW SHERIFF IN TOWN.

    I think for far too long the agencies have ignored what they did not “feel” like providing, hoping it would be forgotten or the person asking would just get tired of asking. That is not happening here. These are determined men, that will get to the truth.

    • treehouseron says:
      January 3, 2018 at 11:38 pm

      I would assume, behind the scenes, these doj guys always have the support of the President… so for instance, Obama’s guys could do whatever they want, knowing the President had their back.

      THESE GUYS, though, know that their ass is on the line if they don’t cooperate. President Trump will fire them so quick and then play games with their pension and everything else. They know it.

      President Trump supports Nunes and Grassley more than he supports Rosenstein and Wray.

      All they have to do is all cooperate and nobody will get hurt, he’s not trying to put Rosey or Wray in trouble, he’s just using them to get the truth out. They all know it, most of them are smarter than we are so if we can see it you know Wray and Rosey see it.

      • Sayit2016 says:
        January 3, 2018 at 11:45 pm

        What I am starting to find rather humorous, is that for a while people have been screeching… “Why is President Trump not demanding they produce the records” “Why is Session not doing anything but playing hopscotch” ??? Why is NOTHING being done?? and then news like this comes out like clockwork.

        It just makes me smile. A lot…

  15. jase says:
    January 3, 2018 at 11:36 pm

    G’day everybody. Belated happy new year to one and all.

    Something I have often wondered about the US system: if congressional committees have oversight and have the power to compel witnesses to testify before them, why all of the tedious rigmarole of going through ‘negotiations’ to allow the alleged perps to strike a deal about when they testify, what they testify about, whether it be public or confidential etc etc?
    Is there anything preventing the appropriate committee saying: ‘you will appear at this time, on this day and if you don’t you can have 30 days in the coller to consider an attitude readjustment’?

    • treehouseron says:
      January 3, 2018 at 11:40 pm

      It’s because they have the 5th amendment protections. They can be compelled to appear, but they can’t be compelled to talk. So they negotiate saying ‘o.k., I’ll tell you what you want to know, if we do it behind doors” or whatever.

      if you just forced them to appear, they’d just say “I plead the 5th Amendment” and wouldn’t have to say anything that may incriminate them.

      Whole thing is super complicated….

      • Howie says:
        January 4, 2018 at 12:04 am

        The tell, the lefties are desperate and pathetically trying to switch to the 25th amendment scheme. The herd is nervous tonight.

        • treehouseron says:
          January 4, 2018 at 12:09 am

          I think about 90% of the lefties just don’t know anything and just are sheep like you said, there’s only about 10% who are even smart enough to realize they’re screwed.

        • Sylvia Avery says:
          January 4, 2018 at 2:23 am

          He eats cheeseburgers in bed at 6:30 pm while watching 3 TVs and screaming at the media! That’s some serious 25th Amendment stuff right there!

          Except, I chow down on a cheeseburger at 6:30 pm and you oughta hear me scream at the media. Glad I don’t have someone just waiting to 25th Amendment me….

          But they have to try, I guess.

  16. jase says:
    January 3, 2018 at 11:37 pm

    oops. that’ll be 30 days in the ‘cooler’. Sorry.

    Liked by 2 people

  17. JimmBobbCooter says:
    January 3, 2018 at 11:37 pm

    Keep the hammer down. Don’t let off the gas pedal on this one. The tweets from Comey, Holder, Brennan and others reek of impending desperation. It would be nice to see some of the truth from these documents and testimony get leaked ala Comey in a good dose of turnabout.

    Show, No. Mercy.

  18. CJ Orach - peopleneedpower says:
    January 3, 2018 at 11:38 pm

    Just hope documents provided by the Justice Department have not been altered

    Liked by 2 people

  19. MAGADJT says:
    January 3, 2018 at 11:39 pm

    Devil’s Advocate: There has been a commonly cited theory that the reason the requested information wasn’t being produced by the DOJ, was because they were using it as evidence in ongoing investigations, and didn’t want to disclose it to some of the dems on the G8 committee. Does this mean that there are no secret investigations going on into these issues?

    • treehouseron says:
      January 3, 2018 at 11:42 pm

      We just don’t know unfortunately.

      I think ultimately, though, what so many of us are so excited about is that they’re doing SOMETHING.

      At least it’s moving forward….

    • distracted2 says:
      January 3, 2018 at 11:51 pm

      They tried using that excuse at least once already, claiming that it would interfere with the Inspector General’s investigation.

      That said, I don’t think it means anything, one way or the other, except that the committee has lost its patience. Are they releasing them because they are backed up to a wall? Maybe. aOr, more likely, with the Inspector’s investigation winding down, they are complying – not that they had any choice in the matter.

      If there are ongoing investigations, it’s entirely possible they have agreed to comply only if the documents and witnesses are accessed behind closed doors. I truly hope that is not the case.

      • treehouseron says:
        January 3, 2018 at 11:59 pm

        I know not everybody agrees, but I either haven’t been paying enough attention to see it… or I wasn’t convinced by his testimony… .but when Rosey testified he made it very clear that the IG report would be released, soon. (Isn’t it like the 15th?).

        So I haven’t thrown Rosey under the bus yet. If A. the IG is going to burn everybody alive, and B. Rosey is in on it and supports Trump… then Rosey’s behaviour so far is all still understandable.

        So I’m still holding out hope Rosey is doing the right thing.

        • distracted2 says:
          January 4, 2018 at 12:26 am

          I believe that’s the date 1.2 million documents, or thereabouts, are supposed to be released, with the report being released not long after.

          I don’t disagree with you about holding out hope that Rosenstein is doing the right thing. I’ve tried very hard to take a wait and see approach, as only so much of an ongoing investigation is legally allowed to be disseminated. But it is hard to wait, no doubt.

        • mimbler says:
          January 4, 2018 at 12:58 am

          People have varying opinions on Rosey ,but he can’t be in on it with the IG, because the DOJ IG is totally independent, and only reports results to the AG/dep AG, He can’t and doesn’t coordinate with DOJ management in that manner.

          • Howie says:
            January 4, 2018 at 1:10 am

            The revealing complaint today by Manaforts lawyers paints Rosey as a Black Hatted weasel. RYNO is also a weasel. I am not buying it yet. When the goods are actually turned over I will buy it. Ultra Vires…..Plus Ultra.
            https://assets.documentcloud.org/documents/4343227/1-3-18-Manafort-v-DOJ-Complaint.pdf

          • Thecleaner says:
            January 4, 2018 at 2:11 am

            When I heard that Rosey and Wray went to visit Nunes and Ryan I figured they were going to be asking for more time or giving some other excuse why they wont produce the documents.
            Then I hear that they were gonna produce them by midnight, so I figured Nunes told them no, we want them now.
            Now I read Nunes statement that states they look forward to “getting access” to the documents in the coming days. What the hell does that mean?
            Sounds to me like the documents wont actually be turned over, but the committee can view them in a scif or something along those lines.
            Any thoughts on the language used in that statement?

      • Carrie2 says:
        January 4, 2018 at 12:01 am

        distracdted2, I am tired of a Congress we elected/hired to represent us and report to us so I don’t want more behind closed doors but wide open interrogations and any answers hidden by 5th Amendment means send them to prison for obfuscating to rethink that decision. A few days in a prison whether for males or females will find them wanting OUT of prison and not the toys of the inmates who are not noted for being nice.

        • distracted2 says:
          January 4, 2018 at 12:04 am

          I agree about the closed-door sessions. These people tried to destroy this country – and very nearly succeeded – and the only way to heal is for the whole truth to come out in the light of day. Sunlight is what is needed. Bright, hot sunlight.

        • LafnH2O says:
          January 4, 2018 at 12:18 am

          Make it a week.
          Oops… short delay. Rory

          Oops… Spring Break. Rory

          Oops… Typo. Rory bout that.

          Their celly will just Luv the Company….
          I’m sure

  20. Everydayjoe says:
    January 3, 2018 at 11:39 pm

    Maybe this is why there was a fire in the Clinton bedroom. I’m quite sure the fire wasn’t the result of spontaneous combustion from Bill & Hill having the hot’s in the bedroom.

  21. distracted2 says:
    January 3, 2018 at 11:40 pm

    This day is ending a heck of a lot better than it began! Woohoo!

  22. JimmBobbCooter says:
    January 3, 2018 at 11:41 pm

    She probably caught him playing “between the sheets” with a floozie and torched the sheets in frustration.

  23. JimmBobbCooter says:
    January 3, 2018 at 11:42 pm

    Yes, it looks like the FBI and DoJ blinked first.

  24. treehouseron says:
    January 3, 2018 at 11:45 pm

    Does anybody think there’s any possibility that Rosey and Wray just revealed the sting to Ryan?

    I mean there’s some thought out there that Rosey and Wray are white hats and working to sting the democrats involved with the wiretapping, etc…. and perhaps they met Ryan today to tell him to get Nunes to understand the game is afoot…..

    That would put Ryan in a weird position though since he’s so damn swampy…..

    • Truenative says:
      January 3, 2018 at 11:54 pm

      I would think Ryan would have already known, or at least had some idea… I think Rosey and Wray are taking the (official) route by giving the info to the speaker. And maybe saying “here is the can of worms Nunes requested”. Game on!

    • Carrie2 says:
      January 4, 2018 at 12:03 am

      Treehouseron, so let Ryan cringe and tremble as to how it may affect him and he has no control. Love to see this in my mind.

  25. NJF says:
    January 3, 2018 at 11:51 pm

    Wew. What a day! Now here’s an instance where I wouldn’t mind leaks!

  26. NJF says:
    January 3, 2018 at 11:51 pm

    Wew. What a day! Now here’s an instance where I wouldn’t mind leaks!

  27. no-nonsense-nancy says:
    January 3, 2018 at 11:52 pm

    I just hope the docs don’t get leaked after the committee gets them.

  28. A2 says:
    January 3, 2018 at 11:54 pm

    Dai Sensei (大先生) Trump, Grand Master of Go (囲碁), has them encircled. He has captured all the stones.

    Nunes, Grassley, Wray, Jordan, and all the the ‘white stones’ well done.

  29. scott467 says:
    January 3, 2018 at 11:55 pm

    “The committee looks forward o receiving access to the documents over the coming days.”

    _____________

    What does that mean?

    LOL!

    Nunes gives them a deadline of January 3rd (of which there are about 5 minutes remaining), and instead of getting those documents as lawfully demanded, he will get them “over the coming days”?

  30. TrueNorthSeeker says:
    January 3, 2018 at 11:58 pm

    What I heard reported is that Nunes et al would get the requested documents “in the coming days”. With IG report due out approximately on Jan 15th, perhaps the docs will be released in conjunction with IG report being made public. That way the scondrels won’t get advance notice on the evidence against them.

  31. lfhbrave says:
    January 4, 2018 at 12:02 am

    I guess the witnesses better get started learning how to play the 5th Constitution “Symphony”.

  32. Lis says:
    January 4, 2018 at 12:03 am

    You know, my brain just keeps circling around this thing I read from the “Shattered” book reviews. I google this phrase, “shattered election night russia” because that phrase seems to fit everything that happened ever since. That phrase where the authors state that, on election night, the Clinton camp started bouncing around ideas on how to frame the loss.

    Now, if you google the phrase, you get a whole bunch of google responses ranging in dates from April to November. It sort of makes the frame around all the news that Sundance (and we) have gleaned since 2015.

    Of course, Sundance already knew this….but, I didn’t.

  33. daughnworks247 says:
    January 4, 2018 at 12:05 am

    Okay Treepers, did you EVER believe a Trump Presidency would be THIS glorious?

  34. Deborah @UnTamedInSD says:
    January 4, 2018 at 12:06 am

    it seems all were waiting for the PDJT code word for let her rip ….”Deep State DOJ”
    Buckle Up it’s gonna get “Stormy”

  35. Sentient says:
    January 4, 2018 at 12:09 am

    Hopefully Brennan gets rolled up with the rest of them.

  36. Joel (@CommodoreBTC) says:
    January 4, 2018 at 12:09 am

    will Schiff get access to the information or will he be kept out of the loop?

  37. SR says:
    January 4, 2018 at 12:11 am

    There is no coincidence in politics. FBI and DOJ are giving all the info to Nune; fire at Hillary home; fight between PTRUMP and Bannon; Manaford is suing Mueller and DOJ; Huma A seems in trouble with email password issues.
    All in just 3 days of 2018. Someone needs to connect the dots.

  38. ALEX says:
    January 4, 2018 at 12:14 am

    Gowdy must be slicking his hair back to go on the shows and caution the public and “as a former prosecutor” we must defend the integrity of Justice Department and blah blah blah…Great job Rep. Nunes. A true fighter

    • Angel Martin says:
      January 4, 2018 at 1:16 am

      Way too many people got taken in by this botoxed fake !

      The DC Progressive Globalist Swamp is about to have a major defeat.

      Why is the botoxed rooster suddenly running to every media camera citing the need for “conciliation and unity” ?

  39. Conundrum says:
    January 4, 2018 at 12:15 am

    New piece on the chess board. Geoffrey Berman, a partner of Guliani, named US Attorney for southern district on New York.

    Thank you Jeff Sessions. The noose tightens.

    Suppose Hillary was so upset she caused spontaneous combustion at the Clinton estate

  40. Curry Worsham says:
    January 4, 2018 at 12:19 am

    All along the watchtower
    Princes kept the view
    While all the women came and went
    Barefoot servants, too
    Outside in the cold distance
    A wildcat did growl
    Two riders were approaching
    And the wind began to howl

  41. Howie says:
    January 4, 2018 at 12:28 am

    Perhaps, is as far as I am willing to go til’ I see the evidence actually allowed to come in.

  42. Alison says:
    January 4, 2018 at 12:31 am

    And – as Sundance often reminds us – nary a word/leak/tweet about Bill Priestap !

    Where’s the Suspicious Cat?

  43. BlackKnightRides says:
    January 4, 2018 at 12:34 am

    Best outcome: Future requests should all be “subpoenas” using drop-deadlines with automatic contempt citations.

    • Howie says:
      January 4, 2018 at 12:45 am

      The docs are no doubt by electronic filing I think. Maybe they emailed them by midnight along with a schedule for the crook witnesses in ‘the coming days’? I hope.

  44. dogsmaw says:
    January 4, 2018 at 1:39 am

    Sigh I guess they need to spoon feed the info…
    Its been turned over to social media???

    THE SLATEST

    Firm Behind Russia Dossier Calls for Its Testimony to Be Released in Full
    By Molly Olmstead
    JAN 03, 2018, 11:09 AM
    Molly Olmstead@MollyOlmstead
    Assistant social media editor @Slate. Write for @slatest. @Mizzou, @UofAlabama alum.

