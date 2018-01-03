Chairman Nunes Confirms Agreement – DOJ Will Provide “All Requested Information”…

Devin Nunes just released a statement following a discussion with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. According to the statement, Nunes will get all the requested documents and be given a schedule for the interviews with FBI Agent Peter Strzok, FBI Attorney Lisa Page and DOJ Deputy Attorney Bruce Ohr. Whoot. Giddy up.

It appears the meeting earlier today between FBI Director Chris Wray and DOJ Asst. AG Rosenstein with House Speaker Paul Ryan was, as we suspected, a matter of briefing Ryan on production content and following the political protocols in advance of formal release.

