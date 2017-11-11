The *ACTUAL* 2016 FBI Report on “Russian Hacking” Does Not Show What Media Claim It Does…

Last year against the backdrop of President Obama’s sanctions announcement against Russia, we closely reviewed the “Russian Malicious Cyber Activity – Joint Analysis Report”. This December 2016 intelligence report (actual document below) is the report where the media talking points “17 intelligence agencies agreed” and the Russian “hacking of the election” began.
The report was released to coincide with President Obama kicking out Russian diplomats as punishment for the content therein. Everyone talks about this report, yet almost no-one talking about it has actually read it. WE HAVE.
President Obama’s administration released the ‘Joint Analysis Report’ which various politicians and media claimed to outline details of Russia’s involvement hacking into targeted data, computer systems, and political networks during the election.
Except it doesn’t.
Not even a little.
The “Russian Malicious Cyber Activity – Joint Analysis Report” (full pdf below) is pure nonsense. It outlines nothing more than vague and disingenuous typical hacking activity that is no more substantive than any other hacking report on any other foreign actor.
This report might as well be blaming Nigerian fraud phone solicitors for targeting U.S. phone numbers. Just because your grandma didn’t actually win that Nigerian national lottery doesn’t mean the Nigerian government, or representative of the Nigerian government were targeting grandma.
This FBI report is, well, quite simply, pure nonsense, that’s why NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers refused to endorse it.
[…] “And then you hear it’s 17 agencies. Well, it’s three. And one is Brennan and one is whatever. I mean, give me a break. They’re political hacks.”
“So you look at it — I mean, you have Brennan, you have Clapper, and you have Comey. Comey is proven now to be a liar and he’s proven to be a leaker.”
“So you look at that, and you have President Putin very strongly, vehemently says he had nothing to do with that. Now, you’re not going to get into an argument. You’re going to start talking about Syria and the Ukraine.”
But don’t take my word for it, read it yourself.
Here’s the “report“:
.
What the report does well is using technical terminology to describe common cyber activity. Example: “ATPT29” sounds looming, but really is Olaf, the imaginary round faced chubby guy probably working from his kitchen table; and “ATPT28” is his unemployed socially isolated buddy living in Mom’s basement down the street. But when put into technical terms they sound more alarming…. more colluding or something.
This paragraph is priceless in it’s humorous and disingenuous gobble-speak:
Both groups have historically targeted government organizations, think tanks, universities, and corporations around the world. APT29 has been observed crafting targeted spearphishing campaigns leveraging web links to a malicious dropper; once executed, the code delivers Remote Access Tools (RATs) and evades detection using a range of techniques.
APT28 is known for leveraging domains that closely mimic those of targeted organizations and tricking potential victims into entering legitimate credentials. APT28 actors relied heavily on shortened URLs in their spearphishing email campaigns. Once APT28 and APT29 have access to victims, both groups exfiltrate and analyze information to gain intelligence value.
These groups use this information to craft highly targeted spearphishing campaigns. These actors set up operational infrastructure to obfuscate their source infrastructure, host domains and malware for targeting organizations, establish command and control nodes, and harvest credentials and other valuable information from their targets.
(*note the emphasis I placed in the quote)
All that nonsense is saying is a general explanation for how hacking, any hacking, is generally carried out. This entire FBI report is nothing more than a generalized, albeit techno-worded, explanation for how Nigerians, Indians, or in this case Russians, attempt to gain your email passwords etc., nothing more.
However, what was alarming to consider was how far the various radical political ideologues, and the media, were willing to go to create a straw-man crisis for political benefit. Secondly how terribly diminished the integrity of the executive office of the U.S. presidency actually became amid this level of ridiculous propaganda.
There’s no doubt the intended outcome was to create internal confusion and begin selling a narrative to undermine the incoming President-elect Trump administration. No-one expected him to win; Trump’s victory sent a shockwave through the DC system the professional political class were reacting to.
Trump was a threat, an existential threat to their entire livelihood, and Trump won. Now the outgoing administration was in a state of panic; and the outlier co-dependent agents from that administration were similarly apoplectic with fear.
The outgoing administration needed to create something, some narrative, to block Trump from upending their entire political system. They sold this ridiculous Russian Narrative to a gullible U.S. left-wing electorate, because the Obama administration -writ large- knew media would help them and millions of people who will buy into these fabrications.
Consider the December 2016 example from a Yahoo News article:
[…] The US intelligence community has concluded that a hack-and-release of Democratic Party and Clinton staff emails was designed to put Trump — a political neophyte who has praised Putin — into the Oval Office. (link)
There was, and still is, absolutely no evidence the DNC was “hacked” (WikiLeaks claims the information was an inside job of “leaking”), and even John Podesta admitted himself he was a victim of an ordinary “phishing” password change scam.
Does hacking exist, of course it does. Do hackers exist in every country connected by the internet, of course they do. Do state governments participate in hacking offense and defense, again – yes, of course they do. And yes, the FBI and U.S. intelligence community act purposefully against all participants they can catch.
But what does that reality have to do with allegations that hostile Russian hackers attempted to gain entry into the DNC or John Podesta? Those were, and are, two entirely different issues which the Obama administration conflated simply for political and ideological purposes.
Here is an example of that conflated outcome… this is how the narrative was pitched. Again, consider the Yaho0 media paragraph (above) against the headline which accompanied the content:
It’s been almost a year, and to this date there is no-more evidence of Russian interference in the 2016 election than there was a year ago. Well, other than some ridiculous claims about Russian bots on Twitter (that did nothing), purchased Facebook advertising (to help Clinton), and CNN claiming that Pokemon Go was part of the Russian conspiracy.
This is ridiculous.
There is no evidence, even from the origin of the Joint Analysis Report, that Russia had any involvement or influence whatsoever in the 2016 election.
Yet there is mounting evidence the Clinton campaign were creating a Russian Conspiracy Narrative to try and undermine candidate Trump – but it wouldn’t work because the Trump people kept refusing to participate in the set-up.
Reading Comprehension is never on a leftist’s bucket list.
The paragraph quoted above is a perfect example of what my Technical Writing Professor warned us to avoid – using tech-speak to sound even remotely intelligent is the height of ignorance – your job is to ‘instruct’ the reader – you fail at that – and you may as well shred what you have written – it is not only ignorant issue, but it is also worthless gibberish.
How many instructional manuals are written to be understood – not many – I would say.
“Only a fool speaks over the audience’s heads.”
So true, tear! 🙂
Once we all understand that fake documents and narratives are created by democrat scum like Hillary, the man-boy, etc., it will be no problem to see how events like Charlottesville were 100% set-up by democrats. (Anyone hear how the FBI probe into THAT is going?)
The Boss just dropped the hammer.
Signed,
Virginia Patriot
Oh – and Obama expelling 35 Russians probably = Bush and flying Saudis.
Okiedoke, let me cya…
tl:dr version:
To be appointed in the 0bama admin you had to be ethically, morally and spiritually dead.
EOS.
Thank you, Sundance, for all you do to break down all this nonsense into understandable English.
Waiting patiently for the hammer(s) to fall and it won’t be pretty.
Beyond disgusted.
The guys in mom’s basement are better people than Hillary. They haven’t learned how to blame their crime on the victim.
LikeLiked by 3 people
To “hack” an election, you would have had to steal 130 million passwords and then cast their ballots! Yeah “that’s the ticket”
SD what is thi guy talking about? Calling POTUS a liar!
They just keep bluffing with this classified BS. The report said nothing about more classified evidence.
Who the heck is Ted Lieu?
Never mind. Who the heck cares what this person says?
He’s a Democrat congresstwit in a safe district in Ca, so he makes all these ridiculous statements.
Ignorance IS bliss, coda! Next thing they will tell us is: distorting the English Language is a Fine Art – SMH and rolling my eyes – I am
If it is classified he should not be talking about it on twitter!
Problem is: he does not know what is ‘classified’ and what is not – so just to feel important – he says it is ‘classified’ – and that makes him ‘special’ – methinks, coda
Oh, he’s special alright, a special kind of stupid 😐
They may try listening to themselves once in awhile, perhaps their shame may kick in.
They have no shame – eventually – liars believe their own lies – dontcha think, Minnie/
Representative Ted W. Lieu Democratic representing California elected in 2015 barely two year in Congress and he claims he received ‘classified briefings’.. I guess they let almost everyone read ‘classified information’, according to Teddy’s statement.
Ted Lieu is the one who’s going to get it, lol.
The Boys are getting nervous….let them dig their own hole…
“Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and CIA Director John Brennan — ripped by President Donald Trump as “political hacks” — have a response at the ready, and will deliver it Sunday, according to CNN’s Jack Tapper.
@jaketapper
Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and former CIA Director John Brennan will be live on @CNNSotu tomorrow to respond to President Trump.”
Excellent.
Would luv to see Clapper & Brennan perp-walked right out of the CNN studios for threatening a sitting President. Yeah, yeah, we can dream of a perfect world scenario can’t we?
lol. I’ll just have to leave it at that.
Good, they’ll just expose themselves further.
Exactly what PT expected.
Looks like everyone took the bait!
Too funny. Now PT has them on tv defending themselves when everyone knows it’s all a big lie. Watch them lie as they are lying.
They are again falling for his traps… you would think that these morons would stop digging while they are in a hole.
Great analysis Sundance (as usual)… many thanks…
There are so many politicians involved in this.
The Obama Administration Uranium One Scandal
http://www.nationalreview.com/article/452972/uranium-one-deal-obama-administration-doj-hillary-clinton-racketeering
I absolutely think our President sent out a nuclear bomb during that press conference on the plane. He knew that would inundate him with Muh Russia questions. The fact that he said THREE agencies and named the POSs that headed those agencies and left out the fourth agency that the Great White Hat, Admiral Rogers, oversees, tells me and the RATS 🐀 that the time of reckoning is quickly approaching! Admiral Rogers oversees the most powerful agency of them all, the NSA!
The bomb absolutely hit the target!
First Satan created Joseph Goebbels and Tokyo Rose. That was for practice. Then Satan created James Clapper and John Brennan and declared that he has achieved perfection.
Claptrap and Fake Tapper, both dumb as rocks in a box.
⭐️⭐️⭐️
Hope you are right.
Agree Fle. See my post upthread. PT has honed in on them, naming names. Everyone knows they made it up. We can now see these political hacks knowingly incriminate themselves. When they ultimely take the 5th a good prosecutor can just use all the tv incriminations against them. PT has set them up and they don’t have any choice now but to keep defending themselves when everyone knows they’re lying. Can’t make this up.
It really is breathtaking!
They took the bait like a Large Mouth Bass after a Jig.
😁👍
Chill on the caps. We’re all upset.
Uh… what happened to caps comment?
Trump just needs to keep branding Comey, Brennen and Clapper as “Hacks”. Every time DB hawks her stupid book, people will think of the 3 hacks that ran our intelligence community under Obama.
How many “Intelligence Agencies” does it take to screw in a light bulb? Or screw the country?
They used the narrative to get the EC to select Clinton rather than traitor Trump. They used Comey to give them cover to publish the laughable dossier 10 days before inauguration. President Trump was supposed to step down in shame. The Democrats refused to participate in the peaceful transfer of power because Trump was a traitor who needed to be resisted until impeached. The media discussed needing a military or deep state coup to save the country. Violent protests were funded from day one and increasingly the media covered images of assassination. 20 GOP Congressmen were almost assassinated by someone who believed the media. Trump supporters are in deadly peril. Rand Paul was just violently attacked. We are in the middle of an attempted coup. I hope people remember that Fusion GPS is not paid millions for oppo research. They earn their money by being character assassins. If they dont find dirt they manufacture it. They frame their victims. They destroy them. Clearly they were hired to frame and destroy Putin, Trump and Flynn. BTW the FISA warrant wasnt about spying because that was already happening. The warrant was to lend credibility to the hit job. Gee there must be something to the Russia story if the FBI asked for a FISA and then the judge gave them one. Pure Kabuki frame job. They’d been spying on Trump for ages without a FISA.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Excellent summary of disgusting events. Worth reposting in due time so we never forget and it’s not over yet.
This whole bull is Dems trying to undo an election. Similar to the Roy Moore b.s. which is also their Plan B. 1) Ballot stuff and get illegals and felons (who like all law breakers are Dems) to vote is Plan A. 2) If that fails they just try to undo the election via the press, which did work with Nixon so it’s not like they aren’t fully capable of making this a reality.
–The Roy Moore accusations– charges from some liars regarding events supposedly 40 years prior are part of that. So they can’t win for real, so they just try to gin up a scandal and then take enough seats to impeach for their trumped up Russia collusion lies.
–So the Moore thing is a continuation of these trumped up charges.
–The only thing I know to do is keep up with my online activities and donate to the Trump campaign with the link Sundance put up as often as possible.
What was it the Hildabeast told us, something to the effect of “if Trump is elected we all hang.” This is the one truth that evil wench uttered. Good times.
MAGA!
Most of us here knew this. We knew what an utterly ridiculous fraud this was, but the frustrating part was they were able to run with it while the “investigation” was “ongoing”
The thing is, with today’s technologies, it’s becoming harder to cover your tracks, & it’s only a matter of time before the links to the truth show up
This isn’t the old days, where the submissive & compliant media covered for the criminal elite. Now that same media is trying desperately to cover for the exposed realities being uncovered via technology
The funny thing is, today’s extremely powerful & corrupt / criminal oligarchies can be taken down by some 16 year old 4chan dork eating Cheetos in his parents house
The real question is, is there enough of us smart enough & outraged enough to use this as a reason for change?
We just did on November 8th.
Well I saw some good news. A Think Progress writer is on Twitter crying about how Alabama will probably still vote for Moore. I hope that’s true because the Dems have made it clear if they get enough votes they’ll use all these phony Russia charges to undo the election.
–So stay vigilant and do your part donating, volunteering and working for candidates and Trump himself non-stop because evil (The Left) never sleeps.
If Moore wins, the republicans will primary him in 2018.
Moore will win you don’t know the people in Alabama they love him. The Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos’s was put in charge of the intelligence cloud through his company Amazon. We all know who he is. I do not purchase anything from them.
But even if Truman’s homespun honesty and common man persona sometime wore thin, he deserves enormous credit for the startling admission that he regretted creating the CIA. Speaking to a biographer in the 1960s, less than 20 years after signing the National Security Act of 1947, Truman expressed a sense of foreboding about what the agency had become, and would become:
Merle Miller: Mr. President, I know that you were responsible as President for setting up the CIA. How do you feel about it now?
Truman: I think it was a mistake. And if I’d know what was going to happen, I never would have done it.
I didn’t know this. Thank you for posting it.
Why aren’t these peoples (Clinton, Barry, Holder, Lynch, Podesta,and infinitum…)on display at the post office under Americas most wanted?
Because the FBI was compromised and is a Felon Beyond Investigation agency!
Once upon a time, the FBI fought organized crime. Then, the Fbi became organized crime.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Sad but true.
Those are some evil faces. I’d love to never have to ever see them again.
As long as they continue this:
They’re going to get this in spades:
Or maybe it was a Russian and Chinese conspiracy!
Favorite chants during the Trump campaign:
“Lock Her Up”
“Drain the Swamp”
It’s been 1 year since the election.
God please give me more patience. I can’t stand the waiting and wondering……
John Podesta Met With Fusion GPS After ‘Trump Dossier’ Was Published — Testified He Didn’t Know Who Paid For It… (Gateway Pundit 11th November)….wonder if Natalia dropped by for coffee…and G Papa picked up his pay check…
Several of us discussed the above report shortly after it was available. It’s nothing more than an executive level cyber-security course handout (with a few cut/paste modifications and additions), complete with outdated references. Pathetic doesn’t even begin to describe it. This was produced at a cost of how much? Another $0.50c widget that cost U.S. taxpayers $500K.
Exactly. It was a perfect example of “if you can’t dazzle them with brilliance, baffle them with BOILERPLATE”.
It wasn’t even good explanation of APT, to be honest.
LikeLiked by 2 people
‘Bout sums it up.
It may be just me, but I get the impression from Trump’s impromptu presser today that he has had enough with the Russia collusion/hacking narrative and is ready to drop the hammer and make a move. Sarah Sanders had said before the trip that the Mueller investigation will be coming to an end by the end of the year. When asked how she knew that, she said he could not reveal the details. With what Trump said today, something is amiss.
What do you think is amiss?
From the get-go, Rachel Madcow has pushed the Russia line claiming to KNOW there is more. Was she paid to push it? We need to know how many journo’s were purchased to push this crap!
Just as the CIA/Democrat/Mainstream Media narrative of Russia’s involvement in the election jumps the shark with fact-less accusations of Putin’s personal involvement, The Daily Mail blows the entire ‘hack’ meme out of the water. As an evoy for Wikileaks, former UK ambassador Craig Murray claims he flew to Washington for a clandestine handoff with one source, who “had legal access to the information. The documents came from inside leaks, not hacks… Neither of [the leaks] came from the Russians.”….
Murray insisted that the DNC and Podesta emails published by Wikileaks did not come from the Russians, and were given to the whistleblowing group by Americans who had authorized access to the information.
He said the leakers were motivated by ‘disgust at the corruption of the Clinton Foundation and the tilting of the primary election playing field against Bernie Sanders.’
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2016-12-14/former-uk-ambassador-says-source-clinton-emails-was-disgusted-democratic-whistleblow
“Both groups have historically targeted government organizations, think tanks, universities, and corporations around the world.”
The report itself admits that these groups went after tons of organizations and companies all over the world and thus were just your standard hackers out to take advantage of any vulnerable target. They were NOT out to get a particular candidate elected in the US campaign. If Putin had personally ordered such an operation, a special task force would have been formed with the best programmers assigned to the project. He would not use mediocre hackers who had already left dozens of trails back to Russia and were well known to US intelligence.
Well, it appears those sealed indictments we were hearing about was a pedo ring, and not the corrupt Clinton/dnc. Looks more like mueller is the black hat I’ve always suggested.
