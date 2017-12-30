Transparent DOJ and FBI Desperation: New York Times Attempts “Trump Operation” Justification…

Immediately following confirmation by Senator Lindsey Graham about the origin of the 2016 FBI Counterintelligence Operation against candidate Donald Trump, The New York Times, via Clinton’s favorite voice Maggie Haberman, pushes out an article attempting to cloud, obfuscate and justify the joint FBI and DOJ surveillance operation against Trump.
The timing, content and presentation of the disinformation is transparent in the intended motive. More and more people are recognizing the FBI application to the FISA court was based on political information, the Steele Dossier, assembled by political operatives and used by political operatives within the DOJ National Security Division and FBI Counterintelligence Division.
As such, now the people at risk within the FBI and DOJ attempt to shift the focus away from the political document known as the “Steele Dossier” and toward the useful distraction of a short-term volunteer Trump campaign aide, George Papadopoulos.
This approach, originated by the current sense within the intelligence community, indicates all dossier scrutiny is directly over the target; and the leadership knows the risk. This is why the upper-tier management of the FBI and DOJ have refused prior questions about the Dossier’s use. The DOJ/FBI officials know the outline of how the dossier was assembled implicates them in a verifiable conspiracy.
As to the substance of the NYT justification it is absurd on its face. Claiming George Papadopoulos speaking to an Australian politician in London mid May 2016, and a conversation about Russians having dirt on Hillary Clinton, as the origin of the FBI’s Russian probe is silly.
Immediately this nonsense was noted by people who have followed the back-story closely. There are three threads to see the deconstruction of the NY Times proposition: Imperator Rex has one – HERE; nameredacted has another – HERE; and I added one HERE
I’ll weave some information in a summary form using all three:
Maggie Haberman is NOT a journalist, but a propagandist – a total Clinton partisan & Obama cult member, with extreme TDS. EVERYTHING she writes should be immediately interpreted in that light. Haberman was exposed by Wikileaks during the campaign as a KEY Clinton ‘media surrogate’, one of Hillary’s ‘earned media’ – I call them Clinton media SLAVES. See HERE
We all know what’s happening here. The narrative now is that George Papadopoulos, who served as a volunteer on Trump’s campaign team for a few months, was the insitigator for Comey’s FBI to open up their ‘Trump-Russia’ investigation in July 2016. Apparently it was all based on tittle-tattle & gossip between Papadopoulos & an Australian diplomat over drinks in London in May. NOTHING AT ALL to do with the infamous Fusion GPS dossier. Quote:
“It was not, as Mr. Trump and other politicians have alleged, a dossier compiled by a former British spy hired by a rival campaign. Instead, it was firsthand information from one of America’s closest intelligence allies.”
Continue reading the deconstruction HERE.
George Papadopoulos talking in May 2016, is likely about this *open and public information* from April 2016 – SEE HERE.
Nowhere in the Joint Analysis Report [Comey, Brennan and Clapper construct] is anything about George Papadopoulos even hinted or alluded to.
The NYT outline is also nonsense based on common sense. Papadopoulos was so important that:
July 15th 2016 Comey opens counterintel investigation into Russian collusion. January 15th 2017 FBI visits Papadopoulos for first time.
The FBI waited for six months to talk to him?
If George Papadopoulos was so important to the FBI “investigation” why did all “intelligence” agencies released their final JAR report without ever speaking to him? Not even once?
No. What the NYT has in the article is a well constructed and brutally familiar pattern of what journalism looks like when the IC use reporters to cover their tracks and create a justification based on a false premise.
The Fusion GPS, Glenn Simpson, Mary Jacoby, Nellie Ohr etc. and subsequent Christopher Steele origin of the FISA application source material is a risk to the former leadership within the DOJ National Security Division and FBI Counterintelligence Division.
That’s why both FBI and DOJ sides of this intelligence operation need to create a false origin. The actual FISA application content is a much more explosive risk. Use your common sense logic hat.
COMMON SENSE: If a Papadopolous conversation in May 2016 was the origin, the source material, of the FBI counterintelligence operation, then why were they denied a FISA application in June/July 2016?
Why would the DOJ and FBI intelligence officials withhold this information from all congressional committees for a year, refuse to discuss it, yet somehow just release it to The NY Times? If it was simply innocuous – Think logically.
More on Papadopolous HERE
Continue reading the deconstruction HERE.
The 2016 FBI counterintelligence operation was surveillance on the Trump Campaign and was thinly disguised under the fraudulent auspices of a FISA warrant, sold as a defense of U.S. democracy from Russia, which permitted the wiretaps and surveillance etc.
The DOJ involvement surrounds legal arguments, processing of FISA applications, and use of the legal system to support the FBI operation with actionable legal framing (against Trump). The DOJ National Security Division carried out that collaboration with the FBI.
The back-story to the FISA warrant is the cornerstone to expose this entire charade. The back-story to the FISA warrant contains both the FBI and the DOJ upper-management and leadership. The back-story to the FISA warrant outlines the conspiracy and the nature of the relationships amid all the conspirators.
Expose the back-story and the entire ‘muh Russia’ conspiracy fraud collapses under the weight of sunlight, and all of the co-conspirators are discovered simultaneously.
That’s why the NYT was used to create chaff and countermeasures. Nothing more.
The Big Ugly
.
…and 8 months later complete laughingstocks in their field.
The moment I heard this story, I immediately recognized it as Deep State distancing themselves from the dossier. Frankly, I’ve been expecting this move. I’ve even been taunting Leftists on the Disqus comment boards; telling them that Mueller won’t touch the dossier with a ten foot pole.
Thanks Sundance for giving me more ammo to return to the battle.
Q has said so, and so has Trump for that matter. These people aren’t very bright, or sharp. I am an average Schmuck, and like you, I too noticed it as being a distraction to cover their tracks.
They are not very good are they. I mean really, this should have been done 2 months ago.
Lastly, does this make this journalist complicit in covering for crimes against the American people?
Prosecuting Press is very hard to do.
we need rope, lots of rope
Oh, I think the guilty parties are going to keep providing us plenty of that.
whatdabuck, don’t worry we have an endless supply of rope necklaces just waiting to be put to good use!
Who cares what the nyt says ? I mean really ????? They are LIARS, lib dems, low life losers….. Jus sayin……
LikeLiked by 6 people
They are protecting Obama! The Get Trump was conceived at the top. After 5 Eyes information, they needed FISA warrant to peddle information freely, after Crooked’s loss, The Russian Dossier was passed to The Betrayer to interfere with the Electoral College and then for Russian Sanctions possible War, and then for Impeachment as backup. They have nothing but lies.
LikeLiked by 5 people
As an Iranian I want to thank r/The_Donald (self.The_Donald)
LikeLiked by 17 people
Charlotte, I just finished reading this and commenting, over at T_D…didn’t think ab it being fun to read here.
Thanks! its author had hundreds and hundreds of comments.
Good discussions of immigrants of merit!
Since the Mueller witch hunt is not investigating Russia/Clinton collusion and is focused exclusively on President Trump and his campaign people (per Lindsay Graham on televised interview), it will be up to Congressional Committees to expose Russia/Clinton/DNC/FBI/DOJ, etc. collusion or, perhaps, the IG.
My mouth dropped open when Graham said that Meuller’s investigative authority (granted by swamp snake Rosenstein) did NOT extend to Clinton. What the heck!!? Seriously??!
It’s up to Sessions to authorize a second special prosecutor or counsel. But wait, Sessions recused himself of all imvestigations of Clinton and Trump, so we would need Rosenstein to assign one.
As if!
This is like living in the Twilight Zone. Shame on Sessions for taking the job of Attorney General since he knew there was a possibility he’d RECUSE himself! He put his career before the job that needs to be done—cleaning up the DOJ and FBI. He’s abdicated his duty to those of us who elected POTUS to clean the swamp!!
LikeLiked by 9 people
Yep, but it’s so much worse than “living in the twilight zone”, because it’s all “real”. I was thinking earlier at what a waste of time… bang, no! A waste of life all this and all these sick bassturds and witches out there force us to have to pay attention to for our own sake.
It’s so very far past time to end the madness and seriously, legitimately, and constitutionally punish these psychotic scumbags and finally LEARN to be not only vigilant as the old quote goes, but to be rapidly proactive the minute we see a woodrow wilson stray from sanity and head right to evil, a roosevelt promise us security for a slice of liberty in return- ALL of the pie, an lbj, bush, klinton or a bath house manchild with no bc.
No matter if the example of any of those aforementioned is a city councilman, mayor, state sinator- sp intentional, you get it, in any position of being able to wreck our lives, literally steal our property and divide, divide, divide us…
Had it, ain’t you? 😉
We need to start focusing on the CIA, Soros, State Dept, Dept of Defense, and Eastern European/Baltic countries.
This is the other story, aside from the FBI/DOJ. This is also an insurance policy.
Lots of stuff going on with banks and Soros. We kept hearing rumors about banks. There is a reason because this is the other tentacle of the Anti-Trump campaign by the Globalists.
Banking scandals (Soros) http://www.moldova.org/en/kroll-2-report-summary-reactions/
Also Victoria Nuland DoD and Evelyn Farkas DoD worked together in the Balkins/Russia/
http://www.moldova.org/en/assistant-nuland-starts-two-day-visit-moldova/
Donna in Oregon says:
December 28, 2017 at 2:27 pm
There is another part of the org chart….. Obama, Soros, CIA, Baltic Intel, State Dept, USAid, US Amb Jess L. Baily to Macedonia,
Trump quietly orders Pompeo to sever all CIA ties with George Soros
http://futurefastforward.com/2017/01/27/trump-quietly-orders-pompeo-to-sever-all-cia-ties-with-george-soros/
https://www.thenewamerican.com/world-news/europe/item/25855-judicial-watch-soros-using-us-funds-to-help-overthrow-macedonian-government
http://thehill.com/blogs/pundits-blog/international/331026-why-is-the-state-department-refusing-to-disclose-soros
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2017/mar/2/george-soros-working-his-mischief-again-in-macedon/
Donna in Oregon says:
December 28, 2017 at 2:47 pm
My theory is the other shoe in the “insurance” of the DOJ. This is the Manafort connection…..by Obama/Soros/CIA. banks and Russia.
Here is the connection to Brennan the Baltics and Trump….the connection to Soros….
https://www.wired.com/story/the-known-unknowns-swirling-around-the-trump-russia-scandal/
SOROS AIDED CIA OPERATIONS IN BALKANS AND MOLDOVA REGION
The same CIA-Soros cooperation can be seen today in the promotion of radical Wahhabist Islam
Wayne Madsen | Infowars.com – DECEMBER 15, 2015
https://www.infowars.com/soros-aided-cia-operations-in-balkans-and-moldova-region/
How the banks are involved, Chase and Citi both helped out deutsche bank
https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2016/08/29/deutsche-banks-10-billion-scandal
and here is how Soros makes his money off the money schemes he creates with the US government
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-deutsche-bank-soros/soros-had-deutsche-bank-short-bet-at-time-of-brexit-fallout-idUSKCN0ZE20O
WAYNE MADSEN | 19.06.2015 | WORLD / AMERICAS, EUROPE
Neo-con politicians take major hits in Eastern Europe
https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2015/06/19/neo-con-politicians-take-major-hits-eastern-europe.html
Thank you Sundance! WITHOUT READING YOUR ARTICLE, which I will do now:
As soon as I heard this it was obvious this was cover story.
I welcome the NYT article as it is a clear sign of the desperation that is taking hold. The timelines DO NOT MATCH. There are so many more reasons to doubt the story-beyond belief!
The dam is breaking!
We can now see they are beginning to sweat and I can almost smell their fear!
It is coming apart now!
Haberman went to bat for the Deep State and struck out, swinging wildly.
So I guess the fisa warrants are for papadapoulas……since he’s the guy that triggered all this……
January 15 can’t come soon enough. Happy New Year, my friends! MAGA!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
This NYT article is just the latest sign that the dam will soon break. They have already lost, but have not yet realized it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
look at the 3 people charged so far: Paul Manafort and his associate Rick Gates, George Papadopoulos and Michael Flynn—all are/were democrats. They are being served the ultimate punishment for publicly going against the Democrat party. Hillary is an evil, evil, evil witch. JMO
As I have stated many times before, I am almost certain that Papadopoulos was a plant by Fusion GPS-Steele and/or the corrupt DOJ/FBI officials just like the Russian lawyer. It doesn’t make sense that he would keep trying to entrap Trump/his associates by trying to arrange meetings with Russians and not really have anything.
I suspected that corrupt Mueller and his leftist team would use this tie to try to link Trump/associates. Indicting him for lying is just part of the ploy.
The lost emails are The Golden Fleece. Muelleys angle is to claim Trump wanted to trade lifting the sanctions for the emails. It really is about that simple. Russia did not have the emails though. Seth Rich did. This insanity has got to be stopped. Nuke em.
Let’s hope Muelly does try that because he will only come up with is egg on his face since all President Trump45 has to do is call up Adm. Rogers and ask for Crooked’s emails.
I know. What happened to the frenzy regarding the Podesta’s. What? Not enough to.charge those two corrupt brothers?
Wish these people would read their own durn lies. Whoops, paper.
By MATTHEW ROSENBERG and MATT APUZZO APRIL 12, 2017 –
“The Justice Department obtained a secret court-approved wiretap last summer on
—>>>Carter Page, a foreign policy adviser to Donald J. Trump’s presidential campaign, based on evidence that he was operating as a Russian agent, a government official said Wednesday.”
“The Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court issued the warrant, the official said, after investigators determined that Mr. Page was no longer part of the Trump campaign”
“The Justice Department considered direct surveillance of anyone tied to a political campaign as a line it did not want to cross, the official added…its decision to seek a wiretap (was made) once it was clear that Mr. Page had left the campaign…”
Matt Apuzzo is bylined on this story and today’s story.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Good catch Jean!
Look what WikiLeaks did within the last hour…/ Bahhhaaaaaaaahaa to you Maggie @ the Failing NYTs
LikeLiked by 6 people
Tweet from WikiLeaks:
Oh what a tangled web they weave . . . .
The colluders didn’t anticipate the awakening of the masses, they underestimated thousands upon tens of thousands of good, decent, honest Americans.
You know that old saying – payback is a bi*#ch!
The hell they put our good President through, the aggravation and disgust of the electorate, all fomented by them.
Mr. President’s quote “Obama is a SICK man” – yes, sir, yes he is!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I worked for almost thirty years in the movie business in NYC as a film editor and was the only conservative I ever met. It was lonely. I had to hide my political views or I would have been blackballed. A conservative is considered to be lower than a child molester. Currently my wife has many liberal friends on Facebook and they are all completely convinced that Trump will soon be impeached. They can smell it and taste it. They KNOW that he colluded with the Russians. And even if he didn’t he’s a monster and deserves to be impeached.
This brings us to AG Sessions. I think he knows this and is proceeding cautiously. This new explosive information has to be entered into the political consciousness of the nation slowly and carefully. If the liberals believe that Trump made anybody (specially Sessions) indict one of their darlings they will disbelieve all subsequent revelations. Or if all of a sudden “It wasn’t the Russians. It was Hillary and our own Justice Department.” and the case has not been laid out in an airtight manner with Sessions reluctantly taking action all the libs will put their fingers in their ears, cover their eyes and scream in helpless rage.
As much as I consider all the libs to be delusional As a country we really don’t need civil unrest.Catch the bad guys, reveal the truth, and do it in a way that ABC, NBC and CBS (I don’t count CNN as they have left the land of the sane far behind) actually have to report it.
COVFEFE. MAGA and remember Trump will win bigger in 2020 than he did in 2016 and will go down in history as one of the four or five most significant presidents in our country’s history.
I agree Greg. Jeff Sessions has a huge weight on his shoulders right now.
Thanks Wheatie
Strongly disagree. Look at what we have had to endure. Are we on the streets, rioting? No. I doubt those liberals at their bridge club will do that either. They may be stunned, in disbelief or even confused, but so what. It is not a national security issue.
As far as “entering information into the public consciousness”, then I think that too is just nonsense. If they are guilty, they are guilty, and we should just go for it. I mean what are they going to do?- protest that these criminals shouldn’t be prosecuted, even when all the evidence is there. I really do find it an excuse for inaction, and time for the criminals to cover their tracks.
Many a serial killer has been arrested, and we do not have that info drip fed to us, one death at a time. A plane crashes on Kansas City. They don’t first suggest something bad has happened, then tell as it lost a wheel, then two wheels, then a wing, then another wing, and maybe a tail fell off. They tell us the whole story. We’re grown ups, we can take it. It shocks, it hurts, it saddens. But the governments role is not to protect us from the truth.
Besides, where in the legal system, or the constitution does it give people the authority to withhold information from us, because they can be trusted with the information, and we can’t. I believe in the constitution, and the rule of law. I do not believe in systems which allow others to withhold information from us because we are too frail and fragile to absorb such information.
Finally, how are you going to drip feed this information about imminent arrests? Through the MSM? Ha ha ha ha ha ha
You just admitted that you know people who believe in the Russia conspiracy, and are totally convinced of it. The drip feeding has been out there for years. They are evidence it doesn’t work. And who are they going to hear this from? The MSM will not report this in anyway which makes their side look bad. It is a losing strategy.
If they have been fooled by the MSM, than that is their fault. If they have been fooled to the point that they will not believe anything else, then it will also be their punishment too.
You can’t fix stupid. So they should stop trying to that.
The reason everything is very slow is because Jeff Sessions is trying to orchestrate this so that everyone gets off without charge. It’s his job.
Sundance, you and a very few others have wrapped this thing up and tied it with a bow. It’s been discussed and whipped to death here. If something doesn’t happen to the bad actors at this point, then God help us all.
LikeLiked by 4 people
We need a mean wolverine, not a treed possum. Enough. It is a slam dunk.
Why did Obama’s former campaign committee pay the Perkins Coie law firm EXACTLY $700,000 in 53 separate transactions on September 29, 2016? The same period of time when the DOJ was preparing the second FISA application and while Fusion GPS and Steele were writing the series of memos known as the Dossier. Did Hillary and the DNC need financial help to fund the Dossier?
https://www.fec.gov/data/disbursements/?two_year_transaction_period=2016&cycle=2016&data_type=processed&committee_id=C00431445&min_date=01%2F01%2F2015&max_date=12%2F31%2F2016&line_number=F3P-23
NYT is creating talking points for fake msm before IG report or something else coming. It’s like a excuse for wiretapping and unmasking and nothing serious so move on. There are still tons of people who fake follow fake msm and they don’t them to runaway with IG report.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Sounds like a good plan, Joe
Bottom line….Sessions should have busted this scheme wide open on day on and charged every one of these criminals. Disgusting.
Hi Howie!
I’ve been following this back and forth on twitter. Too Funny, Kimberly has been lighting up TVietor. (can’t stomach DUDE)
LikeLiked by 4 people
ROTFL!
THANK YOU!\
I have never read the Failing NY Times. I have never even seen a copy of the Failing NY Times for sale. Maybe it’s only available in certain parts of the country or in big metropolis type areas. I don’t know. I’ve never seen it. I’ve never read it. I just asked a couple of friends if they had ever read it and they thought I was joking. Normal people don’t read that garbage. I think if I walked into the local VFW or pool hall or donut shop and said, “Hey, did y’all catch the latest NY Times article?” they would call the men in white coats with the big butterfly nets to come and take me away for my own wellbeing.
So I decided to look up some figures. According to the World Almanac and Book of Facts (2015 edition), the Failing NY Times has a daily circulation of about 1.9 million (1,897,890). It’s on page 258 of the World Almanac, if you’re interested. Their source is “Alliance for Audited Media”. 1.8 million would be a lot if the United States were the size of Kosovo. But the United States is big. I looked up the US population in the same World Almanac. On page 607 they list the US population as 316 million (316,128,839). That is a 2013 estimate, source is Population Estimates Program, US Census Bureau, US Dept of Commerce.
With the help of the free calculator the nice lady at the bank gave me, I did a little math. Rounding the Failing NY Times daily circulation up to 1.9 million and rounding the US population down to an even 316 million, I figured the percentage of Americans who read the Failing NY Times. It’s 0.6%. Not 60%. Not 6%. That’s zero point 6. That means 99.4% of Americans don’t read the Failing NY Times. I also looked up the percentage of Americans who have ever smoked crack and it’s 1.8% (National Institute on Drug Abuse, 2013 figures). Three times as many people smoke crack as read the Failing NY Times. There is probably a lot of overlap in these two groups. The crack smoking is less hazardous to mental health.
So if the rest of the media, including the alternative media, quit regurgitating the lies from the NYT, they would be effectively neutered. Duh.
All the fake media outlets give each other cover. They take turns publishing propaganda, but they all repeat every bit of it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
It was founded in 1851.
Back then, there was a general ‘attitude’ that all things cultured and refined, came from “the East”.
Meaning…the northeast states, predominately New York.
Back before Radio and TV, people relied on newspapers for their news and information.
The NYTimes sent out reporters all over the world.
So that paper was one of the leading ‘sources’ for World News.
With the advent of the Internet, we no longer need newspapers like the NYTimes to get news and information about what’s going on in the world.
Thank God for that!
The Failing NYTimes has deteriorated into snobbery and leftist propaganda to reinforce the leftist need to feel ‘superior’ to us rubes out here in flyover country.
Thanks for the report on their circulation numbers.
I would bet that their current numbers are not any better…and truth be known, could even be lower.
All the media has always been biased. Since ever.
But what we are seeing today is not bias, but actual collusion and involvement to hookwink the public. It is a fine line, but a massively huge distinction with massive repercussions.
A shot in the arm post, thanks USA loves Melania, thank you 😀
Gateway Pundit using Sundance’s tweet thread as the basis of their story about NYT desperation
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/12/nyt-russia-papadopoulos-bombshell-completely-unravels-within-hours-publication/
Stay safe, Sundance!
The Australian diplomat who supposedly heard this gossip from Papadopoulos, Alexander Downer, was Australian Foreign Minister during the GWB administration and has connections to the Bushies. He might have been called in to do a favour by allowing himself to be retrospectively written into this story.
I am eagerly awaiting the first traitor to turn on Obama. Any suggestions?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
I wonder what type of snake Maggie would be. I’d say a pit viper.
Cotton Mouth.
Declass the FISA baloney.
Yep. It’s getting old
Reading the NYT article as true, which I don’t, then the writers have access to Mueller probe and all sorts of sensitive info like the Bannon email mentioned and many other contacts. I certainly believe it’s being spun and shaped, but this is another example of how thoroughly wiretapped and unmasked everyone would have had to have been.
If this article was true, then the writers have access to the most sensitive information in probe and you are to take this as normal journalism. The NYT and WaPo did exact same thing a few saturdays back on Strokz being reassigned and Nunes had wanted that info for months..It’s amazing this is accepted as no biggie..two of the premier anti- Trump outlets knowing more then Congress..
LikeLiked by 2 people
yes, the journalists have better access to our top law enforcement institutions than our congressmen and senators.
It is thoroughly illegal, and people need to be behind bars for life.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They have clearly decided that they can not worm their way out of the situation as it stands, and therefore need to create another reason for their treason.
I am assuming this is their plan B. Or maybe plan F.
LikeLiked by 2 people
because 2 drunks talked in a bar
truly amazing that any adults who call themselves journalists are this illiterate and actually believe they can convince the intelligent population
thank GOD TRUMP is POTUS
Sundance, I, as a citizen of this Republic, the United States of America, want to thank you for your Godly Wisdom that the Lord has given you to reveal the machiavellian scheme that the jackals in the DOJ/FBI, colluding with NYT, WAPO and the LSM, have tried to foist upon the citizens of our nation.
When I saw Lindsey Graham being interviewed on Fox today and the questions that he answered and the gravity in his voice, I knew what I already knew – the dirty Russian dossier was used by the FBI/DOJ to get the FISA warrant to spy on the Trump campaign.
We are in the midst of a real attempt by our national security agencies to overthrow our last election. They are attempting a coup d’etat on the Trump Administration and that is why we are seeing nothing more than a shuffling of people to new positions instead of being fired as they are exposed for the criminal activities they have been engaged in.
I am not saying President Trump should fire him but Mueller is not after the facts and justice but he is bound and determined (with his band of clintonites), to scrape some granuals of lies and half truths together to take to the grand jury and get an obstruction of justice charge against our President to take to the House of Representatives for impeachment.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So in April, Pap mets with Prof. In May he talks about it, and it gets back to American officials. In June, Ves met Tr.Jr. Shortly after, Steele promolgates ‘dirt’ on Trump from Russian sources. Russia, it seems, is playing both sides.
So if this Professor offers Pap. dirt, then why does Veselnitskaya tempt Jr with the same? That would only work if the first meeting did not happen, or if said ‘dirt’ was not delivered, in which case, why was the lie material? What was the purpose of the lie anyway? Or perhaps it was all entrapment, as part of the Steele attempt to find useful material to push to the DNC.
In any event, the stroy line does not add up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Para 2 should read In March (not in April)
We are to just take for granted the Trump team colluded and all the rest is using any mention or contact as a new chapter. To believe the media story the proof will just jump out one day after these contacts starting in earliest 2016. This is what passes for journalism apparently.
