Deadline Tomorrow For FBI To Turn Over Documents To Intel Chairman Nunes…

Tomorrow, January 3rd, is the deadline presented by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes for the FBI to turn over responsive documents, their field agent investigative notes and contact summaries.
The FBI Counterintelligence Division began an official investigation on/around July 15th, 2016. The target of the investigation was the Donald Trump campaign. The FBI has refused to answer questions or allow investigative oversight toward the origin of their endeavor.
Numerous leaks from the FBI imply the leadership is attempting to shape the narrative surrounding the origin. Suspicions are high. Key questions we hope to see answered soon with specific detail are:
- 1.) who was the FISC judge that signed off on the FISA application?
- 2.) what was the underlying evidence presented to the FISA court?
.
♦FBI Agent Peter Strzok has been reassigned to the HR department. ♦FBI Lawyer Lisa Page, personal legal aide to FBI Asst. Director, Andrew “Andy” McCabe, has been returned to the DOJ side. ♦FBI Chief Legal Counsel James Baker has been relieved of his duties by FBI Director Christopher Wray. ♦FBI Asst Director Andrew McCabe has announced his intent to retire in March.
In October 2016, immediately after the DOJ lawyers formatted the FBI information (Steele Dossier etc.) for the FISA application, the head of the NSD, Asst. Attorney General John P Carlin, left his job. During his exit John Carlin informed the FISA court the DOJ-NSD frequently provided false information to the court to gain FISA warrants – Read Here.
Chairman Devin Nunes wants answers to the origin of the FBI counterintelligence operation. Back in February 2017 Devin Nunes went to a secure SCIF and saw some of the unmasking reports that stemmed from that operation.
.
Those who have followed the back-story closely can see clear political outline of the 2016 operation. Here’s the way the entire construct looks in simple outline.
Career officials, managers and staff within the DOJ and FBI wanted to help ensure Hillary Clinton won the 2016 election. Those people were ideologically aligned with President Obama, and held the goal of maintaining progressive advances as part of their motive.
A “small group” was formed within the DOJ and FBI to facilitate this goal. The first goal was to remove Clinton from the burden of the FBI email investigation.
Once that goal was achieved, they moved on to Clinton’s 2016 challenger. By the time the 2016 GOP convention drew near, everyone accepted that challenger would be Donald Trump.
As such the FBI “small group” began monitoring candidate Donald Trump in June/July 2016 as part of a plan toward the benefit of candidate Hillary Clinton.
However, the FBI and DOJ officials also needed an actual basis, a legal justification for their behavior and the time they were spending. The plan to justify that behavior was to create an official counterintelligence operation.
To get the counterintelligence operation going, they needed a reasonable basis for creating one. That basis was the formative seeds of claims of Russian connections to the Trump campaign.
To establish the basis the Russian elements needed for the operation; the DNC and Clinton campaign has earlier paid Fusion GPS (April ’16) to contract Christopher Steele to write a dossier that would form the legal grounding for the counterintelligence operation.
The wife of Glenn Simpson (Fusion GPS), Mary B. Jacoby, with years of Russia-angled reporting –including Donald Trump– visits the White House on April 19th 2016.
Fusion GPS (Mary B. Jacoby, and Glenn Simpson) hired DOJ Deputy Attorney Bruce Ohr’s wife, Nellie Ohr, who was well versed in counterintelligence operations, CIA operations, and using CIA tradecraft to create illusions.
Nellie Ohr worked with retired British MI6 Agent Christopher Steele to manufacture the Steele Dossier. The dossier would take innocuous connections between Trump and Russian people, enhance them, fabricate some nefarious appearance, and then be turned over to Bruce Ohr’s counterintelligence buddy in the FBI Peter Strzok.
In essence, the Clinton’s created the Russian “angle” out of thin air; and the FBI and DOJ used that creation as the legal underpinning for the counterintelligence operation.
The cointel op was always just a ruse for wiretapping, surveillance and monitoring of Donald Trump campaign officials.
The FBI (Strzok) and DOJ (Ohr) dressed up the Steele Dossier to apply for a FISA warrant (Asst from DOJ/FBI intermediary Lisa Page). The surveillance was happening with or without the FISA approval; but the FISA warrant would make the surveillance legal.
The initial application to the FISA Court was so sketchy (June-2016) it was actually denied. Denials rarely happen. One-in-a-thousand.
The Steele Dossier was dressed up some more. More stuff added, thanks to Christopher Steele and Nellie Ohr, to the second FISA application in Sept./October. That FISA application again submitted by Bruce Ohr, Peter Strzok, and Lisa Page. That warrant was approved.
If Hillary was elected, the entire counterintelligence operation just disappears into the ether. No-one would ever know about it.
But Hillary didn’t win.
Trump did.
Subsequently, the insurance policy is deployed. The entire Trump Counterintelligence Operation (Trump spying) now evolves into “A Russian Probe”. So the team behind the CoIntel scheme, again “the small group”, had to make up the “Russian Interference in The Election” narrative, a larger narrative, as the insurance policy and to cover their tracks.
The manufactured basis for the FISA warrant, ‘Muh Russia’ now REALLY needed to become real; or at least have the IMMEDIATE appearance of being real or justified.
March 2017 …”Because I had a fear that somehow that information would disappear with the senior [Obama] people who left; so it would be hidden away in the bureaucracy, um, that the Trump folks – if they found out HOW we knew what we knew about their, the Trump staff, dealing with Russians – that they would try to compromise those sources and methods; meaning we no longer have access to that intelligence.”…
That’s also why the goofy “Joint Analysis Report on Russian Interference” was created. Brennan (CIA), Clapper (ODNI), and Comey (FBI), and to a much lesser extent the outsider Mike Rogers (NSA). This became the “17 intelligence agencies” blah.. blah… blah.
It was never 17 intel agencies. It was four. Only three pushed it. Mike Rogers said he had low/moderate confidence in the underlying intelligence within the report. The report was created as evidence to enhance the insurance policy. Nothing more.
[My hunch is if you put the Steele Dossier together with the Joint Analysis Report, you will find 90% of the FISA application documentation.]
Additionally, the entire crew, from the Obama Administration and current career people within the DOJ, FBI, etc., who understood the larger scheme, needed ongoing people to continue ensuring the insurance policy was maintained and deployed.
That drove the need for a Special Counsel investigation. Demand-Demand-Demand. Mueller’s investigation was really just another way the players within the original scheme could keep a lid on the events in 2016.
That’s why many of the FBI/DOJ “small group”, the crew who cleared Hillary in the email investigation, were also assigned to the Mueller investigation. Controls were needed.
Inside Mueller’s crew, the “small group” essentially works to watch over what information the Trump officials or congress could possibly be discovering…. under the auspices of investigating ‘Muh Russia’ etc. If the “DOJ/FBI small group” comes across a risky trail being followed, they work to impede, block, delay or deflect anyone from that trail.
That’s the ‘high-level’ summary of the way things look from a researched perspective.
The Big Ugly
.
RESOURCES:
- Lindsey Graham discussed the Steele Dossier and FISA Warrant HERE
- The Scale of the DOJ and FBI Corruption – Outlined HERE
- The DOJ FISA Corruption Outlined HERE
- Devin Nunes subpoenas McCain staffer David Kramer HERE
- New context to understand Evelyn Farkas Comments – Discussed HERE
- How will media respond? – Discussed HERE
- A Counterintelligence Timeline – WH and FBI – HERE
- FBI Asst. Deputy, Andrew “Andy” McCabe announces intent to retire – HERE
- FBI Legal Counsel, James Baker, identified as leaker to media – HERE
- FBI Legal Counsel, James Baker, removed from responsibility – HERE
- Steele Dossier Origination Now Directly Leads To Obama White House – HERE
- FBI Asst. Director “Andy” McCabe has convenient memory lapse – HERE
- Rand Paul Discusses Evidence of Conspiracy HERE
- Summary of Scheme and Letter from Trump Transition Team HERE
- Congress Confirms the Investigative Approach for The Big Ugly HERE
- Understanding the Background Motives of Inspector General Horowitz HERE
- Democrats Realize the BIG Ugly Is Coming HERE
- Understanding the Important Role of Bill Priestap HERE
- Inspector General Horowitz Explains how he caught Peter Strzok and Lisa Page HERE
- Understanding the Pattern of Information Releases HERE
- Jim Jordan Questions Rod Rosenstein HERE
- More releases of information about Peter Strzok, Lisa Page and Andrew McCabe HERE
- Why Was FISA Court Judge Recused – Discussion HERE
- Jaw-Dropping Info. on Demoted DOJ Deputy Bruce G Ohr’s wife, Nellie H. Ohr HERE
- Discovery – Nellie Ohr worked for Fusion GPS on Trump Opposition Research Project
- Intel Chairman Devin Nunes Outlines FBI FISA Warrant Abuse HERE
- The FBI/DOJ Leak Hunting Task Force Everyone Forgot – Outlined HERE
- Jim Jordan Discusses the Fraud Behind the FBI FISA Warrant HERE
- Black Hat Hunting II – Becomes Obvious – False Media Leaks To Catch Leakers HERE
- The BIG UGLY – The Big Picture and What it Means HERE
- Judge Rudolph Contreras Recuses Himself – FISA Discoveries HERE
- “The Predicate” – The Importance of the Origin of The FISA WARRANTS HERE
- Black Hat Hunting I – First Appearance of Coordinated Plan HERE
- Deputy Head of Counterintelligence FBI Agent Peter Strzok – Outlined HERE
- Discovering Initial Seeds of DOJ-OIG Investigative Plan – Outlined HERE
- President Trump Reacts to Evidence of FBI Mgmt Bias Against Him HERE
- Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes Threatens FBI with Contempt HERE
- First IG Release of FBI Team Bias on Robert Mueller Squad HERE
- A Timeline of Treason – Full Timeline Available HERE
IG Stimulated Releases of Information:
♦Release #1 was the FBI Agent Strzok and Attorney Lisa Page story; and the repercussions from discovering their politically motivated bias in the 2015/2016 Clinton email investigation and 2016/2017 Russian Election investigation.
♦Release #2 outlined the depth of FBI Agent Strzok and FBI Attorney Page’s specific history in the 2016 investigation into Hillary Clinton to include the changing of the wording [“grossly negligent” to “extremely careless”] of the probe outcome delivered by FBI Director James Comey.
♦Release #3 was the information about DOJ Deputy Bruce Ohr being in contact with Fusion GPS at the same time as the FISA application was submitted and granted by the FISA court; which authorized surveillance and wiretapping of candidate Donald Trump; that release also attached Bruce Ohr and Agent Strzok directly to the Steele Dossier.
♦Release #4 was information that Deputy Bruce Ohr’s wife, Nellie Ohr, was an actual contract employee of Fusion GPS, and was hired by F-GPS specifically to work on opposition research against candidate Donald Trump. Both Bruce Ohr and Nellie Ohr are attached to the origin of the Christopher Steele Russian Dossier.
♦Release #5 was the specific communication between FBI Agent Strzok and FBI Attorney Page. The 10,000 text messages that included evidence of them both meeting with Asst. FBI Director Andrew McCabe to discuss the “insurance policy” against candidate Donald Trump in August of 2016.
“…complicated business folks, complicated business…”
“…the Justice Dept. at President Trump’s direction is in charge of this train…”
Yes, President Trump is in charge of all executive branch agencies. He could “order” his department heads to comply with Nunes’ requests… But the Session refusal made it much more complicated for PDT… I believe the President when he said he would never have nominated Sessions if he knew of Session’s refusal before hand.
That statement indicates to me that the President had planned that his AG would play a major role in the unraveling the “yuge” entirety of corrupt people, departments and schemes. So the President’s strategy for shining the light on the entire mess had to be modified…and that is why it is taking longer than most of us would like.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Not ‘refusal’, but ‘recusal’.
LikeLiked by 1 person
above — refusal should be recusal
LikeLiked by 1 person
Patience, Grasshopper! Patience!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Patience grasshopper? Look behind you – there’s a big praying mantis that wants a piece of your – – whatever. I’d be happy with at least one CORRUPT individual being indicted. It would make the “wait” much more tolerable.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Love the grasshopper /praying mantis analogy.
LikeLike
Yes, and the problem is not one gigantic interlinked plot where everyone needs to be arrested at once like a mafia takedown.
And even then when a gang investigation is being done, you don’t stop arresting and charging people for individual crimes.
LikeLike
oh no..
LikeLike
One of the more sensible theories sharps. Thanks. Like you, I believe Sessions recusal caught Trump by surprise. Trump said it himself. Sessions did not consult with Trump, just recused. We either believe Trump or not. JS left Trump’s flank wide open and Trump needed a new battle plan. I believe Trump wants justice and draining so bad he can taste it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
whatever the situation THEN AG Sessions has offered to give his letter of resignation SEVERAL times since and PDJT has refused….so whether you believe Trump’s narrative on the recusal then you MUST also believe his narrative on subsequently KEEPING AG Sessions around
LikeLike
But Congress has made it clear they won’t confirm a successor if Sessions goes.
So a third possibility, is that Trump is disappointed in Sessions recusal, but a crippled Sessions is better than no DOJ AG at all.
LikeLike
Like I have said before, the red wood forest has a lot of trees with a lot of branches! They can all be hanged together. No need for money spent on long prison terms.
LikeLike
“Brennan (CIA), Clapper (ODNI), and Comey (FBI), and to a much lesser extent the outsider Mike Rogers (NSA). This became the “17 intelligence agencies” blah.. blah… blah.”
I thought Clapper (ODNI was basically a coordination group) was just regurgitating what the agencies said, so it is really two agencies, CIA and FBI (NSA gave no real support).
LikeLike
Clapper at ODNI is supposed to assemble and coordinate the raw intelligence from across the spectrum to a more usable and readable format……..his part in the dossier conversion was in essence a concurrence with the traitors at FBI and CIA
LikeLike
early retirement for all!… /sarc…
LikeLike
Can’t you all just picture the looks on their faces when they realized that DJT would be the 45th POTUS? Talk about an “Oh Sh*t” moment.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh Sh*t moment of the century!! Would have loved some pics 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just ask gang of eight member Rep. Schiff for the information. He already is told he knows everything about the collusion. And he is good at keeping secrets.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hate to rain on everybody’s parade but we already know theres enough evidence out to proceed with grand jury.But you will never see anyone involved receive the justice they deserve.The poor Trump administration won,t be able to go to the bathroom without being sued.
LikeLike
Witness: Russia Probe Grand Jury Looks Like ‘Bernie Sanders Rally’ – or a ‘Black Lives Matter Rally’
11 out of 20 jurors are black; the only white male in the room was a prosecutor (Mueller was not present).
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/01/witness-russia-probe-grand-jury-looks-like-black-lives-matter-rally-white-male-room-prosecutor/
LikeLike
Please indulge me: it’s the first time I read that Bruce Ohr, Lisa Page and Strzok submitted the two FISA warrants. Where is the source on that? I am looking in the footnotes but do not see it.
Thank you.
LikeLike
That’s not correct. You misread. Read again, that’s not how it happened.
LikeLike
Where is John Kerry and Val Jar now?
Here’s an interesting “spotted” with 2020 overtones. (Washington Examiner, Dec. 14, 2017)
“Our tipster said that former Obama insider Valerie Jarrett, former Secretary of State John Kerry and New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand were dining Wednesday night with others at Osteria Morini, the hip Italian restaurant near the Washington Nationals stadium.
“Gillibrand has been a leading voice of the #MeToo movement, has called for President Trump’s resignation, and is talked about as a 2020 presidential candidate.
“Kerry, of course, ran and lost his bid for the White House, and Jarrett was Obama’s top counselor. …”
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/spotted-john-kerry-sen-kirsten-gillibrand-valerie-jarrett/article/2643487
LikeLike
“with others”
WHO?
LikeLike
But it was the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) who tracked Kerry all the way to the island owned by the Aga Khan, the spiritual leader of millions of Ismaili Muslims, last Christmas:
“Former U.S. secretary of state John Kerry was on the Aga Khan’s private island at the same time as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s ill-fated family vacation last Christmas break, CBC News has learned.
http://canadafreepress.com/article/former-secretary-of-state-john-kerrys-ongoing-work-for-the-resistance
LikeLike
President Trumps tweet recently concerning the corruption and possible conspiacy against his Presidency has the media all sickering up their sleeves. Reporting it as if to say “well, there he goes again”. That is what makes me think justice will actually be served on these arrogant bastards. The media never learn. No matter how many times the President has handed them their heads.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Some advice for team Trump….and I’m paraphrasing here….A merely fallen enemy may rise again, but the severely punished one is truly vanquished.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What I wouldn’t give to search through all them email servers. I’m really good at that.
Wait! What? We OWN those servers! Why can’t we look at them?
LikeLike
Get out the January surprise and wait till Friday, around 45 minutes past 4 pm, Then fire the lot,
Get All of the at one swat and fire the lot. This will send a message while collecting unemployment checks being fired for treason, then arrest them for as many violations of federal law you can muster up sending a message to the deep state that “fed jail is on the table.” For what you did trying to over throw an elected President by the people of the United States. Send a message over their bow….. commit the crime do some time, no retirement no nothing jail time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Everybody posting seems to know so much, but in all humility might I suggest that it’s not who goes to prison in 2018 that counts, it’s who comes to Congress in 2019! My initial admiration for Trump the candidate began when I found with minimal research that the only thing the opposition could find to use against him was slander of the vilest sort, using misquotes, exaggerations and words taken out of context to paint a false picture. It grew when he came out early with policy statements on health care, foreign policy and the economy, all well thought out and capable of implementation. Unfortunately ‘la colunnia’ works wonders, and everybody flatters themselves that their superiority allows them to criticize.
I believe in President Trump, AG Sessions and everyone who works for DJT, and only Sundance who has an uncanny knack for uncovering what is really going on, and has true admiration for our President. I don’t trust the know-it-all commentators and their comments, friendly or not, the Congress and their investigations which end up nowhere, and above all the voters, especially after Alabama. Might I suggest that our President is methodically working on uncovering these nefarious goings-on in a manner that the most dense of Americans and the most biased of the Media will be forced to recognize that what has been perpetrated is 100 time worse than Watergate. Then, and only then, there is hope for MAGA.
LikeLike
As a submariner, Vietnam Nam veteran 72 to 76, I hear currently a submariner is serving federal time taking a picture of the inside of a submarine, not the brightest moment, yet trying to over throw a government should have some serious ramifications, otherwise, they will not stop.
LikeLike
The letter looks pretty toothless to me. Where’s the statement : “I have instructed my staff to draft ‘Contempt of Congress’ citations and failure to produce everything demanded will result in the citations being issued on January 4, 2017”.
LikeLike