Oh Lordy – Devin Nunes Will Get Eight FBI Witnesses This Month, Including Bill Priestap…

Today we get details about the DOJ deal with Chairman Devin Nunes. Included in the report from Catherine Herridge there is some really good news:
According to the letter, committee investigators also will get access to eight key witnesses this month including FBI agent Peter Strzok and FBI lawyer Lisa Page, who exchanged anti-Trump text messages during an affair and previously worked on the special counsel’s Russia probe; FBI general counsel James Baker, who was reassigned; FBI head of counterintelligence Bill Priestap, whom ex-FBI boss James Comey testified made the decision not to brief Congress about the Russia case during last year’s election; and Bruce Ohr, a DOJ official reassigned after concealing meetings with figures involved in the dossier.
That’s right. For the first time the ‘one who shall not be named‘ is going to have to face questioning from congress. Bill Priestap is the FBI head of counterintelligence who has been conspicuously absent from all previous conversations. All research, including prior testimony from FBI Director James Comey (March 20th, 2017), indicates Priestap is at the epicenter of the 2016 counterintelligence operation against the Trump campaign.
Here’s the full report:
WASHINGTON DC – House investigators will get access this week to “all remaining investigative documents” – in unredacted form – that they had sought as part of their Russia inquiry, under a deal between Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., according to a letter obtained by Fox News.
The letter, from Nunes to Rosenstein, summarizes an “agreement” reached on a phone call Wednesday evening and also says key FBI and Justice Department witnesses in the probe will be provided for interviews later this month.
“It is my hope that this agreement will provide the Committee with all outstanding documents and witnesses necessary to complete its investigations,” Nunes wrote.
The agreement comes after the DOJ and FBI faced a Wednesday deadline to comply, under the threat of new subpoenas and even contempt citations. Under deadline pressure, FBI Director Christopher Wray and Rosenstein met Wednesday with House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., to discuss the demands from the intelligence committee.
Nunes’ letter outlines the terms of the deal reached, as he seeks information that could shed light on whether the controversial anti-Trump “dossier” was used to open the Russia probe and justify surveillance on Trump campaign officials.
Nunes wrote that the committee is “extremely concerned by indications that top U.S. Government officials who were investigating a presidential campaign relied on unverified information that was funded by the opposing political campaign and was based on Russian sources.”
This is a reference to the dossier’s funding from the Democratic National Committee and Clinton campaign. Opposition research firm Fusion GPS hired former British spy Christopher Steele to compile the document, which contained salacious allegations about Trump.
The congressman originally issued subpoenas for related records on Aug. 24 that remain in effect, but the committee was stonewalled by the Justice Department and FBI for months.
Nunes said committee investigators and staff will now have access to all remaining documents during a review at the Justice Department on Friday.
The witnesses are directly tied to allegations of political bias.
Nunes wrote that outstanding text messages between Strzok and Page will be delivered by Jan. 11.
The agreement could subject the DOJ and FBI to a level of scrutiny to which they are not accustomed.
“The FBI in particular is not used to having its inner discussions kind of brought to light, and I think that’s of huge concern for probably people at the FBI,” former Justice Department official Robert Driscoll said. (LINK)
Bill Priestap is the head of the FBI Counterintelligence operation. He was FBI Agent Peter Strozk’s direct boss. If anyone in congress really wanted to know if the FBI paid for the Christopher Steele Dossier, Bill Priestap is the guy who would know.
In April 2016 Hillary Clinton and the DNC paid Glenn Simpson with Fusion-GPS to dig up dirt on Donald Trump.
April 19th 2016 Glenn Simpson’s wife, Mary Jacoby travels to the White House.
The wife of Glenn Simpson (Fusion GPS), Mary B. Jacoby, with years of Russia-angled reporting –including Donald Trump– visits the White House in April 2016, at the same time as the DNC and Clinton hire Fusion GPS to conduct the opposition research on Donald Trump, surrounding Russia? This timeline is entirely too obvious to be coincidental.
In May 2016 Fusion GPS hired Nellie Ohr, wife of DOJ Deputy Bruce Ohr, to lead the opposition research effort. That same month, Fusion GPS contracted with retired British MI6 Agent Christopher Steele to write the ‘Trump Russia Dossier’.
On May 5, 2016, (Via Katica) FBI lawyer Lisa Page (FBI Peter Strzok mistress) was in an important meeting at the White House. On the same day, WaPo had a ‘sources say’ story about the meeting. The subject was Hillary’s emails.
Yup, “small group” FBI Lawyer Lisa Page worked on the email case, too. Here are the White House logs for the May 5th meeting:
The May 5th, 2016, meeting was after FBI Director James Comey initially drafted the exoneration letter and BEFORE James Comey met with President Obama on MAY 16th.
FBI Director James Comey met with President Obama on the morning of May 16, 2016 and by afternoon the draft letter was circulating to FBI leadership (not by Comey though).
In late June 2016 the first draft of the Steele Dossier was shared back with Fusion GPS and presumably Nellie Ohr was one of the recipients. According to Robby Mook, the partial dossier information was also given to the DNC and Clinton Campaign.
July 2nd, 2016 Hillary Clinton is interviewed by FBI investigator Peter Strzok. No transcripts or recordings of the interview are made.
July 5th, 2016, FBI Director James Comey exonerates Hillary Clinton.
In July 2016 candidate Donald Trump won the GOP nomination. That same month the FBI Counterintelligence Division began an investigation they later described as a counterintelligence operation looking at Russian interference in the U.S. election. However, from 10 months of researched documentation, much of it in the MSM, we now know it was an FBI counterintelligence operation against candidate Donald Trump.
Also in July 2016, immediately following candidate Donald Trump’s successful bid to win the GOP nomination, a FISA application was denied. The timing here is far too coincidental (the later narrower version clearly evidences), the FISA application was to wiretap, monitor and conduct surveillance on candidate Trump and his campaign.
In August 2016, the lead FBI Agent in charge of that counterintelligence operation, Peter Strzok told his FBI Attorney and mistress: “I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy’s office that there’s no way he gets elected – but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk. It’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you’re 40.”
The “insurance policy” appears to be the ongoing counterintelligence operation that later utilized the Steele Dossier to get the FISA warrant and actually begin the wiretaps and surveillance. The conversation referenced between Strzok and Page took place in FBI Assistant Director Andrew “Andy” McCabe’s office.
All of this information is really just a recap. Everyone now sees this construct clearly. The Timelines are brutally obvious. Congress and DC investigators, including the years-long OIG investigation, are currently in the phase of nailing down the players and putting the final touches on the evidence. The outline is clear as day.
FBI Asst. Director in charge of Counterintelligence Bill Priestap was the immediate supervisor of FBI Counterintelligence Deputy Peter Strzok.
Bill Priestap is #1. Before getting demoted Peter Strzok was #2.
The investigation into candidate Donald Trump was a counterintelligence operation. That operation began in July 2016. Bill Priestap would have been in charge of that, along with all other, FBI counterintelligence operations.
FBI Deputy Peter Strzok was specifically in charge of the Trump counterintel op. However, Strzok would be reporting to Bill Priestap on every detail and couldn’t (according to structure anyway) make a move without Priestap approval.
On March 20th 2017 congressional testimony, James Comey was asked why the FBI Director did not inform congressional oversight about the counterintelligence operation that began in July 2016.
FBI Director Comey said he did not tell congressional oversight he was investigating presidential candidate Donald Trump because the Director of Counterintelligence suggested he not do so. *Very important detail.*
I cannot emphasize this enough. *VERY* important detail. Again, notice how Comey doesn’t use Priestap’s actual name, but refers to his position and title. Again, watch [Prompted]
FBI Director James Comey was caught entirely off guard by that first three minutes of that questioning. He simply didn’t anticipate it.
Oversight protocol requires the FBI Director to tell the congressional intelligence “Gang of Eight” of any counterintelligence operations. The Go8 has oversight into these ops at the highest level of classification. In July 2016 the time the operation began, oversight was the responsibility of this group, the Gang of Eight:
Obviously, based on what we have learned since March 2017, and what has surfaced recently, we can all see why the FBI would want to keep it hidden that they were running a counterintelligence operation against a presidential candidate. After all, as FBI Agent Peter Strzok said it in his text messages, it was an “insurance policy”.
REMINDER – FBI Agent Strzok to FBI Attorney Page:
“I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy’s office that there’s no way he gets elected – but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk. It’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you’re 40.”
So there we have FBI Director James Comey telling congress on March 20th, 2017, that the reason he didn’t inform the statutory oversight “Gang of Eight” was because Bill Priestap (Director of Counterintelligence) recommended he didn’t do it.
Apparently, according to Comey, Bill Priestap carries a great deal of influence if he could get his boss to NOT perform a statutory obligation simply by recommending he doesn’t do it.
Then again, Comey’s blame-casting there is really called creating a “fall guy”. FBI Director James Comey is ducking responsibility in March 2017 by blaming FBI Director of Counterintelligence Bill Priestap for not informing congress of the operation that began in July 2016. (9 months prior).
At that moment, that very specific moment during that March 20th hearing, anyone who watches these hearings closely could see Comey was creating his own exit from getting ensnared in the consequences from the wiretapping and surveillance operation of President Donald Trump. In essence, Bill Priestap is James Comey’s shield from liability.
But more curiously for current discussion, there has been NO MENTION of Bill Priestap in any of the recent revelations, despite his centrality to all of it.
Bill Priestap would have needed to authorize Peter Strzok to engage with Christopher Steele over the “Russian Dosssier”.
Bill Priestap would have needed to approve of the underlying documents that were used for both FISA applications (June/July and Sept/Oct).
Bill Priestap would be the person to approve of paying, or reimbursing, Christopher Steele for the Russian Dossier used in their counterintelligence operation and subsequent FISA application.
Without Bill Priestap involved, approvals, etc. the entire Russian/Trump Counterintelligence operation just doesn’t happen. Heck, James Comey’s March testimony in that regard is also evidence of Priestap’s importance.
So we all can see that Bill Priestap is a central figure. •FBI Director James Comey defers to him; •2016 Acting Attorney General Sally Yates relied on him; •FBI Special Agent in Counterintelligence Peter Strzok reports to him. Yet there was absolutely no mention of Bill Priestap in any of the explosive investigative story-lines. Why?
Bill Priestap is the FBI Director of Counterintelligence. There’s no way he hasn’t been caught inside the investigative net.
Bill Priestap’s boss, Andrew McCabe has been caught. Bill Priestap’s subordinate, Peter Strzok, has most certainly been caught. And in March 20th 2017 FBI Director Comey pushed Priestap directly in front of the congressional oversight bus.
On the home-front: FBI Director of Counterintelligence Bill Priestap is married to Sabina Menschel a self-employed “consultant” with a history of donations to Democrat candidates, specifically to Hillary Clinton.
Bill’s wife Sabina comes from a Goldman Sach’s connected family, which must be why Bill and Sabina can afford to live in a $3.2 million home in Washington DC.
Would be a little difficult to afford a $3,000,000.00 mortgage on a G-Man’s payroll.
Just sayin’…
BIG UGLY
.
Expect a massive outbreak of Alzheimer’s Memory Loss to hit these “witlesses” within a week!
And we note the silence about all of this in the M.S.M.
Sundance needs to be there to refresh their memories!
I hope it's because of a lobotomy.
Plead the 5th.These are crimes, any lawyer worth his salt will recommend silence.
What d’ya think the wives are doing???
Out buying antacids by the bulk, I bet!
Good, now they can see how the other half (US) have lived with all the misery they have dumped on people all over the world…… I'll send them some of mine!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
NONE of this occurs if THIS is observed:
Genesis 18:9
Genesis 18:9
Does Nellie count as a wife or partner?
LikeLike
The Ohrs are married:
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/12/breaking-nellie-ohr-wife-demoted-justice-official-trump-dossier-case-worked-fusion-gps-also-worked-cia/
http://heavy.com/news/2017/12/bruce-ohr-dossier-fusion-gps-trump-demoted/
Still yelling and screamin at their husbands….”It’s all your fault” “What about my 3 million dollar house?” “You had a mistress?” “Who?” “Who the hell is a deplorable?”
Kinda feel sorry for those guys…well that didn’t last long.
Nuke em all …burn it all down…
Amen.
How many on that list will show up? If they all show up, and the right questions are asked and answered, I am not going to feel good about it.
You know the dims on the committee are going to use the time to attack Trump w/BS. Was the meeting between Ryan, Rosy and Wray to inform Ryan that immunity had been given to certain individuals who have been singing like a canary and will not show up at the committee hearing, so tell Nunes not to make a big deal about it. This is to make it look like the canary is not cooperating so that it will protect him/her and he/she can still be a part of the inner circle.
I will add. If Priestap and Strozk don't show up and are not pursued by Nunes, or anyone else for that matter, then you know who has copped a deal and have been given immunity to testify against the others. My money is on these two because I believe they were being set up to be the fall guys when the flit hit the shat. Ohr may be the canary in the DOJ.
Yeah…that is a good thought…they have to have now made a "hardstop" somewhere…a death may be too obvious at this time..
Someone needs to watch over Devin Nunes for his safety. He is really carrying a lot of responsibility on his shoulders, and there are a lot of Black Hats that would like to see him disappear.
LikeLiked by 5 people
We—My question is where in the heck were Nunes, Ryan, etc the last few years when they knew that all of this was happening. Is Numes trying to cover up his stuff??? Look at all the rinos like Hatch trying to go out as a fighter of Obozo, when all they did was give him a blank check. I don't trust any of them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good questions nv
Thank you Lord…
Sundance. can’t thank you enough for all the time and energy you give this. Most folks lurking and posting at this wonderful sanctuary appreciate you also – still none of us can truly know how much you have given.
Keep on stormin’ – our country, the world actually, needs people like you and all the others who are contributing everyday. God bless you.
LikeLiked by 8 people
https://twitter.com/GrrrGraphics?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fgrrrgraphics.com%2Findex.html
Haven't heard from that SOB Schiff lately. Hmmmmmmmmmmmmmm
LikeLiked by 2 people
Acute nervous colitis. Spasms!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The leak investigation has got his lips suddenly sealed.
LikeLike
Not to mention, Nunes is back and is not messing around.
LikeLike
What actual power does Nunes's committee actually have? Can they file charges or anything? If not, other than getting these people under oath to take the fifth, what are we hoping to gain from these interviews?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Truth. They can hand the case to tbe DOJ for prosecution.
In their oversight role I can imagine they can make recommendations for changes to address problems.
We just need to drag the rats out into the open. Sunlight will do much of the corrective task, the DOJ will finish the job, hopefully to include Zero and Killary.
GBPDJT
🇺🇸
What is interesting from a procedural aspect is that all of the FBI and DOJ players still work for their respective bureaus. As an employee, they can be instructed to answer the questions about their employment duties or take the 5th to avoid incriminating themselves. I would imagine that if they take such a position, they will be terminated because their boss, DJT, will demand it for not cooperating.
Obama would let these things slide and the MSM would not hold them to account, but since Obama was trying to hide things, and DJT wants to shed light on them, I have to believe that the results will be very satisfying.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think the ultimate risk for the people being grilled, is that the committee can basically collect the evidence and information and put a nice little bow on it to present to the DOJ.
Sessions will then likely (hopefully) prosecute whatever they present, because he’s such an ardent supporter of the law and all.
LikeLike
So it looks to me that the center of this disgusting spiderweb is Bill Priestap, Glenn Simpson, and Mary Jacoby.
Why was Christopher Steele the one hired to make the fake dossier? Can he be brought in to testify?
And who is the puppet master BEHIND the spiderweb trio? George Soros?
I betcha dollars to doughnuts that Priestap, Simpson, Jacoby, et al, are furiously updating their life insurance policies and lists of beneficiaries. Betcha they’re all lawyering up. Betcha they all know that they will NEVER have a good night’s sleep or be able to relax ever again—because they all know that “ANYTHING” can happen to them at any time—and possibly to their immediate families also.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Steele gave them more credibility. Even if F-GPS created all lies, who are they going to claim discovered these “facts”?
Their risk of being caught by the FSB, or even our own
White Hat Spooks, if they sent our own people to Russia to mimic an actual operation, would be exponentially higher.
They would also have to find corrupt operatives in the ranks to do so, and, likely, hopefully, no one has a Rolodex full of such people. Who would actually buy into the Conspiracy anyway? Perhaps in spirit, but in risking their lives and freedoms to create a foreign paper trail to fluff up the Dossier? That’s a dirty job, and Mike Rowe is a Patriot.
GBPDJT
🇺🇸
“The agreement could subject the DOJ and FBI to a level of scrutiny to which they are not accustomed.
“The FBI in particular is not used to having its inner discussions kind of brought to light, and I think that’s of huge concern for probably people at the FBI,” former Justice Department official Robert Driscoll said.”
I sure hope my Smart TV was listening carefully when I read that part of Sundance's article. I might not have enunciated clearly BUT I SURE WAS LOUD and I will confess just a bit profane when I reacted to that.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I hope you are not using your shovel on the TV.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I have been tempted, trust me.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I recommend a foam brick. It feels good throwing a brick at the TV without the damage.
LikeLiked by 3 people
i use chicken wire….just bounces right off…stay away from open bottle of beer..
LikeLike
If your smart TV didn’t pick it up just give me a call speak loudly and clearly into the phone
no stuttering we have to make sure that they hear us correctly…..
LikeLiked by 4 people
I know, me too. Perhaps the employees shouldn't be using the employer's email to do illegal works…
LikeLike
if you listen very carefully….you can hear the sound of lawyers feet scuffin about and wee little canaries singing in a darkened room,,,and soon the thud thud of someone being thrown under a bus………ahhhhhhh the sweet sounds of the swamp
LikeLiked by 2 people
Expect lies and obfuscation, stalls and objections by the Democrats. But why? Don't they realize the public confidence in the honesty of the FBI/DOJ is now in the low 30s?
LikeLike
The report states there was a deal but did not state what Justice and the FBI was getting in exchange. Since Preistap hasn't been named up to this point makes me think that he is the canary and imunity for Preistap is what DO I and FBI got in exchange.
Remember, Congress is oversight. In the end, Justice needs an unimpeachable non hostile witness in court.
Remember, Congress is oversight. In the end, Justice needs an unimpeachable non hostile witness in court.
LikeLike
I think I have figured this out.
The deal is this.
If Nunes wants actual posession of the FISA documents, then they will get them in a redacted form.
They have made a deal to view the unredacted documents in a SCIF, but the DOJ will keep control of the physical documents at this time.
The Strzok messages Nunes can have in full.
The witnesses have now been made available to officialy take the 5th
LikeLike
Bill Priestap is in trouble. He’s been the figure all along that this has been setup for. The “stimulated releases” of information on everyone surrounding Bill is by design as Sundance as excellently surmised. Bill Priestap better be careful with his testimony (and for that matter Strzok and Page as 90% + of their texts are yet to be revealed). The IG has obviously withheld all the hard evidence he has on Bill Priestap’s involvement for this moment. He will likely have to plead the 5th.
With the Fusion GPS bank records to be revealed, Bruce Ohr is in a vise too. This is going to be something to behold. If the 5th amendment is invoked repeatedly in all the testimony (that is hopefully public) then we have the greatest scandal in American history about to be unveiled. Comey keep on tweeting, while you can!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Priestap must realize he's been st up. He's a singin.
LikeLike
I agree, he’s been singing a song to the IG…..
He realized he was being setup to take the fall when Comey testified that day.
LikeLike
Wonder when everyone else will realize it?
LikeLike
I believe the DOJ is shooting for the top. They have McCabe. Now it's Come, Yates, and Lynch. Get them charged and you might bag Clapper and Brennen. Possiblity an ex President if your ambitious.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If he starts to feel the heat I think he'll run…that's just how much of a weasel he is..besides we want the next one up from Obummer…they either snuff him or save him..
LikeLike
The 5th = ADMISSION OF GUILT….and everyone knows that…EVERYONE!
All eyes of the public will be on the hearings taking place from here on out. I am so thankful for recordings and internet so that I don’t have to take vacation time to watch these evil creatures squirm. This is so long overdue and I praise the Lord for the TRUTH that is being revealed at such a time as this! Greater is He that is in us than he that is in the world!
Boom baby!
LikeLike
twitter thread from Draw & Strike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nice Lineup…………
LikeLike
Thank you Sundance for all your efforts. . . . I sense you feel hopeful with the latest events, but I do not. How they treated Rep. Nunes was very telling. I have the overwhelming feeling that this is not a quest for truth, but an effort to try to cover up as much as they can and keep as much information from us as possible. To these people, taking an oath means nothing . . . . If any evidence can be destroyed, it probably has been. What we will be witnessing is not a revelation of truth, but the Deep State's efforts to make an investigation look good while doing all they can to hide and protect their friends, their evil-doings and get rid of the evidence. This is the way they have behaved so far, do we really believe they will change their spots? Your eager hopefulness is admirable, Sundance, I wish I had your faith.
LikeLike
Everything around DJT seems to be guided by Divine intervention & that’s what makes this time different.
Deeds done in darkness will be brought into the light.
LikeLike
It’s important to recall a quote from an Independent Council from the past, Lawrence Walsh about Congressional committees and investigations. Regardless of what side of the issue you were on at the time, Walsh’s words are worth remembering now.
“No adverse factor shaped or constricted [my] investigation more than the congressional immunity grants” made to a number of key government officials in return for their testimony.
Even without immunity grants, Congressional hearings were blamed for the reversal of several convictions, and a Court of Appeals reversal based on a successful argument that witnesses in their trials might have been affected by publicized immunized congressional testimony.
https://www.brown.edu/Research/Understanding_the_Iran_Contra_Affair/thelegalaftermath.php
LikeLiked by 1 person
And the Comey FBI was handing out immunity like a pedophile handing out candy at a grade school playground.
LikeLike
And those folks all lied, nullifying their immunity.
LikeLike
I get the idea this is a preemptive move to give cover from OIG report. Might be real sweet if IG releases report ahead of schedule.
Fusion GPS bank records wouldn’t hurt either. Hit ’em with a bunker busting Thermonuclear bomb.
LikeLike
What comes to mind is ……who…. is doing these new investigations. Remember the FBI is a cespool of tainted people at the top. The DOJ is even worse so yeah hurrrayyyy we have new investigations but that’s like cheering for Gowdy to start a new inquiriy. Who is not tatinted and how do we make sure the same old possee or Mueller’s influence is not taking place…..
LikeLike
Just so everyone who is keeping score knows. I can’t recall or I don’t recall or I can’t talk about any investigation that may or may not be ongoing, none of these replies should be a Get Out of Jail Free Card.
LikeLike
Wow….Sabina Menschel (Bill Priestap’s wife) also worked for the FBI a few years ago…..on her bio with the new company she was just made COO of!!
LikeLike
So many traitors so little time
Justice Dept has two Clinton investigations ongoing. Solomon and Carter reported tonight on Sean’s show.
Important to understand how Sessions has been working. He has investigations of the Foundation in Little Rock, DC, NY and FLA. I said months ago, this is how he could safely get around the corrupt DC offices of FBI and DOJ.
Also, her server is being investigated for national security leaks.
These have not gone to grand juries yet. The facts are being compiled, the crimes amassed in what will be the indictment.
Federal cases take a long time. Be patient.
The reporters say it will be months yet. But the lower level and out of town prosecutors and investigators are now upbeat that Rule of Law will be enforced.
Uranium One is going to be yuge!
LikeLiked by 2 people
^^^THIS^^^
You’ve been harassed for believing this. I think Sessions is building the MOAB politically too. Keep the faith.
LikeLike
‘FBI Chief FOIA Officer Confirms ALL OF COMEY’S Memos Were Classified at Time They Were Written’
“Comey considered a dirty cop”
And the most sanctimonious individual on the planet but shirley prison time will change that.
LikeLike
My Schichi Dan level cynicism detector is sounding loud and clear!
Parseltongue Alert !
WASHINGTON DC – House investigators will get access this week to “all remaining investigative documents” – in unredacted form – that they had sought as part of their Russia inquiry, under a deal between Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., according to a letter obtained by Fox News.
See the problem?
Documents?
WHAT documents?
We don’t have any stinking documents.
But what we have (i.e. not yet scrubbed) here they are.
LikeLike
My sincerest apologies to any who may have posted this exclusive, but here’s another Solomon piece released tonight 8:35 pm tonight – FBI Launches New Clinton Foundation Investigation –
“The Justice Department has launched a new inquiry into whether the Clinton Foundation engaged in any pay-to-play politics or other illegal activities while Hillary Clinton served as Secretary of State, law enforcement officials and a witness tells The Hill.”
“FBI agents from Little Rock, Ark., where the Foundation was started, have taken the lead in the investigation and have interviewed at least one witness in the last month, and law enforcement officials said additional activities are expected in coming weeks.”
“The officials, who spoke only on condition of anonymity, said the probe is examining whether the Clintons promised or performed any policy favors in return for largesse to their charitable efforts or whether donors made commitments of donations in hopes of securing government outcomes.”
http://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/367541-fbi-launches-new-clinton-foundation-investigation
Happy ‘BLOW OUT’ Thursday ALL!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
“one witness in the last month,” at that rate it will take 100 yrs. to finish interviewing witnesses all over the world. But, silly me. I forgot they are fed. guvmint employees.
LikeLike
If they are in Little Rock they’ll need a paranormal investigator and a medium.
LikeLike
Charles Ortel has done plenty of work on the Clintons and their Foundation:
http://charlesortel.com (https://twitter.com/charlesortel)
LikeLike
Just get the grand jury going.
LikeLike
It’s going to be hard to throw the whole game when the most powerful man on Earth is tweeting about you doing just that.
LikeLiked by 3 people
There is one problem here, and it’s inescapable — the continuing and recent stories leaked to the media in order to help the culprits “get their stories straight.”
It’s possibly telling that suddenly these witnesses can appear, after they stonewalled for months.
So, don’t be surprised if we get things like “the dossier wasn’t relevant; Papadopolous was” and things like this. Or “‘insurance policy’ meant the investigation” and so forth.
We know those are lies. But the Congress has to work to make sure appropriate questions are asked to flush out the truth as much as possible. And that means getting beyond the newly-completed cover story with Papadapolous, Millian and whoever else.
We’ve got some strong people on the case. Like Nunes, Jordan and others. They need to be thorough and probing here. Jordan’s 18 questions is a good place to work from.
We should also expect that Dirty Cop-friendly information will be leaked shortly after the proceedings, courtesy of someone like Schiff.
These scoundrels are not coming to these interviews/hearings willingly or unarmed. They’re only coming, now (in my opinion), because they have to do it and they think they have their cover story all set. Not for you and me, but for Joe Public who won’t be following this bit by bit.
There’s still a lot of work to be done. The drip-drip-drip is working, but I’m not going to go full victory parade until these dirtbags are boxed-in beyond doubt and the totality of their conspiracy is clear to the majority of people in this country.
What these people did — with Clinton and with Trump — is criminal and treasonous. They need exposed and held to justice.
LikeLike
Just think… tomorrow’s Friday… AKA, the day something YUGE always happens just before the weekend…..
LikeLike
It will be fun to see who takes the fifth.
LikeLike
I sure hope that the reason his name has not been spoken and why Ryan got a special meeting before being given the information and interviews is that this puke Bill Priestap was long ago pinched, pressed, broken, turned key source. I pray would be so awesome to roll some real ranking leadership and not just a basket of lieutenants and foot soldiers.
Once we turn these pages this thing needs to continue to press audit research all the gov orgs under O pouring sunlight on his criminal distortion of the entire federal bureaucracy.
LikeLike
Although this is fantastic news, why did a “deal” even have to be made. I’m hoping and praying that the deal doesn’t include immunity for all the agents involved.
LikeLike