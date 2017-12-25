Popcorn Worthy – President Trump Has Rejected McCabe’s Terms…

To put a fine point on the anticipatory fireworks for mid-January, let us remind ourselves of what can be anticipated when everyone gets back to DC from the holiday break.
Following a week of growing pressure and sunlight, last week Asst. FBI Director Andrew “Andy” McCabe used The Washington Post -the PR transmission media of the Deep State Intelligence Community- to announce his career saving terms. Essentially McCabe presented the deal that he would leave office in March, in exchange for no returning fire.
President Trump, immediately spotting the intent of the public resignation announcement, responded by saying on Twitter: “NO DEAL“.
On January 15th, 2018, the Department of Justice Office of Inspector General Michael Horowitz will deliver approximately 1.2 million pages of documentation and evidence gathered in the year-long investigation into the politicization of the DOJ and FBI, by senior leadership and upper-level career leadership lawyers and bureaucrats.
IG Horowitz, having utilized the OIG’s vast 500+ investigative agents, is giving that preliminary evidence -in advance of pending full report- to the congressional committee in charge of DOJ/FBI oversight: House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte. –OUTLINED HERE–
So by mid-January the House Judiciary Committee will have massive investigative documentation surrounding Andrew McCabe, James Comey, Loretta Lynch, Sally Yates, and all of the top-tier team members around them for all of their principle activity throughout the past few years; with emphasis on 2016.
Put another way, Andrew McCabe, is going to be in FULL SUNLIGHT on or around January 15th, 2018, for any misconduct.
That explains the transparent reason for McCabe offering terms. However, the content of that year-long investigation is also the transparent reason for President Trump refusing McCabe’s terms.
In addition to McCabe, and depending on how well they have covered their political tracks, James Comey, Loretta Lynch, Sally Yates, and all of the top officials -lawyers mostly- within the FBI and DOJ will be part of that investigative release.
Depending on IG release content, there will also be downstream officials who will have likely taken action, or positioned themselves with prior public releases of intelligence information (ie. narratives), containing historic support toward the actions taken by those top-tier FBI and DOJ officials.
Those downstream Deep State positions include CIA John Brennan, DNI James Clapper, and all of the officials contained in known communication therein:
In addition to Horowitz, and generally overlooked by media, there has been another internal FBI and DOJ task force quietly gathering information over the Intelligence Community, including those qualified to receive “classified intelligence” within congress, since July/August 2016.
There’s no doubt the “Leak Task Force” has been monitoring all of the committee actions and releases by people they are suspecting of leaks. There’s a solid argument to be made that several leaks that led to false media reporting were actually part of task-force sting operations intended to expose those leakers.
Thankfully, no-one was paying much attention to either the IG investigation or the leak task-force until recently. The MSM completely overlooked their existence until early December reports on FBI conduct indicated the IG had not only collected information, but the investigative discoveries actually led to damage-control reactions by the DOJ and FBI.
Examples of damage-control include reassignments of: FBI counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok; FBI/DOJ lawyer, Lisa Page; DOJ Deputy Attorney, Bruce Ohr; and FBI Chief Legal Counsel James Baker.
These moves, especially the reassignment of FBI’s top lawyer James Baker, indicate the severity of the information gathered by the Inspector General. These are not insignificant personnel shifts. They indicate a much bigger issue is within the IG investigation that currently visible. Hence, current reactions from former officials begin to make sense.
Merry Christmas.
THE BIG UGLY
.
One of my favorite quotes from the ‘A’ team – “I love it when a plan comes together”!
Trump’s plan is to restore the rule of law and to drain the swamp. It has nothing to do w/ideology or politics. Trump is a pragmatist. He does not look at solving problems w/his end result being how does it benefit a political party or a certain ideology. His focus is on how does it benefit making America Great Again and how does it benefit America.
You can’t have a free republic and MAGA w/o the rule of law and a DC swamp full of corrupt politicians. Trump’s plan is to restore the rule of law and drain the swamp,because he knows his success AS potus AND HIS SUCCESS AT maga HINGES ON THAT. Our future as a free republic also hinges on that.
^^^this^^^
“We will know that our disinformation program is complete when everything the American public believes in is false” ~ Wm Casey, director CIA in White House briefing,Feb 1981, recorded and reported by Barbara Honegger
We live in a false paradigm reality, bounded by faux science, fake history, filtered news, financed by a fiat currency and directed by Demonic Warlords. The breadth of deception and evil is staggering. Witness the recently exposed tinseltown and MSM Perverts, the smoking gun JFK files and the Top Gun videos of UFOs. The MAGA pyramid is about to flip.
Will the public care? We have been discussing the Leftist strategy: I posted this parable of what they will do a few days ago: Deny, Deny,Deny!
Following Stalin’s technique of endlessly repeating THE BIG LIE!
Get them in a court room and let a jury decide. Congressional hearings have been a waste
You mean like the jury in the Kate Steinle murder trial? Ok, that might not be fair because the prosecutor threw the case.
Preferably NOT a D.C. court room where the jury pool is 90%+ Democrat.
If it ends with Hillary getting locked up, half the country will care bigly.
Just remember, anybody who gets locked up can be pardoned in 7 years (or 11 years, or 15 years), if a demonrat or sympathetic corrupt globalist is elected president.
Sending Clinton or Hussein to prison is like sending Napoleon to the isle of Elba. You only make them a martyr and set them up for a comeback.
Those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it.
Trump understands this.
Military tribunal, followed by execution.
It’s the only way, unless we want to sow the seeds of tyranny for the future.
A lot of people seem to have trouble wrapping their heads around this, but that is only because people have been conditioned to care what the temper-tantrum class thinks (the Leftists).
When the full scope of the treason and crimes against humanity committed by Hussein and Clinton are known, it will be obvious that they get the death penalty.
Military tribunal does away with the endless appeals process that has been used by the Left to corrupt the criminal court process.
What will Hillary do in 7 years anyway? President Trump can lock her up and let time take care of the rest. And the temper-tantrum class won’t be clamoring for the release of Hussein if his behind-the-scenes puppet masters and other unknown professional agitators are “handled”.
I don’t think she is healthy enough to still be around even in 4 years.
I’m in favor of execution, as well. Preferably by public hanging on gallows set up on Pa. Ave. w/the Capitol in view. Also erect a giant replica of Lady Justice prominently in view. Let them all swing at the same time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Military tribunal, followed by execution.
Toss the constitution. What possibly could go wrong?
“Toss the constitution. What possibly could go wrong?”
______________
I said nothing about tossing the Constitution.
Not a single thing.
Nor would I.
Military tribunals are entirely lawful. The only question is whether the defendants have committed a crime that falls within the jurisdiction of a military tribunal.
I am confident they have, but I will leave it to Trump’s team to figure that out.
If you want to seek justice through the wholly corrupt criminal court system — a system that just set Kate Steinle’s confessed murderer free — then I don’t think you’re serious.
Not even remotely.
While I FULLY agree with you, and would like to think it’s even an option, it will never happen. The country will never permit execution of such top tier Dems, no matter how egregious their crimes. Heck, they don’t even tolerate accusations. The world globalists would howl and collectively shun us if we demonstrate we are capable of such “perceived” barbarity. Trump doesn’t need to be saddled with the label Executioner as his legacy. Leave that to Hillary to carry, as the architect of Arkancide and Benghazi.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah, well, a lot of things we thought would never happen just did.
The problem with this statement is that you still give credence to what the globalists think. As long as anyone defers to their wishes, they can’t be cast aside. You have to be willing to not care about what they want, and more than that, be willing to talk against them in public to anyone who does.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Military tribunal, followed by execution.”
Sweet!
He didn’t lie. He just asked unanswerable questions. More sophisticated attack. Probably learned in an elite, expensive university.
The truth may set you free. But The Left feels that the Truth is whatever they claim it to be, and they want Their Truth to put us in chains, and to chase President Trump out of office and into a prison.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The left can chase what they want the truth to be until capital-T Truth smacks them in the face.
LikeLiked by 2 people
My middle name is Truth…can I smack them in the face now? To All Treepers: A very MAGA Christmas and a very MAGA New Year.
It will be the other way around, the left and the big shots who think they’re above the law, who tried to undermine a duly elected President will be the ones in chains, in prison. Make.no.mistake. It will happen.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Enter Lisa Barsoomian, wife of Rod Rosenstein. Lisa is a high-powered attorney in Washington, DC, who specializes in opposing Freedom of Information Act requests on behalf of the Deep State, err, I mean, the Intelligence Communities.
Lisa Barsoomian works for R. Craig Lawrence, an attorney who has represented Robert Mueller three times, James Comey five times, Barack Obama forty-five times, Kathleen Sebellius fifty-six times, Bill Clinton forty times, and Hillary Clinton seventeen times between 1991 and 2017.
Do I take your word for it, or can you provide a link to evidence that supports your accusations?
Well, you did swallow whole the fake Russian dossier.
So? What is your point? And, who cares?
Other than, amazing, all the law suits filed against those Swamp Creatures. Heck, anyone would take those dummy’s money.
It’s really getting interesting.
http://theduran.com/wife-of-fusion-gps-founder-admits-her-husband-was-behind-fake-russiagate-story/
Attitude flows down hill just like you know what. Here is attitude.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Val Jarrett makes me sick.
LikeLiked by 15 people
She’s a strange one.
She is a political ” Mommy Dearest” it’s just weird the relationship she has with Obama…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Barry is the puppet…She works the strings
Evil.
Her head will make for a wonderful fit in a Guillotine basket.
There will be overwhelming evidence. Merry Christmas.
LikeLiked by 5 people
OK, it’s Christmas, I know, but to Hell with every one of those bastards. No sympathy.
These POS had a terrible Christmas because their days are truly numbered! Our President since he won the presidency on November 9, 2016 has had to deal with everything being thrown at him. Not only was he able to survive but he was actually able to get stronger and to accomplish so many great things in his first year. 2018 is for all the marbles! The RNC has raised more money to date than ever in their history after a Republican won the WH. The Democrats are completely broke. The RNC is going to spend a few million dollars 💵 on tv and radio ads in states we will try to flip and hold onto in the Senate over the next month.
Starting in February, the majority of Americans will see they have been lied to by the MSM and the Democrats as they get their checks from their jobs. Also many of those Americans will be filling their taxes under the old rules and will be told by their accountants what they can expect next year under the new law. Once again they will realize how much they have been lied to by the Democrats and the MSM.
What will truly be the dagger in the heart for the Democrats and MSM is seeing how politicized the previous administration was against candidate and afterwards President Trump. Arrests will occur throughout 2018 to FBI, DOJ, and personnel from Obama’s administration. HRC will have not only her email investigation reopened but she will also be under formal investigation for U1 and the Clinton Foundation.
While all of this is occurring, Robert Mueller will have to inform the Left that there is nothing that our President did illegally. Their world will be literally flipped upside down. They will take to the streets in protest and anarchy only to be arrested in large numbers by law enforcement.
By the time November 2018 rolls around, our President will have had his 2nd SC Justice nominated and confirmed (since Justice Kennedy will most likely retire at the end of June), another slew of District and Judicial Judges confirmed, an Infrastructure Bill approved and actual evidence of the restoration of our country taking place. The WALL under actual construction and the House and Senate using fiscal year 2019 for reconciliation of Obamacare.
Our President will ask for our votes 🗳 in order to continue to MAGA!
Happy New Year Treepers!
This has been brilliant. One name not being mentioned and I think will become very important is Loretta Lynch. It was odd Comey brought her up in his final testimony after being fired and it conveniently had to do with “matters” instead of “ investigation”
Lynch also had to approve any FISA last and Wray mentioned in his recent testimony he signs off on them after a review. Someone will fold I hope and then we are into the Biggest fish..
LikeLiked by 5 people
Lynch Loretta Lynch?
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Lynch Loretta Lynch?”
____________
The Hussein.
Lynch is going down too, but Hussein is the ultimate target.
Hussein the reason why all of this is even necessary.
He is the Corruptor.
He may be a puppet, he may have handlers above him who need to go down, but Hussein is the public face of the Corruption.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Why do you think she’s calling for blood in the streets?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Although we’d all love to see “Hussein The Corrupter” hang, I agree he still isn’t the biggest fish to fry. We need to be looking farther upstream. Hussein’s master Soros for one. And Soros’ handlers/masters. Got to take them out. Or they’ll just keep installing more puppets like they did with Clinton, Bush and Hussein, and almost did with Cankles.
How about this for a scenario?: Give Soros to Putin who’ll gladly hang him upside down by his ankles like MBS did with a certain rotten Prince at the Ritz-Carlton in Riyadh. The US has no extradition treaty with Russia you say? No, but Hungary (who hates Soros passionately) does have an extradition treaty with the US, and Hungary also happens to have one with Russia! Bing-bing-bing!
I am confident that the biggest, dirtiest fish is already caught, whether anyone flips on him or not. There is no way to hide 8 years of corruption, and they didn’t even try to hide it, because they didn’t think they would have to… because they believed Sick Hillary would win.
Hussein is going down.
There is no other endgame, and hasn’t been, since day one.
As The First Black President, Obama has a get out of jail free card. He will never take the fall. I don’t care. It will be enough to get the worst of his administration so as to forever tarnish his presidency as one of the most corrupt.
LikeLike
I hope you are right. I am starting to believe it. It has to be done.
What you said struck me: “These POS had a terrible Christmas because their days are truly numbered!”
It reminded me of the ever-so-smug tweet /photo of James Comey, reading a real book (!) while “relaxing” in front of a Christmas tree. Are you kidding me??? He is not relaxing, he is talking with his lawyers, looking for ways out, scapegoats, technical tricks.
He quotes scripture, like some holy man. He committed treason! The smug, dishonest, liar.
But, yes, Fleporeblog, they are not having fun and relaxing right now. And that gives me hope. Bless our President and the White Hats.
I just read your link about IG Horowitz. https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/942227779579498496.html
That was really interesting. There have been a lot of people who were caught in the system who were trying to do the right thing. It is a very difficult battle. I gained tremendous respect for him as I understood what he has been up against and the fact that he has prevailed.
Thank you sundance for all of your hard work.
Merry Christmas and a Very Happy New Year
Elizabeth
Yes, that is THE thread to explain who Horowitz is, and his motivation for uncovering all of the Hussein’s corruption.
The Hussein administration tried to shut Horowitz down. Instead, Horowitz methodically went about re-establishing the independence of the IG, and after YEARS of effort, he is now ready to unload on the prior administration.
Fire at will, Mr. Horowitz!
LikeLiked by 2 people
The greatest criminal of all
Obama the the red nosed commie
LikeLiked by 5 people
Thank you Sundance for putting the whole map together, and helping us all to expand our thinking.
I pray for all the good people, to overcome all the bad people over the next days weeks and months….there are many more bad ones then we can imagine. Be strong everyone!
Incarceration or harakiri are the only two acceptable options I can see…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Incarceration only allows them to play the martyr and leads to pardon by the next demonrat elected to the presidency.
100% guaranteed.
So that leaves military tribunal, followed by execution.
I clicked the link to the Twitter comment. I wish I hadn’t. OMG, the left is vile.
LikeLiked by 1 person
SD, let up on the pop corn worthy stuff for a few days. Santa’s sleigh couldn’t deliver the full 20 tons of popcorn I asked for, so it is being shipped by rail. Santa’s elves said they were working overtime filling requests for popcorn this Christmas. They also noted that requests from the WH for stockings in the District of Columbia area filled w/ West Va. coal, were also YUGELY up this yr.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
To which I would say to Mccabe….. you chose the action there by you chose the consequence.
People in the military can lose their pension because of bad acts.
What makes Mccabe think he is so special ?
Precisely!
SUNDANCE—-Love to you and your public service. Your analytical and deductive reasoning skills have been respected and honored. Bless you and Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!
LikeLiked by 3 people
On November 22, 2016, President Elect Trump gave an interview where he said that he didn’t want to prosecute Hillary after all. Remember?
In my opinion, that was an olive branch to these deep state actors. He was indicating, “back off, help us MAGA, and I’ll let bygones be bygones.”
But they just couldn’t do it. The hostilities didn’t stop, they were too arrogant, too destructive.
The evil is stunning.
So now ‘Andy’ wants to leave quietly with his pension.
Good luck with that, Andy. Smdh
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well said.
I think that statement was deflection. It was meant to soothe some and tick off others, just like his statement telling HRC to try again in three years.
Zero sum game.
I wonder what McCabe thought. He was just going to pack up his toys and walk away?
I think it is interesting that Mccabe thinks he can negotiate his ” terms” through the media. What terms is he actually trying to negotiate. Does he think you can negotiate away criminally ? The media has zero influence on what will be Maccabe’s fate.
Anyone that thinks Maccabe walks after what he tried to do to the President, his family and the country is not paying attention. President Trump does not even have to make this ” personal”, the punishment the law prescribes in these matters is clear.
This guy never though he would be on the other end of the power stick…this must be a terrifying realization to him at this point. I was taught ” whoever speaks first loses” …..
Maybe this was a trial balloon from Maccabe to Trump. Trump’s answer left no room for ambiguity.
No is NO.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Quick, someone with federal civil service knowledge. I think the FBI/DOJ/President has to approve a retirement application. They could keep those guys on the payroll pending future actions.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pretty sure that is basically correct in the military.
President Trump’s EO on Corruption would be the perfect vehicle to “block” the assets of ALL DOJ/FBI/Federal Corrupticons … including their accomplices … er, wives.
Yes, they never saw it coming. CHECKMATE.
Where will we go if Bill Priestap is not in the sunlight in the ides of January?
No need to take McCabe’s terms. McCabe is already in heap big trouble. McCabe is currently under investigation by the Office of Special Counsel (OSC) for, among other things, Criminal Contempt of Congress and violations of the Hatch Act, as well as at least one EEO prosecution.
The OSC is NOT Robert Mueller. Mueller is the Fake OSC.
https://osc.gov/ OSC Twitter https://twitter.com/us_osc
Sen Ron Johnson made the Congressional request iirc, FBI Agent Robyn Gritz (ret) has the Hatch Act complaint. Gritz also has an EEO prosecution against McCabe dating from 2011.
The OIG has no prosecution authority. The OSC does. The OSC also has it’s own investigative unit, and works with the OIG.
The OSC conducts oversight among other things, such as protecting gubmint whistleblowers. The OSC were the ones who protected the VA whistleblowers. And the good guy whistleblowers are talking. And talking. And talking. And…
Henry Kerner was sworn in as head of OSC on 30 Oct 2017. Kerner started by conducting listening sessions, etc., and now is moving to eliminate the yuge backlog of complaints and prosecutions at the OSC. Who knows how many more prosecutions there are against McCabe?
“(Former prosecutor Henry) Kerner worked on the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform under Reps. Darrell Issa (R-Calif.) and Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) and then on the staff of Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) on the Senate Homeland Security Subcommittee on Investigations”
https://federalnewsradio.com/workforce/2017/11/new-special-counsel-dedicated-to-decreasing-whistleblower-retaliation-caseload/
We have many many weapons. OIG is but one weapon, one who can only inform and recommend changes. Neither can Congress prosecute. AG Jeff is currently a wee bit busy, investigating Hezbollah, Crooked Hillary’s email, and the Clinton Crime Family, as well as protecting you, me, and our families from the likes of MS-13 and human traffickers.
AG Jeff knows all about the OSC and what are the OSC’s capabilites. AG Jeff is well-acquainted with Henry Kerner, head of OSC. AG Jeff and Henry Kerner know exactly who are the targets. Whatever the DOJ cannot do, the OSC can.
No worries. Pres Trump and AG Jeff have got this.
FBI Agent Robyn Gritz (ret) w/Sara Carter Circa News – 2 min 50 sec
LikeLiked by 2 people
Time out. I have to go re-load with another batch of popcorn. 2018 is going to be a wild ride and that is a big understatement. So going forward, here are the rules… 1) Fasten you seat belt first. 2) Then grab your barrel of popcorn and enjoy the ride! 3) This is optional, you may want hold on tight but then you must decide how to hold on and still enjoy you popcorn.
