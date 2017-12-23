WaPo Report: FBI Asst. Director “Andy” McCabe Wants To Retire in March 2018…

It is important to remember the Washington Post is the unofficial public relations outfit of the U.S. intelligence community: FBI, CIA, etc. When a leaked source, or insider release of information appears within the Washington Post, it is there by collaboration with the intelligence community.
That said, the story today about Assistant FBI Director Andrew McCabe planning to retire in March 2018, should be viewed as the WaPo attempting to create leverage for McCabe to retain his position up to his pension eligibility. It is NOT coincidental that Inspector General Michael Horowitz is planning to release his Year-Long OIG report outlining his investigative details into the politicization of the FBI and DOJ.
This maneuver by “Andy” McCabe is similar to moves by his former boss James Comey. McCabe is trying to gain leverage over a pending IG report release and ongoing congressional investigations that recently have begun to run a parallel track. By publicizing his intent to leave the FBI ahead of all the investigative outcomes being public, McCabe is attempting to change his central disposition to the scandals.
The Washington Post report is shaped to deliver a specific narrative about Andrew McCabe and assist his positioning. The absence of any WaPo mention of the FBI counterintelligence operation, “The Trump Project”, including the absence of any mention of the FBI involvement in the Steele Dossier (FISA Warrants, Wiretaps and Surveillance), and the myriad of explosive issues therein, is evidence of WaPo’s motive:
WASHINGTON – Andrew McCabe, the FBI’s deputy director who has been the target of Republican critics for more than a year, plans to retire in a few months when he becomes fully eligible for pension benefits, according to people familiar with the matter.
McCabe spent hours in Congress this past week, facing questions behind closed doors from members of three committees. Republicans said they were dissatisfied with his answers; Democrats called it a partisan hounding.
McCabe, 49, holds a unique position in the political firestorm surrounding the FBI. He was former director James B. Comey’s right-hand man, a position that involved him in most of the FBI’s actions that vex President Trump and in the investigation of Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server while secretary of state, a matter that still riles Democrats.
When Trump fired Comey in May, that meant McCabe had to stay — first to run the agency until a new director was in place and then to take the political heat for decisions made by his former boss.
[…] Within the agency, there is praise — but also some criticism — for how McCabe has handled his role. Still, he has become a lightning rod in the political storms now buffeting the bureau. Conservatives have called for heads to roll at the FBI, and McCabe is atop the lists of many. But current and former FBI officials said it would be dangerous to appease those demands. (read more)
Andrew McCabe has refused to answer specific questions about his relationship to the individual actions taken by the “small group” within the FBI and DOJ who carried out a political scheme to stop presidential candidate Hillary Clinton from facing prosecution and later to begin a counterintelligence operation against presidential candidate Donald Trump.
McCabe’s selective memory loss last week (House Intelligence Committee), when questioned about the Steele Dossier and how it was used by the FBI in getting a FISA warrant against the Trump campaign, is a clear indication Andrew McCabe understands his risk exposure; and is trying to remove himself from the transparently obvious conspiracy therein.
Because everything is now becoming so jaw-droppingly obvious; and because the media is now catching on to the scale and scope of the conspiracy; all of the central players, characters and co-conspirators are now entering a phase of evaluating their own risk profile and positioning.
The co-conspirators on the outside (Comey and Obama crew) are messaging to the insiders (small group still in FBI/DOJ) that they must remain steady in their objective to hide the multi-year political operations.
Eligible to retire with full pension at age 49. There’s half your f****** problem right there
Do this ding bats think that retiring exonerates from prosecution? Too many of the bail out just when they are about be indited…such a Lois Lerner.
So that makes us the ding bats
It shouldn’t, but apparently it does – at least in Lerner’s case…..
Yeah, but that is because Jeff Sessions let her off the hook.
So Far…..
It was very bad timing to go after Lerner. President Trump/AG Sessions did not want to alert the Traitors they were in the cross hairs at that time. However AG Sessions did not want the Deplorables to suffer.
There is plenty of time to clean up the garbage. This is complicated business, folks.
Except that the narrative is still controlled by the left. President’s tweets about reality is getting a slammed by the left and the MSM that this is all a fairy tale. That POTUS is slamming the FBI because he is guilty, and they believe this, they are blaming HIM for the divide in this nation and do not believe even for a heartbeat how serious, how deep the corruption and plots are against this President.
On top of the pension is one of the most generous 401k programs in the history of 401’s. It’s called the Thrift Savings Plan, has multiple stock investment options, is portable, and in most cases includes government matching.
The govt FERS plan used to match the first 5%. It changed recently for new hires. It was an incentive to get CSRS employees to move to the new FERS plan.
FERS became the defacto retirement plan in 1984; the ‘incentive’ for CSRS employees to move wasn’t very successful…..and anyone STILL on CSRS will have at least 33 years of service, and at age 55, is eligible for retirement. NOTE – law enforcement (including FBI) & Air Traffic Control people are typically eligible for full retirement at 50, not 55 (or 56 for FERS.)
For FERS – what has changed – is the contribution amount. Originally – a person had 1% of salary taken out, but more recently, it has been bumped up TWICE….and those who were in the system before a ‘bump up’ – are ‘grandfathered’ and don’t have to contribute the higher amount.
CSRS employees get almost 2% per year of service times their ‘high 3 average’ (of base salary – no OT or bonuses included)….so that someone with 30 years service would get 55%, and someone with 40 years would get 75%.
Public “servant”.
? is the correct punctuation.
Unfortunately no edit button on WordPress and no justice in D.C.
It’s a cookbook!!!!! “To Serve the public”
🙃
Bingo! I bet he gets to retire also. I hope this maneuver is blocked. If he gets away with it then they need not bother anyone else with arrest and jail for trying to take down a president. This is bs!
Oops! Didn’t see your comment. No matter. GMTA.
Precisely so.
But I am a bit encouraged by the self-draining swamp.
I am too, but none of them are going away. (Obama, Holder, Clintons, etc). They need to be held accountable.
B i n g o!
Not uncommon among “civil” servants. Look at local fire and police depts for example. Teachers, too, who often turn right around and do substitute teaching for as long as they want/can.
Not unusual for law enforcement to offer retirement after 20/25 years of service. My brother retired at 39 yrs old from the NYPD after serving 20 yrs.
I retired with full retirement benefits from DOD with 25 yrs. Full retirement does not mean full salary. Pension is based on salary, a percent multiplier and years of service.
Finally, I see the Wapo leak as an attempt to “protect” Andy from being fired through the predicted timeframe the OIG report will be released.
TF’s tweet is almost as good as PT’s. Try harder TF!
The only ones that should retire McCabe would be the Clintons…
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve been wondering if Bubba will fall out the back door of his single wide into the Arkansas river.
NOW I know why his “Library” looked so familiar!
@realDonaldTrump is trolling McCabe big time. Sounds like McCabe will “Go to jail and not collect $200”
Key is the question mark at the end of 90 days – POW!
From 8chan:
Dec 23, 13:29:00
Anonymous
158138
Donald J. Trump
Verified account
@realDonaldTrump
1m1 minute ago
More
How can FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, the man in charge, along with leakin’ James Comey, of the Phony Hillary Clinton investigation (including her 33,000 illegally deleted emails) be given $700,000 for wife’s campaign by Clinton Puppets during investigation?
Dec 23, 13:31:44
Q
!UW.yye1fxo
158162
>>158138
Who posted first?
[#2].
Q
Dec 23, 13:22:21
Q
!UW.yye1fxo
158078
SEARCH crumbs: [#2]
Who is #2?
No deals.
Q
Based on this I’d say you are right georgiafl!
I agree.
The feces flow down hill.
Wouldn’t want to be the guy at the bottom holding the ladder.
Deep State Dreamland.
I wonder if he is saying something a bit more than the WaPo suggests: leave me be to get my pension, and finish without scandal, and I will help you clean house, e.g. Baker’s demotion, cooperation with the IG…
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 10 people
Agree. He’s just trying to project a graceful exit. PT’s tweets just pre-empted that scenario! He’s been publicly shamed.
Oh, I don’t know about that. A work-free salary for the rest of ones life is a pretty good inducment to cooperation.
Not necessary if you are facing 10 to 20 in prison. That is hardball.
Giving him his pension is amnesty.
That was my thought. That and that WAPO and the Dems will spin it the way they want.
LikeLiked by 2 people
and they are! Big time. Thanks to the MSM, no one on the left or democrats will admit to how heinous all of this is!
No deal!
The Washington Compost. Lots of words and zero clarity. Love how they characterize McCabe as ‘the target of Republican critics for more than a year”…LOL right that really describes him perfectly.
“But current and former FBI officials said it would be dangerous to appease those demands.”
yet they remain anonymous…funny how that is.
iirc, WaPo is the mouthpiece for the intelligence community… pay no attention to “McCabe wants to retire” – as my genteel southern mother used to say “people in hell want ice water” –
“want” and “get” are not the same…
McCabe is a criminal… has been HRC’s extortionist for 20 years… he does not get retirement benefits… he gets a jail cell to retire in…
Merry Christmas McCabe……………………
LikeLiked by 3 people
And many more in his retirement at 49.
45 years in the Slammer.
Without his pension or any benefits!
This is becoming the historical battle & story of our lifetime, if it plays out to our satisfaction
The moment in time when the United States government, the most powerful force in the world for over a hundred years, yet thoroughly saturated in grotesque corruption & criminality for decades, was opened wide for all to see, & the corruption & criminality removed
At this moment in time, I truly believe only one man was capable of this mind boggling accomplishment. Only one man has the will, the conviction, the honor & the integrity to see it through. Only one man has nerves of steel hard enough to look this incredibly powerful monstrosity called government largess in the eye & not blink
Even if we had elected another honest, decent & law abiding man to the Presidency, I simply cannot picture someone else being strong enough to stand up to the monstrosity
No, Trump is our President for a reason. He appeared out of nowhere for a reason. He’s taking the disgusting abuse for a reason
I think I know how Trump came on the scene, but that’s not the issue right now
I believe only one man, one mans resolve, one mans patience & one mans leadership can finally slay the disgusting beast known as bottom feeding lowlifes in our government. It was him or no one
Our time is now, or it will never come again
Godspeed Mr. President
And rest assured our prayers are with you, Mr. President.
So on the money!
PDJT was Born for this moment as were we
We were born to breath the life in PDJT wings and be the witnesses of Gods plan.
You know, i too agree that this battle has been building for a long time. It’s curious
that we were warned 57 years ago by President Dwight D Eisenhower in his speech
regarding the military-industrial complex. Having been a loyal soldier as well as a
decent human being, I’m sure he never thought it was the GOVERNMENT- Military-
Industrial complex.
It reminds me of the idea of banks being to big to fail, meaning if one goes down, they all go down. Even Kennedy spoke to this issue of secrecy within the institutions of this
country. It’s ironic that Truman, a thoroughly decent man, was the catalyst for the growth
of the CIA after inaugurating it in 1947.
Every president since Kennedy has been controlled in one way or the other by the CIA.
And if you think that’s pure conspiracy talk, you’re deluding yourselves. Again, every president has been controlled by government agencies for a long time. And if any proof
were needed, look at the Trump campaign since the VERY BEGINNING of coming down
that elevator in Trump tower and announcing his candidacy.
Since that moment he has defeated EVERY challenger as well as every challenge. Beginning with those 16 primary candidates, many of which had no business running, this has been a set up to destroy Trump. Look at those primary candidates – Rubio, Paul, Fiorina (?), Christie, and my personal favorite for loser of the year Jeb Bush. And all the others – so many I can remember them all.
THAT was the Govt,, Military, Industrial complex in action. Did some of those candidates really think they could win? Maybe, some of them. But, I’ll bet you a dollar to a donut that a lot of them were put up with a hope of knocking Trump out of the running. The Deep State had too much to lose. These battles that are merely skirmishes are being fought to prevent the real secrets from coming out.
Ever since Rumsfeldt stated that there were BILLIONS missing from the Defense budget
during the second term of George W Bush, it’s been an open secret that No One has talked about. And since that very day even more trillions have gone missing. Six BILLION from the State department alone during the Clinton years. In August of 2016 it was reported that the updated figure from the Defense department was OVER 6 Trillion.
And you wonder why the Deep State has been fighting tooth and nail, throwing every thing it had at Trump? THAT is the reason why. This has been a conspiracy ongoing for decades. DECADES! And this man is about to expose it all. My only hope is that he is guarded by a tremendous battery of protection.
Again, if you think this is hyper-conspiracy, you’re wrong.
It is my believe that GOD is protecting our President. That is the only reason why he has dodged everything. There can be no other reason. Nothing is more powerful than GOD!
Flick on the light switch, the roaches scatter.
Don’t let him pull a Lois Lerner. I’m taking the 5th and u taxpayers can go f yourself.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Drudge is not the Drudge of 1997.
Yeah. Something happened. Perhaps its:
Or 2016.
Drudge has been mailing it in since the election. He’s Kinda retired now, and everyone needs to be kept up to date on the sex robots. If he ain’t gonna do it, who is?
It’s like the IC have drudged up some dirt on him.
The Timeline of a Dossier by Delilah McIntosh is an AWESOME timeline and a must see.
https://onedrive.live.com/view.aspx?resid=F2464E37991B9435!109&ithint=file%2cdocx&app=Word&authkey=!AGmw0okCE0RyHhU
Good job!
And this marks the day the momentum shifted. The battle is now ours if we stay the course, full speed ahead.
Tell to give us a Christmas present and retire NOW. Merry Christmas, Joyeux Noel.
________________________________
Another great read!
http://amp.nationalreview.com/article/454909/trump-russia-collusion-fbi-investigation-steele-dossier-hillary-clinton-campaign?utm_source=PANTHEON_STRIPPED&utm_medium=PANTHEON_STRIPPED&__twitter_impression=true
From the article linked above:
The FBI’s deputy director Andrew McCabe testified Tuesday at a marathon seven-hour closed-door hearing of the House Intelligence Committee. According to the now-infamous text message sent by FBI agent Peter Strzok to his paramour, FBI lawyer Lisa Page, it was in McCabe’s office that top FBI counterintelligence officials discussed what they saw as the frightening possibility of a Trump presidency.
The Obama-era FBI and Justice Department had great faith in Steele because he had previously collaborated with the bureau on a big case. Plus, Steele was working on the Trump-Russia project with the wife of a top Obama Justice Department official, who was personally briefed by Steele. The upper ranks of the FBI and DOJ strongly preferred Trump’s opponent, Hillary Clinton, to the point of overlooking significant evidence of her felony misconduct, even as they turned up the heat on Trump. In sum, the FBI and DOJ were predisposed to believe the allegations in Steele’s dossier. Because of their confidence in Steele, because they were predisposed to believe his scandalous claims about Donald Trump, they made grossly inadequate efforts to verify his claims. Contrary to what I hoped would be the case, I’ve come to believe Steele’s claims were used to obtain FISA surveillance authority for an investigation of Trump.
At some point, though, perhaps early on, the FBI and DOJ learned that the dossier was actually a partisan opposition-research product. By then, they were dug in. No one, after all, would be any the wiser: Hillary would coast to victory, so Democrats would continue running the government; FISA materials are highly classified, so they’d be kept under wraps. Just as it had been with the Obama-era’s Fast and Furious and IRS scandals, any malfeasance would remain hidden.
They found it to be a hoax and went on with the scheme? Was it ‘for the children’?
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s always for the children. Always.
But only for the ones who escape being aborted.
Or being used for sacrifices, abused or sold into slavery.
That is the phoniest analogy I have read so far. “Oh Gee, I think we made a mistake”.
They knew exactly what they were doing and were doing it with malice in their hearts. That is if they have one.
Only the National Review could write crap like this.
McCarthy just presented the best scenario the conspirators could be hoping for. Apparently, that scenario, being RT by Brit Hume, is also the one the Deep State/Swamp is trying to formulate after the fact .
I find it very interesting that this would be tweeted by Brit Hume, of all people. Has he found religion/sarc
LikeLiked by 1 person
He is a wise man, and he clearly sees the opportunity to position himself on the right side of the massive disinformation campaign is quickly disappearing.
The National Review is a rotten cabal of Never Trumpers.
Never ever ever forget what they did to Pres Trump during the campaign.
Andrew McCarthy recently told Pres Trump to declassify all the “Russia collusion” documents, which would have been political suicide and more cries for obstruction of justice.
No thanks to Never Trumpers, Andrew McCarthy notwithstanding.
Hence it is even more damning when these people get in line with us.
Of course they won’t be able to do it without some silly jabs..
This about says it all, doesn’t it…..glad to see people are catching on.
“Conservatives have called for heads to roll at the FBI, and McCabe is atop the lists of many. But current and former FBI officials said it would be dangerous to appease those demands.”
So the WaPo says it would be “dangerous” according to FBI officials for there to be justice for the conspirators. Better I guess we keep the criminality going. We will all be safer that way. Tyranny by seditionists is our best option.
The WaPo = Intelligence Community.
It was a warning to anyone interested in revealing the truth, that their lives and their families’ lives would be in “danger” if they dared try any swamp draining
LikeLiked by 3 people
Interesting take.
They will say this no matter WHO is thought to be in the cross hairs and no matter why. Nothing to see here, just some pettiness on the part of Trump. Move along.
They may have to build a new jail to house all the perps.
DIdnt Gen. Mattis just visitGitmo?
Now that you mention it, I believe he did. Hmm….
Yep and the first to visit in a long time?…..
Purely coincidence! Or not….
Ah, we can dream! I would so love justice to be done. And it could be done.
One of my favorite quotes is the Chinese curse: “May you live in interesting times”
But, we are living in interesting times right now, and I think it is a good thing.
Mike
I’d love to see justice done, too. Let’s hope the new year brings us some! I think it would do us all a world of good.
It would indeed; and this time of year always puts me in a hopeful frame of mind.
Too late, these individuals cannot be allowed to just walk away…They have to fully investigate and prosecute a number of individuals…. a number of them must go to jail. The American people are watching.
I like your post, nm, but I would say ALL of the conspirators in the Trump Project cabal must be prosecuted. And yes, we are watching because our very way of life depends on it.
The hierarchy in the FBI are completely corrupted, unethical and dangerous, they and their helpers need to be in prison, no retirement pay, this is mind boggling.
I agree that every POTUS as well as all of congress has been controlled by the deep state. And yes, trillions of dollars are in swiss bank accounts stolen from U.S. taxpayers. All of the deep state agencies need to be abolished.
Here’s the thing, though–(surely somebody on the President’s team, if not the president himself has thought of this–Miz Sanders?) NONE of this is really making it into people’s heads. They don’t have a clue–remember, over 60% of them think their income taxes are going UP! They sure don’t know anything about this complicated tale, other than they are starting to think Mueller’s thing is a witchhunt, according to polls, but they still have no idea about the level of unprecedented abuse of power and collusion between a sitting president, a presidential candidate, and the so-called Deep State, to turn an election. The public needs TO GET THIS before heads start rolling, before the “perp walks”. It’s vital! JUST TWEETING WON”T DO IT, Mr. President and team. The press –which claims to be so against walls!—is all about building walls— against the truth whenever it starts to hurt their pet causes or any Democrat….
Too bad Jeff Sessions recused himself from prosecuting the biggest crime in American History.
PROVE your statement Politik….
What I notice, between Schiff’s tweet and the WaPo poo is that they are trying the narrative of this is a partisan head hunt, etc. The Republicans don’t just “want heads,” they want justice. At every turn, every one of us needs to just throw their narrative back and remind them of the legal justice system: Don’t do the crime if you can’t do the time. Fame, notoriety, wealth, or even running for office opposing someone who is legally in office does not give one impunity for whatever crimes one wants to commit, at least it didn’t in the First World America to which we want to return.
One fact I love, but would never have figured out were it not for Sundance. POTUS sends out these tweets, acting like he is just another shmo like the rest of us, and just found out and can’t believe that Andy is retiring in 90 days. Fact is, he already knows all of this in real time. He knows which way the wind is blowing, and doubt he would be sending out tweets like this unless it is blowing his way.
If I did what McCabe did, the last thing I would be worried about is retirement. And since when does retirement shield anyone from crimes committed?
It shouldn’t, but in these gentler, kinder, times, I can’t remember a prosecutor ever reaching back to charge a government guy/gal that has left the scene.
Maybe it has happened, but I don’t recall it.
As Sessions says, “We don’t punish our political opponents”. Maybe that is why we are punishing our political friends like Trumps associates.
Lois Lerner ring a bell? It is maddening….
Gen Flynn is smiling tonight, guaranteed.
A former FBI agent battling Deputy Director McCabe said there is a ‘cancer’ inside the FBI
“Former Supervisory Special Agent Robyn Gritz was one of the bureau’s top intelligence analysts and terrorism experts…was harassed and her career was blocked by top FBI management… it was(Gen Mike) Flynn, among many others, who publicly came to her aide…she described the retaliation from McCabe and others in the bureau as “vicious.””
“She eventually filed an Equal Employment Opportunity Complaint [EEOC] in 2013 for sexual discrimination and a hostile work environment against McCabe and other superiors…One of her biggest supporters was (Gen Mike) Flynn…”
“The embattled former agent (Robin Gritz) filed a complaint in April, alleging McCabe violated the Hatch Act”
https://www.circa.com/story/2017/08/30/politics/former-fbi-agent-battling-deputy-director-mccabe-said-there-is-a-cancer-inside-the-fbi
Revenge is a dish best served cold.
Merry Christmas General Flynn.
More popcorn! POTUS is playing with his kill. McCabe tried using the WP to reach out but POTUS is not done playing.
Absolutely LOVE the analogy!
I have this Nat Geo Wild HD image in my head of a Bald Eagle… 😀
McCabe wants to retire with a full pension? I say that’s perfect. Let him pay all the lawyers on his own dime when the hammer falls on him. Perfect :). Need proof? Look no further than Flynn…
The day before McCabe’s pension eligibility kicks in:
(One ringy-dingy… two ringy dingys…)
McCabe: Hello?
Trump: Hi Andy, this is Donald Trump. How’s it going?
McCabe: Umm, fine sir, how are you?
Trump: Oh, I’m doing okay. But I’m just wondering if you can help me out. There’s this thing I was known for a few years ago. Sort of a catch phrase, you know? I’m having trouble remembering what it was. Any ideas?
McCabe: Uh… do you mean “You’re fired”?
Trump: Yeah, that’s it! Thanks, Andy. By the way… Andy?
McCabe: Yes?
Trump: You’re fired!
(Click)
Excellent! Let’s pray for this….
I want to see these bastards hang like Mussolini
And their heads on pikes decorating the National Mall to remind BureauRats just WHO is the REAL BOSS!
