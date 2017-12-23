WaPo Report: FBI Asst. Director “Andy” McCabe Wants To Retire in March 2018…

It is important to remember the Washington Post is the unofficial public relations outfit of the U.S. intelligence community: FBI, CIA, etc.  When a leaked source, or insider release of information appears within the Washington Post, it is there by collaboration with the intelligence community.

That said, the story today about Assistant FBI Director Andrew McCabe planning to retire in March 2018, should be viewed as the WaPo attempting to create leverage for McCabe to retain his position up to his pension eligibility.  It is NOT coincidental that Inspector General Michael Horowitz is planning to release his Year-Long OIG report outlining his investigative details into the politicization of the FBI and DOJ.

This maneuver by “Andy” McCabe is similar to moves by his former boss James Comey. McCabe is trying to gain leverage over a pending IG report release and ongoing congressional investigations that recently have begun to run a parallel track. By publicizing his intent to leave the FBI ahead of all the investigative outcomes being public, McCabe is attempting to change his central disposition to the scandals.

The Washington Post report is shaped to deliver a specific narrative about Andrew McCabe and assist his positioning.  The absence of any WaPo mention of the FBI counterintelligence operation, “The Trump Project”, including the absence of any mention of the FBI involvement in the Steele Dossier (FISA Warrants, Wiretaps and Surveillance), and the myriad of explosive issues therein, is evidence of WaPo’s motive:

WASHINGTON – Andrew McCabe, the FBI’s deputy director who has been the target of Republican critics for more than a year, plans to retire in a few months when he becomes fully eligible for pension benefits, according to people familiar with the matter.

McCabe spent hours in Congress this past week, facing questions behind closed doors from members of three committees. Republicans said they were dissatisfied with his answers; Democrats called it a partisan hounding.

McCabe, 49, holds a unique position in the political firestorm surrounding the FBI. He was former director James B. Comey’s right-hand man, a position that involved him in most of the FBI’s actions that vex President Trump and in the investigation of Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server while secretary of state, a matter that still riles Democrats.

When Trump fired Comey in May, that meant McCabe had to stay — first to run the agency until a new director was in place and then to take the political heat for decisions made by his former boss.

[…] Within the agency, there is praise — but also some criticism — for how McCabe has handled his role. Still, he has become a lightning rod in the political storms now buffeting the bureau. Conservatives have called for heads to roll at the FBI, and McCabe is atop the lists of many. But current and former FBI officials said it would be dangerous to appease those demands. (read more)

Andrew McCabe has refused to answer specific questions about his relationship to the individual actions taken by the “small group” within the FBI and DOJ who carried out a political scheme to stop presidential candidate Hillary Clinton from facing prosecution and later to begin a counterintelligence operation against presidential candidate Donald Trump.

McCabe’s selective memory loss last week (House Intelligence Committee), when questioned about the Steele Dossier and how it was used by the FBI in getting a FISA warrant against the Trump campaign, is a clear indication Andrew McCabe understands his risk exposure; and is trying to remove himself from the transparently obvious conspiracy therein.

Because everything is now becoming so jaw-droppingly obvious; and because the media is now catching on to the scale and scope of the conspiracy; all of the central players, characters and co-conspirators are now entering a phase of evaluating their own risk profile and positioning.

The co-conspirators on the outside (Comey and Obama crew) are messaging to the insiders (small group still in FBI/DOJ) that they must remain steady in their objective to hide the multi-year political operations.

THE BIG UGLY

  1. woohoowee says:
    December 23, 2017 at 6:07 pm

  2. Michael says:
    December 23, 2017 at 6:11 pm

    I agree.
    The feces flow down hill.
    Wouldn’t want to be the guy at the bottom holding the ladder.

  3. robert granholm says:
    December 23, 2017 at 6:18 pm

    I wonder if he is saying something a bit more than the WaPo suggests: leave me be to get my pension, and finish without scandal, and I will help you clean house, e.g. Baker’s demotion, cooperation with the IG…

  4. calbear84 says:
    December 23, 2017 at 6:19 pm

    The Washington Compost. Lots of words and zero clarity. Love how they characterize McCabe as ‘the target of Republican critics for more than a year”…LOL right that really describes him perfectly.

    • nuthinmuffin says:
      December 23, 2017 at 6:58 pm

      “But current and former FBI officials said it would be dangerous to appease those demands.”
      yet they remain anonymous…funny how that is.

      • phoenixRising says:
        December 23, 2017 at 7:30 pm

        iirc, WaPo is the mouthpiece for the intelligence community… pay no attention to “McCabe wants to retire” – as my genteel southern mother used to say “people in hell want ice water” –
        “want” and “get” are not the same…

        McCabe is a criminal… has been HRC’s extortionist for 20 years… he does not get retirement benefits… he gets a jail cell to retire in…

  5. H&HC 2nd-16th says:
    December 23, 2017 at 6:20 pm

    Merry Christmas McCabe……………………

  6. alliwantissometruth says:
    December 23, 2017 at 6:24 pm

    This is becoming the historical battle & story of our lifetime, if it plays out to our satisfaction

    The moment in time when the United States government, the most powerful force in the world for over a hundred years, yet thoroughly saturated in grotesque corruption & criminality for decades, was opened wide for all to see, & the corruption & criminality removed

    At this moment in time, I truly believe only one man was capable of this mind boggling accomplishment. Only one man has the will, the conviction, the honor & the integrity to see it through. Only one man has nerves of steel hard enough to look this incredibly powerful monstrosity called government largess in the eye & not blink

    Even if we had elected another honest, decent & law abiding man to the Presidency, I simply cannot picture someone else being strong enough to stand up to the monstrosity

    No, Trump is our President for a reason. He appeared out of nowhere for a reason. He’s taking the disgusting abuse for a reason

    I think I know how Trump came on the scene, but that’s not the issue right now

    I believe only one man, one mans resolve, one mans patience & one mans leadership can finally slay the disgusting beast known as bottom feeding lowlifes in our government. It was him or no one

    Our time is now, or it will never come again

    Godspeed Mr. President

    • geneticallycatholic says:
      December 23, 2017 at 6:51 pm

      And rest assured our prayers are with you, Mr. President.

    • Deborah @UnTamedInSD says:
      December 23, 2017 at 7:06 pm

      So on the money!

      PDJT was Born for this moment as were we
      We were born to breath the life in PDJT wings and be the witnesses of Gods plan.

    • jesus bortoni says:
      December 23, 2017 at 7:23 pm

      You know, i too agree that this battle has been building for a long time. It’s curious
      that we were warned 57 years ago by President Dwight D Eisenhower in his speech
      regarding the military-industrial complex. Having been a loyal soldier as well as a
      decent human being, I’m sure he never thought it was the GOVERNMENT- Military-
      Industrial complex.
      It reminds me of the idea of banks being to big to fail, meaning if one goes down, they all go down. Even Kennedy spoke to this issue of secrecy within the institutions of this
      country. It’s ironic that Truman, a thoroughly decent man, was the catalyst for the growth
      of the CIA after inaugurating it in 1947.
      Every president since Kennedy has been controlled in one way or the other by the CIA.
      And if you think that’s pure conspiracy talk, you’re deluding yourselves. Again, every president has been controlled by government agencies for a long time. And if any proof
      were needed, look at the Trump campaign since the VERY BEGINNING of coming down
      that elevator in Trump tower and announcing his candidacy.
      Since that moment he has defeated EVERY challenger as well as every challenge. Beginning with those 16 primary candidates, many of which had no business running, this has been a set up to destroy Trump. Look at those primary candidates – Rubio, Paul, Fiorina (?), Christie, and my personal favorite for loser of the year Jeb Bush. And all the others – so many I can remember them all.
      THAT was the Govt,, Military, Industrial complex in action. Did some of those candidates really think they could win? Maybe, some of them. But, I’ll bet you a dollar to a donut that a lot of them were put up with a hope of knocking Trump out of the running. The Deep State had too much to lose. These battles that are merely skirmishes are being fought to prevent the real secrets from coming out.
      Ever since Rumsfeldt stated that there were BILLIONS missing from the Defense budget
      during the second term of George W Bush, it’s been an open secret that No One has talked about. And since that very day even more trillions have gone missing. Six BILLION from the State department alone during the Clinton years. In August of 2016 it was reported that the updated figure from the Defense department was OVER 6 Trillion.
      And you wonder why the Deep State has been fighting tooth and nail, throwing every thing it had at Trump? THAT is the reason why. This has been a conspiracy ongoing for decades. DECADES! And this man is about to expose it all. My only hope is that he is guarded by a tremendous battery of protection.
      Again, if you think this is hyper-conspiracy, you’re wrong.

  7. Always Faithful says:
    December 23, 2017 at 6:28 pm

    Flick on the light switch, the roaches scatter.

  8. Joel says:
    December 23, 2017 at 6:32 pm

    Don’t let him pull a Lois Lerner. I’m taking the 5th and u taxpayers can go f yourself.

  9. getouttahea says:
    December 23, 2017 at 6:33 pm

    Oddly, Drudge doesn’t seem to interested in the McCabe story or anything else related to FBI/DOJ corruption. But he more than makes up for it by being up to date on the latest in the Miss America email scandal.

  10. mitrom says:
    December 23, 2017 at 6:46 pm

    The Timeline of a Dossier by Delilah McIntosh is an AWESOME timeline and a must see.
    https://onedrive.live.com/view.aspx?resid=F2464E37991B9435!109&ithint=file%2cdocx&app=Word&authkey=!AGmw0okCE0RyHhU

  11. trapper says:
    December 23, 2017 at 6:52 pm

    And this marks the day the momentum shifted. The battle is now ours if we stay the course, full speed ahead.

  12. John Falvey says:
    December 23, 2017 at 6:54 pm

    Tell to give us a Christmas present and retire NOW. Merry Christmas, Joyeux Noel.

    ________________________________

  13. MaineCoon says:
    December 23, 2017 at 7:06 pm

  14. fleporeblog says:
    December 23, 2017 at 7:09 pm

    Another great read!

    http://amp.nationalreview.com/article/454909/trump-russia-collusion-fbi-investigation-steele-dossier-hillary-clinton-campaign?utm_source=PANTHEON_STRIPPED&utm_medium=PANTHEON_STRIPPED&__twitter_impression=true

    From the article linked above:

    The FBI’s deputy director Andrew McCabe testified Tuesday at a marathon seven-hour closed-door hearing of the House Intelligence Committee. According to the now-infamous text message sent by FBI agent Peter Strzok to his paramour, FBI lawyer Lisa Page, it was in McCabe’s office that top FBI counterintelligence officials discussed what they saw as the frightening possibility of a Trump presidency.

    The Obama-era FBI and Justice Department had great faith in Steele because he had previously collaborated with the bureau on a big case. Plus, Steele was working on the Trump-Russia project with the wife of a top Obama Justice Department official, who was personally briefed by Steele. The upper ranks of the FBI and DOJ strongly preferred Trump’s opponent, Hillary Clinton, to the point of overlooking significant evidence of her felony misconduct, even as they turned up the heat on Trump. In sum, the FBI and DOJ were predisposed to believe the allegations in Steele’s dossier. Because of their confidence in Steele, because they were predisposed to believe his scandalous claims about Donald Trump, they made grossly inadequate efforts to verify his claims. Contrary to what I hoped would be the case, I’ve come to believe Steele’s claims were used to obtain FISA surveillance authority for an investigation of Trump.

    At some point, though, perhaps early on, the FBI and DOJ learned that the dossier was actually a partisan opposition-research product. By then, they were dug in. No one, after all, would be any the wiser: Hillary would coast to victory, so Democrats would continue running the government; FISA materials are highly classified, so they’d be kept under wraps. Just as it had been with the Obama-era’s Fast and Furious and IRS scandals, any malfeasance would remain hidden.

  15. decisiontime16 says:
    December 23, 2017 at 7:12 pm

    “Conservatives have called for heads to roll at the FBI, and McCabe is atop the lists of many. But current and former FBI officials said it would be dangerous to appease those demands.”

    So the WaPo says it would be “dangerous” according to FBI officials for there to be justice for the conspirators. Better I guess we keep the criminality going. We will all be safer that way. Tyranny by seditionists is our best option.

  16. nm says:
    December 23, 2017 at 7:26 pm

    Too late, these individuals cannot be allowed to just walk away…They have to fully investigate and prosecute a number of individuals…. a number of them must go to jail. The American people are watching.

    • decisiontime16 says:
      December 23, 2017 at 7:34 pm

      I like your post, nm, but I would say ALL of the conspirators in the Trump Project cabal must be prosecuted. And yes, we are watching because our very way of life depends on it.

  17. kate says:
    December 23, 2017 at 7:30 pm

    The hierarchy in the FBI are completely corrupted, unethical and dangerous, they and their helpers need to be in prison, no retirement pay, this is mind boggling.

  18. jesus bortoni says:
    December 23, 2017 at 7:35 pm

    You know, i too agree that this battle has been building for a long time. It’s curious that we were warned 57 years ago by President Dwight D Eisenhower in his speech regarding the military-industrial complex. Having been a loyal soldier as well as adecent human being, I’m sure he never thought it was the GOVERNMENT- Military-Industrial complex.
    It reminds me of the idea of banks being to big to fail, meaning if one goes down, they all go down. Even Kennedy spoke to this issue of secrecy within the institutions of this country. It’s ironic that Truman, a thoroughly decent man, was the catalyst for the growth of the CIA after inaugurating it in 1947.
    Every president since Kennedy has been controlled in one way or the other by the CIA. And if you think that’s pure conspiracy talk, you’re deluding yourselves. Again, every president has been controlled by government agencies for a long time. And if any proof were needed, look at the Trump campaign since the VERY BEGINNING of coming down that elevator in Trump tower and announcing his candidacy.
    Since that moment he has defeated EVERY challenger as well as every challenge. Beginning with
    those 16 primary candidates, many of which had no business running, this has been a set up to destroy Trump. Look at those primary candidates – Rubio, Paul, Fiorina (?), Christie, and my personal favorite for loser of the year Jeb Bush. And all the others – so many I can’t remember them all.
    THAT was the Govt,, Military, Industrial complex in action. Did some of those candidates really think they could win? Maybe, some of them. But, I’ll bet you a dollar to a donut that a lot of them were put up with a hope of knocking Trump out of the running. The Deep State had too much to lose. These battles that are merely skirmishes are being fought to prevent the real secrets from coming out.
    Ever since Rumsfeldt stated that there were BILLIONS missing from the Defense budget
    during the second term of George W Bush, it’s been an open secret that No One has talked about. And since that very day even more trillions have gone missing. Six BILLION from the State department alone during the Clinton years. In August of 2016 it was reported that the updated figure from the Defense department was OVER 6 Trillion.
    And you wonder why the Deep State has been fighting tooth and nail, throwing every thing it had at Trump? THAT is the reason why. This has been a conspiracy ongoing for decades. DECADES! And this man is about to expose it all. My only hope is that he is guarded by a tremendous battery of protection.
    Again, if you think this is hyper-conspiracy, you’re wrong.

    • 4sure says:
      December 23, 2017 at 7:51 pm

      I agree that every POTUS as well as all of congress has been controlled by the deep state. And yes, trillions of dollars are in swiss bank accounts stolen from U.S. taxpayers. All of the deep state agencies need to be abolished.

  19. convert says:
    December 23, 2017 at 7:36 pm

    Here’s the thing, though–(surely somebody on the President’s team, if not the president himself has thought of this–Miz Sanders?) NONE of this is really making it into people’s heads. They don’t have a clue–remember, over 60% of them think their income taxes are going UP! They sure don’t know anything about this complicated tale, other than they are starting to think Mueller’s thing is a witchhunt, according to polls, but they still have no idea about the level of unprecedented abuse of power and collusion between a sitting president, a presidential candidate, and the so-called Deep State, to turn an election. The public needs TO GET THIS before heads start rolling, before the “perp walks”. It’s vital! JUST TWEETING WON”T DO IT, Mr. President and team. The press –which claims to be so against walls!—is all about building walls— against the truth whenever it starts to hurt their pet causes or any Democrat….

  20. The Politik (@realThe_Politik) says:
    December 23, 2017 at 7:44 pm

    Too bad Jeff Sessions recused himself from prosecuting the biggest crime in American History.

  21. AmericaFirst says:
    December 23, 2017 at 8:20 pm

    What I notice, between Schiff’s tweet and the WaPo poo is that they are trying the narrative of this is a partisan head hunt, etc. The Republicans don’t just “want heads,” they want justice. At every turn, every one of us needs to just throw their narrative back and remind them of the legal justice system: Don’t do the crime if you can’t do the time. Fame, notoriety, wealth, or even running for office opposing someone who is legally in office does not give one impunity for whatever crimes one wants to commit, at least it didn’t in the First World America to which we want to return.

  22. MAGADJT says:
    December 23, 2017 at 8:26 pm

    One fact I love, but would never have figured out were it not for Sundance. POTUS sends out these tweets, acting like he is just another shmo like the rest of us, and just found out and can’t believe that Andy is retiring in 90 days. Fact is, he already knows all of this in real time. He knows which way the wind is blowing, and doubt he would be sending out tweets like this unless it is blowing his way.

  23. Coast says:
    December 23, 2017 at 8:38 pm

    If I did what McCabe did, the last thing I would be worried about is retirement. And since when does retirement shield anyone from crimes committed?

    • mimbler says:
      December 23, 2017 at 10:16 pm

      It shouldn’t, but in these gentler, kinder, times, I can’t remember a prosecutor ever reaching back to charge a government guy/gal that has left the scene.
      Maybe it has happened, but I don’t recall it.

      As Sessions says, “We don’t punish our political opponents”. Maybe that is why we are punishing our political friends like Trumps associates.

    • olderwiser21 says:
      December 24, 2017 at 12:23 am

      Lois Lerner ring a bell? It is maddening….

  24. jeans2nd says:
    December 23, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    Gen Flynn is smiling tonight, guaranteed.

    A former FBI agent battling Deputy Director McCabe said there is a ‘cancer’ inside the FBI

    “Former Supervisory Special Agent Robyn Gritz was one of the bureau’s top intelligence analysts and terrorism experts…was harassed and her career was blocked by top FBI management… it was(Gen Mike) Flynn, among many others, who publicly came to her aide…she described the retaliation from McCabe and others in the bureau as “vicious.””

    “She eventually filed an Equal Employment Opportunity Complaint [EEOC] in 2013 for sexual discrimination and a hostile work environment against McCabe and other superiors…One of her biggest supporters was (Gen Mike) Flynn…”

    “The embattled former agent (Robin Gritz) filed a complaint in April, alleging McCabe violated the Hatch Act”
    https://www.circa.com/story/2017/08/30/politics/former-fbi-agent-battling-deputy-director-mccabe-said-there-is-a-cancer-inside-the-fbi

    Revenge is a dish best served cold.
    Merry Christmas General Flynn.

  25. cheekymeeky says:
    December 23, 2017 at 9:30 pm

    More popcorn! POTUS is playing with his kill. McCabe tried using the WP to reach out but POTUS is not done playing.

  26. JAS says:
    December 23, 2017 at 10:13 pm

    McCabe wants to retire with a full pension? I say that’s perfect. Let him pay all the lawyers on his own dime when the hammer falls on him. Perfect :). Need proof? Look no further than Flynn…

  27. jello333 says:
    December 23, 2017 at 10:54 pm

    The day before McCabe’s pension eligibility kicks in:

    (One ringy-dingy… two ringy dingys…)

    McCabe: Hello?

    Trump: Hi Andy, this is Donald Trump. How’s it going?

    McCabe: Umm, fine sir, how are you?

    Trump: Oh, I’m doing okay. But I’m just wondering if you can help me out. There’s this thing I was known for a few years ago. Sort of a catch phrase, you know? I’m having trouble remembering what it was. Any ideas?

    McCabe: Uh… do you mean “You’re fired”?

    Trump: Yeah, that’s it! Thanks, Andy. By the way… Andy?

    McCabe: Yes?

    Trump: You’re fired!

    (Click)

  28. Laura Wesselmann says:
    December 23, 2017 at 11:36 pm

    I want to see these bastards hang like Mussolini

