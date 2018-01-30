Oh Lordy – FBI Director Wray Sent “Counterintelligence Official” To Review Memo Prior to Committee Vote…

Well, well, well… Snap. This is an interesting development, potentially quite explosive, and, perhaps, stunningly affirmational.
According to Catherine Herridge, after Chairman Nunes personally took FBI Director Christopher Wray to view the “Intel Memo” on Sunday night, and prior to the House Intel Committee vote to release the memo Monday evening, FBI Director Christopher Wray sent a Main Justice official and a “counterintelligence official” to view the content.
According to her report, those officials: “could not point to any factual inaccuracies.”
Catherine Herridge – Two senior FBI officials have now reviewed a controversial Republican staff memo alleging abuses of government surveillance programs during the 2016 presidential campaign, a source familiar with the matter told Fox News – adding that the officials “could not point to any factual inaccuracies.”
The two officials – one from the bureau’s counterintelligence division and the other from the legal division – followed up after an initial review of the memo during a rare Sunday trip to Capitol Hill by FBI Director Christopher Wray.
The House Intelligence Committee voted late Monday along party lines to release the memo, prompting a backlash from Democratic lawmakers. Top Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff called it a “very sad day.” President Trump has five working days to review the contents but is widely expected not to block its release.
After the contentious committee vote Monday night, the source confirmed that House staffers physically took the memo over to the White House for the president. (read more)
Now, there is no explanation as to the sub-department origin of the Main Justice official, or whether that person was from the DOJ National Security Division. However, on the other side of the Justice Department, the official is identified as ‘counterintelligence’.
Understanding the sensitivity of the matter (no pun intended), Director Wray likely sent a top official from Main Justice, and likely the top official within the FBI Counterintelligence division. The top official within FBI counterintelligence is still the same official present during the 2016/2017 “Trump Operation”. That top counterintelligence official is Bill Priestap.
If Director Wray sent FBI Director of Counterintelligence Bill Priestap to the House SCIF to review the content, and Bill Priestap said he “could not point to any factual inaccuracies”, then it is virtually certain that Priestap is cooperating (ie. flipped).
That means the earlier speculation we presented about Priestap could, quite possibly, be in play.
Reminder:
In the past, thanks to some revealing information amid the various investigators of the DC swamp, we have been introduced to some previously unknown people. Timeline HERE
Names like FBI Agent Peter Strzok; his mistress FBI Attorney Lisa Page; their ideological comrade Asst FBI Director Andrew McCabe; FBI Chief Legal Counsel James Baker; DOJ-NSD head John P Carlin; along with DOJ Deputy Bruce Ohr; and his wife, Fusion-GPS contract employee Nellie Ohr. Fusion-GPS founder Glenn Simpson and his wife Mary Jacoby. These are a few of the names that have hit the headlines as a result of ongoing investigations into the politicization of the FBI and DOJ.
…. But there’s one name ALWAYS conspicuously absent, FBI Director of Counterintelligence, Bill Priestap.
When you understand how central Bill Priestap is to the entire 2016/2017 ‘Russian Conspiracy Operation‘, the absence of his name, amid all others, creates a curiosity. I wrote a twitter thread about him recently because it seems rather unfathomable his name has not been a part of any of the recent story-lines.
Bill Priestap is the head of the FBI Counterintelligence operation. He was FBI Agent Peter Strozk’s direct boss. If anyone in congress really wanted to know if the FBI paid for the Christopher Steele Dossier, Bill Priestap is the guy who would know. That’s why Devin Nunes wanted to talk to him.
In late June 2016 the first draft of the Steele Dossier was shared back with Fusion GPS and presumably Nellie Ohr was one of the recipients. According to Robby Mook, the partial dossier information was also given to the DNC and Clinton Campaign.
July 2nd, 2016 Hillary Clinton is interviewed by FBI investigator Peter Strzok. No transcripts or recordings of the interview are made.
July 5th, 2016, FBI Director James Comey exonerates Hillary Clinton.
In July 2016 candidate Donald Trump won the GOP nomination. That same month the FBI Counterintelligence Division began an investigation they later described as a counterintelligence operation looking at Russian interference in the U.S. election. However, from 10 months of researched documentation, much of it in the MSM, we now know it was an FBI counterintelligence operation against candidate Donald Trump.
Also in July 2016, immediately following candidate Donald Trump’s successful bid to win the GOP nomination, a FISA application was denied. The timing here is far too coincidental (the later narrower version clearly evidences), the FISA application was to wiretap, monitor and conduct surveillance on candidate Trump and his campaign.
In August 2016, the lead FBI Agent in charge of that counterintelligence operation, Peter Strzok told his FBI Attorney and mistress: “I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy’s office that there’s no way he gets elected – but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk. It’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you’re 40.”
The “insurance policy” appears to be the ongoing counterintelligence operation that later utilized the Steele Dossier to get the FISA warrant and actually begin the wiretaps and surveillance. The conversation referenced between Strzok and Page took place in FBI Assistant Director Andrew “Andy” McCabe’s office.
All of this information is really just a recap. Everyone now sees this construct clearly. The Timelines are brutally obvious. Congress and DC investigators, including the years-long OIG investigation, are currently in the phase of nailing down the players and putting the final touches on the evidence. The outline is clear as day.
However, within this brutally obvious outline there’s a name missing. That name is the FBI Director of Counterintelligence Bill Priestap.
FBI Asst. Director in charge of Counterintelligence Bill Priestap was the immediate supervisor of FBI Counterintelligence Deputy Agent Peter Strzok.
Bill Priestap is #1. Before getting demoted Peter Strzok was #2.
The investigation into candidate Donald Trump was a counterintelligence operation. That operation began in July 2016. Bill Priestap would have been in charge of that, along with all other, FBI counterintelligence operations.
On March 20th 2017 congressional testimony, James Comey was asked why the FBI Director did not inform congressional oversight about the counterintelligence operation that began in July 2016.
FBI Director Comey said he did not tell congressional oversight he was investigating presidential candidate Donald Trump because the Director of Counterintelligence suggested he not do so. *Very important detail.*
I cannot emphasize this enough. *VERY* important detail. Again, notice how Comey doesn’t use Priestap’s actual name, but refers to his position and title. Again, watch [Prompted]
FBI Director James Comey was caught entirely off guard by that first three minutes of that questioning. He simply didn’t anticipate it.
Oversight protocol requires the FBI Director to tell the congressional intelligence “Gang of Eight” of any counterintelligence operations. The Go8 has oversight into these ops at the highest level of classification. In July 2016 the time the operation began, oversight was the responsibility of this group, the Gang of Eight:
Obviously, based on what we have learned since March 2017, and what has surfaced recently, we can all see why the FBI would want to keep it hidden that they were running a counterintelligence operation against a presidential candidate. After all, as FBI Agent Peter Strzok said it in his text messages, it was an “insurance policy”.
REMINDER – FBI Agent Strzok to FBI Attorney Page:
“I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy’s office that there’s no way he gets elected – but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk. It’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you’re 40.”
So there we have FBI Director James Comey telling congress on March 20th, 2017, that the reason he didn’t inform the statutory oversight “Gang of Eight” was because Bill Priestap (Director of Counterintelligence) recommended he didn’t do it.
Apparently, according to Comey, Bill Priestap carries a great deal of influence if he could get his boss to NOT perform a statutory obligation simply by recommending he doesn’t do it.
Then again, Comey’s blame-casting there is really called creating a “fall guy”. FBI Director James Comey is ducking responsibility in March 2017 by blaming FBI Director of Counterintelligence Bill Priestap for not informing congress of the operation that began in July 2016. (9 months prior).
At that moment, that very specific moment during that March 20th hearing, anyone who watches these hearings closely could see Comey was creating his own exit from getting ensnared in the consequences from the wiretapping and surveillance operation of President Donald Trump. In essence, Bill Priestap is James Comey’s shield from liability.
But more curiously for current discussion, there has been NO MENTION of Bill Priestap in any of the media revelations, despite his centrality to all of it.
Bill Priestap would have needed to authorize Peter Strzok to engage with Christopher Steele over the “Russian Dosssier”.
Bill Priestap would have needed to approve of the underlying documents that were used for both FISA applications (June/July and Sept/Oct).
Bill Priestap would be the person to approve of paying, or reimbursing, Christopher Steele for the Russian Dossier used in their counterintelligence operation and subsequent FISA application.
Without Bill Priestap involved, approvals, etc. the entire Russian/Trump Counterintelligence operation just doesn’t happen. Heck, James Comey’s March testimony in that regard is also evidence of Priestap’s importance.
So we all can see that Bill Priestap is a central figure. •FBI Director James Comey defers to him; •FBI Special Agent in Counterintelligence Peter Strzok reports to him. Yet there’s absolutely no mention of Bill Priestap in any of the explosive investigative story-lines in the entire two months this story was breaking headlines.
Why?
Bill Priestap is the FBI Director of Counterintelligence. There’s no way he hasn’t been caught inside the investigative net.
Bill Priestap’s boss, Andrew McCabe has been caught. Bill Priestap’s subordinate, Peter Strzok, has most certainly been caught. FBI Chief Legal Counsel James Baker was caught; and FBI Office of Legal Counsel Trisha Beth Anderson has been caught; AND in March 20th 2017 FBI Director Comey pushed Bill Priestap directly in front of the congressional oversight bus.
My hunch is either Bill Priestap is going to be the attempted fall-guy for the entire scheme. -OR- Bill Priestap saw the bus coming and is assisting the swamp-draining DC investigators:
On the home-front: A very-well-off FBI Director of Counterintelligence Bill Priestap is married to Sabina Menschel a self-employed “consultant” with a history of donations to Democrat candidates, specifically to Hillary Clinton.
Bill’s wife Sabina comes from a Goldman Sach’s connected family, which must be why Bill and Sabina can afford to live in a $3.2 million home in Washington DC.
Bill Priestap would have a lot to lose getting ensnared within the unlawful conspiracy to take-down a President.
Just sayin’…
BIG UGLY
.
Isn’t a counterintelligence agent sort of like a double agent?
Set um up and take um down.
Modus operandi of the FBI from day one.
Counterintelligence is aimed at finding moles.
Or more general, working against the intelligence agencies of other countries.
Counterintelligence as defined by the FBI: https://www.fbi.gov/investigate/counterintelligence
While the Counterintelligence Division continues to neutralize national security threats from foreign intelligence services, its modern-day mission is much broader. […] the overall goals are as follows:
Protect the secrets of the U.S. Intelligence Community, using intelligence to focus investigative efforts, and collaborating with our government partners to reduce the risk of espionage and insider threats.
Protect the nation’s critical assets, like our advanced technologies and sensitive information in the defense, intelligence, economic, financial, public health, and science and technology sectors.
Counter the activities of foreign spies. Through proactive investigations, the Bureau identifies who they are and stops what they’re doing.
Keep weapons of mass destruction from falling into the wrong hands, and use intelligence to drive the FBI’s investigative efforts to keep threats from becoming reality.
No matter which team Priestap pitches for, there’s an element of suspicion and mistrust for me. I’d rather he be encouraged to find employment elsewhere.
We are living through a real time espionage spy thriller. Overwhelming at times.
If whoever confirmed the memo’s contents, whether it be Priestap or someone else, has flipped, this is indeed an interesting scenario. Gradually, the bad guys are being marginalized and forced to lawyer-up. The result is that there will be few (or no one) left to contradict the narrative of corruption. They’ll all be taking the Fifth.
If true, this is genius.
About 9:45 tonight, we should all flick our Zappos and raise one to Sundance too!
Zappos—darned autocorrect
Why does it change fro z I p p o s to z a p p o s AFTER I hit Post Comment?
I turned that off ALONG TIME AGO. Autocorrect sucks!
I’ve shut mine off but it still autocorrects! Apparently, it’s so much smarter than I am that it overrides my settings.
Burn that damn autocorrect with your ZIPPO 😂😂😂😂
Maybe autocorrect wants a new pair of shoes?
👠👡👟👞👢👡👠👠👠 😍😍😂
Yeah, the boot’s getting to be a problem, no matter which leg it’s on…
Don’t worry so much. We got it with your first post.
It’s Zippo, Bradford Pa factory, also make Case knives.
And that great, eccentric rock musician, Frank Zippo, who sneaked a 12-ton fugue into one of his compositions… (or was it a 12-ton feud 🙂 ).
LikeLike
I shall raise my ice cream spoon. 🙂
Make all of the conspirators verify the memo.
LikeLiked by 4 people
So precious-I had a Flipper lunch box in High School. Love Flipper! Also loved Viewmaster, had so many of those discs.
LikeLiked by 6 people
One of the best companies to come out of Portland, Oregon ever 🙂
I cannot get the Flipper theme out of my head! LOL! And ViewMaster was VERY COOL. Wish I had saved mine. Ah, sweet childhood memories! 😀
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
NOSTALGIA MOMENT!
Young Treepers – TAKE PICTURES. We had to use glass-melting flash bulbs back then, so NO PICTURES of the little things to remain, except in our minds. Followed by flash CUBES – so non-camera buffs could actually take real-time pictures if they hauled a camera around. Still – all the hassles of film development. Who would bother to take pictures of scattered LEGO and broken bicycles turned into choppers?
But now? TOO EASY!!! PICTURES!!!
I loved viewfinder, too, along with encyclopedias. Life was so wonderful back then. And, Flipper….awwwwww
LikeLike
When I was a kid in Victoria, Texas, I would pull a random encyclopedia off of the shelf and just sit and read it. I learned a lot. Too bad kids don’t have what I had as a kid. And yes, life was so wonderful when I was a kid. I wonder what my parents did with that set of encyclopedias?? They’re both gone now and I don’t remember seeing them when we sold their house.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I did the same, vicschick, specially on rainy days. When I “grew up” and got married, bought our first house and had my first child, my Dad found a full set of Compton’s Encyclopedias – the exact set we had growing up. He bought it for me but retained the “H” volume that I had lost somewhere during adolescence. Guess he was still mad about that. LOL
“They call him Flipper, Flipper,
Faster than lightning,
No one you see,
Is smarter than he …..”
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s possible that Comey lied in front on Congress by throwing Priestab under the bus, and in reality Priestab was kept out of the loop between Comey, McCabe and Strozk. Unlikely, but just throwing this out there.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Why would Comey assign blame to Priestap when Priestap reports to McCabe? It’s like there is an agreement that Priestap will be the fall guy. Gives Comey an additional layer (McCabe) of deniability and isolates Priestap.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think we can already fit the pieces together. I’ve seen this play, BTW. It almost worked on me.
We know Priestap edited out Obama’s name. However, it could have been possible for ANY member of the group to have been “worked around” (deceived, misled) by all the others, and it is possible that even two of them could have been worked around. Priestap may have thought it was perfectly legit to do what he did.
Priestap could not, IMO, be kept out of the loop TOTALLY, because he has to sign off on things. Plus, his name and position had CLOUT, as we saw with COMEY dropping his powerful and mysterious POSITION in Congress.
However, Priestap could have been worked around and deceived. And THAT is what I think happened. Comey, Strzok and Page pulled a fast one on Priestap, who didn’t particularly like Trump (thus not sufficiently suspicious), and who FELL for legal lies from Lisa Page and Trisha B. Anderson.
Sadly, Priestap may have been promoted due to vulnerability. I believe that enemies of the country (not just internal) may have even signed off on him, after studying our people.
Remember – treasonous OBAMA was President at that time.
Let’s say that Comey gave Priestap specific instructions based on lies or “wishful interpretations” by lawyers Page and Anderson, who verified those lies or bad interpretations. THEN McCabe makes illegal instructions to Strzok, WHICH we now know actually happened to SOME subordinate.
Therefore, Priestap signed off on WRONG information, and maybe didn’t even SEE certain information.
This explains Comey throwing Priestap under the bus when Stefanik questions him. Comey is getting away from his mess.
I have some knowledge of snakes like that. They ALWAYS have a fall-guy. ALWAYS. Comey knew that Priestap was getting worked around. He likely knew that Priestap COULD BE worked around.
PS – lies could have come in through Priestap’s wife as well, even if they never talk shop. It would be fairly easy to poison his social well with junk to alter his thinking, fed to his wife.
Yes, but for me the important point is that Priestap turned on Comey and Brennan, otherwise we would not be permitted to know. By now, they should have Lynch. And, when they have Lynch, they have Obama.
Who are they going to get to prosecute?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly. I think you’re right. At one extreme, even Priestap discovered he had been chumped and took action. At the other, he had to be confronted and convinced to take a deal. But either way, as you say, he presumably TALKED to the good guys.
Tom Cruise
I concur. They set him up as the fall guy from the get go.
I”m off two minds on this. On one hand, it’s inconceivable that Priestab would be out of the loop on this investigation, unless Strzok was “TAD” directly to McCabe, i.e. reporting to McCabe. However, having his deputy assigned to his boss with no reports to Priestab, would really make Priestab really look small. He wouldn’t even be in charge of his own department. Whether he retained his title, he couldn’t do his job effectively because his direct reports would know full well that he wasn’t the authority behind the head of counter-intel. I can’t see that situation being valid. Plus, Comey indicated that Priestab indeed had a central role, when he called him out by title in his testimony before congress in March 2017.
On the other hand, if Priestab had been a primary conspirator in something that was clearly illegal or in non-compliance with FBI/Justice procedures, either way he’d have been dumped from his position. Regardless if he cooperated with the IG in rounding up the evidence and eventually, conspirators, his career in the FBI would be over. He’d lose his security clearance for certain, and probably his badge and gun. I just don’t see Wray OR Sessions leaving him in charge of counter-intel, if he had been involved with either (a) clearing a guilty Hillary or (b) framing an incoming President, or Presidential candidate.
There’s some other game afoot. The choice above is binary, either Priestab was in charge, and a central character in the plot, or he was “out”, or a rube, or worse. Neither fit. Wish I had another alternative theory.
My best guess is that the suspected “plot” has a much larger group of players, including officials we haven’t seen written about as yet. That might account for the discrepancy and mystery with Prestab. (Then again, in counterpoint to that, an effective counter-intell scheme necessarily involves a small number of conspirators. If it weren’t for Strzok and Page’s affair and irresponsible use of text messages, most of the “plot” would be no more than a “right wing” conjecture. If there are 100 other conspirators, this thing would have leaked in 2015-2016. But they used TEXT in confidential, sensitive communications, and he was the FBI counter-intel DEPUTY?! How could he have been so foolish?!)
Nothing adds up, unless one counts on massive incompetence. Enter “the Obama way of doing things …”.
Or, it could have been a set-up< to see if he would perform honestly.
Apologies for off topic subject..but, has anyone considered the possibility that the +2dozen or so illegal aliens invited to the SOTU tonight, by the demoncrap/communists…could attempt to disrupt/boo/hiss/raise a stink, while POTUS speaks on immigration?
…and the commie types grandstand to protect them/their (non-existent free speech rights)…
I wouldn’t put it past them to consider such, to embarrass PDJT & rendering the SOTU, into a circus on national TV.
So ICE knows illegals will be there?
Let them.
Haha! I agree.
Haul them out on national TV. Demoncrats SHAMED yet again. I love it.
For historical parallels in how democrats are behaving, read about the national socialists in Germany circa 1930-33 while they were still a minority party. Democrats are democrats no matter how foul.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Isn’t it a security risk to permit a gang of persons who (as is said) lack the proper documentation into a major event at which the POTUS is speaking? Wouldn’t the Secret Service have something to say about that?
Read a headline that Capitol police will arrest them. Sorry, no link.
Hopefully, President Trump will have some ICE agents standing by.😎
Military tribunals for all followed by a firing squad.
Patience… I have plenty of patience left.
And absolutely zero tolerance.
Please let him name Brennan as a lead conspirator. I hate Brennan.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’m praying for Clapper to get caught up in the net…A gill net for this carp
LikeLiked by 3 people
McMaster too.
Brennan is about as evil as they get.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Brennen and Clapper are definitely caught up in it , know how we know ?their democrats , that’s how you know .
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
I don’t think Comey expected the question either and he panicked. Notable then, that he jumped over Andy McCabe in assigning responsibility. Are you telling us McCabe, as Preistap’s boss, had no input into the decision to notify the Gang of Eight? Yeah, right.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I wonder what Pelosi will say now
LikeLiked by 2 people
Babble babble muh Russians, babble evil tax bill, babble babble🙃
LikeLiked by 5 people
Too funny!
She also says “Babble Babble, the depth of the lies from the Republicans runs so deep! Babble Babble”
Don’t forget “crumbs”. You know, $1000-$5000 is “crumbs” to her. To most of us that’s several months of living expenses.
I hope the president names her Crumbs Pelosi
ROFL!
My girlfriend saw her on CNN last night and said she was OUT THERE.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
It was astonishingly creepy.
Botox is a hell of a drug. You can’t be shooting that stuff for years and not have big effects. It’s CURARE for God’s sake!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Look more for her gesticulations and how they coincide with her defensive, pojective accusations of the other side.
“Nancy Pelosi is Bat Shit Crazy. I guarantee you that woman sleeps upside down.” -Dennis Miller
LikeLiked by 1 person
I expect she will be explaining why she can no longer work with President Bush?
Wow Sundance. You delivered nicely on that “Oh Lordy.” Think you need to be classified as the resident VSG.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Zippo warmed and ready
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes a bic is just inappropriate
Flip or Flop, #TheMemo is Factual
If there are going to be any prosecutions let’s hope the bums are charged with the right offenses. Sounds like Sedition would be the appropriate crime, punishable up to 20 years. The practical problem we have is who is going to prosecute any of it and where, in DC? What a joke, hopefully there’s a U.S. Attorney in rural Indiana that would be up for it, only way to get a decent jury pool also.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I like Texas in Hanen’s court.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Bill Priestap has been coopted by President Trump. He is throwing all of the coconspirators under the bus because they were throwing him under the bus.
Pass the popcorn.
I’m giving Sundance the credit for all of us being here right now at this point in history not graveling to the deep state I’m with her morons who attempted to destroy the man I voted for… The FBI is a cesspool and powerful as it gets and the truth of light and really great investigation and dilligence have gotten us this far. We may take this country back now………Personally I hold a grudge and want somebodys a$$ for all this extra stress for months now………..I want Mueller nothing less……
LikeLiked by 2 people
I want Hillary and Obama. Swinging. Nothing less.
LikeLiked by 6 people
As it should be:
Eye bleeeeech…..
I’d even let Bill slide with a lesser charge if we could nab Chelsea with all the Clinton Foundation corruption! I can’t stand that spoiled, entitled little snatch.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Deal!
Like Villefort’s “gentleman’s pistol” in the movie version of Count of Monte Cristo the rope ought to fail before it can do it’s job.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I do, as well. Some of the most in-depth reporting I have ever read. We have been cerebrally prepped for the Big Ugly for months.
In addition, I am eternally greatful for Sundance and all you Treepers for the information pre-election. Without you, I would have turned off the boob tube by 8PM and bought the “he has no pathway” line… and I would have missed the best election night of my life.
Namaste.
If I was Priestap, as soon as Comey told Congress that I was the reason Congress wasn’t informed of an op Congress was supposed to have been informed about, I would have started planning my flip right that moment. Mind you, I’d be a duplicitous, Hillary-loving progressive liberal. So, I’d have no moral compunctions about stepping out and tossing a flaming turd back inside the FBI so the rest burned while I cut a deal.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I thought I saw in Priestap’s bio that at one point he worked in the FBI’s Office of Legislative Affairs. If so it might have particularly bothered him that Come would try to throw him under the bus in front of Congress.
LikeLike
On this day in history, 2018, the American Left went full-throttle-up BATSHIT CRAZY-
LikeLiked by 5 people
Haven’t they always been, really just want to see some justice against the corrupt ruling class.
Just an aside. AB Stoddard just on Fox. She seems finallt to be facing the FBI/DOJ situation as a reality. But she had to soapbox…..sneering, this doesn’t affect Mueller. I hate her. Such a smug snot.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Pay attention to her next wiggles and squirms, she tends to advance maneuvers.
I used to like her perspective. She came off as moderate, reasoned, skeptical. Dispassionately apolitical, even. This past year, however, I’ve become more radicalized, as my eyes have opened. Moderates are, invariably, regressives in disguise. And RINO’s…..well they just suck. You’re either with us or against us.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I;m listening to Junior Wells and Buddy Guy (we got tickets to see him in March!!!) and enjoying y’alls comments.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Again thanks SD for your hard work and courage getting out in front of this.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The only two survivor who seem to have retained their jobs, or a semblance, are Priestap and Page.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Think Page is singing like a canary?
Bill Priestap, look for trips to Saudi Arabia
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve thought for some time Priestap may be a partner or silent partner of Adm. Rogers. I posted it once here a while back and took some flak. Let’s see how it goes now. 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
Lots of chatter Priestap flipped after Comey throughf him under the bus, but, possibly, he flipped beforehand, Comey was suspicious and threw him under the bus to try to discredit his ‘singing’ testimoney.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s what my money is on. He wasn’t part of their cabal that was already established before he got there. Never did fit in, and that’s a good thing. Became clear to them that he would not participate in their intrigue.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Comey’s throwing-him-under-the-bus testimony was too planned. Nothing off the cuff. He knew exactly what he was doing. We all caught it, discussed it, but just didn’t have all the pieces of the puzzle. This is a distinct possibility. Comey is so sleazy. Actually thinks he continues to have control over FIBers still employed. If so, their days are numbered.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t care whether it’s only three or a whole bunch of humans, in every single group of humans, there is an odd man out. It is human nature to have a low man on the totum pole. You don’t have to be better than everyone, but you gotta keep from being low man. You do that by grouping with others. Overtly, covertly, inadvertently.
Not saying Priestap was the low man, behavioristically speaking. Just saying even when all are on the same side; they aren’t. There’s always a low man & it can change in a heartbeat. Creating constant anxiety about who is next to be deemed low man. Nothing to do with job position; everything to do with human nature.
Everyone is cornered now. Flight, fight, turn.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hey Q
FBI Director of Counterintelligence Bill Priestap flipped, then he confirmed the CIA director and the AG Lycnh were part of this conspiracy?
LikeLiked by 1 person
But was their a doubt to begin with.
Just to add to the list as he was the start Holder needs to be on that list.
LikeLike
The important point is that Priestap turned on Comey and Brennan, otherwise we would not be permitted to know. By now, they should have Lynch. And, when they have Lynch, they have Obama.
Has anyone ever asked if Lisa Page and Carter Page are related in any way? Just asking.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Here is the next campaign… Twitter got pounded recently #RELEASETHEMEMO now that needs to be switched to #SEDITION! Let people see the seriousness of these crimes.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sedition – that’s the song from Fiddler on the roof, right?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Almost.
More excellent reporting! Just keeps making more sense.
Sundance, you noted (again) that “Bill’s wife Sabina comes from a Goldman Sach’s connected family.”
This looks like another very, very good reason to think that Bill has flipped. The last thing that Goldman Sachs would want is ANY kind of publicly known connection to this scandal. Despite what they actually do they are remarkably good at maintaining a squeaky clean image in these kinds of things. They can safely ignore being the demonized face of the Big Banksters and being known supporters of Hillary but any kind of (exposed) link to this would be too much for even them.
Meanwhile I’m guessing that all the Wall Streeters are quickly adapting to the new reality they face thanks to the parallel intelligence system and that sledgehammer Executive Order.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It feels like it is –> <– THIS close to all coming down. Each of the traitors is dependent on so many others in the cabal – if any one of them gets at wobbly, the whole structure starts to teeter. What started out looking as impenetrable and cross-braced as the Eiffel Tower now resembles the last stages of a game of Jenga.
Nellie Ohr is in her attic, whispering into the microphone of her ham radio transceiver: " Hello, hello. Come in. This is monkey wrench calling bunny hutch headquarters, tell spooky greyhound we need extraction, Expedite. Hello?"
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great band, with my buddy Stan Ridgeway singing lead!
What is the Status of McCabe’s Hatch Act investigation and why no mention of it in any media reports or blog posts?
Not sure. Yet headlining this eveninh are various articles indicating McCabe was requesting that FBI agents change their official reports in the Weiner case…all accidentally found by N.Y. investigators and which McCabe sat on for quite some time.
It’s gonna be a hot time in the ol’ town, tonight.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Might the reason that many of the “bad guys” are being allowed (for the time being) to remain in the public and/or at their jobs within the government be that it masks who among them has flipped?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lets them get worked on too, just in case they want to come in out of the cold, “‘cuz there’s a storm coming, dontchaknow?”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance never ceasing to amaze, thank you kind sir
Sundance never ceasing to amaze, thank you kind sir
Lyrics from an E. John album back in the day:
It’s party time for the guys in the Tower of Babel
Sodom meet Gomorrah, Cain meet Abel
Have a ball y’all
See the letches crawl
With the call girls under the table
Watch em dig their graves
‘Cause Jesus don’t save the guys
In the Tower of Babel
LikeLiked by 1 person
The pope is an illegitimate pope. He is a sora$$ puppet and will continue to repeat anything sora$$ tells him until one or the other of them drops dead. I would like to see sora$$ imprisoned .
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m not even Catholic and I believe that. Am sad about it too. We need our JPII’s.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t think Comey meant to throw Priestap under the bus, but when he did the poop hit the fan.
Priestap may be innocent in all of this and then Comey had to come up with something fast and Priestap just happened to come out, although not by name. That angered Priestap and now he is spilling some beans.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
DOESN’T go Arkancide. Bad typo. Bad.
I dunno. Mebbe the Clintons can do each other.
So to speak.
I’d be down with that.
So to speak.
Man, you just can’t get avoid misspeaking when discussing those monsters.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bill Priestap caught on tape:
LikeLiked by 1 person
Right on pitch too!
I had one like that, was a beagle basset mix named “BB”
So very precious.
OMG so cute— He is singing about his lost love Penelope who ran off and went to Mexico with Max that dang Labrador !
CTH caught on tape.
Damn fine work, Sundance.
Bravo.
I keep forgetting…
Maybe we should be including Rep. Elise Stefanik with the Adm. Rogers, Mike Flynn, David Nunes crowd?
(When you’re from NY, you have very few legislators you can be proud of)
LikeLiked by 1 person
She surely deserves more than a participation award.
“According to her report, those officials: “could not point to any factual inaccuracies.”
Welp— there goes “SHiff-stirrer’s” excuse that the dossier was “inaccurate without the support documents.”
Seems like a pretty clear case of TREASON.
what to do …what to do…… ; )
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://nypost.com/2018/01/30/justice-department-investigating-mccabes-handling-of-clinton-email-probe/
Thank you, Sundance, for all the brilliant analysis that keeps building on the previous posts.
I have to say, it was fate that Trump supporter, Devin Nunes, was on that ‘Gang of 8’ last year. From every instance in the past that we know of under Obama, the Republican members on the ‘Gang of 8’ have just rubber stamped it all. Don’t you think if the FBI had told congressional oversight about the counterintel investigation into Trump that Never-Trumpers McConnell, Burr and Ryan would have been on board completely. It was the fact that Devin Nunes, the lone Trump supporter, would have started asking questions that the conspirators at the FBI couldn’t risk.
Thank you, Devin Nunes, for taking all the slings and arrows last year. You are one of our White Hats that is helping to save our country.
