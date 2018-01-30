Oh Lordy – FBI Director Wray Sent “Counterintelligence Official” To Review Memo Prior to Committee Vote…

Well, well, well… Snap. This is an interesting development, potentially quite explosive, and, perhaps, stunningly affirmational.

According to Catherine Herridge, after Chairman Nunes personally took FBI Director Christopher Wray to view the “Intel Memo” on Sunday night, and prior to the House Intel Committee vote to release the memo Monday evening, FBI Director Christopher Wray sent a Main Justice official and a “counterintelligence official” to view the content.

According to her report, those officials: “could not point to any factual inaccuracies.”

Catherine Herridge – Two senior FBI officials have now reviewed a controversial Republican staff memo alleging abuses of government surveillance programs during the 2016 presidential campaign, a source familiar with the matter told Fox News – adding that the officials “could not point to any factual inaccuracies.” The two officials – one from the bureau’s counterintelligence division and the other from the legal division – followed up after an initial review of the memo during a rare Sunday trip to Capitol Hill by FBI Director Christopher Wray.

The House Intelligence Committee voted late Monday along party lines to release the memo, prompting a backlash from Democratic lawmakers. Top Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff called it a “very sad day.” President Trump has five working days to review the contents but is widely expected not to block its release. After the contentious committee vote Monday night, the source confirmed that House staffers physically took the memo over to the White House for the president. (read more)

Now, there is no explanation as to the sub-department origin of the Main Justice official, or whether that person was from the DOJ National Security Division. However, on the other side of the Justice Department, the official is identified as ‘counterintelligence’.

Understanding the sensitivity of the matter (no pun intended), Director Wray likely sent a top official from Main Justice, and likely the top official within the FBI Counterintelligence division. The top official within FBI counterintelligence is still the same official present during the 2016/2017 “Trump Operation”. That top counterintelligence official is Bill Priestap.

If Director Wray sent FBI Director of Counterintelligence Bill Priestap to the House SCIF to review the content, and Bill Priestap said he “could not point to any factual inaccuracies”, then it is virtually certain that Priestap is cooperating (ie. flipped).

That means the earlier speculation we presented about Priestap could, quite possibly, be in play.

In the past, thanks to some revealing information amid the various investigators of the DC swamp, we have been introduced to some previously unknown people. Timeline HERE

Names like FBI Agent Peter Strzok; his mistress FBI Attorney Lisa Page; their ideological comrade Asst FBI Director Andrew McCabe; FBI Chief Legal Counsel James Baker; DOJ-NSD head John P Carlin; along with DOJ Deputy Bruce Ohr; and his wife, Fusion-GPS contract employee Nellie Ohr. Fusion-GPS founder Glenn Simpson and his wife Mary Jacoby. These are a few of the names that have hit the headlines as a result of ongoing investigations into the politicization of the FBI and DOJ.

…. But there’s one name ALWAYS conspicuously absent, FBI Director of Counterintelligence, Bill Priestap.

When you understand how central Bill Priestap is to the entire 2016/2017 ‘Russian Conspiracy Operation‘, the absence of his name, amid all others, creates a curiosity. I wrote a twitter thread about him recently because it seems rather unfathomable his name has not been a part of any of the recent story-lines.

Bill Priestap is the head of the FBI Counterintelligence operation. He was FBI Agent Peter Strozk’s direct boss. If anyone in congress really wanted to know if the FBI paid for the Christopher Steele Dossier, Bill Priestap is the guy who would know. That’s why Devin Nunes wanted to talk to him.

In late June 2016 the first draft of the Steele Dossier was shared back with Fusion GPS and presumably Nellie Ohr was one of the recipients. According to Robby Mook, the partial dossier information was also given to the DNC and Clinton Campaign.

July 2nd, 2016 Hillary Clinton is interviewed by FBI investigator Peter Strzok. No transcripts or recordings of the interview are made.

July 5th, 2016, FBI Director James Comey exonerates Hillary Clinton.

In July 2016 candidate Donald Trump won the GOP nomination. That same month the FBI Counterintelligence Division began an investigation they later described as a counterintelligence operation looking at Russian interference in the U.S. election. However, from 10 months of researched documentation, much of it in the MSM, we now know it was an FBI counterintelligence operation against candidate Donald Trump.

Also in July 2016, immediately following candidate Donald Trump’s successful bid to win the GOP nomination, a FISA application was denied. The timing here is far too coincidental (the later narrower version clearly evidences), the FISA application was to wiretap, monitor and conduct surveillance on candidate Trump and his campaign.

In August 2016, the lead FBI Agent in charge of that counterintelligence operation, Peter Strzok told his FBI Attorney and mistress: “I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy’s office that there’s no way he gets elected – but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk. It’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you’re 40.”

The “insurance policy” appears to be the ongoing counterintelligence operation that later utilized the Steele Dossier to get the FISA warrant and actually begin the wiretaps and surveillance. The conversation referenced between Strzok and Page took place in FBI Assistant Director Andrew “Andy” McCabe’s office.

All of this information is really just a recap. Everyone now sees this construct clearly. The Timelines are brutally obvious. Congress and DC investigators, including the years-long OIG investigation, are currently in the phase of nailing down the players and putting the final touches on the evidence. The outline is clear as day.

However, within this brutally obvious outline there’s a name missing. That name is the FBI Director of Counterintelligence Bill Priestap.

FBI Asst. Director in charge of Counterintelligence Bill Priestap was the immediate supervisor of FBI Counterintelligence Deputy Agent Peter Strzok.

Bill Priestap is #1. Before getting demoted Peter Strzok was #2.

The investigation into candidate Donald Trump was a counterintelligence operation. That operation began in July 2016. Bill Priestap would have been in charge of that, along with all other, FBI counterintelligence operations.

FBI Deputy Peter Strzok was specifically in charge of the Trump counterintel op. However, Strzok would be reporting to Bill Priestap on every detail and couldn’t (according to structure anyway) make a move without Priestap approval.

