McCabe Today, Ohr Tomorrow, And Deep State Predictably Runs Out Rooster Head For Chaff and Countermeasures…

Asst. FBI Director Andrew McCabe is testifying today behind closed doors to the House Intelligence Committee. Important to note how there have been no leaks; that’s the first indication of coordinated chaff and counter measures deployed by the UniParty enablers of the Deep State institutional government.
Bruce Ohr is scheduled tomorrow; again behind closed doors, this time in the Senate Intelligence Committee setting. Again, dueling intelligence hearings -between House and Senate- (on the same witnesses), indicates the UniParty apparatus has deployed Chaff and Countermeasures and is protecting the administrative state.
Promoting, well, actually the appropriate word is ‘deploying‘, the leveraged and controlled head of the House Oversight/Reform Committee is the tri-fecta in seeing the countermeasures deployed. [Prior: Issa, Chaffetz, now Roosterhead] The Chairman or Chairwoman of the House Oversight Committee is given the responsibility to deflect. In payment for services toward the cause of the UniParty the Chairman gets indulgences.
The oversight “Gang of Eight” appear to have taken over the process to ensure controls are in place. If we had not been watching this exact process play out for the past 8 years, we might not recognize the pattern. Alas, with Fast and Furious, IRS Targeting, Benghazi and more examples of UniParty wagon-circling, we would be naive not to notice the identical replay. The Hezbollah side-show is part of the ‘shiny thing’.
Congressional oversight over FBI, DOJ, CIA and NSA malfeasance has been usurped by the political ideology within the Gang of Eight construct. If a single member breaks ranks they come under fire from the remaining seven and the leadership of both wings of the UniParty. (See: Devin Nunes for the most recent reference)
It is well beyond infuriating.
FUBAR.
Here’s Roosterhead:
The only way we can defeat this DC strategy is to demand open hearings. Period. Why do government officials get to hide behind closed doors when they are being questioned about their official duties as a government official?
If the officials don’t get put in front of cameras PUBLICLY the entire FBI/DOJ scheme will disappear into the ether.
It’s not conspiracy to point out the pattern – any more than it is conspiracy to notice the timing of the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum opening to occur the day before the Alabama Senate election.
Did you really think those thousands of civil rights groups just left Mississippi the day after the opening without sticking around to execute the Alabama operation?
We need a smarter electorate.
It’s not funny how the Haley Barbour/Mitch McConnell and their UniParty schemes always seem to be overlooked by our Right-side “conservative” allies in the media.
I digress.
…Where’s Bill Priestap?
Here’s the way the entire construct looks in simple outline.
Career officials, managers and staff within the DOJ and FBI wanted to help ensure Hillary Clinton won the 2016 election. Those people were ideologically aligned with President Obama, and held the goal of maintaining progressive advances as part of their motive.
A “small group” was formed within the DOJ and FBI to facilitate this goal. The first goal was to remove Clinton from the burden of the FBI email investigation.
Once that goal was achieved, they moved on to Clinton’s 2016 challenger. By the time the 2016 GOP convention drew near, everyone accepted that challenger would be Donald Trump.
As such the FBI “small group” began monitoring candidate Donald Trump in June/July 2016 as part of a plan toward the benefit of candidate Hillary Clinton.
However, the FBI and DOJ officials also needed an actual basis, a legal justification for their behavior and the time they were spending. The plan to justify that behavior was to create an official counterintelligence operation.
To get the counterintelligence operation going, they needed a reasonable basis for creating one. That basis was the formative seeds of claims of Russian connections to the Trump campaign.
To establish the basis the Russian elements needed for the operation; the DNC and Clinton campaign paid Fusion GPS to contract Christopher Steele to write a dossier that would form the legal grounding for the counterintelligence operation.
Fusion GPS hired DOJ Deputy Attorney Bruce Ohr’s wife, Nellie Ohr, who was well versed in counterintelligence operations, CIA operations, and using tradecraft to create illusions.
Nellie Ohr worked with retired British MI6 Agent Christopher Steele to manufacture the Steele Dossier. The dossier would take innocuous connections between Trump and Russian people, enhance them, fabricate some nefarious appearance, and then be turned over to Bruce Ohr’s counterintelligence buddy in the FBI Peter Strzok.
In essence, the Clinton’s created the Russian “angle” out of thin air; and the FBI and DOJ used that creation as the legal underpinning for the counterintelligence operation.
The cointel op was always just a ruse for wiretapping, surveillance and monitoring of Donald Trump campaign officials.
The FBI (Strzok) and DOJ (Ohr) dressed up the Steele Dossier to apply for a FISA warrant (FBI Attorney Lisa Page). The surveillance was happening with or without the FISA approval; but the FISA warrant would make the surveillance legal.
The initial application to the FISA Court was so sketchy (June/July 2016) is was actually denied. Denials rarely happen. One-in-a-thousand.
The Steele Dossier was dressed up some more. More stuff added, thanks to Christopher Steele and Nellie Ohr, to the second FISA application in Sept./October. That FISA application again submitted by Bruce Ohr, Peter Strzok, and Lisa Page. That warrant was approved.
If Hillary was elected, the entire counterintelligence operation just disappears into the ether. No-one would ever know about it.
But Hillary didn’t win.
Trump did.
Subsequently, the entire Trump Counterintelligence Operation was likely to be exposed. So the team behind the CoIntel scheme, again “the small group”, had to make up the “Russian Interference in The Election” narrative, a larger narrative, to cover their tracks.
The manufactured basis for the FISA warrant, ‘Muh Russia’ now needed to become real; or at least have the appearance of being real or justified.
That’s why the goofy “Joint Analysis Report on Russian Interference” was created. Brennan (CIA), Clapper (ODNI), and Comey (FBI), and to a much lesser extent the outsider Mike Rogers (NSA). This became the “17 intelligence agencies” blah.. blah… blah.
It was never 17 intel agencies. It was four. Only three pushed it. Mike Rogers said he had low/moderate confidence in the underlying intelligence within the report. The report was created as evidence to enhance the cover. Nothing more.
[My hunch is if you put the Steele Dossier together with the Joint Analysis Report, you will find 90% of the FISA application documentation.]
Additionally, the entire crew, from the Obama Administration and current career people within the DOJ, FBI, etc., who understood the larger scheme, needed ongoing people to continue ensuring the story was maintained.
That drove the need for a Special Counsel investigation. Mueller’s investigation was really just another way the players within the original scheme could keep a lid on the events in 2016.
That’s why many of the FBI/DOJ “small group”, the crew who cleared Hillary in the email investigation, were also assigned to the Mueller investigation. Controls were needed.
Inside Mueller’s crew, the “small group” essentially works to watch over what information the Trump officials or congress could possibly be discovering…. under the auspices of investigating ‘Muh Russia’ etc. If the “small group” comes across a risky trail being followed, they work to impede, block, delay or deflect anyone from that trail.
That’s the ‘high-level’ summary of the way things look from a researched perspective.
There’s one guy at the heart of this operation who can blow the lid off EVERYTHING.
Priestap’s position in 2016 was Director of Counterintelligence for the FBI.
Start asking about him.
The BIG UGLY
.
Rooster head. HA!
More like the Chickenhawk with the voice of Foghorn Leghorn…..
I say, I say, I say whatcha got there Bruce Ohr?
Thats a wife, you say?
🙂
A Bantam Rooster at that!
Cock of the walk.
So, basically, nothing’s going to happen…. Just like when Obama weaponized the IRS. Great.
Except this time the IG has got hard evidence, and we have a president that can declassify all of it. Not sure if any of the perps will ever see the inside of a courthouse much less a prison cell, but the public will see it all. Hopefully sooner than later.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Joshua, only the thinking public will see it all, not the sheep.
That’s good enough for me.
Well, if there is no repercussions, other than perhaps losing a job, then our country is royally scr#ewed because this will continue to happen as long as there are no consequences to their actions.
So — no: not nothing’s going to happen.
Something *is* going to happen.
I do so dislike it when I see evidence of one of the several trains that couldn’t get up the hill; the excuses are laughable but so human.
No.
We’re the little train that could — and we will.
We will charge up that hill and we will take it.
I think we can. I think we can. I think we can.
Wonderful summary Sundance. Excellent work.
So , let’s get started…
As mentioned it is hard to fathom the reasoning behind closed door hearings.
What’s the justification? National Security? No…So there is no justification.
Also, just to throw this out there. Do you think this tax reform fiasco is planned so we take our eyes off the mess of the SC?
So now we have closed door meetings, tax reform delays, nothing to see here. look over there. Smells….
Amen, Gunny: I had the same instant reaction to this Tax Reform Re-Vote (downthread post) before backing up to discover your comment.
Congressional Gang of 8 is at the epicenter.
The only exception looks like Nunes.
No, something will happen but perhaps not as much as some want to. The Gang of 8 will not be able to put all this back in the box nor will the House and Senate IC’s.The schemes are seeing daylight, the “small group” members will be dispatched out of the FBI/DOJ, Mueller will be gone in short order (and I hope he takes Rosenstein with him), Hillary Clinton will never ever be President and Donald Trump will be until 2024. We can hope Uranium 1 investigation casts a wide enough net to bury several more perpetrators. I have no sense of whether Jeff Sessions will remain AG thru all of this purge; he seems out of his league to me.
So your previous posts this week seemed to indicate that TBU was in full operational mode, and it was happening as we speak. Today’s post sounds like nothing is going to happen unless we demand open hearings, which no matter what we do, will not happen. Am I misunderstanding?
LikeLiked by 5 people
I think it’s a case of The Empire Always Strikes Back, and #WeThePeople need to make calls to Congress to keep TBU going in the right direction.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I have learned first hand going to my congressman Brad Wenstrup is an utter waste of time.
So now what?
That is the way I understood what Sundance posted as well.
There are good things happening the most important is we are winning. The best thing that can happen to Trump is this investigation goes away hopefully with a letter of exhoneration. HRC/Comey/McCabe/Stroznk etc are not going to be arrested. It sucks but that’s how it is and at least we have enough ammo to push back on their soft coup.
It matters not if Clinton ever sees the inside of a cell. She might as well have died on November 9th. I can promise you every day since has haunted her and buddies like the death of a child. She’ll carry it to the grave and that’ll have to be enough for now.
These Communists will not go away. Ruining people’s lives is all they know. We must be smart and take what the defense gives us (learn to recognize a win). As far as I’m concerned President Trump staved off servitude for another generation; possibly even a violent term of civil unrest. We must keep going replacing old guard GOP when it is safe and exposing leftists to the general public. Every day with Trump in control is a good day.
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Luke,
Would calling our congressional representatives to pitch a fit and demand open hearings help in any way, shape or form? Can we petition the government for a redress of grievances demanding an open hearing be had WITHOUT the “gang of eight’ doing the questioning?
It is ridiculous.
Any Treeper could cross-examine McCabe more effectively.
Agree!
Luke, excellent post!
“Roosterhead” <— Haaaa!
Perfect.
Is there any hope for Roosterhead?
I used to really like ole Gowdy…but he's been such a disappointment.
Does this make Gowdy a Cluckservative?
LikeLiked by 15 people
He is a cluckservative among pea–foul brains, as in they are both pea brains and foul brains.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Gowdy will get you close to the water, but not close enough to get your feet wet.
So forget the drinking…
Gowdy isn’t President Trump. Who beside President Trump has the strength and brains to get this done. MAGA is only possible because of who is the driving force. Gowdy has backing this time.
This is the first time in a while I’m getting battered conservative syndrome symptoms returning… one foot on a banana peel and one foot in a banana republic.
I will trust that Mr. Trump has this.
LikeLiked by 12 people
“…one foot on a banana peel and one foot in a banana republic…”
That, good sir or madam, is a brilliant elocution, and I hope you don’t mind if I attempt to proliferate it.
What?
Hey would like to share /quote / repeat your post. It is good and a I agree.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve gotten so much from this site I’m pleased I could contribute ✅
A vocabulary is a terrible thing to waste, I say.
In point of fact, that line would make an excellent title for a book. Hmmmm.
In my mind there is only one person we can give our “demands” to that will listen. Then pray he will work his magic. That would be President Trump
We should all send him an email, letter, etc.
LikeLiked by 6 people
So, iz it time for my Nuclear option yet? T minus 2 days and counting.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Your Nuke ’em option did come to mind Howie.
How long haz I been Screaming, Screaming for Sunshine? Declassify it. I said it from the git go. The classified status of the legalized crime iz de problem. It is in the public interest for the President to declassify it ALL! and pardon all the victims.
Declassify ALL, including ALL the NSA has on CONGRESS.
It’s the only way to take the Treasonous Cabal out.
You said from the start.
Nope it’s going down…..I’ve been reading my sources…..Trump keeps his word. He has America behind him among other key allies
Personally, I hope the swamp keeps pushing him until he just declassifies EVERYTHING.
Maybe that’s what he’s holding out for?
President Trump needs moles behind enemy lines.
Everywhere.
I’d like to commend Sundance on his coverage and analysis of all of this.
I’d like to loop back to the “competing leaks” in the WP (Sat) and WSJ (Mon) on the “insurance policy” meeting in “Andrew’s office”.
In the WP we had the explanation that Bonnie and Clyde were pretending to organize election interference against Trump to cover for their adulterous affair.
In the WSJ, we had another explanation: the FBI was making investigation decisions based on campaign polls that showed Hillary ahead.
An observation: the WP story (source: McCabe et al?) isolates the misconduct to Strzok and Page. The WSJ story implicates McCabe and others in making investigation decisions based on political considerations (Source: Strzok/Page?).
Speculation: the WP story was a roadmap from the coup plotters to Strzok/Page to take one for the team and isolate the damage; the WSJ story is pushback from Strzok/Page indicating they were not going to go down alone…
LikeLiked by 5 people
We will know when we hear from Bill Preistap.
Time to LEAK on the LEAKERS.
Convert the Cabal to the proverbial Circular Firing Squad.
How do we go about demanding public hearings? What is the first step?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Declass all of it.
Reading your mind, Howie, with same post above.
Rinse & Repeat.
Sigh. We need to once again call, email, snail mail our Congress critters. Bug the snot out of them. They like to ignore us, but they don’t like hearing from us so let’s make them hear us.
I know, it makes me tired. How many times have I done this? And when have I won?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
Priestap is at the axis, of the axis of evil. Unfortunately there is no controlling legal authority that is not compromised. This leaves only my original plan left to take em’ down an put down the coup. Clearly the tax dither is under way. Whats a good president to do? IMO NUKE THE HELL OUT OF EM.’
Demote Priestap for oversight incompetence, at the least.
Add failure to investigate allegations of his top deputies’ malfeasance:
“Cover-up Central”
Where’s bill priestap? WHERE’S JEFF SESSIONS?
Now now now. Sessions is deep in the Swamp catching the bad guys. It is a secret plan an he has thousands of indictments the FBI is going to pick em’ all up in the next couple days. he is working with Muelley and Rosey and for Trump in a sneak attack plan that will take em’ all down. Remember Muelley and Rosey are secret white hats,
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oh. Ok then. Thanks, Howie. I was worried.
I hear 4300 sealed indictments. May take a bit more time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
and…. nothing happens. It’s the Big Nothing, once again.
LikeLiked by 4 people
IF open hearings are the only solution, we will all be dead before that occurs. With trillions at stake, UNIPARTY and ROOSTERHEAD will fight to the finish. I am with Howie– Nuke them all and shoot them in the dark. While many of us believe TRUMP may in fact surprise and still does have this, reading SD latest post makes me doubt this YUGELY. Ugh!
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 9 people
So all the GOP on the Gang-of-8 are black hats?
Not Nunes.
please
Man, Horowitz is seeming like a major good guy thus far.
Payback for what Obama did to his org?
Don’t fergit Waivey Gravey…We are dealing with spooks and the name of the game is deception. They all have waivers. Legalized crime. Least that what it looks to me.
I got onto the IG website and there are dozens of different reports for every governmental agency. Is there a specific date or title that we should be looking for on which to comment? Please post a link so that we can get the correct info out there to push for open hearings and full disclosure!
SD, I DO understand your comment on IG report and IG desire for public involvement…. However, how does public knowledge IMPACT/PRODUCE DIFFERENT OUTCOME? Example, for the last UMPTEEN YEARS, I have been calling and writing my congress critter and swamp senator on illegal immigration, immigrant lottery, chain migration and more. Guess what? All my correspondence fell on deaf ears,corresponding constituent comments had identical fate and the congressional/senatorial traitors voted UNIPARTY anyway! Your blog is GREAT, your keen insights SENSATIONAL but we need a plan of action that leverages cold anger and very specific steps to derail this treason. If I knew what that was, I would offer it. I do not. And…while I DO trust POTUS, I remain worried.
Public knowledge of the truth drives election results. Lost in all the talk of perp walks and nukes is the fact that the voters drain the swamp, not the President, not the congress and certainly nobody in DC. The President is clearly shining lights on the corruption and we, the voters, need to start and keep voting these bastards out of office.
It’s not an overnight process either. A bunch of election cycles will have to go by before the stench of corruption starts to ebb. It took at least half a century for all this stink to build up and it goes deep.
Sundance.
RFI.
I’m not a twithead.
Should I become a twithead and follow the IG to build his following?
(awkward sentence structure but I’m at loss for better)
All it will take is one whistleblower to expose ALL of this – expose the sham that has driven them to have dueling closed-hearings regarding activities of McCabe and Ohr.
It is a huge Prisoner’s Dilemma. And, it seems very unlikely that ALL in-the-know can keep this under wraps for a solid month, much less a year.
When the beans are spilled, SOMEONE has to follow up and ask: Did y’all not cover any of this in the closed Intel Committee Hearings?!
Am I right? Isn’t each hearing elevating each participant and stooge to a higher level of buy-in in this complicity?
Are the recent Arkancides enough to keep lips sealed like a Go-Go?
I HATE these closed door hearings. These people did what they did in broad daylight- why do they warrant the safety of a closed door hearing. These people work for the American People- we have a right to see them and hear them explain why and how they were complicit in trying to take down a duly elected President. Dirty bastards every one of them…….
LikeLiked by 6 people
Thomas Paine on Twitter: “True Pundit’s FBI stories will be used today to question McCabe, per our D.C. sources. How do we know this? Well, they asked for additional details not in the stories, so read between the lines.”
https://mobile.twitter.com/Thomas1774Paine/status/943198555187052545
Am I interpreting this correctly to say Congress will not pursue the crimes of the DOJ and FBI? So, nothing has changed – the swamp is still in control and the rule of law will not be restored?
They are trying to tap his capital with this tax cut b.s. today.
But we are stronger than they are, Pres Trump has renewable capital.
“We need a smarter electorate”
That’s really the crux of the matter. All of this, all the corruption, the criminality, all of the outrageous crap our politicians & our government pulls, they pull because they know the electorate is too stupid, brainwashed, apathetic or busy to do anything about it
A constitutional republic requires an informed & engaged electorate to watch over it & fix what needs to be fixed. When we fail to uphold our responsibilities, our rights as a free & self governed people fail us
LikeLiked by 3 people
Alliwantissometruth, you said a mouth full, perfectly. Blessings to you for sharing your dead-on thoughts.
IMO, we need a less dependent electorate. That is the crux. People have the attitude that as long as they get their government cut then who cares. Too many jobs, disability, programs, grants, medicaid, WICK and on and on. Most lawyers get their cuts for defending parasites. Now add in churches and their schemes of relocating more parasites. They will not give up gravey train without a fight. The parasites do not care about the corruption because most folks receiving the benefits lied to receive them. They are also playing the system. This country is in a frenzy to keep the loot aka ill gotton gains.
They would’ve deployed a self protective perimeter and men previously appointed would’ve marched up the steps and into the building, and demanded the hearing room doors be opened and the hearings stopped and rescheduled far enough out so it could be publicly announced and thus allow the public to view the hearings.
And if the doors weren’t opened the militia would open them by whatever means they deemed necessary.
I actually disagree with SD on one point. Had HRC won, this would have been used to destroy Donald J. Trump, his brand, his family and anyone associated with him. They would have done everything in their power to throw our Lion 🦁 in jail. They would have wanted to send a message to anyone else that would consider running for President that was outside the Establishment that they better not or else they will suffer the same fate as DJT.
Our President absolutely knows what their plan was. I sleep like a baby at night because for our Lion 🦁, this is personal. Don Jr. has been killing it the past few weeks on Twitter. He has Adam Schiff and his crew losing their minds. Don Jr. knows damn well what they were going to do to his father. This is beyond personal to him.
Justice will be served because they personalized this WAR!
LikeLiked by 5 people
OK Fle now I take back all the times I said you got too much sunshine in your outlook! The DOJ OIG report comes out soon. Wray said he will wait for it and take action based on it’s recommendations. The leaks stopped because Schiff got popped. Trump will win this.
https://www.c-span.org/video/?c4678881/intel-committee-hearing-preistap
FBI Director of Counterintelligence (Priestap) is married to Sabina Menshell a self-employed “consultant” with a history of donations to Democrat candidates, specifically to Hillary Clinton.
https://americandigitalnews.com/2017/12/15/fbis-bill-priestap-important/#.Wjm2JnpOmhA
more from the swamp cartoon charade:
ANY closed door testimony is MEANINGLESS…they announced this a few days ago
when is swamp horowitz’s “report” coming out again? someone said April, but i haven’t heard anything officially except “soon”
of course that would mean another few years that rosenstein could praise mueller’s “integrity” and sessions could rearrange the furniture in his office.
NOTHING happening – no real criminals indicted – you know…like barry, bill, rod-ham, lynch, holder, comey, mccabe, wray etc – and of course rosenstein or sessions won’t indict THEMSELVES like they should…NONE. take that to the bank.
we might get some cartoon indictments of meaningless names, like peter strzok or his cartoon gf – maybe they’ll even share a cell with “reality winner”
but no matter – Trump and his lawyers aren’t after big indictments – just discrediting horseface bob so badly that whatever he comes up with with be neutered in advance
MAGA!
Go to JFK files release…the hearings are recorded and can be released immediately…something to think about.
Are these hearings recorded, or is it more a little conversation like the one they had with HRC?
Let’s not forget the “unmasking” aspect of the operation and the expansion of the number of people within the deep state with access to that information. The effort to use it to discredit the incoming Trump administration.
They need to be nuked now…They are trying to dilute this with the tax kerfuffle, the closed doors,,,,Ah nothing to see here..De-class all…get em now,,expect one more issue to arise to take our eyes off this issue
Do you really think they just stopped the coup to watch a movie???? It is still in the works,
I believe there are some deep moles close to the President. Action must be taken.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Me too Gunny. Always have.
Closed door hearings meaning, ‘How can we cover this $hit up and sell it to the Sheeple’. Let the cover up commence.
This sounds depressing. They are wearing PDT down. You can see it.
All to protect criminals.
DDD report….Maybe the way for Trump to win, is not to play. Trust our heavenly father. Ahhh dunno. Let them do their thing and trust the people. We will not put up with this. This is plus ultra legal and process now. It is a coup. We will have to fight. Donnie can’t do it all by hiz self.
LikeLiked by 2 people
👍
But our side always drops the ball. We vote and think it will be okay. We rely on fair play and then stand around doing nothing to defend our hard won position.
They are not our side.
Will someone please clarify the role John McJudas played in the doe seah. At one time he passed it to the FBI, as I recall. Did this happen and if so, what is the significance of it?
He has so far. President Trump knows what going to happen well in advance. Watch and behold a miracle unfold.
Solstice
It’s Holiday on Ice, where all the actors skate.
I would say it is more like a “clown car”..Small car pulls up…20 clowns get out…do their speil…then all get back in the car….gone…
Whaaaaat Happened??
Treeper Alert:
The House inserted their parliamentarian-identified “chaff” measures into the Tax Bill to require a REVOTE on Wednesday – the SAME DAY as the continued “Intelligence” Committee closed hearings – to DEFLECT the entire nation’s attention from the ATTEMPTED DOJ-FBI COUP.
Taking bets on WHY:
• The GANG of 8 orchestrated this deflection because they ALL KNEW about the COUP!
• They ALL KNEW about the FISA WARRANT ABUSE and DID NOTHING.
• They were WILLING UniParty-DEEP STATE ACCOMPLICES.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m not gonna say I told ya so…..but you can view up thread…..
Look squirrel…..the Hokey Pokey……nothing but a dance…..
Preppin’
Evil prevails when good men do nothing.
Whitehouse.gov. Comments 202 4561111. Switchboard 202 4561414
I just had to leave a message thanking POTUS for loving America and We the People.
Then as politely as possible implored him put a stake through the heart of these treasonous snakes.
I see the Politico story about obama interfering with the DEA and others as being a shiny object at this time. It seems to be getting traction, certainly on Fox. (Yes, I listened a bit today).
I still wonder if the Clinton cabal – master fictional narrative creators – might have played a substantial role in the Politico piece. That piece is SO detailed and lengthy that it could not possibly have been written in a couple of days. While it serves today as a shiny object, might it also be serving as a warning to obama and his henchmen? Like a “we [the Clinton cabal] are not going down alone” kind of warning?
Boss, that is a very interesting take on the Politico story. Interesting, indeed. Something to chew on for sure.
could someone give me a wake up call when the swamp senate votes?
http://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2017/12/muellers-little-surprise-4.php
Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Ron Johnson has now responded to Presidential Transition Team (or Trump for America) attorney Kory Langhofer’s December 16 letter to him by letter to the Administrator of the General Services Administration. Senator Johnson has posted his letter online here.
Its all been shiny objects. While they take down our president.
Why yes, it has.
Mitigators taking cover now.
and the Mueller investigation is nothing but a ruse for seeking leverage on Trump, rummaging everywhere, family, friends, employees, anybody he will care enough about to try to save. bright side, if it weren’t for Mueller the Democrats could move on, as is, they dig themselves deeper.
“Why do government officials get to hide behind closed doors when they are being questioned about their official duties as a government official?”
“Because of the sensitivity of the matter?”
Wind, wind, wind, put yer hand on the reel and wind….its a bug un….
Not 8D chess…..Backgammon.
Throw, dem bones.
So even after all the reports and innuendo thrown at McCabe and the hearing today behind closed doors, he will go to work tomorrow and pick exactly where he left off in his role as an FBI Agent who is going after President Trump by any means necessary.
Can’t wait for Ohr to get the same royal treatment tomorrow.
Who knows, maybe he’ll be put back in charge of team collusion.
