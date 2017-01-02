United States National Intelligence Oversight – The “Gang of Eight”…

Checks and Balances…
One of the least understood aspects of congressional oversight is the elite group of elected politicians who are charged with congressional oversight over all intelligence activity. This highly important oversight group is called the Intelligence “Gang of Eight”.
The Gang of Eight are briefed on every covert operation that our various intelligence agencies carry out. They are directly responsible for oversight of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), the National Security Agency (NSA) and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI).
The Go8 are responsible for overseeing all executive office policy as it relates to intelligence gathering and corresponding activity. In short these eight elected representatives are in charge of all oversight of all U.S. intelligence operations, open and covert. The incoming 2017 Gang of Eight is:
A position within the Gang of Eight comes as a result of holding one of the following eight positions: 1. The Speaker of the House, 2. The Minority Leader of the House, 3. the Majority Leader of the Senate, 4. the Minority Leader of the Senate, 5. the Chairperson of the House Permanent Committee on Intelligence, 6. the minority leader from the same committee; 7. The Chairperson of the Senate Intelligence Committee and 8. the minority leader of the same committee.
It is important to understand that everything the White House, CIA, NSA, and U.S State Department does is approved by these eight members who are accountable to the U.S. electorate. These eight representatives are the intelligence oversight “check” within the constitutionally established check and balance inside our federal government.
It is also important to understand that nothing ever happens without these eight members of congress being briefed on the occurrence. If the United States are carrying out a covert CIA mission in Benghazi, these representative would know about and have approved. If the United States is carrying out a covert CIA effort in Syria, these eight members would have to approve.
If President Obama or President Trump sign a “Presidential Finding Memo” granting the CIA authority to begin formulating a strategy or covert mission, these eight people hold the oversight responsibility to ensure the constitutional and legislative laws -which would govern any executive action- are followed.
♦ There are only three Gang of Eight members remaining from the time of the September 11th 2012 Benghazi attack in Libya (Pelosi, McConnell and Feinstein).
♦Five of the 2012 Gang of Eight members have resigned or retired from Congress (John Boehner -R, Mike Rogers -R, Harry Reid – D, Charles Ruppersberger -D, and Saxby Chambliss – R). This is not accidental.
If there is a U.S. policy that blows up into controversy, and is directly attached to the intelligence community, the Gang of Eight is just as culpable as the administration and intelligence agency itself.
This specific construct puts the most powerful Democrats and most powerful Republicans on the same hook as the administration and agency. In the modern UniParty era, this construct also means neither party has any objective toward truthfulness. Both parties are at risk.
This UniParty construct is why we knew the House Select Committee on Benghazi was never going to go anywhere. John Boehner, Mitch McConnell, Mike Rogers and Saxby Chambliss were just as responsible as President Obama, Secretary Clinton and CIA Director Leon Panetta.
When you consider all of President Obama’s foreign policy failures, it is critical to remind yourself of the Republican’s who held oversight on every CIA endeavor.
Never forget this undisclosed motive to advance cover-ups.
It is also never discussed in the media.
My spidey senses are telling me that understanding these facts, and understanding the construct of this oversight, will be an important reference point for all Americans in the very near future.
Gang of 8? President Trump has a message for gang members:
YES!!
It is obvious what is going on…but who holds them accountable? I mean technically speaking. HOW DO WE GET RID OF THEM?
Vote them out of office.
It just became easier to watch them thanks to Sundance.
If I read that right, it sounded like they have oversight authority over POTUS? Voting them out is not good enough. Desperate times we are in. They will need to be drained from the swamp quickly. This can only happen if they have skeletons in their closets. I wonder what chances there are of that?
Was the amount of leaks intentional or coincidence?
God help us.
Isn’t Feinstein also retiring ??
I believe you’re thnking of Barbara Boxer.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Not sure but I think she is fossilizing though…
Dommy, these 8 people are nothing-burgers. We see them plainly, and know exactly who, what, where, how, and why they are. These 8 people have no idea who is watching/listening – US!
These 8 people should be afraid, methinks. And God is on our side.
Well, this explains the cover up very nicely. It is time for the truth to come out. Drain the swamp President Trump.
And we know when Sundance ‘ s spidey sense is triggered there’s gonna be an in depth discussion soon. Spidey on Sundance.
I totally agree with SD’s spidey sense. This information – like the information in the preceding post re” John Kerry recording and ISIS – will become more widely known too, at a time and location designed for maximum impact. ‘Shock and Awe’ will have a totally new meaning.
My spidey sense has been tingling ever since Hollywood suddenly started producing network television series that heavily portrayed whites as subservient characters to blacks and started raising racism and black guilt as an issue in every episode,… in 2006.
Can’t wait to see how they subvert the simple minds to the existence of possibly the greatest President of our times, President Trump.
My question with regards to the Go8 is “What is the linkage between them and the ‘secret court’ created by the Patriot Act? Are the anti-Americans who were on the Go8 now on the secret court? Does the Go8 answer to the secret court? Do the elite anti-Americans like Soros have access to the secret court? Is the anti-American UN involved with the secret court?
Good questions and I’ll be waiting to see if someone responds. My congressman is in that Go8.
They just began the Subversion of Trump with the History Channel’s “Caligula” show with subtle undertones setting up the Trump vs the Senate (Congress) scenario.
Boss – do not forget President Trump’s twitter feed, and ours. Priceless, imo.
Sundance’s spidey sense tells me that President Trump will air some very dirty laundry soon after he takes office.
Sad state of affairs, sundance. Schiff was recently on Tucker and when cornered to back up his obfuscations he accused Tucker of being a Russian agent. I will put it simply, the CIA can run circles around this Gang of 8. Oversight requires some sort of sight.
Of course, this is to say CIA is good at looking smarter than the brain trusts on The Hill. The boys from Yale aren’t so clever when it comes to the real world. Like having no clue the Soviet Union was gonna fall in ’89 or that Mossad spun the yellowcake yarn for the Neocons in ’02 or that Iran was going to topple the Shah in ’79. On and on. Yale boys in CIA are real clever compared to the staff of the Gang O Eight.
Good point – and I have lots of questions!
Do we have a Rogue Shadow CIA that is not informing the Gang of Eight of its activities?
Or do the Gang of Eight (get to) pretend not to know?
Did Jimmy Carter use the CIA to topple the Shah and install the Ayatollah? If so, did he do it at the behest of the Saudis who funded his Carter Center and Presidential Library?
Did the CIA or whatever group was responsible, inform Reagan and the then Gang of Eight about the Iran Contra deal?
Have the Saudis/Muslim Brotherhood dictated government policy and actions of our CIA/dark ops since 9/11/01 or long beforehand?
What is GHWB’s part in all this?
Why wasn’t 0 vetted and rejected as a POTUS?
Why are POTUS candidates allowed to have sealed records?
Was 9/11/01 an attack or an announcement of conquest?
Was 9/11/10 a false flag op?
Will the electorate ever know the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth about 9/11/01?
Why the heck do we have a (insert expletives) minaret on top of the WTC?
Why does the NYC 9/11 memorial look like a replica of (insert expletives) Mecca?
Will anyone ever prosecute the Clintons, Obama, or hold the Gang of Eight or the CIA accountable?
PS – call me names, but planes with aluminum wings do not slice through concrete and steel buildings like butter.
I’ve seen whole full tank explosions of airliners the size of the planes that allegedly brought down the twin towers (each a city block square) into a heap of dust and molten steel that burned for days, and it just ain’t possible for that to ever happen.
Like butter? That is a vague non technical term. The buildings were comprised of more than concrete and steel. What about the vast expanse of glass windows? And what is the point of bringing this up on this topic when we are talking about the gang of eight and Trump’s presidency in 2017?
Those are just my list of questions. Re: butter, look at the films. I will not discuss my questions further.
then why ask them to begin with?
Questions are used for several purposes. One is rhetoric. Another is to pursue truth.
Georgia is profoundly stimulating critical thought, urging inspection of facts, leading readers to consider an examination apart from the propagandized “experts” official conclusions.
I appreciate what is presented. And it shouldn’t have to be discussed and defended.
They are pointers along the trail, the hard journey seeking the truth.
Never, ever run from the questions. The Truth will always allude you. Sundance is marvelous at following his doubting mind to expose truths.
Children innately do this by incessantly asking “why, daddy?” “why, mommy?” It’s how the human mind develops. When children stop asking and exploring, it is over; they are conditioned to accept the ideology of the State, the Cult, the Liars. God gave us inquiring minds. Use it.
Because she wanted to. And Georgia has lots of great posts so many of us like to hear her thoughts on things even in the form of questions.
georgia, I love your posts and please do not alter them in any way “due to technical requests” by snotty anons on a blog🙂
Trump and Sundance are giving us all courage to ‘stand our ground’ – aren’t they!
Because of asking questions…Truth will out…Masses Awaken…questions are good…you can’t get answers if you don’t ask the questions.
That old adage “there are no stupid questions” seems appropriate here.
Perhaps because an old interview with Donald Trump resurfaced relatively recently on the subject. It was recorded on September 11, 2001:
Trump knows exactly what’s up with 9/11.
As a top NY Real Estate investor, he no doubt studied the WTC lease-options pre 9/11/2001 and was keenly aware that the NY Port Authority lost an asbestos lawsuit in May 2001 that would take more than billion to remediate.
Trump was no doubt scratching his head when and soon thereafter another high-profile, savvy NY Real Estate tycoon Larry Silverstein purchased a 99 year lease on half-empty buildings with a major asbestos problem that required billion + remediation. The reality of upcoming asbestos-related litigation was staggering…
“Why did Larry Silverstein purchase these buildings?” had to be on Trumps mind every morning when he awoke and before he fell asleep.
Trump may or may not have known or been concerned about the insurance policy Larry Silverstein purchased on these buildings – it seems reasonable I suppose that a policy be crafted on the WTC buildings specifically for terrorist acts.
But I guaran-damn-tee you when Trump watched the events unfold on 9/11 from his Penthouse windows – watching in real time as his friends and associates were brutally slaughtered on his home turf – he connected the dots.
Bravo! One of the great threats to the ruling class is Trump in the Oval Office. Trump knows!
It was either live or a video, but I remember Bush reading to children when an official came in to inform him of the tower attack. My gut feeling of his response is that he was guilty of some foreknowledge. His going back to reading to keep the children feeling safe and calm — again as I remember his excuse — doesn’t cut it.
Neither does my memory of all those FBI agents on the ground telling Congressional investigators that they warned and warned and gave great detail that evil deeds were afoot and that their investigations of muslim actions in the U.S. did not pass the smell test.
The next step was to bureaucratize the FBI so agents on the ground could not inform anyone about anything.
More doesn’t pass the smell test.
You may have missed your daily dose of xyzlatin, if you must question Treepers common sense.
We come.
We question.
We discuss.
You will not discredit our questioning Everything.
Don’t forget to chase your xyzlatin with their koolaid.
“If there is a U.S. policy that blows up into controversy, and is directly attached to the intelligence community, the Gang of Eight is just as culpable as the administration and intelligence agency itself.”
Georgia was addressing the subject of “questions” from the previous poster who was referring to the thread topic. Please DO try to keep up.
Vague and non technical, like your user name and icon too scared to use your own identity. LOL! Boo!
Trump’s opinion, bomb. Argue among yourselves how much explosive it would take and how it got in the front of the plane to give the effect in this vid:
Fire dept. chief opinion: kind of the opposite conclusion, that what Trump sees as strength he sees as a vulnerability. It would only take knocking down a few girders to start the failure cascade. This is more what I think of the collapse.
http://vincentdunn.com/wtc.html
However, a bomb could have certainly taken out those critical girders. So it may be a composite answer. One thing I’ve never believed is that elves got in there and planted all the explosives to do a typical building implosion. One thing I’ve grudgingly come to suspect is that Bush knew an attack was imminent and allowed it to happen, thinking it would be relatively small like the first WTC attack and it could then be used as a provocation. I think he was sincerely stunned at the extent of the damage.
I watched that rabbit hole video too.
It makes too much sense, to be discredited. I also work for a RR. Thermite is used to Weld Hard Rail!
It is Amazing, how HOT Thermite gets, and how Long it stays HOT!!
There is a distinctive smell also.
Similar to the one I smell, thinking about WTC7!
Demolishionist all Dream, of bringing down buildings like that down with Such Precision.
Iam more than a little spooked, that They (Who?)
would Slaughter That many people, and Money doesn’t seem to be the Only Motivation.
My spidey senses are disturbed.
Being a NYC resident before and after 9/11, having visited Bethlehem PA many times as a child, and seeing the Rabbit Hole video for the first time yesterday, it suddenly occurs to me that the smell we had in the city for weeks mimicked that of the cokeworks at Bethlehem Steel.
We all remarked how unusual the wind direction was for weeks afterward to carry the bulk of that smell and particles South, away from Manhsttan Island. To this day, I believe that was Divine Intervention.
Although 9/11 is not mentioned above, the Gang of Eight is responsible for the intelligence failure to thwart those attacks and the subsequent debriefing. And I am just beginning to realize that these seemingly disparate events – 9/11 2001, Benghazi, Syria, Russian Hacking – have the same sick recurring scripts. Gang of Eight, show investigations, and expensive reports that never get to the truth of anything.
georgiafl Trump said that structurally it would be impossible; “It would take bombs to take down the WTC”. Infowars dug up this interview the day the towers collapsed and Alex Jones gives a foreword.
Trump KNOWS buildings, structural specs., etc.
Trump knows buildings, but he doesnt know terminal ballistics. Seemingly fragile projectiles can pentrate very tough structures given enough impact velocity. Those airplanes impacted at near Mach 1.
The fuel onboard the airplanes had an energy content equivalent to a low yield nuke. That energy was liberated as heat during the subsequent inferno. Any blacksmith knows that the strongest steel becomes soft and weak when you heat it. The light weight floor trusses that tie the heavey columns and beams of the WTC exterior walls together were extremely vulnerable to heating. Once enough of those floor trusses failed, the unbraced columns of the buildings buckled.
How did building three collapse like a controlled implosion if it wasn’t hit by a plane?
LikeLike
Have you seen the picture of the straw that a tornado drove into a telephone pole?
That just accounts for the initial impact, not the destruction of the buildings.
Watch the Trump interview video and maybe a video of a burning 747 and think about it a while.
GA, I studied engineering at Purdue in the 70’s. One of my classes was metallurgy and the various properties of steel at various temperatures. We did a full lab showing how brittle or how “bendable” steel was at various temperatures. Think about how much jet fuel was on those planes that poured down those elevator shafts and on fire upon impact. Thousands and thousands of pounds of very hot jet fuel on fire. Then there was asbestos all over the innards of that building. In the impact area, the beams that held up those floors became as bendable as an old fashioned bobby pen. Once they collapsed onto themselves (remember, each plane hit 3 to 4 floors at an angle), the force of the collapsed caused the supporting beams on the lower floors to collapse onto themselves as they were not designed to hold that much weight with that much force of a sudden collapse.
If I had not had my engineering training, I would be also a bit skeptical about what happened to the first 2 towers. However, WTC7, it is possible it was brought down because it was weakened from the sheer force of the collapse of the first 2 buildings. I don’t remember if the fire spread to that building. ON 9/11, I lived out in LA, CA. I was ASLEEP until noon pacific time that day. So it was already 6 hours after the attack before I was even aware that all hell broke loose. By then, the networks were presuming that everyone knew what was going on, so it took me hours to piece it all together. I remember watching Foxnews live when WTC7 collapsed behind the reporter, several blocks away. I do remember that reporter saying they were worried about the structural integrity of that building.
In a way, I am glad I missed the first 6 hours of the attacks because watching people jump live, rather than burn to death (what a nightmare of a choice), is just too disturbing even now to think about. And to think about all of those last minute frantic phone calls to the loved ones from the victims inside the buildings and planes, to their families, it just grieves me.
I still blame that Gorelick woman who put that huge invisible wall up between the intelligence community and the FBI back in the Clinton era. Remember, they wouldn’t let that FBI agent in MN access a lap top of that captured terrorist before this attack happened. It could have been stopped. It sickens me that beyotch of a government hack went on to make millions in bonuses at one of the other government run entities, forgot which one. UGH.
If jet fuel was that hot, it would burn through airplane engine parts.
There is a video online of a full tank airliner burning on the tarmac. It just isn’t devastating or enormous enough to melt all that heavy steel – watch the video and look at it. The entire WTC buildings were framed on the outside with extremely close thick steel girders reinforced by even heavier parallel bars tying them together.
Fire in an elevator shaft won’t melt steel on the outside frame of the building.
Trump is right – it would take explosives/bomb to take down buildings that size built to those specs.
I have no idea if any of the conspiracy theories regarding 9/11 are true of not but there are many unanswered questions. One thing that I do know though is that no amount of jet burning fuel will melt steel. Jet fuel is a low octane fuel not dissimilar to kerosene.
You can fill a steel talk full of the stuff and burn it all day and all night and the tank will not melt, Neither do the aluminum frames of airplanes that catch fire. They buckle but they don’t melt There may well be another reasonable explanation as to why those three structures collapsed perfectly horizontally into there own footprint but burning jet fuel is not it. So I understand why people don’t buy the official 9/11 story.
Me, I don’t trouble over it. It’s just something else that I have no way of ever knowing which side of the argument is right and who is wrong.
“Think about how much jet fuel was on those planes that poured down those elevator shafts and on fire upon impact.”
Exactly how do you explain the fact that it took an hour before the so-called buckling and collapse? You telling us the ‘flash’ fire from jet fuel burning persisted at peak level (plus another 800 +/- degrees) or that steel does not regain strength as it cools?
Bldg 7? You saying sporadic fire from office furnishings reached level to cause the uniform buckling and collapse of an entire structure?
I think you’re still asleep Kalena. Wake up!
Telling people that they’re still asleep and need to “wake up” is exactly the kind of condescending BS that makes people tune you out as being an A hole.
Kalena is on target.
It’s everything that was in the building that burned: fuel, furniture, carpeting, supplies, floors upon floors of it. You did see the smoke, right? This heat, over time, needed only to weaken a few structural members. The rest was dominoes.
This is undergrad engineering stuff. Strength of materials, statics, thermo and heat transfer.
If there were flaws in the engineering failure analysis report on WTC, engineers would shred it. They didn’t because it was an accurate assessment.
The only bombs at WTC were in ’93 in the parking garage.
Here is a video that illustrates the intensity and duration of the fires that preceeded the collapses:
The smoke trails underscore the tremendous updraft which accelerated and spread the flames to floors above the impact zones. If you’ve ever seen bellows at work in a blacksmith shop, that’s what’s happening. Force feeding the fire oxygen. Metal heats up, loses its strength (not melting, just losing strength). If it’s in tension, it starts to stretch. Compression it starts to sag or buckle. Enough load-bearing members fail and they can no longer support the weight of the floors above. It collapses.
Here’s a simplified vid of the weight above the impact points driving the collapse:
The fellow makes the point that the fewer floors above impact in the North Tower (15 vs 22) still had roughly the mass of the Titanic. 38000 tons. Now imagine heat-weakened beams trying to support that load.
Remember, heat can weaken steel without cutting it. Here’s another video:
Yes, and the telephone pole is still standing!
Had the buildings “melted” into a heap, that heap would have been 15 stories high at least and spread out a block or more from the original footprints.
But, nope, all there mainly was, was DUST.
Georgia, I have no intention of calling you a “conspiracy theorist”. Your list of questions are very pertinent to “draining the swamp” so they are appropriately asked in this discussion, IMO.
I believe that the Clinton Foundation has used rogue CIA assets to conduct its operations. Whether or not the gang of eight was fully aware of all of those operations or not will come out. But we know from Sundance’s Benghazi Brief that they knew – and approved – at least one, the Libya weapons transfers.
If you haven’t watched any of the “Where is Eric Braverman” videos on YouTube, you might want to.
Thanks, Miss AmyB. I plan to watch those Braverman videos. Sundance has kept me busy here, but I need to take time.
Wow, there’s a lot going on.
didn’t see your comment; I posted the latest George Webb videos below, day 70. i”m not so sure these are ‘rogue’ CIA agents. Webb first claims they are working independently but now it seems he is starting to see they are connected, I mean Hillary was SOS when doing this stuff and Obama has to have known…the “Brownstone” method of setting up people for blackmail is CIA. Day 70 part 3 is interesting; I just watched it. He explains how Hillary would just see it as doing business as usual, just escalating things a bit.
I really feel so sad for the people of Haiti. No one will listen. And anyone who does ends up suicided or in an auto crash…suicide seems to be the favorite method.
Check out the dustification videos on yt. Look at the end results of those two buildings once completely gone. Where is the hundreds of stories of DEBRIS? It’s missing, as it was clearly blowing in the wind as dust… Was one of the first things I noticed at the time this happened. So did the people who made the video about it.
DUST. We’ve never seen anything like this before in warfare…
Shadow…you might be interested in watching the “Where is David Braverman” videos on YouTube made by a guy named George Webb. It is quite scary. And real. I watched Day #70 yesterday and the Part 2 video is really worth watching. He is connecting dots, for example ..child pedophile ring is CIA method for setting up generals and Senators so they can be blackmailed…satanic story is smoke screen to cover up real purpose. This is very bad stuff and out of control Do not know if it can be stopped.
Some one here turned me on to these. Here is link to Day 70:
Part 1
Part 2
I just discovered he has a part 3 up now; haven’t watched yet:
I amend what I said about shadow; I think it is a combination.
Thank you LittleFlower for posting. I’ve heard a few of them had the link then I had lost the link. I will listen to the ones you posted. Very interesting info!
I knew about the minaret (spit) but WOW I did NOT know about the 9/11 memorial looking like a replica of mecca (spit).
Babylon, the prostitute on the beast ~Revelation 17
FYI: the leading website concerning the Pennsylvania memorial representing Islam via several symbols, arrangements, and orientations:
http://www.crescentofbetrayal.com/
“Will anyone ever prosecute the Clintons, Obama, or hold the Gang of Eight or the CIA accountable?” Short answer, no.
“Do we have a Rogue Shadow CIA that is not informing the Gang of Eight of its activities?
Or do the Gang of Eight (get to) pretend not to know?” Short answer, yes.
There are always more questions than answers.
Did Oswald work alone?
Most of us will never know what really happens in Washington or why. Politicians have been getting away with murder (both literally and figuratively) for as long as there have been politicians. And there is absolutely no low that they would not stoop to if it were to benefit them in some way. I talk of politicians as a general breed not of all individuals.
Check out the Bush connection….
http://whowhatwhy.org/2016/09/15/russ-baker-talks-journalism-bush-clan-deep-politics/
http://whowhatwhy.org/2013/09/16/part-1-mr-george-bush-of-the-central-intelligence-agency/
georgiafl, did you know that Trump said bombs had to have been used? He also made comments on releasing the 12 pages on 9/11 that implicated the Saudis. He KNOWS what happened. IF anyone can expose the lies, he can.
Here is the interview about it:
Excellent questions.
Awesome list of questions that I too have, and have had for many, many years… all of them. Many of them can be answered with one simple word, yes. Some others with no.
But, there is no doubt the “government” is in full shadow government/globalist control mode at all times, with the burrowcrats running amok nearly unchecked.
So much work to do.
are you somehow discounting the 200 TONS of yellow cake removed from the Iraqi theater in 2004?
Who put it there?
This topic, too, has never been adequately accounted for. There are stories of yellowcake ending up on a ship that landed in Canada. Such a lack of intellectual curiosity.
You shouldn’t assume that what the CIA claims publicly is what they really believe. For example, I had a reliable source in the early 1980’s telling me the CIA was certain of the coming collapse of the USSR, but publicizing that knowledge might threaten their future budgets. I’ve found that people in high governmental positions are often more dishonest than obtuse, though it sometimes benefits them for the public to believe the reverse. There are many layers and many moving parts between us and those making the decisions at the top of such organizations.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
We need to end the CIA and ban all of its agents from ever taking part in government except as taxpayers.
Harry Truman, who started the CIA, was appalled as to how it morphed into a private government with no accountability to the people. The CIA was behind the Clinton Bush drugrunning and murder operation known as Iran Contra. They damn near toppled Reagan with this …. it was Bush running the operation and Clinton providing Arkansas agencies as money laundering bankers. The greed of Clinton’s minions caused the CIA high command to move the operation to Mexico, whose officials could be bribed for less.
We will have to construct a new service whose people are accountable and loyal.
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
GHWB was CIA head. There you have it.
Unfortunately, there is no IQ requirement for elected members of Congress………….there are many examples of this………(Sheila Jackson Lee, Hank Johnson, and many, many others) so the Cartel does not worry about these idiots and just keep on doing what they are doing. Also, fortunately, many of these stupids do not get placed into ranking positions but, it makes no difference. The Uniparty rules, one way or the other. Trump, as well as the American public, is going to have a terrific, difficult time trying to drain the swamp. Elections do have consequences.
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
RANDOM MUSINGS….
I have long thought that there should be required subjects taken and tests administered, ( such as American History! WORLD history, geography and economics) prior to one’s entry into the career of politics.
Followed up by term limits and drug tests…
That, in itself, would probably eliminate 1/2 of the present House and Senate today.
You don’t hire a talented clay sculptor to build a 100 story steel skyscraper….
Too many in our present Congress are only pliable like clay…and lack the strength of steel.
Each has their place in our society….we will always need the arts. They are valuable in their own rights.
Just as we will always need the engineers who work with steel , brick and cement. BUT WE NEED MORE BALENCED EMPLOYEES.
We need a more intelligent Congress…one who can pass the afore mentioned classes, and is comfortable working with the plyable clay as well as steel.
BALANCED…regardless of ideology. Able to pivot, deflect and advance. (Martial arts reference).
An Ivy League School degree does not necessarily guarantee success. Bet we could find a few “common people” who could way outperform many in our present government.
Bet we could find a few “common people” who could way outperform many in our present government.
Some of those smart people are right here, participating in CTH.
Great – we should have a technocracy, rather than a plebian democratic republic.
What could possibly go wrong?
On a totally different topic: suggested reading for the new year: “Brave New World,” “Farenheit 451,” and “Walden II.” Follow up Walden II with “Beyond Freedom and Dignity.”
The Gang of Eight is more like the Committee of Hindsight and CYA. Epiphany is January 6th!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Perhaps Mr. Trump has a big epiphany for our country planned for release on Epiphany!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think they are part of what is going on and know full well what is happening; maybe some are being blackmailed…sex with children is still black mailable…gay sex, not so much.
The Russian hacking nonsense to me is a distraction from what really could bring these leftists Podesta Obama, Clinton Soros down and that is a child sex ring.
It would not be surprising at all. Leftists have pushed perverted sex ed to kindergarteners, Obama’s safe schools czar was NAMBLA aficionado Kevin Jennings for God’s sake! Obama was probably molested by Davis, Bill flies to a convicted child rapists retreat, Podesta just looks like he has kids on his mind
If I were Trump I would spare no one, investigate this angle and go after these pedophiles. If they end up in prison they would be targets. Child rapists are the lowest of the low in prison and often don’t last very long.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Davis could have molested him, but remember pedophilia is rampant in muslim countries. Ostensibly because the women are not available. Not sure I buy that excuse.
Thank you Sundance for explaining how the Gang of Eight is formed. I never understand this before.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Yep, totally explains why they are all so eager to play dumb or look the other way or ask the wrong questions, etc. etc. when the SHTF after a botched intel. mission.
Explains why John Boehner, as Speaker, repeatedly ignored calls for a special House investigative committee on Benghazi. “What did they know and when did they know it?” can be restructured to “They knew it all but pretended to know nothing”. This is why the eventual formation of a committee was a clown show highlighted with Hillary’s testimony wearing prism lens glasses and stating, “What difference at this point does it make?”
We tuned in to hear her testimony that day, anticipating fact finding, answers and justice. It was clear from the moment she sat down she was going to walk free. By the time the committee members such as Rand Paul, got through praising her for her distinguished, tireless service, thanking her over and over for gracing them with her very presence, it was clear the fix was in. She went on to be excused for ignoring all of Amb. Stevens’ requests for help. She got off scot-free for not being engaged with the proper personnel to get air support. Whatever failing, misstep, oversight or intentional screw up brought to light, it was all brushed aside as she spewed her usual nonsensical, evading explanations for her incompetence.
Boehner was forced, finally, to do his job and call for the committee but let’s not forget this is the same person who strong-armed incoming House members in 2014 to vote to retain him as Speaker and threatened others that held esteemed seats on committees and chairmanships of their choice.
Benghazi will forever be a dark, evil and sinister chapter in our history, and most Americans will forever believe it was absolutely preventable. Those responsible for events in those 13 hours walk abt freely while families and our nation continue to grieve the unnecessary loss of precious life. The president never had to account for himself, Hillary cake-walked through hearings and then had the gall to cite her rehearsed performances as an example of stamina. (Did she have the questions in advance?) Valerie Jarrett has never been held accountable for her role, her emails and phone records of this and many other national security events remain untouched and of no interest to Congress.
With everything said abt Benghazi and the lies, deception, cover ups and blatant failures, We, the People, have known for a long time justice in it’s expected forms would not be served. That is why on November 8 we indicted, tried and sentenced Hillary Clinton so she could not have power to preside over another such tragedy.
Going forward, however, seeing who sits in the Congressional power seats of national security, it is a grave concern as to whether they will cooperate with our new President, given their biases and public comments of non-support.
Another example of why elections matter so much and why KY should have canned McConnell and WI should have removed Ryan. Their reelections have far more consequence than simply who will represent those states for another term.
LikeLiked by 14 people
farmhand, Ohio got rid of Boehner. We Ohioans are working to get rid of Krooked Kasick and Kasick’s boy-toy Matt Borgess.
Do not worry about McConnell. Had McConnell been defeated, Harry Reid might have remained. McConnell’s wife (Elaine Cho) is now in the Trump administration. KY has got this.
Bring on the next guy. We are waiting… ;-o
I knew Richard Burr (Go8) was a skunk, but like so many others, I voted for him just because he was a Republican in order to help PE Trump. Not that my one vote would have made a difference, but my conscience will never forgive me. Now that I know the depths to which the Go8 fell, I can’t even stand to look at a picture of the traitorous snake.
i watched an interview on oreilly perhaps three years ago and the guest (it may have been kt mcfarland but i am not sure at this point) explained that certain intricate moving parts at certain levels are normally not given in order to protect the integrity of the (gang of eight) and also to allow the president a certain amount leway in his manueverings which would also protect the white houses integrity. makes sense to me.
LikeLiked by 2 people
i didn’t make myself clear…..it makes sense to me as a construct which doesn’t necessarily mean i agree with it even though it would seem obvious (to me) that that is going on and always has. that’s part of life at all levels as a given.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Nuremberg-like tribunals are in the future, my spidey sense tells me.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Please, let it be so!
I wished I had realized the specific details about that myself. I know in my dialogues with others on the subject of Benghazi would have included finger-pointing in those specific directions as well.
This is the sort of thing Trey Gowdy would have known with great certainty. I think his approach was using the system to trap the system overlords but the clock ran out on him. It’s absurd. It’s absurd that the media and subsequently nobody in the public seemed to care. Gowdy’s closing statements were dead on… I’m surprised that people bought it too. But adding this wrinkle about who else would have had specific knowledge of Benghazi makes it seem a LOT worse.
Trump may end up creating little packages to mail out to various parties and some encrypted packages to others demanding they resign and/or retire immediately. This sort of ruins my breakfast.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Congress cannot investigate the Gang of 8 with sych an inherent Uniparty conflict of interest. When President & DOJ are complicit, no special prosecutor will be appointed.
Voting is no longer adequate to remove this scum. Citizens desperately need term limits & some mechanism whereby WE can demand a special prosecutor who is selected by citizens. That seems a pipe dream when the Uniparty tentacles have seemingly have smothered all vestiges of integrity & independence.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
Give ear to my word, O Lord
Consider my mediation
LikeLiked by 3 people
t
The gang of eight must have known about some very nasty operations such as allowing ISIS to form and providing them with weapons, etc, etc. When the truth comes out these weasels may be in some very serious doo doo.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Think of how B. Clinton allowed the genocides in Bosnia and how the Bushes, Obama and H. Clinton facilitated the barbaric genocides across North Africa and the Middle East.
Before the Bush years, there were many churches in Iraq and Afghanistan and across in the Middle East. Now they are mostly gone. Obama/Hillary have overseen the slaughter of Christians and minority groups by the hundred thousand and the destruction of many ancient sites, churches, etc.
Evil reigns. These people are without scruples and without conscience.
Kyrie Eleison.
Globalists. All of them for open borders, unlimited migration, oil grabbing, regime change to globalist flunkies, rigged trade deals, turning the world into a big brown culture-less and Islamic/atheist blob, etc.
Great image. I remember from art class that every color mixed together makes brown.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
God is their chief competition.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Who will rat on who first ? Or will they just obfuscate, deflect and focus on Trump throwing continued road blocks ? Maybe old Putin has somes secrets or dirt ? White hats to the rescue? Whistle blowers unleashed and protected ? I think the last days of Jan 2017 will be interesting times…
LikeLiked by 2 people
SD has articulated what my intuition told me about the Benghazi hearings. Trey Gowdy, et al, knew there was a line they couldn’t cross. As such, no one would be held accountable. I’m not surprised whatsoever. Millions of dollars wasted on a dog and pony show.
LikeLiked by 18 people
that is a liberal narrative…..how do these congressional investigations “cost” anything other than travel and room and board for called witnesses (certainly not in the $millions)?…….it is not as if the investigations did NOT happen that Congresscritters and staff would forgo their pay
LikeLiked by 1 person
Are you kidding? Venues, attorneys, lost Congressional man hours, media’s lost time on Kabiki theater. Public trust. High physical, emotional and psychological cost.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 6 people
I believe that someone once said, “All talk, no action!”
LikeLiked by 4 people
WHY?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sometimes even the dimmest bulb will shine some light.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
wait, Bull, I remember Sheila Jackson Lee wearing a hillary button while appearing on one of the congressional investigatory hearings………and Cummings usually always took his 5 minutes to sing hillary’s praises…….
Blackmail is the source of power in America. Who are the blackmailers provides the explanations.
The extremely narrow path of integrity is the only effective guard against blackmail.
There are few men and fewer women who have integrity in the broadest sense.
LikeLiked by 11 people
We must take that power, and “blackmail” the GOP ones with our voices flooding each office with our demands that they follow our chosen GOP leader, or the entire GOP gets no moola now, and they get no votes later. Also that we are aware of their crimes and look forward to their prosecutions!
The dem side needs to know that we know and that we will be writing to our leader and his AG demanding prosecutions!
One thing we all agree upon, NO ONE should be ABOVE criminal LAW.
Not judges, not lawmakers, not executives, not our “intelligence/spies.”
LikeLiked by 8 people
Pizzagate may be the tip of a very big iceberg…or maybe it is more like an uncontrollable fire!
LikeLiked by 2 people
That is why they buried it with False Flag, and FakeNews counter moves.
Keep it alive. It is about the children, missing, kidnapped, exploited, raped,murdered.
Drop the Pizza part. That’s a distracting term. It’s about the gravest sin, pedophilia.
Biblically, one of the worst sins against God.
We should take them one at a time to discover each of their connections to see who is being bribed, who is the pimp, who is the dupe being lied to, who is most likely to be blackmailed, who is the liar…..each of their weakness…pick ’em off one by one…divide and conquer just like they do to us. They all have individual weaknesses…they are not a monolith of strength and virtue. Obviously, the only oversight they do is to make sure everything is not seen & is formed for uniparty cover-up.
LikeLike
If Trump and America are to be saved we must hang all traitors. Starting with mcconnell and ryan.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I would be happy with Feinstein and Pelosi in no particular order.
LikeLiked by 3 people
John McCain = traitor. So many traitors, so few nooses.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Nooses can be reused…
YEP! Be environmentally friendly, recycle.
Then its a good thing nooses are reusable.
One big big problem: “these eight members who are accountable to the U.S. electorate” is not quite right.
Each member is elected by, and accountable to either a single state for Senators, or one small portion of a state for Congressmen.
Not one, AFIK, considers himself/herself “accountable” to the entire US electorate.
Not one, AFIK, even allows email from anyone in the electorate outside of their own personal constituency zipcode+four. Not one is chosen by the entire US electorate.
Thus as a gang, they are “accountable, vote-outable, might listen to” only to eight or less constituencies, a small fraction of the US electorate.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Gang8 is not answerable to their fellow legislators but rather rules over them.
We all saw how Ryan was coronated by the powerful, even ignoring the process already begun within the congress, wherein only a few dared throw his hat into the nomination ring.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yes the rules of the House and Senate. The super glue that binds these traitors together and and locks 🔐 tight their hold on power and keeps the people from finding the truth and doing what is good 😊 for the country as a whole. Trump each day will continue to expose those that are getting rich and powerful at the expense of national security and prosperity. America as a nation will always be first. The inner workings of broad Constitutional branches be damned !
LikeLiked by 1 person
What is AFIK?
LikeLiked by 5 people
As Far as I Know
Well, soap box time again: Members from the House are what they are; although, I’m still not clear why they are there on the Go8 in the first place (beyond the financial aspect) apart from the Speaker of the House, 3d in line of succession. The Senate is another matter altogether.
The construct you see explained by Sundance has its roots in the 17th Amendment, in my humble opinion. Prior the the 17th, our States had accountable representation in the Senate; afterwards, you only have the Country Club of 100, accountable to no one. For sure, they’re not accountable to the electorate.
My point? Please repeal the 17th Amendment ASAP. Return he Federalist Power to the People via the States.
LikeLiked by 3 people
^^^^^^
You reported a big clue Leon Panetta was not called for questioning by Trey Gowdy as telling that the investigation was going no where. That was a good report.
Likewise, HRClinton was not sworn in for testimony re: emails or anything else. It was a mere ‘interview.’
That’s how they get by calling her Honorable.
Without swearing in, she hasn’t Dishonored her Character by Lying.
She was Destined to be POTUS at that point in time.
Panetta was the central coverup man that day and night.
He called off the CIS from Croatia, the Marines from Spain/Sicily, the F-16s from Aviano, and the contractors from Tripoli, and the drones overflying the scene (supposedly unarmed, ha!). Panetta then misled and continues to lie about it all.
Total POS from the Defense Department and CIA. If you were to prosecute the case, this is the guy to crack. He was the lynchpin of “Stand Down”.
Time for the lame public to step up and heat the vats of tar, pull these hacks out of their congressional digs and dip and feather these lying bastiges. Or start harassing their family members as they have done too all of us over the years. Pay back is a biotch and I want some. Revenge is one of the greatest feelings in winning a fight they gave you no chance in winning. Man up America it is going to get ugly.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think that media protection of the Go8 has a lot to do with the President that they want to protect. Since the media clearly hates President Elect Trump, all new programs needing Go8 approval will be cleared for attack of anyone supporting the program. (Like Democrats having to lie about supporting the Gulf War.)
Where it gets interesting is that the media have a history of attacking Republicans over foreign policy even when the Republican has continued the policy of their Democrat predecessor. (Nixon re Vietnam)
The Go8 exists because even small committees cannot be trusted to not leak top secret activities to make political attacks. The pressure to make those attacks on Trump will be worse than it was under any prior President. (Including Reagan and Nixon.)
Trump, and any Go8 supporters, should expect no protection from the media, even if they continue Obama’s destructive policies.
It’s looking more and more like ‘the media’ is an arm of the CIA and/or that certain pundits are CIA operatives.
….or have had CIA training.
Didn’t the CIA donate? a couple hundred grand to cnn for something?
Blatant Corruption of media.
Anderson Cooper as one example.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And Greta interviewed BFF Hillary on Benghazi and it was a softball interview with no probative questions. Haven’t watched her since.
Yep.
One might be a silver haired talker who recently hosted a Presidential debate.
One might say.
Bingo!
True since the beginning.
Uggh!
This is a very good post, especially coming right after the post about the leaked audio of Kerry outlining Obama’s interventionist policy of regime change at all costs.
Radical libertarians have been pointing out for decades that the uni-party, deep state, or ruling elite are all partners in crime. The US government is “a gang of thieves writ large” as one of the most famous libertarians once said. It is the state itself that is our enemy — at least as it is constituted at the present time.
When the gang of 8, the state department, the president, and the various federal agencies all tell us though the lap-dog mainstream media that something is true; well naturally most Americans believe it. (even if they maintain a little skepticism)
Some have claimed that, like in the days of the FBI’s Herbert Hoover, there are those in the “deep state” that have dirt on nearly everyone in government and that getting the insiders to go along with some evil policy is not nearly as difficult as an outsider might imagine. Blackmail can be a powerful tool.
Once you see, as the last two posts point out so very well, that our government is corrupt and maddened by power lust — you must see that Mr. Trump’s job of draining the swamp is a Herculean task. We must all pray for him and for America itself.
As a final note. In the 8 years that Mr. Trump may have, he must find a way to drastically reduce the power of the central government if America is to ever be “great” again. I hope he has read the 10th amendment — The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.
Any more these days, C. I. A. stands for “Caught In the Act”
Cover Intel’s A$$!
I sometimes wake up in the middle of the night worried that I might have offended someone by not calling them back, or being blunt. I feel guilty.
The gang of 8 literally have murdered people via their decisions. Good, innocent people tortured and murdered due the evil judgements of these political hacks. How do they sleep at night?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Their conscience has been defiled, and “seared” from neglect: you keep doing that which you know is wrong to a point where it doesn’t seem wrong anymore.
Who can forget this accusation by Feinstein and its result, seems Brennan is always lurking :
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/national-security/feinstein-cia-searched-intelligence-committee-computers/2014/03/11/982cbc2c-a923-11e3-8599-ce7295b6851c_story.html?utm_term=.fd15d7eb3812
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2014/jul/31/cia-admits-spying-senate-staffers
Feinstein seemed to be the only one really upset by Brennan’s CIA blatantly breaking the law.
One might imagine that the CIA had sufficient dirt on the other seven to silence any outrage.
If the whole mess implodes, and it should, retirement from “public service” should offer no protection.
Put em all on trial for conspiracy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Feinstein is only upset because her role in this might be exposed………………..she is only concerned about herself….typical lib behavior.
I don’t believe there is a statute on treason, is there?
I don’t think it is fair to say every member of the Go8 approved of every covert action. They are (or should be) notified of all covert activity in highly confidential briefings. If they disapprove of an action (which I assume happens all the time), there is really very little that they can do. They best they could do is hold hearing or work through legislation to defund or restrict the covert activity — and in doing so they cannot disclose any of that super duper highly confidential information that was disclosed to them in the briefing. They could not even introduce legislation that said, no US funds will be used for X, if X disclosed any confidential information.
I seem to recall a controversy about Pelosi. CIA said she was briefed and she said no….
Can’t remember the details now
During the Bush 43 regime.
WOMD, maybe.
IIRC, she lied about being briefed on waterboarding.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Prayers for Sundance our courageous truth warrior, willing to take the Truth to Power. Do we need to request Secret Service or ask Mr. Trump to provide protection for Sundance?
LikeLiked by 9 people
We better get busy then. He/she needs help. Can’t leave Sundance on the battlefield by himself. Let’s GO!!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
He’s been smart from the start.
Any plan to check and balance the power of another branch or agency assumes a certain amount of integrity on the part of the checkers. I guess that’s pretty much where our system is breaking down and crumbling before our eyes. Zero integrity throughout the Uniparty.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Is there any way the composition
of this Intelligence Oversight Gang of 8
can be… changed, redefined, limited, eliminated?
Just because these people are elected
does not mean they have good judgement, are smart,
have integrity, or can keep their mouths shut.
Seems impossible that this large number of people, 8…
yikes 8 potential blabber mouths who all love power and love to talk…
…impossible that they could keep major secrets
and NOT leak them to media or other operatives…
hmmm…operatives inside or outside of any particular project.
This system seems FLAWED from inception!
Again… any way to change this?
In fact… the more one thinks about it,
these mere elected civilians, by definition,
would seem to be not qualified to hold positions of power
over our carefully selected and highly trained U.S. Intelligence services!
Considering the CIA is not described in the Constitution, I begin to question why we have 79% of anything in our Government.
So why is John McCain and Miss Lindsey Graham the “go to” blabbermouths for all the news on intelligence stuff? Oh, never mind. That was an ironic rhetorical question.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Actually, that is an excellent question. While not formally a member of the intelligence gang of eight, John McCain did serve on the Senate Select Intelligence committee before, and is still listed as an “ex-officio”member. I’m sure that he knows everything the committe knows. Lindsey Graham is the Chairman of the Senate Appropriations subcommittee for the “Department of State, Foreign Operations and Related Programs”. Graham would be familiar with any funding requests for CIA operations anywhere in the world, including Libya and Syria.
LikeLiked by 3 people
CIA directs the State Dept. budgets. Check out the Nuland budgets. 5 Billion Dollars spent on Ukraine to turn them into a nation of totally brainwashed Nazis who kill their own people because “the Russians have to be destroyed”. She does the same in East Europe, the Balkans, Central Asia, and Baltics. Big budgets for “democracy”. It’s used to buy snipers for the Maidan, snipers and assassinations in Donbass, paying for rigged elections, and coaxing local media in all these vassal states (with help from Soros).
LikeLiked by 1 person
Been scratching my head over that for years.
I’ll just say right here, right now, Anyone would be a Fool, Not to Trust SD’s Spidey Senses.
1/20/2017, can’t come soon enuff!
The Honorable (I Despise this title used Loosely) Jeff Sessions could benefit from our Prayers as much as President Trump.
This bunch will try to protect their own.
My spidey senses tell me, the Corruption is from Top to Bottom of our Whole System.
Think SCJ Scalia, for reference.
All White Hats are in DANGER!!
Saving my hard rice, for hard times.
#WAR!!
Press ON!!!
DJT is up against a powerhouse public and covert very dangerous, toxic Swamp. Now understanding the whyfores for his tapping Military and experienced patriotic Intelligence operatives to Cabinet and outside cabinet positions.
Pray for their safety and their families safety.
Tough times ahead.
LikeLiked by 8 people
After listening to the recording of his relationship with the guy who built the WTC, I hope that means Trump took a personal interest in how Trump Tower was constructed. Stronger than the WH, perhaps.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
These on the Gang of Eight and those before them and their CIA have not kept a lid on, they have set the stove, nation and world on fire, sullied the kitchen and the world with leftist Islamist puke and crop.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 9 people
I remember a reference to Intel Oversight being responsible or “on the hook” as a reason we did not get enough info out of Benghazi. It was when Mike Rogers resigned.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Rogers quote is priceless:
“Rogers has reaffirmed his support for the NSA’s programs, stating on October 30, 2013, “You can’t have your privacy violated if you don’t know your privacy is violated.”[13][14]”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mike_Rogers_(Michigan_politician)
After retiring went straight to CNN as a “consultant”
So if we read all his private emails and he doesn’t know about it, his privacy hasn’t been violated???
LikeLiked by 7 people
From the bottom up.
Corrupt
My grandfather teaching me when I was 16.
West Texas but it is National and we all know it and have known it!
The farm/ranch next to our family the owner elects long term County Commish..
Grand dad loads me up in his pick up and as we drive over he says “we are going to ask him to let us borrow a very large expensive tool that he has. While we are in his tractor barn where all the tools are hung you observe the bright yellow paint on many of not all the large most expensive tools.
We did , I observed.
As we left I said wow lots of money to have all that now tell me what the yellow paint means!
He said it is this way here, in every county, city, School Dist , every state and worse at the federal level.
The tools came from the Catapeller dealer who won the contract to sell equipment to the county!
It just goes up in the amount of the pay off the higher up you go.
Never Forget this as you grow up and have to deal with this corruption!!!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Plus the guy would loan those tools to only those who he had a good idea voted for him.
Only time that I ever knew of my grand dad bowworing a tool from this elected offical
Who better to get dirt on than the Go8?
Imagine if these jokers were guests of Epstein, or hung out at “pizza parties” with Podestas and such.
Couple key committees and a SCOTUS member or three and an information holder could rule the country.
The only thing left that can compromise a politician is pedophilia.
Murder? Pshaw. Suicided people don’t make compelling witnesses.
Violated kids on the other hand are guaranteed career-enders.
Pizzagate was shut down for a reason. Other conspiracy discussions continue unabated. Why was only one singled out and spiked?
The only thing left that can compromise a politician is pedophilia.
As the “honorable” Edwin Edwards once commented on his re-election chances: “The only way I lose is to get caught in bed with a dead girl or a live boy.”
Think about it …
Then WHY did the CIA hack the senates emails, and in particular Pelosi?
LikeLiked by 2 people
To ensure loyalty and against leaking. The old “no honor among thieves” saying applies here. They may all be working together, but they are all interested in their own self interests.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank you for helping me understand this setup (pun intended) better.
May our growing power through knowledge continue into this blessed and momentous New Year (and dear Lord, Justice for these traitors and evil doers!)
I wonder if Bannon’s comment of us holding him/them accountable has anything to do with this article and what may be hitting the fan this year 🙄
I think a huge stink bomb will come to light Tuesday or Wednesday as President Trump has promised…
I think in short order, the CIA will murder Trump…
They may attempt to do so.
May the Lord of Heaven stop them, expose them and punish them so blatantly that no one can deny His intervention. Amen.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He shouldn’t have said anything ahead of time; people always do that, like Breitbart, and then they die.
Inquiry by C.I.A. Affirms It Spied on Senate Panel
By MARK MAZZETTI and CARL HULSE
JULY 31, 2014
After reading what Sundance provided on today’s thread, I went back and found this….it is chilling to read, in light of what we know about the hacking, blaming Russia and CIA (cya) lies and cover ups…
Chilling…
It is becoming more readily apparent by the day that we have little to no representation and there are no checks or balances. Makes me want to vomit.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’d feel better with eight people from a random pick off the streets of America than giving such authority to some of these characters.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Here is the Congressional Switchboard #202-224-3121 to call your House Reps. and DEMAND they VOTE NO on PAUL RYAN for Speaker…they vote mid-January. Someone kindly gave out the number on this site and I am passing it along for Ryan MUST GO!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Or you can go to house.gov and you’ll see a map of the U.S.
Click on your state and a window will open showing your representatives with their phone numbers and committee assignments.
LikeLike
You can also do a search using the name of your representative in order to go to that rep’s website. You should find a contact form on your rep’s site where you can express your views regarding Paul Ryan in the form of an email.
This is an option for those who prefer emailing to phone calling.
I keep going back to the movie ‘Argo’ and the news clip of the Iranian woman saying, “The CIA is the biggest terrorist organization of them all.” – At least I think she said CIA it could have been one of our other three letter acronym organizations that she said in the comment. When ever that scene came up, my husband would say, “Yes they are.” And I would disagree with him. At least for back then during the Iran hostage crisis. But now I’m wondering how far the corruption goes back in the CIA. And that statement by that Iranian woman could very well be 100% true.
It leaves a bitter taste in my mouth when you consider this to be true. There is so much clean up that needs to be done in our government and government agencies.
LikeLiked by 4 people
CIA in Laos during Vietnam
Follow the drug gangs and the rise of sales and addiction in the U S A.
Lt. Gen. Lewis M. Walt demanding the CI A stop selling direct or via the people they supplied drugs to his Marines as it was getting his men KIA.
It is of some note that LBJ replaced Walt soon after with Lt Gen Cushman who had been just prior assigned for some time to the CI A.
The truth is there in the record but the corrupt cult with the full cooperation of the co-corrupt media hide it in plain sight.
By 1970, the CIA drug trade had hooked 40% of troops in ‘Nam.
Check our Richard Secord, Richard Armitage (yes, him, hero of the Bushs), Armitage’s brother, the Nugan Hand Bank, and then the flow of that operation to Central America, switched to cocaine, and Ollie North’s guns for drugs with Iran right out of the basement of the White House (NSC). Secord hooks up with the Savak in Iran, and their excesses causes the Iranian revolution when a theatre with 600 people locked inside burns up everyone in a fire.
Golden Triangle drugs operation moved to the Central American wars, and cocaine passing through Panama (Noriega) to Florida and Arkansas. (Jeb and Bill).
All these guys were part of the Bush, Zapata Oil, Blonde Ghost (Ted Shackley) Miami CIA Station moved to SE Asia, CIA trail of operatives including Bush’s top operatives. It went from Miami to SE Asia to Central America to Iran. Then all of the top guys enter DC posts in CIA, Defense or State and WH. That’s how it goes.
Where is Armitage? Follow his long career and you will see the drug trade and the trail of fire and chaos around the world.
Bush 41’s career goes back further. Follow his career and you have war after war after war. All CIA hellholes and filled with drugs.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
if America is to fall it will surely be an Inside Job….the fog of corruption is thick..the smoke and mirrors are baffling….
some still believe that JFK was killed by a lone gunman….that jet fuel brought down the world trade center buildings….that Allah is God and not Satan….
some still thing that re-electing the same damn people 95% of them election after election things will change…..
I thank my God for people like georgiafl that question every thing..
Thanks Burnett. Perhaps America has hit its bottom. Clarity comes much easier when we realize our options are death or life.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I believe Adam Schiff had the most punchable face I have ever seen. Can’t stand that little turd.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Had to be a high school punk.
Now taking revenge on our country.
Trump’s ACE for bringing Congress to heel in support of our Agenda:
Declassifying what this gang knew and sanctioned … a bit at a time.
Revealing these CONGRESSIONAL GANGBANGERS riding dirty on our Country.
Retaining the killer Hold Cards that would bring them all down.
LikeLiked by 2 people
TRUMP did say we would have a new government of, by and for the people.
So much of this unconstitutional system must go for that to happen. God’s grace and mercy be upon us as we work it out.
The Framers intended the Legislative branch to act as a check and balance on the Executive branch. The Senate, originally elected by state electors, would represent the varied interests of the states as independent political entities. The House would more broadly represent the interests of the people across the various regions and localities. However, with the rise of the mega federal government and it’s administrative state, and the burgeoning national security state-the legislative branch has been compromised by shirking it’s original representative function. Instead legislators become tools of the administrative and national security state.
The few post by Sundance has done wonders for getting my blood pressure up. We must consider the power we here at CTH do have. According to Sundance there were OVER 150M visitors to CTH last year. That is a yuge! When Sundance post revealing jaw dropping information, we can exercise our influence her on CTH and forward these post to everyone we know.
Something to consider.
LikeLiked by 2 people
‘The past few post….
I didn’t know about the”Gang of Eight” but I did know that the CIA was very dangerously corrupt and behind numerous horrible crimes/wars/treason. So it makes sense you must have those who are complicit/puppets who are in “oversight” of it. All important federal agencies like this are corrupt. They have to be to be able to continue in their evil agendas.
This, just as all the other stuff we discuss here that’s corrupt needs to be spread via social media, etc. as much as we can.
Yes, I’m sure Trump knows. But even he has said things are worse than he thought — indeed – extremely deep and wide – so much that most don’t even believe it. “They” use that also in continuing and just demonize anyone who tries to get the truth out about it – either that and/or “eradicate” them. You know, like the mafia.
It’s worked great all these years but now is the time we have the tools (internet, social media) to expose it and correct. Ex CIA people have said how much it needs to be cleaned out but it’s a huge task; lives at risk. We need God’s intervention in all this, just as we did with his election, etc. The battle never ends. We can’t “rest” – keep on getting the truth out and supporting who we should.
When you Google CIA corruption you’ll find plenty out there – while we can. Here’s just two:
https://socioecohistory.wordpress.com/2014/11/03/secret-history-cia-drug-smuggling-un-aired-documentary/
http://topdocumentaryfilms.com/secrets-of-the-cia/
Feinstein and Hillary had lunch a few weeks ago and Feinstein was sympathetic to her lost cause. I hope they both fade into the sunset soon. Traitors. Feinstein wanted her to win so the cover up could continue.
I hope this isn’t off topic (I don’t think so) but I thought I’d offer this quick link as a bit more background on this subject. Although it’s found on a notable GOPe site, the content is very serious. Also, please note the bio on Edward Jay Epstein.
I’ve ALWAYS considered Snowden a complete and certified Traitor to our country. Of the docs he stole -and as noted by Epstein in the interview embedded in the article- is the revelation that 90% of his take has not been “publically” disclosed.
Wonder what’s in the undisclosed stash?? (paging Sen McCain and Sen Graham – phone call for you!)
EPSTEIN BLOWS THE WHISTLE ON SNOWDEN
http://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2016/12/epstein-blows-the-whistle-on-snowden.php
LikeLike
Whenever you get a strong smell of BS you’ll find Ryan…What is scary is Schiff. He is un hinged and a loose cannon out for Trumps hide………So when McCain holds hearings which are really setting up Trump for impeachment he will have carte blanche……….With this lineup Trump is nearly hog tied………This fake story of election hacking is winning and Spicer is not fighting back with facts to stop this narrative. It’s working..I watched NBC news…They are repeating lies but it’s working…Get some people to rebutt these fake hit jobs Trump. More than Katrina. Get some seasoned guys out there now……..
LikeLike
I suppose the question is, working on who? Those that already are predisposed to believe? Which as a group is probably the minority in this country based on the election.
LikeLike
Spicer is letting NBC develop their narrative and Trump will squash it Tuesday or Wednesday. How can they squash the NBC narrative if they do not get the intel untll Tuesday or Wednesday…?
Trump is smarter than they are one does not spout off without able to prove the facts. Spicer knows that also and therefore does a great job..
These “Intelligence Committees” are never held accountable. They only exist to point fingers at others than themselves. Cyber Security? How many years have they been saying we need it. When something major happens they hide behind the tired “we need a thorough investigation” BS and nothing is ever resolved. I hope Trump can outsmart and out maneuver the uniparty obstructionists. I think he can.
“Spidey senses” are important. Whenever I have had a weird feeling about a story or politician that didn’t quite add up, there always ended up being a reason.
All of this makes me think of two stories that still have me questioning, and lots more to these stories. One is Petreus and the strange Jill Kelley and her sister in Tampa (these two are very suspect to me). The other is Beau Bergdahl, with his perhaps pre-planned desertion and his dad’s very odd alliance with the Muslims and commie writer from the UK. Much more to these and so many other stories.
