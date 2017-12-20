Eight Hours of Questioning – FBI Asst. Director McCabe Loses Dossier Memory, Brings Full Contingent of FBI Lawyers…

FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe faced about eight hours of questioning behind closed doors during the House Intelligence Committee yesterday. Unlike prior HPSCI closed hearings remarkably there were no leaks; which would generally indicate the content was adverse to the interests of Democrat party investigators within the hearing.
From scant reporting it appears the questioning surrounded potential conflicts of interest and anti-Trump bias amid the entire cabal of FBI officials. Fox News James Rosen provides some overall information from congressional investigators.
According to Rosen’s reporting Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, bringing a full contingent of FBI/DOJ lawyers, has apparently lost much of his memory surrounding how the Steele Dossier was financed, constructed and later utilized by the FBI Counterintelligence unit (Bill Priestap, Peter Strzok) in their quest for 2016 surveillance and wiretaps against candidate Donald Trump within their FISA applications.
James Rosen – Congressional investigators tell Fox News that Tuesday’s seven-hour interrogation of Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe contained numerous conflicts with the testimony of previous witnesses, prompting the Republican majority staff of the House Intelligence Committee to decide to issue fresh subpoenas next week on Justice Department and FBI personnel.
While HPSCI staff would not confirm who will be summoned for testimony, all indications point to demoted DOJ official Bruce G. Ohr and FBI General Counsel James A. Baker, who accompanied McCabe, along with other lawyers, to Tuesday’s HPSCI session.
The issuance of a subpoena against the Justice Department’s top lawyer could provoke a new constitutional clash between the two branches, even worse than the months-long tug of war over documents and witnesses that has already led House Speaker Paul Ryan to accuse DOJ and FBI of “stonewalling” and HPSCI Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., to threaten contempt-of-Congress citations against Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher Wray.
“It’s hard to know who’s telling us the truth,” said one House investigator after McCabe’s questioning.
Fox News is told that several lawmakers participated in the questioning of McCabe, led chiefly by Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C.
[…] The sources said that when asked when he learned that the dossier had been funded by the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee, McCabe claimed he could not recall – despite the reported existence of documents with McCabe’s own signature on them establishing his knowledge of the dossier’s financing and provenance. (read more)
“The chairman of the Judiciary Committee is going to subpoena Lisa Page,” Jordan said, The Hill reported. “He’s going to subpoena Bruce Ohr and he’s going to subpoena Peter Strzok and we’re also going to get eventually to Andrew McCabe, as well. We need those people to come in, to be deposed and to put those people on the same stand that [Attorney General Jeff] Sessions and [Deputy Attorney General Rod] Rosenstein sat on in the past few weeks.” (Washington times Story Continues)
[My hunch is if you put the Steele Dossier together with the ridiculous FBI/CIA Joint Analysis Report, you will find 90% of the underlying FISA application documentation.]
The entire crew who stand behind the 2016 operation, Obama Administration officials and current career people within the DOJ/FBI, etc., who played a role in the larger scheme, needed ongoing people to continue ensuring the story was maintained.
That need drove the narrative, that created the origin of Special Counsel investigation. In essence, Mueller’s investigation was really just another way the players within the original scheme would keep a lid on the 2016 events.
The need to protect their interests is why many of the FBI/DOJ “small group”, the crew who cleared Hillary in the email investigation, were also assigned to the Mueller investigation. Controls were needed. The assignments didn’t come from Robert Mueller himself per se’, but were recommendations from insiders who were looking to position and protect the larger interests of career officials and the prior administration.
Inside Mueller’s crew, the current “small group” essentially works to watch over what information the Trump officials or congress could possibly be discovering…. under the auspices of investigating ‘Muh Russia’ etc. If the “small group” comes across a risky trail being followed, they work to impede, block, delay or deflect anyone from that trail.
That’s the way things look from a researched perspective. However, there’s one guy at the heart of this operation who can blow the lid off EVERYTHING.
E.W. “Bill” Priestap – Asst. FBI Director in charge of Counterintelligence.
His name is Bill Priestap. FBI Asst. Director in charge of Counterintelligence Bill Priestap was the immediate supervisor of FBI Counterintelligence Deputy Peter Strzok.
When you understand how central Bill Priestap is to the entire 2016/2017 ‘Russian Conspiracy Operation‘, the absence of his name, amid all others, creates a curiosity. I wrote a twitter thread about him recently because it seems rather unfathomable his name has not been a part of any of the recent story-lines. His importance is outlined HERE.
Priestap’s position in 2016 was Director of Counterintelligence for the FBI. It’s jaw-dropping that amid all of the discussions, reports of subpoenas, demands for questioning and congressional inquiry, no-one is talking about Bill Priestap.
The absence of his name amid the myriad of conversations is like a deafening warning siren echoing in the background and no-one, repeat, NO-ONE, is asking about him.
Ask yourself: how it is possible the one person, who all other people would have encircled, the key and central player in the entire enterprise, could be so conspicuously absent from inquiry?
Start asking about him.
The BIG UGLY
IG Stimulated Releases of Information:
♦Release #1 was the FBI Agent Strzok and Attorney Lisa Page story; and the repercussions from discovering their politically motivated bias in the 2015/2016 Clinton email investigation and 2016/2017 Russian Election investigation.
♦Release #2 outlined the depth of FBI Agent Strzok and FBI Attorney Page’s specific history in the 2016 investigation into Hillary Clinton to include the changing of the wording [“grossly negligent” to “extremely careless”] of the probe outcome delivered by FBI Director James Comey.
♦Release #3 was the information about DOJ Deputy Bruce Ohr being in contact with Fusion GPS at the same time as the FISA application was submitted and granted by the FISA court; which authorized surveillance and wiretapping of candidate Donald Trump; that release also attached Bruce Ohr and Agent Strzok directly to the Steele Dossier.
♦Release #4 was information that Deputy Bruce Ohr’s wife, Nellie Ohr, was an actual contract employee of Fusion GPS, and was hired by F-GPS specifically to work on opposition research against candidate Donald Trump. Both Bruce Ohr and Nellie Ohr are attached to the origin of the Christopher Steele Russian Dossier.
♦Release #5 was the specific communication between FBI Agent Strzok and FBI Attorney Page. The 10,000 text messages that included evidence of them both meeting with Asst. FBI Director Andrew McCabe to discuss the “insurance policy” against candidate Donald Trump in August of 2016.
DAVENYIII is entirely correct when he shares:
“OIG Michael Horowitz set up the twitter account @OversightGov in May of 2017 and the OIG website in October 2017. He wants the public involved in IG findings so that the media and agencies can’t bury them.”
Oversight Investigations Website HERE
Oversight Investigative Reports HERE
Inspector General Michael Horowitz knows how the Uniparty works within the administrative state to defend itself behind closed doors and in the cover of darkness.
Follow the lead of IG Horowitz, demand sunlight.
Sunlight is the best disinfectant.
Maybe Priestap and Strzok are the same person
Why was James Baker allowed to be at that hearing if he is under investigation also.
Stockburn and his deputies will be undone in the end. MAGA!
“The issuance of a subpoena against the Justice Department’s top lawyer could provoke a new constitutional clash between the two branches,”
Only if the head of the DOJ is adversarial toward the sunlight of the Congressional investigation.
There is no ‘constitutional clash’ if Jeffrey Beauregard Sessions orders his subordinate(s) to DO THEIR JOB and EXPLAIN their CRIMINAL CONDUCT to the American public for whom they WORK.
Mighty big “if” scott.
” The sources said that when asked when he learned that the dossier had been funded by the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee, McCabe claimed he could not recall – despite the reported existence of documents with McCabe’s own signature on them establishing his knowledge of the dossier’s financing and provenance.”
______________
Yeah, that’s the classic ‘Sick Hillary’ defense, “I do not recall“, as if pretending not to remember is some sort of legal defense.
It’s NOT.
Don’t take my word for it, TRY it.
If you rob a bank, try telling the judge “I don’t recall robbing that bank”.
Go ahead.
Try it. I dare you.
It’s so insanely stupid it beggars belief.
His “memory” is NOT the issue.
It is his ACTIONS, his provable actions, based on collected evidence, which is at issue. Evidence which, when connected and presented to a jury, proves beyond a reasonable doubt that alleged crimes were committed.
If the defendant’s denial of recall was sufficient to prevent prosecution, there would not be a single person in prison in all of America!
Yes, but with the typical lack of follow through on these congressional’s, memory loss appears to be a successful defense.
Here’s to hoping the IG blows that fake defense out of the water,
It is hardly convincing that a long time serving former FBI boss in a most serious investigation one could think of (investing POTUS) would just let his key team members be “assigned” and he himself be duped. Mueller knew who’s who in his team.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Shoulda waterboarded his above-the-law self. Bet THAT would have improved his memory. Cretin
“It’s hard to know who’s telling us the truth,” said one House investigator after McCabe’s questioning.
_______________
Yeah, especially when the so-called ‘investigator’ doesn’t want to know the truth and has no interest in the truth ever seeing the light of day.
You puppets are not fooling anyone, certainly not anyone who actually cares.
“The sources said that when asked when he learned that the dossier had been funded by the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee, McCabe claimed he could not recall – despite the reported existence of documents with McCabe’s own signature on them establishing his knowledge of the dossier’s financing and provenance. ”
________________
So now we can add LYING to the government to McCabe’s charges.
Wasn’t Gen. Michael Flynn charged with lying to the government, claiming he did not ‘recall’ something for which evidence clearly shows he did?
If there are documents to provide facts, why bring him in for questioning? What is the true goal?
I’ve always believed that the principle goal of these investigative committees is to thoroughly obfuscate all matters under investigation. The desired result is a confused and frustrated public who eventually give up on pursuing the truth.
It’s worked for them in the past.
Yes, that, and also to re-assure the public that the “matter” is being looked into. And then no once can comment because there is an ongoing investigation.
It’s not gonna work any more.
I believe the ‘true goal’ is to stretch the inquisition out as long as possible.
If it becomes possible, they will stretch it out for 8 years.
All the way to when Don Jr’s term begins …..
“Ask yourself: how it is possible the one person, who all other people would have encircled, the key and central player in the entire enterprise, could be so conspicuously absent from inquiry?
Start asking about him.”
__________________
Paging Mr. Priestap.
Ground control to Bill Priestap, come in, Mr. Priestap.
You better be in the Federal Witness Protection Program, Mr. Priestap.
Because Arkancide is looking for YOU.
What is with MSNBC breaking new about Senator Warner warning a red line if Trump fires Mueller.
Warner just did a tweet storm full of lies about Trump firing Mueller. Issuing red lines, says Trump cannot fire any of his top peeps or issue pardons. I called him out… and ended up having to block a whole bunch of nutjobs.
Warner is one of my senators and it is very clear what is going on. The Dems are worried sick about all the good things going on, they want to rile up their base AND are trying to get some street protesting going on. Lots of talk of this from all the D’s.
They are trying to start a bloody civil war. Literally.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Exactly right regarding all the good things.
I watched the speech warner gave today, he was like a man posessed, warning Pres Trump against ending the inquisition.
They had to do something to get the cameras away from the happy Repubs and citizens like me who were dancing in the streets.
It thus becomes vitally important for the State to use all of its powers to repress dissent, for the truth is the mortal enemy of the lie, and thus by extension, the truth is the greatest enemy of the State.
Who are the real Nazis? Dems projecting their heroes.
T minus sometinf
And now the AWAN case goes deeper as there might be a connection between Awan money laundering via Hezbollah drug czar.
I just can’t begin to figure all this FBI, DOJ and Congressional stuff out. Most people (here at the Tree House) want to see justice and people held accountable (for the President to take action against those that wanted him brought down by illegal means). As President, he is above the “revenge” business. POTUS’s revenge will be MAGA! The plot against the President is known, others will have to step up to thwart its progress and hold the culprits to account. The President is rightly focused on accomplishing MAGA which will in itself be very difficult and not worry about (as Hyman Roth would say in the Godfather, “small potatoes”) James Comey.
“As President, he is above the “revenge” business.”
______________
It’s not about revenge, it’s about justice and defending our Constitutional Republic from High Treason and an attempted (ongoing!) coup perpetrated by the former administration and the Clinton Cabal.
“The plot against the President is known, others will have to step up to thwart its progress and hold the culprits to account.”
________________
The simple reality is that either DJT does it, or it won’t get done.
There are no ‘others’.
If there were, we wouldn’t be in this situation, and DJT would not be president.
Repeat: there is NO functioning lawful government without DJT forcing the issue, in every single department, throughout the federal government.
Revenge business has nothing to do w/POTUS Trump being involved in the business of the FBI or DOJ since he is in charge of the executive branc. He campaigned mightily on draining the swamp. I never saw any “revenge” in that campaign promise to drain the swamp.
If Priestap (sp) flips, they ALL go down. Santa – are you listening?
I like that you and Sundance both keep mentioning Preistap (sp), because you are the only ones who are.
I believe Rybicki is also being requested, no? He wasn’t on my radar but I believe he was Chief of Staff?
Sorry to keep commenting, but I’m new to it, here at the Tree House. I’ve been reading and lurking for some time, because this is the only place reporting what I already knew. Born into and raised by a pretty staunchly conservative family, I flipped in ’06 to the dark side and supported Obama. Had always hated Clinton. Voted for Bernie in the primaries last year, knowing the Clinton machine was destroying him, but hoping anyway. Long story short, the DNC and Clintons, and Obama, have sickened me and I have come back to my roots.
My family is very happy. I’m here at CTH because I believe in Trump and his agenda and his team (the ones wearing white hats, anyway), and I know that if the tables were turned, Democrats would be in an uproar, and the media, and the east coast voters, right there with them. And this is just wrong.
Sorry, meant to say *east and west coast* voters.
Welcome to the Treehouse Lis!
Thank you! Glad to be here! Sundance is amazing.
I have thoughts now and then, that maybe Mueller secretly agreed with Trump and Sessions to put this whole thing together to knock them all down. But, that’s way too optimistic, I fear. Still, it is a nice thought, though, isn’t it?
Lis. Glad to have you here at CTH. MAGA
Welcome, Lis! Glad you’re here!
Welcome home Lis.
Unlike you, I couldn’t come to terms with Democrats at any point in my adult life (although, admittedly, Zell Miller gave one of the best speeches ive EVER heard in ’04 when he excoriated his own Dem party).
But like you I found a haven here at the Treehouse (after i had completely swore off politics after the Romney debacle).
Welcome home.
I am very curious as to what made you flip to the dark side (using your words)? If you do not wish to share,I understand.
Welcome to the tree house. Best site anywhere!
We want justice not revenge.
If Mueller is on a witch hunt to uncover interference in our election, why isn’t he investigating ANTIFA and BLM. They terrorized Trump rallies and Trump supporters. That was real interference.
Obama’s Legacy is losing it’s legs
Know whats funny about ‘obamas legacy’?
I don’t hear a damn thing about it around here unless he’s either:
a) in town
b) coming to town
or
c) giving a speech somewhere
Hes already forgotten
