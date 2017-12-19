Former Asst. FBI Director: “Something is About To Happen”…

Former Asst. FBI Director James Kallstrom appeared on Fox Business News to discuss the details behind the increasingly transparent 2016 and 2017 Joint FBI and DOJ Counterintelligence Operation to target the candidacy -and block the presidency- of Donald J Trump.

Toward the end of the interview Mr. Kallstrom shares his view, based on current FBI contacts, that FBI insiders (white hats) are on the cusp of removing the cloud of mystery behind all of the obvious politicized shenanigans. When asked about his knowledge of the current morale within the FBI:

…”but I think recent events, that I’m aware of, are going to improve that, because there’s going to be something actually something that’s going to happen; in my view.” … “Well, I think there’s a lot of patriots that have just had it up to here, with what’s going on. And they’re to step forward and tell people what the shenanigans have been; how they shut down the Clinton Foundation investigation; how other things, you know, were done that are so anti what the FBI and United States is all about”…

Watch:

.

This would easily align with the years-long Office of Inspector General report by Michael Horowitz that is soon to be released.  The FBI ‘insiders’ would be the primary target audience for the questions from the Inspector General.  Similarly the IG would be the primary and statutory office where FBI white hats would go to become whistle-blowers.

As they say….  Stay frosty, but prepare the ‘tar and feathers’ just in case.

#ColdAnger

The BIG UGLY

.

RESOURCES:

IG Stimulated Releases of Information:

♦Release #1 was the FBI Agent Strzok and Attorney Lisa Page story; and the repercussions from discovering their politically motivated bias in the 2015/2016 Clinton email investigation and 2016/2017 Russian Election investigation.

♦Release #2 outlined the depth of FBI Agent Strzok and FBI Attorney Page’s specific history in the 2016 investigation into Hillary Clinton to include the changing of the wording [“grossly negligent” to “extremely careless”] of the probe outcome delivered by FBI Director James Comey.

♦Release #3 was the information about DOJ Deputy Bruce Ohr being in contact with Fusion GPS at the same time as the FISA application was submitted and granted by the FISA court; which authorized surveillance and wiretapping of candidate Donald Trump; that release also attached Bruce Ohr and Agent Strzok directly to the Steele Dossier.

♦Release #4 was information that Deputy Bruce Ohr’s wife, Nellie Ohr, was an actual contract employee of Fusion GPS, and was hired by F-GPS specifically to work on opposition research against candidate Donald Trump. Both Bruce Ohr and Nellie Ohr are attached to the origin of the Christopher Steele Russian Dossier.

♦Release #5 was the specific communication between FBI Agent Strzok and FBI Attorney Page. The 10,000 text messages that included evidence of them both meeting with Asst. FBI Director Andrew McCabe to discuss the “insurance policy” against candidate Donald Trump in August of 2016.

132 Responses to Former Asst. FBI Director: “Something is About To Happen”…

  1. sundance says:
    December 19, 2017 at 11:02 pm

  2. Gadsden says:
    December 19, 2017 at 11:05 pm

    Proceed with caution and don’t get your hopes up. Many of these former government officials will say whatever people want to hear in order to get on television and provide good sound bites.

  3. Apfelcobbler says:
    December 19, 2017 at 11:10 pm

    If he’s quoting from the dead, it means he cannot personally express but feels the need to pipe up for appearance’s sake.

  4. ditzee58 says:
    December 19, 2017 at 11:11 pm

    My reply to Comey would be, “The measure of a man’s real character is what he would do if he knew he would never be found out.” Thomas Babington
    You, Mr. Comey, are a man of very little character.

  5. Kristin says:
    December 19, 2017 at 11:11 pm

    It can’t be soon enough. The IG needs to speed up his writing.
    The country needs our president’s undivided attention.
    I dislike all these lawyers.

  6. Bitcoin & Stock Market Timing says:
    December 19, 2017 at 11:12 pm

    Trump is like Samson from the book of judges… Israel was in trouble again, so God raised up a judge to deliver His people from their enemies…

  7. FofBW says:
    December 19, 2017 at 11:13 pm

    Fired off a communication to PT tonight about not letting the Uniparty bury the FBI/DOJ investigation as they have others in the past. Also attached the CTH Thread.

  8. sundance says:
    December 19, 2017 at 11:13 pm

  9. Sentient says:
    December 19, 2017 at 11:14 pm

    Kallstrom’s been a white hat for years – since he said that airliner (was it TWA 800 or American Airlnies 587?) was shot down by a shoulder-fired missile.

    • SharkDiver says:
      December 19, 2017 at 11:31 pm

      TWA 800 in 1996. A friend of mine flew for TWA and was best friends with the Captain on that flight, and gave his eulogy. It is widely believed, and very well documented, that it was a US missile fired from either a surface platform, or submarine, that inadvertently brought down that aircraft.

      • rf121 says:
        December 19, 2017 at 11:33 pm

        And they brainwashed the several hundred crew members into silence.

        • mariner says:
          December 19, 2017 at 11:43 pm

          They were on active duty; they could be directly threatened with prosecution for disclosing classified information, and probably were.

          I knew somebody who worked in the Pentagon at the time. He called me and told me to turn on the TV, but he had to go. He later told me the whole Pentagon lit up that night as hundreds of off-duty people were called in to work in the middle of the night.

          Later he told me that he couldn’t be sure what happened but there was a warship in the area that may have fired a missile.

        • Dave says:
          December 19, 2017 at 11:48 pm

          Also, eyewitnesses on the beach, and on the water, were told to keep their mouths shut!

          Like

  10. The Devilbat says:
    December 19, 2017 at 11:18 pm

    I will gladly donate the tar and feathers.

  11. SharkDiver says:
    December 19, 2017 at 11:20 pm

    This time is different folks…This time they’re not getting away with it. Why is this different, you ask? Because Trump wasn’t our President all the other times…More MAGA please!

    Liked by 13 people

    • fleporeblog says:
      December 19, 2017 at 11:35 pm

      Your absolutely right! James Kallstrom worked an made his name out of the NYC FBI Headquarters. He would know our President. The man is a White Hat that is so embarrassed by what has happened to the FBI. The way he was talking tonight, some of these bastards may spend their last breathe in jail. Winter ❄️ is here!

      Liked by 5 people

      • fleporeblog says:
        December 19, 2017 at 11:37 pm

        https://www.newsmax.com/politics/james-kallstrom-fbi-fifth-column-conspiracy/2017/12/10/id/830929/

        From the article linked above:

        Former assistant director of the FBI James Kallstrom said Sunday he believes there’s a “Fifth Column conspiracy” in the bureau determined to destroy President Donald Trump — and may have committed a “serious felony” in doing so.

        In an interview aired Sunday with radio host John Catsimatidis on “The Cats Roundtable” on 970 AM in New York, Kallstrom said those trying to undercut the bureau from within are a small group.

        “Ninety-nine percent of the people in the FBI are doing a fantastic job,” he said. “It’s a small cabal of people running the FBI, the James Comey sycophants.”

        Kallstrom called the development “a nasty thing to be watching… people in the FBI getting very political, not basing their [work] on the rule of law or protecting the American public.”

        “I’m coming more and more to the conclusion that this is a conspiratorial cabal among the fifth column to basically take away the presidency of the United States,” he said.

        “This whole thing with Russia is just a farce,” he said, adding: “If we find out that that phony [Russian dossier] was brought to the U.S. Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court] in the form of an affidavit for a judge’s authority, and if we find out that the people signing that affidavit in the bureau knew that that was phony information, that is a serious serious felony.”

  12. fleporeblog says:
    December 19, 2017 at 11:20 pm

    You know Adam Schiff is screwed when Dan Scavino is calling him out as a LEAKER!

    Liked by 18 people

    December 19, 2017 at 11:20 pm

    Kallstrom says” What has the attorney general been doing?”
    According to some here, a great job, 3D chess.
    Kallstrom opinines that isn’t the case.

    Liked by 2 people

  15. mitro roman says:
    December 19, 2017 at 11:21 pm

    Great work, Sundance!

    Liked by 3 people

  16. areyoustillalive says:
    December 19, 2017 at 11:25 pm

    James Kallstrom always speaks of the 99% of good agents that come to work and do a great job.
    Now is the time to speak.
    If those numbers are even remotely close, having McCabe come back tomorrow would be like a knife in the back.

    This is now the tipping point. It’s time for the good to shine a light on the problems and what has gone so wrong in all of this.

    It should have happened with Hillary. For every reason he said in this interview.
    It should have happened with Trump for all the same reasons.
    If whoever is really the good guys don’t start to come forward and speak, the FBI is hopelessly lost forever. They will never gain back what they have lost in all of this.
    Thats my opinion.

  17. yakmaster2 says:
    December 19, 2017 at 11:30 pm

    I have hope the highly politicized folks in the FBI and the DOJ will be outed further by white hat employees of both agencies. I suspect that some of the good guys have been tipping off Circa News because their reporting has been accurate and often first. Much depends on who’s been talking to the IG and his access to documentation.

    As for Sessions, I agree with Kallstrom. POTUS should order HIM to order Rosenstein to make all documents requested by Congress available. The President has that authority and it would not be “meddling with the Mueller investigation.” It would be helping Congressional investigations.
    I’m sick of Rosenstein cow-towing to Mueller’s wishes and protecting bureaucrats in both the FBI and the DOJ.
    Neither Sessions nor Rosenstein have a backbone!!

    • RET says:
      December 19, 2017 at 11:37 pm

      “Neither Sessions nor Rosenstein have a backbone!!”

      It’s got nothing to do with backbones, it’s about an ideological attempt to impeach PTrump by Hillary’s thugs in the Institutions and the UniParty.

      Liked by 1 person

      • yakmaster2 says:
        December 19, 2017 at 11:46 pm

        I get that, but our AG neutered himself on the phony Russian Investigation, leaving nerdster Rosenstein to select Mueller, grant him permission to investigate anything and everything he wants, then block or slow walk FBI & DOJ documents demanded by Congress. THAT’S all Rosenstein. Sessions is MIA on the whole thing!

        Like

        • RET says:
          December 20, 2017 at 12:00 am

          “Sessions is MIA on the whole thing!”

          Deliberately MIA, none of the FBI anti Trump conspirators can operate without Sessions approval, the clean out by the next AG will demonstrate Session’s collusion by inaction.

          Sounds like many in the FBI have had enough and might well attempt to do what Sessions should have done, according to Kallstrom.

          Like

    • Dave says:
      December 19, 2017 at 11:56 pm

      The paper shredders are currently being repaired, so we’ll have to wait a tad longer to get them!

      Like

  18. ditzee58 says:
    December 19, 2017 at 11:31 pm

    Don’t want to skip anyone, so stating right here that I like all of your posts!
    Outstanding job once again, Sundance!!

    Liked by 1 person

  19. A B says:
    December 19, 2017 at 11:34 pm

    I do not trust Kallstrom as far as I could throw him. He doesn’t get to where he got without being swampy.
    I hope he’s being honest here, but will not start from that presumption.

    Like

    • fleporeblog says:
      December 19, 2017 at 11:41 pm

      Not this man! Our President and Kallstrom are good friends that go back to his days in NYC Heading up the FBI Division.

      James Kallstrom, a former head of the FBI’s New York City office. Among other high-profile cases, he investigated the crash of TWA Flight 800.

      Liked by 2 people

    • starfcker says:
      December 19, 2017 at 11:44 pm

      AB, he does ask the most pertinent question. Why is the Trump/Sessions Justice Department defying Congressional subpoenas for documents? Lil possum Jeffrey Sessions could end that tomorrow. It’s INEXCUSABLE that he hasn’t done that.

      Liked by 1 person

      • Nibbler Myers says:
        December 19, 2017 at 11:50 pm

        You’d do well to develop some patience and trust. Most likely, Sessions is doing exactly what President Trump wants him to do. Consider the fact that, if members of Congress have been leaking, it would be wise to slow walk any documents that investigators are currently using behind the scenes.

        You assume that our president is an idiot when it comes to Sessions and the Justice Department, while many of us are certain that Trump is handling things with the expertise he’s shown in other areas.

        • Chickficshun says:
          December 19, 2017 at 11:54 pm

          Sessions isnt doing a thing. He is letting the man who put him in that position expessively to clear up corruption, be railroaded as a traitor.

          Like

        • 🍺Gunny says:
          December 19, 2017 at 11:56 pm

          ya know, I don’t know if this has been thrown out there before…but what if…..what if…
          President Trump knows Sessions is not who he says he is and is letting him….
          Wallow in the mire so to speak….that could be why the President has not directed him in any way….hmmmm

          Like

      • A B says:
        December 19, 2017 at 11:50 pm

        Agree. But back up a step. Kallstrom is stridently defending the FBI, despite the inaction of the rank-and-file re. Strzok McCabe et al. and throwing shade at the administration.

        He’s more interested in the image of the Fibbies. Whether Trump is railroaded seems secondary.

        What am I missing?

        Like

      • mariner says:
        December 19, 2017 at 11:53 pm

        What’s INEXCUSABLE is that you make this statement without knowing why AG Sessions is defying the subpoena.

        The Schiff saga is a perfect example of why Congress should get nothing. They’re a bunch of lying leakers.

        You have no knowledge and use your lack of knowledge to denigrate AG Sessions.

        Now that’s INEXCUSABLE!

        Like

      • Rip Tide says:
        December 19, 2017 at 11:56 pm

        Has to have something to do with timing. Remember, with PDJT, leverage is everything. I think he’s using this as leverage for the tax bill votes.

        Like

    • Ghostrider says:
      December 19, 2017 at 11:55 pm

      You’re nuts. What a silly statement.

      Like

  20. RJ says:
    December 19, 2017 at 11:34 pm

    I see these tweets from Comey. Is he trying to impress people by acting lime a pseudo intellectual? Please, just go away and collect your fat government pension and corporate stipends you fraud.

    Liked by 3 people

  21. alliwantissometruth says:
    December 19, 2017 at 11:41 pm

    Will our Republic restore it’s honor? Will law & order once again rule the day?

    Tune in next week to “How the Worm Turns” to find out

    Also next week, tune into our newest show, “Where’s Barak, Valerie & Hillary?”, where the goofy threesome take an immediate, unexpected trip out of the country & we try to track them down

    Liked by 2 people

  22. scott467 says:
    December 19, 2017 at 11:46 pm

    Dear President Trump,

    Please drop that lit Zippo into the gasoline filled trench, the moment after signing the tax bill into law on Wednesday afternoon.

    Thank you for an outstanding first year, let’s end it with a bang.

    A BIG one.

    Sincerely and Merry Christmas,

    America

    Liked by 5 people

  23. ALEX says:
    December 19, 2017 at 11:47 pm

    I always keep in mind that while it’s easy to say fire people, that these people can’t Just lawyer up like you and I. Taking the Fifth at these senior levels would be a show stopper. All of these statements can be cross checked with IG eventually and I believe they will not be able to keep a straight story..10,000 texts just from two of these people, so think about the rest.

    President Trump made a statement published in the TIME interview that had the “two scoops”. He was watching Brennan and Yates and when they admitted to unmasking he said something like “ look at him..see him sweat”

    Like

  25. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    December 19, 2017 at 11:48 pm

    Since the Mueller gang was supposed to look for foreign intervention in last year’s Election perhaps they will announce that they have finally discovered concrete evidence of one nation trying desperately, yet unsuccessfully, to influence the results?

    By encouraging its citizens hiding out in America to illegally vote for Mrs. Bill Clinton, that nation would be Mexico. Collusion would be former president Obama telling Hispanic illegal aliens last November to go ahead and vote.

    Liked by 1 person

  26. Firefly says:
    December 19, 2017 at 11:53 pm

    After the 7+ hrs with McCabe, Gowdy and Goodlatte requested mccabe, Rybicki and Page have transcribed interviews starting 21 December. Excerpt from Article and link below:

    RAMPED UP: Gowdy & Goodlatte Tell Sessions Congressional Investigators Need to Interview McCabe & Key FBI Officials

    Two key lawmakers said late Tuesday the Justice Department should allow FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, FBI Chief of Staff Jim Rybicki, and FBI counsel Lisa Page to be interviewed by Congressional investigators.

    Trey Gowdy and Bob Goodlatte (in a letter below) called on Attorney General Jeff Sessions to make the three FBI officials available for transcribed interviews for the Congressional investigation of the FBI’s handling of the Hillary Clinton investigation during the 2016 election.

    https://truepundit.com/ramped-up-gowdy-goodlatte-tell-sessions-congressional-investigators-need-to-interview-mccabe-key-fbi-officials/

    Liked by 1 person

    • Chickficshun says:
      December 19, 2017 at 11:57 pm

      Screw the Hillary email investigation. Investigate why a DNC paid smear dossier was used to spy on a presidential candidate. FFS!!

      Like

      • Firefly says:
        December 20, 2017 at 12:15 am

        It’s unraveling. This is what they got out of mccabe tonight. It leads right in to the dossier. The fbi is a fraternal organization- once one person breaks the rest fall like dominos.

        Like

  28. waltherppk says:
    December 20, 2017 at 12:02 am

    Remember when antifa and BLM protestors were trying to block the entrances to a Trump rally?

    Liked by 1 person

  29. waltherppk says:
    December 20, 2017 at 12:09 am

    A criminal conspiracy MALFEASANCE (felony crime) has occurred 42 USC 1985

    https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/42/1985

    Liked by 1 person

    • waltherppk says:
      December 20, 2017 at 12:29 am

      18 USC 241 applies to the conspiracy malfeasance at DOJ and FBI. Fabrication of evidence (Steele dossier) used in a judicial proceeding (FISA warrant) is also a
      felony color of law violation and fraud. There are felony criminal acts for which there is no judicial immunity for any person, law enforcement officer, prosecutor, or even a judge.

      https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/18/241

      Like

  30. Texian says:
    December 20, 2017 at 12:16 am

    The Big Ugly.. ..the ugly moment is now.. imminent..

    Like

