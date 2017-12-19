Former Asst. FBI Director: “Something is About To Happen”…

Former Asst. FBI Director James Kallstrom appeared on Fox Business News to discuss the details behind the increasingly transparent 2016 and 2017 Joint FBI and DOJ Counterintelligence Operation to target the candidacy -and block the presidency- of Donald J Trump.
Toward the end of the interview Mr. Kallstrom shares his view, based on current FBI contacts, that FBI insiders (white hats) are on the cusp of removing the cloud of mystery behind all of the obvious politicized shenanigans. When asked about his knowledge of the current morale within the FBI:
…”but I think recent events, that I’m aware of, are going to improve that, because there’s going to be something actually something that’s going to happen; in my view.” … “Well, I think there’s a lot of patriots that have just had it up to here, with what’s going on. And they’re to step forward and tell people what the shenanigans have been; how they shut down the Clinton Foundation investigation; how other things, you know, were done that are so anti what the FBI and United States is all about”…
Watch:
.
This would easily align with the years-long Office of Inspector General report by Michael Horowitz that is soon to be released. The FBI ‘insiders’ would be the primary target audience for the questions from the Inspector General. Similarly the IG would be the primary and statutory office where FBI white hats would go to become whistle-blowers.
As they say…. Stay frosty, but prepare the ‘tar and feathers’ just in case.
#ColdAnger
The BIG UGLY
.
LikeLiked by 18 people
The coward can’t even make a direct statement. Same as Sally Yates.
Direct statements are not really possible when you are afflicted with an extremely serious mental disorder. However, at this point they sure know how to act like they are good patriots. That means their goose is cooked!
Comey the Homey is completely off his rocker. His demeanor is one of a condemned man, grasping at comfort found in the wise words of others that bear no resemblance to his self-inflicted predicament.
He’s been drinkin’….a lot.
Wtf was that Comey?! What a deceived and ignorant bastard! You goin down sleestak!
you sound as if you know?
Hes going for insanity plea
Good point, Steve!
So sick of this guy’s pithy quotes. Here’s one for you, Jimmy
“Now, I know what ur thinking. Is there just one White Hat, or or lots of White Hats. So, are you feeling lucky, Punk!?”
Comey is a rat of the highest order.
“I disapprove of his very existence.” – Doc Holliday
God Bless President Trump
MAGA
What’s he want Doc? “Revenge”. Revenge for what Doc? “For being born”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Another quote from Macaulay.
“The measure of a man’s real character is what he would do if he knew he would never be found out”.
Think on that Homey.
“The true measure of character is to observe how one treats people who can do nothing for them”
Every see people abusing waitress’s….?
I really have grown to hate this dude. He is such a silly little boy with his games. Hiding in the drapes. Posting tweets like this.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Hiding in the curtains. Then says “ Don’t make me be alone with him!” As if he thinks our President is a monster to fear.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sick, pathetic little man is what he is.
Could Comey make it any clearer that McCabe is his bro’ in arms than tweeting out his encouragement and support for Comrade to keep fighting for the noble cause? What an egomaniac!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Philosopher-King you are not.
It looks like Comey operates like a cult leader surrounded by sycophants that drink his koolaid. Sally Yates has her followers too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow. He really has some nerve.
Is that some sort of code?
Proceed with caution and don’t get your hopes up. Many of these former government officials will say whatever people want to hear in order to get on television and provide good sound bites.
LikeLiked by 5 people
He has a book coming out.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Wasn’t he the one who investigated TWA 800 and said …”nothing to see here”
Caution…Will Robinson…
Originally imho Kallstrom was sincere in quest for truth, but after like a few weeks he flipped, a total about face flip. Likely because the crash happened over the summer just before Clinton secured his second term and Kallatrom was given the blackmail info they had on him.
Wasn’t there a story yesterday about the head of the TWA 800 investigation being killed in a small plane crash?
If he’s quoting from the dead, it means he cannot personally express but feels the need to pipe up for appearance’s sake.
Translation: Though we’ve been exposed as treasonous weasels, our best lies are yet to come. Dilly Dilly!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Love those commercials….”To the pit of misery with him” Dilly…Dilly
LikeLiked by 2 people
Lol! Dilly dilly indeed.
My reply to Comey would be, “The measure of a man’s real character is what he would do if he knew he would never be found out.” Thomas Babington
You, Mr. Comey, are a man of very little character.
Comey’s dishonorable service has shamed the FBI and damaged our constitutional republic. Thank God dirty cop Comey is no longer in public service. Comey should be prosecuted.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It can’t be soon enough. The IG needs to speed up his writing.
The country needs our president’s undivided attention.
I dislike all these lawyers.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Well I could make a comment by quoting Shakepeare on lawyers but he’s another dead man. 🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
I know. And I chose my word “dislike” very careful. Taking the high road.
Trump is like Samson from the book of judges… Israel was in trouble again, so God raised up a judge to deliver His people from their enemies…
LikeLiked by 4 people
I thought President Trump was more like Moses….law and order.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yes indeed he is. Moses, that is.
A modern day Cyrus
Right now I’m more inclined to think King David, imperfect, wise, brave, loved his people, liked the ladies, slayed Hillary… done deal if he slays the Swamp Creatures
Agree. Imperfect but effective, loving, and repentant.
Fired off a communication to PT tonight about not letting the Uniparty bury the FBI/DOJ investigation as they have others in the past. Also attached the CTH Thread.
LikeLiked by 20 people
Thanks for doing that FofBW.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Ok, he was questioned. Did he answer anything? He sure looked uptight walking out of there. Then again, he is a liberal.
He lied. A lot. About everything. Donald Trump has been a covert Russian spy for many years and he had Vlad Putin install special rigged voting machines and put mind altering drugs that caused many voters to physically check the hand ballots for PDT. /s
I wonder if this guy was wearing some kind of recording device while he was in there? Just a hunch.
“As a career civil servant, McCabe is entitled to job protections and cannot be unilaterally removed as a political appointee can.”
Could be the reason he’s still there.
Maybe he’s still there because it’s easier for the NSA to comply with a fairly recent FISA order?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I thought he’d have been gone long ago.
Was he under oath?
LikeLiked by 2 people
More than likely.
But how do we know he was asked anything that he would need to lie about?
Closed door hearings don’t give the public much.
What, no leaks????
Hmmmm….. no leaking when the questions don’t involve Trump….funny…
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
I remember. My brother was glued to the TV set. I was horrified that such a thing was happening.
He can be fired from his position and sent to some podunk station in outer mongolia.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Re-ass-igned
Can’t we open a field office in Barrow, Alaska and send him there immediately? I have a theory that the northern lights are proof of Russian collusion, perhaps he can track down that lead.
LikeLiked by 4 people
That doesn’t mean he couldn’t be demoted to HR or something away from the investigation and Mueller.
LikeLiked by 2 people
How about Parking Lot Monitor.
Heard he’s been relieved of his important duties since Wray came in.
Maybe so, patrick – but, we CAN LOCK HIM UP!
Civil Service protections going to allow him to keep his job in jail?
I find I am getting pissed’r and pissed’r as we get deeper into this stinky pile. Been a deep cold anger going on 20 years for me.
Kallstrom’s been a white hat for years – since he said that airliner (was it TWA 800 or American Airlnies 587?) was shot down by a shoulder-fired missile.
LikeLiked by 10 people
TWA 800 in 1996. A friend of mine flew for TWA and was best friends with the Captain on that flight, and gave his eulogy. It is widely believed, and very well documented, that it was a US missile fired from either a surface platform, or submarine, that inadvertently brought down that aircraft.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And they brainwashed the several hundred crew members into silence.
LikeLike
They were on active duty; they could be directly threatened with prosecution for disclosing classified information, and probably were.
I knew somebody who worked in the Pentagon at the time. He called me and told me to turn on the TV, but he had to go. He later told me the whole Pentagon lit up that night as hundreds of off-duty people were called in to work in the middle of the night.
Later he told me that he couldn’t be sure what happened but there was a warship in the area that may have fired a missile.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I will gladly donate the tar and feathers.
LikeLiked by 10 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
I will donate a lot more tar than that
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
Hey, they missed some spots!
“I will gladly donate the tar and feathers.”
________________
It would be a waste of perfectly good tar (and feathers).
You can’t shame a psychopath.
But you can arrest, prosecute, convict and execute one for Treason.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 13 people
Your absolutely right! James Kallstrom worked an made his name out of the NYC FBI Headquarters. He would know our President. The man is a White Hat that is so embarrassed by what has happened to the FBI. The way he was talking tonight, some of these bastards may spend their last breathe in jail. Winter ❄️ is here!
https://www.newsmax.com/politics/james-kallstrom-fbi-fifth-column-conspiracy/2017/12/10/id/830929/
From the article linked above:
Former assistant director of the FBI James Kallstrom said Sunday he believes there’s a “Fifth Column conspiracy” in the bureau determined to destroy President Donald Trump — and may have committed a “serious felony” in doing so.
In an interview aired Sunday with radio host John Catsimatidis on “The Cats Roundtable” on 970 AM in New York, Kallstrom said those trying to undercut the bureau from within are a small group.
“Ninety-nine percent of the people in the FBI are doing a fantastic job,” he said. “It’s a small cabal of people running the FBI, the James Comey sycophants.”
Kallstrom called the development “a nasty thing to be watching… people in the FBI getting very political, not basing their [work] on the rule of law or protecting the American public.”
“I’m coming more and more to the conclusion that this is a conspiratorial cabal among the fifth column to basically take away the presidency of the United States,” he said.
“This whole thing with Russia is just a farce,” he said, adding: “If we find out that that phony [Russian dossier] was brought to the U.S. Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court] in the form of an affidavit for a judge’s authority, and if we find out that the people signing that affidavit in the bureau knew that that was phony information, that is a serious serious felony.”
You know Adam Schiff is screwed when Dan Scavino is calling him out as a LEAKER!
LikeLiked by 18 people
Hopefully, all the guilty will be leaking…..in their pants!
Kallstrom says” What has the attorney general been doing?”
According to some here, a great job, 3D chess.
Kallstrom opinines that isn’t the case.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I thought we were up to 4D chess?
Shhhh….don’t wake him up…..
Shhh….let’s pretend Sessions is doing his job despite Kallstrom’s statement that he isn’t…better keep that quiet, otherwise there’ll be tantrums.
opines
Great work, Sundance!
James Kallstrom always speaks of the 99% of good agents that come to work and do a great job.
Now is the time to speak.
If those numbers are even remotely close, having McCabe come back tomorrow would be like a knife in the back.
This is now the tipping point. It’s time for the good to shine a light on the problems and what has gone so wrong in all of this.
It should have happened with Hillary. For every reason he said in this interview.
It should have happened with Trump for all the same reasons.
If whoever is really the good guys don’t start to come forward and speak, the FBI is hopelessly lost forever. They will never gain back what they have lost in all of this.
Thats my opinion.
No-one will be coming forward as long as Mully is hanging around.
Maybe so.
But if you are just a person who believes in what you do and comes to work wanting to do the right thing, having these people around you or worse, having to answer to them, has to be demoralizing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am sorry, I do not believe there is only 1% of rotten souls there in the swamp at the FBI and DOJ.
I have hope the highly politicized folks in the FBI and the DOJ will be outed further by white hat employees of both agencies. I suspect that some of the good guys have been tipping off Circa News because their reporting has been accurate and often first. Much depends on who’s been talking to the IG and his access to documentation.
As for Sessions, I agree with Kallstrom. POTUS should order HIM to order Rosenstein to make all documents requested by Congress available. The President has that authority and it would not be “meddling with the Mueller investigation.” It would be helping Congressional investigations.
I’m sick of Rosenstein cow-towing to Mueller’s wishes and protecting bureaucrats in both the FBI and the DOJ.
Neither Sessions nor Rosenstein have a backbone!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s got nothing to do with backbones, it’s about an ideological attempt to impeach PTrump by Hillary’s thugs in the Institutions and the UniParty.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I get that, but our AG neutered himself on the phony Russian Investigation, leaving nerdster Rosenstein to select Mueller, grant him permission to investigate anything and everything he wants, then block or slow walk FBI & DOJ documents demanded by Congress. THAT’S all Rosenstein. Sessions is MIA on the whole thing!
“Sessions is MIA on the whole thing!”
Deliberately MIA, none of the FBI anti Trump conspirators can operate without Sessions approval, the clean out by the next AG will demonstrate Session’s collusion by inaction.
Sounds like many in the FBI have had enough and might well attempt to do what Sessions should have done, according to Kallstrom.
The paper shredders are currently being repaired, so we’ll have to wait a tad longer to get them!
Don’t want to skip anyone, so stating right here that I like all of your posts!
Outstanding job once again, Sundance!!
I do not trust Kallstrom as far as I could throw him. He doesn’t get to where he got without being swampy.
I hope he’s being honest here, but will not start from that presumption.
Not this man! Our President and Kallstrom are good friends that go back to his days in NYC Heading up the FBI Division.
James Kallstrom, a former head of the FBI’s New York City office. Among other high-profile cases, he investigated the crash of TWA Flight 800.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I remember a little bit about that one.
He swooped in on the NTSB and big-footed their investigation, steering it to its phony conclusion that shorted electrical wiring in a fuel tank caused the explosion.
I don’t trust him as far as I could throw him.
THIS^^^^^^^
Bingo. He got his orders and carried them out.
AB, he does ask the most pertinent question. Why is the Trump/Sessions Justice Department defying Congressional subpoenas for documents? Lil possum Jeffrey Sessions could end that tomorrow. It’s INEXCUSABLE that he hasn’t done that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You assume that our president is an idiot when it comes to Sessions and the Justice Department, while many of us are certain that Trump is handling things with the expertise he’s shown in other areas.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sessions isnt doing a thing. He is letting the man who put him in that position expessively to clear up corruption, be railroaded as a traitor.
ya know, I don’t know if this has been thrown out there before…but what if…..what if…
President Trump knows Sessions is not who he says he is and is letting him….
Wallow in the mire so to speak….that could be why the President has not directed him in any way….hmmmm
Agree. But back up a step. Kallstrom is stridently defending the FBI, despite the inaction of the rank-and-file re. Strzok McCabe et al. and throwing shade at the administration.
He’s more interested in the image of the Fibbies. Whether Trump is railroaded seems secondary.
What am I missing?
What’s INEXCUSABLE is that you make this statement without knowing why AG Sessions is defying the subpoena.
The Schiff saga is a perfect example of why Congress should get nothing. They’re a bunch of lying leakers.
You have no knowledge and use your lack of knowledge to denigrate AG Sessions.
Now that’s INEXCUSABLE!
Has to have something to do with timing. Remember, with PDJT, leverage is everything. I think he’s using this as leverage for the tax bill votes.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Just sayin’
I see these tweets from Comey. Is he trying to impress people by acting lime a pseudo intellectual? Please, just go away and collect your fat government pension and corporate stipends you fraud.
LikeLiked by 3 people
As a long time ClintinFixer little Jimmy thinks that he is above the law.
Will our Republic restore it’s honor? Will law & order once again rule the day?
Tune in next week to “How the Worm Turns” to find out
Also next week, tune into our newest show, “Where’s Barak, Valerie & Hillary?”, where the goofy threesome take an immediate, unexpected trip out of the country & we try to track them down
LikeLiked by 2 people
😂 Best I’ve seen in months. Glad to see someone’s staying sane.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t care what people say, that there is some super funny stuff 😂😂👍
Dear President Trump,
Please drop that lit Zippo into the gasoline filled trench, the moment after signing the tax bill into law on Wednesday afternoon.
Thank you for an outstanding first year, let’s end it with a bang.
A BIG one.
Sincerely and Merry Christmas,
America
LikeLiked by 5 people
Amen Scotty!
Amen Scotty!
I always keep in mind that while it’s easy to say fire people, that these people can’t Just lawyer up like you and I. Taking the Fifth at these senior levels would be a show stopper. All of these statements can be cross checked with IG eventually and I believe they will not be able to keep a straight story..10,000 texts just from two of these people, so think about the rest.
President Trump made a statement published in the TIME interview that had the “two scoops”. He was watching Brennan and Yates and when they admitted to unmasking he said something like “ look at him..see him sweat”
Since the Mueller gang was supposed to look for foreign intervention in last year’s Election perhaps they will announce that they have finally discovered concrete evidence of one nation trying desperately, yet unsuccessfully, to influence the results?
By encouraging its citizens hiding out in America to illegally vote for Mrs. Bill Clinton, that nation would be Mexico. Collusion would be former president Obama telling Hispanic illegal aliens last November to go ahead and vote.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep, and he even had the audacity to tell these illegal aliens there would be no repercussions. Grrrrr 😡
After the 7+ hrs with McCabe, Gowdy and Goodlatte requested mccabe, Rybicki and Page have transcribed interviews starting 21 December. Excerpt from Article and link below:
RAMPED UP: Gowdy & Goodlatte Tell Sessions Congressional Investigators Need to Interview McCabe & Key FBI Officials
Two key lawmakers said late Tuesday the Justice Department should allow FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, FBI Chief of Staff Jim Rybicki, and FBI counsel Lisa Page to be interviewed by Congressional investigators.
Trey Gowdy and Bob Goodlatte (in a letter below) called on Attorney General Jeff Sessions to make the three FBI officials available for transcribed interviews for the Congressional investigation of the FBI’s handling of the Hillary Clinton investigation during the 2016 election.
https://truepundit.com/ramped-up-gowdy-goodlatte-tell-sessions-congressional-investigators-need-to-interview-mccabe-key-fbi-officials/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Screw the Hillary email investigation. Investigate why a DNC paid smear dossier was used to spy on a presidential candidate. FFS!!
It’s unraveling. This is what they got out of mccabe tonight. It leads right in to the dossier. The fbi is a fraternal organization- once one person breaks the rest fall like dominos.
Remember when antifa and BLM protestors were trying to block the entrances to a Trump rally?
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/42/1985
LikeLiked by 1 person
18 USC 241 applies to the conspiracy malfeasance at DOJ and FBI. Fabrication of evidence (Steele dossier) used in a judicial proceeding (FISA warrant) is also a
felony color of law violation and fraud. There are felony criminal acts for which there is no judicial immunity for any person, law enforcement officer, prosecutor, or even a judge.
https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/18/241
The Big Ugly.. ..the ugly moment is now.. imminent..
