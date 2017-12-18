FBI Damage Control and Justification Part II – CoIntel Agent Peter Strzok’s Turn…

The previous effort at justification and damage control over the FBI counterintelligence operation to spy on presidential candidate Donald Trump was likely courtesy of FBI Asst. Director of Counterintelligence E.W. “Bill” Priestap.
The latest effort at justification comes directly from anti-Trump FBI Counterintelligence Agent Peter Strzok; claiming the ‘insurance policy’ statement was to protect candidate Donald Trump, not to defend the republic against him. :::insert eyeroll here:::
WASHINGTON DC – An FBI agent’s text message that referred to “an insurance policy” and has been cited as evidence of bias against President Trump reportedly alluded to the investigation into Russia’s election interference and any potential ties between Trump’s campaign and Moscow.
The Wall Street Journal, citing individuals familiar Peter Strzok’s message, said the agent did not mean to indicate that there was a plan to damage Trump. Strzok’s message, instead, was intended to mean that Trump could win the election, and therefore the probe “couldn’t afford to take a more measured approach,” the newspaper said. (read more)
…“I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy’s office—that there’s no way he gets elected—but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk. It’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you’re 40″…
The rush to justify the actions of the 2016 Counterintelligence Operation against candidate Donald Trump is transparently motivated by congress beginning to question each of the participants.
The demoted DOJ Deputy Attorney Bruce Ohr is being questioned today, and FBI Assistant Director Andrew “Andy” McCabe is scheduled for questioning tomorrow.
Notice how the demotion of Ohr doesn’t align with the justification provided by Strzok. If there was no issue of malicious ‘intent’ against Trump, then why was Bruce Ohr -a central figure in the overall plan- disciplined for meeting with leadership of Fusion GPS Glenn Simpson before and after the election; only AFTER those connections were revealed to the public.
The BIG UGLY
.
He will blow em’ off like Ohr. Why bother? They won’t do anything about it. Waste of time.
3D Chess. We all know what is going on here.
My question is: Will AG Sessions wait to roll out “The Big Ugly” before Christmas, or before the end of the year, or wait for sometime in the New Year?
I personally would love to see the liberal’s holidays ruined by their failed soft coup attempt.
Has Andy issued Wray his bullet yet?
He’s waiting for permission from Thelma Lou😎
Replace McCabe? McCabe belongs in prison… he’s a spy… like Hanssen
LikeLiked by 3 people
Explain McCabe being a spy for Russia.
“why was Bruce Ohr…disciplined for meeting with leadership of Fusion GPS Glenn Simpson before and after the election”
Ohr was disciplined for not notifying his superiors, or not following the chain of command. Prob a minor infraction.
Sad that Priestap turned out to really be a Swamp Creature. One had such high hopes.
Would wager the good guys are among the little people hiding in the masses of DOJ employees.
Here is some pretty damning stuff on Mueller. That guy has to go.
Mueller had no business going after Flynn. This report is from Sibel Edmonds. Her research is thorough and honest.
Here is more on Mueller:
https://bigleaguepolitics.com/whistleblowers-line-accuse-mueller-lying-senate-surveilling-trump/
If the media picks this up and reports honestly, Mueller (not Trump) has to be going down.
Excuse me if someone has already posted this.
Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett is also saying Mueller’s alleged lawless acts have corrupted his probe and demand his removal.
Special Counsel Robert Mueller is accused of acting in complete disregard for the law and must be removed. And so, too, must his entire team. There is devastating new evidence to suggest that Mueller and his staff of lawyers improperly, if not illegally, obtained tens of thousands of private documents belonging to President-elect Trump’s Presidential Transition Team (PTT). Critically, a “significant volume of privileged material” was taken by Mueller, according to the Trump transition lawyer, and then used by the special counsel team in its investigation. Mueller’s staff apparently admits this egregious violation, which the law strictly forbids. The Presidential Transition Act states that all records of transition operations are private and confidential. Under the law, the only remedy is Mueller’s dismissal from the case.
The use by Mueller of even one privileged document can, and must, result in his disqualification from the case. Courts have frequently used their supervisory authority to disqualify prosecutors for obtaining materials protected by the attorney-client privilege. (In re Grand Jury Proceedings John Doe #462, 757 F.2d600 Granger v Peyton, 379 F.2d 709, Arnold v. Cargill Inc., No. 01-2086, 2004 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 19381.). Statutory law also demands Mueller’s removal. Pursuant to 5 C.F.R. 2635.501
http://www.foxnews.com/opinion/2017/12/17/gregg-jarrett-muellers-allegedly-lawless-acts-have-corrupted-his-probe-and-demand-his-removal.html
Here’s another nice synopsis of the problems with the Mueller investigation https://medium.com/@YossiGestetner/9-reasons-to-suspend-the-mueller-project-and-it-does-not-involve-strzoks-texts-967c0dabb63d Couple unique insights there – worth the five minutes.
#7 is most interesting to me – although I don’t know if it’s a crime.
Edmonds is great… she was whistleblower… Mueller gagged her for 10 years…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Should government employees be protected by the 5th?
Maybe not!
http://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2017/12/how_an_abusive_government_turns_the_constitution_against_you.html
“Government officials confidently commit crimes against you, against your nation, and against your Constitution. Their confidence, their arrogance, really, stems in large part from the fact that, if and when their crimes come to light, they can hide behind the Fifth Amendment. Perverting your right to be protected from them, they shield themselves behind your rights while violating your rights.”
Why do the congressmen continue to accede to the demands of these criminals that their testimony be held in secret private settings instead of public forums? The public and the progressive masses have to have their noses rubbed in the stink of this failed coup-de-etat.
Only the conservatives are going to be bound by their agreements on secrecy of sworn testimony.
“But Russia!” the musical –
LikeLiked by 1 person
Your video reminded me of this video on Youtube. There is a video game that teaches people to dance Russian that was popular with kids and adults. This family is really good at it. Rasputin😄👍
And the word COINTEL in his title is perfectly descriptive ….
He and his fellow Co-conspirators were running a Counter-Intelligence operation against the UNITED STATES!
