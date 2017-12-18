Transparent Timing – NBC: FBI Counterintelligence Warned Candidate Trump July 2016…

This would be embarrassingly laughable if the underlying issue was not so serious. Notice the transparency of the timing here; along with the justification angle.
Today NBC comes out with an “exclusive report” provided by “FBI counterintelligence sources” curiously pushing a story (*NOW*?) about a “high-level counterintelligence briefing by senior FBI officials” for candidate Donald Trump in July 2016 “soon after the nomination”. Why this narrative now? Methinks they doth protest too much.
Gee, I wonder why government officials would be pushing NBC’s Ken Dilanian (the narrative engineer for pro Fusion-GPS stories) to report on Senior FBI counterintelligence briefings with Donald Trump in July 2016?
Perhaps because those same Senior FBI counterintelligence people (Bill Priestap, Peter Strzok, Andrew McCabe) are quickly realizing their 2016 spy operation against Trump, their “insurance policy“, is out in the sunlight…. and NOW their collaborative illegal operation is about to put them in a position of being questioned by congressional oversight? When does McCabe testify? Oh, yeah, tomorrow; funny that.
WASHINGTON — In the weeks after he became the Republican nominee on July 19, 2016, Donald Trump was warned that foreign adversaries, including Russia, would probably try to spy on and infiltrate his campaign, according to multiple government officials familiar with the matter.
The warning came in the form of a high-level counterintelligence briefing by senior FBI officials, the officials said. A similar briefing was given to Hillary Clinton, they added. They said the briefings, which are commonly provided to presidential nominees, were designed to educate the candidates and their top aides about potential threats from foreign spies.
The candidates were urged to alert the FBI about any suspicious overtures to their campaigns, the officials said.
The briefings were led by counterintelligence specialists from the FBI, the sources said. They were timed to occur around the period when the candidates began receiving classified intelligence, the officials said, which put them at greater risk for being targeted by foreign spies. Trump’s first intelligence briefing as Republican nominee was Aug. 17, 2016, sources told NBC News at the time.
Trump was “briefed and warned” at the session about potential espionage threats from Russia, two former law enforcement officials familiar with the sessions told NBC News. A source close to the White House said their position is that Trump was unaware of the contacts between his campaign and Russians.
Remember, the 2016 FBI counterintelligence operation to monitor presidential candidate Trump (surveillance and wiretapping), hid the political motives of the “small spy group” under the pretense of investigating Russian election interference. Worth noting it was only one campaign being monitored. The Trump campaign targeted by the FBI “small group”.
So, if/when caught, the FBI counterintelligence people would need some plausible explanation for why they were two different standards of monitoring and surveillance. Why would they only target candidate Donald Trump? Well, here comes the justification:
It’s unclear whether the warning about Russia was passed on to other campaign officials.
Still, the revelation that the Trump campaign was warned about spying threats from Russia and other adversaries, which has not been previously reported, casts a new light on the Trump campaign’s dealings with Russians in the months before the November election.
As a former senator and secretary of state, Clinton would have been familiar with counterintelligence briefings, having already held a top-level security clearance. Trump, who was in his first political campaign, may have been hearing some of the information for the first time. (read more)
See the justification?
The FBI Counterintelligence wiretapping and surveillance of Donald Trump was only because he was new to the world of geopolitical manipulation and might have been naive and vulnerable to getting tricked. Whereas Hillary Clinton didn’t need to be monitored because she was so worldly and accustomed to the deceptive ways of foreign agents…
Can you see where they’re going?
These FBI/DOJ “small group” schemers are as transparent in their motives as they are predictable in their timing.
The BIG UGLY
.
IG Stimulated Releases of Information:
♦Release #1 was the FBI Agent Strzok and Attorney Lisa Page story; and the repercussions from discovering their politically motivated bias in the 2015/2016 Clinton email investigation and 2016/2017 Russian Election investigation.
♦Release #2 outlined the depth of FBI Agent Strzok and FBI Attorney Page’s specific history in the 2016 investigation into Hillary Clinton to include the changing of the wording [“grossly negligent” to “extremely careless”] of the probe outcome delivered by FBI Director James Comey.
♦Release #3 was the information about DOJ Deputy Bruce Ohr being in contact with Fusion GPS at the same time as the FISA application was submitted and granted by the FISA court; which authorized surveillance and wiretapping of candidate Donald Trump; that release also attached Bruce Ohr and Agent Strzok directly to the Steele Dossier.
♦Release #4 was information that Deputy Bruce Ohr’s wife, Nellie Ohr, was an actual contract employee of Fusion GPS, and was hired by F-GPS specifically to work on opposition research against candidate Donald Trump. Both Bruce Ohr and Nellie Ohr are attached to the origin of the Christopher Steele Russian Dossier.
♦Release #5 was the specific communication between FBI Agent Strzok and FBI Attorney Page. The 10,000 text messages that included evidence of them both meeting with Asst. FBI Director Andrew McCabe to discuss the “insurance policy” against candidate Donald Trump in August of 2016.
They admit to spying on the Trump Campaign because he was naive to politics.
They didn’t spy on the Hillary Campaign because she knew better as a seasoned politician.
How’d that work out for the FBI and the Country?
They let Hillary Campaign slide because she learned from the private server? Or that she wasn’t involved in shady deals? Or had a shady past?
No, their standard was being naive.
SO, since the Russians were spying on Trump, did the FBI offer any assistance as to how to secure his Campaign information?
Did they meet with the Trump team and work with them to avoid these problems?
NO! They just let it continue to happen and ignored the possibility that the Russians were also hacking Hillary’s Campaign.
REALITY ALERT!!!!
The Corrupt FBI SPIED on the Trump Campaign for Political Reasons and nothing else…
. The only people “Naive” here would be the FBI to think people are stupid enough not to see what they did and why…
Sounds like the folks who thought President Trump was naive to politics were in fact naive themselves.
Anyone who thinks PDJT is unaware of politics has never worked in a large company. Indeed, has probably never worked in any company at all.
Any venture of more than one person will involve politics at some level (internally), and any venture at all, externally. And President Trump has worked with and dealt with some of the worst vipers of all. Yet the YSM would never give him credit.
All the better. As they won’t see the precipice that awaits them…
The DemonRats really do not see the real President Trump.
Bill Ivey to John Podesta
Bill Ivey of Global Cultural Strategies — BIO
… with that country-music background, I wonder how he got to be such a commie?
Sad to say, there is a whole new generation of music peeps coming out of Nashville. Seeing the resume of this “tool” tells the tale of commie infiltration of even country music. Though they cannot yet be too flagrant about their leftist leanings, sometimes they can’t help themselves. A case in point is Dixie Chicks and the political dust up that they created some years back. More recently were the Country Music Awards and The Carrie Underwood/ Brad Paisley digs at our Lion. Sigh!
Spot on! My only area of disagreement was you last sentence… I thought Underwood and Paisley were funny and more of a dig to the left. Funny without the meanness you see from the Hollyweirds suffering from TDS
Hope you’re right. They could have used their stage to praise rather than dig.
They know they can not beat Trump one to one or even all against him they need to manipulate the LAW and FRAME HIM.
Says everything… doesn’t it?
He even acknowledges that the Dems purposefully dumbed down students when it came to Civics classes.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I personally believe it’s the single most important email to come out of the Pedosta hack, not for its relevance to campaign issues, but what it reveals about the deeds and intentions of the left for decades.
Everybody, read this and let the meaning sink in.
“And as I’ve mentioned, we’ve all been quite content to demean government, drop civics and in general conspire to produce an unaware and compliant citizenry.”
I’m not aware of any pushback or questioning of this statement from Pedosta at all, I have no doubt he shares Mr. Ivey’s intent and understanding.
A stone cold admission from a lifelong leftist that “they” have knowingly, purposefully manipulated America’s educational system (with obvious help from mass media) to produce successive generations of ever less competent useful idiot/laborers/consumers who are manipulable, ignorant, and incapable of logic, reason, or critical thinking.
A conspiracy to degrade and destroy the greatest country on the face of the earth and mind-rape it’s citizens back to an ignorant third world mentality, and for what?
So these arrogant elitist filth and their spawn can lord it over the people they so despise as a new class of permanent royalty ruling their Globalist, fake-socialist planet?
This, in a nutshell, is why so much venom leaks out in some of my posts. What they’ve done and continue to do to this country and its people is an inexcusable, unforgivable crime to me. Death and Hell to all of them.
There is no venom in truth.
Get em’ out and take their badges.
Why then was the DNC hacked, but the RNC not, despite efforts to penetrate both? How did Podesta get tricked so easily by a Phishing scam? Why was his password ‘password’? Some long-term experience at work there, for sure….
LikeLiked by 11 people
Podestas’ staffer.
this hottie
… if you can believe this article
http://lamecherry.blogspot.com/2016/10/finally-uncomfirmed-virgin-to-sacrifice.html
Malia’s a smidgen hotter than Nellie Ohr…
I’m retired now but I had top secret clearances plus several levels above that. This won’t even pass the laugh test
1. Recall Comey said Hillary didn’t know what was classified and was extremely careless. So the intelligence treated her like she knows. After Hillary has so reckless and ignorant with classified materials she didn’t need a briefing. It came up that she didn’t even attend the training in the first place and that was an excuse for her ignorance. If anything she needed an extra special briefing. Nice try – but only the most left wing nuts will sucker into that explanation.
2. Bet They gave the same briefing. PTrump can challenge that by getting the briefing material- it’s usually PowerPoint slides and documents/security guide. Maybe some different questions came up in the briefings. In these security briefing the include definitions of all terms and acronyms are all written out in detail. The first time you get this it is understandable- you just have to pay attention more. After that it’s really just a reminder or update of changes.
3. They periodically brief- so you get basically the same briefing – maybe with new cartoons/graphics..recall PTrump was getting bored getting the same material briefed to him over and over. That’s exactly what they do.
They can’t claim Hillary already knows- the FBI reamed her for even special access information being on her sever.
I also had top secrete with compartmented and special access clearances, you are 100% correct. i would add to your discussion that one typically had to receive COMSEC, I/T COMSEC and General Security Briefs. Further after each session, one typically had to sign a certification that you understood the federal codes. It would be interesting to see if Secretary of State Clinton’s signed forms are actually available.
Add to your discussion that since 1917 the Communists have been working to influence our elections via the Comintern and all its follow on permutations. That bureau is actually still alive today as part of FSB.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Would also like to see SF-86 and what it contains…Betcha’ there are whoppers in there that would make Mad Dog start chewing ASS!!! Just sayin’…
LikeLiked by 5 people
Me too, in a theater of operations. I had to enter a guarded room, work on a dedicated computer, sign certifications before each usage, and was frisked for portable storage devices. Clinton’s above Top Secret communications ended up on Anthony Wiener’s laptop. She should have been nailed hard for that breach of security!
LikeLiked by 13 people
Hell…we couldn’t even carry in secure radios, pagers, cell phones ANYTHING ELECTRONIC OR MECHANICAL. The FBI was SUPPOSED too arrest her for the infractions and didn’t…Somebody is going to jail and the worm is beginning to turn even harder and somebody is going to pop out!!!…Just a matter of time!!!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Can you imagine having the job of frisking old “pantsuits?” 🤢
Wear a mask….otherwise, according to John Podesta, she smells like “cabbage, urine & farts”.
LikeLike
😷
When this question first came up, I read that Hillary never signed the forms required for a security clearance.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ignorance of the law is NOT a defence… 😈
LikeLiked by 1 person
G. Combs…Well, not for you or me. Remember that now we apparently have TWO sets of laws: one for them and the other more severe one for the rest of us!
If any one of us ‘common’ people had made the exact same choices and done the exact same things that Hillary did, WE’D already be in prison…either for the rest of our lives or while awaiting a firing squad.
Firefly – Thank you for posting those points.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I also held TS Clearances,,, (Though this was in a different setting) when the “Bradley” first came out.. During additional training, I received, I was REQUIRED to be checked, for ANY notes, No-NONE-NADDA, papers, work-sheets, Manuals, were NOT to leave the (areas) of Ops & training.. I cannot STRESS how many times My personal letters were opened AND ones I mailed out… (My parents mentioned this too Me)..
Lordy, I even had background checks on My (then) GF AND Friends at the time!
The ONE reason My (then) GF decided She didn’t need the “Hassel”..
You can bet things went “deeper” than that, in My personal Life, though I’m speculating here..
All over a Mechanics Training on a NEW Combat Vehicle..
Fun but stressful..
Oh,, to go back to those Days… I wish I could.. 😉
This must have been the same briefing in which the FBI warned about their investivation of Manafort.
And for those of you who are new to this…/s.
The Russian word for investigation.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Seriously. I’ve always wondered why the FBI didn’t warn the Trump campaign about Manafort. Because they warned other people who hired Manafort in the past about his ties to foreign influencers. I believe McCain was one of the people who the FBI cautioned against Manafort.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The wanted him in place so they could surveil Trump.
LikeLiked by 5 people
They had Gen Flynn for the that too. Back up or “insurance policy”
Manafort was recommended to Trump by McCain through a billionaire “friend” tom barrak who’s in tight with the CIAs favorite newspaper. It was a set up from the beginning. Manafort simply provided the FBI’s excuse to recycle the Russian interference narrative from his 2008 run which Manafort ran.
Maybe they did, witch is why Manfort only lasted through the RNC. Thinking Flynn and/or Rogers.
This is like a layer of purgery icing on the cake. I guess if you are forced to choose between perjury and treason, aim for purgery.
As the fact-less accusations become more loud and pronounced, the obvious conclusion is that the facts will be very, very ‘problematic’, that’s PROG/SJW speak for very bad. Bad, really bad, bad bad bad (reference M Jackson lyrics). The more they squeal, the closer to the truth we are getting. I’m well versed in Watergate and the same pattern happened then. Only then, the media reported what the White House said, and now they are being spoon fed talking points by partisan operators. What a difference a few decades makes? I can’t wait until the MSM tells us ‘the smartest person in the room’ had no idea his aides were talking about any ‘insurance policy’, in company of Comey, Yates, Lynch and McCabe. They will go to the ‘didn do nuthin’ defense. Next to the “reverse Comey’ (laying out no facts and a conviction vs lots of evidence and exoneration) that Mueller will pull after being humiliated, this will go down as the the definition of doublespeak to any sane person. But don’t fret, CNN, MSNBC, CBS, ABC. NYT and WaPo will defend the ‘Dear Leader’ to the end. They have no shame, no integrity (big word for progs) and will insist that it’s a conspiracy against “good negro government”. That’s a quote from CNN, go scream at them is you are offended.
wasn’t it also widely ‘reported’ at that time that the Russians were trying to ‘interfere’… this is just silly.
Yes they did interfere. By giving false info to an ex british spy hired by Clinton campaign.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
They make me vomit!
To the point, Craft…and one with which most of us will concur. Welcome to the barffest.
Since the deep state team has put this poor excuse out into the public, I think this so-called briefing can be easily countered/debunked by someone in the Trump transition by producing a calendar or itinerary for that date. In either case, I don’t believe the story for one moment as it smacks of backfill.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Alright, these people are going to need to stick to a story. Did they spy on the Trump campaign because he was colluding with Russia or was it because the Russians were trying to spy on him? It can’t be both.
They spied because they could and because of political ideology.
They were spying to get dirt to take down the President.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Well, I didn’t have any special clearances when I served in the Navy (though I did have a “secret” clearance due to some of my specific duties), but this attempt at ex post facto justification was setting off my b******t detector, even without Sundance’s explanation.
Any guesses as to what pieces of the larger report the DOJ-OIG might release tomorrow morning? Either way, I’m taking popcorn to work.
DDD Report….If ya thought the Global Warming scheme for one world government was bad wait til ya get a load of Th UFO scheme. We will have to have global government to fight the aliens from outer space. This makes Russia Russia look sane.
Too bad they didn’t warn the campaign about espionage threats from the obama junta.
PDJT ALREADY KNEW who he had on the his team, before, during and after the election. Don’t kid yourself, this President was setting a reverse sting operation of the highest caliber. He can’t clean out the garbage by himself. And AG Sessions is the one who is going to come a-callin’ with either US Marshalls in tow and/or Secret Service Protective Services or FORMER FBI agents…Only thing I know for sure…There is going to be a REALLY BIG BON FIRE sometime in the NEAR future and WE, the United States of America will be witnesses to the Great Show on Earth. PDJT is after all, a VERY GOOD SHOWMAN…and ya’ gotta luv’ the ending!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I agree. Candidate Trump had white hats in high places.
Think Flynn and Rogers Nunez. Probably others in Congress.
Think Sun Tzu and “The Art of War”.
It is just a.never ending series of bald-faced, outrageous.lies with these people. The Baghdad Bob lying media is the propaganda arm of.the Democrat/Progressive/Communist party. This was.proven during the Journo-List scandal of the 2000 election, and it has never stopped since then. The MSM literally gets its marching orders from the Democrat/CPUSA party and the GOPe. The latest revelations that the DNC literally gave the articles to.the MSM during the 2016 campaign which later were printed more or less word.for word is simply confirmation of.what has been known for some time. There needs to.be some kind of consequences brought to bear against these media organizations for what is clearly election tampering.
They can fabricate any story they want. Once the dossier is shown to be the basis of the FISA warrant it becomes useless.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I mean no one seems to want to answer any questions about the basis for requesting the FISA warrant. Maybe they spied without the warrant?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Good point ez. The reality is, we don’t know jack and that’s how they want it.
The Plumbers broke into an office by picking a lock.
These Traitors used a FISA warrant.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Looks like he might be chewing his fingernails.
Good.
LikeLike
If McCabe is one half as guilty as many who post here seem to subscribe, he will not show up tomorrow unless he has an attorney in tow a/o pleads the 5th.
McCabe is guilty no matter what actions he takes. That much is clear.
This goes beyond just being “biased”.
This shows that McCabe put his political party above his position at the FBI, because he used his position to further the goals of the DNC…not the USA or the Constitution.
This must be what ‘Thomas Paine’ of Truepundit was talking about, as a “bombshell”.
It’s one thing to be ‘biased’.
But when a govt employee abuses their power by Acting on their bias, then that makes them a political operative.
“The candidates were urged to alert the FBI about any suspicious overtures to their campaigns, the officials said.” Is that the next Muh Russia attack? He didn’t alert the FBI?
So, bank robbers are taking the bank’s money to keep it safe… because if they can steal it other robbers could too. They are just doing the bank a favor. And sometimes money gets lost. It happens.
Or, the FBI was infiltrating the Trump campaign to make sure no one else was doing it. And if the intel was shared, well, stuff happens.
It so disgusting that none of the news shows progress in getting rid of these crooks. All of it is slanted to look like Mueller is closing in on Trump and has done nothing wrong. When oh when, if ever! will it really come out in the Fake News that crooks have been after our president? SMH
was trump warned about the fbi and the doj out to get him?
2016-03-21 Carter Page was brought on board with the Trump administration as a foreign expert adviser.
“Shortly” after Page joined the team, the FBI began an investigation of Page…..
Don’t these guys have to receive a security clearance beforehand? If the FBI had questions about him, how did Page pass the security clearance?
I enjoy going to Walmart and finding the best bargain I can for my Family.
But not Strzok.
“Just went to a southern Virginia Walmart. I could SMELL the Trump support……I LOATHE congress….And F Trump.”
What else does this tell you about the man.
If the FBI warned theTrump campaign of possible Russian spying as claimed, why would anyone expect his campaign to be foolish enough to collude with the Russians knowing the FBI was probably monitoring the entire situation? Stated another way, doesn’t the claim that his campaign was warned by the FBI totally destroy the claim his campaign was in collusion with Russians? Simple logic dictates that in order for both scenarios to co-exist you must believe both he and his campaign were incredibly stupid , inexperienced, negligent and naive and despite warnings decided to collude knowing full well the FBI and /or intelligence agencies were probably monitoring any communications between his campaign and Russian operatives . Trump may not have been a professional politician and did not have government experience, but he is certainly neither a stupid nor foolish man to engage in collusion after being warned.
In short, this claim that his campaign was warned totally destroys the collusion narrative. People engage in nefarious when they they believe they can do so in total secrecy, such as in the case of the FBI and Justice Dept who believed their nefarious activities against Trump would never see the light of day because Clinton was going to win.
Note this detail from the article: “By the time f the August 17, 2016 briefing at least 7 Trump campaign officials had been in contact with Russians or people linked to Russia.”
This is like the “17 agencies” meme, except seven is pathetically low. Who are they counting as “campaign officials”? People like Carter Page and the Greek guy who spoke to some professor in England? What sort of contact? Is Wikileaks count as “linked to Russia”? Is Russia an enemy nation, so that ANY contact for business is verboten? Who knew? Using the same definitions of campaign “officials”, and “contact”, how many people in HILLARY’S CAMPAIGN AND FOUNDATION ORBIT HAD EVER BEEN IN CONTACT WITH RUSSIA? Hundreds? More?
With all this Iran talk on drug and car smuggling…..weren’t the Awan brothers also involved in car sales?
