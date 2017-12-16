Digging Ugly Holes – Robert Mueller Team Illegally Obtained Trump Transition Team Emails…

There is widespread opinion that many of the officials enlisted by Special Counsel Robert Mueller are ethically challenged. Critics point to Mueller team members like DOJ Attorney Andrew Weissman, Jeannie Rhee and Aaron Zebley as specific examples of players within Mueller’s investigative team who have a history of gross ethics violations and also carry jaw-dropping conflicts-of-interest.

Against that backdrop, a report today about conduct by the Mueller team of investigators gains additional levels of concerns. According to reports, in August 2017 the Mueller team went around the Trump administration in their quest for documents, by directly demanding documents from the General Services Agency (GSA); the entity that hosted the communication network for the Trump transition team. According to reports, the content of 12 email accounts was handed over to the Special Counsels’ office; consisting of thousands of pages of transition team communication. Innocuous, ordinary transition stuff, but the method of procurement is jaw-droppingly unethical, possibly illegal.

However, as with all things disclosed and discovered recently, CTH would caution anyone toward weighting favor or disfavor on the underlying issue. Additionally, I would again remind everyone to look at the timelines on any new information, overlay it against prior information, and consider how the timing of the event(s) -in relation to the whole- might change the first impression.

In this case, the reported action by the SC team took place in August 2017, four or five months ago. Inside that exact same timeline, on August 16th 2017, FBI Agent Peter Strzok and FBI Attorney Lisa Page were kicked off the Mueller team. Coincidence? Dunno. Maybe.

Again, don’t get so stuck looking at the granules moving at your feet that you fail to notice the entire landscape around you is shifting.

CTH has already opened the portal a little further, and faster, than some would be comfortable with. It is not our intention to undermine the best round-up of usurpers in history; but rather our ongoing CTH effort is to remind everyone they are living inside history as it is being made. Look around, this is exciting and phenomenal stuff.

Almost every intellectually honest observer has come to the opinion the ‘Muh Russian Conspiracy/Collusion Narrative’ is a complete snipe hunt; a disingenuous nothing-burger.

Further, the entire “Russian narrative” now appears to have been created to cover the tracks of a joint FBI and DOJ operation where they were conducting wiretaps and surveillance on presidential candidate Donald Trump, to gain information to the benefit of candidate Hillary Clinton. In essence, the FBI and DOJ were weaponized.

The ‘Russian Election Interference Concern‘ story was the cover-story to generate the FBI’s 2016 Counterintelligence operation against candidate Trump. The intelligence community created the conspiracy that needed an investigation. The target of the investigation was always Trump; however, it was sold to the FISA Court as targeting Russian interference in the election. Ergo, presto an FBI counterintelligence operation.

After unexpectedly losing the election, the FBI and DOJ needed a justification for the FBI operation. That justification remained ‘Russia’. The ‘Russian Election Hacking’ story evolved into the ‘Trump Russian Collusion’ story because there had to be a justification for discoveries of the prior wiretaps and surveillance on candidate Trump and his team.

Those who conducted the FBI counterintelligence operation against Donald Trump knew that some details of that operation were bound to come out. They needed a plausible and sell-able reason to explain why the Trump team was under surveillance.

Many of the same conspiring entities who are at risk from the true motive within the 2016 FBI Operation against Donald Trump (Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, Bill Priestap, Andrew McCabe, Bruce Ohr, Nellie Ohr, Glenn Simpson, etc.) were also put onto the Mueller investigation.

Other co-conspirators who are/were not part of Mueller’s team, were relying on people within the team for protection against discoveries of the original intent.

In essence, many of the characters within Robert Mueller’s team have a vested conflict of interest. They may try to hide dangerous information, and/or create or enhance alternate information intended to cloud, obfuscate or change the motive of what actually took place in 2016.

This is why so many of the characters within the “small unit” who worked on FBI operation “Defend Clinton” are also on Special Counsel Mueller’s operation “Trump/Russia”.

As it stands right now, President Trump’s attorney’s are scheduled to meet with Special Counsel Robert Mueller next week. Against the backdrop of the ongoing Inspector General releases -the real investigative risk to the FBI scheme- Special Counsel Mueller has substantially lost footing, and his entire investigation is losing credibility. This should not come as a surprise. After all, there is no ‘there’ there, on the original false intent.

The unethical method used by Mueller’s investigators to retrieve emails from within the transition team also includes protected and privileged information; Robert Mueller has already conceded this was ‘inappropriate’, and only further diminishes his investigation.

Mueller is on his heels as the result of his team’s action; and next week he’s meeting with Trump lawyers presumably to justify/discuss continuance of an investigation that has nothing to do with discovering the Vast Russian Election Conspiracy; because there was no vast Russian election conspiracy.

Remember, everything you just read, President Donald Trump already knows.

.

RESOURCES:

IG Stimulated Releases of Information:

♦Release #1 was the Agent Strzok and Attorney Lisa Page story; and the repercussions from discovering their politically motivated bias in the 2015/2016 Clinton email investigation and 2016/2017 Russian Election investigation.

♦Release #2 outlined the depth of FBI Agent Strzok and FBI Attorney Page’s specific history in the 2016 investigation into Hillary Clinton to include the changing of the wording [“grossly negligent” to “extremely careless”] of the probe outcome delivered by FBI Director James Comey.

♦Release #3 was the information about DOJ Deputy Bruce Ohr being in contact with Fusion GPS at the same time as the FISA application was submitted and granted by the FISA court; which authorized surveillance and wiretapping of candidate Donald Trump; that release also attached Bruce Ohr and Agent Strzok directly to the Steele Dossier.

♦Release #4 was information that Deputy Bruce Ohr’s wife, Nellie Ohr, was an actual contract employee of Fusion GPS, and was hired by F-GPS specifically to work on opposition research against candidate Donald Trump. Both Bruce Ohr and Nellie Ohr are attached to the origin of the Christopher Steele Russian Dossier.

♦Release #5 was the specific communication between FBI Agent Strzok and FBI Attorney Page. The 10,000 text messages that included evidence of them both meeting with Asst. FBI Director Andrew McCabe to discuss the “insurance policy” against candidate Donald Trump in August of 2016.

