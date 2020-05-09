Why is Obama Panicking Now? – The Importance of Understanding Political Surveillance In The Era of President Obama…

Why is former President Obama calling forth all his defensive resources now? Why did former national security advisor Susan Rice write her cya letter? Why have republicans in congress not been willing to investigate the true origins of political surveillance? What is the reason for so much anger, desperation and opposition from a variety of interests?
With the release of recent transcripts and the declassification of material from within the IG report, the Carter Page FISA and Flynn documents showing FBI activity, there is a common misconception about why the intelligence apparatus began investigating the Trump campaign in the first place. Why was Donald Trump considered a threat?
In this outline we hope to provide some fully cited deep source material that will explain the origin; and specifically why the those inside the Intelligence Community began targeting Trump and using Confidential Human Sources against campaign officials.
During the time-frame of December 2015 through April 2016 the NSA database was being exploited by contractors within the intelligence community doing unauthorized searches.
On March 9, 2016, oversight personnel doing a review of FBI system access were alerted to thousands of unauthorized search queries of specific U.S. persons within the NSA database.
NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers was made aware.
Subsequently NSA Director Rogers initiated a full compliance review of the system to identify who was doing the searches; & what searches were being conducted.
On April 18, 2016, following the preliminary audit results, Director Rogers shut down all FBI contractor access to the database after he learned FISA-702 “about”(17) and “to/from”(16) search queries were being done without authorization. Thus begins the first discovery of a much bigger background story.
When you compile the timeline with the people involved; and the specific wording of the resulting review, which was then delivered to the FISA court; and overlay the activity that was taking place in the GOP primary; what we discover is a process where the metadata collected by the NSA was being searched for political opposition research and surveillance.
Additionally, tens-of-thousands of searches were identified by the FISA court as likely extending much further than the compliance review period: “while the government reports it is unable to provide a reliable estimate of the non compliant queries since 2012, there is no apparent reason to believe the November 2015 [to] April 2016 period coincided with an unusually high error rate”.
In short, during the Obama administration the NSA database was continually used to conduct surveillance. This is the critical point that leads to understanding the origin of “Spygate”, as it unfolded in the Spring and Summer of 2016.
It was the discovery of the database exploitation and the removal of access as a surveillance tool that created their initial problem. Here’s how we can tell.
Initially in December 2015 there were 17 GOP candidates and all needed to be researched.
However, when Donald Trump won New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina the field was significantly whittled. Trump, Cruz, Rubio, Kasich and Carson remained.
On Super Tuesday, March 2, 2016, Donald Trump won seven states (VT, AR, VA, GA, AL, TN, MA) it was then clear that Trump was the GOP frontrunner with momentum to become the presumptive nominee. On March 5th, Trump won Kentucky and Louisiana; and on March 8th Trump won Michigan, Mississippi and Hawaii.
The next day, March 9th, NSA security alerts warned internal oversight personnel that something sketchy was going on.
This timing is not coincidental. As FISA Judge Rosemary Collyer later wrote in her report, “many of these non-compliant queries involved the use of the same identifiers over different date ranges.” Put another way: attributes belonging to a specific individual(s) were being targeted and queried, unlawfully. Given what was later discovered, it seems obvious the primary search target, over multiple date ranges, was Donald Trump.
There were tens-of-thousands of unauthorized search queries; and as Judge Collyer stated in her report, there is no reason to believe the 85% non compliant rate was any different from the abuse of the NSA database going back to 2012.
As you will see below the NSA database was how political surveillance was being conducted during Obama’s second term in office. However, when the system was flagged, and when NSA Director Mike Rogers shut down “contractor” access to the system, the system users needed to develop another way to get access.
Mike Rogers shuts down access on April 18, 2016. On April 19, 2016, Fusion-GPS founder Glenn Simpson’s wife, Mary Jacoby visits the White House. Immediately thereafter, the DNC and Clinton campaign contract Fusion GPS… who then hire Christopher Steele.
Knowing it was federal “contractors”, outside government with access to the system, doing the unauthorized searches, the question becomes: who were the contractors?
The possibilities are quite vast. Essentially anyone the FBI or intelligence apparatus was using could have participated. Crowdstrike was a known FBI contractor; they were also contracted by the DNC. Shawn Henry was the former head of the FBI office in DC and is now the head of Crowdstrike; a rather dubious contractor for the government and a politically connected data security and forensic company. James Comey’s special friend Daniel Richman was an unpaid FBI “special employee” with security access to the database. Nellie Ohr began working for Fusion-GPS on the Trump project in November 2015 and she was a CIA contractor; and it’s entirely likely Glenn Simpson or people within his Fusion-GPS network were also contractors for the intelligence community.
Remember the Sharyl Attkisson computer intrusions? It’s all part of this same network; Attkisson even names Shawn Henry as a defendant in her ongoing lawsuit.
All of the aforementioned names, and so many more, held a political agenda in 2016.
It seems likely if the NSA flags were never triggered then the contracted system users would have continued exploiting the NSA database for political opposition research; which would then be funneled to the Clinton team. However, once the unauthorized flags were triggered, the system users (including those inside the official intelligence apparatus) needed to find another back-door to continue… Again, the timing becomes transparent.
Immediately after NSA flags were raised March 9th; the same intelligence agencies began using confidential human sources (CHS’s) to run into the Trump campaign. By activating intelligence assets like Joseph Mifsud and Stefan Halper the IC (CIA, FBI) and system users had now created an authorized way to continue the same political surveillance operations.
When Donald Trump hired Paul Manafort on March 28, 2016, it was a perfect scenario for those doing the surveillance. Manafort was a known entity to the FBI and was previously under investigation. Paul Manafort’s entry into the Trump orbit was perfect for Glenn Simpson to sell his prior research on Manafort as a Trump-Russia collusion script two weeks later.
The shift from “unauthorized exploitation of the NSA database” to legally authorized exploitation of the NSA database was now in place. This was how they continued the political surveillance. This is the confluence of events that originated “spygate”, or what officially blossomed into the FBI investigation known as “Crossfire Hurricane” on July 31.
If the NSA flags were never raised; and if Director Rogers had never initiated the compliance audit; and if the political contractors were never blocked from access to the database; they would never have needed to create a legal back-door, a justification to retain the surveillance. The political operatives/contractors would have just continued the targeted metadata exploitation.
Once they created the surveillance door, Fusion-GPS was then needed to get the FBI known commodity of Chris Steele activated as a pipeline. Into that pipeline all system users pushed opposition research. However, one mistake from the NSA database extraction during an “about” query shows up as a New Yorker named Michael Cohen in Prague.
That misinterpreted data from a FISA-702 “about query” is then piped to Steele and turns up inside the dossier; it was the wrong Michael Cohen. It wasn’t Trump’s lawyer, it was an art dealer from New York City with the same name; the same “identifier”.
A DEEP DIVE – How Did It Work?
Start by reviewing the established record from the 99-page FISC opinion rendered by Presiding Judge Rosemary Collyer on April 26, 2017. Review the details within the FISC opinion.
I would strongly urge everyone to read the FISC report (full pdf below) because Judge Collyer outlines how the DOJ, which includes the FBI, had an “institutional lack of candor” in responses to the FISA court. In essence, the Obama administration was continually lying to the FISA court about their activity, and the rate of fourth amendment violations for illegal searches and seizures of U.S. persons’ private information for multiple years.
Unfortunately, due to intelligence terminology Judge Collyer’s brief and ruling is not an easy read for anyone unfamiliar with the FISA processes. That complexity also helps the media avoid discussing it; and as a result most Americans have no idea the scale and scope of the Obama-era surveillance issues. So we’ll try to break down the language.
.
For the sake of brevity and common understanding CTH will highlight the most pertinent segments showing just how systemic and troublesome the unlawful electronic surveillance was.
Early in 2016 NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers was alerted of a significant uptick in FISA-702(17) “About” queries using the FBI/NSA database that holds all metadata records on every form of electronic communication.
The NSA compliance officer alerted Admiral Mike Rogers who then initiated a full compliance audit on/around March 9th, 2016, for the period of November 1st, 2015, through May 1st, 2016.
While the audit was ongoing, due to the severity of the results that were identified, Admiral Mike Rogers stopped anyone from using the 702(17) “about query” option, and went to the extraordinary step of blocking all FBI contractor access to the database on April 18, 2016 (keep these dates in mind).
Here are some significant segments:
The key takeaway from these first paragraphs is how the search query results were exported from the NSA database to users who were not authorized to see the material. The FBI contractors were conducting searches and then removing, or ‘exporting’, the results. Later on, the FBI said all of the exported material was deleted.
Searching the highly classified NSA database is essentially a function of filling out search boxes to identify the user-initiated search parameter and get a return on the search result.
♦ FISA-702(16) is a search of the system returning a U.S. person (“702”); and the “16” is a check box to initiate a search based on “To and From“. Example, if you put in a date and a phone number and check “16” as the search parameter the user will get the returns on everything “To and From” that identified phone number for the specific date. Calls, texts, contacts etc. Including results for the inbound and outbound contacts.
♦ FISA-702(17) is a search of the system returning a U.S. person (702); and the “17” is a check box to initiate a search based on everything “About” the search qualifier. Example, if you put a date and a phone number and check “17” as the search parameter the user will get the returns of everything about that phone. Calls, texts, contacts, geolocation (or gps results), account information, user, service provider etc. As a result, 702(17) can actually be used to locate where the phone (and user) was located on a specific date or sequentially over a specific period of time which is simply a matter of changing the date parameters.
And that’s just from a phone number.
Search an ip address “about” and read all data into that server; put in an email address and gain everything about that account. Or use the electronic address of a GPS enabled vehicle (about) and you can withdraw more electronic data and monitor in real time. Search a credit card number and get everything about the account including what was purchased, where, when, etc. Search a bank account number, get everything about transactions and electronic records etc. Just about anything and everything can be electronically searched; everything has an electronic ‘identifier’.
The search parameter is only limited by the originating field filled out. Names, places, numbers, addresses, etc. By using the “About” parameter there may be thousands or millions of returns. Imagine if you put “@realdonaldtrump” into the search parameter? You could extract all following accounts who interacted on Twitter, or Facebook etc. You are only limited by your imagination and the scale of the electronic connectivity.
As you can see below, on March 9th, 2016, internal auditors noted the FBI was sharing “raw FISA information, including but not limited to Section 702-acquired information”.
In plain English the raw search returns were being shared with unknown entities without any attempt to “minimize” or redact the results. The person(s) attached to the results were named and obvious. There was no effort to hide their identity or protect their 4th amendment rights of privacy; and database access was from the FBI network:
But what’s the scale here? This is where the story really lies.
Read this next excerpt carefully.
The operators were searching “U.S Persons”. The review of November 1, 2015, to May 1, 2016, showed “eighty-five percent of those queries” were unlawful or “non compliant”.
85% !! “representing [redacted number]”.
We can tell from the space of the redaction the number of searches were between 10,000 and 99,999 [six digits]. If we take the middle number of 50,000 – a non compliant rate of 85 percent means 42,500 unlawful searches out of 50,000.
The [six digit] amount (more than 10,000, less than 99,999), and 85% error rate, was captured in a six month period, November 2015 to April 2016.
Also notice this very important quote: “many of these non-compliant queries involved the use of the same identifiers over different date ranges.” This tells us the system users were searching the same phone number, email address, electronic identifier, repeatedly over different dates.
Specific person(s) were being tracked/monitored.
Additionally, notice the last quote: “while the government reports it is unable to provide a reliable estimate of” these non lawful searches “since 2012, there is no apparent reason to believe the November 2015 [to] April 2016 coincided with an unusually high error rate”.
That means the 85% unlawful FISA-702(16)(17) database abuse has likely been happening since 2012.
2012 is an important date in this database abuse because a network of specific interests is assembled that also shows up in 2016/2017:
- Who was 2012 FBI Director? Robert Mueller, who was selected by the FBI group to become special prosecutor in 2017.
- Who was Mueller’ chief-of-staff? Aaron Zebley, who became one of the lead lawyers on the Mueller special counsel.
- Who was 2012 CIA Director? John Brennan (remember the ouster of Gen Petraeus)
- Who was ODNI? James Clapper.
- Remember, the NSA is inside the Pentagon (Defense Dept) command structure. Who was Defense Secretary? Ash Carter
Who wanted NSA Director Mike Rogers fired in 2016? Brennan, Clapper and Carter.
And finally, who wrote and signed-off-on the January 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment and then lied about the use of the Steele Dossier? The same John Brennan, and James Clapper along with James Comey.
Tens of thousands of searches over four years (since 2012), and 85% of them are illegal. The results were extracted for?…. (I believe this is all political opposition use; and I’ll explain why momentarily.)
OK, that’s the stunning scale; but who was involved?
Private contractors with access to “raw FISA information that went well beyond what was necessary to respond to FBI’s requests“:
And as noted, the contractor access was finally halted on April 18th, 2016.
[Coincidentally (or likely not), the wife of Fusion-GPS founder Glenn Simpson, Mary Jacoby, goes to the White House the very next day on April 19th, 2016.]
None of this is conspiracy theory.
All of this is laid out inside this 99-page opinion from FISC Presiding Judge Rosemary Collyer who also noted that none of this FISA abuse was accidental in a footnote on page 87: “deliberate decisionmaking“:
This specific footnote, if declassified, could be a key. Note the phrase: “([redacted] access to FBI systems was the subject of an interagency memorandum of understanding entered into [redacted])”, this sentence has the potential to expose an internal decision; withheld from congress and the FISA court by the Obama administration; that outlines a process for access and distribution of surveillance data.
Note: “no notice of this practice was given to the FISC until 2016“, that is important.
Summary: The FISA court identified and quantified tens-of-thousands of search queries of the NSA/FBI database using the FISA-702(16)(17) system. The database was repeatedly used by persons with contractor access who unlawfully searched and extracted the raw results without redacting the information and shared it with an unknown number of entities.
The outlined process certainly points toward a political spying and surveillance operation; and we are not the only one to think that’s what this system is being used for.
Back in 2017 when House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes was working to reauthorize the FISA legislation, Nunes wrote a letter to ODNI Dan Coats about this specific issue:
SIDEBAR: To solve the issue, well, actually attempt to ensure it never happened again, NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers eventually took away the “About” query option permanently in 2017. NSA Director Rogers said the abuse was so inherent there was no way to stop it except to remove the process completely. [SEE HERE] Additionally, the NSA database operates as a function of the Pentagon, so the Trump administration went one step further. On his last day as NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers -together with ODNI Dan Coats- put U.S. cyber-command, the database steward, fully into the U.S. military as a full combatant command. [SEE HERE] Unfortunately it didn’t work as shown by the 2018 FISC opinion rendered by FISC Judge James Boasberg [SEE HERE]
There is little doubt the FISA-702(16)(17) database system was used by Obama-era officials, from 2012 through April 2016, as a way to spy on their political opposition.
Quite simply there is no other intellectually honest explanation for the scale and volume of database abuse that was taking place; and keep in mind these searches were all ruled to be unlawful. Searches for repeated persons over a period time that were not authorized.
When we reconcile what was taking place and who was involved, then the actions of the exact same principle participants take on a jaw-dropping amount of clarity.
All of the action taken by CIA Director Brennan, FBI Director Comey, ODNI Clapper and Defense Secretary Ashton Carter make sense. Including their effort to get NSA Director Mike Rogers fired.
Everything after March 9th, 2016, had a dual purpose: (1) done to cover up the weaponization of the FISA database. [Explained Here] Spygate, Russia-Gate, the Steele Dossier, and even the 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment (drawn from the dossier and signed by the above) were needed to create a cover-story and protect themselves from discovery of this four year weaponization, political surveillance and unlawful spying. Even the appointment of Robert Mueller as special counsel makes sense; he was FBI Director when this began. And (2) they needed to keep the surveillance going.
The beginning decision to use FISA(702) as a domestic surveillance and political spy mechanism appears to have started in/around 2012. Perhaps sometime shortly before the 2012 presidential election and before John Brennan left the White House and moved to CIA. However, there was an earlier version of data assembly that preceded this effort.
Political spying 1.0 was actually the weaponization of the IRS. This is where the term “Secret Research Project” originated as a description from the Obama team. It involved the U.S. Department of Justice under Eric Holder and the FBI under Robert Mueller. It never made sense why Eric Holder requested over 1 million tax records via CD ROM, until overlaying the timeline of the FISA abuse:
The IRS sent the FBI “21 disks constituting a 1.1 million page database of information from 501(c)(4) tax exempt organizations, to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.” The transaction occurred in October 2010 (link)
Why disks? Why send a stack of DISKS to the DOJ and FBI when there’s a pre-existing financial crimes unit within the IRS. All of the evidence within this sketchy operation came directly to the surface in early spring 2012.
The IRS scandal was never really about the IRS, it was always about the DOJ asking the IRS for the database of information. That is why it was transparently a conflict when the same DOJ was tasked with investigating the DOJ/IRS scandal. Additionally, Obama sent his chief-of-staff Jack Lew to become Treasury Secretary; effectively placing an ally to oversee/cover-up any issues. As Treasury Secretary Lew did just that.
Lesson Learned – It would appear the Obama administration learned a lesson from attempting to gather a large opposition research database operation inside a functioning organization large enough to have some good people that might blow the whistle.
The timeline reflects a few months after realizing the “Secret Research Project” was now worthless (June 2012), they focused more deliberately on a smaller network within the intelligence apparatus and began weaponizing the FBI/NSA database. If our hunch is correct, that is what will be visible in footnote #69:
How this all comes together in 2019/2020
Fusion GPS was not hired in April 2016 just to research Donald Trump. As shown in the evidence provided by the FISC, the intelligence community was already doing surveillance and spy operations. The Obama administration already knew everything about the Trump campaign, and were monitoring everything by exploiting the FISA database.
However, after the NSA alerts in/around March 9th, 2016, and particularly after the April 18th shutdown of contractor access, the Obama intelligence community needed Fusion GPS to create a legal albeit ex post facto justification for the pre-existing surveillance and spy operations. Fusion GPS gave them that justification in the Steele Dossier.
That’s why the FBI small group, which later transitioned into the Mueller team, were so strongly committed to and defending the formation of the Steele Dossier and its dubious content.
The Steele Dossier, an outcome of the Fusion contract, contains three insurance policy purposes: (1) the cover-story and justification for the pre-existing surveillance operation (protect Obama); and (2) facilitate the FBI counterintelligence operation against the Trump campaign (assist Clinton); and (3) continue the operation with a special counsel (protect both).
An insurance policy would be needed. The Steele Dossier becomes the investigative virus the FBI wanted inside the system. To get the virus into official status, they used the FISA application as the delivery method and injected it into Carter Page. The FBI already knew Carter Page; essentially Carter Page was irrelevant, what they needed was the FISA warrant and the Dossier in the system {Go Deep}.
The Obama intelligence community needed Fusion GPS to give them a plausible justification for already existing surveillance and spy operations. Fusion-GPS gave them that justification and evidence for a FISA warrant with the Steele Dossier.
Ultimately that’s why the Steele Dossier was so important; without it, the FBI would not have a tool that Mueller needed to continue the investigation of President Trump. In essence by renewing the FISA application, despite them knowing the underlying dossier was junk, the FBI was keeping the surveillance gateway open for Team Mueller to exploit later on.
Additionally, without the Steele Dossier the DOJ and FBI are naked with their FISA-702 abuse as outlined by John Ratcliffe.
.
.
Thankfully we know U.S. Attorney John Durham has talked to NSA Director Mike Rogers. In this video Rogers explains how he was notified of what was happening and what he did after the notification.
.
The 2016 sudden mysterious death of Justice Scalia was to be the final nail in the coffin for USA. To be totally transformed because they knew Hellery was going to win…
Thank God Almighty for Trump.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Justices RBG and Scalia were such dear friends for so long – opera loving friends. What has she known about his death, and how does she live with herself?
LikeLiked by 2 people
After they assassinated Scalia, why would they confess to RBG? The people that ordered this hit were most likely friends of RBG; there’s no way she would assume they killed Scalia.
LikeLike
Obama gets 60 Senate Majority after Weismann and Judge Sullivan take Senator Stevens out
Scalia Dies
to give a tied supreme court – ALL DECISION ROLE DOWN TO THE LOWER COURT IN THE CASE OF A TIE.
Control the lower court after Scalia’s death and you CONTROL THE SUPREME COURT
LikeLiked by 2 people
https://www.politico.com/story/2008/11/stevens-ousted-dems-eye-power-of-60-015769
LikeLike
Body was sent to El Paso, Texas, a huge democrat stronghold.
LikeLike
the IRS targeting – beared fruit
Cummings harassed Catherine Engelbrecht – True the Vote
she was intimidated fined into submission (almost)
Filed an ethics complaint against Cummings.
Trey Gowdy loves his friend Cummings ( he KNEW WHAT HE DID TO HER)
LikeLike
One element Not widely discussed os what could they do with all this information?
How many different types ways could it used?
How could they use it to set somebody less sophisticated up?
Can we make a list of all the potential end uses?
LikeLike
My question is can the previous administration be brought up on RICO?
LikeLiked by 1 person
One great American emerges from this criminal debacle, Admiral Michael S. Rogers.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Admiral Rogers is a true American Hero.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Unlike Congressman Gowdy. Congressman Gaetz informed us yesterday that Ryan and Gowdy refused to authorize subpoenas even though the Republicans controlled the House. Why wouldn’t the House investigate Admiral Roger’s report of these obvious crimes. We all know the Senate would not act, but if the House had acted, the coup would have been exposed and you would have seen indictments quickly. Nor would the Republicans have lost the House. Gowdy must be a mole. Now, both he and Ryan are at Fox. By the way, he never got the truth at Benghazi.
LikeLike
Why does Schiff look like he just saw Muddy Waters naked?
LikeLike
Full disclosure: I was born in 1952. I’ve observed our national political scene since the Kennedy – Nixon debates, not knowing what they said but feeling the gravitas in my young mind. I’m a historian by instinct and by education. I’m 12yrs USN (EW1). I was an (alt) delegate at the 2016 Cleveland Convention.
So take this as you will – We are witnessing truly epic events.
LikeLiked by 4 people
A fake birth certificate, a fake heterosexual, a fake christian, a fake ‘wife’, fake ‘kids’.. obama was a total fraud
LikeLiked by 3 people
Clown creation. Minion of the cabal.
LikeLiked by 2 people
.. might he try to use that as a last-ditch advantage? 🤔
LikeLike
Clown creation. A minion of the globalist cabal.
LikeLike
Seriously, why do you think his kids are fake? One of them looks just like him.
LikeLike
I’m waiting for the reporter with guts to ask AG Barr about the Hard Evidence that has been within arms reach to him and his team for over 15 months now. For example……
1) Do you have the Wiener Laptop and did you and your current team review it’s contents?
2) What happened to the 47 Hard drives that WB Dennis Montgomery turned into the FIB back in 2015 and have you or your current team reviewed these Drives?
3) Have you and your current team depose Dennis Montgomery?
4) Have you and your current team depose Jullian Assange?
5) Have you and your current team depose the 2 Uranium One WB?
6) Have you and your current team secured and reviewed the DNC Server?
7) Have you and your current team secured via the NSA database the missing HRC emails from her non secure server which also included emails to and from that same unsecured server from Obama?
8) What happened to the two phone you secured from MIfsud?
9) Have you and your current team spoken with the British Spy Agency GCHQ on what role if any they played in this Russia Collusion hoax?
10) Have you and your current team done a full damage assessment beyond what Adm. Rodgers did on the NSA 702 Contractor Abuse that has been well documented by he and Judge Collyer?
11) Have you and your current team deposed Gen. Flynn to fully understand what he knows about any spying by the prior administration and his setup?
12) Have you and your current team looked into the Seth Rich murder records?
Just a few of the many legitimate questions that IMO MUST be asked of AG Barr.
LikeLiked by 3 people
don’t hold your breath……
LikeLike
As a member of the gang of eight, what did Paul Ryan know and when did he know it?
LikeLiked by 3 people
and Senators McConnell and Burr.
LikeLike
Excellent summary!! Love SD’s research and commentary!! 🍷 This site opened my eyes and changed my life over 2 years ago. God bless you and fellow Treepers!!! (And ‘Merica)😇🙏🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 3 people
Share this site with those who eyes can be opened and help save our country!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Whose eyes can be opened.
LikeLiked by 1 person
March 9th, NSA security alerts warned internal oversight personnel that something sketchy was going on
March 14th, first known meeting between George Papadopolaus and Professor Mifsud occurs. George is in Italy and bumps into Mifsud.
Mike Rogers shuts down access on April 18, 2016. On April 19, 2016, Fusion-GPS founder Glenn Simpson’s wife, Mary Jacoby visits the White House. Immediately thereafter, the DNC and Clinton campaign contract Fusion GPS… who then hire Christopher Steele.
On April 22, 2016 a Contractor for the DNC by the name of Crowdstrike, delivers a report in which it is determined that Fuzzy Bear and Cozy Bear have hacked the DNC computers.
On April 26, 2016 Mifsud meets with George Papadapolaus and tells George that Russia has dirt on Hillary Clinton. “The Russians have emails of Clinton”
Two attacks were launched – One attack from Obama’s team using foreign intelligence to do his bidding and One attack from Hillary’s team using contractors to do hers…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
And all along I thought the big scam was the hillary bathroom server scandal.
LikeLike
Flynn’s Freedom is the break in the dam that is the peak turning point for justice.
Watching the Ratcliffe video again brought a new perspective. We knew from the video long ago that Ratcliffe and Gowdy were the only 2 R’s to see the ‘probable cause evidence…to see it all..the UNREDACTED FISA application forms.”
P45 nominated Ratcliffe a year ago and again recently to be DNI. He didn’t choose Gowdy.
Yesterday, on Hannity, Gaetz lambasted Gowdy for blocking subpoenas against coup-plotters.
Gowdy is now an open target for anyone with the guts.
PTrump has known all this about Gowdy from day 1. He knew the Benghazi hearings.
Odd, how Gowdy quit. Said he was going back home to private practice. Then, took the Fox $$$.
PTrump wood gold with Gowdy. He knew all along the backstabber Gowdy was. He knew he didn’t have his back.
You know how we know?
Because he chose Ratcliff instead of Gowdy – not once, but twice.
Gowdy – like Ratcliff – saw the unredacted FISA apps. He knew the President of the United States was innocent and he did nothing to help him. Ratcliff fought for POTUS.
Gowdy’s a traitor to his constituents, to all Americans, and to POTUS and the Office. He’s no different than the co-conspirators. He had a part to play and he did.
P45 knew and I have no doubt traitor Trey knows POTUS knows.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Mainecoon, pair him with Paul Ryan and continue to ask those questions. And the turning of the worm at Fox News.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
These releases in the last few days along with Sundances analysis is something old military hands might recognize. Just at sunrise and just before sunset a dismounted sweep would be conducted by the Aussies. Locating and killing any sappers that may have crawled up to the lagered perimeter. Not us Americans, we liked the idea but we weren’t dismounting. A rich nation dosnt need to.”Recon by fire” was conducted. A “Mad Minute” where everyone opened up with everything. M112/113 APC, M109 Howitzers and M548 ammo carriers 50 meters apart.50 cal, 7.62, M16’s, M79’s,BB guns,slingshots,hell maybe even a round or two of 155mm beehive. No one survives that. After dark we’d sneak out and set up trip flares and claymores.Chain link fence to detonate incoming RPG’s.Thats what these releases may be . Recon by Fire. It smoked out Obamaumau.
LikeLiked by 2 people
In a prior professional life I owned a company that specialized in conducting large scale investigations. Our contract specified that we had unfettered access to all public, private and classified information. The process was relatively simple. Identify and secure all of the organization’s documents, print and electronic. Start interviewing individuals, documenting answers. At team meetings we compared notes. Any discrepancy was a “thread to be pulled.” It took many months, sometimes over a year to determine the root causes of the incident. In every case the root cause or causes was found to be an individual or group of individuals.
I suppose Durham is following a similar process. Eventually it always leads to people as the cause, not things.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Panicking? No, that won’t happen until the NY Slimes starts referring to him as the former Irish American President — Mr. O’bama. Only then will he know its over.
LikeLike
+I think there are only 5 digits in numbers 10000-99999.
LikeLike
A wonderful summary article by Sundance. Thank you for all you do for the USA. Patriots notice.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Flynn should starts suing the media and politicians who calls him liar or committed perjury. So, they starts issuing apologies and fattening up his bank account.
LikeLike
I, honestly, think that the first unsealed indictments is going to be against Mr. Obama.
Think about it, it would stun the world, make the underlings start singing LOUDLY, and prove that this was a real coup.
This admin is taking this very seriously.
Just think of the repercussions.
LikeLike
IMO not until after the November election. An indictment of 44 would almost guarantee a loss at the ballot box, if POTUS got that far, another impeachment would immediately commence.
They should indict everybody but him to convince people not to ever work for him or his interests again.
LikeLike
Liberalism is a mental disease. NOTHING
EVER would convince them to go against
Obama. Time for SHOCK & AWE is NOW.
LikeLike
Agree 100%.
Pull the Obama “JENGA BLOCK”….”THOUGH THE HEAVENS FALL.”
WE. ARE. READY.
LikeLike
This what they did and how they did it.
Question remains why they did it.
It wasn’t because they wanted to win.
It was because they couldn’t possibly afford to lose.
Their lives depended on it.
(If they lost, their crimes would be discovered.)
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
WOW Sundance!! You reminded me of so much I had already forgotten. That 702 was their ticket to spying paradise. You could stop for gas and not only would they know where, but how much you got, what else you might have purchased at the gas station, but where you went, what time to got there, who you saw and hold long you stayed. Text messages, phone number contacts, emails…a corrupt Obama lovers dream!
Is this the same data base that Maxine Watters was bragging about Obama putting in place?
All roads lead to John Brennan. He’s the POS mastermind to all this. Obama was/is too stupid to put together this kind of plan.
Since Robert Mueller is knee deep in all of this, and the cover up–WILL Bill Barr take his good friend down, or find some way out for him?
LikeLike
I tried to post this article on FB and it said I was violating community standards.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, of course. Spreading the actual, real truth -is- against FauxBook’s community standards. Truth? [snort] Can’t be having any o’ THAT.
LikeLike
“…defending the formation of the Steele Dossier and its dubious content.”
“Oppo research,” was the cover story that 1. protected the Obama IC and with deniability; 2. protected HRC/DNC with attorney-client privilege.
This apparently required Glenn Simpson/Fusion to be hired to research Trump’s businesses for HRC, then “uncover” Trump/Russia on his own.
Mark Elias testified that he hired Fusion GPS to research Trump’s litigation and business history. Fusion approached Elias, who had never worked with them before. Elias didn’t see any of the work they’d already done or for whom they did it. Elias said Simpson’s Russia expertise was never even discussed. But…AFTER Fusion went to work, Glenn Simpson just happened to stumble across the Story Of The Century – Trump/Russia.
The most telling moment, for me at least, is where Schiff spent his entire questioning period “helping” Elias make this sound plausible.
Starts on page 37 of the transcript, highlight here:
ELIAS: [Simpson’s Russia expertise] …did not come up in the pitch, and I don’t believe I knew that prior to the retention.
SCHIFF: …[was Glenn Simpson] given some running room in what he was allowed to to look at, and if he found things that would be of interest or concern to your client, that he would bring it to your attention, that you could then say, “yes, pursue that?”…
ELIAS: …yes [comparing it to hiring an expert on redistricting]…they’re going to come to me and say, “here are some fruitful things we might need to pursue with additional data…do you want us to go collect the data?
SCHIFF: [comparing it to a medical malpractice researchers]…while they’re examining the medical records, they actually find the physician misdiagnosed the problem…they would have the authorization to bring that to your attention. You could authorize whether you wanted to pursue that or not.
LikeLike
Obama’s just concerned (not panicked) that his idealized legacy is eroding.
For 8 years his autocratic & narcissistic sensibilities were comforted by the notion that he was one of the greatest. And he thought he had a pretty good roadmap left behind for keeping things together.
Not a smidgen of corruption?
Now, the Flynn smackdown may not stick.
His Justice pals are bickering with FBI. CIA & NSC allies are starting to fade.
Now Biden’s so old, his clumsiness may reveal those shadow people gilded to run Joe’s potential DNC presidency could be exposed – before the time is right.
The Globalist dreamworld focused on China now has to contend with daily pandemic, crappy products, & militaristic threats.
And the classified docs behind BO’s presidential manipulations are about to be made public.
He takes it personally. It’s always only been about himself.
I suspect Michelle O. knows this too. Were she to run for office, Barack would be even more insufferable. She’d be just another pawn on his chessboard.
LikeLike
I know not what General Flynn did to inflame obama to want to destroy him. obama in my estimation is a person of very thin skin so it could have been just about anything perceived as a slight. obama has made it personal though; a violation of keeping it just business. That violation will likely lead to his ruin.
“To the last I grapple with thee; from hell’s heart I stab at thee; for hate’s sake I spit my last breath at thee.” — Herman Melville [From Moby-Dick, which is perhaps the American “classic” on the futility of revenge. To retaliate against the White Whale for losing a limb to him, Captain Ahab purposely “re-provokes” him, this time losing nothing less than his whole life (not to mention his entire crew—except, of course, the narrator Ishmael.]
Here’s to obama and his crew as they sink to the bottom of the abyss.
LikeLike
When Donald Trump hired Paul Manafort on March 28, 2016, it was a perfect scenario for those doing the surveillance.
And that comes back to the question: Who is/was making these recommendations and bringing these people into the Trump campaign and administration.
Granted, it’s a small pool of experienced people to draw from, but the person hired – especially early on – seemed to be the ideal hire for the surveillance crew.
LikeLike
This is ALOT TO READ – true followers know most of it..
I just want to DRAW YOUR EYE to 1 Point of this ARTICLE
“And as noted, the contractor access was finally halted on April 18th, 2016.
[Coincidentally (or likely not), the wife of Fusion-GPS founder Glenn Simpson, Mary Jacoby, goes to the White House the very next day on April 19th, 2016.]”
it looks like she was shocked they lost access.. WHAT THIS TELLS ME – that they were REMOTELY ACCESSING THIS. This is bigger than we think. REMOTELY. REMOTELY. ANYWHERE ON EARTH. ANYONE using their credentials…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Likely partners in the FiveEyes.
LikeLike
I can tell you this, once Hussein comes out of his rat hole, initiating the conflict between he and Trump, he has entered President Trump’s arena and that is a guaranteed knockout.
VSG Trump is the most devastating counter puncher in American political history. Pericles, Cicero, Caesar, Churchill… you get the point, would imitate this man’s style if they had known. Machiavelli never saw the day.
LikeLike
So why is Obama panicking now?
The way he stuttered and paused between each sentence, or even between clauses and words, exceeded any capacity he had to clutter language whenever he spoke off the cuff during his presidency. Obama seems to stumble from idea to idea as he awkwardly connects each thought with “um” and ‘uh” finishing his points with big picture words like “rule of law” and “no precedent”. Listening to him struggle to make sense while trying to formulate the defense he wants brought before the court of public opinion was actually a bit painful.
I don’t defend or support his choices and actions in any way, but to hear Obama basically thinking out loud, and doing a piss poor job of it, while he’s trying to set the narrative during a “confidential” call he fabricated for his own purposes is downright disturbing. This guy was elected, and he’s clearly confused about how to proceed as he’s trying to give orders without saying so. The gap between Constitutional Law and his comprehension of it is matched only by his desperate need to say what he wants to without using clear language that would incriminate him in a court of law.
So why is Obama panicking?
I’ve read most of the copy and paste before, and sundance details the tactics, strategies, and activities that transpired behind the scenes in 2015 – 2017 more accurately than anyone else I’ve read, citing supporting documentation, often in the words of those who participated. The theories and arguments are flawless. He has presented an outline for us that will probably be very familiar when prosecuting attorneys start presenting their cases.
Great, but why is Obama panicking?
I think we all sense that the dam is about to break, and we’ve been waiting for this for a long time. I could spend an entire weekend reviewing and analyzing my bookmarks in order to put things into sharper relief. I think I have a fairly clear picture already of what took place, thanks mostly to the detailed evidence and analysis presented by sundance over the last three years. I’m sure it isn’t easy work, and what sundance does is clearly time consuming.
During the call Obama clearly sounds uncomfortable, but not for the reasons he’s giving us. He sounds a bit desperate as he tries to frame Flynn’s case being dismissed as a serious miscarriage of justice in US history. He sounds like he’s grasping at straws for much of the call. This planned leak intended to allow America to hear his “deepest” thoughts on the matter may turn out to be his “I am not a crook” moment. As Obama stumbled through his explanation of events he did not sound confidant at all as he spoke.
If Obama is panicking, then why is he panicking now?
I’ve grown impatient, and I’m tired of waiting for somebody to produce the smoking gun that will put the culprits away for a long time, and when I read a headline about Obama having sudden concerns about his exposure, I don’t want to read about the framework as we understand it again, nor about the record of evidence that will soon be presented by prosecutors. We know this already. We also know that every piece of evidence and every argument presented by the prosecution will be challenged by the defense in court, as is their right, and in the public forum as the defendants dictate their preferred narrative to a media all too eager to engage in professional malpractice.
We know all this.
What I want to know now, when I read this salacious headline is this:
What does Obama know about the latest revelations, and those yet to come, that is making him sweat like a whore in church? And how far reaching are the ramifications of his complicity that they would give him the worst Maalox moment in his whole entire life?
In short, and I know this is a tall order, I want to know how scared Obama is that he really might be caught, why, and who he is most worried about as a witness for the prosecution, should the prosecution take the case all the way to the top. I don’t want to read the collected trail of evidence that we’ve all seen one more time.
LikeLike
Sundance,
To answer your question, Obama’s panicking because he is a lying dog faced pony soldier!!!!!!!
(sorry, I couldn’t resist!!)
LikeLike