DNI Declassifies FISA Judge James Boasberg 2018 Ruling – FBI Conducted “Tens of Thousands” of Unauthorized NSA Database Queries…

There is a lot to unpack in a decision today by the Director of National Intelligence to declassify (with redactions) a 2018 FISA court ruling about ongoing unauthorized database search queries by FBI agents/”contractors” in the period covering 2017/2018.
BACKGROUND: In April 2017 the DNI released a FISA report written by Presiding Judge Rosemary Collery that showed massive abuse, via unauthorized searches of the NSA database, in the period of November 2015 through May 2016. Judge Collyer’s report specifically identified search query increases tied to the 2016 presidential primary. Two years of research identified this process as the DOJ/FBI and IC using the NSA database to query information related to political candidates, specifically Donald Trump.
Now we fast-forward to Judge Boasberg in a similar review (full pdf below), looking at the time-period of 2017 through March 2018.
The timing here is an important aspect.
It is within this time-period where ongoing DOJ and FBI activity transfers from the Obama administration (Collyer report) into the Trump administration (Boasberg report).
It cannot be overemphasized as you read the Boasberg opinion, or any reporting on the Boasberg opinion, that officials within DOJ and FBI are/were on a continuum. Meaning the “small group” activity didn’t stop after the election but rather continued with the Mueller and Weissmann impeachment agenda.
Remember, the 2016 ‘insurance policy’ was to hand Mueller the 2016 FBI investigation so they could turn it into the 2017 special counsel investigation. Mueller, Weissmann and the group then used the ‘Steele Dossier’ as the cornerstone for the special counsel review. The goal of the Mueller investigation was to construct impeachment via obstruction. The same players transferred from “crossfire hurricane” into the Mueller ‘obstruction‘ plan.
Within Judge Boasberg’s review of the 2017 activity he outlines an identical set of FISA violations from within the FBI units and “contractors” as initially outlined by Judge Collyer a year earlier. Judge Boasberg wrote his opinion in October 2018 and that opinion was declassified today (October 8th, 2019). Boasberg is reviewing 2017 through March 2018. [Main Link to All Legal Proceedings Here]
(Via Wall Street Journal) The intelligence community disclosed Tuesday that the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court last year found that the FBI’s pursuit of data about Americans ensnared in a warrantless internet-surveillance program intended to target foreign suspects may have violated the law authorizing the program, as well as the Constitution’s Fourth Amendment protections against unreasonable searches.
The court concluded that the FBI had been improperly searching a database of raw intelligence for information on Americans—raising concerns about oversight of the program, which as a spy program operates in near total secrecy.
[…] The court ruling identifies tens of thousands of improper searches of raw intelligence databases by the bureau in 2017 and 2018 that it deemed improper in part because they involved data related to tens of thousands of emails or telephone numbers—in one case, suggesting that the FBI was using the intelligence information to vet its personnel and cooperating sources. Federal law requires that the database only be searched by the FBI as part of seeking evidence of a crime or for foreign intelligence information.
In other cases, the court ruling reveals improper use of the database by individuals. In one case, an FBI contractor ran a query of an intelligence database—searching information on himself, other FBI personnel and his relatives, the court revealed. (more)
As with the Collyer report I am going line-by-painstaking-line through the Boasberg report (yeah, swamped); and what is clear is that in 2017 the FBI ‘bad actors’ and ‘contractors’ were continuing to try and subvert the safeguards put into place by former NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers. The 2017 non-compliance rate is similar to the 2016 review.
Judge Boasberg touches on the April 2017 Judge Collyer report. Here is the carefully worded DNI explanation of the connective tissue (emphasis mine):
[…] The FISC also concluded that the FBI’s querying and minimization procedures, as implemented, were inconsistent with Section 702 and the Fourth Amendment, in light of certain identified compliance incidents involving queries of Section 702 information.
These incidents involved instances in which personnel either misapplied or misunderstood the query standard, such that the queries were not reasonably likely to return foreign intelligence information or evidence of a crime. Some of these instances involved queries concerning large numbers of individuals.
While stating that the Government had taken “constructive steps” to address the identified issues, the FISC held that these steps did not fully address the statutory and Fourth Amendment concerns raised by the compliance incidents.
[…] Additionally, the FISC considered the scope of certain new restrictions regarding “abouts” communications that were enacted in the FISA Amendments Reauthorization Act of 2017. “Abouts” collection is the acquisition of communications that contain a reference to, but are not to or from, a Section 702 target. As the NSA explained in April 2017 (see NSA’s April 28, 2017 Statement), the NSA stopped acquiring any upstream internet communications that are solely “about” a foreign intelligence target and, instead, limited its Section 702 collection to only those communications that are directly “to” or “from” a foreign intelligence target.
NSA’s 2018 Targeting Procedures contained the same limitation. Although the Government did not seek to resume “abouts” collection, the FISC, with assistance from amici, reviewed whether the “abouts” restrictions applied to any other types of Section 702 acquisitions currently being conducted. While the FISC held that the “abouts” restrictions apply across Section 702 acquisitions, it found that current Section 702 acquisitions did not implicate the “abouts” restrictions. (read more)
Here is the October 2018 Boasberg Opinion:
.
As with the 2017 Collyer report, it will take us some time to review the background material so that we can see behind the DNI redactions. However, at this point I see no reason to believe the Boasberg outline will be substantially different from the Collyer report; rather an initial review indicates the FBI bad actors just modified their approach, but kept doing political surveillance.
Unfortunately, what appears to be present within the Boasberg report, is that FBI personnel and ‘contractors’ were engaged in activity directly related to a continuation of efforts in 2017. This concern becomes more troublesome when you consider the Mueller operation that was happening at the same time. REMINDER from the Mueller Report:
Wray and Gina H will be next to leave admin. It’s just a matter of time. I hope PTrump tweets this news.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Damning, yet still no necks in nooses. I’m going to err on the “long game” side tonight. All the while hoping and praying PDJT has someone using those same tools to catch, prosecute, and imprison/execute when appropriate.
The good news is it’s football season so I have something else to occupy my time.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Isn’t Pompeo the one that recommended Gina H?
LikeLike
Yes, it’s the Godfather strategy, keep your friends close and your enemies closer.
LikeLike
Exactly. You let your enemy nominate their team member so you can get 2 birds with 1 stone. identify another enemy, and remove another enemy that could be nominated (and agreed by the purple congress)
i never realized how significant that color is (the blend of the 2 parties).
The President gets his team in 2020, and the country knows who the Dems are (radical) and who the Reps are (submitting to America First so they maintain some power).
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes she is limited in what she can and can’t do plus Horowitz can interview her since she remains a government employee. Same with Wray and Bruce Ohr.
LikeLike
i think we are all seeing it as it is now. the different pieces of evidence presented on ths site solely are starting to click together.
Literally learning the rules of law.
The best part is Gina was the Interogater in Chief. She wants out from under that Grief of losing the video.
LikeLike
Pompeo is a strategic master. He has been providing many more services to the President than simply serving as Secretary of State. He’s a former head of the CIA. He knows it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Its a Bang Bang week coming up soon per DiGenova on Laura’s show tonight. Both Rudy and Joe picked on every enemy openly tonight. Please search that video out.
Set a Pawn up (Gordon) to bring up the next topic of the previous adminastration’s abuse (Obama with sell ambassadorships to high donors).
LikeLike
What has become of our country? Oh that’s right.
Democrats.
LikeLiked by 2 people
mediocracy
LikeLike
“These incidents involved instances in which personnel either misapplied or misunderstood the query standard,…” Otherwise known as breaking the law.
I guess there was no “intent.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank God for Sundance. Nobody else is covering it, so that we can all see.
LikeLike
You have a gift..great work Sundance!
LikeLiked by 13 people
Sundance/CTH have been indispensable to the deep state counter-coup.
It gives me great pleasure to think of the deep state morning coffees ruined here.
I need to update this meme, but I like to call them:
“Faking Bogus Investigations”
(Instead of just “Famous, But Incompetent.”)
[Never mind “Fidelity, Bravery and Integrity.]
LikeLiked by 10 people
Great meme.
LikeLike
Matt, keep fighting the enemies, foreign and domestic. I enjoy your work, brother.
LikeLike
The gift is intelligence and hard work. He is a suburb asset to the country.
LikeLike
The Special Counsel team and the “embedded” FBI agents were probably spying ON THEIR FELLOW AGENTS. They know which agents to blacklist from future advancement.
Any agent promoted by FBI Director Wray should be treated with extreme suspicion.
LikeLiked by 5 people
….that’s my exact thoughts concerning spying on their fellow agents…the left looks to blacklist anyone not leftist or malleable…
LikeLike
They even state that within this report on page 71:
“for example,a contract linguist who ran queries on
himself: other FBI employees,and relatives.See Jan. 30, 2018, Notice at 1-2”
LikeLike
10″s of thousands of misuses (against the law) of intelligence data bases by who the hell knows who, from mid/late 2015 though 2018. Fantastic work Sundance. A lot of crap hitting the fan today, so glad you came out with this.
Meanwhile, a short D+9 report of Offensive Attacks today.. Commander in Chief told Nancy Pelosi, in writing, her ‘inquiry’ is constitutionally invalid (should see it coming up here soon). Lindsay Graham put Rudy G. up for a hearing on 2016 Ukraine investigation (nothing to do with Nancy”s fake impeachment inquiry. Domestic coup d’etat enemies being torn asunder. What Commander in Chief tell us long ago. Many were going to get tired of winning, going to say, they can’t take it anymore? We getting pretty close to that time Treepers. Hooah.
LikeLiked by 7 people
In case you want to add it to your list, Fox is reporting that Durhams investigation timeline has been expanded to include early 2017 actions….
LikeLiked by 8 people
Yep. Didn’t put ’em all up. Like the second whistle blower, a White House Official, who was in on the call, said it was ‘crazy’ and ‘frightening’ and a witness stating that the 2nd whistle blower was ‘visibly shaken’. Of course, he was a coup d’etat plant. When he heard President Zelensky tell President Trump he’s on it, he’s investigating the corruption and what happened in 2016.
No wonder the enemy plant told the 1st whistle blower that it was ‘crazy’, ‘frightening’. No wonder the enemy plant was ‘visibly shaking’. Too many attack today to keep up with. Hooah.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Why doesn’t the investigation include all the 2016 and earlier activities?
Durham’s scope of work starting from Mueller in 2017 forward is not correct for the job. Papa D was 2016, for example. The 2017 date seems fishy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I believe the original timeline was up to the election, so this is expanding it to cover later shenanigans as well as the original.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’d like Durham to take an interest in the Weiner laptop too…… but that might be someone else. Where is the Weiner laptop and why dont we know how many of the 33000 missing emails are on it?
LikeLiked by 3 people
I want to see a list of ‘unmasked’ Trump aides, their family members, and anyone else associated, directly or indirectly, with Donald Trump along with the name of the Obama Administration official who signed off on EACH unmasking request.
Now THAT would be a ‘smoking gun’ that any American would be outraged about.
What is Trump waiting for?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Anybody who ever worked for Trump in the last 10 years or whom he had business dealings with and every member of the Trump extended family to the 10th generation. That should do it.
Remember Plouffe’s tweet. It wasn’t enough to defeat Trump, He had to be destroyed as an example and a warning to future challengers of the status quo.
LikeLike
The MOST Important to determine if they spied on to gather information IMO would be Justice John Roberts.
PT should demand a report if he was queried, how many times and what infor did they search for.
If this happened, Americans MUST know the truth.
LikeLiked by 11 people
I really want to know if John Roberts was/is being blackmailed! Can his decisions be reviewed and/or invalidated?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Can his decisions be reviewed and/or invalidated?
No.
Court opinions can be overruled by a future Court, though. But his specifically, no.
LikeLike
Read somewhere that Roberts children were adopted in a nefarious way–taken out of Ireland through a third country.
LikeLike
⬆️⬆️⬆️ Free CJ Roberts.
LikeLiked by 1 person
no, he would deserve to be imprisoned if he succumbed to blackmail, not freed.
LikeLike
We really shouldn’t assume the FISA abuse started “because” of Trump, but began as soon as the databases became operational. Any professional database operation would be able to match up WHO made a QUERY along with WHEN and WHERE submitted, along with the QUERY parameters (subject). Why would this NOT be done; especially now?
LikeLiked by 2 people
“As of 2014, the FBI was not even required to make note of when it searched the metadata, which includes the “to” or “from” lines of an email. Nor does it record how many of its data searches involve Americans’ identifying details – a practice that apparently continued through 2015, based on documents released last February. The PCLOB called such searches “substantial”, since the FBI keeps NSA-collected data with the information it acquires through more traditional means, such as individualized warrants.”
As stated below. the FBI made changes but refused to disclose them
LikeLiked by 1 person
“…in the period of November 2015 through May 2016. Judge Collyer’s report specifically identified search query increases tied to the 2016 presidential primary.”
Hussein’s ‘Hammer’ at work…
LikeLiked by 6 people
Trump 2028.
LikeLiked by 7 people
The FBI was caught back in 2014 doing the same thing
Program Operated Pursuant to Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act
The Board’s report on the surveillance program directed at international telephone and internet communications conducted under Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act. The report provides descriptive, legal, and policy analysis of the program and offers ten recommendations to further ensure the protection of privacy and civil liberties.
The Board has found that certain aspects of the program’s implementation raise privacy
concerns. These include the scope of the incidental collection of U.S. persons’
communications and the use of queries to search the information collected under the
program for the communications of specific U.S. persons. The Board offers a series of policy
recommendations to strengthen privacy safeguards and to address these concerns.
https://www.pclob.gov/library/702-Report-2.pdf
In 2016 the FBI made changes but refused to say what they were:
“Changes have been implemented based on PCLOB recommendations, but we cannot comment further due to classification,” said Christopher Allen, a spokesman for the FBI.
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2016/mar/08/fbi-changes-privacy-rules-accessing-nsa-prism-data
LikeLiked by 1 person
So Fox reported that Muller interviewed for fbi head knowing he was going to be sc. He obfuscated to senate… Lihdsey’s committee. Maybe Lindsey will subpoena him… not.
Why is this story not front page news everywhere. Don’t get lost in weeds of fisa opinion.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Mueller couldn’t be FBI head again. He had already had received an extension during a previous term. The interview was intelligence gathering.
LikeLike
Unbelievable, but not surprising. Barr and Durham MUST NOT TRY TO SOFT PEDDLE JUSTICE! These people are corrupt to the core, and only significant punishment and removal of those responsible and participating is appropriate.
LikeLiked by 5 people
IMO if we really want to help PT especially in lieu of the declass of these tens of thousand unauthorized searches is……….
Get Sara Carter, Solomon or Bongino with a camera and go interview Dennis Montgomery and ask him specifically…..
1) Who did they spy on?
2) Did they spy on SC Justices and if so who specifically?
3) What specifically did they search for on SC Justices?
4) When was the earliest month and year he remembers spying on PT?
5) Did they ever access voter records?
6) Who was the person in charge giving the orders?
IMO if you want to bust this wide open jump back to 2009 and my guess is you could see an pattern of spying, gather information on Americans to build a database for leverage.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I see Roosterhead is working for the President.
LikeLike
Don’t bet the farm on it.
LikeLike
I thought Roosterhead turned down the position to be POTUS’s attorney?
LikeLike
Too bad. He talks a good game but never follows through.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He had the chance to nail HRC to the wall during the Benghazi but did not ask the questions that would have done so. Very frustrating and illuminating as to his true nature.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They did it to protect us idiots, fk em hang em
LikeLiked by 2 people
When can we have the conversation if FISA should be repealed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here are the two amici used Judge Boasberg:
The two Amici are Amy Jeffress and Jonathan G. Cedarbaum:
Amy Jeffress started her career clerking for an LBJ appointed Judge Gerhard Gesell, followed by working for Janet Reno.
Jonathan G. Cedarbaum clerked for Justice Souter and he also donated $4,600 to Barrack Obama in 2008.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Was this during “no-scandal-Obama’s” tenure ???
LikeLiked by 3 people
Here is the entire WSJ article:
By Dustin Volz and
Byron Tau
Updated Oct. 8, 2019 7:25 pm ET
WASHINGTON—Some of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s electronic surveillance activities violated the constitutional privacy rights of Americans swept up in a controversial foreign intelligence program, a secretive surveillance court has ruled.
The ruling deals a rare rebuke to U.S. spying programs that have generally withstood legal challenge and review since they were dramatically expanded after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. The opinion resulted in the FBI agreeing to better safeguard privacy and apply new procedures, including recording how the database is searched to detect possible future compliance issues.
The intelligence community disclosed Tuesday that the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court last year found that the FBI’s efforts to search data about Americans ensnared in a warrantless internet-surveillance program intended to target foreign suspects have violated the law authorizing the program, as well as the Constitution’s Fourth Amendment protections against unreasonable searches. The issue was made public by the government only after it lost an appeal of the judgment earlier this year before another secret court.
The court concluded that in at least a handful of cases, the FBI had been improperly searching a database of raw intelligence for information on Americans—raising concerns about oversight of the program, which as a spy program operates in near total secrecy.
The October 2018 court ruling identifies improper searches of raw intelligence databases by the bureau in 2017 and 2018 that were deemed problematic in part because of their breadth, which sometimes involved queries related to thousands or tens of thousands of pieces of data, such as emails or telephone numbers. In one case, the ruling suggested, the FBI was using the intelligence information to vet its personnel and cooperating sources. Federal law requires that the database only be searched by the FBI as part of seeking evidence of a crime or for foreign-intelligence information.
In other instances, the court ruled that the database had been improperly used by individuals. In one case, an FBI contractor ran a query of an intelligence database—searching information on himself, other FBI personnel and his relatives, the court revealed.
The Trump administration failed to make a persuasive argument that modifying the program to better protect the privacy of Americans would hinder the FBI’s ability to address national-security threats, wrote U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, who serves on the FISA Court, in the partially redacted 138-page opinion released Tuesday.
In one case central to the court’s opinion, the FBI in March 2017 conducted a broad search for information related to more than 70,000 emails, phone numbers and other digital identifiers. The bureau appeared to be looking for data to conduct a security review of people with access to its buildings and computers— meaning the FBI was searching for data linked to its own employees.
Judge Boasberg wrote that the case demonstrated how a “single improper decision or assessment” resulted in a search of data belonging to a large number of individuals. He said the government had reported since April 2017 “a large number of FBI queries that were not reasonably likely to return foreign-intelligence information or evidence of a crime,” the standard required for such searches.
“The court accordingly finds that the FBI’s querying procedures and minimization procedures are not consistent with the requirements of the Fourth Amendment,” Judge Boasberg concluded.
The legal fight over the FBI’s use of the surveillance tool has played out in secret since the courts that adjudicate these issues under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act of 1978 rarely publicize their work. It was resolved last month after the government created new procedures in the wake of losing an appeal to the U.S. Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court of Review—a secret appeals court that is rarely consulted and seldom releases opinions publicly. That resolution cleared the way for the disclosure Tuesday.
Additionally, FBI Director Chris Wray ordered the creation of a compliance review team following the October decision, a bureau official said.
The program in question, known as Section 702 surveillance, has roots in the national-security tools set up by the George W. Bush administration following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. It was later enshrined in law by Congress to target the electronic communications of non-Americans located overseas. The program is principally used by the National Security Agency to collect certain categories of foreign intelligence from international phone calls and emails about terrorism suspects, cyber threats and other security risks.
Information from that surveillance is often shared with relevant federal government agencies with the names of any U.S. persons redacted to protect their privacy, unless an agency requests that identities be unmasked.
Privacy advocates have long criticized the Section 702 law for allowing broad surveillance that can implicate Americans and doesn’t require individualized warrants. U.S. intelligence officials have defended it as among the most valuable national-security tools at their disposal, even as intelligence agencies have acknowledged that some communications from Americans are swept up in the process.
The court documents released Tuesday reveal unprecedented detail about how communications from Americans were ensnared and searched by intelligence collection programs that U.S. officials have publicly said are aimed mainly at foreigners. They cast doubt on whether law-enforcement and intelligence agencies are carefully complying with privacy procedures Congress has mandated.
Sen. Ron Wyden (D., Ore.), a critic of U.S. surveillance programs, said the disclosure “reveals serious failings in the FBI’s backdoor searches, underscoring the need for the government to seek a warrant before searching through mountains of private data on Americans.”
President Trump signed into law a six-year renewal of the Section 702 program in early 2018. Changes to the law allowed the court to review the FBI’s data handling ultimately led to the October ruling.
The surveillance court opinions are the latest setback for U.S. surveillance practices during the Trump administration. The NSA last year turned off a program that collects domestic phone metadata—the time and duration of a call but not its content—amid at least two compliance issues involving the overcollection of data the spy agency wasn’t authorized to obtain.
The FBI has also been under intense political pressure from Mr. Trump and his allies, who allege that the bureau’s surveillance of a Trump campaign associate was improper. That surveillance of the aide, Carter Page, fell under a different provision of the foreign intelligence law but has nevertheless sparked a major debate about the scope of the bureau’s authorities.
https://www.wsj.com/articles/fbis-use-of-foreign-surveillance-tool-violated-americans-privacy-rights-court-found-11570559882
LikeLiked by 2 people
I had read a few weeks ago an anti-Trump article which mentioned that post-Obama database abuse was comparable to pre-Trump abuse.
Doesn’t this revelation somewhat undermine our understanding that the Carter Page FISA warrants were obtained as a response to Admiral Rogers’ discovery of this abuse if such abuse continued after his discovery?
LikeLike
Everbody from the agents (or whatever title they hold) at the level this occured all the way to the top of the food chain should be fired and stripped of all taxpayer funded benefits. Keep repeating the process until this crap stops.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Judge Boasberg is an Obama appointee. He and his two amici are all well connected member sof the ruling class.
Boasberg -> San Francisco born, father worked for Sargent Shriver led Great Society Program, Yale, Skull & Crossbones, Oxford, recommended by Eleanor Holmes Norton for a Judgeship, Obama appointed.
Cedarbaum -> mother was federal Judge in NY, Harvard, Yale, clerked for Souter, he was Obama donor,
Jeffress -> Georgetown Day Prep School, Wiiliams, Yale, clerked for Gesell LBJ appointed federal Judge, worked for Janet Reno, husband is a federal Judge.
Ruling elite leftists, no?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Jeffress’ husband is Obama appointed Federal Judge Christopher “Casey” Cooper who worked on the Obama/Biden transition team.
This report is likely another set up for a “they all do it.” talking point.
LikeLike
His “HUSBAND”????? – Well – there we have it right there. “Krompromant”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amy Jeffress
LikeLike
Chieftain- those are CV’s of common folks.
LikeLike
Trump has to get through this to fire anyone. But Wray is on the top of the list of many to be fired. He has been a total disaster ever since he arrived.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And he suggested they respond by setting up a compliance committee. Sound like the sensitivity training he offered up after Strozk Page debacle?
LikeLike
My take is that this is just another Democrat talking point a la “they all do it.”
Obama administration over-reach = Trump administration over-reach. Just another way to minimize Obama administration corruption.
LikeLike
Great inference, Chief. I guarantee that’s coming.
The answer is to fire and charge EVERYONE that used the database improperly. Then, disclose their connections to the Dems or others and the nature of their searches.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Poor FBI has such limited resources it can’t meet the reporting requirements of 702 for US citizens. (P.57) besides, gee, it wasn’t clear to them that they had to keep the records. Even though the other 3 intel agencies got the memo and kept records as required. Seriously? There are a whole bunch of people who need to be fired by the FBI, starting with the Dimwit Wray. That should free up the resources they need.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Poor FBI has such limited resources it can’t meet the reporting requirements of 702 for US citizens. (P.57) besides, gee, it wasn’t clear to them that they had to keep the records. Even though the other 3 intel agencies got the memo and kept records as required. Seriously? There are a whole bunch of people who need to be fired by the FBI, starting with the Dimwit Wray. That should free up the resources they need.
LikeLike
How about dismantling the FBI? The problem is NOT Wray…the problem is an UNELECTED bureau with powers NOT enumerated in the Constitution, that exists per legislation NOT in pursuance of the Constitution, using administrative law abhorred by the Framers. State’s must grow some balls and leash THEIR creature by denying the FBI jurisdiction, denying their asset forfeiture funds, denying them access to state/municipal utilities, etc.
Now will NY or CA do this? No way…they’ve been sucking the fed teat so long they can’t let go. But States like WY, SD, ND who receive little (by comparison) federal assistance could easily raise the middle finger to an out-of-control central government. And IMHO, once a few States flip DC the bird, it will become quite contagious. What we are experiencing now is simply an unending replay of elite vs deplorables. Funny thing though, the elite ALWAYS change their tune when the deplorables have a knife to their throat.
LikeLiked by 3 people
My gawd these people have no shame!
Their arrogance,unethical behavior & illegal activity is off the charts.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And to think just two days ago Chuck “the schmuck” Todd was yelling at Senator Ron Johnson and questioning why he didn’t trust the FBI.
LikeLiked by 1 person
For reference start at 7:20
LikeLiked by 1 person
Daring Johnson to even hint that he didn’t trust the current IC.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
This is ‘about’ to drive me up a wall.
These crooks should have all access to the system barred to them. Laws and procedures and Constitutional restraints and protections mean nothing to them.
They should all be FIRED and PROSECUTED.
LikeLike
Are we really going to dig until we uncover ALL of the corruption? I’ve thought that PDJT was working for maximum exposure for the massive list of traitors, but the upending new revelations will have to be examined at a later date. WE NEED INDICTMENTS NOW!!! WE NEED A BUNCH OF THE OBVIOUS TRAITORS SHUT DOWN AND LOCKED UP. Every day this is delayed creates greater doubt that justice will be served.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can someone tell Judge Boasberg that “Nothing changes if nothing changes”. They used the 702 queries improperly before and will continue to do so now because there are zero consequences (Wray just probably fluffed his hair twice and that was that).
LikeLike
So here we have yet another huge scandal involving the Federal Secret Police aka FBI and yet that deep state clown Chris Wray still has a job. How is that possible? Is Trump worried that if he fires Wray the creep will go straight to work for Lawfare? I don’t understand how this guy keeps his job.
LikeLike
Back in 2014 they promised more privacy protections. It was just a cruel joke I suppose as they laugh in our face
Note that it states 702 intelligence WILL be used in criminal prosecutions even though it was not obtained through court ordered search warrants
“As noted above, in response to the President’s direction and recommendations from the Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board, the Attorney General and Director of National Intelligence are placing additional restrictions on the government’s ability to retain, query, and use in evidence in criminal proceedings communications between Americans and foreign citizens incidentally collected under Section 702.
First, FBI, CIA, and NSA each are instituting new requirements for using a U.S. person identifier to query information acquired under Section 702. As recommended by the Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board, NSA’s minimization procedures will require a written statement of facts showing that a query is reasonably likely to return foreign intelligence information. CIA’s minimization procedures will be similarly amended to require a statement of facts for queries of content. In addition, FBI’s minimization procedures will be updated to more clearly reflect the FBI’s standard for conducting U.S. person queries and to require additional supervisory approval to access query results in certain circumstances.
Second, the new policy re-affirms requirements that the government must delete communications to, from, or about U.S. persons acquired under Section 702 that have been determined to lack foreign intelligence value. In addition, the policy requires the Department of Justice and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence to conduct oversight over these retention decisions. This change will help ensure that the Intelligence Community preserves only that information that might help advance its national security mission.
Third, consistent with the recommendation of the Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board, information acquired under Section 702 about a U.S. person will not be introduced as evidence against that person in any criminal proceeding except (1) with the approval of the Attorney General, and (2) in criminal cases with national security implications or certain other serious crimes. This change will ensure that, if the Department of Justice decides to use information acquired under Section 702 about a U.S. person in a criminal case, it will do so only for national security purposes or in prosecuting the most serious crimes.
The Intelligence Community has also agreed to address the Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board’s other recommendations, including:
Revising targeting procedures to require additional documentation of the foreign intelligence value of each target;
Making available to the FISC additional information to help the Court evaluate the annual certifications in support of collection under Section 702;
Initiating studies to ensure that the Intelligence Community is using the best filtering technology and techniques to prevent inadvertent collection;
Publicly releasing the minimization procedures of the CIA, NSA, and the FBI;
Evaluating whether NSA can track and publicly release additional statistics on its collection and use of information obtained pursuant to Section 702;
Supporting the Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board’s ongoing effort examine efforts across the Intelligence Community to assess the efficacy and relative value of counterterrorism
programs.https://icontherecord.tumblr.com/ppd-28/2015/privacy-civil-liberties
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don’t worry, there are probably secret FBI contracts with all of the contractors allowing them to freely search the database in any way they are able to. See, it’s all legal. Those will never see the light of day.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The FISC keeps telling the DOJ they are toothless, and the DOJ certainly believes them.
Rogers shut down the contractor program, somebody restarted it. Theres the bread crumb trail.
LikeLike
And don’t forget that the FBI’s widely abuse & illegal use of National Security Letters.
The FBI used National Security Letters in standard criminal investigations when by law they could only be used in counter terrorism and foreign counter intelligence investigations. It was criminal and no one was prosecuted although three or four SES Assistant Directors and one SAC were fired.
I’m starting to think that the FBI intentionly screws up if the past is any indicator, i.e. every time in the past that the FBI screwed up bigly Congress threw them millions more dollars.
LikeLike
And I keep saying it ——THE HAMMER (hamr) Brennan using it ILLEGALLY 12 years. The software did everything exactly as the NSA was capable of but left NO TRACE that the data had been accessed. This is a crime that cannot be overestated. One of the biggest in our lifetimes. Anybody who is not familiar with this, needs to learn about it.
Somebody has GOT to be closing in on this. It was verified by a 4-star general and a federal judge in the Arpaio case ( JUDGE SNOW) who saw the volumes of data and was personally spied on.
So was Roberts of the Supreme Court and the Chief FISA judge. To say nothing of MILLIONS of us Americans.
Brennan should be in a penitentiary until he’s carried out in a BOX !
LikeLike
Curious how many of these queries would align with a list of retiring Republicans in the House.
LikeLike
Is this why Samantha Power said today she had no knowledge of FISA applications bearing her name?
LikeLike