Stefan Halper Agent Provocateur – In His Own Words…

Stefan Halper has been identified and confirmed as the intelligence informant used by President Obama’s CIA and FBI to engage in contact with low level Trump campaign officials during their efforts to conduct a counterintelligence operation against the candidate. The joint CIA and FBI operation was codenamed “Crossfire Hurricane“.
Rather ironically, five days before the 2016 election intelligence agent provocateur Stefan Halper gave an interview to Sputnik News where he outlined his agenda; in hindsight the aggregate agenda of the Obama administration:
“I believe [Hillary] Clinton would be best for US-UK relations and for relations with the European Union. Clinton is well-known, deeply experienced and predictable. US-UK relations will remain steady regardless of the winner although Clinton will be less disruptive over time.” ~ Stefan Halper
2016 was not CIA/FBI Agent Halper’s first endeavor into manipulating the outcomes of U.S. political elections. Indeed manipulating elections it is a specific skill-set within his curriculum vitae. As noted in a New York Times article 35-years ago:
1983 – […] An operation to collect inside information on Carter Administration foreign policy was run in Ronald Reagan’s campaign headquarters in the 1980 Presidential campaign. […] it involved a number of retired Central Intelligence Agency officials and was highly secretive.
The sources identified Stefan A. Halper, a campaign aide involved in providing 24-hour news updates and policy ideas to the traveling Reagan party, as the person in charge.
[…] Speaking of Mr. Halper, David Prosperi, a Reagan campaign aide, now with the Superior Oil Company, said, ”He provided us with wire stories and Carter speeches, but people talked about his having a network that was keeping track of things inside the Government, mostly in relation to the October surprise.” (read more)
Some terrific background research on Stefan Halper was done long before mainstream media picked up on his role as FBI Agent Provocateur. Two months ago a Twitter Thread by TheWarEconomy outlined the scale of Agent Halper’s work weaving intelligence operations and U.S. politics into a deep state career. Including:
♦ Agent Halper worked as an assistant to three Chiefs of Staff – Alexander Haig (until September 21, 1974), then Donald Rumsfeld (from September 21, 1974 to November 20, 1975), and then Dick Cheney (from November 20, 1975 to January 20, 1977). (link)
♦Agent Halper worked as a legislative assistant to Senator William Roth of Delaware holding this position from 1977 to 1979. Because Halper was working with Senator Roth, he also became a Special Counsel to the United States Congress’ Joint Economic Committee. (link)
♦In 1979, agent Halper left both positions to become the National Director for Policy Development for George H. W. Bush’s Presidential campaign. (link) Halper then became the National Director of Policy Coordination on the Reagan / Bush Presidential campaign. (link)
♦ On November 4, 1980, Ronald Reagan was elected to become the President of the United States. From 1981 to 1984, agent Halper worked as the Deputy Assistant Secretary of State. (link) As such, Halper served under three different Secretaries of State – Alexander Haig (from January 22, 1981 to July 5, 1982), Walter J. Stoessel, Jr. (from July 5, 1982 to July 16, 1982) and George P. Shultz (from July 16, 1982 to 1984).
♦After this, agent Halper became a Senior Advisor to the Department of Defense, and a Senior Advisor to the Department of Justice, positions lasting from 1984 to 2001. (link)
♦Agent Halper’s former father-in-law was Ray Cline, who was the Deputy Director of the Central Intelligence Agency. (link) As Chairman of Palmer National Bank, Agent Halper made loans to customs who then used it to channel the money to a Swiss bank account controlled by Colonel Oliver North, who then used the same bank account to provide military assistance to the contras. (link)
♦Along with Agent Halper, several Central Intelligence Agency related people were on the H. W. Bush campaign, including Ray Cline, Sam Wilson, Howard Aaron, Henry Knoche, Robert Gambino, Bruce Rounds, Jon Thomas, Jack Coackley and Richard Stillwell. All working with agent Halper. (link)
♦Agent Halper was on the Board of Directors at the National Intelligence Study Center, alongside his father-in-law and CIA Director Ray Cline, in 1983. (link) Agent Halper and his team of Central Intelligence Agency people during the Reagan / Bush ticket actually collected inside information on the Carter Administration’s foreign policy – with Halper in charge. (link)
“A nation can survive its fools, and even the ambitious. But it cannot survive treason from within. An enemy at the gates is less formidable, for he is known and carries his banner openly. But the traitor moves amongst those within the gate freely, his sly whispers rustling through all the alleys, heard in the very halls of government itself.”
“For the traitor appears not a traitor; he speaks in accents familiar to his victims, and he wears their face and their arguments, he appeals to the baseness that lies deep in the hearts of all men. He rots the soul of a nation, he works secretly and unknown in the night to undermine the pillars of the city, he infects the body politic so that it can no longer resist. A murderer is less to fear.” ~ Marcus Tullius Cicero
Andy…great find. From this article:
It was Herman Beebe who provided the seed capital for the creation
of Palmer National Bank in Washington, D.C., which was controlled by
two officials of the George Bush 1980 presidential campaign, Stefan
Halper and Harvey McLean. Halper was policy director for Bush’s 1980
campaign, while McLean was southern finance chairman and a Bush
fundraiser. McLean became a major player in a number of failed
savings and loans in Texas where fraud was a factor and has been
placed in involuntary bankruptcy. McLean owned Paris Savings and Loan
in Paris, Texas, which failed in 1988 and was merged with 11 other
insolvent Texas S&Ls at a total cost to the federal government of $1.3
billion. The “New York Times” and the “Washington Post” reported that
Palmer National Bank actively arranged loans for wealthy, right-wing
Republicans and their pet projects. Halper and McLean first met while
they were working on the Bush 1988 presidential campaign. Palmer
National loaned money to individuals and organizations that were
involved in covert aid to the Nicaraguan Contras.
In February 1985 the National Endowment for the Preservation of
Liberty (NEPL), a conservative foundation run by Iran-Contra figure
Carl “Spitz” Channell, secured $650,000 from Palmer National to
illegally purchase weapons for the Nicaraguan Contras. Channell was
one of the few private citizens convicted of crimes in the Iran-Contra
scandal. He was the first to plead guilty to illegal activities in
the scandal, and was placed on two years’ probation for illegally
using NEPL to help Oliver North raise donations for military supplies
for the Contras. Channell recently died of pneumonia while recovering
from a car accident.
The money went through NEPL’s account at Palmer National to a Swiss
bank account used by North for Contra funding and the secret arms
deals with Iran. NEPL raised about $10 million for the Contras after
Congress had banned such military aid. While Stefan Halper was
helping NEPL secure loans at Palmer National to buy guns for the
Contras, his father-in-law Ray Cline, a former deputy director of
intelligence in the CIA, was an adviser to a firm associated with
retired Major General John Singlaub, one of the principal leaders of
private efforts to supply the Contras.
Here I've thought for years until the Clintons that MY gov't was on the up and up…I've been admittedly naive about the times prior during the Father Knows Best and Leave it to Beaver era…
Here I’ve thought for years until the Clintons that MY gov’t was on the up and up…I’ve been admittedly naive about the times prior during the Father Knows Best and Leave it to Beaver era…
Glenn Greenwald did a deep dive tonight, too. Why am I not surprised how far back this guy goes? He and George H.W. Bush pulled off the same scam during Reagan’s campaign, unbeknownst to Reagan, and wasn’t unearthed for some time after. Scum. They’re all scum.
Maybe this was already posted, but today there was a long Halper article at The Intercept too.
https://theintercept.com/2018/05/19/the-fbi-informant-who-monitored-the-trump-campaign-stefan-halper-oversaw-a-cia-spying-operation-in-the-1980-presidential-election/
So this is the Age of Offense. Everyone is offended. By everything. Well it’s MY turn. I am offended. This Manatee of the Swamp, Stefan Halper, offends me. He was all over the Republicans for decades and then he sells out and throws in with the Queen of Corruption Hillary without apparently so much as a pause.
But then, someone had to keep the money flowing. How else could he pay for his Virginia farm, his DC apartment, his NY home, and his homes in England?
I know. Uniparty. I don’t care, Stefan Halper’s existence is an offense to me.
