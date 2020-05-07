The DOJ -vs- FBI Blame Game Begins – DOJ Release Documents to Support Dropping Flynn Case…

The DOJ is releasing a series of additional documents to support their decision to drop the case against Lt. General Michael Flynn [download here]. Not coincidentally, at the same time these additional documents are being released, a fracture in the core group of coup plotters is surfacing. The bigger picture is now the former DOJ -vs- former FBI.
The dynamic of distinction is interesting to watch unfold. Prior DOJ officials pointing to corrupt decisions by prior FBI officials. This is the fracture that will bring down the fraud. This was always why we needed the declassification process. Things are happening fast.
Additionally, because the underlying Flynn evidence documents include portions of transcripts from questions put to the “small group”, Adam Schiff is now forced to release the transcripts. [file here] We’ll walk through this as it unfolds…. starting with McCabe.
Andrew McCabe releases a statement about the DOJ decision to drop the Flynn case:
However, within the newly released documents supporting the DOJ decision to drop the Flynn case, we can see how former DOJ-National Security Division head Mary McCord points a finger at former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.
Essentially Main Justice, via Mary McCord, is saying it was Andrew McCabe who first raised the issue of Flynn violating the Logan Act. According to McCord’s testimony and notes: McCabe, FBI legal Counsel James Baker, FBI lawyer Trisha “Trish” Beth Anderson and former DNI Bob Litt were driving the use of the Logan Act as a targeting mechanism against incoming National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.
[DOJ Attachment Document to Flynn Filing]
In this testimony we see the fracture that will become critical as the events unfold over the next several days and weeks. The former DOJ (Main Justice) is blaming the former FBI (Small Group) for the actions and activities against the incoming Trump administration.
This dynamic shows up again in the testimony of former Deputy AG Sally Yates.
Sally Yates is describing the infamous oval office meeting (January 5, 2017); that took place with President Obama and was memorialized by Susan Rice in her memo to self; that Yates had no idea Flynn was under investigation and was blindsided by a revelation the FBI was monitoring the communication between Flynn and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.
It is important not to get lost in the weeds of each part of the evidence as it starts to surface. All of the material hits upon three key points:
- Michael Flynn (and others) were wrongly targeted by the FBI.
- Michael Flynn was not guilty of the accusations by the FBI; and Flynn was not guilty of the accusations that came later from the Mueller investigation as a result of evidence gathered by the FBI.
- The former DOJ is claiming they were not involved in the targeting of Michael Flynn; nor were the former Obama DOJ officials aware of the FBI activity.
Some of the defensive claims by participants in the anti-Trump effort may hold up under scrutiny (former DOJ). Some of the defensive claims will not. The key point is we have entered a phase where the coup-plotters and participants are trying to justify what took place; and they are pointing fingers at each-other to avoid culpability.
Keep in mind this doesn’t even begin to touch on what the corrupt Mueller crew did with the corrupt FBI material. This phase is the former Obama officials putting all of the blame upon former FBI officials for the origin of “Spygate” and the subsequent plot to target and remove the incoming administration.
Here’s the additional material filed with the court as an attachment to the DOJ motion to drop the charges against Michael Flynn: [It’s a lot of information]
(VIA AP) – […] The department said it had concluded that Flynn’s interview by the FBI was “untethered to, and unjustified by, the FBI’s counterintelligence investigation into Mr. Flynn” and that the interview was “conducted without any legitimate investigative basis.”
The U.S. attorney reviewing the Flynn case, Jeff Jensen, formally recommended dropping it to Barr last week, the course of action vehemently and publicly recommended by Trump, who appointed Barr to head the Justice Department.
Barr has increasingly challenged the Russia investigation, saying in a television interview last month that it was started “without any basis.” In February, he overruled a decision by prosecutors in the case of Roger Stone, another former Trump adviser, in favor of a more lenient sentence for the longtime Trump friend.
Jensen said in a statement: “Through the course of my review of General Flynn’s case, I concluded the proper and just course was to dismiss the case. I briefed Attorney General Barr on my findings, advised him on these conclusions, and he agreed.” (more)
Here’s the left’s defense that they’ve circulated to the media and which you’ll see repeated for two news cycles…Barr and all.
Only 7 People in American History were ever charged with Logan Act Violations and 2 went to Trial were Not Guilty? This was McCabe Mistake of anger over his own Wife was given Clinton Campaign Funds and Recusals for Clinton Email forcing Strzok Political Views that even Muller dismissed from his own Team?
The FBI and DOJ requires a massive overall of securing and reorganizing with Hiring and Avoidance of Conflicts of Personal, Political and Mentoring Interests. Even Comey’s own Daughter works at the NY Southern District, the FBI needs to revise that Appearance of Improprieties among Family, Wives and Children in key positions. It looks just wrong and they are above normal laws, regulations and nepotism.
There are some people who deserve to die in the worst ways possible. These people deserve to have everything taken away from them following a long Torturous prison term before the yard arm in public for the purpose of making people think twice about these actions.
Disagree, they made mistakes of judgments went beyond their call to duty by forgetting its the People that elected Presidents and Public Servants, and they ended up hurting the Famous DOJ-FBI Institutions by such actions. They had too many Washington Two Step Games and Dances with Tripping themselves and let down their own families over seeking to interfere in Elections they claim the Russians were doing, except they never seized the DNC Crime Computer Scene Servers.
They were put in Terrible Positions having to Investigate Hillary Emails after she was the DNC Nominee and made it worse deciding they could Investigate a GOP Candidate and later President. Muller should have declined the Appointment from Rosenstein as well.
Time to Reform, Renew, Respect and Rebuild the FBI and quit tearing it down by pretending nothing went wrong?
The rotting bench out back, cockroaches and maggots embedded, just need a coat of varnish. All will be good.
Well, Varnish does require clean surface before it can be applied!
Are you talking about rebuilding the FBI or the KGB? It seems hard to tell them apart at the present time.
The floodgates are opening –
oh boy, this is gettin’ good….
No wonder Fox is reporting that they have been told Schiff is freaking out.
Meanwhile, democrats and republicans alike are thinking they can’t vote Ratcliffe in fast enough to prevent Grenell from releasing more incriminating evidence….
LikeLiked by 8 people
Yet our president can just move him to another corrupt agency like FBI to continue his work. But I do like Ratcliffe and feel he isn’t swamp.
Greg1, Out of committee tomorrow and conformation vote Tuesday at the latest ?🤔🤗
How long can our President hold it for, let him release everything he can.
Cannot Ratcliffe then name Grenell as his Chief of Staff or something and just keep going?
We shall know soon how it all plays out!
Greg, Ratcliffe should check out ill for the next week.
Watch the magic satchel!
Trump’s timing is always impeccable.
You can say that again!!
Trump’s timing is always impeccable.
I got a statement that IM sure others have said….
RELEASE the JAN 4th PHONE CALL TRANSCRIPT between Flynn and Kyslak…
Let the world see what the real issue is… and then interview Kislyak and ASK HIM why did he call… and investigate if he CORRDINATED with the coup to call (just like the FUSION GPS coordination with russians on DON JR on the STEELE Dossier)
“Dec 29, 2016 – The Obama administration said it was tossing out 35 intelligence … the 2016 election, ejecting 35 suspected Russian intelligence operatives” NY Toilet Paper Time via CARTEL Mexico Billionair Carlos SLIM (Free MEXICO! and bring them back into our neighbors – EFF the cartel)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Legitimate Executive Branch communications with foreign officials must be kept as privileged.
If it got to trial and was critical evidence that would prove innocence or guilt, maybe then but only to the judge and jury. Not public.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wouldn’t trust that.
Sitting with the Democrats during Trumps congressional speech.
ONE FOR TREEHOUSE!
Now that’s just about as cool as it gets, Sundance!!! You really are a life changer…. at least from personal experience…. and it seems you helped change Gen Flynn’s life, too!
You are wonderful Sidney Powell.
She tis brillig with her slithy toves
They do gyre and gimble in the wabe
All mimsy are her borogoves
And her mome raths do outgrabe
Sydney Powell took her vorpal sword in hand
Long time the Licensed to Lie foe she sought
So rested she by an old oak tree
And stood awhile in thought
And as in thought she stood
The Licensed to Lie’s FBI trying to put the Republic to flame
Came whiffling through the tugly wood
Burbling lies and subjugation as it came!
One, two! Red, White and Blue!
Sydney Powell’s vorpal blade went snicker-snack!
She left it’s attacks dead, and with its head
She went galatphing back
Let freedom ring indeed!
Brother Sundance carries the flame
While Sister Sydney throws down the lightning and rain
The Deep State Monster they will assail
The American battle-call will wail
LikeLiked by 3 people
WOWOWOWOWOWOW. Congratulations and THANK YOU.
I Salute you Sundance and your valuable investigative work for the country. I found you while digging into the Treyvon Martin hoax and I’ve stuck around since.
LikeLike
Bernie Sanders went to Moscow for his honeymoon are they going to arrest him?
All these enraged DemonRATs are conveniently ignoring the FACT that Flynn actually DIDN’T lie, per the FBIs original 302 and conclusions. But He was subsequently told he lied by the lying FBI, and he pled guilty to that, on very bad advice from his corrupt former counsel, to protect his son.
LikeLiked by 7 people
A couple of situations had to break our way but I think we all figured someone {as yet unknown} would start looking to make a deal.
If the person is DOJ my money’s on Ms. Yates. Strikes me as the kind to talk big if she has the weight of the federal government behind her. If she’s on her own she folds like cheap accordion.
If it’s FBI I’m going Mr. Baker. I read up on him when this thing first kicked off and he’s shaky as a leaf.
But who I think will be head of the line is that worm Mr. Clapper. Two minutes under the lights and he’s singing like Bing Crosby during the Christmas holidays.
Agree with Yates. Not sure about Baker. But don’t forget Clapper. He’s always been weak, and he doesn’t want to spend the rest of his days in the slammer.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yates is corrupt – https://thefederalist.com/2019/04/08/obama-holdover-sally-yates-helped-sink-michael-flynn/
I agree. I’ve posted before that Yates and Lynch are going to cooperate. I believe and have posted before that we will find out Carlin has cooperated for some time. They won’t have inside information after early 2017, but they are going to be prime sources as to what went on in 2015 and 2016 before the initiation of Crossfire Hurricane.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Clapper will sing like a canary; Yates will fall on her sword before she talks.
“Ms. Yates. Strikes me as the kind to talk big if she has the weight of the federal government behind her. If she’s on her own she folds like cheap accordion.”
I bet they are all like our dog Pepper years ago. When other dogs approach, she is barking and brave when walking on a leash, or behind a fence, but take the leash off and she immediately flops belly up and wetting herself.
Yep – just like Bing!
DECLAS has happened!!!!!!
https://intelligence.house.gov/russiainvestigation/
DECLAS has happened!!!!
https://intelligence.house.gov/russiainvestigation/
Stop that nonsense.
As long as there one black box covering anything written or typed the coverup is still happening. Still drip drip and tick tock until there are indictments at a minimum.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
It was Sally Yates and Mary McCord who sat on Don McGahn to get Flynn fired by telling him Flynn lied. And they were both quite proud of it. Still are I guarandamntyya.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Someone please explain to me why as a conservatist I have to watch known cheaters and outright liars such at Donna Brazile on Fox News, along with a host of other DemocRAT propagandists such as Chris Wallace, Juan Williams, Chris Hahn, and on and on. Please, please, can we get a boycott going? Enough is enough.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Pretty simple, really. Don’t watch Fox.
LikeLiked by 3 people
A public boycott.
For PT to use the Treason word again today tells me maybe Barr and Durham just may have some NSA communications or something that unequivocally shows they were out to get PT at all costs.
Why?
Because Barr knows the DS will demand to see their proof when they roll out the charges.
IMO Barr would never have opened the Flynn can like they did today unless Durham had everything on his end buttoned up and ready to go.
Otherwise Barr gets roasted by the DS and media non stop.
Nobody wants that abuse so again, IMO they are ready to roll but just want to give the DS time to overload their mouths some more.
I agree and have said this before: Trump and company throw out very strong statements that often start out as “crazy” or “absurd”. But I’ve seen time and again that they never go big unless they have what to back it up. Remember the “ridiculous” accusations that the White House was spying on the Trump Campaign? Turned out to be not so ridiculous. Trump started dropping very loaded terms like “coup” and “treason” a while back. What we have today is in fact,proof of multiple acts of treason and a genuine attempt at a coup.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Reasonable assumption or AG Barr is being forced to act by happenings he is not in direct control over.
Per Lou just now, House Inel Committee just released 57 interview transcripts from Russia investigations 😄
LikeLiked by 2 people
I thought there was only 53 total.
He read off “57”
Correction, 53 transcripts and 4 letters.
Not a peep on abcnews.go.com. ABCNews is an enemy of freedom.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It is there if you search for term “Flynn,”but not on main page, not on US page.
Bottom line is the prosecution and Flynn’s first attorneys LIED to Judge Sullivan.
Judge Sullivan knows we know he knows.
BIG QUESTION: Will Judge Sullivan hold them accountable?
LikeLiked by 5 people
I was thinking about judge Sullivan last week and how he had to know the charges against Flynn were bogus. I still think that. I also think he either is a part of and willing to help deep state, or has been blackmailed by the ds. Or maybe I’m too conspiracy minded.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It could also be he’s a too-trusting fool who simply believed Van Grack over Sidney Powell.
Whatever he is, he is between a rock and a hard place.
..
..
It’s almost like Rod could see the future. I don’t think he blinked that whole press conference
LikeLiked by 4 people
Drugs will do that.
Or fear.
Just like many days that have passed, the sun rose this morning, and McCabe is still a liar.
Many things change, but there are some things we can always count on,
McCabe is a lying snake.
Cannot wait to see this man indicted and convicted.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Paul Ryan 2019: ‘The 2020 Election will be the reckoning for Orange Man Bad’
Paul Ryan (May) 2020: ‘WTF’
I have no idea what you’re talking about. They’re still going to force a mail-in vote and rig it.
Even the dumbos at the CDC were advocating it. Redfield will be a goner shortly.
Wonder who drew the short straw to fall on the sword to protect Obama. So much corruption, so little character.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Looks like they filed the paperwork to draft Michelle back on 4/30
https://www.fec.gov/data/committee/C00745075/?tab=filings
Rick Grennell’s satchel.
Somebody grab this Twitter handle.
How would you get a Washington DC jury to convict these traitors? Most in that city think they are heroes for trying to overthrow the Trump administration>
LikeLiked by 1 person
Could be that since these crimes were committed against America, the jury might be someplace outside of DC?
Yeah, need a change of venue. Do prosecutors ever get to request a change of venue or is that only defendants?
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Constitution gives you the right to be tried in the district where the crime was committed. So it’s only the defendant who can request a change of venue.
Amateur Theory:
The crimes are against the entire nation. The IG report infers former JD surveillance abuse occurred in other branches. The victims are likely dispersed throughout the country.
Plus 3/4 of DC jury pool is likely contaminated.
You don’t.
Military Tribunals
Kavanagh hearing question
The most important statement by the DOJ regarding the Flynn interview by the FBI: “untethered to, and unjustified by, the FBI’s counterintelligence investigation into Mr. Flynn” and that the interview on January 24, 2017 was “conducted without any legitimate investigative basis.”. Note, McCabe is still trying to justify the interview in his statement by the Russian nonsense which the FBI knew at the time was false. Sorry Andy that rug has been pulled out from under you and Comey. That false predicate has been obliterated.You and Comey thought the false predicate would protect you but that statement by Barr’s DOJ is telling you it won’t.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Notice how no one in the MSM, including Faux are bringing up the Flynn jr. aspect of this case? They released the Priestap notes to distract from the major violations. The games will never stop. DC is rotten to the core.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes this and other pieces must be provided to counter the false spin. Plus the original 302 indicated no evidence of false statements from Flynn.
Wow – more to come –
LikeLiked by 2 people
If it’s Barack Obama’s guilt, it will just be confirmation of the obvious.
Maybe they found Obama’s real birth certificate? 😂
Re: McCabe. $750K bribe laundered through his wife’s phony political campaign. Bought and paid for.
“Yates … was blindsided by a revelation the FBI was monitoring the communication between Flynn and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.”
America’s Sweetheart had no idea that ALL communication by foreign officials is recorded?
She’s a damn liar.
LikeLiked by 2 people
bingo!
Please, Father, if it is consistent with your will, bring all of the perpetrators of the coup to full and complete justice, with lengthy prison terms. All of them, Father, please, Lord.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m not adverse to justice at the end of a rope or standing against a wall.
I find myself preferring that the executioner use a pistol to backs of heads. It just makes sense. Unmarked, mass grave. As a matter of justice, and also pour encourager les outres.
Wonderful!
God Bless Sundance, Sidney Powell, General Flynn and President Trump and families!
Sundance laid out the evidence of the Coup and framing of President Trump, Pres. Trump associates, General Flynn… step by step, connecting the dots, showing who, what, when.
And God bless Director Grenell!
Never give a sword to a man who can’t dance.
– Confucius
Grenell must be Frederick Austerlitz, aka Fred Astaire.
There is a patriot who seemed to come out of nowhere! Never heard of him, and now he’s busy helping to save the republic.
Out of the night
When the full moon is bright
Comes the swordsman known as Grenell
This bold renegade
Carves a “G” with his blade
A “G” that stands for Grenell !
I think God blessed us with Mr. Grenell.
Reading the Exhibits to the Motion to Dismiss — Could it be more obvious that Obama deliberately acted to antagonize Russia, because HE WANTED THEM TO REACT AGAINST US INTERESTS and unleash a destructive cycle of actions/reactions? Flynn prevailed upon the Russians not to harm US interests. Yet the communist traitor got filthy rich from setup deals. Lock him (Obama) up!
I see Evelyn farkas’s name 🤣 Imma read that first
Obama in the Presidency, parley-voo?
Obama in the Presidency, parley-voo?
He could set the country against itself and abuse his power a great deal
But taking any responsibly to him just never did appeal
He has less class than the back of a hack
When he morns for anyone but himself the tears run down his back
He will never be an enlightened man
‘Cause he gets his philosophy from a old Marxist and Fascist garbage can
He has so many pathologies it would make Freud’s knees knock
And his wife’s angry deranged looks could stop a cuckoo clock
If he would just take responsibility sometime somewhere
His MSM frogs would probably award him the Croix-de-Guerre
His cronies and money men got the pie and cake
And all America got was a bellyache
You might forget his smears and class and race warfare yell
But you’ll never forget the President from hell
LikeLike
The fatal flaw in this sudden outbreak of finger pointing is by themselves, none of these bureaucratic lowlifes would have had either the imagination or the courage to devise such a convoluted scheme on their own.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cowards and bullies always travel in packs…
I hope Gen Flynn files massive civil suits against these vermin, and leaves them as destitute as they did him…
Sundance
Any idea what the iformation Yates mentioned in her notes is?
She noted no referal needed because the FBI maintained that information.
Was the FBI the ones that recorded the phone call and Yates just admitted that? Also the leaker to Ignatius at WAPO said the conversation was a possible Logan Act violation.
My bet is on McCabe as the leaker.
One hell of a hot night in the deep swamp. Hot Damn burn it down.
Let these coup plotters experience the hell they put people thru and magnify it by 10 to the 10th power
LikeLiked by 2 people
Annnnnd……. People are forgetting that the final straw that got Flynn fired was when Mike Pence stated that Flynn lied to him to Trump. Don’t forget that stab in the back by Pence.
I guess Rosenstien defense will be that the FBI intiated the investigation and it must be legit. Had to have an excuse for the FISA he signed. I can the wheels falling off his cart real fast.
I for one do not know how the President of the United States Donald J Trump could look at that man and not choke him to death with his bare hands. I do not have that self control
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike