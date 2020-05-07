The DOJ -vs- FBI Blame Game Begins – DOJ Release Documents to Support Dropping Flynn Case…

The DOJ is releasing a series of additional documents to support their decision to drop the case against Lt. General Michael Flynn [download here].  Not coincidentally, at the same time these additional documents are being released, a fracture in the core group of coup plotters is surfacing.  The bigger picture is now the former DOJ -vs- former FBI.

The dynamic of distinction is interesting to watch unfold.  Prior DOJ officials pointing to corrupt decisions by prior FBI officials.  This is the fracture that will bring down the fraud. This was always why we needed the declassification process.  Things are happening fast.

Additionally, because the underlying Flynn evidence documents include portions of transcripts from questions put to the “small group”, Adam Schiff is now forced to release the transcripts. [file here] We’ll walk through this as it unfolds…. starting with McCabe.

Andrew McCabe releases a statement about the DOJ decision to drop the Flynn case:

However, within the newly released documents supporting the DOJ decision to drop the Flynn case, we can see how former DOJ-National Security Division head Mary McCord points a finger at former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.

Essentially Main Justice, via Mary McCord, is saying it was Andrew McCabe who first raised the issue of Flynn violating the Logan Act.   According to McCord’s testimony and notes: McCabe, FBI legal Counsel James Baker, FBI lawyer Trisha “Trish” Beth Anderson and former DNI Bob Litt were driving the use of the Logan Act as a targeting mechanism against incoming National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.

[DOJ Attachment Document to Flynn Filing]

In this testimony we see the fracture that will become critical as the events unfold over the next several days and weeks.  The former DOJ (Main Justice) is blaming the former FBI (Small Group) for the actions and activities against the incoming Trump administration.

This dynamic shows up again in the testimony of former Deputy AG Sally Yates.

Sally Yates is describing the infamous oval office meeting (January 5, 2017); that took place with President Obama and was memorialized by Susan Rice in her memo to self; that Yates had no idea Flynn was under investigation and was blindsided by a revelation the FBI was monitoring the communication between Flynn and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

It is important not to get lost in the weeds of each part of the evidence as it starts to surface.  All of the material hits upon three key points:

  • Michael Flynn (and others) were wrongly targeted by the FBI.
  • Michael Flynn was not guilty of the accusations by the FBI; and Flynn was not guilty of the accusations that came later from the Mueller investigation as a result of evidence gathered by the FBI.
  • The former DOJ is claiming they were not involved in the targeting of Michael Flynn; nor were the former Obama DOJ officials aware of the FBI activity.

Some of the defensive claims by participants in the anti-Trump effort may hold up under scrutiny (former DOJ).  Some of the defensive claims will not.  The key point is we have entered a phase where the coup-plotters and participants are trying to justify what took place; and they are pointing fingers at each-other to avoid culpability.

Keep in mind this doesn’t even begin to touch on what the corrupt Mueller crew did with the corrupt FBI material.  This phase is the former Obama officials putting all of the blame upon former FBI officials for the origin of “Spygate” and the subsequent plot to target and remove the incoming administration.

Here’s the additional material filed with the court as an attachment to the DOJ motion to drop the charges against Michael Flynn:  [It’s a lot of information]

.

(VIA AP) – […] The department said it had concluded that Flynn’s interview by the FBI was “untethered to, and unjustified by, the FBI’s counterintelligence investigation into Mr. Flynn” and that the interview was “conducted without any legitimate investigative basis.”

The U.S. attorney reviewing the Flynn case, Jeff Jensen, formally recommended dropping it to Barr last week, the course of action vehemently and publicly recommended by Trump, who appointed Barr to head the Justice Department.

Barr has increasingly challenged the Russia investigation, saying in a television interview last month that it was started “without any basis.” In February, he overruled a decision by prosecutors in the case of Roger Stone, another former Trump adviser, in favor of a more lenient sentence for the longtime Trump friend.

Jensen said in a statement: “Through the course of my review of General Flynn’s case, I concluded the proper and just course was to dismiss the case. I briefed Attorney General Barr on my findings, advised him on these conclusions, and he agreed.” (more)

 

 

