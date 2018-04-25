Curiouser and Curiouser – James Comey Leak Recipient, Daniel Richman, Had Special Access To FBI Databases…

After congressman Jim Jordan made mention of this issue last Sunday people started asking questions. Fox News Catherine Herridge details how Daniel Richman held special access privileges to the FBI, as an outcome of former FBI Director James Comey authorizing his friend as a “Special Government Employee” or SGE.
(VIA FOX) […] The professor, Daniel Richman, confirmed the special status in response to an inquiry from Fox News, while referring other questions, including on the scope of his work, to the FBI.
“I did indeed have SGE status with the Bureau (for no pay),” Richman wrote in an email.
Richman emerged last year as the former FBI director’s contact for leaking memos documenting his private discussions with President Trump – memos that are now the subject of an inspector general review over the presence of classified material. Sources familiar with Richman’s status at the FBI told Fox News that he was assigned to “special projects” by Comey, and had a security clearance as well as badge access to the building. Richman’s status was the subject of a Memorandum of Understanding. (read more)
Wait, let’s look at something here. From the article the benefits included: “Sources familiar with Richman’s status at the FBI told Fox News that he was assigned to “special projects” by Comey, and had a security clearance as well as badge access to the building. Richman’s status was the subject of a Memorandum of Understanding.”
A few paragraphs later, this: “Richman’s portfolio included the use of encrypted communications by terror suspects.”
Oh my. Well, well, well… You see what’s being described here. There’s only one way to gain access to “encrypted communications” and that means having access to the FBI and NSA database.
Accepting he obviously had such access…. what would be the probability that Daniel Richman was one of these?
Sorry if someone else has posted this; but I thought this was very interesting how Sessions is looking at journalists for soliciting/publishing classified info.
Wray is in charge of the leaking investigations.
LikeLike
An absolute free for all. Everybody & their uncle had access to anything they wanted, as long as they were democrats willing to dismiss the confines of a Constitutional Republic & work to illegally usurp the peoples power
The concept of the Constitution, of we the people, of the Bill of Rights & the separation of powers in order to keep the government in check meant nothing to these people
Their party, their ideology & their hatred of over half of America’s citizens were the only things that mattered
Being in power, they had the keys to the kingdom & all the information & secrets that come with it. And like the spoiled, petulant children they are, they couldn’t resist. They couldn’t resist turning our beloved form of government into a third world banana republic dictatorship
Radical leftist democrats always use corruption & criminality to get what they want, since they can’t get it from the voters
LikeLiked by 4 people
They hate nearly all of American’s citizens, even those that brought them to power. In fact, their enablers will be the first on lock down when the takeover is complete. They’ve created monsters in their supporters, who they won’t keep around to turn on them when they finally realize they’ve been duped. History shows us the playbook, which is used every single time.
LikeLike
Another piece of the puzzle revealed.
And True Pundit says Priestap has flipped.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So did Sundance a while ago.
LikeLike
Did Richman use Ambassador Power’s credentials to unmask?
LikeLiked by 1 person
excellent question. Wonder if Comey gave him her credentials and password?
LikeLiked by 1 person
That was one of my first thoughts. Powers admitted she unmasked 10 or 12? But was has dropped that well over 200 were reported. Once they – if ever – release the unredacted we will know.
LikeLike
Someone needs to research this SGE business. My understanding is that it’s illegal for a government employee to work for NO PAY, as Richman claims he did. Really. That’s why if there’s a government “shutdown,” non-essential employees are NOT ALLOWED to come in and work.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You are correct. The government can accept volunteer services in very specific circumstances. This isn’t one of them.
LikeLike
It’s not illegal.
See “Special Government Employees” as per Office of Government Ethics at
https://www.oge.gov/Web/oge.nsf/Resources/Special+Government+Employees
and paragraph 3.
LikeLike
This dude was PATIENT ZERO – the FBI wannabees were echoing his statements and writings
LikeLiked by 1 person
If Richman is an FBI employee/contractor, wouldn’t he have the same legal liabilities as other FBI employees (meaning more legal liability than an average citizen) for receiving unauthorized confidential information (not pursuant to his duties) and for transmitting confidential information and confidential work product to unauthorized parties? — i.e., criminal penalties?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Whiskey Tango Foxtrot. What a piece of work that swamp rat Comey is.
LikeLike
I think it is time for an audit/review of all the people that have “special access privileges”, and also “Security clearance”…especially those holdovers from the last administration. Sooner or later, this needs to be done… maybe by Homeland Security.
LikeLike