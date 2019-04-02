Carter Page Had a More Important Use Beyond a FISA Warrant….

It has never made sense that U.S. Person Carter Page was an FBI witness from 2013 through to March/May 2016 and yet in October 2016, to achieve a FISA warrant, the FBI called him an agent of a foreign government. [FISA APPLICATION]
It just never made any sense; perhaps, until today.
Put yourself in the mindset within the highly political small group at the DOJ and FBI who have a plan to help Hillary Clinton win the presidency.
From October 2015 through early March 2016 Fusion GPS was assembling opposition research on all the GOP candidates. However, mid-March it became obvious Donald Trump was going to win, so all other efforts were side-lined and Trump becomes the Fusion-GPS focus. Billionaire Paul Singer, a Rubio backer, drops funding for Fusion-GPS Trump research; the DNC and Clinton campaign take over the payments.
After carefully negotiating issues with the Clinton email scandal, the FBI small group has successfully announced Hillary Clinton was ‘extremely careless’ but not ‘intentionally grossly negligent’. The team timed the whitewash to conclude prior to the conventions.
Now it’s July 21st, 2016, and candidate Donald Trump has made his acceptance speech at the GOP convention in Columbus, Ohio. In ten days Operation Crossfire Hurricane will officially begin after CIA Director John Brennan gives FBI Director James Comey a two-page “electronic communication” memo to kick things off. Things are going according to plan.
In the background CIA Director Brennan was running an international operation against peripheral figures within the Trump campaign since March. The goal was to create the appearances needed to generate surveillance, and launch the FBI counterintelligence operation.
Through the use of Five-Eyes allies in Australia and the U.K, by July 31st the Brennan op had successfully created suspicious appearances for Paul Manafort, George Papadopolous, Michael Flynn and Carter Page; Brennan turns the “EC” over to James Comey and Andrew McCabe. Crossfire Hurricane, led by FBI Agent Peter Strzok is off and running. Things are going according to plan.
HPSCI Final Report Link (page #12)
On July 28th, 2016, Hillary Clinton accepts the democrat presidential nomination. The DOJ and FBI now get down to business conducting surveillance on the Trump campaign and defending Hillary’s interests.
Simultaneously, Glenn Simpson, Nellie Ohr and Mary Jacoby of Fusion-GPS have contracted with former British Intelligence Officer Christopher Steele to receive information from their research, verify it, enhance it, and compile it into a set of memos that can be used to align with the Russian conspiracy narrative constructed by Brennan.
There is now an official investigation, Crossfire Hurricane via the FBI, and an unofficial investigation, dossier assembly via Steele and Fusion, underway. Watch carefully, later it will become part of a collaborative effort to merge these two elements.
Throughout the summer things are going swimmingly. Hillary is on track, albeit taking too much time off the campaign trail, and her campaign is being briefed by Fusion on the overall Russia collusion narrative effort. Emissaries networked between the FBI/DOJ, the intelligence community and the Clinton campaign are aligned through mutual channels.
On August 5th, former interim CIA Director Mike Morell publishes an Op-ed in the New York Times saying: “In the intelligence business, we would say that Mr. Putin had recruited Mr. Trump as an unwitting agent of the Russian Federation.”
[Not coincidentally Mr. Morell was Hillary’s CIA safety net following Benghazi when CIA Director General David Petraeus had to be removed by DNI James Clapper. {Go Deep}]
On the same day as the Morell Op-Ed… Hillary Clinton releases the following video. Knowing what you know now about the CIA/DOJ/FBI Trump-operation, watching this in hindsight might just blow your mind. WATCH:
.
The hindsight coordination visible here is stunning. [That video might disappear]
Crossfire Hurricane is ongoing. Fusion GPS and Christopher Steele are ongoing. The only thing not working according to plan is the media fully embracing the material being provided by Fusion and Steele and publishing it. The media are reluctant because the dossier material is almost impossible to validate and verify.
Reminder…. There is now an official investigation, Crossfire Hurricane via the FBI, and an unofficial investigation, dossier assembly via Steele and Fusion, underway.
On August 15th, 2016, Lisa Page and Peter Strzok have a meeting with Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe. At the conclusion of that meeting, Peter Strzok sends a text message to Ms. Page:
“I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy’s office -that there’s no way he gets elected- but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk. It’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you’re 40.”
Here’s where Carter Page is about to come in; but first more context…
Crossfire Hurricane is actually a surveillance operation and counterintelligence operation against the Trump campaign based on the originating “EC” from Brennan. Crossfire Hurricane is also part of the background Russian conspiracy narrative being pushed by the Clinton campaign. However, Crossfire Hurricane is also mostly invisible except for leaks. Leaks can be risky; and they don’t want to tip-off the Trump campaign.
Meanwhile, despite their earnest efforts Fusion-GPS and Christopher Steele are not getting much media traction on their dossier. The media whispers are louder, most of them know about it, but no real traction on pushing specific stories.
On August 25th Hillary Clinton gives a speech in Reno Nevada where she outlines how the “Alt Right” and Russian agents/bots are behind an effort to destroy her campaign. To many people the speech just seemed goofy and paranoid. She was mocked for it.
Mysteriously Clinton disappeared for almost two weeks after that “Alt Right” speech, and resurfaced on September 11th in New York for a 9/11 event. This is when she had that mysterious collapsing episode, and was thrown in the van like a sack of potatoes. With each cough and stumble the possibility and risk of a Trump victory increases.
On September 29th, 2016, the FBI received word from New York that new Clinton emails were uncovered in the Weiner/Abedin laptop. Andrew McCabe and Peter Strzok buried the issue, assuming (hoping) that Clinton would win the election. The laptop would be avoided by the FBI until October 27th. [backstory] Undoubtedly the Clinton campaign team was notified.
On October 19th Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump square off in their final debate. During the debate Clinton calls Trump “a puppet of Putin”. Clinton suggested that Trump would be a “puppet” for Putin, who has a “very clear favorite in this race.” “No, you’re the puppet!” Trump responded.
Clinton said 17 U.S. intelligence agencies have concluded that recent cyber attacks targeting the U.S. election came from Russia. “She has no idea” where the hacking originated, Trump argued. Clinton accused Trump of taking Putin’s word over the conclusions of the U.S. military and intelligence professionals, calling it “frightening.” LINK
Two days after this debate, October 21st, the FBI rushed an application to the FISA court for a Title-1 surveillance warrant against U.S. person Carter Page.
It has never made sense that U.S. Person Carter Page was an FBI witness from 2013 through to March/May 2016 and yet in October 21st 2016, to achieve a FISA warrant, the FBI called him an agent of a foreign government. [FISA APPLICATION] To get the FISA application approved they used the Christopher Steele Dossier.
Up to now the operating assumption has been that the FBI used the Steele Dossier to get the FISA warrant approved. They used the FISA warrant to spy on the Trump campaign.
However, if you assess the context of the time-frame; and consider the Trump campaign was already under surveillance from the July 31st “EC”; and then overlay the aspects around Carter Page that have never made sense; a different picture emerges.
The FBI didn’t need the FISA warrant for additional investigation. The FBI needed a Russia narrative and to protect themselves from Trump. The FBI needed the Steele Dossier to justify their pre-existing investigation and mount a defense in the event of a Trump victory.
It was the Steele Dossier they needed.
What is Fusion-GPS’s Steele Dossier without Carter Page?
Without Carter Page, the Steele Dossier is an assembled political file with a bunch of speculative claims about the opposition campaign of a presidential candidate. Without Carter Page, the Steele Dossier is a binder of information, a file, sitting on a desk at the FBI essentially useless. It also came in AFTER their surveillance/investigation began.
How could the FBI ever justify investigating the opposition research of a rival candidate for office? How could they ever get past the sourcing issues? How could they explain their blind eye to the provenance? How could they ever justify using the Steele Dossier?
They need some justification to exploit the Dossier. The FBI needed to use Carter Page as a way to inject the Steele Dossier into a pre-existing investigation of the Trump campaign.
The FBI didn’t use the Steele Dossier as a way to exploit Carter Page for a FISA warrant against the Trump campaign. The FBI used Carter Page as a way to inject the Steele Dossier into a pre-existing investigation of the Trump campaign.
Carter Page was never an actual target any more than Russia interference was genuine threat within the campaigns. Both were complete fabrications. Despite calling him an agent of a foreign government, Carter Page was never charged. However, for the sake of protecting themselves, and continuing to keep a President Trump undermined, it was the Dossier that was important, not the FISA warrant. To get the dossier “in” they needed Carter Page.
With the Dossier in the official investigative bloodstream, the FBI could exploit the content and their media allies could assist in framing an actual, albeit completely fabricated, Russian conspiracy narrative. The Russia narrative could then serve multiple purposes and even launch another FBI investigation in May 2017 per Andrew McCabe.
Once the FBI and Robert Mueller had used the Steele Dossier to generate the needed narrative; and once the counterintelligence investigation into Paul Manafort, George Papadopoulos, Michael Flynn and Michael Cohen had successfully ensnared them and Mueller shut them down on unrelated issues; then the dossier had exhausted its usefulness, and was dispatched along with the FISA on Carter Page.
Once Manafort, Papadopoulos, Flynn and Cohen were under control, all efforts were on “obstruction” 24/7/365.
No wonder Christopher Steele was surprised to hear his Dossier work product was used to launch a counterintelligence investigation…. because, here’s the key takeaway, it wasn’t.
The Dossier was used to validate and justify, albeit fraudulently, a pre-existing investigation. That pre-existing counterintelligence investigation, a political surveillance operation under the color of FBI legitimacy, originated from the sketchy Brennan intelligence operation in early 2016.
“I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy’s office -that there’s no way he gets elected- but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk. It’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you’re 40.”
Carter Page was not accused of being an agent of a foreign government to get a FISA warrant; that was secondary. Carter Page was accused of being an agent of a foreign government to get the Dossier into the investigation.
It was the Dossier that became important and useful in mid-October 2016, not Carter Page. One of the issues that raised the joint DOJ importance and FBI urgency was realizing they were going to have to do something before the election with the Weiner/Abedin laptop, which they announced on October 27th.
[…] “We found that what changed between September 29 and October 27 that finally prompted the FBI to take action was not new information about what was on the Weiner laptop but rather the inquiries from the SDNY prosecutors and then from the Department. The only thing of significance that had changed was the calendar and the fact that people outside of the FBI were inquiring about the status of the Weiner laptop.” (IG Report pg 331)
.
It was the dossier they needed most, not Carter Page.
As we all know, SD is the man. May I humbly sipuggest, SD, you focus on the border and voter fraud type stuff. A victory against the Swamp has little meaning if we are overrun and have fraudulent votes.
LikeLike
May I humbly suggest you go start your own blog….wtf????….that’s an asinine reply to SD, if I ever saw one…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well have already known this for how long now?
LikeLike
Absolutely asinine!
LikeLike
Let me help to correct the first post and keep us on track.
I really enjoy how Sundance’s mind works. He is without a doubt the most underrated citizen journalist we are fortunate to have. Great stuff here.
Some deliver news (or leaks), but folks like Sundance put all the pieces together and provide brilliant perspective.
Incredible work. Thank you friend
LikeLike
Heh Guillermo Maguire/Trebla/Phillip Irwin/Diberg
Blow it out ur ears, Okay?
LikeLiked by 2 people
If there is no victory there is little chance we have a country. Welcome to totalitarian Demosocialism.
LikeLike
The Weiner laptop is going to be back in the news……..Goodie Goodie.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I hope so. It should be volatile to the dems.
LikeLike
It makes sense. The follow up would be to figure out who injected Carter Page into the dossier. It has been suggested that Steele wasn’t the primary author of the dossier, or at least there was input from others. So who pished in Carter Page, to enable the use of the dossier, to get the Title-1 in an attempt to justify the previous spying? I doubt Fusion or Steele came up with Page on their own. Was it Bruce?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I still think the selection of Page and Papadopoulos dates back to the National Security Council (NSC) meeting about the list of fake foreign policy advisors Trump gave to the media and GOP big shots to avoid a convention challenge in July. All the monkey business in London with Page and Papadopoulos happened just after the list was made public (March/April 2016) and Comey called the NSC meeting.
LikeLike
Fusion GPS was hired on Hillary’s behalf by PERKINS COIE law firm on April 19, 2016. The list of fake foreign policy advisors had been out for weeks, and the NSC meeting likely preceded the April 19th date. April 19th was also the date of the final raid at Waco and the Oklahoma City bombing.
LikeLike
My guess is whoever was handling Page as a SOI came up with his name. Page knows.
LikeLike
Nice! Please add Wild Bill and AG Lynch for Seth Rich reveal and Guccifer 2 plant…Seth leaked the DNC files and aguccifer 2 was created to carry more Russia Russia Russia water…the “pings of Trump Tower” is the SMOKING GUN on the Insurance plan of Impeachment/Incarceration of 45!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Today is one of those days I wish I had a visual of SD with a chalkboard and all the players on a felt board being moved around as you discuss this outrageous attempt to destroy PDJT and all those surrounding him. I am always in awe of how you continually refine and figure out this massive puzzle and then present it to us so eloquently. Don’t know how you do it! You are a true patriot in addition to being a gifted thinker, analysist and writer. Bravo!
LikeLiked by 4 people
With the number of players and timelines, SD needs a room of 4 magnetic whiteboard walls.
LikeLike
IIRC, there was much talk of an earlier FISA application that was rejected. That stuck with me because of an overwhelming % of ‘rubber stamp’ approvals. It seemed to me that if that was the case, subsequent, related applications might get more scrutiny (especially if presented to the same judge). Is it at all possible that Flynn, Papa and Manafort were part of a declined warrant in which surveillance somehow proceeded.
LikeLike
I keep thinking it was the DNC hack that highlighted the early application for a FISA warrant in June or July 2016. It happened about the same time as the alleged failed application.
LikeLike
I agree, mostly. But I think Page would have already been part of the Crossfire Narrative:
1.) Teaching in Moscow
2.) Trips to Moscow to speak at conferences or whatever
3.) Prior “connections” to Shady Russians in 2013/2014
Page went to Moscow in July 2016, and that must have already been part of the CI investigation prior to October. UNLESS Page was an FBI plant in July… but I just have my nagging doubts on that. We need to see and compare both FISA applications.
LikeLike
Without this wonderful site? I would have remained naive. I hope my little drops of thankfulness to all Treepers never wears thin.
DRAIN IT
LikeLiked by 4 people
IMPORTANT: The Mueller report should NOT be released UNTIL ALL of this, the “other half of Russian collusion and manipulation of our election process,” is fully investigated.
Both reports would then be released simultaneously and en toto.
This is the only way to ensure that a complete investigation is done. It also min8mizes use of the Mueller report for purely political purposes.
LikeLike
It was never going to work, Trump was to clean and they were very sloppy.
LikeLiked by 3 people
In their world no one is that clean. It is the worst kind of projection, he must have been dirty, because they were…… or something. grrrrrrrrrrrrrrr
I said way way back when,,, without all the granular details that we know at this point,
these ###@@@&$## were treating Donald Trump like a spy. The one person who the glaring needs of our nation before his own.. it makes me sick.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He was so clean, they had to create dirt on him which is what this is all about.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Aren’t we all surprised by how clean Trump turned out to be? Even his women issues are typical alpha man WOMEN issues -not underage girls or degrading S&M stuff like Dems Menendez and Spitzer.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I was surprised since he’s in the gambling business, I was also surprised how stupid our IC was in thinking they could get away with this nonsense.
LikeLike
This is the key point! The pre-Dossier surveillance of the Trump campaign and the Five Eyes Russian hoax were all an elaborate game of chicken. They assumed that PDJT is dirty, just like 98% of politicians and DC insiders. It didn’t matter how fabricated the original pretext was. Once the spooks find some real dirt, simply use THAT real material, while the original pretext is vanished (classified) and/or the original lies get melded into the actual dirt that is discovered.
Brennan, the small group, Clinton campaign, Fusion GPS, etc. never accounted for PDJT being squeaky clean! Plus, their Five Eyes entrapment schemes didn’t bear much fruit. Once their game of chicken failed AND it looked like Trump could actually win the election, it was “insurance policy” panic time!
As we know now, the Steele Dossier was actually some 15 year old recooked rubbish from Glenn Simpson’s old campaign tricks/oppo research playbook. It was never supposed to be the primary basis, on its own, either for destroying Trump’s candidacy or taking down PDJT. But when the clock hit midnight in early November of 2016, it was the only thing the conspirators had.
LikeLike
I apologize if this is stretching the topic, but it relates to the “Russian hacking” of the DNC emails, which fit into the FBI/DOJ narrative of election interference. I remember reading earlier that it was impossible for the emails to have been compromised by hacking through a URL, due to the amount of data downloaded and how long that took (rate of data transfer). Therefore, it had to have been an inside job, i.e., someone inside the DNC copying the data to a flash drive.
Can anyone confirm this or does anyone else remember this theory?
Great job as usual SD and I hope the POTUS is reading this stuff, because he should be.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Bill Binney, former technical director at NSA, and several of his fellow NSA veterans and members of VIPS (Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity) proved this theory correct approx 2 years ago. Bill Binney went to CIA and spoke with then CIA Dir Mike Pompeo about this.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Great memory. I totally forgot about Bill Binney.
Hopefully his and VIPS activity will be the focus of a reminder article here.
LikeLike
If there were some way to hold the perpetrators of this fraud financially responsible, it would help to discourage future abuse of US intelligence capabilities.
LikeLike
We can ruin them financially while prosecuting them for their criminal activities. We NEED to do this or in the future this will occur again and again.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It is alleged that Fusion GPS was the 3rd party making NSA About queries to spy on Republican candidates starting around Fall 2015. After Trump wins Super Tuesday 2016, he is pressed to form a foreign policy team (MSNBC), followed by hiring Carter Page and Papadopoulos on March 21, 2016. Days later PapaD is meeting with Mifsud (24th). Manafort also join at this time (March 29).
On April 18 2016, 3rd party access is shut down (Rogers) and the DNC panics. Manafort is promoted to campaign manager May 19. By June, the FBI attempts to use Deripaska to frame Manafort and Trump Jr., but that fails. Crossfire Hurricane commences, setting up a backstory of direct Trump/Russia collusion, but it was really a “binder full of peeing women”. On June 28, Clinton meets with Lynch on the tarmac, and the email investigation effectively ends.
Allegedly the spying on Trump continued all summer, and the FISA was drawn up in October to backwards-justify under FISA’s weird structure as a counter intelligence tool. The only way that works is if intelligence is “discovered” in the process of eves-dropping. Which in this case, it has to be, because the evidence was planted by Nellie Ohr, allegedly communicating to Steele impersonating a Russian agent.
Continue to call this Entrapment, Illegal Spying on Opposition Campaigns, Weaponization of Counter Intelligence Tools. We need very strong language to punch through the media’s wet blanket that’s trying to smother the investigation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I like the time line and connecting dots to certain milestones. I realize this all takes time but I am ready for the Mother of all Storms to commence.
LikeLike
The James Wolfe leak of the carter page Fisa warrant was on March 17th 2017, a couple months before James Comey was fired. Conveniently timed subsequent to the failure to get Donald Trump to obstruct justice on the Flynn- Logan Act bullshit. Helped amplify the collusion narrative for sure.
LikeLike
I read this post unfold in the twitterverse, tweet by tweet,,, and it did make sense.. The Carte Page Fisa bs was like typhoid Mary. The terrible thing is that it was all done with malicious intent. SMH
LikeLike
As pointed out on another thread, getting a FISA on Page made little sense as he had very little contact with the campaign, so the “two-hop” rule did them little, or no good at all. The same could be said for Manafort, who was fired almost two months before that last debate. Manafort would have very limited communications with the campaign. That leaves Papadopoulos, who was never taken seriously by the Trump campaign. None of them were good for any “two-hop” serious FISA penetration of the campaign on a long-term basis.
Page’s history also works against using him for FISA, but his Russia contacts gave them some plausible arguments. Not much, but enough for the MSM and Hillary’s base supporters.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Page was an emergency life-line. I believe he was placed inside the campaign in case of something bad happened and they needed to “go nuclear”. If things turned bad, they could use his past history and contacts to justify the charges they wanted to hang on Trump.
Things went bad. They decided they had to use Page. So they assembled the FISA warrant and proceeded to “go nuclear”.
LikeLike
Sam Clovis and Jeff Sessions need to explain Page’s placement on the list of fake foreign policy advisors. From whom did one, or both, of them get that name?
LikeLike
Wow! I can’t wait for the book and movie.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amazing article from the NYT. October 31, 2016. The conclusions of Mueller were known by the FBI already in October 2016 !
Also, Carter Page was the originator of the “Witch Hunt” terminology.
LikeLike
It has been said already, but the main goal may not have been proving Russia collusion, since this was manufactured by the investigators anyway, but the main goal was to get Trump to do something, such as obstruction, that would bring him down.
Looking back on it, this makes it very clear that patience was the main strategy to take.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Put yourself in the mindset within the highly political small group at the DOJ and FBI who have a plan to help Hillary Clinton win the presidency.”
Do that and you will see a fraud wrapped in a hundred fabrications inside a thousand lies with a story that is a phantasm wrapped in an illusion inside a delusion.
LikeLiked by 2 people
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
LikeLike
“The FBI didn’t need the FISA warrant for additional investigation. The FBI needed a Russia narrative and to protect themselves from Trump. The FBI needed the Steele Dossier to justify their pre-existing investigation and mount a defense in the event of a Trump victory. The FBI didn’t use the Steele Dossier as a way to exploit Carter Page for a FISA warrant against the Trump campaign. The FBI used Carter Page as a way to inject the Steele Dossier into a pre-existing investigation of the Trump campaign.”
You cracked the code.
Bravo, sir, bravo.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sundance, from what you just posted, how can all of the surveillance BEFORE the FISA warrant be legal? I have read some of the earlier theories that the FISA warrant “legalized” everything in the “counter-intelligence” investigation. Surely that cannot be true.
The way I see this, the FBI was/is trying to do what it legally cannot do – Eviscerate Donald Trump’s civil rights by spying on on him with the VAST capabilities of the Intelligence Community and then use that illegally obtained information to try to run a legitimate criminal investigation against Trump, claiming he is being influenced by a foreign power.
On a tangential note, I want to see James Clapper in prison. This guy lied to Congress several years back after the Snowden revelations. I distinctly remember his dissembling answer to a question about mass surveillance and thinking at the time “This guy just flat out lied to Congress to cover the NSA’s illegal activities.”
My second tangential note is that I believe John Brennan, Barak Obama and Valerie Jarrett are the instigators of this entire mess. Hillary Clinton is the 4th person involved, but she is too stupid to pull off anything like this. Her methodology is more direct and cumbersome. She would have just cooked up some stupid story, planted it and then proclaimed it as truth. See Billy Dale and the White House Travel Office. Or her private email server. Or the Benghazi YouTube video. Or keeping the subpoenaed Rose Law Firm documents in plain sight in her living quarters in the White House. OR the lame excuse given when she had the seizure on the street and the agents had to drag her into the vehicle.
But I believe Brennan, Obama and Jarrett share some Islamic related ideological goal and that is what is driving their actions.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hillary Clinton is the 4th person involved, but she is too stupid to pull off anything like this.
This whole scheme was stupid. The idea that the Russians would steal those emails and park them at Wikileaks to influence the election might fly with most underinformed Americans, at least for awhile, but it is just absurd. The Russians know you can’t get Americans to dig through stuff like that. You have to spoon feed them via MSM. Americans wait for MSM to tell them what is important. If MSM does not report something, it is either not true, or it is not important and can be filtered out of the brain. Only something titillating could have inspired people to go plowing into a big database of emails, and that was PIZZAGATE, but that didn’t start until after the election day 2016.
The scheme was stupid. It was executed with ham-fisted INCOMPETENCE. There is no excuse for it to have dragged out this long. The nature of this thing was obvious from the start. A group of gypsy grifters could have concocted something much more believable than this thing, which only morons would take seriously.
LikeLike
“However, mid-March it became obvious Donald Trump was going to win…”
In mid-MARCH? Seven months beforehand? What knowledge did they have of that, if they were all so certain, right up to the end, she was going to win? Even the media knew she was going to win.
LikeLike
Someone canceled Hillary’s $7 million victory fireworks display in NYC three days before the election. I am guessing they were afraid to tell Hillary, the fake news, and their agents running the public polls.
LikeLike
He meant win the Republican nomination. On another note I agree with the President that this type of witch Hunt should never happen to another President again. In order to insure this it is obvious that Jussie Smollett should be made the next POTUS.
LikeLike
Mid-March it became obvious Trump was going to win the primary – and then the law enforcement and intelligence goons had to go into overdrive to stop his further ascendancy.
LikeLike
I agree that the FISA app was to connect to the dossier but I think it was the hook needed in order to leak dossier contents before the election. It does not make sense to create this entire operation to use in the event she lost. Nobody believed that was going to happen. I think it was supposed to deploy pre election. The final nail in the Trump campaign just to be sure he didn’t win.
LikeLike
Anybody know who Carter Page’s legal team is? I know at one time he was representing himself.
LikeLike
He doesn’t need a legal team. He never did. He knew he was not in legal jeopardy. Which should make a HUGE light bulb go off.
LikeLike
I don’t know what awards are out there but Sundance should be flooded with them.I am awed by the ability to uncover and connect the
treasonous dots.
Question: Will President Trump start to go after these criminals soon?
I don’t quite understand the waiting anymore.
Look at the sheer amount that has been uncovered. I can’t help thinking it’s a mistake to not go full throttle against these conspirators.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And guess who else had their money in the pot?
https://dailycaller.com/2019/04/01/fusion-gps-steele-soros-millions/?utm_medium=email
The NWO is continuously being pushed by big money & evil minds.
God wins.
LikeLike
The NWO supplies the money. It is CIA money in this case, laundered through Soros.
LikeLike
Anything that smells has been touched by GS.
LikeLike
“Nobody believed that was going to happen.”
I am not so sure that was ever the case with the Deep State people and the oligarchs who give the orders. For some reason, Clinton had to be the nominee, but even Hillary was afraid she couldn’t beat some of the Republicans. That was why she wanted to run against the Pied Piper Candidate, who turned out to be Trump. Hillary’s friends in the media over-sold Trump with their ridiculous levels of free media coverage, which the NYT put at 1.89 BILLION dollars just for the nominating campaign. Most media coverage was not hostile, or neutral during the primaries, but once Trump got nominated, the MSM pivoted into the hostile position to try to push Hillary into office. It backfired.
No one does all of this bizarre stuff to help someone get elected who is a shoo-in to win in a landslide. Even Petey-Boy’s “insurance policy” comment indicates that, by late August, the spy boys were not so sure of Hillary’s status as a shoo-in, and their super rich bosses were definitely not convinced. Bureaucrats like these are risk averse. If a risk is unnecessary, and is not ordered from above, they are biased against taking risks.
LikeLike
Reviewing this as the big picture really starts to get filled in: here are a couple interesting points:
1 If it can be shown that NSA data base was searched for a few of the leading (R) candidates – especially Ted Cruz, but also especially if it is 3-4 of them, then this entire effort would appear CLEARLY partisan to anyone, even (D) cult members.
2 How does it happen that an investigation into suspected collusion needs to be FISA-warranted on three people all at the same time? Isn’t that a bit coincidental? There may be a good explanation – such as pulling on a thread revealed three suspected foreign colluders not just one, but that is a little bit unlikely. If you find someone worth a warrant, you would proceed to get that warrant in a week or so, and when you stumbled across suspect number 2 a few days later, then kick off that warrant. for approval type stuff like this, I tend to prefer to get approvals piecemeal to have more flexibility in dropping or adding to parallel lines of activity.
Applying for FISA for all three, together, makes sense if the only way to make a good story is a pastiche of half-way compelling colluders.
LikeLike
Brilliant work
CP FISA to legitimize dossier as “intel” not the other way around.
This could also explain why the FBI “fired” Steele as official CHS shortly after the CP FISA
(to obfuscate their connection to it’s author and his employment to produce “oppo-research”)
Did Buzzfeed publishing the complete dossier screw things up –where things start falling apart?
Seems like the small group is better off with the dossier remaining out of sight as “classified intel”—details released as “leaks from intelligence professionals familiar with the matter”.
Then there’s this…
May 9 2017
Days After Comey Firing, McCabe’s Team Re-Engaged Fired Dossier Author–Paul Sperry
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/articles/2019/03/09/days_after_comey_firing_mccabes_team_re-engaged_fired_dossier_author_139694.html
Was the FBI desperately trying to lock up Christopher Steele under cover of “sources and methods”
Grassley was hot on this trail May 3 2017 (2:42 mark)
BTW: Comey is made of STONE. Like Rushmore…….
LikeLike
Page FISA can be backdated 6 months…maybe they used PAGE so no other FISA needs to be released publicly?
LikeLike
“The FBI used Carter Page as a way to inject the Steele Dossier into a pre-existing investigation of the Trump campaign.” and…
“The Dossier was used to validate and justify, albeit fraudulently, a pre-existing investigation.”
Maybe it’s splitting hairs and arguing semantics, but I lean toward the latter… legitimize, not so much “inject”.
Consider:
1.) In July 2016 Steele met with an agent in Rome and handed over… what?… probably an early version of what would ultimately become The Dossier.
2.) As has been reported, there was an initial FISA application submitted 2-3 months prior to the Page FISA in October
Steele’s notes and drafts was the laundered/manufactured “intelligence”, thank you very much, Punchable Face John Brennan. But perhaps SO ROUGH AROUND THE EDGES that it couldn’t be used to get a FISA application. FISC tells FBI: go back and try harder. FBI tells Steele: go back and try harder. Steele tells Lovely, Lovely Nellie Ohr and Cheese Puff Glenn Simpson: FBI told me we need to go back and try harder.
I don’t just want to see the unredacted Page FISA from October 2016… I also want to see the unredacted ORIGINAL FISA application. Diff those two, and you’ll gain a lot of additional insight into how this thing went down, and what role Page played in it. Perhaps prior to October, Page was just a bit player in the Crossfire Narrative? And by October he was “the target”?
LikeLike
In Carter Page’s interview other day with Sheryl Atkinson he said he has NEVER met Donald Trump and has NEVER even spoken with him ( he talked to Bannon and some others in Campaign ) so it made no sense to go after him , but now we see Carter Page wasn’t even a pawn on the board he was simply a conduit to be used by evil group and then ignored . Really devious . Bottom line ,I think , his FISA application was totally bogus and corrupt . He said in interview he knows what a “ witch hunt “ is now and is suing everyone . Good for him !
LikeLike
Some advice (which is free, use it or discard it). Don’t trust Carter Page. He is almost certainly a CIA operative. He comes across as a dunce in interviews. He is anything BUT a dunce. You don’t graduate in the top 10% of a service academy if you are a dunce.
I believe everything you see from him is an act. I think he was working for the CIA when he went to Russia as an employee of Merrill-Lynch. Everything about him screams “CIA Informer”.
He came into the Trump campaign “just in case”. The Deep State needed someone one in place to be “him” just in case they had to tear Trump down. They had to get him. Page was “that guy” they used.
LikeLike
I don’t see your logic … the dossier was already part of the investigation … otherwise it couldn’t have been used for the FISA application … nothing in the dossier came from the FISA spying … in fact nothing at all came from the FISA in terms of evidence …
LikeLike
Kaiser, think about this as if you are working for the FBI and you don’t want to lose your pension, get indicted and serve prison time.
Here is what Sundance wrote “The FBI needed the Steele Dossier to justify their pre-existing investigation and mount a defense in the event of a Trump victory.”
The “pre-existing investigation” was illegal because they had committed lots of felonies in using US Government’s spying apparatus to conduct a political investigation of Trump. The FBI needed a way to make their actions look legal. If their actions (the illegal 702 unmaskings and using intelligence agencies to conduct political opposition research) ever came to light, how would they justify what they were doing? By calling it an investigation into criminal activity. You don’t send FBI agents to jail for doing criminal investigations. You DO send them to jail for conducting illegal electronic surveillance on political enemies.
LikeLike
Nunes knows all of this. His rhetoric in recent weeks, especially with how corrupt the Mueller investigation is, has been a pleasure to watch.
Criminal referrals should be made this week. Hope they are made public.
LikeLike
These people made mistakes, primarily believing they could successfully get Hillary elected and then believing they could successfully remove PDJT. As sloppy as they were (Strzok Page texts), they were also brilliant in understanding how to use the corrupt Intellidence Community to hide their crimes and protect themselves from exposure and prosecution. I pray that these people are taken down and destroyed.
Isaiah 5:21. Woe to those who are wise in their own eyes and clever in their own site.
LikeLike
Exactly. Having the phony Steele dossier in a FISA warrant “legitimized” it in media reporting so the predetermined and coordinated leak of it by Comey mentioning it to POTUS and then coordinating with Clapper at CNN (the news hook) would have maximum impact, both politically and to protect and fuel the investigative scheme.
LikeLike
Exactly. Having the phony Steele dossier in a FISA warrant “legitimized” it in media reporting so the predetermined and coordinated leak of it by Comey mentioning it to POTUS and then coordinating with Clapper at CNN (the news hook) would have maximum impact, both politically and to protect and fuel the investigative scheme.
LikeLike