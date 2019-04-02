Carter Page Had a More Important Use Beyond a FISA Warrant….

It has never made sense that U.S. Person Carter Page was an FBI witness from 2013 through to March/May 2016 and yet in October 2016, to achieve a FISA warrant, the FBI called him an agent of a foreign government. [FISA APPLICATION]

It just never made any sense; perhaps, until today.

Put yourself in the mindset within the highly political small group at the DOJ and FBI who have a plan to help Hillary Clinton win the presidency.

From October 2015 through early March 2016 Fusion GPS was assembling opposition research on all the GOP candidates. However, mid-March it became obvious Donald Trump was going to win, so all other efforts were side-lined and Trump becomes the Fusion-GPS focus. Billionaire Paul Singer, a Rubio backer, drops funding for Fusion-GPS Trump research; the DNC and Clinton campaign take over the payments.

After carefully negotiating issues with the Clinton email scandal, the FBI small group has successfully announced Hillary Clinton was ‘extremely careless’ but not ‘intentionally grossly negligent’. The team timed the whitewash to conclude prior to the conventions.

Now it’s July 21st, 2016, and candidate Donald Trump has made his acceptance speech at the GOP convention in Columbus, Ohio. In ten days Operation Crossfire Hurricane will officially begin after CIA Director John Brennan gives FBI Director James Comey a two-page “electronic communication” memo to kick things off. Things are going according to plan.

In the background CIA Director Brennan was running an international operation against peripheral figures within the Trump campaign since March. The goal was to create the appearances needed to generate surveillance, and launch the FBI counterintelligence operation.

Through the use of Five-Eyes allies in Australia and the U.K, by July 31st the Brennan op had successfully created suspicious appearances for Paul Manafort, George Papadopolous, Michael Flynn and Carter Page; Brennan turns the “EC” over to James Comey and Andrew McCabe. Crossfire Hurricane, led by FBI Agent Peter Strzok is off and running. Things are going according to plan.

HPSCI Final Report Link (page #12)

On July 28th, 2016, Hillary Clinton accepts the democrat presidential nomination. The DOJ and FBI now get down to business conducting surveillance on the Trump campaign and defending Hillary’s interests.

Simultaneously, Glenn Simpson, Nellie Ohr and Mary Jacoby of Fusion-GPS have contracted with former British Intelligence Officer Christopher Steele to receive information from their research, verify it, enhance it, and compile it into a set of memos that can be used to align with the Russian conspiracy narrative constructed by Brennan.

There is now an official investigation, Crossfire Hurricane via the FBI, and an unofficial investigation, dossier assembly via Steele and Fusion, underway. Watch carefully, later it will become part of a collaborative effort to merge these two elements.

Throughout the summer things are going swimmingly. Hillary is on track, albeit taking too much time off the campaign trail, and her campaign is being briefed by Fusion on the overall Russia collusion narrative effort. Emissaries networked between the FBI/DOJ, the intelligence community and the Clinton campaign are aligned through mutual channels.

On August 5th, former interim CIA Director Mike Morell publishes an Op-ed in the New York Times saying: “In the intelligence business, we would say that Mr. Putin had recruited Mr. Trump as an unwitting agent of the Russian Federation.”

[Not coincidentally Mr. Morell was Hillary’s CIA safety net following Benghazi when CIA Director General David Petraeus had to be removed by DNI James Clapper. {Go Deep}]

On the same day as the Morell Op-Ed… Hillary Clinton releases the following video. Knowing what you know now about the CIA/DOJ/FBI Trump-operation, watching this in hindsight might just blow your mind. WATCH:

.

The hindsight coordination visible here is stunning. [That video might disappear]

Crossfire Hurricane is ongoing. Fusion GPS and Christopher Steele are ongoing. The only thing not working according to plan is the media fully embracing the material being provided by Fusion and Steele and publishing it. The media are reluctant because the dossier material is almost impossible to validate and verify.

Reminder…. There is now an official investigation, Crossfire Hurricane via the FBI, and an unofficial investigation, dossier assembly via Steele and Fusion, underway.

On August 15th, 2016, Lisa Page and Peter Strzok have a meeting with Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe. At the conclusion of that meeting, Peter Strzok sends a text message to Ms. Page:

“I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy’s office -that there’s no way he gets elected- but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk. It’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you’re 40.”

Here’s where Carter Page is about to come in; but first more context…

Crossfire Hurricane is actually a surveillance operation and counterintelligence operation against the Trump campaign based on the originating “EC” from Brennan. Crossfire Hurricane is also part of the background Russian conspiracy narrative being pushed by the Clinton campaign. However, Crossfire Hurricane is also mostly invisible except for leaks. Leaks can be risky; and they don’t want to tip-off the Trump campaign.

Meanwhile, despite their earnest efforts Fusion-GPS and Christopher Steele are not getting much media traction on their dossier. The media whispers are louder, most of them know about it, but no real traction on pushing specific stories.

On August 25th Hillary Clinton gives a speech in Reno Nevada where she outlines how the “Alt Right” and Russian agents/bots are behind an effort to destroy her campaign. To many people the speech just seemed goofy and paranoid. She was mocked for it.

Mysteriously Clinton disappeared for almost two weeks after that “Alt Right” speech, and resurfaced on September 11th in New York for a 9/11 event. This is when she had that mysterious collapsing episode, and was thrown in the van like a sack of potatoes. With each cough and stumble the possibility and risk of a Trump victory increases.

On September 29th, 2016, the FBI received word from New York that new Clinton emails were uncovered in the Weiner/Abedin laptop. Andrew McCabe and Peter Strzok buried the issue, assuming (hoping) that Clinton would win the election. The laptop would be avoided by the FBI until October 27th. [backstory] Undoubtedly the Clinton campaign team was notified.

On October 19th Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump square off in their final debate. During the debate Clinton calls Trump “a puppet of Putin”. Clinton suggested that Trump would be a “puppet” for Putin, who has a “very clear favorite in this race.” “No, you’re the puppet!” Trump responded.

Clinton said 17 U.S. intelligence agencies have concluded that recent cyber attacks targeting the U.S. election came from Russia. “She has no idea” where the hacking originated, Trump argued. Clinton accused Trump of taking Putin’s word over the conclusions of the U.S. military and intelligence professionals, calling it “frightening.” LINK

Two days after this debate, October 21st, the FBI rushed an application to the FISA court for a Title-1 surveillance warrant against U.S. person Carter Page.

It has never made sense that U.S. Person Carter Page was an FBI witness from 2013 through to March/May 2016 and yet in October 21st 2016, to achieve a FISA warrant, the FBI called him an agent of a foreign government. [FISA APPLICATION] To get the FISA application approved they used the Christopher Steele Dossier.

Up to now the operating assumption has been that the FBI used the Steele Dossier to get the FISA warrant approved. They used the FISA warrant to spy on the Trump campaign.

However, if you assess the context of the time-frame; and consider the Trump campaign was already under surveillance from the July 31st “EC”; and then overlay the aspects around Carter Page that have never made sense; a different picture emerges.

The FBI didn’t need the FISA warrant for additional investigation. The FBI needed a Russia narrative and to protect themselves from Trump. The FBI needed the Steele Dossier to justify their pre-existing investigation and mount a defense in the event of a Trump victory.

It was the Steele Dossier they needed.

What is Fusion-GPS’s Steele Dossier without Carter Page?

Without Carter Page, the Steele Dossier is an assembled political file with a bunch of speculative claims about the opposition campaign of a presidential candidate. Without Carter Page, the Steele Dossier is a binder of information, a file, sitting on a desk at the FBI essentially useless. It also came in AFTER their surveillance/investigation began.

How could the FBI ever justify investigating the opposition research of a rival candidate for office? How could they ever get past the sourcing issues? How could they explain their blind eye to the provenance? How could they ever justify using the Steele Dossier?

They need some justification to exploit the Dossier. The FBI needed to use Carter Page as a way to inject the Steele Dossier into a pre-existing investigation of the Trump campaign.

The FBI didn’t use the Steele Dossier as a way to exploit Carter Page for a FISA warrant against the Trump campaign. The FBI used Carter Page as a way to inject the Steele Dossier into a pre-existing investigation of the Trump campaign.

Carter Page was never an actual target any more than Russia interference was genuine threat within the campaigns. Both were complete fabrications. Despite calling him an agent of a foreign government, Carter Page was never charged. However, for the sake of protecting themselves, and continuing to keep a President Trump undermined, it was the Dossier that was important, not the FISA warrant. To get the dossier “in” they needed Carter Page.

With the Dossier in the official investigative bloodstream, the FBI could exploit the content and their media allies could assist in framing an actual, albeit completely fabricated, Russian conspiracy narrative. The Russia narrative could then serve multiple purposes and even launch another FBI investigation in May 2017 per Andrew McCabe.

Once the FBI and Robert Mueller had used the Steele Dossier to generate the needed narrative; and once the counterintelligence investigation into Paul Manafort, George Papadopoulos, Michael Flynn and Michael Cohen had successfully ensnared them and Mueller shut them down on unrelated issues; then the dossier had exhausted its usefulness, and was dispatched along with the FISA on Carter Page.

Once Manafort, Papadopoulos, Flynn and Cohen were under control, all efforts were on “obstruction” 24/7/365.

No wonder Christopher Steele was surprised to hear his Dossier work product was used to launch a counterintelligence investigation…. because, here’s the key takeaway, it wasn’t.

The Dossier was used to validate and justify, albeit fraudulently, a pre-existing investigation. That pre-existing counterintelligence investigation, a political surveillance operation under the color of FBI legitimacy, originated from the sketchy Brennan intelligence operation in early 2016.

“I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy’s office -that there’s no way he gets elected- but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk. It’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you’re 40.”

Carter Page was not accused of being an agent of a foreign government to get a FISA warrant; that was secondary. Carter Page was accused of being an agent of a foreign government to get the Dossier into the investigation.

It was the Dossier that became important and useful in mid-October 2016, not Carter Page. One of the issues that raised the joint DOJ importance and FBI urgency was realizing they were going to have to do something before the election with the Weiner/Abedin laptop, which they announced on October 27th.

[…] “We found that what changed between September 29 and October 27 that finally prompted the FBI to take action was not new information about what was on the Weiner laptop but rather the inquiries from the SDNY prosecutors and then from the Department. The only thing of significance that had changed was the calendar and the fact that people outside of the FBI were inquiring about the status of the Weiner laptop.” (IG Report pg 331)

.

It was the dossier they needed most, not Carter Page.

