Confirmation – Bill Barr and John Durham Listened to Mifsud Audio-Tape Deposition in Italy…

When reports first surfaced that AG Bill Barr had traveled to Italy recently, we surmised the trip was likely related to Joseph Mifsud; specifically related to an audio-taped deposition that Mifsud gave to Italian police about being a western intelligence asset who was enlisted by the CIA (Brennan) to run a covert intelligence operation against the Donald Trump campaign in 2016.
If accurate, well, there’s the motive for the latest “CIA whistle-blower” approach.
The Daily Beast is now reporting that Bill Barr’s visit to Italy was exactly for that reason:
ROME–When Attorney General William Barr showed up at the U.S. embassy’s Palazzo Margherita on Rome’s tony Via Veneto last week, he had two primary requests. He needed a conference room to meet high level Italian security agents where he could be sure no one was listening in. And he needed an extra chair for U.S. Attorney John Durham of Connecticut who would be sitting at his right hand side.
[…] The Daily Beast has learned that Barr and Durham were especially interested in what the Italian secret service knew about Joseph Mifsud, the erstwhile professor from Malta who had allegedly promised then candidate Donald Trump’s campaign aide George Papadopoulos he could deliver Russian “dirt” on Hillary Clinton.
The Italian Justice Ministry public records show that Mifsud had applied for police protection in Italy after disappearing from Link University where he worked and, in doing so, had given a taped deposition to explain just why people might want to harm him.
A source in the Italian Ministry of Justice, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told The Daily Beast that Barr and Durham were played the tape.
A second source within the Italian government also confirmed to The Daily Beast that Barr and Durham were shown other evidence the Italians had on Mifsud. (read more)
It is unknown whether Barr and Durham actually interviewed Mr. Mifsud in person. Some say yes, some say no.
…The Maltese Fulcrum?
Additionally, in September 2016 the FBI used a longtime informant, Stefan Halper, to make contact with George Papadopoulos, pay him $3k and fly him to London for consulting work and a policy paper on Mediterranean energy issues.
As part of the spy operation the FBI sent a female intelligence operative (a spy) under the alias “Azra Turk” to pose as Halper’s assistant and engage Papdopoulos. A month later the FBI used Papadopoulos as a supplemental basis for a FISA warrant against Carter Page.
Former Chairman of the House Oversight Committee, Trey Gowdy, told Maria Bartiromo he had seen transcripts of the Halper/Turk operation, and those transcripts exonerate Papadopoulos:
[Transcript Video 01:10] Bartiromo: I’m really glad you brought that up; the FBI agents’ discussion with George Papadopoulos. Because when the FBI sends in informants to someone they’re looking at, typically those conversations are recorded right? Those people are wired?
Gowdy: Yeah, I mean if the bureau is going to send an informant in, the informant is going to be wired; and if the bureau is monitoring telephone calls there’s going to be a transcript of that.
And some of us have been fortunate enough to know whether or not those transcripts exist; but they haven’t been made public and I think one in-particular is going – it has the potential to actually persuade people. Very little in this Russia probe I’m afraid is going to persuade people who hate Trump, or who love Trump, but there is some information in these transcripts that I think has the potential to be a game-changer if it’s ever made public.
Bartiromo: You say that’s exculpatory evidence and when people see that they’re going to say: wait, why wasn’t this presented to the court earlier?
Gowdy: Yeah, you know, Johnny Ratcliffe is rightfully exercised over the obligations that the government has to tell the whole truth to the court when you are seeking permission to spy, or do surveillance, on an American. And part of that includes the responsibility of providing exculpatory information, or information that tends to show the person did not do something wrong. If you have exculpatory information, and you don’t share it with the court, that ain’t good. I’ve seen it, Johnny’s seen it, I’d love for your viewers to see it.
Not to go to far over the edge but wasn’t Barr also in London 2-4 weeks ago??
What are the chances he spoke with and got a deposition from Assange on how Wikileaks got the DNC emails?
He might not need it.
Turns out the Ecuadorian embassy’s “Spanish surveillance company” was a CIA front that livestreamed audio and video of Assage’s quarters, the hallways and the bathrooms back to US Intelligence agencies.
This basically guarantees that the CIA has tape and audio exonerating Assange of conspiring with the Russians because the CIA probably has tape and audio of Assange talking about the Wikileaks emails.
This makes that Ty Clevenger FOIA lawsuit about Seth Rich MUCH MUCH more interesting. Because, YES the CIA almost certainly has SOME audio and video documentation of Assange discussing the DNC leak.
After this is all over with, and the conspirators are neutered and on trial or in prison, then Trump has one last really important thing he needs to do: Pre-emptively pardon Julian Assange, set him up in a nice home here in the U.S, and offer him any and all assistance he needs in getting his life back together!
It would surprise me if Barr and Durham were allowed to listen to an UNEDITED version of the Mifsud deposition — especially since the Demonrats had already beaten them to Italy with Schiff’s staffers and Brennan under a false passport. Demonrat corruption cover-up activity is invariably two steps ahead of Republicans’ *purported* attempts to ‘get at the truth’. Think: like when FBI waited until Epstein’s island residence was emptied of evidence by mysterious unknown persons before they chose to ‘search’ it.
They’re so damned good, they probably paid off the corrupt Italians and substituted a deposition with different content. I really wouldn’t put it past them. Frankly, unless Barr and Durham got to speak with Mifsud and question him themselves, I don’t put much stock in his deposition. He’s going to be as much a liar as the others.
CNN reporters preceding our vaunted Feebs in Benghazi is another obvious dereliction of duty.
Here is a thought. Barr/Durham went there and heard the tape. Is there a reason the Italians could not give the tape to Barr? And is that why Pompeo is there right now? To diplomatically get this tape/documents to bring back to the US?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Being there gives Barr opportunity to ask questions
I used to think Cotton was a good guy. His silence on the corrupt actions of the sic are very revealing. Rubio not so much… he’s corrupt. But the real problem is that all of them were aware of spygate. They may not have initiated it but they were aware of it. Thus their silence now. Very sad.
Cotton voted in the senate to stop a Trump issue with the border and he went to that get together on some island down south with a lot of Anti Trump types and RINOs. Cotton is not to be trusted, he is too slick
Never ever trusted Cotton Batton, good Lord his demeanor says it all. Peder.
It is interesting (to me, anyway) that Never Trumper Paul Mirengoff at Power Line is a strong supporter of Cotton.
Cotton’s sanctimonious demeanor put me off long ago – when he was first elected to the Senate.
NeverTrump warps the mind…..
Cotton is basically a never Trumper, isn’t he?
Do we even have one senator (not capitalized on purpose) that is NOT a Never Trumper?
Capito?
I am convinced that by the time anyone reaches the Senate or gets a second term in the House they are primarily accountable to whatever political/philosophical sect they have found it necessary to embrace. Keep in mind the so-called Southern Mafia is alive and well in Arkansas and beyond.
Cotton was part of the group that flew to Sea Island, Georgia during the 2016 campaign to decide what to do about candidate Trump and stop him from winning. Very disappointing to me at the time.
It said in the article from a DOJ statement that Barr requested PDJT contact these other countries to arrange his visits. Kind of flies in the face of their impeachment / whistle blower BS.
Not if you are a dem. To them, it makes it ten times twice as bad.
Trump + Barr + Investigation = Collusive Abuse Of Power
“The Italian Justice Ministry public records show that Mifsud had applied for police protection in Italy after disappearing from Link University where he worked and, in doing so, had given a taped deposition to explain just why people might want to harm him.:”
VERY SAD. Who did he think would harm him?
Arkancide…
BINGO!
If in the so-called ‘deposition’ MIfsud merely seeks victimhood status (like the current fake ‘whistleblower’) then it could be a totally dishonest ‘cover my ass’ type of statement which wouldn’t assist any genuine effort to uncover the initial corruption of the Dems’ Russian hoax.
Again, how is Mifsud’s information And status as a western agent not easily found via a simple FBI/CIA search?
Personally I think Barr knew all along he was a western agent.
What Barr is looking for is who gave him his orders??
LikeLiked by 2 people
An operation at that highest level of secrecy, by top villains in the Democrat hierarchy, is not injected into any searchable FBI/CIA agent database.
Can now understand why President Trump keeps saying his telephone conversation with the new President Zelensky (Ukraine) was PERFECT. He said it many times in press gaggles. Took a while for it to come to me. Why is he saying it was perfect? It came to me a few hours ago.
The trap was set ‘perfectly’. The Ukraine is where the Russia hoax was born. It is the enemy’s foundation, where it all began. New President in Ukraine, Ukrainians suffered greatly since Maidan 2014, Now they have hope. It is President Trump’s strongest ally. And here everybody is saying why he saying it was perfect? The trap was set perfectly. The entire enemy forces, all of them, jumped into the trap. And here we are on OFFENSE.
Yep. It was perfect.
If PDJT is the fighter we believe he is, then let’s hope.
No problem, at long last help is actually on the way from the Republican establishment. I think Grassley was recently heard clearing his throat…preparing to raise his voice?
No, Grass@$$ was caving to the ‘RATS.
The world looks at America like a bunch of spoiled babies. When Brennan’s counter intel op is exposed and PDJT is credited for actually beating the CIA and FBI I think the world will have mucho gusto respect for the USA. At least a significant part of the USA
This could be the starting point for a U.S. government that treats everyone equal in the eyes of justice, doesnt start wars, respects sovereign nations and introduces a reasonable immigration policy that the rest of the world can follow. In short to lead by example
God bless PDJT
GsonFIT The outside world does not like America for many reasons, now seeing all this corruption unfolding many of us know what the government CIA FBI etc did was a HOAX. Hence people call them all corrupt banditos and the saying Only In America is well known for many many years and here we go more proof. God Bless PDJT.
Right on gsonFIT! I agree.
I really think that the stolen emails were suppose to land on Trump servers to frame him. Framing seems to be a classic move and one of GPS Fusion’s skills. Maybe Crowdstrike was suppose to plant those emails on the Trump server. Hillary’s shoe drop comes to mind…..ha….that shoe may be dropping… again.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And chance Mifsud was hiding at the Vatican?
The Vatican was raided today. The Holy See is a sovereign entity. YUGE deal, believe me.
The equivalent of their State Dept & Finance Depts were raided, records removed.
It’s happening.
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-vatican-raid/vatican-police-raid-top-offices-take-documents-idUSKBN1WG45E
The Australian Cardinal George Pell was the auditor guru for the previous pope. Pell was closing in on the Vaticans financial improprieties when he (Pell) was railroaded into a child sex abuse scandal and charged and found guilty by a corrupt Government (a left wing one) here in the State of Victoria, Australia.
Pell is innocent. He did more for victims of child abuse than any other.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Perhaps – but it is also a by-product of the effort by conservative Catholics to corral the homosexual cabal which is really calling the shots at the Vatican. Just as Obama was/is Soros’ sock puppet, Francis is the sock puppet of the homosexual cabal in the Vatican.
There was an absolute parade to Italy this summer. Everyone went, obummer, illiary, Nancy et al, they weren’t going to throw coins in a fountain. I am trying not to worry that succeeded in destroy evidence. Hope there are no “gaps” in those tapes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Like someone posted earlier Brennan and Pencil Neck’s staffers got there first………………
why in the hell was John Brennan or John Kerry allowed to rep the U.S to foreign countries after the no longer worked for the government?
They had to go personally because the DOJ is so full of seditionists.
Catherine Herridge just reported Barr is holding a press availability in Italy tomorrow.
