Intriguing Implication Within Nellie Ohr Testimony: Nellie Ohr Approached Glenn Simpson for a Job in Sept 2015?…

The Epoch Times, via Jeff Carlson, has apparently gained access to the transcript of testimony from Nellie Ohr. Most of the back-story of Nellie Ohr working for the CIA as an Open Source Works contractor was previously discovered by CTH during earlier research; and again the transcript is not provided by Epoch.
However, while the transcript is not provided, there is a very intriguing implication within their description/interpretation of the testimony (emphasis mine):
[…] Beginning in September 2015, Ohr began working for Fusion GPS. Ohr told investigators that she “read an article in the paper that mentioned Glenn Simpson. And I remembered because he had been a Wall Street Journal reporter working on things like Russian crime and corruption, so I recognized the name. I was underemployed at that time and I was looking for opportunities.”
When later questioned as to her previous knowledge of Simpson, Ohr stated, “I had been at a conference that he was at. I don’t recall directly talking with him at that conference, and I don’t know whether he knew who, you know, who I was other than the fact that I attended that conference.”
Ohr acknowledged to congressional investigators that Simpson was acquainted with her husband, Bruce Ohr. (read more)
The implication here is that Nellie Ohr approached Fusion-GPS owner Glenn Simpson for a job; essentially to work on political opposition research files Fusion-GPS was assembling in 2015. This is distinctly different from Glenn Simpson seeking out Nellie Ohr, and opens the entire background to larger ramifications.
Our research has always indicated that Nellie’s work product was transmitted to Christopher Steele as part of an intelligence laundry process. Chris Steele laundered Nellie’s information, provided second verification where possible, formatted into an official intelligence file, and returned that file -now named the Steele Dossier- to the FBI.
However, if it becomes verified that it was CIA contracted (former or current) Nellie Ohr who approached Simpson, then it becomes possible, perhaps likely, the intelligence information (seeds carried by Nellie), originated from the CIA.
Nellie Ohr petitioning Glenn Simpson for a job would be an explosive change in the dynamic. However, it could further explain some other unusual side-issues including why Nellie suddenly started using a HAM radio.
First, this revelation would imply that an inside government effort from the CIA was likely the origination of material that Nellie would “discover” while working for Fusion. Under this possibility the laundry process would have two washes.
The first wash was from some unknown CIA intelligence sources to Nellie Ohr…. The second wash was from Nellie Ohr to Christopher Steele (the second wash we always knew).
Second, whether Glenn Simpson knew of Nellie’s intent, or was likely willfully blind, is another question. I tend to think it didn’t really matter. Simpson hired Nellie to get valuable oppo-research he could turn into a commodity.
Simpson wouldn’t necessarily care how Nellie found the information, and he knew her background in the intelligence research community. The commodity was always the Trump-research file; which was then sold to the Clinton campaign after the contract with the DNC was made through Perkins Coie.
"I read an article in the paper that mentioned Glenn Simpson. And I remembered because he had been a Wall Street Journal reporter working on things like Russian crime and corruption, so I recognized the name. I was underemployed at that time and I was looking for opportunities."

~ Nellie Ohr via congressional testimony
~ Nellie Ohr via congressional testimony
If Nellie Ohr sought out Glenn Simpson for the job in 2015, not vice-versa, then it would appear a sting operation from within the CIA (John Brennan) was underway and long planned.
This set-up and design would align with what we already know about the CIA using foreign intelligence assets (Five Eyes etc.) overseas to run against loosely connected Trump campaign people to dirty them up and give the impression needed to initiate the FBI counterintelligence operation known as “Operation Crossfire Hurricane” in July 2016.
If it is factually accurate that Nellie Ohr approached Glenn Simpson, and was part of a process of using that cover to plant corrupt CIA dossier seeds for use by Christopher Steele, then it makes sense Nellie Ohr’s communications with government officials, and the usurping intelligence community, would be a risk; a very serious risk.
Necessitating some very unusual communication safeguards.
Safeguards which could include:
(Nellie Ohr Ham Radio License Link)
Notice the Ham radio license corresponds to the timeline when the Clinton campaign officially hired Fusion-GPS as for the Trump “Dossier” research.
[Notice also this is immediately after the time when NSA Director Mike Rogers discovered FISA abuse, and shut down contractor access to the NSA database.]
Fucking John Brennan.
.
Brennan: [13:35] “Third, through the so-called Gang-of-Eight process we kept congress apprised of these issues as we identified them.”
“Again, in consultation with the White House, I PERSONALLY briefed the full details of our understanding of Russian attempts to interfere in the election to congressional leadership; specifically: Senators Harry Reid, Mitch McConnell, Dianne Feinstein and Richard Burr; and to representatives Paul Ryan, Nancy Pelosi, Devin Nunes and Adam Schiff between 11th August and 6th September [2016], I provided the same briefing to each of the gang of eight members.”
“Given the highly sensitive nature of what was an active counter-intelligence case [that means the FBI], involving an ongoing Russian effort, to interfere in our presidential election, the full details of what we knew at the time were shared only with those members of congress; each of whom was accompanied by one senior staff member.”… (Brennan testimony)
•On July 31st, 2016 the FBI opened a counterintelligence investigation against the Trump campaign. They did not inform congress until March 2017.
•At the beginning of August (1st-3rd) 2016 FBI Agent Peter Strzok traveled to London, England for interviews with UK intelligence officials.
•On August 15th, 2016 Peter Strzok sends a text message to DOJ Lawyer Lisa Page describing the “insurance policy“, needed in case Hillary Clinton were to lose the election.
There was a previous line of inquiry surrounding the originating “EC” or “electronic communication” that was generated by CIA Director John Brennan and passed on to FBI Director James Comey. The EC initiated the FBI Counterintelligence Operation.
Specifically, House Intelligence Committee Devin Nunes has asked about a redacted name within the “EC”, which has led to the DOJ and FBI claiming to release the name would compromise the individual. This is one of those declassification docs we need.
All of these inquires, and refusals, center around the origination authority for the FBI Counterintelligence operation. The origination led to the FISA warrant. Remember that.
Chairman Nunes sent Main Justice a classified letter asking questions. DOJ responded saying they would not comply with providing information (letter) The Washington Post claimed Nunes was looking for information on an FBI/DOJ ‘source’: “a U.S. citizen who has provided intelligence to the CIA and FBI.” Additionally, this “source” was later also described by WaPo as a witness for Robert Mueller’s ongoing investigation.
Remember the Peter Strzok trip to London? The source of John Brennan’s “EC” was later confirmed as FBI and CIA operative Stefan Halper a foreign policy expert and Cambridge professor with connections to the CIA and its British counterpart, MI6.
So, what did Stefan Halper do?
Simple, his job was to locate then dirty-up anyone he could convince: 1) to meet with him; 2) engage in his requests; and 3) engage contacts he set up. Halper was setting up a classic operation to use unknown “useful idiots” to give the appearance of Russian allies/actors.
Halper provided the underlying imaging, the optics needed for the “EC” referral; which Brennan then used to trigger James Comey; who originated the FBI Counterintelligence Operation.
The fraudulent origin, in combination with the October FISA warrant needed for surveillance gathering, would drive the insurance policy that Peter Strzok described to Lisa Page.
He must know, yes?
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-revokes-ex-cia-director-john-brennans-security-clearance
Giuliani called Brennan the “quarterback” of the entire operation. It is becoming more apparent every day what his role was.
I would love to see all these traitors hanging in public!
Not betting the ranch on it!
Fucking John Brennan…we’ve known it all along
I have said many times that John Brennan was the architect and initiator of this plot against whoever the GOP nominee turned out to be. He planned this to help the Democrats destroy the Republican candidate early on…. long before Trump announced and then emerged as the front runner. That SOB was building dossiers on every GOP candidate.
He intended to continue as CIA Director under President Hillary Clinton and he did everything in his power to make it happen. Makes you wonder how such fools wound up in such powerful positions.
Whatever made them think they could successfully get Hillary elected? That woman has been such a nasty person since she arrived on the political scene insulting cookie-baking wives who stand by their husbands! She was NEVER going to make it. She is loathed and despised and always will be.
Brennan doesn’t strike me as the guy who wants to be the Big Cheese – he strikes me as the guy who wants to be ther real power behind the throne. Who is he working with/ for?
Seeds, threads, hanging chads, loose ends,
etc.
Sometimes the truth hides in plain sight.
Remember that Diane Feinstein was caught
with a “personal assistant” of 20 years
who is a spy for communist china.
Who is Brennan working for?
Who is Diane Feinstein working for?
Who is Barack Obama working for?
Who is Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Shumer, Adam Schiff, Richard Burr, Paul Ryan, Mitch McConnell, etc., working for?
These are not working for America.
The list is long.
Follow the money.
@ justlizzyp
All roads lead to Soros and many others whose names we do not know, and names we do know.
Ohh- you’re in AZ? Which part? I’m in Tucson.
I say John Brennan should be given a fair trial, then hung by the neck until dead.
Which leads straight to BHO…….
Which leads to the Muslim Brotherhood.
YES!
CIA: Criminals in Action
John Brennan is evil personified. His face, voice and demeanor really exude evil. He looks like Calibos in “Clash of the Titans”.
Brennan looks like a Neanderthal man. My creep meter goes off the charts on him.
John Brennan.needs to be arrested. He was obviously in charge of bringing Trump down.
Brennan is very high on my list of people I want to see go down. I despise this man. He is truly evil.
I’ll take this as confirmation. Consider the source.
Sy Hersh said in a leaked tape it was aalways a Brennan Operation
https://www.sott.net/article/358246-Sy-Hersh-comments-in-leaked-tape-Russiagate-a-CIA-planted-lie-Its-a-Brennan-Operation
Wow! So do you think Mike Rogers went to see Trump during the transition and told him about the surveillance in order to get into Trump’s good graces ahead of this story getting out?
I’d love to hear the rest of what Sy Hersh had to say. That was good.
I’ve been wondering about that for quite a while. I suspect Rogers realized he would be the fall guy or set up to be and decided to make the first move. Suspect similar thing with Priestap- Comey and McCabe setting priestap up to be the fall guy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just thinking: Is it possible to check that FCC HAM radio database for all licenses granted in Washington DC? That could possibly offer a lead in finding the murderers of Seth Rich.
“If Nellie Ohr sought out Glenn Simpson for the job in 2015, not vice-versa, then it would appear a sting operation from within the CIA (John Brennan) was underway and long planned.”
I also suspect this was planned against any Republican who got the nomination.
Anyone running back then should fully let that sink in.
I suspect they had reason to think other Republicans would sit down and shut up when told to.
That “underemployed” characterization really stands out. It begs the question, who were old Nellie’s other employers at the time.
“Brennan then used to trigger James Comey”
A bank robber at 40 years old did not start out robbing banks at 10. He may have started stealing candy. A bank robber at 40 may have started stealing cars at 15. A bank robber at 40 may have started holding up gas stations at 20.
Brennan is a turd that has been floating in the CIA toilet for many years.
Thx CTH.
One of John Brennan’s early assignments in the CIA was presenting William Jefferson Clinton the Presidential Daily Briefings, circa 1990s
Michael Mukasey was AG during Bush the elder’s presidency.
I did not know this until recently, but in June, he asked the question: how did a CIA human source become an FBI human source? So I listened to what Mukassey said in June — referring to Stefan Halper.
“I am interested in knowing how this informant who started out as a CIA asset suddenly became an FBI informant. Those two organizations don’t really play with each other’s toys. And, I don’t understand how that happened. Who brought it about. Who paid him. What he was told about his responsibility, in going into the Trump campaign. And, when that happened. That is something I think we ought to know, and if there were any others, I think we ought to know that as well,” Mukassey said.
https://video.foxnews.com/v/5801850578001/?#sp=show-clips
Being a former judge, and all, there is a lot their to unpack, obviously.
Mukassey leaves no doubt Halper was a CIA asset. But was he really FBI informant?
Mukassey did not say this, explicitly, [he was referring of course to Stepan Halper — who pitched himself to join the Trump administration after the 2016 election] — Mukassey did not say this explicitly, but I am curious: Halper was and is a CIA confidential human source? And FBI confidential human source?
I have never found real evidence either is the case, though it is often implied, of late. Mukassey confirms the CIA informant, yes?
The recent references to Halper being FBI informant, given Mukassey’s the “two organizations don’t really play with each other’s toys” leads me to wonder if the FBI dimension be a smoke screen — and he is and remains CIA? I don’t know.
If he is CIA, and the FBI thing a smokescreen, then it is at least plausible Obama ordered the CIA, via Brennan and Clapper, to undertake this “Job”, as it were, using Halper [and who else?].
While it may well be true that the FBI’s Strzok was Halper’s “handler” for the FBI, that, in my opinion, was only part of it? and “merely” underscores the widespread abuse of governmental instruments, that included the FBI/DOJ? I don’t know for sure.
Given the Strzok “handling” of Halper, is that the CIA confidential human source? was, and is, perhaps, this a CIA operation.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/06/newly-unredacted-texts-between-fbi-lovebirds-reveal-peter-strzok-talking-about-handling-confidential-human-source/
Imagine that if it is true that this was, from the beginning, a CIA operation? In a way it’s convenient for the public to believe that it was the FBI/DOJ using Halper — directly.
As bad as the FBI/DOJ corruption, interfering with a presidential election is, we have here the CIA — we have the CIA right in the middle of it, orchestrating it, running it, and. . . all that directed by Obama.
Obama was out there campaigning like there was no tomorrow prior to the November elections. When is the last time a former US President made that kind of effort after leaving office?
Had the House stayed with the Rs, how long do you think it would have been before CIA’s role in the plot to destroy Trump would have been exposed?
If you decided that you needed to defeat/get rid of Trump why would you come up with such a convoluted plan? It’s bizarre and some of it’s laughable (Trump peeing on a bed) Although I have to say it seems like only someone in the CIA would conjure something like this.
I’m sure that a bunch of neocons, McCain first of all, were working through the CIA to topple Donald Trump. Those names will pop up, i dare to bet.
Remember when news execs would rather chew their own arm off rather than hire a wiretapping CIA Director?
I think Bernie probably got the same treatment as Trump, only he won’t talk about it. In 2016, the Obama DOJ opened a grand jury on his wife–it’s still in place. Like an “insurance policy.
Odd how he’s hired Muslim staff to run his campaign.
In regards to the ham radio. They had to either be speaking in code or using some sort of encryption because most ham bands get scanned by other operators. Someone would have zeroed in on them sooner or later. Maybe someone recorded some of it.
Is it rare or relatively common, the use of HAM radio’s by hobbyists?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pretty common. I have friends that are ham operators. I talk long distance on cb but not ham. But they scan the bands all the time to look for people to talk to or just listen to.
It would be hard to believe they slipped by without notice unless they used codes or encryption. Even with codes the listener would find it odd and suspicious and likely notify authorities.
Brennan is wearing three different wristbands to cover a tattoo on his right arm wrist… That’s creepy as hell!
i’d like to know who was in charge of stamping the visas for the 9/11 muslim hijackers allowing them into the USA.
She wasn’t talking very far…She only has a Tech lic – which means only 10m and 6m band usage — no true SW or long haul frec’s authorized….So, I’m thinking she was only use this for “near line of sight”….ie: maybe 5 to 20 miles or so…. This may have been a Red Hearing move…confuse anyone looking at her… etc. Check-6
Plus the longer distance the more the risk of being heard by other ham operators. Less hams in DC alone. Probably none.
I think the CIA and Brennan set the whole thing up. They purposely set up Russian contacts with Trump campaign people and others to seed a cause for the investigation. They then tipped off the FBI which was happy to believe Trump was a Russian stooge. They worked through Fusian to launder the intelligence and to push the information to media and Republicans so it didn’t look like the complete inside job that it was.
Did everyone at the FBI know the whole thing was fake. That, I am unsure of but due to extreme bias, they would have been easy to dupe.
While watching testimony, the FBI seems to have been run by idiots. I bet Brennen knew that too. Comey and Strzok are extremely stupid or playing dumb hoping we buy their act.
Who was she talking to on her radio?
LikeLike
Bruce Ohr’s testimony:
Mr. Gowdy. Was she hired specifically to work on an
investigation into then-candidate Trump, or was it a broader
portfolio than that?
Mr. Ohr. My understanding is that it was a broader
portfolio. She began, as I said, I believe in late 2015.
Semi-related. Sara has a good article outlining that if the “threat” of Russian.interference in the Trump campaign as outlined by Page was sincere, the campaign should have gotten some type of defense briefing. The way it was handled makes them all look bad as well.
Would seem to explain John Brennan’s histrionics at all things Trump on Twitter and in interviews. He’s been quiet lately as far as I can tell.
Sundance points out: At the beginning of August (1st-3rd) 2016 FBI Agent Peter Strzok traveled to London, England for interviews with UK intelligence officials.
Gina Haspel was CIA London Chief of Station. She wore a blouse with white hats in it at PTrump’s SOTU. Let’s hope she’s a white hat on our side ( the left doj people like Julie Zebrak call the deep state patriots.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I just read (what I didn’t sleep through) the Steele Dossier – actually the “Trump Intelligence Allegations”. Lot about Cohen and Prague, more than I imagined on Carter Page given how little Mueller got from him, Manafort good graces/bad graces, email Wikileaks, and St Petersburg prostitutes whom they couldn’t track down (huh, in Russia?), whether or not this or that event or person pissed off Putin and when … but what struck me most was what a crappy job it was. And they spent millions of $$ on this, all the TOP people and resources. They couldn’t pin down that elusive Trump guy (but, of course, the Team could).
There must have been a completely in the bag for Hillary deal, it seems totally unmotivated and they really produced a weak lab report. They basically AOC’d it. (should I trademark that R I?)
I’d have made them redo it … but then they had to hurry up.
Yes, trademark it.
Does Nellie Ohr have the work or education background that would allow her to pass the exam needed for a license even the lowest level? The Technician level is the lowest level with limited operating capacity. Where did she take this exam? Who proctored the exam? Usually local HAM operators groups do this. Did she get some special treatment for the exam? What kind of equipment did she buy and from where? Has anyone in the HAM universe been in contact with her call sign. Aren’t HAM operators supposed to keep logs of contacts? What kind of antenna does she have on her property?
LikeLiked by 1 person
At the Birmingham Ham Festival they pass licenses out like candy, I heard!
With the connections she has she can get any license she wants without a test.
And when brennan’s cia was illegally spying on some reporters and a bunch of congressional members, what was his/cia’s punishment? The cia has no legal business operating in the US, so they were in violation of what they laughingly refer to as “the law”.
They almost certainly were doing ops against romney in 2012, but because sotero won, it was forgotten just like it was going to be after hrc was coronated.
But again, what did sotero’s administration do to the lawless cia and brennan? Oh, look at the cockroaches scatter! They’re climbing over top of each other to get away.
Epoch on when the Ohrs first met Simpson from the 2010 conference
“As the report notes, “In January of 2010, the International Center of the National Institute of Justice (NIJ) assembled international experts and practitioners to assess the state of research on international organized crime (IOC).” It may have been here that Bruce and Nellie Ohr first met Glenn Simpson.”
Also there was Tom Firestone, Resident Legal Advisor ,U.S. Embassy in Moscow, Moscow, Russia
Tom & Bruce each facilitated a class segment. Tom comes up in Bruce’s emails. That he is the one who brought in Simon Kukes.
From a Byron York story.
“On Nov . 21, other players entered the conversation. Ohr received an an email from Kathleen Kavalec, a deputy assistant secretary of state in the Bureau of European Affairs in the State Department. (Kavalec is now President Trump’s nominee to be ambassador to Albania.) Kavalec sent Ohr information on Simon Kukes, a Russian-born executive who contributed more than $250,000 to Trump-supporting organizations after Trump won the Republican nomination. Kavalec said she met Kukes around 2014, when “Tom Firestone brought him in,” a reference to former Justice Department official Thomas Firestone, now a partner at the Washington law firm BakerHostetler. Kavalec also linked to a Mother Jones article about Kukes.”
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/emails-show-2016-links-among-steele-ohr-simpson-with-russian-oligarch-in-background
I don’t know how anyone can say there is not a deep state. They all know each other, worked with each other, change to multiple companies & titles together, use each other for asset or foe. Feels like a large cabal and this is just to make sure Trump doesn’t get or stay elected. Ex president O knew this was all going on and stated several times Trump will never be president.
Isn’t the point of HAM that it is not logged by NSA? That’s the same reason that someone would set up a personal meeting on a tarmac rather than communicate electronically, even though they understood the meeting would cause a firestorm. Must have been important.
