DOJ Admits FBI Never Saw Crowdstrike Report on DNC Russian Hacking Claim…

The foundation for the Russian election interference narrative is built on the claim of Russians hacking the servers of the Democrat National Committee (DNC), and subsequently releasing damaging emails that showed the DNC worked to help Hillary Clinton and eliminate Bernie Sanders.
Despite the Russian ‘hacking’ claim the DOJ previously admitted the DNC would not let FBI investigators review the DNC server. Instead the DNC provided the FBI with analysis of a technical review done through a cyber-security contract with Crowdstrike.
The narrative around the DNC hack claim was always sketchy; many people believe the DNC email data was downloaded onto a flash drive and leaked. In a court filing (full pdf below) the scale of sketchy has increased exponentially.
Suspecting they could prove the Russian hacking claim was false, lawyers representing Roger Stone requested the full Crowdstrike report on the DNC hack. When the DOJ responded to the Stone motion they made a rather significant admission. Not only did the FBI not review the DNC server, the FBI/DOJ never even saw the Crowdstrike report.
Yes, that is correct. The FBI and DOJ were only allowed to see a “draft” report prepared by Crowdstrike, and that report was redacted… and that redacted draft is the “last version of the report produced”; meaning, there are no unredacted & final versions.
This means the FBI and DOJ, and all of the downstream claims by the intelligence apparatus; including the December 2016 Joint Analysis Report and January 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment, all the way to the Weissmann/Mueller report and the continued claims therein; were based on the official intelligence agencies of the U.S. government and the U.S. Department of Justice taking the word of a hired contractor for the Democrat party….. despite their inability to examine the server and/or actually see an unredacted technical forensic report from the investigating contractor.
The entire apparatus of the U.S. government just took their word for it…
…and used the claim therein as an official position….
…which led to a subsequent government claim, in court, of absolute certainty that Russia hacked the DNC.
The full intelligence apparatus of the United States government is relying on a report they have never even been allowed to see or confirm; that was created by a paid contractor for a political victim that would not allow the FBI to investigate their claim.
The DNC server issue is foundation, and cornerstone, of the U.S. government’s position on “Russia hacking” and the election interference narrative; and that narrative is based on zero factual evidence to affirm the U.S. government’s position.
…”the government does not need to prove at the defendant’s trial that the Russians hacked the DNC”… (pg 3)
Here’s the full filing:
Destroy the narrative that Russians hacked DNC, and it all blows up.
If Flynn is exonerated, it all blows up.
If anyone is indicted, and flips,..it all blows up.
What a tangled web we weave,when first we practice to deceive.
His name was Seth Rich
And his name is STILL Seth Rich!
1. Shawn Henry, president of Crowdstrike, is former FBI.
2. New name in the mix: Warren Flood, Biden’s former IT guy in the Obama Whitehouse. Adam Carter, who is one of the dedicated souls working on the technical aspects of the false reporting that is was the Russian’s, has noted that the docs that were created to look like they came from Russia actually originated on Warren Flood’s computer.
Well, that would be SWEET!
This is corruption at the highest levels. This means that not only the 12 or so FBI officials already implicated, and the 10 0r so DOJ attorneys were part of the cabal to frame Trump and his campaign staff and family, but likely hundreds of others.
Clearly Wray, Rosenstein, Sessions, Comey, Lynch and many more, such as Yates, Rice, Powers, Jarret, Rhodes and dozens of others were involved in a coup.
But surely not the “rank and file!” ( Sarc)
… don’t forget the venerable, highly vaunted, and world-renown
17 Intelligence Agencies (TM)
What if Mueller and his entire ream of dirty cops were purposely assembled to isolate them and give them enough rope to hang themselves?
….and the “head cheese ball”, BHO.
A Real Judge: “Case dismissed!”
Kinda hard to believe that there is nowhere a complete copy of the Report.
Isn’t Crowdstrike the company that was founded or co-founded by a Russian?
This really makes mincemeat of the whole “17 intelligence agencies all agree …”
Good for Roger Stone.
What’s REALLY hard to believe is that it took this long for this one critical nugget of information, that ALL of us have known for 2 years, to surface in any way that would get the attention of anyone who matters………and yet, odds are the old narrative will prevail forever! Is there NOTHING we can do about it? Seth Rich died for NOTHING?
Mel, you hit on the target. The Operation Mockingbird Media. Somehow, we need to destroy it.
If you saw Gearge Stephanopoulos’ interview with President Trump the other day, it was classic. George wanted a zinger to take down the President, and the President just reamed the deep state and their whore press.
Classic. George still has no idea.
The only part i saw was the clip of George asking if the President would take info from a foreign government during an election cycle. MSM has worked that to death, totally twisting WHY the President would accept “opposition research.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Colin Powell: Hillary royally screws up everything she touches.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No, the man you are thinking of is a rabid ANTI RUSSIA/PUTIN and ANTI TRUMP Ukrainian who was in at the start of this criminality.
He tried to get 2 birds with one stone, Putin and Trump via the fake dossier.
If anyone would have told me 15 years ago we would be living in times like these I would have said “you’re crazy.”
Wow. Just Wow.
It feels as though we are being SLAMMED into the point of no return…. Repeatedly!!
Until you punch him in the nose.
The russians hacked and accessed the dossier on donald trump, eh? Odd that would be included. Would that be a shared google doc at the time?
What does this say about the work of the SC, with their millions of pages, $34-36 Million, and 18 angry democrats?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Stone doing damage!
Oh my Lord. At last the key to the whole charade has been found while lying in plain site, and guess what? It fits the lock! The private forensic analysis that the DNC server was not hacked but that files were downloaded to an external device will finally warrant official scrutiny.
If anyone here is not enraged that it’s taken this long to see what’s in plain sight, then I’m a tea cup.
The puffery, peacockery, cucumber triangle sandwiches, tall stem glasses and the haut! haut! haut! at DC elite cocktail parties were clue enough. Projecting conspiracy theories, “what have they got?” they said.
Wray is a snake who needs to be fired. The President did not read that poem without reason. God knows how much evidence has been destroyed. But, maybe Sessions was a housekeeper. Let’s hope.
The house of cards will tumble. Mueller and Weissman are toast. Clinton and Obama….we’ll I wanna hear the chains rattle all the way to the gallows that ends with an almighty THUD as their necks break.
Our nation is being reborn. In order to do so requires great sacrifice, great determination to see justice, and unity among patriots above all.
Very good observation
Spot on, Walther.
It continues to blow my mind that Comey didn’t seize the DNC server. Especially after Crowdstrike claimed it was the Russians.
I understand they supposedly provided the FBI with some sort of forensic copy of server, but that too has chain of custody issues
I also don’t remember ever reading that the FBI analyzed the forensic copy and came to the same conclusion about Russia’s guilt.
Nothing to be done now, as I read way back that as a part of cleansing the Ruskies from the server and strengthening it’s security, Crowdstrike WIPED THE SERVER CLEAN
Comey didn’t ask for it because he knew it was a lie. They ALL wanted and expected Hillary to win. Everything they have done for the past 4+ years has been to protect Obama. Everything.
Hillary was the “get out of jail free card”. That was the deal they made and the reason she apologized to Obama the night she lost. She would do anything to be president and the co-conspirators would do anything to protect Obama and, ultimately, themselves.
1. Shawn Henry, President of Crowdstrike, is former FBI.
2. Adam Carter, who has been working on the forensics of the fake docs made to look like they came from Russia, has stated that they were actually created on Warren Flood’s computer. Who is Warren Flood you might ask?. His is Biden’s former IT guy in the Obama Whitehouse.
It continues to blow my mind that Comey didn’t seize the DNC server.
Now why in the world would Comey do that?
He plays for their team
In on the caper
That kinda thing
And now the same diatribe I posted on the other thread.
Where are the arrests?…..They all lied….all of em…they lied to Congress, and to the American people…..
I do not want to hear….”It takes time for an air tight case.”..
Arrest somebody…..Then keep at it..
If someone is put in jail for 1 year or six months and while in jail it is discovered he committed murder, they still prosecute them…..
They arrested Manafort, Stone, put Gen Flynn on trial, ransacked a lawyers office and what has our side done?
Zip….nada…..But it took a pissed off Roger Stone to get this?
How about AG Barr? When will he make an arrest?
They are all in on it….all of em They shouldjust dis-band the DOJ and the FBI
I have a paper on that idea…
The “I want to see a perp walk” fugue is a difficult malady to withstand. Any ipersonal immersion in this entire affair that CTH provides will result in a simple rage that screams out—-show me some arrests. Devin Nunes provided what I presumed were indictable criminal referrals to AG Barr some months ago. No results.
May your current questioning of Where are the perpWalks? be brief.
Perp walks? I’d be a little bucked up if Bill Barr’s DOJ would stop destroying people.
They arrested General Flynn and 2 years later he still hasn’t seen a courtroom or been sentenced
Evidently the Trump administration is incapable of doing the same to coup plotters. Of course in their case, the MSM would ask the questions they’ve failed to ask about Flynn.
I’m pretty sure this is what Susan Rice meant by “by the book.”
Just think of all the extralegal pressure being applied to Assange in order for him to publicly state that it was not Seth Rich. He’s probably pumped-full of psychotropic drugs with his head being microwaved and his body subject to Low-Frequency-Oscillation bombardment 24/7.
No matter what you think about the Manning mess, it starts to be a little much…..
When you get right down to it this not that big of a deal. I would not be surprised if this changed nothing. A half-witted lawyer did chapter 1 of “criminal defense for dummies” – challenge the evidence. The entirety of the US government was willing to go along with the stupendously ridiculous notion that its law enforcement and intelligence agencies don’t actually need to review evidence. They aren’t in that business. Evidence is so yesterday. Bill Barr would have every right to walk in on day one and halt all prosecutions based of the silly joke of the “Russia hacked us” lie. He didn’t. Will he do it tomorrow?
LikeLiked by 2 people
WARREN FLOOD. Who is he? Biden’s former IT guy in the Obama Whitehouse. It was his computer that was used to create the fake docs to make it look like they originated in Russia.
Adam Carter. along with others, has been doing yeoman’s work on zeroing in on just how the docs were faked to look like the Russians did the hacking. He reported on his site, a year or more ago, that Warren Flood’s computer was used.
Shawn Henry, President of Crowdstrike, is former FBI with IT background.
I tried to buy the presidency with Uranium One bribe money but all I got was this stupid Tee Shirt
