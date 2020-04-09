Exculpatory Papadopoulos Transcript – FBI Surveillance Wire – Declassified and Released…

It has been so long since the original 2018 congressional request that many people have forgotten what was included in the “Bucket Five” declassification request.
Bucket Five – Intelligence documents that were presented to the Gang of Eight in 2016 that pertain to the FISA application used against U.S. person Carter Page; including all exculpatory intelligence documents that may not have been presented to the FISA Court.
Bucket Five includes transcripts of the FBI wiretap operations using confidential human sources that were run against members of the Trump campaign; including George Papadopoulos and Carter Page.
One of those transcripts, from the operation against Papadopoulos was declassified on April 1st, and released last night and today.
Before getting into the transcript, it is also important to see the bigger context and the bigger landscape as it is visible. Recent moves by the Trump administration highlight much more context and color… some may be interpreted as positive signs, and some are worth a note of caution.
Richard “Ric” Grenell was moved into the position as Acting Director of National Intelligence. Together with a new staff within the ODNI Grenell is now in position to assist in any declassification effort. Thus we also see the apoplexy by HPSCI Chairman Adam Schiff, as Grenell is positioned to bring a lot of sunlight on the overall FISA-gate and Spygate operations. The corrupt intelligence community operators are not happy with Grenell holding such power. Keep this in mind.
Additionally, former congressman Mark Meadows is now President Trump’s chief-of-staff. That becomes a key point when you remember that Meadows participated in many of the investigative aspects within the FISA and Spygate scandals. Additionally, Meadows was, perhaps still is, the primary source for journalist John Solomon.
♦Now a note of caution…. The declassification of documents in/around the core issues of Spygate may indicate a more political approach to sunlight, and not any criminal investigation, at least in part, of the overall IC schemes. Whatever U.S. Attorney John Durham is looking into (seems targeted to John Brennan) does not appear to be related to a criminal finding of wrongdoing by the FBI actors. However, don’t be alarmed by that nuance because it has long been visible that the FBI position would boil down to a claim they were hoodwinked by an unknown political agenda within the CIA.
Former FBI Director James Comey has leaned into the “we were duped” approach; but the “we” in that deflection doesn’t necessarily apply to the reality of Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe’s participation. Comey may have been willfully blind, and incompetent toward his responsibilities, thereby holding plausible deniability as his exit strategy; thus Comey kept all those notes and memos to cover his ass. However, McCabe was not a mere bystander, subject to the manipulation of bad actors within the schemes. McCabe was an active participant, that’s the essential difference between the two.
OK, now on to the transcript as released…
In May 2016 George Papadopoulos was contacted by two members of the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA),Terrence Dudley and Greg Baker, working out of the U.S. embassy in London. Two American spies working in London put Papadopoulos in contact with their ally/counterpart in the Australian Embassy, Erika Thompson. [ie. ‘unofficial channels’] After meeting with Downer’s aide, Erika Thompson on May 6th, she sets up a meeting between George Papadopoulos and her boss for May 10th.
On May 10th, 2016, Ms Erika Thompson and Mr. Alexander Downer then meet with George Papadopoulos. After the meeting, Ambassador Downer reports back to the Australian government on his conversation with Papadopoulos. [document release]. It is from this May 10th, 2016, meeting where communication from Downer, July 26th, 2016, is referenced as the origin of Crossfire Hurricane July 31st.
On August 2, 2016, Special Agent Peter Strzok and another agent at the Federal Bureau of Investigation met with Alexander Downer in London to discuss his conversation with Papadopoulos further. Strzok then received reading materials, which he texted about to Lisa Page.
A month later, September 2016, the FBI used a longtime informant, Stefan Halper, to make contact with George Papadopoulos, pay him $3k and fly him to London for consulting work and a policy paper on Mediterranean energy issues. As part of the spy operation the FBI sent a female intelligence operative (a spy) under the alias Azra Turk to pose as Halper’s assistant and engage Papdopoulos.
A month later, October 21, 2016, the FBI used Papadopoulos as a supplemental basis for a FISA warrant against Carter Page.
A few weeks after the FBI received the FISA warrant against Carter Page, they ran another operation against George Papadopoulos using a friend as an asset; a wired asset.
The FBI labeled Papadopoulos as “crossfire typhoon”, and ran a confidential human source (CHS #3) recently identified as Jeffrey Wiseman.
Former Chairman of the House Oversight Committee, Trey Gowdy, told Maria Bartiromo in May 2019 that he had seen the transcripts of the FBI’s Jeffrey Wiseman operation and those transcripts exonerate Papadopoulos. WATCH:
.
[Transcript Video 01:10] Bartiromo: I’m really glad you brought that up; the FBI agents’ discussion with George Papadopoulos. Because when the FBI sends in informants to someone they’re looking at, typically those conversations are recorded right? Those people are wired?
Gowdy: Yeah, I mean if the bureau is going to send an informant in, the informant is going to be wired; and if the bureau is monitoring telephone calls there’s going to be a transcript of that.
And some of us have been fortunate enough to know whether or not those transcripts exist; but they haven’t been made public and I think one in-particular is going – it has the potential to actually persuade people. Very little in this Russia probe I’m afraid is going to persuade people who hate Trump, or who love Trump, but there is some information in these transcripts that I think has the potential to be a game-changer if it’s ever made public.
Bartiromo: You say that’s exculpatory evidence and when people see that they’re going to say: wait, why wasn’t this presented to the court earlier?
Gowdy: Yeah, you know, Johnny Ratcliffe is rightfully exercised over the obligations that the government has to tell the whole truth to the court when you are seeking permission to spy, or do surveillance, on an American. And part of that includes the responsibility of providing exculpatory information, or information that tends to show the person did not do something wrong. If you have exculpatory information, and you don’t share it with the court, that ain’t good. I’ve seen it, Johnny’s seen it, I’d love for your viewers to see it.
Today the transcript of the Wiseman operation was released. This is the transcript where Papadopoulos’s friend Jeffrey Wiseman is wired by the FBI for a meeting in Chicago.
.
Papadopoulos told Wiseman that he knew “for a fact” that nobody on the Trump campaign was involved in hacking the DNC.
The IG report said the FBI tapped Wiseman, referred to as “Source 3” in the report, due to a previous “connection” with Papadopoulos. The report said Wiseman indicated years earlier during an interview for a separate investigation he would be willing to work with the FBI.
After lunch, Wiseman and Papadopoulos traveled to a casino, where they played blackjack. According to the transcript, in addition to discussing Russia and the Trump campaign, Papadopoulos said he had worked for Israeli businesses, “to lobby for them in Washington.” This conversation appears to be taking place in late October or early November 2016, prior to the election.
Despite all of the surveillance operations against Papadopoulos, the target was not interviewed by the FBI until January 2017. None of the exculpatory information was included in the January FISA renewal or the two subsequent renewals.
It’s likely the FBI will justify not including the exculpatory evidence based on the fact that Carter Page and not Papadopoulos was the primary target of the FISA application.
With the release of the Papdopoulos transcript, this interview from May 2019 also takes on new context.
All I can say about the FBI and DOJ is “O what tangled webs they weave, when they practice to deceive.”
“O” is the proper starting point for all of this dishonest and on its face, criminal, activity of the federal alphabet orgs…they were all staffed and organized through the auspices of the Obama Crime Family. There is no recourse to American citizens against this oozing ‘swamp’ except the fire and pitchforks used to topple vile governments throughout human history….someday we will have endured enough!
Mark Twain once said “The Problem with lightning is it ain’t distributed right”.
I say, and I think Mark would agree, “The Problem with the China Virus is it ain’t distributed right”
Amid this pandemic, we must not lose sight of this conspiracy to prevent Donald Trump from winning, then to keep him from effectively governing. It was a coup. We must investigate, pursue, charge, prosecute, convict, and punish those responsible. We must never forget. Never.
Seems like the media is absolutely thrilled to have Wuhu flu to talk about 24/7…they don’t have to cover any of the investigations OR the implosion of the Democratic Party leading up to the election!! Isn’t that JUST convenient for them?!
Did you mean “….the POSSIBLE implosion of the Democrat Party…”?
Don’t want to rain on your parade, but I don’t see that happening.
The Deep State and the Media are very close to bringing PDJT with this virus krap.
Non-support by so-called Republican Senators and House members is obvious.
The election will be much much closer than most Deplorables want to admit.
MAGA
What a better way to get the Pravda Media off of the Chinese Virus than to have a few people indicted in a couple of days.
You have one thing wrong and it is your use of the past tense in your second sentence. The coup attempt is not over. It’s ongoing.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Anybody arrested today ?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Last time I checked, no.
I think there was a guy in Colorado that got too close to other shoppers. /sarc
Nope. But a large number of the American public presented to their doctors with symptoms caused by excessive smoke being blown up their…
It’s believed that SKDRO-20, also known as Cuomovirus Flu, first identified in NY/NJ, can survive in environments where smoke, mirrors, and hot air predominate. Far more people have been infected by it than by COVID-19. Symptoms include unemployment, loss of liberty, and a general sense of,”WTF just happened, because my neighbors and I are just fine.” Research indicates the contagion may also survive on contaminated mail-in ballots, potentially extending the new pandemic well into 2021, if Peaches gets her way.
Identified carriers include CNN, MSNBC, NYT, WaPo, Politifact, and Snopes. Avoid all contact.
Actually several people were arrested in a drive thru church in Florida, I don’t know if Barr ordered it or not though.
More than absolutely anything else, here we see the utter failure of “the entire(!) FISA concept.”
Yes, back in the oh-so-innocent “late 1970’s,” the American people were briefly captivated by an incident involving physical reel-to-reel tape recorders in a suite at the Watergate Hotel. They were so infuriated at this “Presidential abuse of surveillance power” that – after first sending said President packing – they created FISA. “A Federal Court,” they reasoned, must surely be better than a President!
Of course – and it may very well be that more-worldly souls fully knew this at the time – the actual outcome was to create a system that was not personally accountable to anyone at all. The “Federal Judges” in question, no matter how “dedicated to their task” they might or might not have been, were dealt an impossible-to-judge task. Because they were allowed to hear only one side, and could not assess the validity of anything that was brought before them. Their “Court” could only be a Rubber Stamp.
To me, the only path forward is Repeal: “get rid of FISA, and get rid of PATRIOT.”
Both of these pieces of legislation, although perhaps intended to “protect us,” have in fact only exposed us to unique vulnerabilities that would not existed had they never been enacted.
“Congress meant well. (Maybe … heh.) But, Congress was wrong.”
“I’ve seen it, Johnny’s seen it, I’d love for your viewers to see it.”
Former Rep. Gowdy has seen a lot more than that. I think it has been 2.5 yrs now that he made that casual offhand remark while appearing with Martha McCallum on FBN that if everything concerning the Clinton Foundation was prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, than half of Washington, DC would be in jail, and not just democrats.
LikeLiked by 5 people
So Gowdy could have been a hero perhaps president if he didn’t cut and run. No one in D.C. sees the upside in exposing the crimes.
As they all should be.
I may be a bit slow on the uptake here. But, where does this go from here? Does George P get to sue the US Government now for wrongful prosecution and imprisonment? The cynic in me says nothing happens. Barr is suddenly coming out of his safe place and appearing on TV to imply what exactly?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump is bringing him out, don’t know why yet.
Problem is, even if you cut off the head of the snake, the entire snake is evil and will continue to fight. We need to scrap the CIA and fire 75% of the State Dept. and dissolve the FBI (turning their functions over to the US Marshall’s office.) That’s the start. President Trump (no matter what the cost, it will be cheap in the end) need to overturn JFK’s executive order allowing federal employees to unionize.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Meanwhile, the only indictment out of Durham is a guy who drunk-emailed Adam schiff through a generic web form on Adams schiff’s web site.
what the heck!
Through all the stuff DUrham could possibly be looking at…. how did he get saddled with this side-bar incident? Seriously. its like a slap in the face Durham was handed this case.
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/measure-your-coffin-day-john-durham-charges-man-with-threatening-to-kill-adam-schiff
LikeLike
Bullsh*t Durham isn’t going to charge ANYONE for any of this. He’s just ANOTHER BEARD fir our TOTALLY CORRUPT FEDERAL GOVERNMENT
LikeLike
Here’s how things work:
The incident occurred in CT, and was investigated by federal agents under the guidance of an Assistant US Attorney (AUSA) – of which Durham has over 60. That’s right – SIXTY+.
Durham’s office announced the charges – as is customary – but be assured Durham did not personally work this case.
Be also assured that Durham has a number of AUSA’s and investigators assigned to his team, many if not all whom he approved. Notice no leaks?
The timing of this declass & release is so blatantly obvious a crass attempt to obscure it underneath the coronavirus pandemic and deteriorating economic situation, it makes one want to puke.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Remember Ric Grenell was a chess piece just slid into place. I am glad it is happening at all.
I could use some relief by an interview with George rather than all this Faucibirx crap.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I think the premise underlying your comment is completely wrong. Try thinking of more than one possibility. And avoid democrat-like adjectives and adverbs.
Coincidental Timing?
– IG fired.
– Barr interview tonight w direct statements
– Papadalolous transcript release
LikeLiked by 2 people
This story has become so abstract and convoluted that I’m no longer capable of making heads or tails out of it. WHAT is exculpatory about any of this, and WHY does it matter at all, since our Atty General and his DoJ isn’t going to do darn thing about it?
It’s rather simple. George Papadopoulos was ramrodded to jail over a fake indictment.
This proves the exact opposite.
When are they going to drop the charges against Gen Flynn? I think Powell has made the case. Not really asking you, WSB, but if they’re not going to arrest anybody, then at least let off the ones they unfairly persecuted.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Would need to take a look at Sidney’s twitter for updates. I believe they postponed the next submission. We should be finding out soon.
Who wants to bet this Wiseman guy has dealings with the Clintons and ties to Valerie Jarrett?
“Declassification s just around the corner” may have been why Meadows retired from Congress to take a position in the Exec. Branch.
LikeLiked by 4 people
And CBS has two prime-time shows where the only focus of FBI “Special Agents” are to chase down white supremacists as they attempt to take over America.
I suspect next season will be all about WS cooking up deadly viruses to kill millions of poor, noble undocumented immigrants.
LikeLiked by 5 people
May be anecdotal but I don’t think any impressionable teens really watch TV any more, so there’s that. Hopefully Gen Z will do better for us instead of falling for the propaganda.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The two FBI shows on Tuesday night are really bad especially the “Most Wanted” one which comes on at 10p. Every show depicts White people as murdering racists especially ICE Agents and the police. I refuse to watch them. Even the Black gangbangers are glorified after murdering a dozen innocent people.
I am totally lost
George Papdopoulos was put in jail for lying to the FBI. This transcript was real time and exonerates him. George has been saying so since his nightmare ordeal.
The FBI hid it.
As if we don’t know the game that was played: The only real question is there going to be any kind of “reckoning” for the big players of this travesty?
Personally, I have my doubts and they grow stronger as each “year” passes,
And now we await the greatest, most honest and forthright leader of American history, B. Hussein Obama…a man boy who truly loves the American way of life, but not the United States, to come out from under the slimy rock he has been hiding under in Martha’s Vineyard to jump start his game plan to take out President Trump this coming November.
Barr better get off his butt and begin to deliver the goods! But here too, I have my doubts.
It is going to be President Trump and his Merry Men who will do the fighting for us!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Your last paragraph is the problem. We can’t be bothered.
Where is Misfud?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nobody knows, so I guess Misfud has been Misplaced.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mifplaced?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ding!
Sufferin’ succotash! We haf a winner! Good one!
Miftakes were made as well.
He may have been Misfuicided with two shots to the back of the head.
Hiding with Hunter.
I’m totally confused. So is meadows good or bad??
LikeLiked by 1 person
A good guy.
They release this stuff during a Pandemic on purpose?
LikeLike
Richie, I feel like what became of your suspicious cat. Very apropos meme.
Ric Grenell just slid into place.
“Cap’in, sheez brrrreak’in up!”
I thought she was bucklin’ and she can’t take it any more.
It’s nice to have a news development outside of the destruction of our nation by the CCP virus. So is PapaD still guilty as charged for misstating a date or something similar? Anyway this doesn’t seem to move the ball forward too much. Let’s see if the Bad News Barr continues on his interesting and direct statements from last night or back peddles.
Never ever got a cogent explanation for the FIB opening crossfire hurricane on Papa-D but only shortly thereafter seeking a FISA, not on him, but on Carter Paige. How does that happen and if Papa D was the genesis of the whole operation then why is he only interviewed 7 months later. Oh yeah, now I remember, there was no legal predicate and the entire debacle was anexcuse for an illegal political spy and coup op.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Fight Organized Crime
Abolish The FBI
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dear Atty Barr,
Thank you for preserving these Executive branch institutions, the FBI and the DOJ, at the expense of our Constitution. Your contribution will always be remembered.
Signed,
The former U.S.A.
I just want Sidney Powell to know that Inwant her to burn it to the ground. Burn the mother scratcher to the ground, Sidney!!!
Show no mercy and take no prisoners.
Papadopoulos denies Trump hacked the DNC
Transcript 4 pages from CBS
Remind me, who’s been locked up for this coup?
A lot of people think GP is not who he portrays himself to be. Might not. Anyone think Azra Turk, who George described as an attractive blonde, is really his wife?
