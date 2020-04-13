Footnote #350 – Declassification Puzzles and DOJ Intentions…

Catherine Herridge ponders what could possibly lay behind the remain redactions on footnote #350. We know the overall subject matter relates to U.K. intelligence, Christopher Steele’s primary sub-source, and the overall lack of interest by the FBI to undermine their objective; the investigation of the Trump campaign. [Tweet]
Not to sound overly dismissive to the question, but the remaining redactions, intentionally placed by the CURRENT DOJ, only relate to the specific sources and methods within what we know was an investigative partnership between the FBI and British intelligence.
Who or what the specific agencies are [and I’ll share one possibility below] is essentially irrelevant to the larger story. Unfortunately, the DC administrative state writ large, is attempting to obfuscate the real story by focusing on “Russian disinformation” within the Steele report that was not identified by the FBI.
That DC narrative is a great deflection from the more uncomfortable reality that U.S. intelligence officials purposefully and willfully worked to create, promote and support a dossier they knew from the outset was garbage. They all knew the dossier was junk because the U.S. intelligence apparatus and political operatives provided the material to include within it.
So here’s footnote #350 from the Herridge tweet, modified only by size to use as a template for possible redaction discussion:
And… considering what we know about the subject matter that is discussed in fn350; and considering what is already known from prior research and public document production; here is a rough example of what could be behind the redactions.
Again, in the big picture the redacted material is moot. We know the FBI used U.K. sources to corroborate Christopher Steele’s work product; and we know British agencies informed FBI officials that Steele was unreliable, biased in his views toward Donald Trump as a target, and lacking due diligence as an outcome of his intent.
In reality Chris Steele only used one primary sub-source, in addition to the information he was being fed by Fusion-GPS, Glenn Simpson, Nellie Ohr, democrat allies of Hillary Clinton, U.S. media conscripts, officials of the U.S. intelligence community (FBI, CIA, DOJ-NSD) & finally The U.S. State department. All of these operators participated in the assembly of a political opposition research document without any verification. {Go Deep}
So the part where we ask questions about U.S. agencies not verifying the material inside a dossier they helped assemble, promote and exploit is, well, a little silly. Alas, this is the pretend questioning game the DC machine likes to play.
Meanwhile most people avoid asking why Attorney General Bill Barr classified the IG report footnotes in the first place.
The only material behind the classifications is material that exposes U.S. corruption; U.S. intentional wrong-doing; and the use of intelligence surveillance as a political weapon.
♦Footnote 334 Before
♦Footnote 334 After
{Go Deep With Source Material}
Do you see any “sources or methods” in that redaction?
Of course not….
So why was it there?
The only thing the DOJ was hiding was: the reality of a Primary Sub-source who said his contacts were not viewed by him as a network of sources. That is correct, they were just random people he interacted with as an ordinary part of life…. and they chatted about rumors, gossip, innuendo, theories, and stuff. [Just like it said in the IG report]
Footnote 334, outlining the PSS who gave Steele the majority of information, was embarrassing to the CURRENT institutional interests of the FBI because it showed the prior FBI officials were on a mission; undeterred by truth.
The FBI is a mess of political targeting operations.
That’s what was redacted in the December 2019 IG report, a mere four months ago. Embarrassing stuff that makes the CURRENT institutions of the DOJ and FBI look bad. So they hid it…. again… as they continue to hide damaging and embarrassing material.
Which brings me to the point of AG Bill Barr and his biggest challenge.
The challenge for Attorney General Bill Barr is not investigating what we don’t know, but rather navigating through what ‘We The People’ are already aware of…. And then finding a way to protect the institutions of the DOJ and FBI while getting people to stop demanding action to address the corruption within them.
We are once again stuck in this stupid place where DC pretends the previous CIA, FBI and DOJ officials were duped by “Russian disinformation”, while we roll our eyes at them because we know the truth; and we know that they know the truth; but their pretense is supported by a willfully blind media.
AG Bill Barr has to keep feeding the purveyors of investigative hope-porn as a method to keep the pitchforks at bay, while simultaneously trying to figure out how to do nothing of substance so he can preserve the institutions. Remember, the DC system operates on an entirely different legal principle when it comes to internal investigations within the bubble.
As a result we get AG Barr saying “if John Durham can find evidence of criminal conduct”; where “criminal” in DC is defined around a DC-exclusive legal theory of “intent” that doesn’t apply anywhere else in the country. [examples: see Hillary Clinton; or see IG Horowitz saying he couldn’t find intent.]
If John Q Public violated a law, the FBI would break down our door in a no-knock raid and use the violation as leverage to get us to break. The FBI would not sit around debating whether John intended to violate the law; they’d deal with that aspect after the raid and the pressure on us to fork over $250,000 in a legal effort to defend ourselves. [example: see Roger Stone]
But in the DC-tier of justice, where administrating the law is subject to the internal rules that don’t apply outside the bubble, everything must be filtered through “intent”. When intent is transparently obvious, the DC legal theory moves to the second filter where collateral damage to the institutions must be weighted. [example: see James Wolfe]
AG Bill Barr has no intention on prosecuting any former individual or entity, regardless of their political hierarchy and/or level of participation, in the matrix of the coup effort against Candidate/President Trump…. unless the DC-exclusive legal hurdles are met.
(1) There must be clear intention that cannot be excused by the coup participant behind obtuse justifications. If the corrupt participant says they had to follow-up and investigate because the Trump-Russia ramifications were so enormous (ie. the justification trap); and there’s nobody to refute that, then it’s over.
(2) There must be no collateral damage to the institutions of government. No executive agency or branch of government can be compromised by the truthful prosecution of an individual from within it. If the consequences are severe enough to damage an entire institution, then it’s over.
The current DOJ redactions and lack of declassification of a host of known material (including the scope memos), is directly related to #2, the need to preserve and protect people (Rosenstein) and the institutions (DOJ/FBI/Congress).
Think about the argument: Are we debating what lies behind redactions on current DOJ documents from the AG Bill Barr agency; and simultaneously believing that AG Bill Barr is going to deliver some form of justice from inside the institution of the DOJ?
The Bill Barr Dept. of Justice is currently engaged in an ongoing effort to cover/redact details that are embarrassing to the institutions; but the same Bill Barr Dept. of Justice is going to prosecute those who embarrassed the institutions?…
There’s something akin to a Stockholm Syndrome in the ability of people to rationalize away two mutually exclusive facets of DOJ behavior. And no, the redactions have nothing to do with U.S. Attorney John Durham’s investigation. Look at them again if needed.
In the fulsome picture, U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr is trying to navigate.
…The challenge for Attorney General Bill Barr is not investigating what we don’t know, but rather navigating through what ‘We The People’ are already aware of… And finding a way to tamp down the inquisition…
[@4:10 of Video] INGRAHAM – What can you tell us about the state of John Durham’s investigation? People have been waiting for the, the final report, on what happened with this, what can you tell us?
BARR – “Well I think a report y’know, may be, and probably will be, a by-product of his activity; but his primary focus isn’t to prepare a report, he is looking to bring to justice people who were engaged in abuses if he can show that there were criminal violations; and that’s what the focus is on. And, uh, as you know, being a lawyer yourself, building these cases, especially the sprawling case we have between us that went on for two or three years here, uh…, it takes some time, it takes some time to build the case. So he’s diligently pursuing it.”
“My own view is that, uh, the evidence shows that we’re not dealing with just mistakes or sloppiness, there was something far more troubling here; and we’re going to get to the bottom of it. And if people broke the law, and we can establish that with the evidence, they will be prosecuted.”
INGRAHAM – “The president is very frustrated, I think you, you obviously know that; about Andrew McCabe, uh, he believes that people like McCabe and others just were able to basically flout the laws, and so far with impunity.”
BARR – “I think the president has every right to be frustrated, because I think what happened to him was one of the greatest travesties in American history. Without any basis uh, they, uh, they started this investigation of his campaign; and even more concerning actually, is what happened after the campaign; a whole pattern of events while he was President. uh, So I, to sabotage the presidency; and I think that, uh, or at least had the effect of sabotaging the presidency.”
INGRAHAM – “Will FISA abuses be prevented going forward given what happened here where FISA judges were not given critical pieces of information; material facts about evidence that informed the governments’ okaying of surveillance on American citizens.”
BARR – “You know I think it’s possible to put in a regime that will make it very hard, either to willfully circumvent FISA, or to do so sloppily without due regard for the rights of the American person involved. And also to make it very clear that any misconduct will be discovered and discovered fairly promptly.”
“So I do think we can put in safeguards that will enable us to go forward with this important tool.. uh.. I think it’s very sad, uh, and the people who abused FISA, have a lot to answer for. Because this was an important tool to protect the American people, they abused it, they undercut public confidence in FISA but also the FBI as an institution: and we have to rebuild that.”
Governments in particular never seem to realize that after they’ve been caught in repeated lies, none but the mentally deficient believe them anymore.
Thank you Sundance. Once again you are (probably) the only person trying to expose these satanic conspirators.
What I get from this is ” Tough —- no one will go to gaol”
Next!
Trying to look for some bright spot,…
There line, up to now, seems to have been “We did nothing wrong, we were doing our jobs” and even a bit of justification defence; “What would you have us do?”
Now, they are shifting to more of a criminal defence; the Incompetence defence.
“We weren’t CRIMINAL, just incompetent! We got duped by Russians!”
Which is a variation on the classic SOG De fence; Some Other Guy, in this case the Russians.
Point is, the SOG Defence, and the Incompetence Defence, are both classic defences used by Defence attorneys.
Why do you need to start laying the groundwork for a criminal defence, if you did nothing wrong, and are confident you won’t be charged?
Still, I take no comfort from Barrs words,….A prosecutor doesn’t write reports, his PROSECUTION in COURT says it all. He writes indictments, or he,writes declination memos.
Saying he anticipates Durham will write a report, secondary to his investigation, tells me he already knows the outcome.
A Declination report, detailing the crimes committed, but saying there is not sufficient evidence of intent to prosecute.
The same thing you heard, in the Comey press conference, on Hillary’s emails.
Other wise, there,would be NO reason for Durham to write a report, secondary to his investigation, his indictments, and court transcripts would tell the story.
So, IMHO Barr is telegraphing the outcome, in advance.
Perfect photo to go along with the Alert header “Attn Gen Barr on status of Durham investigation”
I was just reviewing the last time the DOJ successfully prosecuted a similar case like this…oh…wait…never mind. It was a fictional novel I was reading.
What fits? I’d say Sundance’s fill-ins will do fine.
Sounds like Barr just wants to play out the clock until December, and ride off into the sunset at the end of Trumps’s term.
Herridge momentarily took the bait. She’ll reset & hopefully keep digging.
Sure hope my kids don’t snap to the ‘russians did it’ mantra…. they’ll use it to justify everything they do… how can i ever discipline them then? if its good enough for the traitors, its certainly good enough for my kids, in the interest of preserving the institutions of kidhood.
The hard, already developed, cataloged, and filed evidence of HELLarys misconduct in mishandling confidential information is still waiting for someone to change the few words edited by Stroker in badComedys kissass memo. That’s literally all it would take to produce an indictment. Changing words back to what badComedy originally wrote.
There’s so much more low hanging fruit to prosecute I can’t even begin to list it all. Lower the boom, Barrky or admit you’re unfit and bring in a real prosecutor to do the job. Heck, maybe Eric Dubelier would do it now that he’s done rubbing Muleheads nose in the turd he laid with that idiotic indictment of RUS companies.
Here is one theory….and it’s one I will predict is likely the favored outcome
DOJ/Barr redacts everything he can.
why?
a. this protects certain material knowledge so that it can be concealed…this allows the DOJ to move and adopt a prosecutorial limit on what it will decide to investigate and pursue. (if no one knows about it, can’t inspect it, we can limit the scope of any future outcomes…this is called controlling the set)
b. now things have changed significantly and the material was forces out into the open. The places the highest pressure on DOJ/Barr to explain why this happened and of what rationale it had developed ? This becomes “awareness”…and this threatens THIS DOJ as the gig is up…any former efforts to limit harm to the institutions have be in vain, and in fact have led to even greater harm…all “good” deeds will go unpunished. In an effort, whether legitimate or not, to solve the credibility of the former DOJ/FBI, this current set of “watchers” have repeated the practice. This is far more damning. The coverup is more dangerous than the crime!
c. The reasons for the delays in unredaction and release of this content was to slow walking it. Create delays so that the entirely of it happens in small bits and pieces..and lets not kid ourselves..this was served in the backdrop of the most convenient earth shattering noise of the worst global meltdown consuming all attentions. How nice. Look at the time and date of the release…right on schedule like clockwork…
d. this is UNLIKELY to be all there is no know. There is likely far more information still kept in secret yet to be release..or if at all! This idea now, is damage control. Drip this…let the media squabble on that detail…scoot some officials around, including Barr to talk about all manner of conflated topics (he just entered phase one..why is the DOJ AG standing behind the COVID team lately? really? )…the idea is that the AG is now put into motion MORE deflection and information control. This time, it’s about covering HIS ASS and HIS ACTIONS to diminish and hide the crimes.
e. At this point in time, every reason exist that Durham hasn’t done much of anything. 9 prosecutors is not going to build cases …the numbers don’t match the scale of crimes and the scope. Now the pressure of that reality becomes more public. Where are we with indictments Barr? Oh…that? umm,…well we have to see how this latest development is going by responding to the drip drip redaction drama that is unfolding. We will maneuver the Durham investigations based on that response for action. If we can sooth the antagonists to our desire to make this all go away, the durham program will be short and sweet and we can move on. My job now is to explain my way out of the mess I have created and still retain the power of influence. If we get more pressure that we are predicting, then we might make “some” cases and show some action. whether we intent to win these case or not, is rather moot. We are only following a path of least resistance at this point. My priorities are not to serve justice against criminals in the FBI/DOJ…my first objective is to determine how we can move away from that and restore order to the institution…I consider the latter more relevant to my own political imperatives than hauling a few good people to jail.
f. spy powers must remain intact and not vulnerable to any serious inspection. this is the reason why Barr redacted whole blocks…IT DOES MATTER WHO THESE AGENCIES ARE AND WHO THOSE PEOPLE WERE! This is NOT a trivial matter. The decision to block redact was to avoid ANY attention that would lead to understanding precisely why the abuses happened at scale..the reality is that there ARE NO CHECKS and balances on the FISA/702 program. The abuses were far more widespread…common…pedestrian practices that patently abused these powers. These agencies and people ARE important to develop and investigate (sundance!!! C. Herridge!!! please start collaborating ..please)…What this does is it will show the patterns and how these abuses at a grandular precision level for investigation..this MEANS LITERALLY MORE PEOPLE INVOLVED IN CRIMES.. minimizing this content was to limit willfully to express some “one off” kind of corrupt behavior that presented only certain people may (or may not have) “IF” crimes. Barr doesn’t mince words. We need to take him seriously. And lets not forget…it’s important to understand scale here. This isn’t just the decision of Barr attempting to limit and run out the clock. Barr has a league of staffers and attorneys, all well connected with classmat need to know and access privilege…The reasons why they provided this guidance was not solely to insulate unwanted harm from the institutions…nope…they goals are to preserve everyone who USED these spying powers to advance their careers, avoid discipline, enrich themselves with privy real time data (think: insider trading on steroids)..and that includes the most powerful people on the planet including congress…it’s is and continues to be the number one money machine…it’s intelligence of the type that literally is the most precious commodity with no equal!!! So , lets understand this isn’t just some legal matter of “justice”…this is about risks involving potential crashing a very lucrative apparatus that has made billions upon billions of dollars for all manner of people who got access! I could not even attempt to try to put a figure on it. Don’t be fooled by Barr…Understand the game now. It’s about continuing a secret program that allows the insider to gain influence, power and money…of a scale that is truly gigantic in scale. (and to be clear, this same kind of apparatus exists in almost ALL developed countries…just so happens the US built machine is by far, the most impressive and leads the market..by orders of magnitude and results!!! )
these are my thoughts..some theories…other straight up truths about what is really going on, and why we need to pay attention very carefully about what this really means to our nation..and the world.
we are accelerating into a global dominance made up of technocrats….and if you examine the culture there…it is dead serious on advancing some of the most anti-american, anti-god, anti-freedom goals. Today, the machine tears away at the president. Tomorrow, it tears way at YOU!
The patriot act/702 are the reasons why these block redactions exist….every effort is being made to hide and reduce the risk that anyone is going to start looking hard at WHY these people were so very interested in taking trump down. Spoiler: had nothing to do with trump per se…Hillary was already compromised…and was set to advance the next level of rocket fuel into the spy/surveillance apparatus. This president..nope! He stepped up and made it clear: the IC is NOT TO BE TRUSTED.
most of all of you KNOW this…I just have to write it down, to remind myself where we are in this WAR…
the durham thing is just a battle in a larger war. Barr is not our friend…He’s made it clear..He believes in the power of the spying state secret police..and nothing much more than that.
we are asking the WRONG people to solve THE PROBLEM!
How hard would it have been to prosecute Combetta (Hillary emails) or Clinesmith (Trump Russia) and once threatened with doing a couple decades in prison, I’m sure those guys will be more than happy to tell the DOJ everything they know. What would that take, maybe a week? Barr is just another wormy lawyer with no conscience or love of country.
