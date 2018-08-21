Breaking: Manafort Jury Delivers Guilty Verdict on 8 Out of 18 Counts – Mistrial on 10 Counts…

According to breaking news in the Manafort Trial, after four days of deliberations the jury has informed Judge Ellis they can only reach a verdict on eight out of eighteen counts.
The jury cannot come to a consensus on 10 counts.
A guilty verdict on five counts of fraudulent tax filings. One count for each tax filing year: 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014.
Three guilty verdicts on bank fraud charges: ¹False information on a $3.4 million dollar loan application in March 2016 from Citizens Bank, Rhode Island. ²False information on a $5.5 million loan application for a building in Brooklyn. ³Hiding foreign bank accounts.
Judge Ellis declared a mistrial on the remaining 10 charges.
When he joined Mueller’s hit squad Strzok retained his access to info Mueller would not ordinarily have access to. Was any of the info used against Manafort the result of a parallel construction?
There should be no doubt about the integrity of the process. That’s not the case with here, or with Mueller’s history, or with that of Weissman.
Since Mueller accepted the job with all the personal/professional/political conflicts of interest there never was any integrity to the process.
With the Manafort and Cohen stuff today, watch for President Trump to release full fury on the Democrats. This might just be the tipping point that sends Trump to full declassification and an all out war …. not to mention that Omarosa, in an article on The Hill today, was bashing Hope Hicks and saying that President Trump only hired her for her looks and Hope was not qualified and didn’t know anything about politics, blah, blah, blah.
You can only poke a bear so many times.
Let’s hope so. I’m getting fed up with this BS.
I think Omarosa is still employed by Trump, paid to be a villain. None of her insults really matter, they just make people take Trump’s side.
At a time when the whole country is waking up to Trump Derangement Syndrome, she’s providing a perfect exaggerated example of what TDS looks like while obviously being the bad guy.
Watch our Apex Predator Lion…..ROOOAAARRRRR!
Watch our Apex Predator Lion…..ROOOAAARRRRR!
I expect a Tweetstorm in the morning.
Mueller is as dirty as they come.
I will leave some to ponder on this little ditty from a reddit great awakening post.
And the full text.
_________________________________________________________
That the FBI could not connect the dots and properly investigate the murder shows that they were complicit in the crime. What a disgrace. And the media will do it’s best to sweep this under the rug as conspiracy theory nonsense.
A simple phone call to the DNC would have confirmed if Seth Rich had access to the data released by Wikileaks. Julian Assange offers reward for information on the Rich murder highly suggesting that Rich was the leaker. Neither the FBI nor the DC Police would investigate his laptop for more information before closing the case as a failed robbery? Comey did deserve to be fired. Someone should be questioning the D.C Metro Chief.
The DNC is a criminal organization, and MUST BE CHARGED UNDER RICO. Until this happens, there is no rule of law in the United States.
Or
The DNC is a terrorist organization, and MUST BE CHARGED UNDER THE PATRIOT ACT.
Arrest them and throw the killers into Solitary with no access to a lawyer for 6 months. Dems should love it since Obama is the one who passed it during his administration and made it even tougher on the accussed.
Who signed Rich’s death warrant, Hillary or Bill? Was Nancy Pelosi in the loop? Murder Inc. at the highest levels of the government, with the FBI’s Comey and the District of Columbia police chief providing interference to block the investigation. And that hit squad is still on call. As Trump well knows, which is why he is staying away from Trump Tower.
Podesta was the one that ordered “retaliation”. It was in one of the wikileak’s.
This email shows/demonstrates probable cause.
http://www.angrypatriotmovement.com/email-links-hillary-to-murder-plot/
I wonder who ordered the murder of Seth Rich. Was it John Podesta?
Was it Hillary Clinton?
Was it Debra Wasserman-Scholtz?
As I side note, I wonder who double crossed and informed on Seth Rich?
Was it Julian Assange or was Seth Rich careless and confided his intentions to someone that he thought he could trust?
I’d bet my balls to a barn dance the whoever those two gunmen were that were on the surveillance tape were also in the bar that night.
Bet that bar has video too.
You know the kid said something to paramedics and the ER Docs, too.
Seth Rich was talkative when police arrived. Was not even aware he’d been shot. In fact, the cops were surprised to learn that he didn’t make it. So what did Rich have to say before he passed? And why did Rich wander so long that early morning, far longer than the walk home should have taken – was he trying to shake someone?
What did he tell his GF?
The frat bro he also spoke with that morn?
They were surprised because he died of ricin poisoning, not the gunshot wound.
Ricin is only used by one geopolitical power. They just used a gun in this case instead of an umbrella.
The machinations surrounding the Election 2016 and its aftermath could hardy have been scripted more intriguingly. So many vile characters.
###
Old Post.
I’ve been saying for over 2 years now, the collective “we” probably deserves what’s coming for sticking their fingers in the ears, closing their eyes and adamantly refusing to to consider any evidence except that which supported their previously held beliefs.
It does remove all doubt about the FBIs true role in our society, hopefully opening a few eyes and minds.
The secret police guarding the one party, the Pure Evil Criminal Psychopaths and its minions.
Its policing work is merely practice and cover for that true purpose.
Don’t nominate a new head, send it to the trash can of history NOW..
A federal investigator who reviewed an FBI forensic report detailing the contents of DNC staffer Seth Rich’s computer generated within 96 hours after his murder, said Rich made contact with WikiLeaks through Gavin MacFadyen, a now-deceased American investigative reporter, documentary filmmaker, and director of WikiLeaks who was living in London at the time.
This explosive information was being suppressed by James Comey…FUCK the FBI!
The posthumous edits of Seth Rich’s reddit postings (which is tampering with evidence, I might add), the 4chan post about senior Dems freaking out… there’s something big connected with Seth Rich out in the wild that they can’t control.
Wouldn’t identifying the editor lead directly to the killers/plotters?
&
How are their not screen grabs of all his posts?
There are, that’s how the changes were found. That’s why the edits are smoking gun of tampering, they literally happened in under 24 hours after the accounts were identified — meaning the people who made the changes didn’t know they were Rich’s accounts until they were ID’d by 4chan. Whoever is doing this is way behind the curve.
It’d certainly lead to someone. I suspect the answer to this would result in some uncomfortable revealations. Best case is Reddit themselves did the editing by an outside request (which begs the question, “who?”) Worst case is the edits were done by DNC or someone involved.
Editing the account’s was a very, very sloppy and stupid thing to do. The fact that the edits themselves seemed to be focused on separating the account from being positively ID’d as Seth Rich’s made it that much worse. Reddit will have logs of the changes, and those are a subpoena away.
Even if there’s nothing else to the story, this all by itself would be incredibly embarrassing/incriminating to whoever did it.
Someone really wants the Seth Rich story buried.
There are only two theories that make sense. 1. He had to fake his death to show allegiance to Israel/Mossad and is now living on a Kibbutz in Israel. 2. He was a legitimate leaker, was spared because he’s Jewish, and is now a Kibbutzim in Israel. Perhaps he is not dead. There is zero evidence to suggest he is dead or alive. If anything, there is evidence showing his death was fabricated. No autopsy being released is the biggest red flag possible in a murder case.?
Perhaps Seth is alive hiding out on a kibbutz with Eric Braverman. He was involved with the Wikileaks, but his life was spared and his death was staged. Facts: No death certificate. No autopsy report. No security camera footage. All we have is the main stream media saying he was killed (furnace of weaponized media Presstitute’s fake news), and a family interview where Seth’s brother, Aaron, can barely keep himself from bursting out in laughter. Private Investigator Rod Wheeler is under a NDA-gag-order by Seth’s family to not discuss the evidence of the investigation, however, he did say in his George Webb & Jason Goodman interview that Aaron seemed not interested in the case being solved. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9mEu22KJjtU&t=14s?
All things said,
Sounds very plausible.
Even if it is.
The Crimes leaks & irrefutable proof of Wikileaks, the Awan brothers, election rigging, voter fraud, violence incitement, pay to play with the CF, SUPER PAC violations, arms transfers to ISIS, 6 billion USD missing from the State Department, Benghazi aren’t.
Whether or not Seth Rich is a real person or the circumstances surrounding his Murder is not of significance at this point.
The obvious Crimes listed above are.
Sorry wrong text, that one above is about Seth Rich.
________________________________________________
I am passing this on from someone who’s connecting some dots with input from sources he cannot reveal.
Here’s what it looks like when all the pieces are sewn together
It smells like conspiracy and treason. Everyone needs to read this. Slowly, and patiently, because it’s very important……
From 2001 to 2005 there was an ongoing investigation into the Clinton Foundation.
A Grand Jury had been impanelled.
Governments from around the world had donated to the “Charity”.
Yet, from 2001 to 2003 none of those “Donations” to the Clinton Foundation were declared. Now you would think that an honest investigator would be able to figure this out.
Look who took over this investigation in 2005: None other than James Comey; Coincidence? Guess who was transferred into the Internal Revenue Service to run the Tax Exemption Branch of the IRS? None other than, Lois “Be on The Look Out” (BOLO) Lerner. Isn’t that interesting?
But this is all just a series of strange coincidences, right?
Guess who ran the Tax Division inside the Department of Injustice from 2001 to 2005?
No other than the Assistant Attorney General of the United States,
Rod Rosenstein.
Guess who was the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation during this time frame?
Another coincidence (just an anomaly in statistics and chances), but it was Robert Mueller.
What do all four casting characters have in common?
They all were briefed and/or were front-line investigators into the Clinton Foundation Investigation.
Another coincidence, right?
Fast forward to 2009….
James Comey leaves the Justice Department to go and cash-in at Lockheed Martin.
Hillary Clinton is running the State Department, official government business, on her own personal email server.
The Uranium One “issue” comes to the attention of the Hillary.
Like all good public servants do, supposedly looking out for America’s best interest, she decides to support the decision and approve the sale of 20% of US Uranium to no other than, the Russians.
Now you would think that this is a fairly straight up deal, except it wasn’t, America got absolutely nothing out of it.
However, prior to the sales approval, no other than Bill Clinton goes to Moscow, gets paid 500K for a one hour speech; then meets with Vladimir Putin at his home for a few hours.
Ok, no big deal right? Well, not so fast, the FBI had a mole inside the money laundering and bribery scheme.
Robert Mueller was the FBI Director during this time frame? Yep, He even delivered a Uranium Sample to Moscow in 2009.
Who was handling that case within the Justice Department out of the US Attorney’s Office in Maryland?
None other than, Rod Rosenstein. And what happened to the informant?
The Department of Justice placed a GAG order on him and threatened to lock him up if he spoke out about it.
How does 20% of the most strategic asset of the United States of America end up in Russian hands when the FBI has an informant, a mole providing inside information to the FBI on the criminal enterprise?
Very soon after; the sale was approved!~145 million dollars in “donations” made their way into the Clinton Foundation from entities directly connected to the Uranium One deal.
Guess who was still at the Internal Revenue Service working the Charitable Division? None other than, – Lois Lerner.
Ok, that’s all just another series of coincidences, nothing to see here, right?
Let’s fast forward to 2015.
Due to a series of tragic events in Benghazi and after the 9 “investigations” the House, Senate and at State Department, Trey Gowdy who was running the 10th investigation as Chairman of the Select Committee on Benghazi discovers that the Hillary ran the State Department on an unclassified, unauthorized, outlaw personal email server.He also discovered that none of those emails had been turned over when she departed her “Public Service” as Secretary of State which was required by law. He also discovered that there was Top Secret information contained within her personally archived email.
Sparing you the State Departments cover up, the nostrums they floated, the delay tactics that were employed and the outright lies that were spewed forth from the necks of the Kerry State Department, we shall leave it with this…… they did everything humanly possible to cover for Hillary. .
Now this is amazing, guess who became FBI Director in 2013? None other than James Comey; who secured 17 no bid contracts for his employer (Lockheed Martin) with the State Department and was rewarded with a six million dollar thank you present when he departed his employer? Amazing how all those no-bids just went right through at State, huh?
Now he is the FBI Director in charge of the “Clinton Email Investigation” after of course his FBI Investigates the Lois Lerner “Matter” at the Internal Revenue Service and he exonerates her. Nope…. couldn’t find any crimes there.
In April 2016, James Comey drafts an exoneration letter of Hillary Rodham Clinton, meanwhile the DOJ is handing out immunity deals like candy.They didn’t even convene a Grand Jury!
Like a lightning bolt of statistical impossibility, like a miracle from God himself, like the true “Gangsta” Comey is, James steps out into the cameras of an awaiting press conference on July the 8th of 2016, and exonerates the Hillary from any wrongdoing.
Do you see the pattern?
It goes on and on, Rosenstein becomes Asst. Attorney General,Comey gets fired based upon a letter by Rosenstein, Comey leaks government information to the press, Mueller is assigned to the Russian Investigation sham by Rosenstein to provide cover for decades of malfeasance within the FBI and DOJ and the story continues.
FISA Abuse, political espionage….. pick a crime, any crime, chances are…… this group and a few others did it:
All the same players.
All compromised and conflicted.
All working fervently to NOT go to jail themselves
All connected in one way or another to the Clinton’s.
They are like battery acid; they corrode and corrupt everything they touch.How many lives have these two destroyed?
As of this writing, the Clinton Foundation, in its 20+ years of operation of being the largest International Charity Fraud in the history of mankind, has never been audited by the Internal Revenue Service.
Let us not forget that Comey’s brother works for DLA Piper, the law firm that does the Clinton Foundation’s taxes.
The person that is the common denominator to all the crimes above and still doing her evil escape legal maneuvers at the top of the 3 Letter USA Agencies?
Yep, that would be Hillary R. Clinton.
Now who is LISA BARSOOMIAN? Let’s learn a little about Mrs. Lisa H. Barsoomian’s background.
Lisa H. Barsoomian, an Attorney that graduated from Georgetown Law, is a protégé of James Comey and Robert Mueller.
Barsoomian, with her boss R. Craig Lawrence, represented Bill Clinton in 1998.
Lawrence also represented:
Robert Mueller three times;
James Comey five times;
Barack Obama 45 times;
Kathleen Sebelius 56 times;
Bill Clinton 40 times; and
Hillary Clinton 17 times.
Between 1998 and 2017, Barsoomian herself represented the FBI at least five times.
You may be saying to yourself, OK, who cares? Who cares about the work history of this Barsoomian woman?
Apparently, someone does, because someone out there cares so much that they’ve “purged” all Barsoomian court documents for her Clinton representation in Hamburg vs. Clinton in 1998 and its appeal in 1999 from the DC District and Appeals Court dockets (?). Someone out there cares so much that even the internet has been “purged” of all information pertaining to Barsoomian.
Historically, this indicates that the individual is a protected CIA operative. Additionally, Lisa Barsoomian has specialized in opposing Freedom of Information Act requests on behalf of the intelligence community. Although Barsoomian has been involved in hundreds of cases representing the DC Office of the US Attorney, her email address is Lisa Barsoomian at NIH.gov. The NIH stands for National Institutes of Health. This is a tactic routinely used by the CIA to protect an operative by using another government organization to shield their activities.
It’s a cover, so big deal right? What does one more attorney with ties to the US intelligence community really matter?
It deals with Trump and his recent tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminum imports, the border wall, DACA, everything coming out of California, the Uni-party unrelenting opposition to President Trump, the Clapper leaks, the Comey leaks, Attorney General Jeff Sessions recusal and subsequent 14 month nap with occasional forays into the marijuana legalization mix …. and last but not least Mueller’s never-ending investigation into collusion between the Trump team and-the Russians.
Why does Barsoomian, CIA operative, merit any mention?
BECAUSE….
She is Assistant Attorney General Rod Rosenstein’s WIFE!
Excellent post.
Way too long for one post, next time break it up into paragraph posts, please. Thank you
Yes I agree, did not realize it would come out like that, I left the url to the reddit posting instead to look at.
Hindsight. uggh.
It happened to me once too😊
Judge Ellis can deflate Mueller’s persecution of Manafort by imposing light, concurrent, sentences for the 8 charges he was found guilty of.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That was the “rumor” I heard. 3-5 years out in 2 or less.
In regard to both Manafort and Cohen: neither is worth defending. Both are conniving worms among the aggregation of conniving worms which overrun Manhattan.
President Donald J. Trump said “I feel badly for Paul Manafort.” Fine. But Paul Manafort has long been engaged in the shady world of Russian and Ukrainian “oligarchs” and the stuff where one usually finds the Clintons. Tax fraud associated with the money-flow games in the world of Manafort and his associates is everywhere. Mueller went after both Manafort and Cohen in an effort to find a thread leading to Donald J. Trump and the Trump personal and corporate tax returns. Obviously, Mueller succeeded in coming up with sinking dry wells.
So, Mueller, the sewer rat, moves on. Mueller and Cohen are maggots in the world of shady deals.
None of us does President Donald J. Trump any kindness by attempting to make two tax cheats and shady money movers look like victims. Manafort and Cohen wear big boy pants and flashy pinkie rings. They made their own beds and the honorable Donald J. Trump has expressed his sympathy for his friends and THEIR plight.
This thing will play itself out and Mueller is left holding an empty bag. Don’t hold your breath over Presidential pardons. Such an act would be the same as looking down the wrong end of a flame thrower.
President Trump should show Manafort mercy. I hope be pardons him. He is only in court now for helping President Trump. Where are the indictments for the Podestas? The FBI should not indict anyone at this time. They are corrupt. Mueller is corrupt. The mayhem can’t continue.
LKA in LA, I agree.
I watched Trump the whole time going down in early 2016 until Manafort joined his team. He knew all the States “rules” on voting and he would go ahead of Trump and ready each State and fight in States Primaries on the rules. Trump started winning “Big League” after that. I think that’s why the Dems hate him so bad for helping Trump win the Primaries!
I sure hope POTUS has someone next year to prepare like Manafort did for him!
Yep. The DemonizingRats are worse and get away with lots more. No doubt about it.
But when you play the equivalency game, you move the ball to their court. Manafort and Cohen chose to play risky games in the shady areas of business dealings and tax reporting. Yes, they are just like a lot of DemonizingRats, but there is nowhere you can take that argument and get the culture of the media and Hollyweird and Progressives to even listen to you. Cut your losses and move on. How can anyone be sure that if Manafort and Cohen had something against Trump that would have saved their bacon —- that they would have put loyalty to Trump over themselves?
In the world of chess, some key pieces have to be sacrificed in order to attain a stronger position toward winning.
If it didn’t matter to Trump Mueller would not be doing it. It matters. Mueller is trying to tempt Manafort to make things up, and your idea that we all sit back and comfort ourselves that the treatment of Manafort is nothing to sorrow over will make it easier for Mueller. (To hurt Trump.)
LikeLiked by 3 people
Completely agree with you.
Lactantius says:
“In regard to both Manafort and Cohen: neither is worth defending. Both are conniving worms among the aggregation of conniving worms which overrun Manhattan.”
_________________________________________
I agree but either are Clinton’s , Mueller, Rosenstein, the FBI and the DOJ and so many more but of course the liberals think they are a special class who should not be prosecuted.
As long as Clintons FBI weasels and DOJ weasels not behind bar I do not agree with any convictions of worms when the snakes and traitors to our constitution walk free.
This is how my mind sees it.
When Rosenstein first had the chance to prosecute Manafort he was a business associate of Deraposka , a friend of Mueller s.
Since then Manafort fell out of grace with Deraposka over business dealings, so now he was a marked man. In comes Mueller with an ax to grind for Deraposka and presto, Manafort is getting his due.
Now, ask yourself, who is working for the Russian?
You could say the prosecution of Manafort is the quid pro quo for Daraposka’s help with the Dossier.
Lanny Davis gave the TDS wackos their talking points with this Cohen plea on the one count of campaign finance violation. TIMING IS EVERYTHING AND it will prove out to be WAAAAAYYY OFF. Still won’t work out for the Libs as it will be a mature MAGA electorate and smooth running House supporting him at home reelecting 45 in 2020.
We are going to have to flush that toilet a lot to get a smooth running House for President Trump.
Ha good one!
aren’t we all glad that Sessions is playing 64-D chess with Huber!!!!!!
Still waiting for the Great Pumpkin!
I see no reason to believe that Huber is not being undermined in the exact same fashion as the rest of DOJ and FBI.
sessions is pure swamp $hit.
Agreed. Sessions is f*ckng coward. Can’t wait for PDJT Trump to fire him. I hope after this election and we retain the house and the senate PDJT sent him packing.
relax…..Sessions and Huber will unleash 10,000 indictments….be patient…its coming….woohoo get your popcorn ready!
Ridiculous that there were even 18 charges to begin with.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Pardon. And Presidential Medal.
Manafort’s “crime” was securing GOP delegates that our POTUS wasn’t supposed to get. The GOPe was supposed to stop MAGA. I wouldn’t hold my breath for the Podesta’s who also worked on behalf of Ukraine to get similar scrutiny. This whole thing needs to end NOW.
LikeLiked by 5 people
So…Mueller basically struck out on the majority of charges against Manafort, and still no Trump/Russia collusion?
And had to request another delay in the Flynn trial. (that’s the guy I’m starting to feel sorry for)
Doesn’t sound like the dude had a good day in court.
Sounds like that Special Counsel is turning into a great big nothingburger.
If anything, it appears to be backfiring bigly on the people who wanted it so badly.
Think the Mule Man and his band of Libs has passed over $18 million in costs to the taxpayer!
Not feel sorry for lynches fleecing this country. Hope he face charges someday. Karma is a bit*ch.
Curious as to how the sentencing is reported on FOX as scheduled for August 29. In Federal cases once a verdict or plea is concluded then the US Marshalls are tasked with compiling a Presentence Report (a PSR), which takes usually 3 months. Can’t imagine how they’re sentencing him next Wednesday.
Mulehead and Weismann (one of the most corrupt lawyers in the most corrupt branch of government) are on the move on their brooms!!
Just exactly when will Mulehead go after the REAL Russian connection and go get HilLIARy?? It is literally about time. The element of Russian involvement with HilLIARy is amazing yet the 17 Angry DemonKKKrats are only looking to destroy our President. Where the HELL is Jeff Sessions?
I hope he gets pardoned after a discreet period of time. Yes, this stuff wasn’t above board, but he was targeted SOLELY because he worked for Trump. Hope he doesn’t serve a minute longer than the morning after Election Day 2020.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I truly hope President Trump does what he does best now…be Trump. How much can one person be poked? His lawyers serve a purpose but I believe they are trying to tie his hands.
They are not tying his hands…they are pulling a Nixon redux by making it too easy for Mueller to manufacture a crime against President Trump.
I don’t get why some people think Manafort’s scalp matters. Granted it’s more an IRS issue, but most of Mueller’s gang has been superficial. Lying to the FBI, didn’t pay taxes….small stuff.
Corey Lewandowski was the Trump Campaign Manager from January 2015 to June 2016.
Manafort’s job was to stop Cruz (the GOPe) from stealing delegates, right? He came in March 2016, did that job, was Campaign Manager from June 2016 until August 19, 2016, and left.
From August 19, 2016 until President Trump won the election Kellyanne Conway was his Campaign Manager. Manafort had a purpose. It was a job, he was an employee.
Now if Mueller thinks he’s going after President Trump he and his Swamp friends have lost their fricking minds. Doesn’t matter what BS they make up, they know what will happen to them. There is no excuse, crooked investigation, manufactured evidence, or made up hysteria that will be allowed or accepted in this country. Period.
Furthermore, and for clarity sake….not a hair on POTUS’s head better be harmed. Ever….GOT IT? Don’t even think about pulling another John F Kennedy. We aren’t the same people we were then.
General Mattis has already said it best:
“I’m going to plead with you, do not cross us. Because if you do, the survivors will write about what we do here for 10,000 years.”
Nuff said.
LikeLiked by 3 people
yep, the Left won a news cycle today. But that’s no longer a particularly potent weapon as the MSM still bites but we’ve become immune to the venom. We’ve got a lot of new weapons in development. Don’t think it will be too long now before they’re deployed.
Muller has been after Manafort for years. The fake Russia investigation gave him a chance to tie up some loose ends from his days at the FBI.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Cabal KNEW Manafort was dirty and would get dirt on Trump, when the hook-up was arranged with the help of the media.
What is happening people? The taxpayers are paying these corrupt and treasonous attorneys to bring down a sitting president of America?
Praying for our Countryman, POTUS and God to lift us up
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m so sick of our perverted and corrupt system of justice. I was hoping strongly there would be at least a few people on that jury that could see this was political motivated prosecution. No way I would have rendered a guilty verdict against Manafort. I feel sick knowing that the real criminals will continue to run free and will not be charged.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I probably would have voted to convict. Yes – it is very obviously a politically motivated selective prosecution. But the CRIME is the failure to prosecute others – NOT the correct prosecution of Manafort.
Manafort was a Podesta associate. His trial is not the place to debate Mueller’s guilt and Podesta’s guilt. THOSE TWO WILL GO DOWN AT THEIR OWN TRIALS.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Really hard to watch these slimy creeps in action isn’t it and to add salt to the wound DWS’s boy toy strolled off unscathed today? Sessions is an enfeebled imposter who doesn’t deserve junior clerk status.
Wondering ~ Would we be here if Jeff Sessions didn’t recuse himself, and was doing his job as a real attorney general for PT …. ?
LikeLike
You have to ask?
If not already stated Manafort is the vehicle to get at DJT.
This is a cage match where only one comes out.
I’m betting on VSGDJT.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen, brother, Amen!
5 of the 8 charges are related to previous incorrect tax return filings.
Let’s see if they allow Manafort to ammend those returns, just like they are allowing Cohen to make the necessary changes to his previous returns. (s)
IMO, the Prosecutors were worried that Manafort would be acquitted, so the Cohen $HIT show was timed accordingly.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think you nailed it
One way out Babe….Nuke em’.
