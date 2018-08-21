Breaking: Manafort Jury Delivers Guilty Verdict on 8 Out of 18 Counts – Mistrial on 10 Counts…

According to breaking news in the Manafort Trial, after four days of deliberations the jury has informed Judge Ellis they can only reach a verdict on eight out of eighteen counts.

The jury cannot come to a consensus on 10 counts.

A guilty verdict on five counts of fraudulent tax filings. One count for each tax filing year: 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014.

Three guilty verdicts on bank fraud charges: ¹False information on a $3.4 million dollar loan application in March 2016 from Citizens Bank, Rhode Island. ²False information on a $5.5 million loan application for a building in Brooklyn. ³Hiding foreign bank accounts.

Judge Ellis declared a mistrial on the remaining 10 charges.

