Spygate and The Steele Dossier Were The Cover Story – The Real Issue is Years of Obama-era Surveillance and Political Spy Operations…

If you read the Weissmann/Mueller report carefully one aspect stands out strongly; the Mueller investigation was fully committed to The Steele Dossier. An inordinate amount of the report is focused on justifying their investigative validity and purpose in looking at the claims within the Steele Dossier.
Repeatedly, the investigative unit references their mandate based around the Steele Dossier, and the mid-summer 2016 origin of the FBI counterintelligence operation.
Why? Why was/is Crossfire Hurricane (July ’16) and the Steele Dossier (Oct. ’16) so important to the principle intelligence apparatus, and the Mueller team (’17, ’18, ’19)?
I believe former NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers has told us the answer. In early 2016 Rogers caught on to a massive and pre-existing weaponization of government surveillance and the use of collected NSA metadata for political spy operations. Everything, that comes AFTER March 2016 is one big blanket cover-up operation….. ALL OF IT.
The Russian election interference narrative; the use of Joseph Mifsud, Stefan Halper, the London and Australian embassy personnel; Erika Thompson, Alexander Downer, U.S. DIA officials; everything around Crossfire Hurricane; and everything after to include the construct of the Steele Dossier; all of it was needed for the creation of an ‘after-the-fact‘ plausible justification to cover-up what Mike Rogers discovered in early 2016, AND the downstream unmasked records that existed in the Obama White House SCIF.
Fusion GPS was not hired in April 2016 to research Donald Trump. The intelligence community was already doing surveillance and spy operations. They already knew everything about the Trump campaign. The Obama intelligence community needed Fusion GPS to give them a justification for pre-existing surveillance and spy operations.
That’s why the FBI, and later the Mueller team, are so strongly committed to, and defending, the formation of the Steele Dossier and its dubious content.
On Pages #11 and #12 of the Weissmann/Mueller report, the special counsel team outlines the purpose and intent of the probe as delivered by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. Within these pages Mueller outlines the August 2nd Scope Memo that has previously been hidden and remains redacted through today.
Read the highlighted portion carefully to understand the scope of the instructions. Note the careful wording “the Special Counsel had been authorized since his appointment to investigate allegations”… This means from Day #1 of the special counsel, the scope of the probe was always to investigate the claims within the Ohr/Steele Dossier:
The August 2nd Scope Memo additionally authorized the investigation of “certain other matters” specifically relating to Manafort (financial crimes), and Papadopolous and Flynn (FARA violations).
These paragraphs tell us a great deal about what originated the purpose of the FBI investigation and the continued purpose of the special counsel. Remember, the special counsel was a continuance of the FBI counterintelligence operation which officially began on July 31st, 2016. [The unofficial beginning was much earlier]
Understanding now that Mueller is saying from Day One he was investigating the Steele Dossier; here’s where we all need to question the assumptions.
Why is the Steele Dossier so important?
From the beginning most people have thought the Fusion-GPS objective was to dig up dirt on Trump for political exploitation. However, with all the recent information outlined there’s actually a more significant role for Fusion.
The overall intelligence apparatus of the U.S. government was already conducting political surveillance on their political opposition. The systems of the intelligence apparatus such as FISA-702(16)(17) databases searches were being exploited months (if not years) beforehand.
When NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers discovered the use of the database he shut down contractor access on April 18th, 2016.
When Fusion GPS was hired by the DNC and Clinton team; also in April of 2016 immediately following the shut-down of FBI contractor access; it now appears the purpose was to provide cover for government surveillance already taking place. Perhaps part of that motive was fear of what NSA Mike Rogers might do.
The Obama administration (U.S. government intelligence apparatus) needed an external source of information that could cover their domestic surveillance and spy operations. That’s why Fusion GPS was hired, and why emphasis was put on using European and Australian intelligence contacts to create the plausible process to continue surveillance that was always taking place.
This corrupt weaponizing of the U.S. intelligence apparatus is MUCH BIGGER than anyone currently absorbs. The Steele Dossier was an eventual part of the cover-story.
When Peter Strzok and Lisa Page were discussing the “insurance policy” in August 2016, they were not discussing insurance from the perspective of their success, ie. Clinton elected; they were discussing insurance from the position of: if they failed.
If Clinton was elected, great; everything continues as normal. However, if Clinton was not elected the weaponization of government needed a cover story, a plausible legitimate reason for why political surveillance/spying was taking place. This is the insurance policy need…. This is why they needed the Steele Dossier.
Regardless of anything happening to stop them, the intelligence community was conducting surveillance of their political opposition. To validate that surveillance the intelligence community needed a plausible FBI counterintelligence operation. That’s where John Brennan (CIA) comes in.
Brennan manufactured the plausible excuse for an FBI operation to begin through the use of “unofficial channels” via Joseph Mifsud, Stefan Halper and eventually Alexander Downer via an Australian intelligence asset Erika Thompson; who was working in London with U.S. intelligence assets Terrence Dudley and Greg Baker, ie. the “Papadopoulos operation”.
While the overseas operation was working to create plausible explanation and start Crossfire Hurricane, back in the U.S. Fusion-GPS was contracted to supplement the appearances for a domestic parallel track. Fusion ran operations for the Russian appearances inside the U.S., ex. Trump Tower meeting.
For their effort, Fusion was using previously extracted FISA-702(16)(17) results to create more supportive evidence and plausible material. That Fusion effort led to the Steele Dossier.
However, in a similar way the Brennan operation needed the Australian Diplomat Alexander Downer to cross from “unofficial” into “official” channels, the Steele Dossier needs a way to cross from “unofficial opposition research” into “official investigative product” status.
Enter the FISA warrant and Carter Page.
A FISA warrant that could be built upon the Steele Dossier was what they needed.
The Steele Dossier is the investigative virus the FBI wanted inside the system. To get the virus into official status, they used the FISA application as the delivery method and injected it into Carter Page. The FBI already knew Carter Page; essentially Carter Page was irrelevant, what they needed was the Dossier in the system {Go Deep}.
With the communication from Alexander Downer (foundation for the EC), in conjunction with the Steele Dossier (foundation for the Page FISA), the CIA and FBI now held a plausible -albeit fraudulently obtained- basis to explain/justify all of their 2015 and 2016 political spying and surveillance activity. This is their insurance policy.
If Hillary wins the election, everything just evaporates into the ether. However, if Hillary loses the election – the fraudulent investigative evidence now protects all of the players for their role in weaponized intelligence spying and surveillance operations.
Andrew Weissmann was/is one of the DOJ participants who is well aware of the status of the operations as they proceed. In 2016 and 2017 Weissmann is being briefed by DOJ official Bruce Ohr who is carrying messages from Fusion-GPS and Chris Steele into the FBI.
Fraudulent justifications.
Just like the Susan Rice justification Memo, fraudulent justifications are what’s behind those paragraphs in the Rosenstein scope memos as delivered to Weissmann and Mueller.
Fusion GPS was not hired to research Trump, the intelligence community was already doing surveillance and spy operations. The intelligence community needed Fusion GPS to give them a plausible justification for already existing surveillance and spy operations.
See the difference?
Fusion-GPS gave them the justification they needed with the Steele Dossier.
That’s why the Steele Dossier is so important in the scope memos.
…which explains why the Perkins Coie payments seem to have been ‘shared’ by OFA, DNC and Hillary For America. They all had a vested interest in the project. I’d still like to know more about OFA’s payments to PC, but I have a feeling we will never find out about The Precious.
OFA is what? Other Federal Agencies?
It was originally Obama For America, when he was campaigning. Then it converted to Organizing for America during his second term.
What happened to that OFA paid almost a million dollars claim? All the more recent reporting leaves them out.
The initial reports of this funding were leaks that went out after the judge ruled that Congress could get FusionGPS financial information. Have we ever seen these documents?
Wouldn’t the documents just say Perkins Coie paid FusionGPS? Or would they say who Perkins Coie represented.
Also, each stage greatly reduced what was paid. If HRC, the DNC and OFA paid 12-13 M$, and FusionGPS only got 1-2 M$, what was the rest used for?
Similarly, FusionGPS only paid Steele around 150 k$. (Numbers by memory, not exact.) But we know they also paid reporters, and Nellie Ohr, etc.
Just a COVER for what they were ALREADY DOING.
Get a rope.
Just a COVER for what they were ALREADY DOING.
Get a rope.
Referring to Donald Trump, Clinton said, ‘If that f***ing bastard wins, we all hang from nooses!” https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/hillary-clinton-if-that-f-ing-bastard-trump-wins-we-all-hang-from-nooses/
We are still waiting. If it happens a major curse will be lifted.
I don’t think two will be enough.
Makes you wonder why Romney caved after such a strong showing early in the debates…. I mean, sure, he’s a weasel, but that had all the earmarks of taking a dive.
He DID take a dive. The fix was in, one way or the other.
And to think I supported him over No Name in 2008 primaries…
Romney’s gay (allegedly).
There’s definitely some ‘mo energy there.
I don´t know if it´s a good strategy to say Romney is gay.
It´s a hard point to prove, We the people know..
His boyfriend is another story though.
We’ve said it before, but it bears repeating: makes you wonder about Chief Justice Roberts and his surprise ruling on Obama care being a tax.
This!!!!
http://www.freedomwatchusa.org/pdf/170321-Final%20Whistleblower%20Letter.pdf
Page 2, paragraph 5.
Time to do a deeper dive on Dennis Montgomery…the FBI Anon AMA on one of the chans back in July 2016 is also echoing in my head.
Of course. Why do you think the Republican congree went belly-up after Obama won? Obama was much more than a mere leftist. Congress essentially allowed him to divest them of their role in the government and to rule as a virtual dictator. Obama got to all these guys: McConnell, Roberts, Ryan, Sessions,etc. You can see the still have their claws in Roberts. They bugged the White House—presumably, to keep an eye on Hillary—and Trump had to temporarily close the White House down to rip out the bugs.
Technically, the coup was in 2008—the communists were never leaving after that. Remember the bizarre allocation of arms to the Farm Bureau, the IRS, the National Library, etc.? Remember the plan to create a parallel civilian police force? The firing, demotion, and blackmail of the leaders of the armed forces? It was a purge.
What we’re seeing is the tip of the iceberg: Obama’s been working on taking over since before the first day of his terms.
Reading his tweets it sounds like PDJT knows the whole story and he’s just playing with the perps’ minds before he and AG Barr lowers the boom on all of them. Or, is it just wishful thinking on my part?
LikeLiked by 7 people
Sundance:
Stellar reporting as usual.
Maybe you can send PDJT or someone in the Administration a tweet RECOMMENDING that he use the hashtag term Wiessmann/ Mueller Report.
If he gets that to catch on, it could help educate people subjected Old Media propaganda about who really wrote that fiction in the first place !
So is it possible that the spying went back to when Mueller was leading the FBI and thus he has The Mother of All Conflicts, along with Weissman?
LikeLiked by 6 people
BC
So then bringing a phone in to record the President of The United States under the fake auspices of a job interview for a job the former law enforcement official knew he was barred from holding is not a great leap.
Wait, wait, did Mueller give up his membership in the Trump golf club when he was FBI Director because of the birth certificate controversy or because once they started spying on Trump he didn’t want his golfing schedule available to his underlings? Can it be? Am I just losing it here?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump is the baddest ass on the planet.
Mueller was called in by the FISA Court for improper use of the data before – years ago – when he first became head of FBI….. He put forth the “Woods Procedure” to remedy the improper use of information to begin with…
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Years of Obama-era Surveillance and Political Spy Operations…”
So the natural question is, was Obama more like Stalin or more like Hitler?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Obama’s story isn’t done yet. If anyone doesn’t think O’bama won’t destroy the country to save himself they’re wrong. Remember when he spoke about an equivalent to brown shirts?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Obama is a racist so Hitler.
LikeLike
I’ve always known they spied on everyone. Big mouth Waters (Impeach 45) and Evelyn Farkas told us so.
On this tape, Max says/admits all of it! Duh!
Per, Mad Maxine: Obama’s organization “contains the kind of database that no one has ever seen before in life. That’s going to be very, very powerful…that’s right. And that database will have information about everything on every individual in ways that it’s never been done before. And whoever runs for President on the Democrat ticket has to deal with that. They’re going to have to go down with that database and the concerns of those people because they can’t get around it. And, he’s been very smart. I mean it’s very powerful what he’s leaving in place. And I think that’s what any Democrat candidate going to have to deal with.”
Just wondering, Max, did Hillary use that “database”?
If so, it must have had a few bugs or corrupted files because she “went down with that database and the concerns of those people”!!! LOL
.
“The jig was up” when Admiral Rogers called a halt to the abuses he knew about. But the idiots of the Obama administration could not see themselves quitting while they were ahead. If they did, this wouldn’t have likely ever reached the public’s consciousness. Instead, they went on the “plan ‘B'” and that’s when things became ever more complicated and risky. They failed to appreciate the risk as their own sense of entitlement bypassed any sort of fear or other internal voices suggesting “hey, this might be a bad idea.”
They could have gotten away with everything if they just let it go when they were caught!
Great interview 👍 well worth listening to…
Joe DiGenova on WMAL radio (14:13) audio only
Have to love Joe. He pulls no punches. Talks just like the TRUMPSTER. I hope everything he said comes to fruition.
So why do we need agencies that only protect themselves and their political favorites, and just let average Americans (taxpayers) to fend for themselves when it comes to the security of our Nation? To put it another way, 911 could have been prevented if FBI/CIA etc had been focused on real threats instead of fluff. Tenant warned Bush and Rice, but when they ignored him he just said “Oh well” and never sent out alerts to Federal law enforcement and border agencies. Now today, 300 Christians slaughtered on Easter, and what do the FBI and Intel agencies, as well as most of Congress, deem to be the threat? Why, President Trump!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Binney’s database program was taken off line three weeks prior to 9/11.
Maxine Waters: “The President (OBAMA) has put in place an organization with the kind of database that no one has ever seen before in life. That’s going to be very, very, powerful. That database will have information about everything on every individual on ways that it’s never been done before.”
Just think of all the stuff we don’t know about prior to all this
The radical leftist Obama walking into the Oval Office for the first time. He must have felt like a kid in a candy store
He had the power of the President in his hands, and the vast power of the intelligence agencies at his disposal
Just think what must have gone through this guys mind. Seek and destroy. Payback bitch. It’s our turn
Truly scary to think of unethical, immoral and angry radicals sitting in the Peoples House holding the power
Isn’t it time to highlight the role that the FISC judges played in all this? I’ve seen Rosemary Collyer’s name often mentioned as the person who granted authorization for the surveillance, but that is all.
Doesn’t she (and any other judges involved) have ANY ownership of these illicit activities? I am not a lawyer, but shouldn’t she be investigated as a potential coup member? AFAIK, she she is still in charge of that court. Who has the authority to recuse her or force her to step down? The President or the Supremes or who?
Just the fact that, to date, the FISC hasn’t brought anyone back into their chambers for follow up on what is being exposed currently is evidence that they are complicit. Where are contempt charges? None to date. Scary stuff.
I hope to see her photo right next to Comey, Brennan, Lynch and the others. She is definitely a suspect here.
LikeLiked by 2 people
FISC Court falls under SCOTUS, so it would be up to Roberts to deal with. Again, someone who seems to have taken a dive at a crucial moment. Huh.
It is possible they have, but we wouldn’t know about it.
If the FBI comes to FISC and presents “credible” evidence of collusion, are you going to be the judge to say, “No”? Are you going to be the judge who allowed the Russians to “capture” the US executive. It would be very hard for anyone to say, “No.”
LikeLike
Stephen McIntyre
A suitably scientific approach, very nice.
The dots are all being connected. Makes sense, in a shitty way.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Obama administration (U.S. government intelligence apparatus) needed an external source of information that could cover their domestic surveillance and spy operations.”
Just like money laundering, but with ill-gotten, illegal spying information.
Money laundering
From Wikipedia
“Dirty money” redirects here. For other uses, see Dirty Money (disambiguation).
Money laundering is the process of concealing the origins of money obtained illegally by passing it through a complex sequence of banking transfers or commercial transactions.
One problem of criminal activities is accounting for the proceeds without raising the suspicion of law enforcement agencies. Considerable time and effort may be put into strategies which enable the safe use of those proceeds without raising unwanted suspicion. Implementing such strategies is generally called money laundering. After money has been laundered, it can be used for legitimate purposes.
Isn’t it time to get Dennis Montgomery, William Binney, Assange, Adm. Rodgers and Gen. Flynn in front of Lindsey’s committee and also in front of AG Barr
YES!!! These people know the truth, they have real PROOF, not just evidence.
LikeLike
The Maxine waters thing says it all. These people were so sure of themselves and their ability to hold on to power that it was and “Open Secret” that they were spying on everyone and wouldn’t hesitate to use that ability to crush their opposition. How on earth could they be so dumb as to tell Maxine? I remember hearing her say that and being outraged. Unfortunately at least half of America wasn’t.
Anybody think those were the ONLY times they did it? Or just the only times they got caught?
No, they undoubtedly had their spying activities down to a science. They were getting quite comfortable and adept at using the power of the government to attack their political enemies. So comfortable that it’s almost certain they left a ton of evidence behind that will prove it. And they always thought she would win and would cover their tracks, so they undoubtedly got even more careless.
They got dirt on John Roberts, that is how ODUMBO CARE got passed. They were spying on anybody and everybody.
LikeLike
When this is all done and settled, we’re gonna need a heck of a lot of rope. Best let the contract now …
Recycling?
A lot goes back to the illegal 702 searches by “contractors”. The FBI is very short of foreign language speakers, including Russian and Eastern Europe. Politically reliable contactors with knowledge of the russian gov’t and Russian language skills would suggest GPS Fusion types like Nellie Ohr, Ed Baumgartner etc.
The Steele Dossier was constructed from publicly available details (Page to Moscow) plus stuff that no-one would be able to verify (what Putin said to Sechin about Hillary). The one exception is Cohen in Prague.
Question for technical people: if Fusion GPS they thought they had Michael Cohen’s ph number from some previous search, would it be possible to spoof it in Prague, and create the “evidence” that he was there ?
Per FOX, Nadler just subpoenaed McGhan to testify. I guess we’ll see where he really stands.
This might be the time for Trump to start using his “Executive Privilege” powers…..
Pretty sure that applies even though McGhan is no longer on his Staff.
I’m no fan of McGhan
Cohen 2.0
That’s what I’m afraid of
The same thing in spirit, is going on now. “Obstruction Of Justice” is the latest “Shiny Thing” to distract we hoi polloi so we can’t see behind the curtain.
Let’s hope the deep dive into the weeds that Sundance treats us to every day, is a baton picked up by patriots which will separate into the American Public’s mind, the difference between political crimes and actual crimes, committed by the former administration.
The politics of “Obstruction” are evident to all but those in the Progressive Silo.
Long, long ago, this became a political football on a gridiron staffed with corrupt referees. The politics are all that counts now and the pretense, that anyone with an ounce of integrity would encourage “Obstruction Of Justice” charges against an innocent man’s bootless cries to heaven when he is accused literally tens of thousands of times, on TV, by ex CIA, NSA DNI et al Federal DOJ employees of being a TRAITOR AND A SPY, when in fact, the Roland Freisler snakes couldn’t convict him of tearing off his mattress tags is preposterous.
If that overly enthusiastic knight, forgoes stabbing “the turbulent priest” Thomas Beckett and returns home to his toothless wife for porridge and hot wine, Henry II is lost to history and Beckett is just another forgotten middle aged civil servant.
THE MAN WAS NEVER FIRED.
Trump’s Article 2 powers are and were intact. Ya think he lost Mueller’s phone number? Couldn’t get a hold of him and forgot to fire him Monday morning? Trump could have, but did not hire someone else to fire him (Mueller) and even if he did fire the treasonous snake, he would have been justified, at least in retrospect, as we found out, HE WAS INNOCENT AND THE ENTIRE WITCH HUNT WAS JUST THAT, A WITCH HUNT.
I am not sure just how many indictments and prosecutions will go forward, but as this onion comes unpeeled, we will see the existential corruption, malfeasance and criminality of the seditious traitors who sought to effect a coup d’etat against an incoming and then sitting president, with a completely fabricated, ex nihilo, out of whole cloth frame job that destroyed America’s faith (Justifiably so) in the DOJ, CIA, FBI, and ALL facets of the previous, corrupt Obama administration.
God help us all, and God help the Republic.
Big unanswered question: given that the true motive was spying on Trump campaign, what was the purpose of said spying?
Was it to dig up dirt to discredit campaign? Was it to learn strategy and tactics of campaign? Was it to interfere with smooth operation of campaign, or perhaps to plant false stories?
Was information passed directly to Clinton campaign or Obama WH?
In the end, the dirty tricks failed to guarantee Clinton the victory. Were the spies and their political masters just incompetent?
LikeLike
Really makes me sad to think about what our “Intelligence Community” could have done to stop some truly awful domestic tragedies had they bothered to spend 1/10th of the time investigating them as they did trying to spy on political enemies:
1) Omar Mateen shooting 103 people at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando (Obviously motivated by ISIS, but LE assured us that it was your average, run of the mill “brown-man-randomly-targets-homosexuals-with-no-prejudice-whatsoever-and-sometimes-visits-radical-websites-but-is-definitely-not-a-radical” event).
2) Stephen Paddock shooting 500 concert-goes in Las Vegas in 2017 (though LE certainly were motivated in the clean-up campaign! “Motive? What’s *that* mean?”).
3) Nicholas Cruz shooting 34 people at MSD HS in 2018 (Some reports have up to *45* calls being made to local & federal authorities between 2008 and 2017 warning about Cruz).
LikeLike
Mueller was chosen for the SC. His long history of abusing the system made him the perfect choice, as well as the many democratic lawyers appointed to keep distance between the abuses and their clients.
John Solomon outlines Mueller’s own troubles with the FISC.
https://thehill.com/opinion/white-house/428755-mueller-hauled-before-secret-fisa-court-to-address-fbi-abuses-in-2002
How do you think the illegally gathered intelligence was passed on to Obama? Word of mouth or as part of the Presidential Daily Briefing (PDB)?
If it was via the PDBs, then there should be an extensive record of what was gathered and about whom.
LikeLike
Exactly, Bogey. Seems like Adm Rogers has a treasure trove of info. Surely he’s been interviewed as part of the IG’s investigation and/or appeared before a grand jury. So much more will be revealed.
Thank you, Sundance. You are a marvel.
LikeLike
I seem to remember a couple years ago when this all started to get uncovered, that some commentators opined that when the onion gets pealed, we will see that illegal use of the Federal government’s intel apparatus has been happening for some time now……and that this is why the GOP is so reluctant to support guys like Nunes who want to uncover it….because it might uncover GOP complicity that even pre-dates Obama.
O Lord I do hope Mr. Barr has both the integrity and the grit to unmask this thing.
I told my brother this on Saturday morning: nothing done against Trump was new, it was just everything the Obama administration had done since 2009. We know they spied on Congress and reporters. I suspect they spied on Romney in 2012 and everyone else.
Sundance is correct: everything was a coverup……
LikeLike
The “deep state” keeps pushing the meme that granting of a FISA Warrant “excuses” prior illegal spying. This is an extension of the “parallel construction” practice of using legitimate spying data to “quickly find” evidence for criminal trial purposes, without exposing the real origin of the information. Because all evidence must be given to the defendants’ attorneys, the prosecutors have to lie for this to “work”. But a later FISA Warrant does not “legitimize” or make legal any prior illegal spying, such as the 85% illegal spying done in the NSA Database by “contractors” and Obama personnel.
If the FBI murders someone just because they do not like him, and later a court issues a (false) arrest warrant, it is still murder.
No one should accept the false meme that a later FISA Warrant excuses criminal, illegal spying through the NSA Database.
LikeLike
Is it unrealistic to think Adm Rodgers will drop the hammer?
LikeLike
Presumably that’s also why John Brennan was so insistent on getting the Steele Dossier out and about (to Harry Reid, John McCain, into the “17-agency” Intel Report, etc.).
LikeLike