Nellie Ohr is the wife of DOJ official Bruce Ohr.  Nellie Ohr, a specialist in Russian matters, was also a contract employee of the CIA for multiple years.  In September 2015 Nellie Ohr approached her former colleague at Fusion GPS (Glenn Simpson) for a job.

Nellie Ohr was hired as a contract agent by Fusion to work on the ‘Trump Project’ assembling political opposition research that was later shared with another Fusion GPS contract employee, Christopher Steele, and compiled into the ‘Steele Dossier’.

It always seemed sketchy that at the same time Nellie Ohr began communicating with Christopher Steele and other governmental participants associated with the Steele Dossier, May 2016, she applied for a Ham Radio License [FCC LINK]:

During congressional testimony, Nellie Ohr was asked when and why she obtained the Ham radio operators license.  Ms. Ohr testified she obtained the license in 2015, “well before” she began working for Fusion GPS.   Obviously this statement conflicts with the public FCC record showing she obtained the license in May 2016.

(Transcript Link)

Just to make sure the public FCC link date was accurate, Techno Fog filed a FOIA request to verify the application and approval date.  The result was confirmation of May 23, 2016:

The application date matches the FCC public information record of May 23rd, 2016.  So it’s now confirmed that Nellie Ohr lied to congress.

If, as Mrs Ohr claimed, this was just taking up a hobby, an innocuous and unrelated event in the life of a former CIA contract employee, then why lie about it?

The lie is specific:

It would appear there’s much more to this….

58 Responses to Confirmed: Nellie Ohr Lied About Ham Radio To Congress…

  1. carterzest says:
    April 2, 2019 at 5:07 pm

    Drip, Drip, Drip….patiently awaiting something be done! This helps satiate my ever growing cold anger, but…

  3. Daniel says:
    April 2, 2019 at 5:07 pm

    Will this lie be prosecuted? RINOs, we’re looking at you. Where’s the criminal referral? This is as clear as clear can get.

  4. bambamtakethat says:
    April 2, 2019 at 5:09 pm

    I will take either Ohr..
    Locking up this beauty would be fine with me.

  5. Einstein's Cat says:
    April 2, 2019 at 5:11 pm

    Did any of the other cast of characters hold ham radio licenses – Simpson, Strzok, McCabe, Steele, etc….?

  6. The Boss says:
    April 2, 2019 at 5:11 pm

    Just love these little nuggets being doled out for our enjoyment.
    (Or not, depending upon one’s situation).

  7. WSB says:
    April 2, 2019 at 5:12 pm

    Betchya a donut, Nellie gets a criminal referral tomorrow.

  8. Charlotte Willson says:
    April 2, 2019 at 5:14 pm

    So when is the FBI going to knock I her door at 5 in the am after calling cnn to come so there will be video to put on the news?

  9. modustollenz says:
    April 2, 2019 at 5:15 pm

    This is why we have to go with Nunes approach for criminal referrals/prosecutions of what we know NOW. I don’t care if they nail them for every single crime committed. I just want to see them swing for what we can prove now.

  10. JonS says:
    April 2, 2019 at 5:16 pm

    So did CTH … this is a FOIA confirmation

  11. ALEX says:
    April 2, 2019 at 5:17 pm

    Almost sure this is what she was doing :

    “….this setup most likely wasn’t used for voice conversations. The radio was probably connected to a laptop and was used as a primitive semaphore device. There was no need to talk to anyone. All you would have to do is agree with your partner(s) on a signaling scheme (I’ll use 5 and 10 clicks for illustration purpose).

    So, for example, you would create a macro on the radio where pressing the talk button 5 times without saying anything would execute a pupup message on the receiver’s laptop screen displaying a customized text message such as “Drop-off ready at X”, 10 clicks could mean “Let’s get coffee in 30 at Y”, etc.

    There is nothing to capture here or intercept. The computer wouldn’t have any records of the messages because you could output the messages directly to notepad and never save the document.

    Now, why do you need a license at all, why not just wing it? Well, the FCC constantly monitors the airways for pirate transmissions and they do catch people that operate HAM radios without a license. If you got caught, you would get a regulatory citation (which are public) and you would have to go to a hearing. It’s like being pulled over for a DUI and getting a ticket.

    https://apelbaum.wordpress.com/2018/03/17/the-mechanics-of-deception/

    • Mark L. says:
      April 2, 2019 at 5:40 pm

      Back some 35 years ago, a friend had a pirate radio station during High School days. Just music. They shut him down.

    • Mr. T. says:
      April 2, 2019 at 5:44 pm

      That sounds like a lot of baloney. Lettuce look at this closely. When you peel back the onion, you see which side the toast is buttered. It’s too cheesy to be right and leaves a sourdough taste in my mouth.

  12. Interested Observer says:
    April 2, 2019 at 5:24 pm

    That is quite a lie.

    The question is who is she communicating with on the other end? Could it have been Russia?

  13. Tparty says:
    April 2, 2019 at 5:26 pm

    Nellie was underemployed in 2015 by whom, VeriSign? She’s got this funny little sheep dip thing going on before getting ‘hired on’ with Fusion GPS. They needed to scrub off some of the swamp mud so she didn’t take the direct route like other .gov revolving door swamp creatures. Who’s got the sigint from those transmissions?

  14. Mike says:
    April 2, 2019 at 5:27 pm

    Well done techno Fog and SD.

    Bruce testified that Nellie gave him a memory stick containing all her Fusion “research” to give to the FBI. He said he didn’t ask what was on it.

    When asked about this Nellie for some strange reason refused so testify to this, sighting marital privilege. Instead they got her to testify that she doesn’t have any reason to question his truthfulness.
    It also struck me that she would be working at home in a vacuum, not interacting with Steele or any other investigators. Instead she claimed to periodically report her findings.
    She also showed a lack of curiosity like Bruce did and also a pretty bad memory at times.

  15. RTD (@rtddfw) says:
    April 2, 2019 at 5:29 pm

    Did any of these yokels ask Ms. Ohr if she ever used the ham radio to communicate with anyone connected to the dossier, GPS, the Obama WH, DOJ, CIA, etc.?

    I am not a lawyer and not that smart. But that would be a simple and logical question to ask. Especially since someone thought the license may be important piece of information.

  16. justlizzyp says:
    April 2, 2019 at 5:31 pm

    …and under the G-Pap precedent, and the Flynn precedent, she needs to be charged and serve federal time.

  17. RTD (@rtddfw) says:
    April 2, 2019 at 5:32 pm

    Notice the dodge? When asked if her having a ham radio and or/license had anything to do with her work at Fusion, she didn’t say yes and she didn’t say no.

    How could the investigators let her get away with that one ?

  18. Stephen Paul says:
    April 2, 2019 at 5:34 pm

    I have not seen anyone face any consequences for lying to Congress yet except if it was politically expedient, as in the case of Trump campaign people. I’ve seen tons of stories where they show a person lied to congress. you have the one exception where the guy lied to investigators in covering up for the real culprits (Wolfe) and he was under charged so much it was a Joke. Wolfe took the fall so they could close the case and stop looking at all the democrats who were doing all the real leaking.
    I won’t be Happy till I see people actually being charged and actually having to face a charge in court. It seems that criminal liability is just another chip in the political horse trading game and people are allowed to skate all too much.

  19. Marygrace Powers says:
    April 2, 2019 at 5:35 pm

    Quintessential tweet about NELLY said it all –
    Nelly is a “BEAUT” alright/PDJT knows ALL about NELLY.

    “….Bruce Ohr and his beautiful wife, Nelly” seared in our brains/
    branded by PDJT.

    Donald J. Trump

    @realDonaldTrump
    The big story that the Fake News Media refuses to report is lowlife Christopher Steele’s many meetings with Deputy A.G. Bruce Ohr and his beautiful wife, Nelly. It was Fusion GPS that hired Steele to write the phony & discredited Dossier, paid for by Crooked Hillary & the DNC….

    85K
    11:28 AM – Aug 11, 2018
    Twitter Ads info and privacy

    41.9K people are talking about this

  20. Reality says:
    April 2, 2019 at 5:36 pm

    Nellie lied?
    I’m in a state of shock and will need counselling.

  21. Seneca the Elder says:
    April 2, 2019 at 5:36 pm

    These people are congenital and gratuitous liars. They don’t even realize they are doing it. Half the time it probably would be OK to just tell the truth.

  22. concerned3 says:
    April 2, 2019 at 5:37 pm

    Many references to Nellie Ohr being a CIA agent.

    “The transcripts expose what exactly the FBI knew, what they claim they didn’t know, and what they intentionally kept hidden from the public. These new revelations reveal much about CIA agent (and Fusion GPS employee) Nellie Ohr and her husband, Bruce Ohr, the FBI agent contracted by Glenn Simpson of Fusion GPS.”

    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/03/ted-malloch-the-ohrs-take-two/

    • concerned3 says:
      April 2, 2019 at 5:44 pm

      Rep. Collins Releases Nellie Ohr Testimony Transcript Before House Judiciary Committee – Contributing “Author” of Phony Dossier. New evidence suggest Nellie Ohr was working for the CIA and Fusion GPS, when she passed on the junk Trump-Russia dossier and information on the Trump children to the DOJ-FBI.

  23. MIKE says:
    April 2, 2019 at 5:39 pm

    KM4UDZ, KM4UDZ, you got yer ears on, KM4UDZ? How ’bout cha, Nellie,? You out there in spy-berspace? Come back

    Hot damn we got us an ENVOY

  24. Dar Adal says:
    April 2, 2019 at 5:46 pm

    I think this may be the only “point of interest” missed by Victor Davis Hanson in this exceptionally well-written summary. A very good read. Apologies for the poorly formatted link.

    https://amgreatness.com/2019/03/31/the-tables-turn-in-russian-collusion-hunt/?fbclid=IwAR1S4JtpDlbGH3TMy82KYDoj3pq2eKtdq-NIIZ1mOQnY9deGeecVuWQnqtw#.XKJl8GRt0Qw.facebook

  25. ristvan says:
    April 2, 2019 at 5:47 pm

    Well, she was not under oath so it is ‘only’ an 18USC1001 violation—same as Flynn.

    BUT it makes no real sense in the context of Russia and Steele.

    She testified hers was the lowest level license, Technical. (There are three levels of increasing exam difficulty and growing radio priviledges). Technical requires correctly answering 26 outbof 35 quesyions drawn from a pool of 400, and only takes about 10 hours of study. HA-T is very limited in the HF frequencies used for long range HAM communications. Most HAMs hold the General license, giving full access to HF and global comms. So Nellie wasn’t able (legally) to buy equipment under her HA-T license that could reach, for example, Europe. Her range would typically be about 100 miles.
    I am certain about this for two reasons. First, I just checked again. Second, I have held commercial (not amateur) radio operator licenses (marina dockmaster) since late teens. Made getting the best VHF radios for my later big boat ‘toys’ easy. Capability way beyond Coast Guard channel 16 stuff.

  26. Chewbarkah says:
    April 2, 2019 at 5:47 pm

    I’ve harped on this before, but why weren’t the questioners familiar with the licensing facts BEFORE asking Ohr about her ham radio so she could be caught lying and forced to give a straighter story?

  27. MightyMustardSeed says:
    April 2, 2019 at 5:48 pm

    When it was reported Nellie was communicating via Ham radio, CIA came to mind.

  28. H&HC, 2nd - 16th says:
    April 2, 2019 at 5:48 pm

    I can not understand why every single one of those sons-a-bitches that have been caught red handed lying to Congress or Federal investigators haven’t been ARRESTED, TRIED and if CONVICTED sentenced to the maximum allowed. Especially if the evidence can not be questioned.

    It would be a start……but then again, WHO will do it?

  29. jesusbiggerthanthebeatles says:
    April 2, 2019 at 5:50 pm

    How do you like your ham? Spiral sliced?

    Nellie Knows Ham Scam Wasn’t Kosher. Now, Her Goose Is Cooked.

