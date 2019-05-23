BOOM! – Process Started – President Trump Issues Authorization Memorandum for Declassification….

There was a DC rumor that “a website” was “surprisingly spot-on” when CTH posted the likely declassification structure, agency process and timing… [Here and Here and Here]
Tonight, President Trump signs a declassification memo that identifies the intelligence units, and issues guidelines therein:
WHITE HOUSE: “Today, at the request and recommendation of the Attorney General of the United States, President Donald J. Trump directed the intelligence community to quickly and fully cooperate with the Attorney General’s investigation into surveillance activities during the 2016 Presidential election.
The Attorney General has also been delegated full and complete authority to declassify information pertaining to this investigation, in accordance with the long-established standards for handling classified information. Today’s action will help ensure that all Americans learn the truth about the events that occurred, and the actions that were taken, during the last Presidential election and will restore confidence in our public institutions.” (read more)
Memorandum for Agency Guidance below:
MEMORANDUM FOR THE SECRETARY OF STATE
THE SECRETARY OF THE TREASURY
THE SECRETARY OF DEFENSE
THE ATTORNEY GENERAL
THE SECRETARY OF ENERGY
THE SECRETARY OF HOMELAND SECURITY
THE DIRECTOR OF NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE
THE DIRECTOR OF THE CENTRAL INTELLIGENCE AGENCY
SUBJECT: Agency Cooperation with Attorney General’s Review of Intelligence Activities Relating to the 2016 Presidential Campaigns
By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby direct the following:
♦Section 1. Agency Cooperation.
The Attorney General is currently conducting a review of intelligence activities relating to the campaigns in the 2016 Presidential election and certain related matters. The heads of elements of the intelligence community, as defined in 50 U.S.C. 3003(4), and the heads of each department or agency that includes an element of the intelligence community shall promptly provide such assistance and information as the Attorney General may request in connection with that review.
♦Sec. 2. Declassification and Downgrading.
With respect to any matter classified under Executive Order 13526 of December 29, 2009 (Classified National Security Information), the Attorney General may, by applying the standard set forth in either section 3.1(a) or section 3.1(d) of Executive Order 13526, declassify, downgrade, or direct the declassification or downgrading of information or intelligence that relates to the Attorney General’s review referred to in section 1 of this memorandum. Before exercising this authority, the Attorney General should, to the extent he deems it practicable, consult with the head of the originating intelligence community element or department. This authority is not delegable and applies notwithstanding any other authorization or limitation set forth in Executive Order 13526.
♦Sec. 3. General Provisions.
(a) Nothing in this memorandum shall be construed to impair or otherwise affect:
(i) the authority granted by law to an executive department or agency, or the head thereof; or
(ii) the functions of the Director of the Office of Management and Budget relating to budgetary, administrative, or legislative proposals.
(b) This memorandum shall be implemented consistent with applicable law and subject to the availability of appropriations.
(c) The authority in this memorandum shall terminate upon a vacancy in the office of Attorney General, unless expressly extended by the President.
(d) This memorandum is not intended to, and does not, create any right or benefit, substantive or procedural, enforceable at law or in equity by any party against the United States, its departments, agencies, or entities, its officers, employees, or agents, or any other person.
(e) The Attorney General is authorized and directed to publish this memorandum in the Federal Register.
♦First, I did not anticipate the Secretary of Treasury [likely related to Papadopoulos money tracking and/or, Clinton Foundation, and/or CFIUS (Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), and/or all the above. Second, I also did not anticipate the Secretary of Energy [likely related to Uranium One and Clinton] that’s interesting.
However, for the rest of it, here’s what all this means [Backstory]. There is a formal process that must be followed. President Trump has now authorized that process:
♦The declassification of documents central to previous congressional inquiry, that also encompasses the Inspector General review of the Carter Page FISA application, is the subject of great interest and speculation. However, it would make sense for President Trump to authorize the declassification of documents in advance of the IG report release.
Likely Inspector General Michael Horowitz has reviewed all of the documents in question. If Horowitz wants to include the classified content in his draft report for principle review; and later within the final report; those documents would need to be declassified or else they would be held back, footnoted and outlined in a classified appendix.
If the DOJ and President Trump want the information more broadly available to the public and media, it would make sense to declassify the documents – pending the review and approval of the participating intelligence agencies (DOJ, DOJ-NSD, CIA, NSA, State Dept., FBI, ODNI, DoD, etc.)
♦ The process without controversy – First, each of the executive branch intelligence agencies will have to sign-off on the declassification request, and/or explain to the Chief Executive (that’s Trump), through the ODNI, why their specific intelligence product should not be made public.
Generally speaking, now that the Mueller investigation is complete; and if there is no substantive risk to national security; the intelligence agencies will adhere/defer to the request of the executive. This is where the alignment and support from U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr is critically important.
If AG Bill Barr supports the declassification request, there would be limited room for any intelligence unit to justify blocking the release.
In recent reporting Bill Barr has been outlined in discussions with the CIA and ODNI during his own intelligence review. It is almost certain those media reports are referencing contact and discussion about the IG report and declassification content.
The Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) Dan Coats is in charge of the executive declassification process overall. The ODNI is the intelligence hub that all requests and approvals flow through. If any intelligence unit or compartment has an argument against declassification their argument/justification against release (or redaction removal) is made to the ODNI.
The DOJ is one intelligence agency within the process; however, in this specific example the declassification directive will be targeted to fulfill the DOJ-OIG investigative framework of the inspector general. [Assuming this is the goal of President Trump] Therefore the DOJ will have increased weight and responsibility for coordination and support for the declassification request.
If all cabinet members of the executive branch are working toward full transparency; and assuming the current FBI doesn’t try to block any release; the process for declassification follows normal guidelines to notify any intelligence units that might be impacted by public release.
In this example, again assuming the list of classified documents is similar to those previously anticipated, there are possible foreign governments and intelligence units that would need advanced notification. In turn, those foreign agencies may request time to organize their intelligence interests and impacts.
ODNI Dan Coats would be responsible for working with DoS (Pompeo), CIA (Haspel), FBI (Wray), DOJ-NSD (Barr) and NSA (Nakasone). Each of those intelligence officers are then responsible for notifying their foreign counterpart of any information that might pertain to their interest(s). [Assuming the declassification touches on foreign interests.]
If everyone within the executive agrees, then likely Inspector General Michael Horowitz will be allowed to outline the declassified content in the main body of his report and not hidden within a classified index unavailable to the public.
If the declassified material extends beyond the interests of the executive, in this case it likely does, then the ODNI may select participating intelligence members to brief the congressional gang-of-eight on the material being declassified.
This is not always needed, but given the political interest in this example this will likely happen. The current Gang of Eight includes: Nancy Pelosi, Kevin McCarthy, Adam Schiff, Devin Nunes, Mitch McConnell, Chuck Schumer, Richard Burr and Mark Warner.
If the declassified material extends beyond the interests of the executive and the legislative, in this case it is possible vis-a-vis FISA, then the ODNI may also brief the Chair and ranking member of the house and Senate Judiciary Committees on the material being declassified. ie: Jerry Nadler, Doug Collins, Lindsey Graham and Dianne Feinstein.
Additionally, there is also a possibility the full Carter Page FISA application is being declassified. If so, there could be notification to the U.S. Judicial branch SCOTUS Chief Justice John Roberts and/or FISA Court Presiding Judge Rosemary Collyer.
So you can see this is a rather engaged and lengthy process as each participating interest is notified, and allowed time to provide feedback if they have any adverse interests to the release which may need to be considered. This is not as simple as President Trump saying “do it.” A declassification request is a process.
Yes, the President of the United States can unilaterally declassify any document he/she deem is in the national interest. However, that is never done. If you want to see how it is possible to do [READ THIS].
The President has the unilateral ability to declassify anything because he/she is often engaged in discussions with leaders of foreign governments, if the POTUS had to worry about his ability to discuss classified intelligence the President would be unable to engage in open discussion on interests of importance to the United States. Therefore the laws that allow the President his authority, are designed so that a President cannot violate any classified intelligence issue.
That’s the basis for the President’s ability to unilaterally declassify intelligence information and/or documents. Any previously classified material the president shares is considered declassified subject to the classification authority of the recipient.
In the example of declassifying documents the executive deems are of public interest, there is an assumption of no inherent national security urgency. Therefore the process to allow advanced review of those documents by all stakeholders is always followed.
You can imagine the political backlash if a president, any president, was making unilateral decisions to declassify material without going through the process to ensure national security interests were evaluated. Heck, even though President Trump is going through the lengthy and structured process, we will likely see his political opposition make this absurd claim anyway. [Keep that in mind]
All of that said, no-one really knows the documents and/or information that may be subject to this current declassification request. This was the original list as outlined in 2018:
- All versions of the Carter Page FISA applications (DOJ) (FBI) (ODNI).
- All of the Bruce Ohr 302’s filled out by the FBI. (FBI) (ODNI)
- All of Bruce Ohr’s emails (FBI) (DOJ) (CIA) (ODNI)
- All relevant documents pertaining to the supportive material within the FISA application. (FBI) (DOJ-NSD ) (DoS) (CIA) (DNI) (NSA) (ODNI);
- All supportive documents and material provided by Bruce Ohr to the FBI. (FBI)
- All intelligence documents that were presented to the Gang of Eight in 2016 that pertain to the FISA application used against U.S. person Carter Page; including all intelligence documents that may not have been presented to the FISA Court. (CIA) (FBI) (DOJ) (ODNI) (DoS) (NSA) Presumably this would include the recently revealed State Dept Kavalac email; and the FBI transcripts from wiretaps of George Papadopoulos (also listed in Carter Page FISA).
- All unredacted text messages and email content between Lisa Page and Peter Strzok on all devices. (FBI) (DOJ) (DOJ-NSD) (ODNI)
- The originating CIA “EC” or two-page electronic communication from former CIA Director John Brennan to FBI Director James Comey that started Operation Crossfire Hurricane in July 2016. (CIA) (FBI) (ODNI)
However, in the months since September 2018, there are more documents that may have been added to the list; specifically if they have been reviewed by Inspector General Horowitz and citations contained within the upcoming draft report on FISA abuse.
Also keep in mind, Mark Meadows outlined President Trump has never seen the documents or the information that would be contained within the documents. [More Here] Many people who do not know how the executive branch works have falsely stated that President Trump knows what is in those declassification documents. He doesn’t.
The Office of the Presidency is a system, not a person. The system is designed to protect the occupant of the office. In this specific example it would be against the direct interests of the President to have full knowledge of the material inside the declassification requests because the President was potentially a target and carries an inherent conflict of interest.
The President is reliant upon the trust of advisers to inform him of the value – or lack thereof – along with the legal and political risks therein; without any specific conversation about the content.
In short, President Trump may declassify material as requested, but other than general briefings, he likely has no independent idea what material is inside or behind the redactions. Again, understanding this process helps to explain procedural delays, and frustration from those without familiarity with all the roles attached to the executive.
Lastly, CTH doesn’t traffic in ‘hope-porn’. While we have presented a more detailed list of documents and material that we hope would be declassified, there’s almost no likelihood all of this material would be approved for release. However, I hope we are wrong:
♦ President Trump can prove the July 31st, 2016, Crossfire Hurricane counterintelligence operation originated from a scheme within the intelligence apparatus by exposing the preceding CIA operation that created the originating “Electronic Communication” memo. Declassify that two-page “EC” document that Brennan gave to Comey. [The trail is found within the Weissmann report and the use of Alexander Downer – SEE HERE]
♦ Release and declassify all of the Comey memos that document the investigative steps taken by the FBI as an outcome of the operation coordinated by CIA Director John Brennan in early 2016. [The trail was memorialized by James Comey – SEE HERE]
♦ Reveal the November 2015 through April 2016 FISA-702 search query abuse by declassifying the April 2017 court opinion written by FISC Presiding Judge Rosemary Collyer. Show the FBI contractors behind the 85% fraudulent search queries. [Crowdstrike? Fusion-GPS? Nellie Ohr? Daniel Richman?] This was a weaponized surveillance and domestic political spying operation. [The trail was laid down in specific detail by Judge Collyer – SEE HERE]
♦ Subpoena former DOJ-NSD (National Security Division) head John Carlin, or haul him in front of a grand jury, and get his testimony about why he hid the abuse from the FISA court in October 2016; why the DOJ-NSD rushed the Carter Page application to beat NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers to the FISA court; and why Carlin quit immediately thereafter.
♦ Prove the Carter Page FISA application (October 2016) was fraudulent and based on deceptions to the FISA Court. Declassify the entire document, and release the transcripts of those who signed the application(s); and/or depose those who have not yet testified. The creation of the Steele Dossier was the cover-up operation. [SEE HERE]
♦ Release all of the Lisa Page and Peter Strzok text messages without redactions. Let sunlight pour in on the actual conversation(s) that were taking place when Crossfire Hurricane (July ’16) and the FISA Application (Oct ’16) were taking place. The current redactions were made by the people who weaponized the intelligence system for political surveillance and spy operation. This is why Page and Strzok texts are redacted!
♦ Release all of Bruce Ohr 302’s, FBI notes from interviews and debriefing sessions, and other relevant documents associated with the interviews of Bruce Ohr and his internal communications. Including exculpatory evidence that Bruce Ohr may have shared with FBI Agent Joseph Pientka. [And get a deposition from this Pientka fella] Bruce Ohr is the courier, carrying information from those outside to those on the inside.
♦ Release the August 2nd, 2017, two-page scope memo provided by DAG Rod Rosenstein to special counsel Robert Mueller to advance the fraudulent Trump investigation, and initiate the more purposeful obstruction of justice investigation. Also Release the October 20th, 2017, second scope memo recently discovered. The Scope Memos are keys to unlocking the underlying spy/surveillance cover-up. [SEE HERE and SEE HERE]
It’s doubtful the intelligence apparatus would ever permit the public to see the 99-page FISA opinion written by FISC Presiding Judge Rosemary Collyer. It would be too damaging to the objective of future FISA authorization.
However, we could also to see material that is not included in any of the declassification lists; such as the fully unredacted Kavalec email and notes, and the transcripts of the engagements with George Papadopoulos. Time will tell.
If CTH is accurate with the purpose of the declassification timing, the “Principle Draft Review” phase for the Inspector General report may soon be coming. The draft review allows each of the people identified within the report the opportunity to submit any response or counter to the information as presented by the reference-check phase.
Each of the recipients of the draft report must sign an NDA; however, the NDA only covers the content of the report, not the general submission/appearance of the draft report itself.
The IG may choose to include response(s) from the principles in the draft report, or the IG may not; some of that depends on the advice of the person or group who fulfilled the reference check. Usually if the IG adds the principle comment, the IG will rebut the comment with additional information and citation (from the referencer).
Once we hear about the draft report (media will mention it), it will be around a month to full public release of the final report that everyone will see.
YAHOO !!!
It was clear after visiting grave of country hero’s on Arlington cemetery ..our VSG PDJT will drop MOAB on our country enemies..Mr. President get them !!!!!!!!!!!!!
Has the Sun Dance begun?
What’s in a name? Take a look at the history, the meaning and the power of The Sun Dance. Yes, the Sun Dance has begun. It started when President Donald J. Trump was elected.
Anyone who lingers here, smoldering….has joined The Sun Dance. We are going to take our country back. Our children and our children’s children, must live in the country envisioned by our Founders. “The Government” used to be terrified by The Sun Dance, even making it illegal. There was a good reason they were afraid of it. Well, it’s back, and many need to be terrified by it again.
Love IT!!! We love you Sundance!!!
It may interest you to know that millions of Canadians are with you too.
Cheers and God bless PDJT
Tomorrow should be interesting.
We will get our first whiff of Dem talkin’ points that have been faxed throughout the offices of their media whores. We should also be prepared for their ritual President Trump fake news send-off story that they burp up EVERY SINGLE TIME that he goes over seas.
BRING IT, BITCHES!
Oh yes, gird your loins. This will be portrayed as yet another reason for impeachment, POTUS’ mental instability, obstruction, whatever else. The fire under these despicable toads is getting pretty damn HOT.
That’s a possible outcry, they could be scurrying to put together their talking point that by The President’s order releasing information I can imagine Brennan, Clapper et.al. saying that he’s endangering the intelligence community so they will try to invoke their precious 25th Amendment to stop his ‘crazy willfulness’ to destroy our nation’s secret gathering whatevers.
CNN is calling it a distraction (instead of the truth). It’s like they live on a different planet. the BB trolls were caught off guard by the move.
LikeLiked by 3 people
My guess is they will say POTUS is unleashing too much information, trying to cover up the important cover up stuff.
POTUS is going to be briefly stopping over here in Anchorage, Alaska (refueling AF1, only) on his way to Japan.
I’ve got an office view of the final approach to the AF side of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.
I’ll give AF1 a big thumbs-up from all of us when I see it on final…
TRUMP SKUNKS the D-rats AGAIN:
Suckered D-rats into dropping their jobs to play “Investigation Mania”.
… LED by Pelosi & Schumer – Repeated ENDLESSLY on M$M all day long.
POTUS then tags AG Barr to give the public MILLIONS of UNREDACTED documents.
• They include massive revelations of corruption and evidence of a COUP.
• They reveal the government-wide CONSPIRACY.
• They trigger prosecutions of TREASON.
Every D-rat Hearing will showcase Republicans citing new D-rat PERPS
• Every committee, Every day, Every way
• Perps from the Obama Administration, the Congress and the M$M
Just in time for the 2020 Election!
P.S. Any D-rat attempt to subpoena or impeach AG Barr is now … wait for it …
OBSTRUCTION of JUSTICE!
Judicial Watch is going to be extremely busy as well as Sundance and the CTH crew…
BKR,
Once again, I like your enthusiasm, although I really doubt therecwill be millions of documents.
However, I want to repost something youbjust did, to EMPHASISE IT!
Any attempt to impeach Barr, or Durham for that matter, by Congress is now, officially,….
OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE!
Death and Destruction to the Demosocialist Party and the tyranny for which it stands.
Did you say Tranny?
Another question for Sundance…
By including treasury, could that have any Iran ramifications beyond U1?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, I imagine it would.
Yeah, that’s definitely an interesting reveal. Lots of possibilities with that one. Deeeeeeeeeelicious!
The briefing to certain members of the gang of eight should be interesting. Something on the order of “pack your orange jumpsuit, you’re going to jail for a long time”…
I expect
It’s going to come out that they were spying on everybody. Not just Trump.
But it was only PT45 they tried to illegally oust. Worst possible move any of them could have made. Crazy people.
I expect some insider trading spying.
I’m guessing that Adam Schiff’s eyeballs just burst from his skull and went bouncing across the room like two soggy ping pong balls.
Good times …
Oh dear, POTUS is ensuring these people never get to trial.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/05/boom-president-trump-names-names-on-treason-charges-comey-mccabe-strzok-and-his-lover-lisa-page-video/
When the President declares you guilty of a particular crime before you face a Court or are even charged, the possibilities of a fair trial must be less, the defence argument is easy.
Silly move.
Ugh!! Can’t he keep his trap shut!!!
Stormy Daniels kept quiet when the CPL was screwing her.
Admiral Rogers hasn’t said a word!
I watched the Press Conference today. The media kept asking POTUS to state what he means by Treason and to name names. He did not say definitely on these names, but he gave some examples.
POTUS knows, no doubt, that they’ll be tried for SEDITION in any event
… punishable by death.
Regarding fair trials…how about military tribunals? Also, notice he left out Brennan, Clapper, Clinton, Obama, Lynch…
Military tribunals will never be acceptable for civil criminal cases in the US.
At best they apply to military / combatants. That’s all.
Probably time to get over the MT thing, I hear it a lot at CTH.
There is zero possibility.
Basically I agree, but any of these traitors who are tried in the Swamp know that they are in friendly territory which won’t convict them no matter what they do and how much stark evidence is presented.
There are some who claim military tribunals are ahead, but I can’t be that optimistic. Yet.
I doubt any cases would go to trial. Everyone would do plea deals.
They will be convicted or not based on evidence. President Trump’s comments
about the people who did evil to him, his family and his associates mean nothing
in a court of law.
Nonsense. It goes to creating apprehended bias…..by the President no less.
If the Prime Minister of any English speaking democracy like the UK, Australia, Canada said any such thing about a similar case no trial would be possible.
Really?
You mean no lawyer during voi dire has ever asked a potential juror that with the knowledge known from the media if they can honestly consider the facts shown during trial and fairly apply the law given by the court?
Yeaaah, uh huh.
Andy Cooper interrupted his interview with big dick Blumenthal to break the news… then he went on to suggest PDJT may have done this to draw attention away from the crazy Nancy affair! MSNBC? naw, no immediate comment.
hope you guys all remembered to grab the cannoli’s!
Crazy Nancy must have either known this was going to happen or suspected it was going to happen, because she made a point of accusing President Trump and the WH of having a bag of tricks that they save for certain situations. I really hope that Crazy Nancy gets to share a cell with Hillary someday soon, the two old bats deserve each other.
the Mailman’s son is on CNN, trashing the President.
this is funny… they finally have to talk about it and they’re rolling their eyes and spewing lies.
I am 99% sure, his claim to fame is being the milkman’s son.
The Treasury was also involved in Brennan’s “fusion” group according to early reporting which may also explain why they are included. The Alfa Bank server communication was used by Brennan in much the same way the dossier was used only the FBI didn’t bite nearly as hard (or maybe they did and we just haven’t found out about yet).
Byron York / GOPers suggest a quick declass could allow Horowitz to include more in his upcoming report.
HAHAHA!
Hahahaha! I love that! I love the message, and I love the name of the account. Hilarious. 🙂
Now is the time to read THE LAW, by Frederic Bastiat.
It’s free at the Mises Institute.
I implore you. Please, read it. Now that Trump and Sundance/CTH have brought this to a head, circumstances require one to reconcile what our government is versus what it was designed to be.
For those who are familiar with Bastiat, please second this recommendation to others. It really is that important.
All unredacted text messages and email content between Lisa Page and Peter Strzok on all devices.
Hahahaha! Rat face and girly man are probably steaming mad right now.
Could this possibly have anything to do with why Treasury is included in the PT directive?
http://www.foxbusiness.com/politics/obama-white-house-secretly-gave-iran-access-to-us-financial-systems-gop-report
Meltdown alert 🤣🤣🤣🤣
The replies are priceless.
better stiffen up that neck Bunko
Hey Adam Schiff, that classified info is supposed to be truthful, right? So Trump is releasing truthful info. There, fixed your logic for ya. 🙂
“Trump and Barr conspire to weaponize law enforcement [ … ] against their political enemies.”
If that isn’t projection then there is no such thing.
“This is un-American.” ALSO projection.
Alinsky was right, Projection really is their best tool and they use it constantly.
After the wind and waves have died down and the tide recedes we can go out onto the shore and rummage through the flotsam and jetsam hoping to find something salvageable of the Democrat Party. But the Party went down during the storm with Obama at the helm after piling up on the ragged shoals of Trump Point and very little that is useful or even recognizable remains.
I personally will be greatly relieved by this step from our POTUS and staff as well. I also may be relieved personally some from the great stress I’ve been under in a democrat family while disagreeing with their take. Thank you President Trump. Democracy dies in darkness so let the sunshine in. A firm suppporter and believer in you, Skippy.
Dont forget that the senior admin official who wrote the NY Times op ed last fall about being part of the resistance is still on the job. If it is Coates then he can manipulate this whole declass process
I think not. Coates will get inline or be forced out.
With a single wave of the M🇺🇸A🇺🇸G🇺🇸A! Wand.
Keep in mind here while you are digesting this, that Trump said today he believes the spying started the moment he rode down the escalator. Trump has to know more than he is letting on. If he said he believes, then it is probably a fact.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I believe there were several early targets, including Dr. Carson.
Will the previous Horowitz report’s redacted sections and classified appendices be released at some point as a result of this order?
Secretary of Treasury. Would the possible marked bills of Papadopolos $10k be part of that? Sec Energy. Wasn’t Papadopolos part of some Middle East energy interest that was opposite deep state’s interest?
Or energy could be how/why US energy independence has been held back. Maybe certain pockets have been lined to continue importing energy.
Sing along with me
It’s the end of the world as they know it
It’s the end of the world as they know it
and I feel fine…
Who has the authority to order an audit on the FISA Court, Sundance? It seems to me when considering Obama’s many abuses in office, it would be prudent for a complete audit of every FISA Application would now be suspect. We now know that O had weaponized every agency and IC at his disposal and if he’d used it on one candidate who’s to stop him from using them on all candidates pre primary and the 2012 election as well?
Six ways….is it Sunday yet?
Me, when I heard the declass news tonight 🙂
