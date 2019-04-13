Mark Meadows: IG Horowitz Has Interviewed Kortan, Pientka and Three Others – Also Trump Has Never Read any Documents Related to Declassification…

Representative Mark Meadows and ¹Byron York had a podcast discussion yesterday that contains some interesting information. [Podcast Available Here] Much like Byron York himself the hour long conversation targets the DC crustless triangle sandwich & white wine spritzer audience, where York is most comfortable. That said, Meadows made some interesting comments that flew right over Yorks’ head.
♦ First, Representative Meadows discussed five witness interviews the House did not get to before they lost the majority. Two of the five people were FBI Agent Joe Pientka, and former FBI Asst. Director for Public Relations Mike Kortan; the other three were unnamed.
Meadows stated Kortan and Pientka were interviewed by Inspector General Horowitz; which is slightly remarkable because: (1) Kortan quit the FBI February 8th, 2018; and (2) Kortan was unlikely to have been much use in the FISA angle of investigation…. Unless Horowitz is going deeper. Regardless, let’s hope this interview with Kortan did take place.
FBI Asst. Director Kortan is important because he was in the middle of the conversations when media leaks were being strategically deployed to assist Strzok and Team. Kortan was the guy responsible for leaking information to the media so the FBI could recapture those media reports as evidence in their investigation; ie. the circular investigative material.
Kortan was a close, very close, confidant of FBI Director James Comey. Essentially Kortan was Comey’s personal PR man; and Comey spent a lot of time cultivating his image… so Kortan was a critical person for sanctimonious Comey and his personal brand image.
As noted: “After Comey became director in September 2013, Kortan helped facilitate regular on-the-record briefings with beat reporters, a departure from previous directors.” (link)
The role and relationship between Comey and Kortan is what led to Kortan attacking HPSCI Chairman Devin Nunes when congress became openly critical of James Comey and the evidence of corruption they were finding in early 2018.
You might remember this public statement from the FBI which was put out AFTER Devin Nunes wrote the January 2018 “Nunes memo” and requested assistance from the White House to declassify it.
This is from Kortan on Wednesday January 31st, 2018:
…”With regard to the House Intelligence Committee’s memorandum, the FBI was provided a limited opportunity to review this memo the day before the committee voted to release it. As expressed during our initial review, we have grave concerns about material omissions of fact that fundamentally impact the memo’s accuracy.”…
This official FBI statement was controversial at the time and was quoted extensively for weeks by Nunes’ detractors in the media and inside the DC beltway. The statement was not approved by FBI Director Christopher Wray.
The statement showed how Mike Kortan had gone rogue against Nunes in defense of his close friend and fellow weasel James Comey. Asst. Director Kortan was fired the following week.
♦ A second takeaway from the Meadows interview is how FBI Agent Joseph Pientka was never interviewed by the joint House judiciary and oversight committees (Goodlatte and Gowdy). The reason was simple, Pientka was on Mueller’s special counsel team. Congress was not allowed to interfere in the Mueller probe. In hindsight this again looks like Mueller & Rosenstein strategically using the investigation itself as a shield from sunlight.
According to Meadows, Inspector General Horowitz has interviewed Joe Pientka; which would make sense because much like Bruce Ohr, despite his obvious duplicitious character, Pientka is still working inside the FBI in some capacity. Bottom line: if Pientka wasn’t a corrupt part of the machinery he would never have participated.
♦ A third takeaway from the interview is the scale of documented contacts between DOJ official Bruce Ohr and Dossier launderer Christopher Steele. According to Meadows there are “63 documented contacts” between Steele and Ohr after the election.
It is likely congressional investigators are including face-to-face, phone, email and texts in the “63 contact” tally.
♦ A fourth takeaway from the interview is a key point often debated and misunderstood by those following the scandal. Representative Meadows went to specific lengths to tell Byron York that President Trump has never seen a single document that is currently on the list of documents being requested for declassification.
Many people who do not know how the executive branch works have falsely stated that President Trump knows what is in those declassification documents. He doesn’t. The Office of the Presidency is a system, not a person. The system is designed to protect the occupant of the office. It would be against the direct interests of the President to have full knowledge of the material inside the declassification requests.
The President is reliant upon the trust of advisers to inform him of the value – or lack thereof; along with the legal and political risks therein; without any specific conversation about the content.
In short, President Trump may declassify material as requested, but other than general briefings, he has no idea what material is inside or behind the redactions. Again, understanding this process helps to explain procedural delays, and frustration from those without familiarity with all the roles attached to the executive.
There are other issues discussed in the interview, but the remaining conversation surrounds material of a general nature and most CTH readers are already familiar with the story. Listen to the INTERVIEW HERE.
Cross-posted from another discussion:
President Trump now holds all the cards, and declassification is his trump card. He will play it at a time designed for maximum political impact during the 2020 campaign.
The previous threats/attempts to declassify were likely a test of the system, to gauge how much institutional resistance he will face, what the obstacles would be, and how long it will take to break through them, because that must be taken into consideration when timing the process. Undoubtedly, entrenched Deep State elements will try to thwart declassification, or at least impede and slow walk it until after the election.
What the hell does the FBI need with a “Director of Public Relations?” The guy should be called “Director of Propaganda and Leaking.” This Kortan guy was the FBI’s “Baghdad Bob.”
I believe he oversaw a department with 100-150 employees. Their job: Accentuate the positive, eliminate the negative.
The way the Senior FBI quislings have disgraced the agency and the country the past three years, it would take an army of ‘Baghdad Bob’ PR hacks to make a dent in reclaiming the once good name of the FBI… and the Intel Community in general.
There’s no reclaiming the reputation of the once highly respected FBI.
Those days are over forever. Even Efrem Zimbalist Jr. wouldn’t be able to convince anyone to trust them again. The FBI was one of my favorite TV shows, I watched it every week back in the 60s. Now they’re ruined.
And don’t forget Christy Blassey Ford’s best friend, Monica McLean, an FBI lawyer, worked closely with Mike Kortan. McLean then went on to hire David Laufman to represent her during the Ford-Kavanaugh hearing.
All Dept’s have a PR Dept, to interact with the Press, as do any large companies.
This guy was Comeys SPIN DR.; If you want to know what Comey was spinning, THIS would be the guy to talk to.
And if ‘spinning’ is LIEING, this guy knows what Comey was LIEING about.
The two of them may even have ‘spitballed’, discussing “How are,we gonna ‘spin’ this?”, discussing ALTERNATIVE NARRATIVES, so Kortan COULD be a gold mine.
Even if he is loyal to his bud, Comey Kortan could be a valuable,…gieger counter or weather vane, pointing I.G. in the right direction.
And, good to know SOMEBODY has interviewed Pientka, finally.
Based on how McCabe was iïnterviewed, Pientka was Miranda’d, advised he could have a lawyer present, so his statements are admissable. He,was,TAPE RECORDED; no 302 crap here.
I.G. Horowitz’s reports, with a different Principle (Barr) writing the,summaries and conclusions, and deciding WHAT gets put in the classified appendix, may read quite different.
And, I.G. Horowitz was asked, by the POTUS, to review ALL these classified documents, requested by Congress, to be declassified and released.
So, you have Legislature AND Chief Executive asking I.G. to review the material, and render an opinion as to releasing the info. Seems like the request from two of the three branches of Government, as well as the POTUS expressing urgency in his request, would give it SOME priority.
I have been wondering; IF the I.G. detirmined there,was no threat to Natl. security posed by the release, rather than just SAYING that, the I.G. could release them, himself. Maybe make the ‘standard’redactions, legally required, privacy concerns, etc.
The POTUS, could have ‘clean hands’ if that was the way it shook out.
Just some thoughts.
J Edgar Hoover had a PR guy too. So did most of the Madoffs.
“Image consultants” are not that uncommon.
Just like the Mueller Report, the President doesn’t need to read the documents which need to be declassified and he isn’t worried about any of it because he did nothing wrong.
“You can’t cheat an honest man”
W.C.Fields..,,
innocence is no guarantee of non conviction. i’ve been before judges twice in my life, first guilty, then innocent. i was found innocent, then guilty. rough justice overall perhaps but hardly a confidence builder for the justice system.
thankfully president trump is bringing more than legal lack of guilt to this street fight. and it isn’t what is usually understood as innocence.
Unfortunately I have seen many innocent people in jail in my lifetime, including a future president.
Sounds like it’s time to get started and test the waters.
Byron York, Laura Ingraham’s buddy, is at the unreadable, “Never Trump” Washington Examiner. Breitbart, Newsmax and others are “Never Trump” as well. Interestingly enough, Trump is the center of the known universe. It’s all Trump, everywhere, all the time, 24/7, 365 days/year. So eat your hearts out Romney et al.
I’ve got to disagree about York being Never Trump. Lou Dobbs has him on from time to time and he seems to defend the President.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think Byron York is unbiased. He is reporting without personal opinion. Rare commodity these days. Take the time to listen to his interviews
Hmmm, no human can be unbiased. It’s simply how we are wired.
He is right of center, but I agree he tries to keep personal opinions out of his work.
Unbiased, but uninformed (Byron York). None of us on cth are journalists, and we know all about this. He is clueless, typical of the profession.
“To Judge a reporter; LOOK at his SOUL!”
“The soul of his SHOE! You can’t report on a story, from behind a desk! Worn shoes = good reporter!”
LikeLiked by 1 person
It appears that Mr. York just does not do the work. But he always has an opinion.
Byron has been waking up. Someone should tweet the CTH link to him.
Byron York, Laura Ingraham's buddy, is at the unreadable, "Never Trump" Washington Examiner. Breitbart, Newsmax and others are "Never Trump" as well. Interestingly enough, Trump is the center of the known universe. It's all Trump, everywhere, all the time, 24/7, 365 days/year. So eat your hearts out Romney et al.
Perhaps Horowitz is doing more than we thought….
LikeLiked by 5 people
We know from the prior IG report that Horowitz knew about how many agents were talking to outsiders and receiving gratuities. He knew about Strzok and Page talking to reporters. It would seem logical that he would be interviewing Kortan, supposedly, the point guy for PR.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Someone brought up the fact that Sessions didn’t know how to use the last IG report but Barr knows how to work with Horowitz & how to use the report so hopefully we will see better results this time. Not better results from Horowitz but better use of his findings.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It may be so, treehouseron… He seems like an earnest and honest guy who wants to fulfill his remit as IG honorably. But it seems he has had to play with one hand tied behind his back in this process. His last report was clearly warped by others for political purposes. The executive summary was watered down and made milquetoast while the IG’s details were quite blunt and damaging. Horowitz may not have liked how the report was manipulated and may have learned a lesson.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Hope springs eternal!
How would YOU feel, if YOU were I.G. Horowitz, and you and your people put a LOT of work into a report, only to have that little snot Rosenstien turn it all around?
I would be Royally P.O.’d!
He MAY have been ‘stymied’ in his investigations, by the “can’t interfere with Mueller” b.s. but for sure he was stymied by Rosie.
Rosie ‘watering down’ the I.G. report on agents violating policy by accepting bribes for leaks went no where.
THAT may have been the assurance to the agents, or the pay off; I whitewash THIS report, and it goes no where. And you say/do nothing, as I whitewash THIS soft coup b.s.?
Anyway, I know there,are those who are sceptical of Horowitz, but I see him as a hero.
HOW many of SD’s posts, and our comments are about the “lovers texts”; page/stroxz?
We wouldn’t know their NAMES, let alone the “insurance policy”, “theres no there, there”, “Obama wants to be kept up on what we,are doing”, and so much more, if I.G. Horowitz had simply taken “NO” for an answer, the first 3 times he asked about recovering their texts.
TRY to remember that, BEFORE you post something negative about the I.G.
We now know, the I.G.’s report will be another test/reflection of BARR, as the “Principle”.
Sessions may not have known squat about I.G.’s, but Rosie sure did; he knew how to ‘hamstring’ the I.G.
The documents (and perhaps people) that Mr. Horowitz had access to was dramatically increased with the submission of the Mueller Rpt to the AG.
“[¹] it must be noted that Byron York (self-admittedly) has little to no knowledge of many important details […] York glosses over key and important aspects.”
I’d never heard of York’s Podcast – liked his reporting ok before that – until Matthew Dowd’s episode popped. Upside is, since he is a part of the DC ecosystem he gets guests who otherwise probably avoid publicity but feel comfortable opening up on his show since the audience is in the ballpark
re McCarthy: I’ve always said, key is to “convert” the McCarrthy’s of the world b/c they know the system from inside that’s the only way the average person will ever hear someone explain how, say, the SDNY works or how Federal Prosecutors really view “cooperating witnesses” like Michael Cohen (McC admitted you always BS their moral side to the jury but deep down you know your witness is a rat lol)
LikeLiked by 2 people
When I read that it sent a chill through my body. Thought York was an OK reporter but if he didn’t know the George Papa or Crossfire Hurricane stories, he’s either willfully ignorant or on the Deep State team. Would appear to be the latter. Should be a disappointment for Lou Dobbs. Lou is solidly MAGA.
What I meant by “OK reporting” was: his articles were well-written & brief enough to absord some detail but not a ton, as SD pointed out. I NEVER said I thought he was Goddamn Upton Sinclair, lol. I meant he is good at what he does, not that he does brain surgery
PS: Since you repeated it, it sunk in, viz “He didn’t know about George Papadopolous” & I reccently had some thoughts about him in line w/ our exchange
I’ve been more interested in the ongoing coup story than any other in the Trump Admin or politics period since it started. But I was aware all along it would become far too complicated & detailed for a lot of ppl & thus things would simply fade
PapaD was a story that faded, for sure. I have a strangely vivid memory of driving during a break at work & the CBS radio news alert, either that he was going to jail or was leaving aftrer only 2 weeks
He recenlty said on Twitter – or, I may be wrong, it was Paul Sperry who reported: Mueller asked G PapaD to wear & wire but PapaD either refused or somehow it never happened. That would explain why there was no interest on the media or its “sources” part to make PapaD famous. He didn’t wear a wire! How can they do anything w/ a guy who won’t play ball for the cameras?
LikeLiked by 1 person
PapaD has a book now. Should make for some interesting reading.
He plans to run for Congress against Adam Schiff. Moved into that district specifically to take on that task. Good for PapaD.
I follow him on Twitter to keep up with what he has to add. The bonus is to see a young guy who is so blatantly in love. He has been on fire on Twitter for a couple of days.
For example:
Wasn’t York’s father a talking head news guy in Birmingham? York always seemed to be a summer-stage guy who was in this political story, not someone who had an ideology he could articulate.
LikeLike
I always maintained to the the “president has it all” people that he doesn’t have it all. How would he, who would give it to him? The corrupt DOJ/FBI controls access.
While York has written some content that others in the MSM wouldn’t touch, you would think that as a full time journalist he would dig a little deeper.
LikeLiked by 5 people
So, I wonder who in the WH staff has seen all the classified/unredacted info? WH counsel, National Security Advisor? Whoever they are they better have PDJT’s back or the AG better have his back. Still have my fingers crossed re: AG Barr.
LikeLiked by 1 person
🤞🤞🤞 Yup. It’s all about Barr now, Joe… We KNOW if he does the right thing, this thing will blow sky high… If he does ‘just enough’ to give the appearance of cleaning up DoJ/FBI and other IC agencies while protecting his ‘fellow travelers’ and deep state brethren, we are screwed. If Barr simple does his job honorably, he will be the most consequential AG in the history of the United States of America.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Let freedom reign and show us justice. Not good keeping America in limbo while we wait.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance…….good that you refreshed the subject about PDT and what he has or has not read and the way the Executive Branch works. Good advisors are worth their weight in gold. They will make sure the President is not out of any critical loops.
Everywhere I read in comment sections there are many who say PDT has seen and read it all. Really? For starters, without implicit, actual-factual inside knowledge or from other sources who actually know, there’s no way for anybody to know. Personally, I never assumed he read any of it. Good for MM to clear that up.
And Byron York is in over his head. But good for the format anyway to give voice to the more informed in the room.
Great weekend and best to all here in the Treehouse!
Yeah, but . . . you can tell from what he treats time to time that he is reading websites like CTH. So while he may or may not have seen the primary sources, he seems to have a lot of familiarity with the outlines of what’s happening, and he’s using it to direct the chess pieces.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Any good pursuit of reliable info seeks out many sources. And I bet PDT has communication people scouring the best sites and keeping tabs on this one. I would not doubt that SD purposely writes things keeping this in mind. I sure would.
Have to admit, some of his announcements are too timely per some of SD’s postings to be merely coincidental. But hey that works for us and our nation just fine.
I’m a chess player, so love thinking about all this from beginning to middle game and end game. We’re passed the beginning game and are now in the deep of the middle game. End game is a ways off.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I honestly tried to listen to the whole show but after about 17 minutes I could no longer bear to listen to Meadows struggling to answer York’s (IMHO) inexcusable level of ignorance, while simultaneously struggling to conceal details and specifics with which regular Treepers here at CTH are already quite familiar. It was like being in a Wayback Machine returning to about April of 2018.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I’m with you, GB… York has been on the right side of things, but his lack of depth is really astonishing. You could randomly pick any ten posters on the CTH and be sure they would know substantially more detail about this whole saga than York appears to grasp.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Ain’t that the truth. There are three of us up here in Canada, that know more than 99% of the “ elite media types”
And we owe it all to Sundance and you intelligent contributors to TCTH.
Cheers, and God bless PDJT
LikeLiked by 6 people
Dekester:
“There are three of us up here in Canada, that know more than 99% of the “elite media types.”
Made me laugh, but so true. Heck, let me correct that figure just a little if you don’t mind. 99.99%
There. I feel better now. Don’t you? 🤣
Btw, despite JT, I love Canada. Have built a lot of real estate files for friends from NS to BC. The Vancouver and Victoria area is on my fav places on the planet. Gotta have big money for Vancouver as it is nearly on par with London and New York re pricing. Vancouver downtown lights up like a fireworks show at night.
Peace and a great weekend up there!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Correction…”one of my…”
I want to amend my comment, Dekester… You could randomly pick any ten CANADIAN posters on the CTH and they would know substantially more detail about this whole saga than York appears to grasp! God Bless Our Canadian Treepers!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yep. That was exactly my takeaway, and I forced myself to stay with it all the way through… I find it frustrating to listen to an interviewer who has only a cursory understanding of the issues after such a long time.
Your point about feeling like it was an interview in April of 2018 is succinct and excellent. That’s a great way to put it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
In reading Baker’s testimony, Pientka would of done Ohr’s 302’s when he came back with his contacts with Steele. So does Pientka write exactly what Ohr says? Yes , if by the book. If part of cabal he would tweak as needed?
Also want to hear more about Carl Ghattas who Baker indicates in attendance on some of the high FBI level talks regarding SC before and after Comey’s firing. Grassely tried to get a scheduled interview , but it was denied by DOJ. Comey promoted Ghattas , then he left abruptly a year after Comey was fired.
Pundit story that McCabe & Ghattas are best friends, and roomed together @ Duke.
“Ghtattas, a shrewd operator inside the FBI who managed to keep his name away from negative news stories, is best friends with fired FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe. Both reportedly attended Duke University during undergrad and went on to law school. McCabe and Ghattas reportedly roomed together at Duke, where McCabe also met his wife, Dr. Jill McCabe.
McCabe often sported a flashy Porsche, zipping in and out of the FBI parking garage under headquarters off Pennsylvania Ave in D.C. Then Ghattas also did the same, purchasing his own Porsche reportedly and driving it to work. Many agents fumed at the optics of the FBI’s top brass cruising around the beltway in Porches, but that didn’t seem to stop the duo and then-Director James Comey was oblivious to the optics — a pattern all now see during Comey’s tenure.”
https://truepundit.com/fbis-national-security-branch-chief-abruptly-quits-assistant-director-ghattas-described-as-mccabes-right-hand-man/
” it must be noted that Byron York (self-admittedly) has little to no knowledge of many important details. York admits he doesn’t know the story of Papadopoulos; doesn’t know anything about the CIA involvement pre-Crossfire Hurricane; and has never immersed himself in the granular details of the issues now more than three years long.”
It’s not like he’s just some guy who’s sort of interested in politics – it’s his job. If he doesn’t, by now, know these things (or apparently show any interest in learning these things) one must conclude that he willfully does not want to know these things. Which smells a lot like a swamp-toadie trying to preserve some sort of plausible deniability.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I believe Byron York invented the “strange new respect” categories for alleged conservatives who “went Washington” and transitioned to full-fledged DC Swamp Men.
I guess he has been in DC long enough that he can write those stories in the first person.
LikeLiked by 1 person
In some sub-groups, ignorance equals street-cred.
Zorro
The Conservative Treehouse has a greater grasp of the players and plots than York.
Sidney Powell and others find Sundance a valuable source.
LikeLiked by 5 people
You would think it’s Byron York’s business, as a political reporter, to know the granular details of the biggest political scandal of his lifetime and perhaps the biggest political scandal in American history. No?.
LikeLiked by 3 people
He;s leaving the grunt work to Bongino, Carter, and others.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It appears he’s waiting for the movie.
Isn’t Bongino really stepping up, jbowen? He gets more solid all the time. I have become a fan and I’m even listening to his podcast. Worth an hour of your life each day.
To show the indifference and ignorance of some in Congress, Congressman Lieu took part of a Candace Owens interview and tried to paint her as a white nationalist, when she said she was insulted at how some people thought blacks were too stupid to listen to the whole 2 hour interview when Nadler gaveled her down and chided her for being disrespectful by using derogatory descriptions for a congressman. Candace schooled the “allegedly” intelligent Nadler. Evidently English is not always Nadler’s primary language.
Maybe York is equally adept at listening and investigating. Cross him off the list until he gets it together!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Some people might not have noticed, but Nadler had an open copy of the Washington Post at his lectern (?) and was not really listening to Candace. He was reading the newspaper. He heard the word “stupid” and assumed she was name-calling. Clearly he had absolutely no interest in anything she had to say.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nadler heard what he wanted to hear. He wanted to throw Owens off her train of thought. Alas, Ms Owens is smarter than that. Lieu is an idiot. So is Nadler.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not to get too far afield, littleanniesfannie, but did you see when that disgraceful hack Nadler chided Candace for calling a representative ‘stupid’ and she (correctly) said that she didn’t say that, and clarified that she said that democrats think blacks are stupid, and went on to call out Nadler for not listening to a word she said and gaveling her down for something she didn’t do?… It was beautiful!… And what does Nadler do? He gives a weak, limp shrug of the shoulders as if to say: “yeah little girl, I didn’t hear a word you said and blasted you inappropriately for something you didn’t say… but whatever… I’m elite and you’re nothing.”…
I don’t mind York’s ignorance as much as I minded mccarthys. He’s not an expert in the field; he’s just a journalist and I have actually been pleased with his work so far. It seems like He has some good sources. I also like that he doesn’t profess more knowledge than he has.
Unfortunately, there are very few (if any) journalists with the insight and grasp of details of SD. Lee Smith is good. Kim Strassel. Etc.
LikeLiked by 2 people
👍 Kim Strassel 👍
Actually, McCarthy isn’t a journalist. He’s a former U.S. Attorney, well thought of for his aggressive work on terrorism. He writes op-eds for the National Review. He is a never-Trumper but occasionally sides with the President because of what his DOJ has done to the rule of law.
But make no mistake, McCarthy used the same tactics Mueller used/uses to get witnesses to flip on a suspect. They all do. It’s why you should never talk to the FBI, DOJ, DA, police or anyone in law enforcement without your attorney.
As some one in York’s position, how did he not make it his business to be at least as informed on this matter as me, one who is probably close to last in his class at Sundance University?
I suppose the answer is, he didn’t want to.
That’s surprising because most the Journalism majors I knew at the university I attended (UofO Eugene,OR) fancied themselves in the know and had an opinion on everything, especially President Ronald Regan.
I really wish Sundance would be interviewed along with some of these guys, using the proper cloaking like transforming his voice in to sounding like the great OZ and such to protect his identity, location, etc.
What an interview that would be!
“As some one in York’s position, how did he not make it his business to be at least as informed on this matter as me, one who is probably close to last in his class at Sundance University?”
Good Q but I think the answers are not exciting. This stuff is just the air he breathes, he doesn’t notice it. which may mean he’s a “legacy elite”, born into a family that has held onto enough money & connections that he never thougth about not being part of this particular ecosystem. He could be a total frat boy type who just coasts IDK but like I said above, the goiod thing is his podcast gets ppl who will talk openly about DC. York’s just a windowpane in that case
Maybe his parents bought him a degree in Journalism he NEVER could have earned, on his own?
I think I read somewhere, recently that that hapoens sometimes,…but I am not that well informed,…
That is to say, maybe York just isn’t the brightest bulb in the pack, sharoest knife in the drawer,..you know what I mean?
Then & NOW – FLASHBACK 1999: An Eye For an Eye
Begin @6:30 but the entire interview is Important.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Sundance!
Just throwing this out there . . . Carlin, who hasn’t been heard from at all, is now plugging a book on cybercrime. He appeared at the Federalist Society, of all places. I know we consider him to be a black hat, but (not to go all Stealth Jeff on us, but) what if he resigned out of disgust and has been cooperating with the white hats the whole time? Maybe he had a hard time figuring out who he could actually trust? It just seems very odd that he has not been in the crosshairs of our side — almost as if they’re trying to keep him under wraps.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Time to GET Elijah Cummings for the IRS Scandal – -He was at the TOP of this – -The democrats have accomplished ZERO, in regards to work on the matters for the people, all their time is spent in closed door meetings trying to find a way to crash this country’s Executive Branch, with not care for what all this means to the citizens. I didn’t pay thousands of dollars, in taxes, so that these House democrats could play stupid, un- required games. This constant BS is getting to where people are starting o think the US House of Representative is a soap box unending show. The voters of this country screwed up making all these democrats their representative when all they do is push party politics!
Why hasn’t any Democrat been held liable for their misdeeds while in office. Starting right at the top and working your way down. Obama’s minions were all crooked and committed crimes against the US that should have been prosecuted and don’t forget Hillary. Not to mention the crooked FBI echelon Comey, Mueller, Rosenstein, McCabe, Strok. No other president has had to put up with what this president has been subjected to. He puts the country first and the rest of them have tried to impeach him since the day he was elected. He will be reelected in 2020. The country needs his no nonsense approach to the problems facing us today. Our border needs to be protected, ICE and border patrol need the funds to do their work. BUILD THE WALL.
While we are talking ‘Walls” – – -The walls are closing in on Barack Obama. NOTE: This is very, very IMPORTANT – – – President [Obama’s] own EO 13526 will bury both Hillary and Obama and quite a few members of the Obama administration . . .Then; The Foreign Corrupt Practices Act fits the Clinton Foundation’s illegal acts like a glove– better than RICO, and far less cumbersome.
His cover up of the worst scandal in American political history just collapsed. Barack Obama’s world was turned upside down when these criminal allegations surfaced.The real scandal in Washington is “Russiagate” How the Obama administration and the FBI used fake news, manipulated intelligence, and made illegal leaks of classified information to try and frame Donald Trump for colluding with Russia.This was done during the Presidential election to try and swing the contest in Hillary Clinton’s favor.When that failed, the conspiracy continued as an attempt to stage a coup and overthrow President Trump. Now the American people may see these perpetrators held accountable.
WE The Legal Voting American Citizens WANT ALL the Democrats HELD responsible for their criminal actions – –
California Congressman Devin Nunes appeared on Maria Bartiromo’s “Sunday Futures” Fox News show and announced he was making eight criminal referrals to the Department of Justice. Nunes did not name the individuals he believes committed these crimes against Trump and the American people, but he did reveal the nature of their crimes—which allowed Americans to narrow down who in the Obama administration and FBI could end up facing the music. “We believe there is a conspiracy to lie to the FISA [Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act] court, mislead the FISA court, by numerous individuals that all need to be investigated and looked at,” Nunes told Bartiromo.
“The second conspiracy one is involving manipulation of intelligence,” Nunes added. “We’ve had a lot of concerns with the way intelligence was used.”The top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee also dropped hints that the illegal leaks were even more widespread than anyone thought and that he would seek to punish the leaker’s for their crimes.“There are about a dozen highly sensitive, classified information leaks that were given to only a few reporters over the last two and a half plus years,” Nunes declared. “We do believe that we’ve got pretty good information and a pretty good idea of who could be behind these leaks.”
Once these bad actors are charged, the next step will be trying to determine what role Barack Obama played in the un-American conspiracy launched against Donald Trump. Hopefully, This could be a turning point in Donald Trump’s war with the Deep State. Up until now, President Donald J. Trump and his supporters fumed that the Department of Justice had jailed Trump associates for even the most minor of process crimes, meanwhile, criminal leaker’s who committed serious felonies and jeopardized national security went unpunished—which was because former Attorney General Jeff Sessions fell captive to the Deep State as they took advantage of his weakness.
But now with new Attorney General William Barr in place, there is some hope among Trump supporters that the criminals in the Obama administration and FBI / DOJ will be brought to justice. Someone brought up the fact that Sessions didn’t know how to use the last IG report but Barr knows how to work with Horowitz & how to use the report so hopefully we will see better results this time. Not better results from Horowitz but better use of his findings. Horowitz seems like an earnest and honest guy who wants to fulfill his remit as IG honorably. But it seems he has had to play with one hand tied behind his back in this process. His last report was clearly warped by others for political purposes. The executive summary was watered down and made milquetoast while the IG’s details were quite blunt and damaging. Horowitz may not have liked how the report was manipulated and may have learned a lesson.
In reading Baker’s testimony, Pientka would of done Ohr’s 302’s when he came back with his contacts with Steele. So does Pientka write exactly what Ohr says? Yes , if by the book. If part of cabal he would tweak as needed?
Also want to hear more about Carl Ghattas who Baker indicates in attendance on some of the high FBI level talks regarding SC before and after Comey’s firing. Grassely tried to get a scheduled interview , but it was denied by DOJ. Comey promoted Ghattas , then he left abruptly a year after Comey was fired.
Pundit story that McCabe & Ghattas are best friends, and roomed together @ Duke.
“Ghtattas, a shrewd operator inside the FBI who managed to keep his name away from negative news stories, is best friends with fired FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe. Both reportedly attended Duke University during undergrad and went on to law school. McCabe and Ghattas reportedly roomed together at Duke, where McCabe also met his wife, Dr. Jill McCabe.
McCabe often sported a flashy Porsche, zipping in and out of the FBI parking garage under headquarters off Pennsylvania Ave in D.C. Then Ghattas also did the same, purchasing his own Porsche reportedly and driving it to work. Many agents fumed at the optics of the FBI’s top brass cruising around the beltway in Porches, but that didn’t seem to stop the duo and then-Director James Comey was oblivious to the optics — a pattern all now see during Comey’s tenure.”
https://truepundit.com/fbis-national-security-branch-chief-abruptly-quits-assistant-director-ghattas-described-as-mccabes-right-hand-man/
Horowitz and Obama 2015
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2015/jul/23/obama-restricts-investigative-powers-inspectors-ge/
So why has Trump mentioned several times he’s going declass docs, then backwalked. And now we find out he’s never even seen any of the docs up for declass. Quite disingenuous and disappointing.
Maybe, Meadows, Jordan, or Nunes could get interviewed by CTH?
