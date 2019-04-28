List of Documents for Declassification and Public Release…

♦ President Trump can prove the July 31st, 2016, Crossfire Hurricane counterintelligence operation originated from a scheme within the intelligence apparatus by exposing the preceding CIA operation that created the originating “Electronic Communication” memo. Declassify that two-page “EC” document that Brennan gave to Comey. [The trail is found within the Weissmann report and the use of Alexander Downer – SEE HERE]
♦ Release and declassify all of the Comey memos that document the investigative steps taken by the FBI as an outcome of the operation coordinated by CIA Director John Brennan in early 2016. [The trail was memorialized by James Comey – SEE HERE]
♦ Reveal the November 2015 through April 2016 FISA-702 search query abuse by declassifying the April 2017 court opinion written by FISC Presiding Judge Rosemary Collyer. Show the FBI contractors behind the 85% fraudulent search queries. [Crowdstrike? Fusion-GPS? Nellie Ohr? Daniel Richman?] This was a weaponized surveillance and domestic political spying operation. [The trail was laid down in specific detail by Judge Collyer – SEE HERE]
♦ Subpoena former DOJ-NSD (National Security Division) head John Carlin, or haul him in front of a grand jury, and get his testimony about why he hid the abuse from the FISA court in October 2016; why the DOJ-NSD rushed the Carter Page application to beat NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers to the FISA court; and why Carlin quit immediately thereafter.
♦ Prove the Carter Page FISA application (October 2016) was fraudulent and based on deceptions to the FISA Court. Declassify the entire document, and release the transcripts of those who signed the application(s); and/or depose those who have not yet testified. The creation of the Steele Dossier was the cover-up operation. [SEE HERE]
♦ Release all of the Lisa Page and Peter Strzok text messages without redactions. Let sunlight pour in on the actual conversation(s) that were taking place when Crossfire Hurricane (July ’16) and the FISA Application (Oct ’16) were taking place. The current redactions were made by the people who weaponized the intelligence system for political surveillance and spy operation. This is why Page and Strzok texts are redacted!
♦ Release all of Bruce Ohr 302’s, FBI notes from interviews and debriefing sessions, and other relevant documents associated with the interviews of Bruce Ohr and his internal communications. Including exculpatory evidence that Bruce Ohr may have shared with FBI Agent Joseph Pientka. [And get a deposition from this Pientka fella] Bruce Ohr is the courier, carrying information from those outside to those on the inside.
♦ Release the August 2nd, 2017, two-page scope memo provided by DAG Rod Rosenstein to special counsel Robert Mueller to advance the fraudulent Trump investigation, and initiate the more purposeful obstruction of justice investigation. Also Release the October 20th, 2017, second scope memo recently discovered. The Scope Memos are keys to unlocking the underlying spy/surveillance cover-up. [SEE HERE and SEE HERE]
From your lips to President Trump’s ears…would LOVE to wake up tomorrow to the news that all of the above mentioned docs will be released THIS week!!
As a final nail in the nsa overwatch program (which is a total violation of 4th amendments civil rights) play all the “tapes” then close that program down! It’s all right there.
Sundance a critical eye could be directed toward the massive civil rights violations that have occurred by the former administration. It’s so serious that a court could easily hold that “those people” could be prosecuted and held personally liable. THAT could cause a giant sinkhole that could drain large portions of the swamp!
Sundance, thank you!
Yeah, the “snow is falling” (again!) and thank you to Sundance for staying on top of this for all of us. He or She has been carrying the flag of conservative Patriots for quite some time, and is very worthy of commendation. We have been waiting for these documents to be released since the end of last summer!
Thank you again, Sundance, for your resilience and determination; it is sorely needed and is also a shining example of fortitude.
MAGA!
Why can’t AG Barr get that ball rolling? Surely he must know this is treason, the numerous illegalities committed by Deep State in attempting to remove a duly elected President.
Have they threatened him too?
If Barr truly is a white hat, then he had best ready those gallows. Somebody must *finally* step up to defend our Constitutional Republic. If Barr is a God-fearing Christian, then some serious soul-searching is warranted here.
De,
It’s not a flag; it’s a rifle, bayonet afixed.
SD is our patriot at the bridge that arched the flood. We make a stand for fact and truth, all of us fellow patriots, together.
Let’s hope Mr. Lou Dobbs reads here again tonight and hands this list to President Trump or Jay Sekulow. (feel free to add praying hands emoji here)
LikeLiked by 6 people
😂 thanks amwick!
I am pretty sure that the president and his team know a lot more than us. I don’t believe that everyone lies to him and prevents him from seeing stuff. I am quite sure he knows more than Lou Dobbs. And I love Lou.
Exactly, if it wasn’t so we would be in deep poo. Recently Rudy said we will learn in the next 3 or 4 MONTHs what has happened, and get a fuller picture. It has to drip out, a flood wouldndo no good for 90% of the cou ntry.
Here they are!
Sidney Powell posts here. If she think he needs it, she’d give it to DiGenova who’d pass it along to the right folks, I’m sure.
Saw a video today where Lou!!! Lou!!! Lou!!! talks to PDJT on a regular basis. He also brings up points and analysis similar to SD and CTH. Bet he reads CTH regularly.
Patience. Timing is everything.
Eric Trump, do you still read here? Sarah Palin? Rush? Sundance has some prominent readers and these are very specific suggestions that need to make their way to the president.
LikeLiked by 9 people
As Dems called for sunlight and complete unredactions to the Mueller construct despite reported exposure of grand jury testimony and other items falling under constitutional personal privacy rights, they and the CoC crew across the aisle should welcome sunlight for the items listed above as well.
Thank you SD
IF such a document dump should take place…
I think we should do a “prep work”…
Like pull some Pass Ports….void them too…
Hook up all these bad actors to GPS ankleets… or, off there a jail cell to wait for arraignment..
Other wise there are going to be all sorts of wrecks on the highways back there, as this perp’s make a run for the airports nearest them…. I heard that the Foundation has a G-550 someplace.
@Dixie … IF you 15 more of those pooches’ at home, and they are less than 5 yr old….we need to talk about next years running of the Iditarod…
Sorry about the strange wording…I swear, this blog and it’s spell checker are a large “part” of the deep state….we need to defeat it as we defeat the dem’s and commies!
Check-6
Sundance, would the information in the third bullet include the names of all the people who were victims of illegal surveillance and domestic spying, or just the fact that the surveillance and spying occurred?
This post tells me a lot.
IMO it suggests that Sundance just may be talking directly with the President.
Think about it. He has been posting these 8 points for weeks at the end of key threads.
He now articulates a masterful summary in the Yates vs Flynn post earlier and now comes back with a thread that only has these same 8 key things for PT to declassify. No additional article or comments? Why?
IMO, Think of this as the Cliff Notes of what to do. Ideal for a person who has a lot going on and just wants the action step summary for easy reading or hand off.
As usual, it takes a private citizen not in the government or MS Media to do the heavy lifting and show the lazy, the incompetent and the corrupt how it’s done
I’ll bet way more people than we think read here, including those who staged all this and others who are complicit
I can just imagine their reaction…
“Can somebody shut this guy up??????”, “OMG!”
Sundance is doing the work of hundreds, laying it all out piece by piece and giving our side a blueprint on what to do
Simply amazing work. All of it
Any dem or repub who stands in the way of declassifying these docs, should be charged with obstructing justice. Open up that two way street.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sundance, is this of sufficient urgency that we need to push our contacts to get this to the president or will he see it?
Ha ha who requested that you put these up front and center? 😉
The Truth demands it be posted often. So that someone on the right side finally “gets it” and turns it into action.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Oops. This was posted before it was complete – please see below.
(but sincere thanks to the 5 “likes”)
The Truth demands it be posted often. So that someone on the right side finally “gets it” and turns it into action.
Tonight is the 14th time since March 31 that Sundance has posted this list (or a version with very few word changes).
Hopefully someone will get the message.
Okay Sundance. The gig is up. You’re really a team of hundreds with direct access to a half dozen Cray supercomputers. There’s no more getting around it. I’m onto you…or yous. Is that a word?
It is in Philly! 🙂
I want the Collyer one most for my own curiosity.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m keen on the Page/Strozk texts and the second scope memo from Rosenstein. I want to see every person who was under surveillance.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The volume of their texts makes me wonder what else they did at work.
Yes, the full FISC opinion document is critical. It will expose:
1. That spying began in 2015 almost a year before the FBI falsely claimed.
2. That a significant amount of the illegal database searches had nothing to do with Russia and were just opposition research.
3. Nellie Ohr / Fusion GPS search abuse was trying to track the OCONUS lure operation.
Just that document alone would destroy any hope of claiming a legal predicate for the spying they have so far admitted to.
For two years many of us were clamoring for the president to declassify these documents, but he didn’t. As it turned out it was the right move. The Deep State was hoping beyond hope that Mueller would get the “goods” on the president, but he ended up with squat because there was no collusion to find. Now the tables have turned and the president plus his legal team have the conspirators all quaking in their boots because they have no idea when the s**tstorm of documents will hit them right between the eyes. I’m sure there’s plenty of sleepless people in The Swamp these days!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Such a breath of fresh sunlit air to see your diligence and hard core investigative work coming all together. Sundance you are a true American Legend! My prayer for US all is that this brilliant work by you SD gets into the right channels and opens up the floodgates so our President can keep the promise he made not so long ago, “Law and Order”. God bless you and this refuge!
LikeLiked by 1 person
SD had his Wheaties for dinner. BAM!!! 💥 Anyone have a connection to AG Barr to get this list into his hands??? The Deep State will be BBQ’d. Time to pah-TEH!!🎉🎈🍾🍻
I would add all communication between John Brennan, James Clapper, Comey, McCabe and Strzok between July 2015 and July 2016. I believe Brennan and Clapper were spying on Republicans at least since July 2015, maybe longer. This needs to be investigated.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Coup’s over
Keep America Great
Dow near all-time high
Best economy ever
What do you care?
Sundance’s action list is perfect. The president should follow all points as a matter of urgency.
The public are primed and waiting. AG Barr said “spying” and president Trump said “coup”. If these declassifications occur, it eliminates every plan the conspirators and their media assistants have in play to hide the truth and shield the guilty.
No fake “Benghazi” inquiries will work to fool the public who hold the primary evidence themselves. The fiction of the 31 July 2016 start date for spying would instantly evaporate. The true purpose of the Mueller SC would be exposed. There would be nothing the guilty could do to minimize or mitigate the full foulness of their crimes.
Best of all, now the words “spying” and “coup” have been used, anyone using the old “but, but, sources and methods!” excuse would be instantly exposed as a Deep State player seeking to defend the guilty.
No Congress or IC approved is required. Just 8 executive decisions. Mr President, it’s time to take out the trash!
“Best of all, now the words “spying” and “coup” have been used, anyone using the old “but, but, sources and methods!” excuse would be instantly exposed as a Deep State player seeking to defend the guilty.”
War is Peace.
Freedom is Slavery.
Ignorance is Strength.
Spying and Coup is Sources and Methods.
Great list. Another list that would be very interesting – “nonstandard actions”; not normal policy; against SOP. Telling of illegal or prejudiced INTENT? Examples:
FBI
– Evidence / dossier being routed through Bruce Ohr.
– President Trump not being briefed on counter-intell operation.
– Exculpatory evidence not being given to the FISA court.
– FISA applications relying on 1 source.
– Page / Strzok cutting superiors out of loop.
– Agent phones destroyed (evidence).
– Comey exonerates HRC (a DOJ call).
– Comey Leaks internal notes (Classified?).
– FBI accepted HRC destroying phones & servers.
– FBI agents ambush Flynn w/out representation
– FBI agent writes up Flynn 302 35 days after interview? (Standard first 1-2 days.)
– FBI functionaries plant $10,000 on Papadopoulos.
SOS Hillary Clinton
– Classified server in home basement.
– Phones not turned in (destroyed).
– Server not turned in (evidence).
– Server not inspected by FBI. (Key evidence)
– Crowdstrike evaluation received as gospel regarding critical evidence.
– Multiple HRC pals given immunity w/ no reason.
– Related witnesses allowed in HRC interview.
– Key interview 3 hours! (McGhan 30 hours.)
DOJ
– Baker claimed he didn’t read the FISA application he signed.
– Rosenstein writes memo used to fire Comey; Rosenstein then hires SC to investigate PT for following his memo!
White House
– Running IC operation / framing. (“WH running this.”)
Probably several dozen more. Actions against PT punative; non-standsrd actions re HRC helpful.
Possible inaccuracies, I just did this off the top of my head.
If you tell lies big enough and keep repeating them, people will end up believing them. The lies can be maintained only for such time as the FBI/CIA/DOJ can hide from the People the crimes against the Republic they have committed. It thus is vitally important for the FBI/CIA/DOJ to use all of its powers to repress the truth, for the truth is the mortal enemy of all their lies, and thus by extension, the truth is the greatest enemy of the FBI/CIA/DOJ.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Truth is indeed the enemy of the [Deep] State.
