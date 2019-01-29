Part II – The Presidential Declassification Counter-Punch….

The background here is that any unilateral declassification by President Trump will end up putting him in opposition to a variety of corrupt interests. As a direct result he will be facing legal action from the legislative branch. With that accepted here is the most strategic approach.
In anticipation of litigation:
President Trump informs the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, Dan Coats, that he wishes to have a full intelligence briefing on the following documents:
- All versions of the Carter Page FISA applications (DOJ) (FBI) (ODNI).
- All of the Bruce Ohr 302’s filled out by the FBI. (FBI) (ODNI)
- All relevant documents pertaining to the supportive material within the FISA application. (FBI) (DOJ-NSD ) (DoS) (CIA) (DNI) (NSA) (ODNI);
- All supportive documents and material provided by Bruce Ohr to the FBI. (FBI)
- All intelligence documents that were presented to the Gang of Eight in 2016 that pertain to the FISA application used against U.S. person Carter Page; including and intelligence documents that may not have been presented to the FISA Court. (CIA) (FBI) (DOJ) (ODNI) (DoS) (NSA)
- The originating CIA “EC” or two-page electronic communication from former CIA Director John Brennan to FBI Director James Comey that started Operation Crossfire Hurricane in July 2016. (CIA) (FBI) (ODNI)
- The full and unredacted April 2017 FISA court 99-page opinion written by Presiding Judge Rosemary Collyer outlining the compliance audit conducted by the NSA in 2016. (NSA) (ODNI) (DOJ) (FBI) (DOJ-NSD)
The President selects a date for this briefing and informs the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, Dan Coats, to inform and coordinate with all executive branch lead intelligence officials, who were/are stakeholders in the compartmented intelligence products as described above, of their request be present for the briefing.
Further, all of the compartmented intelligence is to be collectively assembled by the ODNI into one volume of a singular Presidential Daily Briefing (PDB). There are to be eighteen printed copies of the PDB assembled and secured for the briefing.
Additionally, the office of the president informs the ODNI of the executives’ intent to invite for the briefing each member of the Intelligence Community legislative oversight known as the Gang-of-Eight.
And, after the briefing by the executive level department officials, while remaining in a closed and classified session, the full and comprehensive content of this collective intelligence product will be discussed with the full assembly of the U.S. Legislative Branch Intelligence Oversight known as the Gang of Eight.
Therefore, National Security Advisor John Bolton is instructed to coordinate with the ODNI for the attendance of the Gang of Eight: Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Minority leader Kevin McCarthy, HPSCI Chairman Adam Schiff, HPSCI Ranking Member Devin Nunes, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, SSCI Chairman Richard Burr and SSCI Vice-Chair Mark Warner. [Topic “TBD”]
In order to facilitate the briefing. Each member of the participating group will be provided with one full printed copy of the material assembled by the ODNI during the briefing.
[Each of the participants carries the pre-requisite clearances, legal and constitutional authority to engage with the classified document according to their position and status. Only the executive can assemble the product for Go8 review and feedback]
At the conclusion of the briefing; and after hearing from, and engagement with, each of the participating members of the executive intelligence offices and duly authorized legislative oversight representatives; and after listening to their opinion as to the subject material discussed; the president announces to the fully assembled leadership of both the Executive and Legislative Branch it is his opinion the National Interests of the United States can best be served with the American people having a full, transparent and honest review of the material that was discussed.
The President, no-one else, only the President, then collects the printed portfolios as they were distributed to the participants, exits the briefing, and walks directly into the Press Briefing room within the White House; handing each of the awaiting twelve members of the national media a copy of the briefing material to be published on behalf of the American people.
Done.
Litigation begins.
I for one would greatly appreciate an action of this sort.
It would most definitely remove the probability of a great many tears being shed in the process of We The People re-taking control of our destinies and our government.
“tears”
WHOA!!!!!!!!!!!!
All those documents spell Big Chits are Coming Due for the Deep State, which the Deep State will Pay in Full or Else.
Only if…
Sundance you are brilliant, please send this to POTUS. He needs your advice.
That was my immediate thought as well.
Sundance PLEASE put all this in letter form and mail it to our most wonderful President asap. Thank you!
Thanks for the clarity on this, SD. I really appreciate the time and effort you’ve put into this.
Lord Jesus Christ be with the President, the Trump Family, his administration, and the people of our Nation in this fight! Lord Jesus bless our Nation with your Eternal Truth! Amen.
Amen
A counter-punch? Really? When? We’re waiting.
Counter Punch?
Is that anything like Tiki Punch or Hawaiian Punch?
Love it! I would add one tiny thing: make that meeting ON CAMERA!
What if Dan Coats does not acquiesce?
Does this happen before the Mueller report or after? Would Coates do as he is told or would he have to discuss with his DS handlers?
I would like this to happen before. Do it tomorrow! First impressions are lasting. Trump should give his version of events FIRST.
President Trump could do it in the SOTU address.
I was thinking the same thing.
Sundance:
That works. 🙂
Or small alternate, let the attendees keep them, and they will be leaked within 24 hours.
Third alternate: He just holds them. Your Leverage option.
The steps involved would require going on full offense as opposed to continual counter-punching.
As long as he has a team to do it, he should.
Does he?
NO. He does not. And you make a good point.
He can sting in a tweet but has not yet put anyone down on the ground, down for the count.
I’d like a synopsis to be read to the country during a Presidential Address. That way the MSM can’t slink out of it.
It’s scorched earth, but may be necessary at this point.
We have Nancy Pelosi accusing him of being a slave to Putin. That’s insane. If you take 6 steps back and imagine what you’d think about this if you heard it 15 years or so ago…the Speaker of the House calling the President a Russian plant…..the crazy becomes obvious.
The IC, in the Senate Intel hearing today, named China as the No. 1 threat. Order the AG or name a SC to investigate DiFIChiSpi starting with her 20 year relationship with her Chinese driver/office guy.
Dan Coats is a problem…
Forward this to @realDonaldTrump, all his family members and those reps who are strong supporters of his policies.
I suppose adding the unredacted August 2 Scope Memorandum would be considered obstruction, but it would be nice to have it as the final few pages in the book.
This would be something to see! Do it, Mr. President.
Sounds like we’re screwed. Our republic is in serious trouble.
