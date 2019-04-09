Court Filing Reveals Numerous Comey Memos Including Investigative Meetings, Sources, Methods and Contacts…

A late day submission to DC Circuit Court in a FOIA case previously discussed, reveals the content of Mueller’s probe & use of multiple, previously unknown, James Comey memos. Additionally, within the filing we discover how Comey documented multiple events, meetings and information surrounding the FBI investigation of Donald Trump.
The documents surface as part of the FOIA case [Backstory Here] where DC Court Judge James E. Boasberg -an Obama appointee and also a FISA judge- asked the FBI to file an opinion about the release of Comey memos to the public. There are two issues: (1) can the memos be released? and (2) can prior sealed FBI filings, arguing to keep the memos hidden, be released?
In a very revealing filing last night (full pdf below) the lead FBI investigator for the Mueller special counsel, David W. Archey, informs the court that with the ending of the special counsel some of the memo material can be released, such as their existence; however, Archey also states much of the memo content and sealed background material from the FBI must continue to remain sealed and redacted.
The FBI will file a further declaration on or before April 15, 2019, to explain why the remaining redactions to the Third Archey Declaration continue to be necessary. (page 2)
Within the filing we discover the lead FBI agent was David W. Archey (background here). Archey was selected by Robert Mueller when the special counsel took over the counterintelligence investigation from Special Agent Peter Strzok. According to ABC: “Agent David Archey is described by colleagues as a utility man of sorts within the FBI”. However, until now his exact role was not known.
Following the conclusion of the Mueller probe, David Archey was moved. Effective March 8, 2019, Archey became head of the Richmond, VA, FBI field office. (link) Due to the corrupt nature of the special counsel, this is somewhat concerning. I digress…
The first three pages of the filing consist of David Archey explaining to the court that some of the material can be released, but other material must be withheld. He then goes on to reference two prior sealed attachments outlined as “Exhibit A” and “Exhibit B”.
“Exhibit A” is a filing from the FBI on January 31st, 2018, essentially supporting an earlier “in camera ex parte declaration” requesting continuance of a prior court order to keep the background material sealed from public view. In essence, the FBI didn’t want the public to know what was/is contained within the Comey memos (including the scale thereof).
“Exhibit B” is where the action is.
This is the original declaration outlining to the court on October 13th, 2017, why the Comey memos must be sealed. It is inside this exhibit where we discover there are many more memos than previously understood, and the content of those memos is far more exhaustive because James Comey documented the FBI investigation.
In essence Comey created these memos to cover his ass. (pg 13):
FBI Agent Archey then goes on to explain what is inside the memos: It is in this section where we discover that Comey made notes of his meetings and conversations with investigators.
Along with writing notes of the meetings and conversations, apparently Comey also made notes of the sources and methods associated with the investigation. Why would Comey generate classified information in these notes (sources and methods) unless he was just covering his ass because he knew the investigation itself was a risk…
The content of the memos seems rather exhaustive; it appears Comey is keeping a diary for use in the event this operation went sideways. (page #14, exhibit B)
All of those investigative elements would likely be contained in official FBI files and notes by the investigative agents. There is no need for a contemporaneous personal account of meeting content unless Comey was constructing memos for his own protection. These memos appear to be motivated by the same mindset that caused Susan Rice to generate her email to self on inauguration day.
In the next section FBI Agent David Archey explains the scale of the memos. There are obviously far more than previously discussed or disclosed publicly. Additionally, look carefully at the way the second part is worded.
Archey is saying Comey’s written recollections should be withheld because it might affect the testimony of people familiar with the “memorialized conversations”. (page #15, Exhibit B)
This is an October 2017 filing, Comey was fired May 9th. FBI Agent Archey is outlining Trump as the target who might adjust his testimony. Again, more evidence of the special counsel focus being motivated by the obstruction case they were hoping to build. [Reminder, Comey was still FBI director at the time these memos were written]
The next section gets to the heart of why the FBI wants to keep the Comey memos hidden and not released.
In this section Archey outlines how FBI Director James Comey wrote down who the sources were; what code-names were assigned; how those confidential sources engaged with FISA coverage initiated by the FBI; what foreign governments were assisting with their effort; and what the plans were for the investigation.
Again, why memorialize all of this classified information unless the memos were intended as CYA protection for himself?
There’s also really good news in here. Think about it. Now we know the entire anti-Trump operation is memorialized in writing. There is documentary evidence of the entire operation within these memos. We did not know that before this moment.
Therefore, it looks like President Trump can add the Comey Memos to the pre-existing declassification list. At any time, President Trump now has a set of documents he knows to exist that his office can ask to be released. The investigation is over.
If the FBI was running an honest and genuine investigation; what do they have to fear from the release of the Comey Memos now that the investigation is over.
Stu Evans was pushing back per Page/Strozk texts on FISA. It is not just Comey who was covering his ass. With Evans documenting objections either through verbal or email pushback. The risk was known.
SD has already said it all in one word. JUSTIFICATION. The poor wittle power managers were weally scared and fwightened of the US poplulation’s ability to elect someone outside the power scale and this was al jwustified.
Too bad there are no adults in the room to clean this mess up. I’m still not holding my breath.
Infantilizing their corruption, ownership and abuse of power does not really speak about the seriousness of all of this. For as long as I’ve been alive in this country, people have been grumbling about the lack of power the people have and the lack of choice we have in our own government. This is effectively the first time in our living history where we are actually SEEING this with our own eyes. The internet has cancelled out the media’s ability to lie to the public and deny anything has been wrong.
Yes, those people believe they are the rulers of this country and they found it offensive the people’s genuine choice made it into office. Their arrogance does not go unnoticed and their complete lack of remorse in all of this should be acknowledged during sentencing.
Agree infantilizing seems an odd choice. It’s a contrast to what they will soon claim as justification. They are trying with their justification to make it seem like they are the grown ups in the room; we should thank them; know their hearts. They were/are not; we do/shall not; and we DO know.
It all does seem to be coming to a head, lance the boil of NWO Collusion, Now!
Nicely done, Daniel.
Especially that last sentence!!
I wonder how deeply the Brits are involved in all of this? I wonder if Michael Steele is just the tip of their iceberg? Maybe heavy MI6 involvement with Theresa Mays knowledge? I know it’s a small part of the overall scheme. But I’m wondering anyway….
Wonder no longer, the Brits initiated Spygate with the willing participation of Brennan who then got the FBI involved. Why the Brits? Trump was pro-Brexit and that just wouldn’t do.
Remember when President Trump was about to release the FISA application on Carter Page for public scrutiny? After the President made the announcement, he decided not to release the FISA citing the fact that he received calls from foreign leaders asking him not to follow through. Think maybe one of these foreign leaders was Theresa May? The Brits are extremely concerned that their involvement in Spygate will be exposed.
Remember it was Obama himself who threatened the Brits with “Going to the back of the quay.” That was all the inspiration they needed for joining his cabal against his opposition party’s Presidential candidate.
No likely. The Brits have been trying to conquer us and take our country back since we defeated them and forced their surrender in 1781. The war of 1812 was really the second revolution.
For the life of me, I don’t know why they are lionized as so-called great allies that they aren’t.
I don’t think we should get TOO hung up on ot being “the brits”; sure, there were people in power, in England, not wanting Brexit. But, there were ‘leaders’ in the EU, very much NOT wanting Brexit, as well.
They represent the status quo headlong rush to globalisation, and to them, PDJT is an intrinsic threat.
May, Merkel, Macron and the whole cabal of corruptocrats see DJT as upsetting their apple cart. British intelligence, along with Australia certainly played the role, either because they were best positioned, or simply because they drew the short straw.
Its much like deciding which Rebublicons in Congress, will vote to advance the madness. They pick those in purple districts, who can ‘safely’ rebuke the Republican base.
Being in 5 eyes was certainly a factor, and a relationship beyween Brennan the marxist, and the head of MI5, probably (?) ANOTHER avowed marxist, certainly helped.
Or perhaps May thought it would weaken her capacity to get anti-Brexit votes to flip.
I believe you meant Christopher Steele.
Only problem with Ms May being an active conspirator is she’s dumb as a rock, as she’s repeatedly proven during her handling of Brexit.
It’s almost as if there are puppets and puppet masters. (Original concept?) With few exceptions, most world leaders are globalist puppets in place to prevent the real globalist leaders from being exposed and destroyed. If people knew who they were, the world would be a better place. And while we know who some are, the fact that they are not “officially” known is a problem.
I need to see RICO enacted against Soros and every last one of this organizations taken down. That is one globalist power that needs to end but I don’t think he’s the only one — just the one about which we know the most.
Charles Stephens — I don’t think you have to wonder long. Halper – Christopher Steele – Mifsud – Alexander Downer – all were involved in allegedly setting up George Papadopoulos. Halper invited Papadopoulos to London, paid him $3K and all expenses, one there an Israeli “friend” introduced him to Alexander Downer’s assistant who invited him to dinner with Downer who asked him about the Russians (after Mifsud had told him the Russians had Hillary’s emails) at which time Downer allegedly contacted DC to tell them the Trump campaign was in contact with the Russians. Papadopoulos says he never told Downer about the Russians having Hillary’s email that he didn’t believe Mifsud and thought he was b.s.ing him. I just finished reading “Target of the Deep State” by George Papadopoulos and found it intriguing. It is obviously written from Papadopoulos’s point of view but thanks to Sundance, most of the stuff he said in it, I already knew, so at least on that stuff, he was telling the absolute truth. I recommend the book to anyone. Interesting how Sundance already had most of the story.
Judge Andrew Napolitano cited three sources who told him British intelligence helped spy on the Trump campaign and gets taken off the air by Fox News. He has since returned but is much chagrined and generally now spouts only the globalist party line.
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/fox-news-drop-judge-andrew-napolitano-gchq-donald-trump-spying-wiretap-barack-obama-trump-tower-a7640986.html
Meant to put the date Napolitano outed the Brit intelligence as being involved — March 21 2017
It goes back to the Queen and the Privy Council. We have shown the proof that Stefan Halper worked with Sir Richard Dearlove and other Privy Council members like Geoffrey Pattie, Andrew Wood, Mark Malloch-Brown, Nick Clegg, (and even Aussie Alexander Downer). The overthrow attempt tracks back to the Brits and the Vatican. We have been showing our audience the proof for many months now. For example, did you know that Mueller was working with special council of the QUEEN Arvinder Sambei. The two of them worked together back in 9-11 days covering up their crime. Then you have another QUEEN spy – Alison Saunders – meeting with Nellie and Bruce Ohr at their home for dinner 4 days before the Trump Tower meeting.
We are posting tons of stuff on all of this at aim4truth.org, patriots4truth.org, and truthbits.blog. We love the CTH community, but you guys are way behind the narrative of where the coup originated. Please, please get yourself up to speed. We need all patriots on board for the Great Information War.
As far as the Vatican goes–I will not leave comments here as we know there are many Catholics that might get upset about what our research found. In respect to CTH, if you want to know more about that you will need to visit our sites. God bless!
CK: Um, I have a bombshell — Trump’s done! My best friend’s sister’s boyfriend’s brother’s girlfriend heard from this guy who knows this kid who’s going with the girl who saw Trump meeting with Russians at 31 Flavors last night. I guess the walls are closing in.
Phat Cat: Thank you, CK.
CK: No problem whatsoever.
He was spotted earlier, using Russian salad dressing…openly, in front of FBI agents, Mueller, and DOJ officials. They nearly had a stroke.
Trump is ALWAYS on the move. He never seems to rest. Remember when Trump told the “joke” about running into Hillary where she said “Pardon me”? At that time, he was RUSHIN! And there was a COLLISION. If that’s not the very definition of “Rushin collision” I don’t know what is.
Correction—they nearly had a Strzok.
Damn you people are so sharp today…i am eatin dust over here
😁
Sounds like most of us are on the same “Page”.
Oh Phatt, you are so on it!!!!!! BWAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!!
I wonder who the State Department embeds were AFTER Trump became President whose job it was to watch for, obstruct, prevent and report to DOJ/FBI/SC any Administration initiatives designed to improve our relations with Russia (which they would characterize as evidence of a supposed “quid pro quo” for “election interference”). Who knew that this President wasn’t even allowed his constitutional power to “conduct the foreign policy of the United States”?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Do you have a roster of State Department Members designated as “professionals” during the Obama and Clinton tenure? If so, you have your answer as to who and how many enemy guard dogs existed and cannot be removed until the President is able to gain full control of the State Department by McConnell and GOPe. The same is true for all the key executive branch organizations.
LikeLike
Looks as if these “Memos” are a scripted road map to everyone involved and their task assigned. Sure hope PDT doesn’t agree with Archey and will redact and release the entirety of the memos.
LikeLike
That’s why conducting a “witch hunt” against a duly-elected President is a travesty to begin with. Think about how WWIII was narrowly averted, while these monkeys had quite literally hamstrung our President, so they could fling their poo?
These people, including their presstitutes, are in fact enemy combatants, and they should all be hung for treason, to prevent a recurrence of these egregious crimes against our Constitutional Republic.
Did Comey write detailed memos when he was investigating HRC email fiasco? Someone should ask him why not. I think I will tweet him. So much for equal application of law……
It makes me sick and angry that Director Comey would take detailed notes of Trump with no verifiable evidence yet the mountain of evidence in plain sight regarding HRC there are very few if amy notes or info by him kept. OUTRAGED and getting more outraged each day.
Did Comey memorialize his every meeting with Obama also? If so, let see them. Now.
IIRC Comey testified publicly shortly after his firing that he never created writings memorializing his conversations with Obama.
I didn’t hear anyone ask him obvious followup questions regarding his memos about his meetings with Trump:
(1) Since you thought it was so important to memorialize these conversations contemporaneously, did you let President Trump know you had done so?
(2) Did you send him drafts of your memos and ask him if he thought you had made any errors in recounting the conversations, and/or if you had left out any items that he considered important?
LikeLiked by 1 person
See??
Shoot, we should have been watching those FBI press releases. We would have known on Mar 8 that the lead Mueller investigator was movin’ on. We would have known then that Mueller was done. I think at that time all we had heard were hints and reports based on unnamed sources’ info. We didn’t get the official news until Mar 24, right?
Luvvah boy Strzok is probably hating Archey right now. Archry became the lead investigator for Mueller and is now promoted to a new position. Maybe Lisa Page will attach herself to Archey to further her career. Maybe she already has, haha.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mar 22, that’s when the news reported that Mueller delivered his report to Barr.
Charles, I wonder too. Isn’t it interesting how the brits haven’t had a state dinner for our President. The children and grand children of the monarch have made their dislike plain and snubbed our President at every opportunity. Our deep state state department and out of office officials (kerry, obummer) have made the rounds to world leaders probably saying hang in there we will get rid of him just join our resistance and don’t cooperate with him.
Now that some bad stuff looks like it will hit the fan they are making nice. Please come and celebrate d-day with us and by the way could you please overlook the fact that we not only tried to steal the American election but were helping people who wanted to put you in jail and destroy your family.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The British monarchy should be disbanded. Other than enriching themselves, providing gossip columnists with fodder and a tourist attraction, they are parasites.
LikeLike
The Law fought The Don and The Don won… the Law fought The Don and The Don won…
LikeLiked by 5 people
♫♫♪♪ Cohen’s breaking rocks in the hot sun ♫♫♪♪
The Law fought The Don and The Don won…
the Law fought The Don and The Don won…
♫♫♪♪Stormy needed money cause she had none ♫♫♪♪
The Law fought The Don and The Don won…
the Law fought The Don and The Don won…
♫♫♪♪Mulehead’s team is robbin’ people with a six-gun
♫♫♪♪
The Law fought The Don and The Don won…
the Law fought The Don and The Don won…
LOL. Nice
Can he be charged with perjury if he responded “I don’t know” to questions from Congress when the answer to those questions are in his memos?
LikeLiked by 2 people
A worthy thought.
Lurking Lawyer here.
Depends on specific details, but for suitably precise questions where Comey dunno but his memo does, the general answer is yes. That is perjury per 18USC1721: “willfully describes as true any matter that he does not believe to be true”.
Dunno when you know your memo knows is perjury when said under oath.
LikeLiked by 1 person
One more nook/cranny: potential? HUGE
Archey mentions “initation of ‘coverage'” on FISA.
Would be good to know if the FISA does not specifically mention the coverage that FBI actually utilized once the FISA was obtained…
There could be a discrepancy with what was ‘covered’ in FISA and what Comey memorializes in his memos…meaning he heard from subordinate details that were not ‘covered’ by the warrant. If it wasn’t in the warrant and info did not come from FISA…did it come from illegal listening (aka walls cleared to studs in West Wing POTUS sitting rooms).
Here’s the FBI being told in 2001 to do a better job in asking for coverage and to stop illegal surveillance by not getting the correct coverage requested
https://www.epic.org/privacy/terrorism/fisa/FISA-mistakes.pdf
The language (lingua) of these documents is arcane and that is for a reason. Every entity which sets out to create a mystique engages in developing a special language which is meant to convey special meaning within and preserve the mystiques to those on the outside.. This is often done by adapting the meaning of words to a specific use.
“Memorializing” in the outside world means commemorating. It is what Lincoln did in his Gettysburg Address. James Comey talked about “memorializing” as if we all consider the notes we make to be “memorializing” some sacred moment. We absolutely do not talk that way in the “real” world. A boss simply does not say to an employee: “be sure you memorialize this meeting.”
Then you get to the argot of “302’s” and the latin legal mumbo jumbo and the acronyms such as FISA and all of the rest of the special “shortcut” language which is actually meant to lock others out.
There is a “special” understanding of ethics which makes it illegal to lie to an FBI agent, but the FBI agent is entirely welcome to lie to you. St. Augustine spent a lifetime at figuring out the types of lying, both intentional and “accidental.” But the FBI has cut through all of the philosophical concerns and made a rule which just so happens to benefit the FBI. You may not lie to “justice,” but “justice” can send CNN and excessively armed agents of “justice” to your house in the pre-dawn hours and burst though your door because: “justice.” [Does this help to clarify the meaning of the word “justice?”]
The French have a saying that in things mysterious, you look for the woman. Others say you follow the money. But when an organization controls the language (see: George Orwell) you may only look as the language directs you to look according to the Merlin’s-of-definition within the mystique of the organization.
Revisit Director Comey’s testimony before the congressional committees and you see a man who is parsing his words with a precision the is meant to keep his meanings opaque.
Notice what Sundance does time and time again. You get to read the mysterious argot and then you are offered the option of the highly experienced Sundance as to what it means. That makes the point. These bureaucrats have developed a series of mystiques protecting their areas of self- interest and they protect themselves and their actions by defending and deploying their mystiques.
Anyone who has battled over the words chosen and how they arranged in a document should have an idea of the jungle in which the games are being played out.
Winston Churchill was once told that something was “meaningful” and he erupted. Essentially, he barked that he wanted to know the meaning, instead of being told that it was cloaked behind something labeled “meaningful.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Excellent post !
Gosh, let’s spend years nibbling on the periphery so the statute of limitations run out which I assume is the actual goal. For instance, it no longer matters legally what Clinton did while a fed employee since the SOL (appropriate acronym) for her reign which ended in 2013 ran out in 2018.
DECLASSIFY THESE NOW and get this crap over with!:
1. All FISA warrant applications.
2. Both Mueller scope memos.
STALLING!:
Ukrainian to US prosecutors: Why don’t you want our evidence on Democrats?
04/07/19
https://thehill.com/opinion/white-house/437719-ukrainian-to-us-prosecutors-why-dont-you-want-our-evidence-on-democrats
Ukrainian law enforcement officials believe they have evidence of wrongdoing by American Democrats and their allies in Kiev, ranging from 2016 election interference to obstructing criminal probes. But, they say, they’ve been thwarted in trying to get the Trump Justice Department to act.
Kostiantyn Kulyk, deputy head of the Prosecutor General’s International Legal Cooperation Department, told me he and other senior law enforcement officials tried unsuccessfully since last year to get visas from the U.S. Embassy in Kiev to deliver their evidence to Washington.
“We were supposed to share this information during a working trip to the United States,” Kulyk told me in a wide-ranging interview. “However, the [U.S.] ambassador blocked us from obtaining a visa. She didn’t explicitly deny our visa, but also didn’t give it to us.”
…many of the allegations shared with me by more than a half-dozen senior Ukrainian officials are supported by evidence that emerged in recent U.S. court filings and intelligence reports. The Ukrainians told me their evidence includes:
1. Sworn statements from two Ukrainian officials admitting that their agency tried to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election in favor of Hillary Clinton. The effort included leaking an alleged ledger showing payments to then-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort;
2. Contacts between Democratic figures in Washington and Ukrainian officials that involved passing along dirt on Donald Trump;
3. Financial records showing a Ukrainian natural gas company routed more than $3 million to American accounts tied to Hunter Biden, younger son of then-Vice President Joe Biden, who managed U.S.-Ukraine relations for the Obama administration. Biden’s son served on the board of a Ukrainian natural gas company, Burisma Holdings;
4. Records that Vice President Biden pressured Ukrainian officials in March 2016 to fire the prosecutor who oversaw an investigation of Burisma Holdings and who planned to interview Hunter Biden about the financial transfers;
5. Correspondence showing members of the State Department and U.S. Embassy in Kiev interfered or applied pressure in criminal cases on Ukrainian soil;
6. Disbursements of as much as $7 billion in Ukrainian funds that prosecutors believe may have been misappropriated or taken out of the country, including to the United States.
Jon Solomon is the man. I heard him talking about this the other night. This sounds like it is literally the smoking gun. This is where the whole party began. I would bet the fake Russian stories of piss came from these Ukranians with Russian ties. And they are the ones that told Steele the stories. And then Hillary and Co ran with it. And it all came from baby Biden. People need to be LOCKE UP. It’s all staring us right in the face. I hope someone is listening.
Lends credence to the way the Dems are politically demasculating Biden, eh?
Lift carpet, sweep under. Then, burn the carpet.
LikeLike
👍skippy
Skippy. Here is video of Biden stating how he stopped the Ukraine investigation of his son.
😳
https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/incredible-biden-clip/
Other points of interest to consider.
Archey is in volumes of sentences saying one basic thing. He does not want the release of full memos in part because Mueller was looking to ask for written responses from POTUS that they could contradict with these memos.
This is all the language about revealing to a witness whether Comey said “everything” to Congress or just a ‘little’ bit about his memos.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So, now that reasoning for keeping these secrets is gone it REALLY REALLY sucks for Comey that Mueller has ended his anal probing of the President. Let’s move along to the indictments of McCabe, Comey, Lynch, Yates, etc.
LikeLike
‘CONCLUSIONS
—Mueller was using Comey as a major witness in his investigation
while
—being supervised by Deputy AG Rosenstein who had recommended Comey be fired over a lack of trust in him from the public and Congress, and his refusal to admit to errors and using “loaded” terms
10:14 AM – 9 Apr 2019’
Thread Start:
“Here, Jim. You be my “witness” and my “source” so no one can ask about you or your methods.”
“Okay. Thanks, Bob.”
“……..1must remain sealed and redacted’…..
What a crock of BS.
Unless and until the FIB wants to leak information to the Stalinist media to hurt President Trump
Only thing that must be sealed is their fate.
There are numerous instances where the FBI is being disingenuous in its filing. The most noticeable consists of the claim that “former Director Comey was testifying as a private citizen” at the same time that the USDOJ and FBI OGC was restricting their testimony to Congress. This is key since as a private citizen Comey had no restrictions on what he could or could not tell Congress. He only restriction is to tell the truth. The OGC lawyer ensured that Comey didn’t disclose any information that would be harmful to the department, agency or the case. they are still active in that regard by refusing to disclose what is in those memos.
Off the top of my head, I’d say Sundance and the Treepers are better investigators than the FBI which either can’t solve squat or doesn’t want to. I once held FBI in the highest esteem but after Mueller, Comey, Strzok, Page, McCabe et al, I believe it is a totally corrupt organization and there is no hope. I’d feel differently if there were any whistleblowers but there haven’t been. The much vaunted average agent has kept his/her mouth shut. That means either agreed, were afraid to lose their pensions OR useless as investigators. Whichever it was, the whole agency needs to be dissolved and a new FBI built from scratch, this time with men and women of integrity and/or courage.
LikeLiked by 1 person
yy4u- TOTALLY agree.
They are more like the “cover up” department.
That picture of Strzok always gives me the heebie-jeebies .
We prolly haven’t seen that dude coz his horns started sprouting !
Bleh ! Geez !
♱☨♰
I wish I could but I can’t read all the comments here. So I don’t know whether this has been posted before, but if not, and Sundance and other amateur sleuths haven’t seen it, wanted to get it out.
It concerns Michael Flynn who, it looks to me from reading this article, also was set up by Stefan Halper.
Flynn attended a dinner with a Russian with dual Brit and Russ citizenship. Did not sit next to her (she has photos of the table) but article on the dinner reported that she did (fake news?). She did talk with him according to the article and this was one of his “contacts” that he did not report which is what Mueller stung him on. The article states Flynn talked to a lot of people at that dinner who were “foreign” contacts.
https://dailycaller.com/2019/04/04/cambridge-halper-flynn-spygate/?utm_medium=email
This was in 2014 BEFORE Donald Trump even announced, but Flynn apparently was on the radar having warned that the Obama Administration (of which she was a part) was backing the wrong people in Syria and warned that something like ISIS would result out of this mistake.
https://www.foreignpolicyjournal.com/2016/07/01/obama-and-the-dia-islamic-state-memo-what-trump-gets-right/
LikeLiked by 2 people
WE BADLY NEED AN EDIT BUTTON. “(of which she was a part) was backing the wrong people in Syria” of which HE (Flynn) was a part (the Obama Administration). This is a fascinating article. DC does some heavy lifting. One of the few investigative non fake news sources available.
LikeLike
At this point any content coming from the SC or it’s coven should come with a warning that this is a product of biased witness interpretation, coercion and tampering and based upon illegal search and seizure of protected fourth amendment rights of property and information.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gentlemen, do I understand we have a murder of the Constitution here and this represents a very sticky situation if it were to ever come out in public… and that would incriminate your bosses in a way that would be very detrimental … to YOU guys?
I thank you every day Sundance for all the hard work that you do to keep us informed. Don’t know how I would have gotten through the last 2 1/2 years without you. Thank You again 🙂
There’s even more of a nefarious reason for Comey to have given the memos to his ‘friend’ to give to the New York Times beyond Comey’s public statement that it was to rile up the press and public to demand a Special Counsel…
Note the statements about testimony (by Trump) being shaped by the knowledge of what Comey memorialized in these memos. In their publicly leaked form much was redacted giving the false impression that that’s all Comey noted about their conversations.
It was meant to give Trump a false sense of what he was fighting.
It strikes me as being all very crooked. Whether the USA has the fortitude to deep dive into this remains unknown. I hope so.
I have recently posted several posts along the theme that we have to have GUILTY pleas, with allocutions, NOT “trials” which will only divide the country further, and MAY even result in aquittals of the guilty (remember O.J., for example.
I have posited that, in order to “clean up this mess”, the American people have to ‘hear’ these people, in their own words, fescribe what they did, hence ‘allocution’.
As Sundance points out in his posting on the guilty plea of the women in the sex cult, an allocution, which is required as part of a guilty plea, requires a clear, unequivocal acceptance of responsibility, an aknowledgement of GUILT.
And so, attempts to, on the one hand admit guilt and responsibility, as required, while at the same time attempting to excuse, rationalise or justify their actions come across as disengeuous, childish and lame.
Anyway, I have further posited that the only way to get such damning evidence that the defendants have no choice but to plead guilty, and allocute, would be to ‘tap’ the NSA database, to get their phone calls, emails and text messages.
Especially back in the early stages, when they were confident they would win, they probably communicated very clearly their plans and intents.
I am now inclined to think that going to the NSA database won’t be necesary. By lawful means, we can get PLENTY of material, IN THEIR OWN WORDS, to document their intentions and actions.
Mueller didn’t DESTROY evidence in most cases, he simply SEALED it.
In fact, though I do not ascribe to the Mueller is white hat (never did) he may have done MUCH to assist an investigation into the coup.
Basically, ANYTHING he put under seal, needs to be scrutinised. Investigators don’t have to LOOK for, and FIND the evidence, as Mueller has already DONE that.
And, these beurocrats will be hung by their own words, much as the buerocrats of the 3rd reich hung themselves, with their meticulous documenting of the holocaust.
Its what buerocrats DO; its ingrained into them, to document everything, to cover their *ss. Their problem is, when they ‘do wrong’, they document THAT, as well.
