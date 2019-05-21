Declassification Directive and Current Event Timeline…

In a May 2nd interview with Fox News Catherine Herridge, President Trump was questioned about the pending declassification of documents.
The president replied: “I’m going to be allowing declassification pretty soon, I’m going to be doing it very soon, far more than you would have even thought.” Herridge asked: “May, June, July?” to which the president responded: “No, soon. I mean whenever they need it. Whenever they need it I’ll be doing it. But I will declassifying it. Everything.”
Considering “whenever they need it”…. Many of the most consequential releases centering around ‘Spygate’ have happened when the President is outside of Washington DC.
In the next few days President Trump and First Lady Melania will be traveling to Japan for a state visit (May 25 – 28th); and then on to the U.K (June 3rd – 5th) for another state visit, finishing the trip in Shannon Ireland June 5th. [Memorial Day is May 27th.]
.
It is most likely President Trump reference of “they” within “whenever they need it” would be a reference to the political network of Mark Meadows, Doug Collins etc.
Considering the schedule and time zones:
Saturday May 25 – Travel
Sunday May 26 – Japan
Monday May 27 – Japan / Memorial Day
Tuesday May 28 – Japan/travel
Wednday May 29 – ?
Thursday May 30 – ?
Friday May 31 – ?
Saturday Jun 01 – ?
Sunday Jun 02 – Travel
Monday Jun 03 – U.K
Tuesday Jun 04 – U.K
Wednday Jun 05 – U.K/Ireland
Thursday Jun 06 – Travel
There is not big window between the State visit to Japan and the State Visit to the U.K.
While anything is possible…. diplomatically speaking, it would say a great deal about the overall opinion of the administration toward the U.K. if President Trump declassified documents prior to the British state visit considering U.K. involvement might very well be outlined within them.
Interesting timeline…
If June arrives and we still have not received anything, what then? When will folks start to start asking if Trump is all tweet and no cattle on this issue?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Looks like some folks are already asking that question. Again.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Not me. I trust him to release or not to release and when to release. He knows what he is doing. If he had listened to me a year ago, we would all be in a mess. 😁
LikeLike
Bless your little humdrum heart.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So you’re voting for Biden?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Definitely get it out before he gets to the UK. Well, on second thought maybe (in the revenge best served cold mode) tell our “allies” in the UK face to face, the scheisse will be hitting the fan about the time this meeting is over. See ya.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Declassifications of real documents to fight the feigned democrat indignation surrounding the findings of the .Mueller charade.
Bring it on.
LikeLike
In my opinion, he needs to do it before the house decides to impeach him; otherwise no one will report it.
LikeLike
If the President is impeached, there will be blood in the streets. Worrying about the declass then will be way too late.
LikeLike
Getting weary of all talk and no action. Sigh….
LikeLiked by 2 people
Getting weary of all talk and no action. Sigh….
LikeLike
Getting weary of all talk and no action. Sigh….
LikeLike
They talk and mean nothing. This seems to be just dragging on and on.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The documents should be declassified while Trump is in Ireland.
The Irish would love to see the UK get it…. and then the President would fly in right in a couple of days after the declassification and give a speech or two.
LikeLike
Getting weary of all talk and no action. Sigh….
LikeLike
Dump it all out there. Time for the JFK files, too.
LikeLike
The more light shed on this the less chance Dems officially announce impeachment plans. Probably too late now. Oh well, let em try I guess but why continue the delay?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Impeachment died with the Mueller report.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nunes and Jordan have almost been begging for the release of those FISA warrants and extensions for over a year. Last May (2018) PDJT said he would be releasing them “soon.” Time is running short because there will be mountains of information out there soon and not many people have the time or at this point even the interest in plowing through the data. He is playing a very high risk game because many of us who supported him are wondering why we get not one thing from him. Bless the handful of Congressmen who are finally putting out what they can but those FISA warrants are critically needed now.
LikeLike
heh,
He (PDJT) has been playing the highest risk high stakes contest in History, since he made the decision to come down the escalator.
And did you actually type ;
“Many of us who supported him are wondering why we get not one thing from him”?
There was a time when I would have said “Don’t know what your smokin, but give ME some!”, but now may I just, respectfully suggest rehab?
NOT ONE THING? Are you CRAZY?
IMHO, as always, and TRYING to be respectful, while responding to a loony post, is difficult!
LikeLike
Purple ties– all of the congressmen on video. What does it mean? It’s not a fashion trend.
Uncover the swamp creatures all, put it all out there. Let the patriots take arms and organize into militias around the principles of Truth embodied on our Constitution. Let our unified disgust congeal into a plan of action, dividing the Patriots from the Traitors.
Shine a spotlight on the Traitors and give them a choice:
Admit your wrongs and your greed, and your repentant allegiance to the Constitution and get maximum sentence allowed by law.
Continue to deny your vile intent revealed in the slime of your swampy trail, and you are executed.
LikeLike
No, I think he means when Barr needs it for grand jury! It can’t be refused then. Perfect!
LikeLike
Papadopoulos kept saying Arvinder Sambei as being the truly important person who set him up, in his interview with Mark Steyn. He also said that “she” is very close to Bob Mueller, even going back to the 9/11 days.
Who is the mysterious Arvinder Sambei?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Plenty of info on her at DuckDuckGo.
She’s a British lawyer with links to the intelligence apparatus in the UK and here.
She is reportedly involved in the set up of George Papadopoulos.
LikeLike
Declassification needs to happen sooner rather than later. It’s time!
LikeLike
I didn’t realise he would be having a relatively extended stay out of the country.
This would explain the sudden impeachment ‘pressure’ on Pelosi.
The Dems like to time their stupid games to distract from positive foreign policy achievements, so five bucks say they announce impeachment inquiry just as he is sitting down to entree with the Queen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Your right; I hadn’t thought of that.
LikeLike
It’s past time, so sick of the nonsense and excuses.
LikeLike
Getting weary of all the ‘eeeyore’, ‘eeeyore’, myself. Armchair quarterbacks are a dime a dozen, but not worth 1/2 that, as in a ‘plug’ nickel.
But hey, maybe thats just me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
When its time to shoot, shoot. Don’t talk, shoot.
– Tuco
LikeLike
A good plan executed violently now is better than a perfect plan executed later.
– George S. Patton
LikeLiked by 1 person
June 6th, D Day anniversary and President Trump is traveling, actually LEAVING the theater of war where it occurred.
How far the Europeans have fallen. How quickly they have forgotten.
At one time, I was proud to say my uncle Jack is buried in the American military cemetery in Florence, Italy, killed by Nazis, fighting Nazis.
Now?
I have this bizarre mixture of anger, sadness… and regret.
LikeLike
How about dragging some of the coup players into the White House, let them know the documents will be their undoing, and start cutting deals if they implicate the big boys?
Start applying massive pressure. Stop this democrat and deep state clown show from going forward
Start fighting back and start counter punching. Use the treasure trove of evidence you now have before the enemy is able to put out a counter narrative pushed by an unrelenting enemy of the people “media”
Trump doesn’t have to use his most powerful evidence yet, just enough to show the enemy he’s loaded for bear, he’s coming for them and they’d better start thinking about saving their miserable hides instead of continuing the clown show
Get the party started!
LikeLike
Sound familiar??
LikeLike