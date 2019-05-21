Declassification Directive and Current Event Timeline…

In a May 2nd interview with Fox News Catherine Herridge, President Trump was questioned about the pending declassification of documents.

The president replied: “I’m going to be allowing declassification pretty soon, I’m going to be doing it very soon, far more than you would have even thought.” Herridge asked: “May, June, July?” to which the president responded: “No, soon. I mean whenever they need it. Whenever they need it I’ll be doing it. But I will declassifying it. Everything.”

Considering “whenever they need it”…. Many of the most consequential releases centering around ‘Spygate’ have happened when the President is outside of Washington DC.

In the next few days President Trump and First Lady Melania will be traveling to Japan for a state visit (May 25 – 28th); and then on to the U.K (June 3rd – 5th) for another state visit, finishing the trip in Shannon Ireland June 5th. [Memorial Day is May 27th.]

It is most likely President Trump reference of “they” within “whenever they need it” would be a reference to the political network of Mark Meadows, Doug Collins etc.

Considering the schedule and time zones:

Saturday May 25 – Travel

Sunday May 26 – Japan

Monday May 27 – Japan / Memorial Day

Tuesday May 28 – Japan/travel

Wednday May 29 – ?

Thursday May 30 – ?

Friday May 31 – ?

Saturday Jun 01 – ?

Sunday Jun 02 – Travel

Monday Jun 03 – U.K

Tuesday Jun 04 – U.K

Wednday Jun 05 – U.K/Ireland

Thursday Jun 06 – Travel

There is not big window between the State visit to Japan and the State Visit to the U.K.

While anything is possible…. diplomatically speaking, it would say a great deal about the overall opinion of the administration toward the U.K. if President Trump declassified documents prior to the British state visit considering U.K. involvement might very well be outlined within them.

Interesting timeline…

