Judicial Watch Uncovers Documents Showing Bruce Ohr Continued as Intermediary Between Christopher Steele and Robert Mueller’s Team…

Judicial Watch has received documents from a previous FOIA request to the DOJ which highlight the extent of the communication between DOJ official Bruce Ohr and the FBI.
While there was prior knowledge of the role of Ohr as an FBI intermediary between Fusion-GPS and Chris Steele during the original counterintelligence investigation, the new documents show Ohr’s continued in his role well into Mueller’s appointment.
In essence, after the FBI claimed to have broken off formal use of Chris Steele; and long after Robert Mueller took over the investigation; Ohr remained an intermediary between Chris Steele and Robert Mueller’s special counsel team.
Obviously this begs the question: if the special counsel was simply investigating the truth of the dossier, why would Robert Mueller want/need an intermediary as opposed to directly being in contact with, and questioning, the dossier author directly?
(Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch announced today it received 339 pages of heavily redacted records from the U.S. Department of Justice which reveal that former Associate Deputy Attorney General Bruce Ohr remained in regular contact with former British spy and Fusion GPS contractor Christopher Steele after Steele was terminated by the FBI in November 2016 for revealing to the media his position as an FBI confidential informant.
The records show that Ohr served as a go-between for Steele by passing along information to “his colleagues” on matters relating to Steele’s activities. Ohr also set up meetings with Steele, regularly talked to him on the telephone and provided him assistance in dealing with situations Steele was confronting with the media.
[…] The documents also show that Nellie Ohr sent numerous emails and reports to Bruce Ohr and other Justice Department officials on Russia issues.
“These smoking gun documents show that Christopher Steele, a Hillary Clinton operative and anti-Trump foreign national, secretly worked hand-in-glove with the Justice Department on its illicit targeting of President Trump,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton.
“These documents leave no doubt that for more than a year after the FBI fired Christopher Steele for leaking, and for some 10 months after Donald Trump was sworn in as president, Bruce Ohr continued to act as a go-between for Steele with the FBI and Justice Department. The anti-Trump Russia investigation, now run by Robert Mueller, has been thoroughly compromised by this insider corruption.” (read more)
Tom Fitton’s likely accurate (highlighted) statement above; showcasing a compromised intent; would explain why Mueller’s team would need an intermediary.
Nellie Ohr and Chris Steele were the authors of the Clinton-financed dossier. The dossier was the primary evidence for the entire corrupt investigative enterprise. The dossier is the lynch-pin of evidence that validated the Title-1 FISA warrant used against Carter Page and all campaign officials therein.
As a direct result of the origination, Mueller’s later mandate from Rosenstein is based on that dossier. As a result, inside that dynamic there is a motive for Mueller’s team to stay away from discovering anything that might invalidate the dossier if they wanted to: (a) continue the appearance of legality for the prior exploitation; and (b) continue extending the investigation that is dependent on the dossier.
If things went sideways, direct contact with the central witness and dossier author removes plausible deniability. Indirect contact, via an intermediary (Bruce Ohr), allows retention of plausible deniability and continuance of dossier use.
The document pdf file is here. CTH is reviewing the information overnight tonight.
ADD: This is the same reason why Christopher Steele and Glenn Simpson are not on the witness list of people and entities announced by House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler.
Could we just put Tom Fitton in charge of this whole investigation? He seems like the only person in DC who is actually trying to get to the bottom of the mess and he is NOT afraid to name names!!
Agreed.
FYI, I haven’t gone through the entire release yet, but if you do….. Please look for the communication between government officials and *Nellie* Ohr.
Her contact with inside government officials is an entirely new dynamic.
That IS interesting. I don’t claim to have a photographic memory, but much of the reporting on her that I have read shows the media have been careful to show separation between her and inside officials.
Every release of info that Judicial Watch obtains reveals yet another highly questionable relationship amongst the Swamp Critters, the DOJ/FBI, the MSM, etc…
I want to know about the HAM radio. Who was she talking too? Because I suspect that it’s going to be explosive. It’s too unusual not to be important.
Brennen.
On it now. Thanks, SD.
Sundance – Please start on page 210 of 339 pages for Nellie Ohr email chain.
Jay Seculow/the ACLJ (American Center for Law and Justice) are also doing great work.
mom- I have often thought the exact same thing! Tom Fitton is the MAN.
vikingmom, and I feel insulted I was not on the list as it seems as tho many were!
Didn’t Ohr try to portray himself as an honorable man? Didn’t he say he tried to warn people that the dossier was unproven? And yet he seemed to work so hard to peddle it and anything else Steele could put out.
Yeah. Bruce Ohr is a toad, and deserves bad things.
Then again, who told Bruce to be a toad?
It would be very telling to see what is in all his 302’s. Or would his handler leave out any statements about that?
The trouble with being a crook is the people you have to associate with.
I could never figure out why the FBI would have so many 302’s with him, and today it was explained.
There was a 302 after every time Ohr met with Steele, so Ohr could pass on to the FBI what Steele said.
I didn’t know Steele was such a puppet master.
The other interesting thing about this is how long this went on…under Rosenstink’s nose and with his full approval. Why would anyone be surprised then if Rosenstink did discuss wearing a wire.
The use of Ohr by the Special Counsel explains why the DOJ never got rid of him.
Unbelievable.
Just when I think this “special council” couldn’t stink anymore, the stench gets even worse
Yes it does!!!
This wretched hive of scum needs ripped open!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Just when I thought he was flipping…I must have been delusional…Ohr is still on the team working hard!
“why would Robert Mueller want/need an intermediary as opposed to directly being in contact with, and questioning, the dossier author directly?”
If Meuller knew anything about the source (Steele) and his history, perhaps he wanted the intermediary so as to let it reflect badly on the intermediary if things went sideways.
Mueller: “Steele? No idea who he is. My information came from the FBI. Talk to them.”
I am a contributor to Judicial Watch. They are truly the best hope we have who will get to the bottom of the Mueller team and DNC criminal activities and corruption. It’s all connected. The latest revelation should comes a shock to no one. This Bruce Ohr announcement only scratches the surface of the nefarious activities Mueller and his team are involved with. If anyone, possibly AG Barr, ever bring formal charges against Ohr, or any one of many others, they will snitch on the entire cabal and we will finally have some justice. Don’t hold your breath.
Thank you for your contribution on JW.
Yes, Curt… All connected. I contribute to Judicial Watch, CTH, Devin Nunes and PDJT… They seem to be among the few who want the truth here. I share your ‘don’t hold your breath’ cynicism… But if guys like Fitton keep producing, Barr may not have a choice.
You’d think Ohr’s position in the DOJ would indicate he has some smarts. But now he looks like a chump for Mueller to throw under the bus when necessary.
When I read luvvahz Strzok and Page texts I was shocked by how emotional and needy they were, plus how the heck did they get any work done because they were texting each other all freaking day and night. There must be a whole lot of incompetents in the high positions at the DOJ and probably intelligence agencies as well.
THIS IS NOT A FACT: “The dossier is the lynch-pin of evidence that validated the Title-1 FISA warrant used against Carter Page and all campaign officials therein.”
We don’t know what was used for any of the FISA’s because nothing is given before 2017 and everything is redacted.
Plausible Theory is that Deep State planted evidence on Trump Campaign (NY Times called them pings; Podesta and Crooked said it was Alfabank), but Wikileaks Vault 7 Release caught Deep State red handed!
The towering ex-FBI boss confessed that the FBI had not corroborated much of the Steele dossier before it was submitted as evidence to a secret court to support a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrant to spy on Trump campaign adviser Carter Page in the final weeks of the election. https://thehill.com/opinion/white-house/420408-comeys-confession-dossier-not-verified-before-or-after-fisa-warrant
Also Graham: The warrant on Carter Page was supported mostly by dossier https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2018/07/22/lindsey_graham_carter_page_fisa_warrant_based_on_garbage.html
exactly…these are the ravings of a LIAR…coverstory 101…the FISAs were currently surmised as Page Papadoupoulous Manafort and Flynn…Cleveland was Surveillance Central due to “2 hops”…go back and see that the reason russia russia russia has failed is because Mueller cant use the TAINTED PLANTED EVIDENCE!
Didn’t McCabe testify under oath: No Dossier, no FISA Warrants?
As more information comes out, it is getting harder to listen to the the left (shifty schiff, gonadler, etc). It seems they will attempt impeachment regardless of the facts. Interesting anecdote, was on Facebook the other day, a friend had posted a meme stating Obama had no scandals at all. Watched a few lefty’s digitally beat their chests for a few minutes, then Had fun shredding that premise not that hard really. Basically killed the thread. Absolute crickets…..point being the truth is seeping out, even the true blue democrats can’t refute reality. You have to challenge them and push back with the truth.
I m shocked shocked tell you, I d bet a dollar to a doughnut that DJT has the unredacted copies of this info
Last Saturday the Yellow Vests in France started throwing poop bombs at Macron’ s goons.
Maybe DC is target rich?
Imagine if this ever started in San Francisco.
The denizens have been pre-positioning poop ammo for years.
Sounds like a sh!tstorm is coming…
Why would Ohr have ANY contact with Mueller’s team, other than being interviewed as a witness to what he had been doing? ZERO reason for Mueller team to ask Ohr for info. Z*E*R*O.
This makes no sense whatsoever, if everything was on the up-and-up.
Is it not clear that the FBI and Mueller’s team, really the whole government, wanted no official contact with Steele? He obviously has some bad ju-ju in his background.
Zero Hour has always been a SPOOK…his wikipedia doesnt list family or heritage and uses very little except Harvard and Harvard Law…link: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bruce_Ohr
like Obama, we have have a multigenerational SPOOK…also Nellie Ohr as his wife…shaky cover story…
Yeah, the ivies have been in on the game from the beginning.
remember when Columbia Grads questioned Obama ever being there? remember the Harvard Records FIRE??
SD: (in my own words) The SC investigation into collusion was a sham. Mueller was set up by the small group to cover up their treasure trove of crimes. Keeping Ohr in this loop then makes sense. I think I kinda have the broad picture,, it is about all I can handle..His report will be a dud, but that was not his main job.. That part worked just fine. SMH… At least tomorrow is Friday..
Intermediary = plausible deniability
Q: What did Steele have to contribute, across time!
A: maybe: nothing – he was just helping carry out the charade.
That’s the best answer I can think of.
Just starting to read. Can I assume that Skype communications may actually be somewhere in a cloud for the NSA? Steele and Ohr used that often.
LOTS of redactions. In first 30 pages Most emails are fully redacted of any useful information. Going to be tedious reading.
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2018/08/19/rep_matt_gaetz_rod_rosenstein_wont_say_when_he_learned_nellie_ohr_worked_for_fusion_gps_real_smoking_gun.html
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s a fun one. And I just thought of a great way to make a LOT of money! So, I will leave it at that!
That’s because Ohr is a primary author of the darn thing. Bongino has talked about this at length. Steele’s name was used to give the dossier credibility, Steele didn’t write it.
Page 17 to 18, all entirely redacted in which there is a spread of time from September 21, 2016 to December 12,2016
Horace Ohr is a Russian Spy… Somebody needs to look into this
Lots happening…
Lindsey Graham Reboots FISA Abuse Investigation With Expansive DOJ Document…
https://dailycaller.com/2019/03/07/lindsey-graham-fisa-william-barr/
